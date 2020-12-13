Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 30:
City of Watertown: 1 acre, 621 N. Hycliff Drive, Kanokphan Woolcott, Watertown, sold to Brandy Wheeler and Bryan D. Wheeler, Fort Drum $220,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.37 acres, Cronk Drive, James R. D’Agostino and Susan R. D’Agostino, Kirkville, sold to Christopher J. Nethers and Mercedes Nethers, Watertown $24,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 1392 Cosgrove St., Ryan F. Tastor and Jennifer L. Tastor, Watertown, sold to Christina D. Mathewson, Watertown $127,080
Town of Antwerp: 7.52 acres, 35536 Spicer Road, Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Randy M. Ashley, sold to Jeffrey A. Cook, Antwerp $42,632
Town of LeRay: 25.65 acres, Keyser Road, William R. Jesmore II, Evans Mills, sold to Justin Davis, Theresa $36,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 673 Leray St., Charles H. Holland and Elizabeth B. Holland, Davenport, Fla., sold to Joshua W. Zukas, Dexter $127,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.14 acres, 18 Parker Ave., Matthew R. Miller, Alexandria, Va., sold to Michael C. McCloskey and Sierra P. McCloskey, Watertown $100,800
Village of Brownville: 0.3 acres, 116 Pike St., Judy Clark, Brownville, sold to Dustin Lee Gibson, Brownville $156,880
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 215 Harewood Ave., Alexander P. Vickers, Watertown, sold to James M. Bohanan, Watertown $89,000
Village of Carthage: 0.33 acres, 428 Sherman St., Matthew R. Lundgren and Lanelda D. Lundgren, Carthage, sold to Sean Perry, Fort Benning, Ga. $153,000
Town of Ellisburg: Four parcels totaling 5.14 acres, 5849 County Route 120, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Gregory Harmych and Heather Harmych, Mannsville $72,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.58 acres, 19 Franklin St., Robert M. Sligar and Brianna E. Bates, Carthage, sold to Christopher Comandao, Fort Drum $199,800
Town of Champion: 2.46 acres, 22190/22200 County Route 47, Anthony D. Woestman and Kristina M. Woestman, Fort Knox, Ky., sold to Gary J. Sanders and Cheryl L. Sanders, Carthage $275,000
Town of Orleans: 4.13 acres, 30724 State Route 180, David P. Rainville, Moncks Corner, S.C., sold to Joel Kinne and Kristen Kinne, Watertown $188,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 363 Thompson Blvd., Mary Jane E. Guthrie, Indianapolis, Ind., sold to Charles R. Harwood and Roxanna Smith, Watertown $103,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.4 acres, Deer Point, Patrick J. Rodenbeck and Ann M. Rodenbeck, Odessa, Fla., sold to Avery Reid Denney and Sandra Fernandes Denney, Constantia $115,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.4 acres, 216 Funny Cide Drive, Raymond S. Myers and Kyong N. Myers, Sackets Harbor, sold to James M. Contessa and Kathleen F. Contessa, San Antonio, Texas $345,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 352 N. Indiana Ave., Janet E. Phillips, Watertown, sold to James D. Strader and Kathie M. Strader, Watertown, as trustees of the Strader Irrevocable Family Protection Trust $149,000
Town of Ellisburg: 5.45 acres, 14766 County Route 85, Dean H. Johnson and Christine C. Johnson, Mannsville, sold to Cody L. Lockerbie, Adams Center $170,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.72 acres, 8785 N. Main St., Hoseah M. Njuguna, Kansas City, Mo. and Joyce Reginah W. Ndungu, Wellesley Island, sold to Daniel W. Johnson, Watertown $221,300
Town of Henderson: 0.35 acres, 5543 Nutting Street Road, Patricia Charbonneau, as trustee of the Patricia Charbonneau Family Trust, Kirkville, sold to Ryan T. McGraw and LeeAnn Everitt McGraw, Sellersville, Pa. $8,500
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 126 N. Meadow St., David J. Howard, Poughkeepsie, Rosemary Scudera, Cape Coral, Fla., Diana Spencer, Port Charlotte, Fla., Franklin C. Howard Jr., Seneca Falls and Cheryl Hansen, Pittsford, sold to Janina Osgood and Peter Desormeau, Watertown $129,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.42 acres, 73 Champion St., Amy L. Rigabar, Carthage, sold to Kent D. Burto, Carthage $96,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 1:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 110 Stuart St., REBAN Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Jason E. Ashley, Great Bend $5,000
