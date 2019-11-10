The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 28:
Town of Lorraine: 0.11 acre, County Route 92, Brian T. Weed and Hollis L. Weed II, Pennellville, sold to Martin R. Fidler, West Monroe $5,500
Town of Antwerp: 2.12 acres, 37668/690 County Route 194, Victoria H. Collins, Watertown, as referee for Donald E. Countryman, sold to KeyBank N.A., Amherst $28,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.88 acres, 29845 Fuller Bay Road, Michael A. Gorman, Camillus, sold to Scot Weissenberg and Brenda Weissenberg, Central Square $101,000
Town of Brownville: 2.28 acres, County Route 53, Allan John Simpson, as executor of the August Albert Simpson Jr. estate, Watertown, sold to Robert D. Poole, Watertown $158,500
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 1202 Lachenauer Drive, Steven A. Baytos, Theodora A. Baytos and Joseph R. Baytos Jr., Watertown, sold to Christopher R. Holland and Jaimie M. Salcido, Watertown $292,000
Town of Henderson: 7.16 acres, 6831 State Route 3, Maureen S. Eichholz, Henderson, sold to Leo L. Valley and Jennifer M. Valley, Henderson $5,000
Town of Ellisburg: 126.7 acres, State Route 3, Maureen S. Eichholz, Henderson, sold to Leo L. Valley and Jennifer M. Valley, Henderson $60,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.4 acres, 2858 Martin Drive, John Leo Hajdasz, East Chatham, sold to Gordon Mengel and Lambertine Mengel, Woodbridge, Va. $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acre, 1021 Boyd St., Matthew L. Stock, Savannah, Ga., sold to William B. Ray Jr., Watertown $58,000
Village of Dexter: 0.4 acres, 222 William St., Sean P. Dooher and Katherine G. K. Dooher, Pineville, N.C., sold to Steven L. Carr and Wendy N. Carr, Greer, S.C. $278,000
Town of LeRay: 0.82 acres, 25745 State Route 283, Taylor Park LLC, Carthage, sold to Kennedy Foster and Mallory Celeste Dumas, El Paso, Texas $253,000
Town of Brownville: 4.85 acres, County Route 53, Allan John Simpson, as executor of the August Albert Simpson Jr. estate, Watertown, sold to Allan John Simpson, Altamont $58,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 560 Snell St., Eva M. Miller, Watertown, sold to Hui S. Mooney, Black River $40,000
Village of Brownville: 0.62 acres, 105 Brown Road, Linda P. Marselis, Brownville, sold to Colan P. Shue, Watertown $177,000
Town of Orleans: 2.49 acres, 33005 Shimel Road, Michael D. Gordon, LaFargeville, sold to Clifford J. Volz and Katelyn N. Volz, Evans Mills $164,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.11 acres, 2137 Kelly St., James Andrew Digby and Evelyn M. Digby, Fulton, sold to Vernon J. Connor and Carole L. Connor, Chambersburg, Pa. $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 935 Academy St., Richard J. Holley, Sackets Harbor, sold to Patrick J. Donaghy and Dawn M. Donaghy, Watertown $60,000
Town of LeRay: 3.39 acres, 29701 Martin Road N., Jan A. Martusewicz, Evans Mills, sold to Kristin E. Monroe, Philadelphia $225,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.2 acres, 27605 Baird Point Drive, John F. Grieco Jr. and Beverly A. Grieco, Penfield, sold to Carol Rachel and Kathleen A. Rachel, Glen Gardner, N.J. $320,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 29:
Town of Rutland: 5.66 acres, 28108 County Route 69, Andrew J. Thomas, Copenhagen, sold to Zachary S. Engelhart and Ashlyn M. Engelhart, Watertown $242,500
Village of Antwerp: 0.71 acres, Old U.S. Route 11, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Edward T. Montgomery and Susan R. Montgomery, Antwerp $400
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.68 acres, 32881 County Route 6, Mari L. Cecil and Cynthia Brenon, Watertown, sold to William F. Nauschuetz and Karen K. Nauschuetz, Bulverde, Texas $310,000
