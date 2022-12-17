The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 5, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 2.016 acres, 10875 County Route 8, Almond Tree Properties LLC, Indianola, Iowa, sold to William Letarte, Masonville $135,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, part of 24373 County Route 57, Carl E. Rippe and Elizabeth Rippe, Three Mile Bay, sold to Number Three Wind LLC, Chicago, Ill. $32,384
Town of Wilna: 1.02 acres, 329 South Washington Street, H&S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage, Jeffrey A. Dusharm, Watertown $55,000
Town of LeRay: 41 acres, beginning on Gardnerville Road at the east corner of parcel conveyed to Jose DeJesus, Jose DeJesus, Evans Mills, sold to Luke S. Martin and Dorcas K. Martin, Antwerp $56,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 339 Ten Eyck Street, Joseph M. Butler Jr. and Sandra J. Butler, Watertown, sold to Joseph M. Butler Jr. $1
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 24313 Main Street, Franklin Zambrana Gonzalez, Fort Irwin, Calif., sold to Austin Levasseur and Amity Grace Levasseur, Watertown $239,900
Town of Antwerp: 7 acres, beginning on Coolidge Road at northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Dirk Doxtater, Kristy A. Pickett, Antwerp, sold to Robert Doxtater and Linda Doxtater, Antwerp $10,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.043 acres, J. Deal Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to Brandon Kenney and Amy Kenney, Dexter $300,000
Town of Lyme: 243.052 acres, part of 19712 718 South Shore Road, Robert J. McWilliams and Cynthia F. McWilliams, trustees or successors in trust under McWilliams Living Trust, Central Square, sold to Number Three Wind LLC, Chicago, Ill. $486,104
Town of Cape Vincent: 96.84 acres, 30538 County Route 4, Patrick A. Hathaway, Cape Vincent, sold to Amanda Miller, Chaumont $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acres, 713 Sherman Street, Misty A. Rebb, Watertown, sold to Baltic Realty and Management LLC, Sackets Harbor $153,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 121 Haley Street, Jeremy Brigs, Watertown, sold to Eric-James Estrada and Maria B. Estrada, Anchorage, Alaska $256,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 42782 County Route 100, Titus Davis and Tamsen J. Davis, Clayton, sold to Thomas J. Collins and Catherine J. Collins, Baldwinsville $480,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 25315 Route 126, Lynn M. Sprott, Bellefonte, Pa., sold to Misty A. Rebb, Watertown $280,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 696 South James Street, Stephen R. Simeone and Siobhan H. Simeone, Goffstown, N.H., sold to Joshua Parrish, Mankato, Minn. $206,000
Town of LeRay: 0.794 acres, Brandon Benson and Lisa Benson, Olympia, Wash., sold to Jennifer Ellasces and Alan Rambone, Woodland, Calif. $295,095
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 13460 Paradise Park Extension, Daniel T. Ferguson, Groton; Stacey C. Lowers, Lithia Springs, Ga.; Shana Ferguson White, Norfolk, Va.; and Linda M. Ferguson, by attorney-in-fact, Michell L. Corron, Henderson, sold to Daniel F. Morris and Lita M. Morris, Baldwinsville $300,000
Town of Henderson: 5.2 acres, 6931 Cedar Cove, Ranald B. Luther and Karen M. Luther, Henderson, sold to Cory E. Luther, Uxbridge, Mass. $550,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 6, 2022:
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 403 William Street, Brandon A. Kenney and Amy L. Kenney, Dexter, sold to Jeremy Michael Bombardier, Watertown $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 313 Tilden Street, Wells Fargo Bank NA, Fort Mill, S.C., sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $1
Town of Adams: 0.12 acres, beginning at intersection of Main Street and land conveyed to Adams Capital Partners LLC, Danny L. Roberts, Adams Center, sold to Kyle Hayes and Chad Burdick, Adams $107,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 38 High Street, Robert W. Sposato Jr., Clayton, sold to 7338 A-Bay LLC, Alexandria Bay $1
Town of Clayton: 1 acre, 16821 Calhoun Road, Robert W. Sposato Jr. and Lisa F. Sposato, Clayton, sold to 7338 A-Bay LLC, Alexandria Bay $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.21 acres, beginning in southwesterly margin of Market Street at intersection of southeasterly margin of James Street, Robert W. Sposato Jr., Clayton, sold to 11 Market Bay LLC, Alexandria Bay $1
Town of Henderson: 2.29 acres, Beginning in easterly limit of Route 3 from intersection with Stoney (Stony) Creek, Peter M. Price, Henderson, sold to Ronald Albee and Sandie Albee, Rochester $48,500
City of Watertown: 0.179 acres, 142 Arcase Street, Jaeden Rose LLC, Dexter, sold to Downtown Professional Buildings LLC, Watertown $300,000
Town of Adams: 72.21 acres, parts of Route 81, part of 16679 Route 179, and part of east of Cobbville Road, Ralph C. Overton and Elaine B. Overton, Adams; Carole Newell, Bolton Landing; and Patricia Jones, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Chris J. Bassette and Thomas G. Cesta, Watertown $43,326
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, 27 Garden Road, Jared Law and Audrey Law, Philadelphia, sold to Gordon R. Burnham and Linda J. Burnham, Philadelphia $120,000
Town of Clayton: 1.02 acres, 34782 French Creek Road, Ronald A. Graves and Donna M. Graves, Clayton, sold to Staci M. Reynolds, Diana, Texas $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 137 St. Mary Street, Benjamin P. Shoen, Watertown, sold to Garrett Sorem and Delana Sorem, Columbus, Ga. $245,000