Town of Worth: 49.9 acres, 4008 Thompson Road 1, Salem Y. Weldeyesus, Buford, Ga., sold to 4008 Thompson Road LLC, Watertown $229,000
Town of Lyme: 6.06 acres, Three Mile Point Road, Alan D. Jones, Chaumont, sold to Jane A. Collins, Three Mile Bay $7,200
Town of Theresa: 2.12 acres, 28141 Simpson Road, John Sutton Jr. and Barbara Sutton, Theresa, sold to Ted’s Storage LLC, Theresa $114,900
Town of Watertown: 0.65 acres, 16693 U.S. Route 11, Caryn E. Bieber, Theresa, sold to Jeanne Schillinger, Watertown $95,000
Town of Hounsfield: 40.9 acres, 16684/16688 State Route 3, David M. Plante, Watertown, sold to Christopher Patterson, Copenhagen $312,000
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 446 Flower Ave. W., Wyeth Stephens Anderson and Jutta Annina Anderson, Dallas, Texas, sold to Keith A. Clement and Heather M. Clement, Watertown $275,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.23 acres, 112 Bayview Place, Julie A. Hess, Shalimar, Fla., sold to Florence Arnold, Sarasota, Fla. $259,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 744 Cadwell St., Paul M. Mendez, Chaumont, sold to Cain Hall LLC, Watertown $54,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 3.42 acres, State Route 12E, Gary H. Wood and Ellen S. Wood, Clayton, sold to Kenneth Baril and Leigh Baril, Boca Raton, Fla. $32,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 2:
Town of Orleans: 1.28 acres, 43195 County Route 100, Patricia Lamb, Fineview, sold to Michelle D. Jones, Wellesley Island $0
Town of Orleans: Unknown acres, 23056 Buttermilk Flat Road, Eric C. Davis, LaFargeville, sold to Elizabeth J. Robbins, LaFargeville $3,500
Town of Rutland: 1.73 acres, 30735 Crowner Ave., Michael T. Whittington and Julia J. Whittington, Felts Mills, sold to Carol Wessinger, Felts Mills $1
Town of Hounsfield: 4.27 acres, 19585 Jericho Road, Robert C. Bendwell, Watertown, sold to Donald N. Tremont and Katherine A. Tremont, Watertown $150,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.6 acres, 2014 Barracks Lane, Michael Saliby, Andover, Mass., sold to Michel A. Natali and Barbara I. Meyer, Mechanicville $184,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 3:
Town of Antwerp: 1.62 acres, 33642 County Route 194, Justin M. Roethel, Antwerp, sold to William J. Corey and Stacey P. Corey, Antwerp $189,900
Town of Watertown: 0.36 acres, Old Rices Road, Phyliss Schenck, Ellisburg, sold to Kevin Abrahamsen, Lansing $1,700
Town of Antwerp: 20.38 acres, Pulpit Rock Road, Tyler Hart, Philadelphia and Jesse Lehman, Marietta, Ohio, sold to Samuel Miller and Eileen Miller, Antwerp $8,000
City of Watertown: 0.39 acres, 251 Ontario Drive N., Mark S. Bellinger, Watertown and Roxanne M. Scott, Watertown, sold to Sierra W. Dunn and Zane D. Fish, Watertown $230,000
Town of Lyme: 30.97 acres, 10584 County Route 8, Scott Whitaker and Saddie R. Whitaker, Gouverneur, sold to Mark L. Decilles and Amelia M. Decilles, Dexter $317,000
Town of Watertown: 8.65 acres, 20889 Weaver Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Christopher Davis and Christina Davis, Watertown $260,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 1015 Ferguson Ave., Kyle S. Ritz, Watertown, sold to Russell G. Patton, Chaumont $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 119 Katherine St., Allison J. Houghton, Watertown, sold to Alexis C. Stewart, Sackets Harbor $139,900
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 302 Keyes Ave., Carrie Sorensen, Watertown, sold to Richard Prasser, Titusville, Fla. $227,900
Village of Brownville: 0.22 acres, 120 Potter Ave., Jennifer Wilton, Brownville, sold to Grant T. Messinger, Columbus, Ga. $188,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 26:
Town of Croghan: Old State Road, Town of Croghan, sold to Tonya L. Taylor $29,000
Town of Lewis: Statzer Road, Robert J. Miller Trust, sold to Daniel J. Currie $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 27:
Town of Croghan: Effley Falls Road, Milton J. Zehr, sold to Donald F. Neddo $58,000
Town of Diana: State Route 3, Jane E. Ferencz, sold to Lewis County $0
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Jo Anne L. Murphy, sold to Spencer R. O’Brian $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 28:
Town of Diana: 14404 Cottage Road, Patrick and Janet Thesier Trust Agreement, sold to Nathan J. Yousey $319,000
Town of Diana: 14073 Steam Mill Road, Billie Monroe Butts, sold to John I. Paradise II $128,000