Town of Watertown: 5 acres, 16790 County Route 156, Lucia L. Lombardi, Geneva, Fla., sold to John C. Gahler II and Elisabeth J. Gahler, Central Square $183,000
Village of Chaumont: Unknown acerage, Circle Drive, Mark Morina and Tara Morina, Lake Havasu, Ariz., sold to Chaumont Bay Marina LLC, Chaumont $0
Town of Antwerp: 4.13 acres, County Route 194, Matthew W. Calhoun, Theresa, sold to Joshua L. Gowing, Theresa $0
Town of Rutland: 0.8 acres, 31019 Chelsea Road, Richard L. Garrett and Michele C. Garrett, Black River, sold to Troy E. Halfhill and Deanna M. Halfhill, Wahiawa, Hawaii $260,000
Town of LeRay: 1.04 acres, 26630 State Route 3, Earl L. Deroboam III and Tina Deroboam, Prince George, Va., sold to Dwight Aaron Torres and Jennifer Mai Nguyen, Ocala, Fla. $200,000
Town of Wilna: Two parcels: 1) 16.66 acres, 23776 Staie Road, 2) 25.5 acres, East of Staie Road, William R. Girard, Goode, Va., sold to Jocelyn P. Doina, Martinsburg, W.Va. $155,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 146 Bowers Ave., Virginia Fleming, Watertown, sold to Kevin J. Caldwell, Watertown $75,000
Town of LeRay: 0.15 acres, 22137 Patricia Drive, Jon Kent Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Michael R. Bailey, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $143,771
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 30:
Town of Wilna: 4.16 acres, 40118 Selos Road, Christopher L. Ford and Ramona P. Ford, Spokane, Wash., sold to Jennifer Lee-Ann Haak and Michael Allen Haak, Carthage $253,300
Town of Watertown: 3.57 acres, 21082 Pioneer Plaza Drive, Lexington Tramk Watertown LLC, New York, sold to Watertown Pioneer LLC, Hampstead, Quebec $500,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.11 acres, 136 S. Vincent St., Roy Torrey and Bernadette M. Torrey, Cape Vincent, sold to David Fitch and Ha M. Fitch, Hobe Sounds, Fla. $120,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.29 acres, 37003 Rock Beach Road W., Jeral T. Forger and Melissa Forger, Clayton, sold to Jason M. Griffin and Laura H. Griffin, Kirkville $310,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.08 acres, 101 Main St., County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to George Anderson and Dianna Anderson, Brownville $2,100
Town of Adams: 0.19 acres, Green Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Stephen R. Backus, Chaumont $1
Town of Alexandria: 9.8 acres, Southeast of State Route 12, Omar Swamp, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Michael Hazlewood, Clayton $351
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.35 acres, 301 Hill St., Karbar LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to David M. Monaco and Jennifer L. Monaco, Sackets Harbor $330,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 820-822 Cooper St., MTGLQ Investors L.P., Houston, Texas, sold to George Walters Jr., Glen Park $25,000
Town of Henderson: 0.19 acres, 9614 County Route 71, Laurel Hollis, Henderson and Sandy Walton, Austin, Texas, as distributees of the Gerald A. Ramsdell and Adelaide J. Ramsdell estate, sold to Garry Jones and Gail Jones, Henderson $12,000
Town of Orleans: 0.2 acres, 19301 Marshall Drive, Carl B. Arnold, Texas City, Texas, sold to Elaine L. Berg, Albion $30,000
Town of Adams: Two parcels: 1) 1.47 acres, 18695 Owens Road, 2) 0.87 acres, North of Owens Road, Thomas E. Farman, Adams Center, sold to Jeffrey P. Grant and Teresa A. Grant, Forest Hill, Md. $46,000
Town of Orleans: Three parcels: 0.5 acres, 24 acres and 2 acres, Shimel Road, Katie E. Miller and Samuel J. Miller, LaFargeville, sold to David J. Gordon, as trustee of the William and Lynne Gordon Irrevocable Trust, Evans Mills $5,000
Town of Lyme: 2.13 acres, 25741 Backus Drive, Holley J. Cunningham, Syracuse, as executor of the Terry L. Morgan estate, sold to James K. Burhans and Jeanette A. Burhans, Dade City, Fla. $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 31:
Town of Pamelia: 1 acre, Murrock Circle, Bradley Street LLC, Watertown, sold to Sandgate LLC, Watertown $10,000
Town of Adams: 0.67 acres, 17721 N. Adams Heights, Glen E. Taylor and Barbara J. Taylor, Adams, sold to Kyle R. Durham and Alexandra M. Durham, Ellisburg $316,500
Town of Brownville: 0.24 acres, 2361 Road 472, Alan H. Thompson, Farmington, as executor of the Juanita E. Thompson estate, sold to Alan H. Thompson and Rosemary Thompson, Farmington $94,000
Town of Watertown: 2.28 acres, 25456 E. Gotham Road, Brian L. Cisco and Christine M. Cisco, Watertown, sold to Gilbert W. Mansil and Jennifer K. Mansil, Watertown $299,000
Town of Champion: 1.1 acres, 33910 Jackson II Road, Sarah M. Wilson, Carthage, sold to David W. Spoor, Ava $114,000
Village of Cape Vincent: Two parcels totaling 0.05 acre, 165 N. James St., Paul L. Docteur and Bonnie L. Docteur, Cape Vincent, sold to David Jennings and Joanne M. Jennings, Webster $89,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.31 acres, 401 Dodge Ave., Jon P. Constance and Karen E. Constance, Sackets Harbor, sold to Gretchen A. Townsend, Sackets Harbor $12,500
Towns of Brownville and Pamelia: 30 acres, Miller Road, Doris Miller, Watertown, sold to John R. Peckham Jr. and Casilda M. Peckham, Watertown $100,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.53 acres, 442 S. James St., Thomas W. Leconey and Cheryl L. Leconey, Three Mile Bay, sold to Barry A. Roesch and Mary B. Roesch, Cape Vincent $157,500
Village of Clayton: 418 square feet, John Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Howland & Associates LLC, Lakewood Ranch, Fla. $2,500
Town of Henderson: 0.25 acres, 8903/8905 State Route 178, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Kirk Warren Whitney and James Alvin Whitney, Henderson $17,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 1:
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 44475 County Route 100A, MG-Jefferson Land LLC, Wellesley Island, sold to Kenneth G. Horbett, Lancaster $55,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.57 acres, 316 Dodge Ave., Clint H. Reilly and Molly C. Reilly, Slingerlands, sold to Courtney McIntosh, Watertown $205,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 153 Thompson Blvd., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to A Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $147,700
Town of Rutland: 0.3 acres, 24360/362 Main St., Eiffel Residences LLC, Watertown, sold to Therwin C. Young, South Plainfield, N.J. $60,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.1 acre, 204 Edmund St., Michael M. Doody and Lauren Cozza-Doody, Village Cottage, sold to Clint H. Mitchell, Marcellus $186,500
Town of Theresa: Two parcels totalling 9.27 acres, 42291 Warneck Road, Matthew Belge, Lincoln, Mass., as executor of the Robert R. Belge estate, sold to Eric Onderdonk, Fairport $113,000
Cape Vincent: 9.81 acres, 33094 County Route 4, Jeffrey L. Thompson and Amanda E. Thompson, Cape Vincent, sold to John R. Vankirk and Rebecca L. Vankirk, Cape Vincent $204,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 211 Iroquois Ave. W., Shelly J. Hazelton, Watertown, sold to Romidge LLC, Watertown $90,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.17 acres, 27367 Perch Lake Road, Patricia Faye Dupell and Robert S. Dupell, Watertown, sold to Molly Elizabeth Hall, Carthage $290,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acre, 854 Superior St., Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Christy L. Johnston, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $111,362
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 19:
Village of Port Leyden: 3359 Elm St., Connie McCall, sold to Michael Roberts $55,000
Village of Lowville: 5373 Bostwick St., Matthew D. Olmstead, sold to Stephanie A. Lane $133,000
