Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 13:
City of Watertown: 0.49 acres, 190 Boon St., James D. Paige, Dexter, and Joey M. Barrett, Watertown, as administrator of the Jerry M. Barrett estate, sold to Joey M. Barrett, Watertown, Jonathan P. Barrett, Watertown, Jeffrey M. Barrett, Watertown, James K. Barrett, Tavares, Fla. and Jay E. Barrett, Watertown $11,500
Alexandria: 1.07 acres, 20140 Carr Road, Rhody L. Spooner and Natalie A. Spooner, Lexington, S.C., sold to Joey B. Kingsland and Melissa Joy Stevenson, Wellesley Island $412,000
Orleans: Curtis J. Fox, Rochester, Bradley D. Fox, Richmond, Calif., and Wesley B. Fox, Rochester, sold to Bay Brockerage Inc., Alexandria Bay $65,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 429 Stone St., Eagle Empire Real Estate Inc., Watertown, sold to Jerry Segouin, Dexter $25,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 22.55 acres, Waterview Farm Subdivision Lot 4, Wilson Point Road, Robert Shimp, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy Dubler and Erica Dubler, Kresgeville, Pa. $0
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 13 Shepard Purchase, City of Watertown, sold to Albert E. Gault, Watertown $100
Village of West Carthage: 0.22 acres, 29 Stone St., Nancy M. Stone, Parrish, Fla., sold to Connor D. LaFontaine and Leah K. LaFontaine, Carthage $110,250
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 16:
Village of Dexter: 0.23 acres, 117 East Bradley St., Derek Richard Lane, Dexter, sold to Tiffany E. Ladd and David R. Ladd, Farmingdale $230,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 220 Central St., Daniel W. Johnson, Watertown, sold to Domielle M. Rivera and Cheyenne N. Jewell, Watertown $149,350
Town of Watertown: 10.83 acres, 16301/16303 Sandy Creek Valley Road, Douglas E. Osborne and Dawn Osborne, Watertown, sold to Daniel S. Rowell, Watertown $238,900
Town of Pamelia: 0.76 acres, 25795 Liberty Ave., Bradley D. Dyson, Watertown, sold to John Labadini, Fort Drum $267,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.6 acres, Bullhead Bay Road, Lee B. Berman, Wayne, N.J., sold to Elmhurst Enterprises LLC, Victor $14,999
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.7 acres, 27480 Barracks Point Drive, 2) 0.3 acres, Baird Point, Frank H. Anthony and Marjorie Anthony, West Chester, Pa., sold to Len H. Nicholas and Betsy M. Nicholas, Syracuse $218,500
Town of Watertown: 4.4 acres, 20598/20672 Hadcock Road, Keith A. Clement and Heather M. Clement, Watertown, sold to Toni A. Amell and Stephen R. Loonan, Watertown $200,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.95 acres, 19297 State Route 3, Leslie B. Clark and Linda A. Clark, Watertown, sold to Richard Frazier and Deborah Frazier, Plainfield, Ind. $185,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.41 acres, 55 Anthony St., Nancy R. Margle, Scranton, Pa., sold to Gary Germeo, Holley $115,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.34 acres, County Route 4, Judith V. Green, Clayton, sold to Ileana Alvarado Navarro, Cape Vincent $12,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.29 acres, 41023 Bearup Road, Rupert Rogers, Theresa, sold to Waterfowl Demolition Corp., Ransomville $8,000
Town of Henderson: 0.22 acres, 8914 State Route 178, Deborah S. Moran, Dexter, sold to Michael G. Stoner and Kellie M. Stoner, Henderson $60,000
Town of Lyme: 0.6 acres, 9996 County Route 125, Patricia A. Gianni, Marion, and Donna Marshall, Martville, as trustees of the Richard A. Corsetti Supplemental Needs Trust, sold to Lee H. Gill and Margaret J. Gill, LaFargeville $214,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.29 acres, 36702 Maloney Road, Robert Beuerlein and Susan Beuerlein, The Villages, Fla., sold to James W. Follette and Carol Follette, Fayetteville $380,000
Town of Champion: 2.21 acres, 18987 County Route 47, Tyler J. Wudstrack, Carthage, sold to Andrew J. Smith, Deferiet $180,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.06 acre, 6088 Carlton View Association Drive, Peter W. Crane and Susan B. Crane, Rochester, sold to Leticia Ramona Villarreal, Morganhill, Calif. $123,600