Town of Lewis: Kirk Road, Brian J. Tanner, sold to Joseph Burke $30,000
Town of Lowville: 8809 East Road, Shawn P. Tripp, sold to Scott Houppert $189,900
Town of Pinckney: Whitesville Road, Barbara L. Brennan, sold to Michael P. Birchenough $0
Town of Pinckney: 8015 River Road, Rebecca Kelley, sold to David R. Morris $87,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 29:
Village of Copenhagen: 10074 Grove St., Public Square Inc., sold to Neal S. Corey $52,215
Town of Diana: State Route 3, Lewis County, sold to Harrisville Christian Church $2,700
Town of Lewis: 724 Kirk Road, Brian J. Tanner, sold to Terry Nutt $25,000
Town of Montague: Liberty Road, Randall D. Zehr, sold to Corey V. Deveines $11
Town of Montague: Sears Pond Road, Marion F. Kelly estate, sold to Robert M. Dempster $0
Town of Watson: 9035 Number Four Road, Steven J. Piano estate, sold to Gene Bailey $37,000
Town of Watson: 8516 Number Four Road, Donald A. Morin, sold to Dean Martin $15,000
Town of Watson: 6775 River Road, David J. Cleveland, sold to Zachary Lotito $99,500
Town of West Turin: 2453 State Route 26, Rita I. Berrus, sold to George H. Koster IV $99,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 30:
Town of Denmark: State Route 26, Darren R. McIntyre, as trustee of the Dorothy McIntyre Trust, sold to Aaron A. Miller $936,770
Town of Diana: 7302 Bullrock Road, Katherine Krul Stich, sold to Jennifer L. Hellinger $100,000
Town of Turin: 4154 West Road, Michael R. Bobela, sold to Patrick D. Stenson $123,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 2:
Town of Croghan: 6972 Texas Road, John M. Krop, sold to Terry E. Pominville $70,000
Town of Lewis: Swancott Mill Road, Kenneth M. Kryzak, sold to Gary L. Richardson $27,500
Village of Lowville: 5553 Shady Ave., Curtis T. Kilburn, sold to Aislinn Peck $165,000
Village of Lowville: 5398 Stowe St., Robert Hanno, sold to Brandon Disotell $55,000
Town of New Bremen: Wagner Road, Bradley W. Lyndaker, sold to Brittany Muller $28,000
Town of Watson: 6665 Hodge Road, Bernard J. Szarek, sold to Verne B. Harris $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 3:
Town of Greig: North Shore Road, Andrew C. Crossley, sold to Loren F. Sauter $250,000
Town of Lewis: Goodhines Road, VandeWater & Associates Inc., sold to Vincent E. Grimm $22,000
Town of Lowville: 5815 Number Four Road, Lube Express at Franklin Place, sold to Thornton & Campany Holdings $375,000
Town of Turin: 4703 Tower Drive, Helen C. McHale Trust, sold to Douglas E. Berghardt $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 4:
Village of Copenhagen: 9756 State Route 12, Erika F. Uhlinger, sold to Jeffery Lumley $170,000
Town of Greig: 7279 Brantingham Road, Mark S. Laurella, sold to Glen Terhune $291,000
Village of Lowville: 5247 Sunset Drive, Barry L. Parker, sold to Christie Kopidlansky $202,127
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 6:
Town of Lyonsdale: 3934 Shibley Road, Joel M. DeNooyer, sold to Bruce L. Benenati $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 17, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, part of Great Lot 13 in general division of town, Route 11, Robert J. Compo and Sharon L. Compo, Winthrop, sold to Eric J. O’Brien and Allyson T. O’Brien, Lawrence $85,000
Town of Colton: 3.85 acres, sectin 1 of fifth range, beginning on Judson Street Road from intersection of southwesterly bounds of parcel of Taylor and Rowe deed, Mark G. Rood, Canton, sold to Dalton Rood, Canton; and Bethany Sochia, Canton $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 10, house 9, Woodlawn Avenue in block 2 on map E-8938-I, Sylvia A. Racine, Ontario, Canada; sold to Gary D. Provencher and Louis J. Tischler, Massena $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of Albany Avenue at intersection with southerly line of Ogden Street, Nicole Lee Kendall, Ogdensburg, sold to Tiffany A. Lopez, Brier Hill $62,500
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot 4 on “Final Plat Evergreen Farm Subdivision,” John A. Groves, Harrisville, sold to Donald Scanlon and Cindy L. Scanlon, Palmyra $30,000
Town of Parishville: 1 acre, in great tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, lot 24 of township 13, James Rafter, Colton, sold to Elmer S. Phillips and Kristine M. Wolfe-Phillips, Colton $15,000
Town of Lisbon: 30 acres, in mile square 10, sixth range, subdivision 1 of lot 4, Eli E. Swartzentruber and Mattie J. Swartzentruber, Heuvelton, sold to John H. Miller and Katie E. Miller, Sherman, Maine $205,000