Village of Constableville: 5855 High St., Thomas G. King, sold to James Jantzi $104,000
Town of Osceola: 1401 Osceola Road, Fish Creek Development Corp., sold to Mark J. Passino Jr. $72,450
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 20:
Town of Diana: 8181 Railroad St., The JCC Irrevocable Trust, sold to Logan J. Thomas $30,000
Town of Harrisburg: 2210 Boshart Road, Edward J. Burke, sold to Rosario Kelley $135,000
Town of Watson: 8615 Number Four Road, Jack E. Lester, sold to Matthew S. Johnson $96,000
Town of Lowville: 7914-7918 State Route 12, Zubrzycki’s Homestead, sold to Levi Y. Stoltzfus $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 21:
Town of Greig: 6209 Pine Grove Road, John R. Cavana, sold to Robert C. Farney $111,000
Town of Pinckney: 7576 McDonald Road, Terry L. Stitt, sold to Dennis K. Petrus $50,000
Town of Watson: 9516-20 Stillwater Road, Michael McArthur, sold to Brian Ernst $43,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 22:
Town of Croghan: 11637 State Route 812, Kevin M. McArdle, Esq., sold to MFRA Trust 2015-1 $55,000
Town of Watson: 6368 Lingerlong Pond Loop, Wesley J. Wilber, sold to James F. Longden $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 23:
Town of Greig: 5521 Shepards Wood Road, Theodora M. Peterson, sold to Camp Whispering Pines LLC $125,000
Village of Lowville: 7472 Railroad St., 2019 Castle LLC, sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $26,000
Village of Lowville: 5279 Jefferson St., Philip W. Smithling, sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $42,000
Town of Lowville: 5228 Ebbly Road, James Coffman, sold to Jeffery N. Mullen $129,900
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 8, 2019:
Town of DeKalb: Two parcels, 2.26 acres and 36.75 acres, Timothy A. and Camilla M. Bill, DeKalb Junction, sold to Casey L. and Jacqueline M. Bill, Rensselaer Falls $180,000
Town of Canton: Two parcels, Calnon Road, McKenzie Kimble, Corey B. Barney, Curtis Barney and Laurie Noble, Canton, sold to McKenzie R. Kimble and Jordan A. Kimble, Canton $70,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.38 acres, Brookdale Road, Richard E. Weegar and Carrie E. Weegar, Winthrop, sold to Alan Williams and Bonnie Williams, Pittsfield, N.H. $123,000
Town of Potsdam: 6.2 acres, westerly of County Route 35, Samuel Charleson, Potsdam, sold to Jarrett and katherine Hayes, Potsdam $500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, part of lot 30 in Palmer tract, Diann L. Henderson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Matthew A. Majocka and katie L. Majocka, Imperial, Pa. $500
Town of Louisville: 2.006 acres, north of Chase Mills-Louisville Road, Darcy D. Neveau, Norfolk, sold to Howard L. Jessmer and Megan J. Jessmer, Winthrop $68,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.42 acres, Route 37, Wade A. Morrill, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven J. LaRock and Kathleen E. LaRock, Ogdensburg $66,000
Town of Canton: 0.72 acres, Old Brick Chapel Road, Andrew G. McKinley, Canton, sold to Sharon A. Gaines, Massena $158,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 9, 2019:
Town of Gouverneur: 58.9 acres, north margin of Johnstown Road, Kimberly A. Hutton, executrix of last will and testament of the late Dwayne L. Martin, Redwood, sold to James E. Kolbe and Maria Geninne Kolbe, Lothian, Md. $55,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Morley-Potsdam Road, Edward F. Lyon and Cynthia I. Lyon, Potsdam, sold to Timothy E. Boller and Sarah A. Boller, Potsdam $115,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.29 acres, westerly bounds of Leroy Street, Robert H. Wood Jr. and Cornelia M. Wood, Potsdam, sold to Peter J. Anderson and Gretchen R. Galbraith, Grand Rapids, Mich. $220,000