Town of Champion: 0.59 acres, 32380 State Route 3, Karen L. Glick, Carthage, sold to Timothy Barker, Carthage $270,710
Town of Alexandria: 1.5 acres, 20620 St. Lawrence Park Road, Gary A. Bryant and Jane L. Bryant, Alexandria Bay, as trustees of the Gary A. Bryant and Jane L. Bryant Revocable Family Trust, sold to John M. McNamara and Mary C. McNamara, Park Ridge, N.J. $424,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 733 Water St., Anita Johnson, Watertown, sold to James P. Gallagher and Kristine A. Gallagher, Auburn, Ind. $122,900
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 557 Coffeen St., Garrett Ventures LLC, Clayton, sold to A New Attitude Salon Spa LLC, Watertown $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 10.33 acres, 23598 County Route 3, Cathy Klein, Alexandria Bay, sold to Timothy E. Robinson and Carmel M. Robinson, LaFargeville $10,000
Town of Rutland: 2 acres, 23508 Rex Drive, Timothy L. Conner and Patricia M. Conner, Black River, sold to Paden Charles Gillispie and Meliza Mery Gillispie, Watertown $288,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 17:
Town of Adams: 1.77 acres, 13432 County Route 75, Value Manufactured Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Lydia M. Thomas, Manlius $10,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.31 acres, Number Nine Island, Elaine M. Goerger, Alexandria Bay, sold to Joseph C. Babcock $18,700
Village of Dexter: 0.38 acres, 200 Water St., KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $195,000
Town of Watertown: 0.52 acres, 19789 Orchard Drive, Scott M. Rice and Alexandria K. Rice, Newmarket, N.H., sold to Andrew J. Mitchell and Maria S. Mitchell, Watertown $236,000
Town of Adams: Unknown acres, Lot 6, North Adams Heights, Mary Cook, Gouverneur, as trustee of the Mary Cook Revocable Trust, sold to Robert A. Houghmaster II and Julie A. Houghmaster, Adams $39,000
Town of Adams: 16.57 acres, N. Harbor Road, Justin M. Howard and Sarah E. Howard, Muncy, Pa., sold to Matthew W. Mehaffy and Denise M. Cumoletti, Adams $48,000
Town of Clayton: 1.9 acres, 36945/36951 State Route 12E, Edward F. Cornaire and Nicole D. Cornaire, Clayton, sold to Jeremy Moody and Stacy Moody, Chaumont $315,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.2 acres, 29925 Fuller Bay Drive, Marty Hubbard and Karen Bailey-Hubbard, Rochester, sold to Stephen Sellers, Ambler, Pa. $134,000
Town of Lyme: 0.35 acres, 29642 Spencer Drive N., Joe Durand and Sheila Durand, Prosser, Wash., sold to David L. Becker, Lowville $120,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.4 acres, 202 Funny Cide Drive, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Bruce A. Rogge and Lynne R. Rogge, Adams Center $299,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 18:
Village of Carthage: 0.19 acres, 224 N. James St., Joseph Sanders, Midway, Ga., sold to Ciambra Properties LLC, Gouverneur $70,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 1.64 acres, 185 Haney St., Dorothy D. Carlo, Watertown, as administrator of the John D. Carlo estate, and Louis G. Carlo Jr., Larkville, Pa., sold to Joseph A. Sadowski, Fort Drum $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 129 S. Orchard St., Derek J. Galligar, Evans Mills, sold to Howard E. Post, Port Leyden $30,000
Town of Brownville: 0.55 acres, 18226 Allen Road, Richard A. Brown and Rosalyn E. Brown, Watertown, sold to Emily Rogers, Watertown $1
Town of Theresa: Property information unavailable, Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of the Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb., sold to Najib Abou Ismail, Brooklyn $27,000
Town of Clayton: 0.33 acres, 12662 Brown Road, Jeffrey A. Moore, Dexter, and Lowell A. Williams, Nashua, N.H., sold to Eric Lashomb and Carrie M. Lashomb, Clayton $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 19:
Town of Alexandria: 0.35 acres, 46790 Tennis Island Road, Donald F. Romanelli and Elizabeth Romanelli, Wellesley Island, and Beth Anne Hapanowicz, Clinton, Donald F. Romanelli Jr., Prides Crossing, Mass., and Joseph R. Romanelli, Boston, Mass., as trustees of the Romanelli Irrevocable Trust, sold to Conch Properties LLC, New Hartford $355,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.57 acres, 40064 County Route 2, Rick Davidson, Clayton, sold to Chad Schermerhorn and Courtney Schermerhorn, LaFargeville $82,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.69 acres, 25756 Liberty Ave., Raymond Alfred Hrinko and Tammy L. Brady Hrinko, Carthage, N.C., sold to Jack C. LeBlanc and Melissa A. LeBlanc, Anchorage, Alaska $220,000
Town of Rutland: 0.51 acres, 23371 Fernwood Drive, Jessica A. Percy, Black River, sold to Dale Adami and Kimberly Adami, East Berne $15,000
Village of Dexter: 0.58 acres, 248 William St., Carmen A. Nutting, Dexter, sold to Thomas P. Townsend IV and Elissa D. Townsend, Dexter $212,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.43 acres, 4642 U.S. Route 11, Community Banks National Association, Olean, sold to Shane Claridge, Parish $15,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.6 acres, 21025 Point Vivian Road, Anthony Inserra, Watertown, sold to Ronda T. Akl and Wahid Akl, Jamesville $800,000
Town of Clayton: 0.23 acres, 38807 State Route 12E, Sally A. Farmer, Clayton, sold to M.S.N.F.S. Realty Inc., Watertown $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 406 Franklin St., The American Narrows Group LLC, Watertown, sold to Terry Hall, Mareno Valley, Calif. $196,100
Town of Theresa: 21.7 acres, 34050 County Route 46, Roger D. Hall, Antwerp, sold to John H. Craighead Jr. and Kimberly A. Eliopoulos, Sackets Harbor $42,800
Town of Theresa: 31.3 acres, Burns Road, Kyle Felder, Redwood, sold to RYKY LLC, Redwood $1
Town of Theresa: 84.4 acres, Burns Road, Kyle Ryan Felder, Redwood, sold to RYKY LLC, Redwood $1
Town of Alexandria: 2.64 acres, 41611 Clear Lake Road, Kyle R. Felder and Carrie D. Felder, Redwood, sold to Felder’s Rentals LLC, Redwood $1
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 1.5 acres, 29220/29244 Rogers Road, 2) 4.28 acres, Rogers Road, Kyle Felder and Carrie Felder, Redwood, sold to Felder’s Real Estate LLC, Redwood $1
City of Watertown: 0.44 acres, 220 Chestnut St., Sarah E. Ellis, Watertown, sold to Dyllon J. Main, Watertown $143,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.4 acres, Shannon Road, Kyle Felder and Carrie Felder, Redwood, sold to Felder’s Real Estate LLC, Redwood $1
Town of Alexandria: 1.5 acres, 43495 State Route 37, Felder’s Roofing & General Contracting Corp., Redwood, sold to Felder’s Real Estate LLC, Redwood $1
Town of Theresa: 26.5 acres, Hyde Lake Road, Kyle Felder and Carrie Felder, Redwood, sold to RYKY LLC, Redwood $1
Village of Deferiet: 0.18 acres, 19 Anderson Ave., Adam L. Potter and Kirstie B. Potter, Deferiet, sold to Matthew Rothery and Karley Rothery, Carthage $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.8 acres, College Heights, Route 57 Development LLC, Watertown, sold to PJB 1 LLC, Alexandria Bay $66,362
Village of Glen Park: 0.3 acres, 210 Park St., Kimberly A. Hoffman, Carthage, sold to Randy Goodfriend, Glen Park $22,000
Town of Theresa: 0.48 acres, 44336 Butterfield Lake, Kyle Felder and Carrie Felder, Redwood, sold to Felder’s Real Estate LLC, Redwood $1
Town of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 9.9 acres, 35572 State Route 12, Danny Gushlaw, Clayton, as administrator of the Alton Gushlaw estate and the Shirley M. Gushlaw estate, sold to Nicole L. Gushlaw and Martin A. Clark, Clayton $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 20:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 412 Tilden St., Michael H. Romeo, Watertown, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Antwerp: 0.47 acres, 37624 County Route 25, Larry H. Ellis, Philadelphia, sold to Matthew D. Beckstead, Antwerp $1
Town of Orleans: 1.1 acres, 38552 County Route 13, Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Caroline Robbins and Elizabeth Jean Robbins, sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association $170,000