Town of Canton: 0.69 acres, in section 2 of eighth range, beginning on Canton-Pierrepont Highway, Mary C. Leonard, Canton, sold to Ryan Pacleb, Canton $165,000
Town of Macomb: Parcecl, beginning at southerly corner of parcel conveyed to Helen T. Pangburn from easterly corner of lands conveyed to John Marshall, Thomas J. Swetz and Marlene F. Swetz, Holley, sold to David L. Hauf, Seneca Falls $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 9 in Ford Lot 5, south of Main Street, Kristin N. Leggo, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew A. Fortin and Morgan E. Topping, Canton $48,500
City of Ogdensburg: 1.98 acres, southerly of Montgomery Street, east of Piquet Drive, Wayne L. Ashley and Karen L. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Heidi Powers, Ogdensburg $120,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly half of land purchased by Silas Paige, Josh Holden, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Pribnow, Valley Stream $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, beginning on Heuvelton-Flackville County Highway 393, Krista A. Freego, Heuvelton, sold to Jill Flemming and Joseph J. Flemming $130,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, lot 6 of lots laid out in West North Street, bounded northerly by West North Street, Marilyn Bliss, Waddington, sold to Gibson Mitras and Deborah Mitras, Waddington $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 18, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 2.69 acres, beginning on Morgan Road from intersection of Potsdam-Morley Road, Lisa Sullivan, Potsdam, sold to Murl Hogle, Ogdensburg $115,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.57 acres, beginning on Route 11 at intersection of remains of a fence along the west boundary of land reserved by Carl P. Rose and Lauren Michele Bailey Road, Robert A. Bronson and Ann Bronson, Potsdam, sold to Gale Cunnings Calipari, Clearwater, Fla. $140,000
Town of Canton: 10 acres, part of mile square 2 of fourth range, beginning on state road, Stephen McBath, Canton, sold to Christopher Michael and Kathleen Mary Klassen, Galesburg, Ill. $199,000
Village of Canton: 0.17 acres, lot 43 on map titled “Riverside Park Addition to Canton Vilalge,” Jamie L. Wilson, Canton, sold to Amber L. Vanleuven, Heuvelton $56,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.06 acres, beginning on northerly line of Rensselaer Avenue from easterly line of New York Avenue, Michael A. Rheome, Norwood, sold to Brendan Michael Rheome, Ogdensburg $25,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.14 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Waverly Street Extensino at northwest corner of parcel conveyed to LeRoy and Diane Hansen, Joseph A. Hildreth, Potsdam, sold to Colton J. McLean, Canton $78,000
Towns of Madrid and Potsdam: Parcel 1-A: 75.61 acres, parts of mile square 94; Parcel 1-B: 34.27 acres, beginning on line between Trout Brook lots 25 and 26; Parcel1-C: 8.3 acres, bounded westerly by Subdivision lot 39 and southerly by William Rutherford’s land; Parcel 1-D: 24.56 acres, pat of mile square 94; Parcel 1-E: 25.56 acres, part of lot 25 on lots of Trout Brook; and Parcel 2: 130.12 acres, beginning in north line of S. Clark lot, Kale Hitchman and Cierra Hitchman, Madrid, sold to Donald J. Colbert II, Norwood $180,000
Town of Brasher: 15.86 acres, part of lot 1 in township 16, beginning in highway leading from Brasher Falls to Winthrop, Paul B. Compeau and Catherine H. Compeau, Brasher Falls, sold to Kiel A. Fukes and Jessica R. Fukes, Brasher Falls $107,000
Town of Canton: 3 acres, part of mile square 9 of foruth range, beginning at Irish Settlement Road, Aleaha Thomas, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew P. Baxter, Canton $20,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 11 Garden Street, Alan J. Romoda, Colton, sold to Julie E. Hunter, Canton $135,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 217 Tate Street, Keri Barrett, Ogdensburg, sold to Roger LaRose, Norwood $5,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.39 acres, 275 Haggert Road, Catherine Nisbet and Arthur Nisbet, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Wood, Ogdensburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 810 New York Avenue, Kelly Sweno, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Wood, Ogdensburg $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 918 Elizabeth Street, James S. Durr, administrator of estate of Karen D. Wight, Ogdensburg, sold to Natalie Giglio, Ogdensburg $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 3, 4 and 5, block 441, on 1925 Official City Map, David D. Smith and Christine E. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron T. Smith and Shelby A. Smith, Ogdensburg $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4 in block 206, beginning from northerly line of Spring Street along westerly line of St. Lawrence Avenue, Ryan Fifield, Ogdensburg, sold to Jake M. Garrison, Ogdensburg $70,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Lot 1: 2.11 acres, northwest of Lost Village Road; and Lot 5: 6.4 acres, southeast of Lost Village Road, Walter H. Wheater Jr. and Janet M. Wheater, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron M. Hirsch, Marlton, N.J. $139,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.1 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lot formerly known as William E. Sterling Ashery lot, Herbert D. French and Karen M. French, Fine, sold to D&R Assets Management LLC, Wenersville, Pa. $43,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of lot formerly owned by Helen R. Parker, Megan Rae Finnerty, Rochester, sold to D&R Assets Management LLC, Wernersville, Pa. $27,000
Town of Fowler: 31.63 acres, beginning at road from Fowler (Little York) to Balmat at southeast corner of land conveyed to William and Velma Walton, Brennan L. Ordway and Amy L. Ordway, Richville, sold to Harold Wright and Christine Oglesby, New Windsor $35,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 7.26 acres, westerly of County Route 4 at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Betty W. Moore, Mark A. Hawes, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan M. Hawes, Ogdensburg $175,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of River Street from north bounds of Park Street, Branden G.W. Clark and Lacey L. Clark, Norfolk, sold to Leland Cota and Barbara Cota, Potsdam $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.77 acres, part of lot 28, section 7 of VanSolingen Tract, Jordan M. Hawes, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas G. Jacobs II, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of Lot No. 15, bounded by Youngs Road, Paul E.A. Todd and Laura R. Todd, Canton, sold to Diana Black-Treumer, Canton $10,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, portion of premises formerly conveyed to Frank H. Smith and Hazel Gibbs Smith, lot 5 of “Smith Subdivision,” Rick Johnston and Sandra Johnston, Norfolk, sold to Thomas J. Emburey and Danielle C. Emburey, Norwood $157,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.28 acres, beginnig in westerly bounds of Waverly Street from northerly bounds of Pleasant Street, Victor M. Caaamano and Linda A. Caaamano, Potsdam, sold to Larry R. Carsman and Christine C. Carsman, Jupiter, Fla., co-trustees of the Larry R. Carsman 2020 Revocable Trust $194,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 21, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 12 and 14 in block 340, formerly Block F, beginning in west line of Park Street, northerly of intersection with north line of Libon Avenue, formerly Jay Street, Timothy L. Spriggs, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher Garcia Jr. and Rachel Prashaw, Ogdensburg $85,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, insection 21, beginning at southeast corner of lot recently conveyed to Arthur H. Ingraham, William D. Goebel, Westborough, Mass., sold to Andrine Nichols, Colton $220,000
Town of Russell: 20.9 acres, part of turnpike lot 11, beginning in westerly bounds of Dana Hill Road, John Stasko and Christina Stasko, Russell, sold to James R. Erlichman, Russell $77,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.64 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 37 at southerly corner of lands of Timothy and Doris Dupree, Timothy J. Amo and Sally A. Amo, Lisbon, sold to Keith D. Pierce and Kathleen M. Pierce, Ogdensburg $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 6 in block 3 of the estate of the late Nathan Ford, Al-Rahman Real Estate LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Danielle M. Denoncourt, Ogdensburg $28,000
Town of Louisville: 52.45 acres, northwesterly of Route 37 at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Bruce Crinklaw, Eleanor Labarge, Massena, sold to Brendan Frost and Angela Frost, Massena $45,000