Town of Macomb: Several parcels, Dale C. Archer, Watertown, and Tanis L. Archer, Acworth, Ga., sold to Nathan H. Fifield, Gouverneur $82,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, part of block 16 on south side of Lisbon Street, First Presbyterian Church and Society of Heuvelton, Ogdensburg, sold to Brett Bailey and Hosanna Bailey, Heuvelton $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 10, 2019:
Town of Hopkinton: 122 acres, north of Catherineville Road and west of Hayden Road, Stephen A. Green and Annette B. Green, Potsdam, sold to Dustin Smith, Potsdam $145,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.9 acres, Russell-Pierrepont Road, Jason J. McCarthy, Canton, sold to Melissa Durham, Hermon $500
Town of Potsdam: 0.3 acres, Chestnut Street and Missouri Avenue, Sarah E. Fiacco, Potsdam, heir at law of Michael J. Casey; Sean Casey, Penfield, heir at law of Michael J. Casey; Bridget Bradish, Potsdam, heir at law of Kathleen A. Bradish; Mark Bradish, Potsdam, heir at law of Kathleen A. Bradish; and Mary Jay Lenhardt, Slingerlands, heir at law of Michael J. Casey; sold to Thomas M. DeRosa and Elizabeth Ann Regosin, Potsdam $66,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, mile square 10 of sixth range being lot 13, Paul F. Merithew and Jean E. Merithew, DeKalb Junction, sold to Donald S. Fuller, DeKalb Junction $89,000
Town of Potsdam: Part of lot 2, south bounds of Chestnut Street, Linda Seramur, Colton, sold to Michael C. Rygel and Adrienne C. Rygel, Potsdam $162,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 29 Spruce St., Jody L. Smithers, Canton, and Elizabeth A. Marshall, Ogdensburg, sold to Jody L. Smithers, Canton $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 11, 2019:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.355 acres, beginning at concret New York State monument at northewasterly corner of lands of Bridge Port Veterinary Clinic, Town of Oswegatchier, Heuvelton, sold to Bridge Port Veterinary Clinic, Ogdensburg $4,000
Town of DePeyster: 20.4 acres, situated in Averell Lot 90, Eli L. Shetler, Rensselaer Falls, William P. Collins, Canton, and Samuel Weaver, Jerusalem, Ohio, sold to Henry S. Shetler and Lydia H. Shetler, Rensselaer Falls $180,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, situate in lot 3 of first ten thousand acre tract, Edward V. Martin and Constance F. Martin, Ogdensburg, sold to Murray W. Graveline and Jennifer M. Graveline, Ogdensburg $100,500
Town of Lawrence: 2.78 acres, Route 11C, Lara L. LaBier, North Lawrence, sold to Wayne Bryant, Brasher Falls $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 12, 2019:
Town of Colton: 1.2 acres, south boundary of Route 68, Michael G. Clary, Brooksville, Fla., sold to Derek N. Shea, Colton $2,000
Town of Canton: 9.31 acres, Miner Street Road, Barbara Heller Rogers and Ronald W. Rogers, Canton, sold to Davis John Rogers and Tarisa Dawn Little, Canton $300,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, north shore of Sylvia Lake, Daniel L. Estey and Robyn M. Estey, Gouverneur, sold to Cora Jeanne McCarthy, Gouverneur $235,000
Town of Parishville: Two parcels, Route 72, Rexford G. Sheldon, Parishville, sold to Samantha Sheldon, Parishville $1,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, east bounds of Potsdam-Parishville State Road, Linda L. Parks, Massena, sold to Brett Williamson, Colton $500
Town of Massena: 0.29 acres, part of a 55 acre lot, south side of Racket River, Edward N. Frank and Emily Frank, Clinton, Tenn., sold to Kayla L. Dennis, Massena, and Douglas E. Gormley, Massena $30,000