Town of Brownville: 0.22 acres, 12021 Road 472, David R. Hughes, Johnson City, Tenn., sold to Travis Hoover and Michelli Hoover, LaFargeville $260,000
City of Watertown: 0.48 acres, 475 Bugbee Drive, Paul J. Michaelson and Katherine M. Michaelson, Watertown, sold to Sean M. McAuliffe and Elysa I. McAuliffe, Watertown $239,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 332 Arsenal St., Sean O’Sullivan, Sackets Harbor, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $115,000
Town of Orleans: 0.71 acres, 36378 Sarah Lane, CMH Homes Inc., Maryville, Tenn., sold to Tanisha F. Thompson, Junction City, Kan. $250,000
Town of LeRay: 1.14 acres, 25818 State Route 283, Laurel E. Whynot, Kinburn, Ontario, sold to Roger S. Hildreth Jr., Watertown $142,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.38 acres, 24 Rock St., David E. Bulterman Sr., Sackets Harbor, sold to Kavalaney’s Rest Homes & Hospitality LLC, Melbourne Beach, Fla. $35,413
Town of Theresa: 1.44 acres, 40190 Hyde Lake Road, Theresa Hsu, Elgin, N.D., as executor of the Sharon Gadbaw estate, sold to Cheryl Ann Frances Dufort, New Rochelle, and Daniel B. Record, Village Grove, Colo. $55,000
Village of Antwerp: 7.19 acres, 49 Depot St., Lucas Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Clobi Rodriguez, Henderson, Nev. $26,000
Village of Carthage: 0.07 acre, 307 Church St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Joseph R. Smith, Jeffersonville $19,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.08 acres, 101 Edmund St., Thomas E. Crandall, Sackets Harbor, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $364,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 436 Paddock St., Robert G. Phelan Jr., Springfield, Va., and Kaitlin M. Phelan, Lawton, Okla., sold to William J. Alessi, Lacona $161,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.32 acres, 14047 Military Road, John W. Nancarrow, Ellicott City, Md., as trustee of the Jane E. Bardon Trust, sold to Grayden J. Brunet and Jason Brunet, Sackets Harbor $119,900
Town of Hounsfield: 18.14 acres, Military Road, John W. Nancarrow, Ellicott City, Md., as trustee of the Jane E. Bardon Trust, sold to Grayden J. Brunet and Jason Brunet, Sackets Harbor $0
Town of Orleans: Unknown acerage, Lot 7A, State Route 12, Blind Bay Associates LLC, Clayton, sold to Bradley M. Kowalczyk and Nancy L. Kowalczyk, New Hartford $0
Town of Champion: 20.08 acres, State Route 3, Joseph R. Marek and Amanda L. Marek, Natural Bridge, sold to Justin R. Hall and April M. Hall, Carthage $25,000
Town of Rutland: 4.89 acres, State Route 12, Matthew R. Dunn, Watertown, as receiver for Sandra R. Cole, sold to Kathleen M. Eves, Carthage $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.13 acres, State Route 12E, Paul C. Mason and Elaine F. Mason, Cape Vincent, sold to Peter Schwerzmann and Amy Schwerzmann, Watertown $25,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.42 acres, 8337 S. Main St., Catherine L. Pete, Canton, sold to James Jurin, Fort Drum $95,400
City of Watertown: 0.66 acres, 252 Paddock St., James D. Strader and Kathie M. Strader, Watertown, as trustees of the Strader Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, sold to Robert G. Paskill Jr. and Jamie L. Danielson, Fort Drum $305,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 5:
Town of Diana: 4090 Factory Road, Paulette L. Washington, sold to Lee S. Nesbitt $100,000
Town of Greig: Kirch Hill Road, Lorona Roach Trust, sold to Aaron Rowe $26,500
Town of Lowville: 5243 Ebbly Road, Maple Run Homes Inc., sold to Michael Hoehn Jr. $264,900
Town of Turin: 4725 State Route 26, Phase 4 Estates Inc., sold to JAOLS Holdings LLC $350,000
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Arlene Zehr, sold to Daniel G. Lyndaker $124,750
Town of Watson: 8913 McMahon Road, Henry O. Schaab, sold to William H. Schaab $50,000
Village of Constableville: 5963 Church St., Jean M. Campbell, sold to Sandor Shilling $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 6:
Town of Croghan: 8767 Prentice Road, Elizabeth Monnat Pettitt, sold to Loriette Martorella $1
Town of Croghan: 9541 Belfort Road, SMSA Construction Services, sold to Adirondack Operations LLC $225,000
Town of Lewis: Statzer Road, Scott H. MacDougall, sold to Harvey N. Fisher $140,000
Village of Lowville: 5468 Campbell St., Beck Living Trust, sold to Sari L. Fitzgerald $85,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 7:
Village of Lowville: 5262 Clinton St., Thomas W. Hanno, sold to Kristy L. Auman $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 8:
Town of Croghan: 4620 Old State Road, Steven J. Potter, sold to David E. Felker $30,000
Town of Croghan: 7790 Barker Road, James S. Powell, sold to Jeffrey S. Purcell $115,000
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, David A. Weakley, sold to Michael Ryan Chrysler $250,000
Town of Lowville: 7865 State Route 26, Robert C. Smith, sold to Dale R. Widrick $335,000
Town of Watson: 7439 Lustyik Road, Glendyne J. Hanno, sold to Donald G. Birchenough $1
Town of West Turin: State Route 26, J. Scott Markham, sold to Allie D. Carpenter $26,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 9:
Town of Osceola: N. Osceola Road, Robert Reed, sold to Theresa M. Clemens $21,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 4, 2020:
Town of Hammond: 3.32 acres, beginning on Calaboga Road at intersection with southwest line of parcel conveyed to Arnold Kirk and Janice Kirk, Dianna Shaver, successor trustee of The Arnold Kirk and Janice Kirk Revocable Living Trust, Hammond, sold to Richard K. Champney, Alexandria Bay $1,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.03 acres, beginning on Lost Village Road at interscetion with division line between lots 27 and 26, Kevin P. Cole and renee M. Cole, Heuvelton, sold to Alvin R. Odendahl III and Jaime L. Odendahl, Madrid $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, 604 Mansion Ave., Sarah Purdy, Ogdensburg, sold to Brian A. Meuten and Stephanie C. Lancto, Ogdensburg $60,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on east margin of Grove Street at southwesterly corner of lot 16 of Parker’s Survey of Dorwin Lots, Hometown Holdings LLC, Fernley, Nev., sold to Javier H. Fuentes, Pittsburg, Calif. $75,000
Town of Potsdam: 35.3 acres, beginning on Smith Road at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Douglas S. MacQueen and Linda E. MacQueen, Douglas S. MacQueen and Linda E. MacQueen, Potsdam, sold to James F. Eller and Anna B. Brown, Canton $280,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning on road leading from David Hamilton’s to Cephus Leonard’s lots, Jeffrey D. Bogrette, Richville, sold to Andrew C. Dusharm, Hermon $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: 1.5 acres, beginning on old Route 58 at northerly corner of second described parcel of land in a deed from Grace E. Butterfield to Larry D. Vincent, Martha P. Landon, Parishville, sold to Donna D. Prashaw, Gouverneur $89,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 87 on “Buckeye Homes Tract,” Volmar Vrigneau, Massena, sold to Samuel T. Holsen and Sarahlee M. Skidders, Colton $54,500
Town of Brasher: 0.47 acres, portion of lot 19 in middle third of township 17, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, John A. Heggie and Tracey Goodson, Ontario, Canada, sold to Cory A. Page and Abigail R. Page, Winthrop $112,500
Town of Hammond: 0.16 acres, 1 New Road and Vacant Lot, New Road, Bonnie L. Smith, Fairport; Donna Lynn Boland, Fairport; Shannon L. Smith, Fairport; Zachary J. Smith, Fairport; and Tyler P. Smith, Fairport, sold to Karl A. Brooks and Debra R. Brooks, Elizabethtown $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 8, 2020:
Town of Edwards: Parcel, beginning at southwesterly corner of lot 64 of Township of Edwards at center line of County Road 46, Paul Richard Ruffage, Edwards, sold to Teresa L. Brown and Bertrum J. Yuhasz, Harrisville $32,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 40 Mackay Road, Roger D. Larose, Norfolk, sold to Richard A. Trombley III, Massena $92,000