Town of Alexandria: 19.195 acres, 44363 Reynolds Road, Elizabeth L. McDonald, Syracuse; and Michael McDonald, Baldwinsville, trustees of Kenneth G. McDonald Trust, sold to Steven K. McDonald and Nancy T. McDonald, Valrico, Fla. $90,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.53 acres, 213 West Main Street, TRB Properties LLC, Adams, sold to 213 W Main - Harbormaster LLC, Watertown $425,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.23 acres, 0 County Route 20, Champion Enterprises of Connecticut LLC, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Cody Sampson and Destiny Hull, Philadelphia $4,000
City of Watertown: 1.435 acres, 1436 Huntington Street, Terry Granger Paving Inc., Edgewater, Fla., sold to Jefferson Business Storage LLC, Rensselaer Falls $225,000
Town of Brownville: 0.533 acres, 17066 County Route 59, Sally Scott, trustee, Scott Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Watertown, sold to Steven A. Taylor and Meredith L. Taylor, Fort Drum $357,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 24, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 4733 Route 410, Keith H. Edick sold to Braeden M. Fargo $136,700
Town of Diana: 14179 Church Street, David R. Quackenbush sold to Darick Turnbull $30,000
Town of Diana: South Creek Road, Patricia M. Dooley sold to Daniel P. Drappo $8,000
Town of Diana: 14201 South Creek Road, Lisa Newcombe sold to Lance M. Mashaw $38,000
Village of Lowville: 7734-36 North State Street, Steven M. Turck sold to Duncan B. Ortlieb $75,000
Village of Lowville: 5613 Trinity Avenue Extension, Jeffrey C. Marolf sold to Natalie M. Marolf $0
Town of Lowville: 7417 Emi Lane, Amy M. Ingersoll sold to Travis N. Thomas $175,000
Town of Martinsburg: 3789 French Road, Darrell Sweredoski sold to Carrie Sweredoski $0
Town of New Bremen: 7919 Number Four Road, Michelle L. Kowanes sold to Karla A. Kares $230,900
Town of Osceola: 2987 Osceola Road, James H. Turner Estate sold to Nicholas A. Petta III $0
Town of West Turin: Beecher Road, Matthew M. Weiler sold to Arrin Gleasman $5,000
Town of West Turin: Beecher Road, Matthew M. Weiler sold to Nathan Richards $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 25, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 9367 Route 12, Violet Stone sold to Barbara J. Crane $0
Town of New Bremen: 7898 Soft Maple Road, Vernon B. Lyndaker sold to Marie L. Western $1
Town of New Bremen: Three parcels, 7019 Beech Hill Road, Scott C. Sauer sold to Turning Point of the Black River $3
Town of Osceola: Florence Road, Joseph A. Guanciale sold to Frank N. Wilson Jr. $39,900
Town of Osceola: 1311 Mary Street, Thomas Powell sold to 1311 Mary Street LLC $50,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3853 Fulton Street, Matthew M. Brinkerhoff sold to Calvin Bruce Risley $83,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 26, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 10215 Route 812 VonHoltz Supply Needs Trust sold to Eric A Yousey $140,000
Village of Copenhagen: 9849 Maple Avenue, Benjamin A. Shambo sold to Benjamin A. Shambo $0
Village of Lowville: 7728 West State Street, Rene R. Lyndaker sold to Shane P. Foley $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 27, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9777 Second Road, Darwin R. Eoggie Estate sold to Pamela M. Roggie $0
Village of Port Leyden: 3328 Pearl Street, David A. Butts sold to David A. Butts $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Marmon Road, Vincent P. Ocuto sold to Kimberly A. Ocuto $0
Town of Osceola: Glenfield Western RR Bed, David E. Cornell sold to Daniel Barney $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 28, 2022:
Town of Harrisburg: Van Dressen Road, Abraham B. Burbank sold to Corey J. Higgins $29,900
Village of Croghan: Two parcels, 9719 Route 812, Wade E. Lyndaker sold to Scott Moshier $70,000
Town of Osceola: Jackson Road, Raymond Paul Riano sold to Charles Glen Riano $0
Town of Turin: Brenon Road, Edward A. Koss sold to Richard Greisch $70,000
Town of Watson: 8560 Number Four Road, Richard Fred Murney Estate sold to Sean Ryan Murney $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 31, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14416 Reader lane, Randall R. Harper sold to Robert Harper $0
Town of Diana: 8237 Route 3, Jose A. Balp sold to Joshua Render $132,500
Town of Diana: 7431 Creekside Drive, Alice M. Weekes sold to Weekes Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Lewis: Two parcels, 3376 Osceola Road, Brian J. Tanner sold to Michael Connors $80,000
Village of Lowville: 7585 East State Street, Community Bank NA sold to Jamie M. Cook $94,500
Village of Lowville: 7516 Railroad Street, Tyler Roggie sold to Christopher Mancino $90,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Marmon Road, Vincent P. Ocuto sold to Kimberly A. Ocuto $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Three parcels, 2775 River Road, Jon Payne sold to Jon Payne Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Martinsburg: Williams Road, Minette E. Thisse sold to Marks Farms Realty LLC $13,500
Town of Martinsburg: 3967 French Road, Steven P. Guay sold to Michael P. Richards $10,000
Town of Watson: 9030 Number Four Road, Paul E. Calligan sold to Paul E. Calligan $1
Town of West Turin: 3019 Seelman Truck Trail, Michael Russell sold to Luann Russell $0
Town of West Turin: 3015 Seelman Truck Trail, Michael Russell sold to Luann Russell $0
Town of West Turin: 4981 Highmarket Road, Brian F. Klossner sold to Brian F. Klossner $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.