Town of Morristown: 0.498 acres, St. Lawrence River shore, bounded by abandoned railroad bed, Agnes M. Depue, Tavares, Fla., sold to Susan J. LaRose, Richland, Mich. $220,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 16 in block 11, part of farm lots 11 and 21 and section 1 of Van Solingen Tract, Mary F. LaMere and Gary J. LaMere, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Anthony N. Hawkins, Ogdensburg $7,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.3 acres, 733 Irish Settlement Road, Theresa Butterfield, Pyrites, sold to Rebecca S. Wright, Potsdam $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, McCormick Road, Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Allysha N. Bracy and Elaini E. Bracy, Ogdensburg $86,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, County Route 27, Terry A. and Cora Lee Robinson, Lisbon, sold to Wright D. Navan and Christiana H. Navan, Lisbon $63,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, lot 7 of “Abbot’s Annex,” Peter J. Cutler and Amy M. Cutler, Potsdam, sold to Joesph L. Heindl Jr., Tupper Lake $126,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.62 acres, easterly half of block 15, bounded by Lafayette, Franklin, Caroline and Montgomery Streets, Warren Harman and Christina Harman, Ogdensburg, sold to Harold Kench and Rachel Kench, Center Moriches $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 15, 2019:
Town of Russell: Parcel, Blanchard Hill Road, Eric G. Tupper and Jennifer A. Tupper, Buffalo, sold to Jessica Barr, Potsdam $115,000
Village of Canton: 0.13 acres, southerly of Powers Street, Cassidy S. Mock, Canton, sold to Amanda K. Wilkinson, Canton $89,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, southeasterly corner of Captain Woodard lot, Roger C. Brothers and Victoria L. Brothers, Raymondville, sold to Donna M. Black, Waddington $83,000
Town of Norfolk: Several parcels, Gary D. Proper and Ruth O. Proper, Norwood, sold to Adrienne Marie Danenberger, Canton $180,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, County Road 51, Patrick A. Haggett and Jessica L. Haggett, Winthrop, sold to Brian J. Pelkey and Stacy L. Pelkey, North Lawrence $130,000
Town of Potsdam: 27.34 acres, easterly of Ellis Road in mile square lot 2, Harvey Rutley, Canton, sold to Mark Bosjolie, Norwood $13,500
Town of Morristown: 11 acres, Scotch Bush Road, Patrick J. Barse and Danielle N. Barse, Ogdensburg, sold to Kenneth A. Wilson and Mara E. Wilson, Ogdensburg $120,000
Town of Russell: 114.04 acres, northeast of County Route 17, Tana E. and Mulligan and Gabriella Newrock, Chester, sold to Donald V. VanPelt Jr., Liverpool $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 16, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, Highland Road, Andrew Pawlus, Champlain, sold to Isaac D. Lashomb, Massena $36,500
Village of Waddington: Parcel, portion of lots 13, 14 and 15 in block 23 of the former “Waddington Association Purchase” on the “Map of Ellerslie Farm,” Joseph A. Finnegan and Debra A. Finnegan, Madrid, sold to Luke Miller, Waddington $37,500
Town of Potsdam: 11.21 acres, lot 55, Bagdad Road, bounded by Vanderburg lot, John MacArthur, Battleboro, Vt., sold to Jonathan M. LaClair and Rebecca Schwartz, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Colton: 31.8 acres, in mile square 12 of great tract 13 of Macomb’s Purchase, Raymond T. Rapczynski and Julia K. Rapczynski, Plainfield, Vt., sold to Jamie L. Hicks and Samantha J. Hicks, Colton $144,000
Town of Canton: 10.775 acres, northeast side of Route 68, Matthew Miller and Teresa E. Cowdrey, Deerfield, N.H., sold to Adam M. Clark, Potsdam $220,000
Town of Fine: 25.62 acres, northerly boundary of Old State Route 3, Salvatore J. Capone and Sally Capone, Star Lake, sold to John P. Simonini and Lillian Simonini, trustees of Simonini Family Revocable Living Trust, New Baltimore, Mich. $140,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning in center of state highway leading from Potsdam to Winthrop, Gerald Coons, Hannawa Falls, sold to Matthew E. Powers, DeKalb Junction $127,500