Town of Brasher: 0.249 acres, part of small lot 5 of Bow Farm, beginning on north shore of St. Regis River at southeast corner of small lot 4, Kristina A. Kowalchuk, Potsdam, sold to Kurt Williamson and Ruth A. Williamson, Piggott, Ark. $116,500
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, beginning on Leary Road at northeasterly corner of lands of Velourse and Cora Pharoah, Joseph I. Andriano and Sarah T. Harris, Vista, Calif., sold to Alexandra L. Gausby, Waddington $84,500
Town of Pierrepont: 105.59 acres, subdivision lots 3 and 4 of lot 12 of Harrison Tract as lot 13 was surveyed and subdivided by A.S. Smith in 1860, Steven J. Hallada and Linda J. Hallada, Colton, sold to Nicole L. Wood, Albany; Curtis R. Wood, Madrid; Stacie A. Wood-Neaton, Saratoga Springs; with a reserved life estate to Wallace S. Wood and Sally A. Wood $165,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.22 acres, 227 Spencer Street, Ronald C. and Audrey S. Fountain, Ilion, sold to Wanda J. Carpenter, Gouverneur $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 64, bounded on the north by Montgomery Street and on east by Elizabeth Street, Barbara Ann Grizzuto, Ogdensburg, sold to Adam D. Ackerman, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning on Route 310 at most northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Roger A. Patenaude, Pauline N. Patenaude, individually and as surviving spouse of A. Raymond Patenaude, Madrid, sold to Carl Planty, Madrid $20,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on southerly edge of right-of-way of so-called “DePue Road,” at southerly point, Barbara L. Ferero, Canton, sold to Kayla M. Merchant and Jan M. Merchant, Gouverneur $125,000
Village of Canton: 0.03 acres, 7 Elm Street, Paul R. Graham and Rebecca L. Graham, Canton, sold to Seth Conklin and Amanda Conklin, Canton $150,000
Town of Morristown: 0.88 acres, beginning in southerly line of former New York Central Railroad at northeasterly corner of lands of James H. Bogardus, Tomado Inc., Morristown, sold to William C. and Katherine E. Vielhauer, Morristown $9,500
Town of Hammond: 0.46 acres, beginning on shore of St. Lawrence River from northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Ernest W. Rush, Edward Libby, Elizabeth Libby and Gregory J. Libby, Tuxedo Park, sold to Eric Sertl, Pittsford $372,000
Town of Hammond: 1,896 square feet, beginning at easterly corner of lands conveyed to Susan Faro and northeast line of lands conveyed to Pine Bay Farm Inc., Edward Libby and Elizabeth Libby, Tuxedo Park, sold to Eric Sertl, Pittsford $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 9, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of southerly half of park lot 11, beginning at northeast corner of James Sample lot and running easterly along LaFayette Street, Rosignuolo LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Nicholas Scott Wildey, Madrid $61,500
Village of Canton: Parcel 1: beginning in south line of lot formerly owned by Daniel Gillett from southwest corner along westerly line to west bounds of Miner Street; and Parcel 2: Parcel, beginning at point in south line of lot formerly known as the Daniel Gillett lot, Conmar Enterprises LLC, Canton, sold to Linda Fay, Canton $32,000
Town of Louisville: 0.71 acres, parcel 8583, Town of Louisville, Massena, sold to Dominic C. Zappia and Charlotte F. Zappia, Massena $75,000
Town of Brasher: 18 acres, Keenan Road, Kevin White, West Point, Va., sold to Derrick Blair, Brasher Falls $7,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.74 acres, beginning on Bagdad Road from intersection of corner lines of Dayton Road, Lawrence S. Schulman and Claire F. Schulman, Atlanta, Ga., sold to Christopher K. Wentzel and Sarah E. Jolley, DeKalb Junction $3,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.2 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Bagdad Road from easterly bounds of premises formerly conveyed to William S. Hadley and Beatrice L. Hadley, Lawrence S. Schulman, Atlanta, Ga., sold to Christopher K. Wentzel and Sarah E. Jolley, DeKalb Junction $220,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of highway from northwest corner of a lot conveyed to Elmer Hogle, Melissa A. Perrotta Marinelli, Centerpoint, executrix of the last will and testament of Michael F. Perrotta, sold to Mark W. Goodnow and Renee M. Goodnow, Potsdam $185,000
Town of Depeyster: 70 acres, part of lot 113, bounded on northwest by County Route 10 and on southwest by lands owned by Murdock and Baxter, James R. Putman and Nancy M. Putman, Heuvelton, sold to Gebarten Acres real Estate Holdings LLC, Hermon $197,000
Town of Hermon: 91.27 acres, 1544 County Route 19, Randy L. Dox and Judy A. Dox, Winthrop, sold to Scott Fenlong, DeKalb Junction $67,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.33 acres, east bounds of Rock Island Road at southwesterly corner of a lot formerly conveyed to Phillip L. and Jean C. Jennings, Stella S. Bigwarfe, Gouverneur, sold to Kyle A. Bigwarfe, Gouverneur $142,000
Town of Louisville: 3.96 acres, beginning in division line between properties of Stuart Benedict on the west and Gordon J. and Marion P. Hazel on the east, Cecot Family Limited Partnership, Massena, sold to Scott J. Hazel, Massena $30,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 23 Point Comfort Road; and Parcel 2: northwest of Route 12, Point Comfort Road, Terry L. Micelli, Morristown, sold to Angelo A. Micelli Jr., Syracuse $211,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 10, 2020:
Town of Waddington: 0.56 acres, portion of parcel in deed to Darryl D. Hough and Linda A. Hough, dated May 30, 1984, beginning on Buck Road at northeasterly corner of abovementioned property, Larry R. Burns and Carol A. Burns, Waddington, sold to Scott C. Sharpe and Laura A. Sharpe, Madrid $10,000
Town of Stockholm: 16.65 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Phelps lot at southeast corner of William Claflin lot, Paolo Dell’oso, Oxford, Conn., sold to Amy Burnett Bolia, Winthrop $8,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.6 acres, beginning on Blanchard Road at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Chester Thomas and Nichole Greene, Enos Miller, Hannawa Falls, sold to Marc Richard Plourde and Susan E. Gans, Eastchester $199,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot 10, Tract N, Brown Tract, beginning on southerly shore of Racquette River intesected by lot 10, Eugene Louey, Lecanto, Fla.; and Richard Louey, Salt Point, sold to Donald J. Beckstead, Massena $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot 40 of Tract M, beginning in northerly bounds of South Racquette Road from easterly line of lot 40, Eugene Louey, Lecanto, Fla.; Lawrence Louey, Dickinson Center; Mary Ann Hosier, Canandaigua; Ellis Louey, Vancouver, Wash.; and Mirl Beckstead, Massena, sold to Donald J. Beckstead, Massena $25,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, TM-133.001-1-14.13, Philip D. Martin, Newton Falls, sold to Nicholas D. Lapoint, Hermon $1,500
Town of Clifton: 0.797 acres, beginning at east line of lands of the People of the State of New York with intersection of north shore of Cranberry Lake at LaFountain Bay, Mary-Lynne V. Campbell, Phoenix, Md., sold to Stanley A. Borek and Michele Borek, Warner Robins, Ga. $685,000
Town of Fine: 10.08 acres, lot 1 on “Map of Survey Prepared for Patten Corporation Northeast, Situate in Great Lots 3, 4, 15, 16 and 22, Town of Fine, County of St. Lawrence, State of New York,” Margaret E. Doret and Stanley A. Doret, Sunapee, N.H., co-trustees of The Margaret E. Doret Living Trust, sold to Daniel Sillick and Barbara Lee Sillick, Hilton $60,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.38 acres, 7332 County Route 59, Jacinthe K. Crosby, trustee of the Henry and Huguette M. Domingos Irrecocable Trust, Liverpool; and Hugette M. Domingos, sold to Donald Koscak, Potsdam $150,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.11 acres, in lots 3 and 5, block 20, beginning in west bounds of Elizabeth Street and south bounds of Ford Street, Mary Rain, Ogdensburg, sold to James A. Flood, Ogdensburg $95,000