Vilalge of Rensselaer Falls: Parcel, northerly line of King Street, Ronald J. Stiles, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Sally W. Hartman, Rensselaer Falls, and David W. Hartman, Rensselaer Falls $13,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 17, 2019:
Town of Lawrence: 23.8 acres, Route 11C, Robin Lippincott, Woodstock, Ill., executrix of last will for the late Wendy M. Perry, sold to Wallace L. Willard, Wyoming $7,500
Town of Brasher: Parcel, north bounds of George Street, Larry W. Sheets, Brasher Falls, sold to Marcie L. Gauthier, Massena $82,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.4 acres of land, west of Haggerty Road and south of May Road, Vijayakumar B. Suryadevara and Rajeswari Suryadevara, Potsdam, sold to Pallabita Paul, Atlanta, Ga. $201,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 in block A1, Northview Subdivision, Debra Nicholson, Massena, Marty Fowler, Massena, and Susan Leeney, Melbourne, Fla., sold to Dwayne J. Stewart, Massena $115,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, part of Moses Leonard Homestead, Roger W. Hutchinson and Helen W. Hutchinson, Canton, sold to Kaleb Cantwell and Olivia Cantwell, Norwood $45,500
Town of Fowler: 5 acres, County Route 24, Joan A. Morehouse, Gouverneur, sold to Charles A. Blair Jr. and Kimberly L. Kimble, Gouverneur $165,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 180 County Route 12, 21st Mortgage Corp, Clearwater, Fla., sold to Kim Walrath, Antwerp $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, subdivision lost 9 and 10 of lots 1, 2 and 3 in park lot 1, portion being on Proctor Lane, Marvin Graves, Albany, sold to Clint Barlow Sr., Carthage $15,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.777 acres, abandoned DeKalb Junction Road, Jeffrey Thornton, Wasilla, Alaska, sold to Philip D. Cole and Jennifer A. Cole, DeKalb Junction $1,000
Town of Louisville: 1.35 acres, Route 37, Nichole N. Villnave, Massena, sold to Derek Villnave, Massena $13,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 18, 2019:
Town of Canton: 3.616 acres, Brick Chapel Road, Ronald Curtis, Canton, sold to Thushyanthan Pathmalingam, Waddington $325,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, 47 acres and 56.5 acres, William Elliott, Etowah, N.C., and Sandra Elliott, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Jeremy P. Roberts and Kimberly Worden, Gouverneur $199,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly half of lot 12, block 4, what was known as Fines Pasture, Terry L. Lumbard, Rensselaer Falls, executor of last will of the late Hazel P. Lumbard, Ogdensburg, sold to John Kennedy IV, Madrid $13,500
Village of Massena: 0.187 acres, 15 East Ave., The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Christopher T. Lucas and Brooke Ann Vari, Massena $16,000
Town of Clifton: 0.44 acres, Columbian Road on Cranberry Lake, Susanne L. Simon, East Thetford, Vt., and Priscilla S. Connolly, Newbury, Vt., ancillary administrators of the estate of the late Richard C. Simon, sold to Lynn Morgan, Carthage $175,000
Town of Fine: 39.02 acres, est of Twin Lake Road, lost 29 and 30 of township 12, Andor J. Bocskor, Waddington, sold to Adam J. Martin and Sharon M. Martin, Moira $500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, northerly bounds of Underhipp Drive, Nancy J. Demo, Hannawa Falls, sold to Amanda L. Agley, Norfolk $170,000
Town of Parishville: Three parcels, 22, 23 and 24 Rosenbarker Drive, John A. Stephen O’Neil, Oak Ridge, Tenn., executor of the estate of the late Chloe Ann R. O’Neil, sold to Beth Ann Christy Rice, West Stockholm $205,000
Village of Heuvelton: 0.63 acres, southerly of Lisbon Street, Allen S. Rickett, Heuvelton, sold to Ryan J. Herron, Ogdensburg $104,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, southerly part of Thomas Porter lot, east side of Main Street, Barbara Harrington, Bellingham, Wash., sold to Sean M. O’Neill and Robin E. O’Neill, Lisbon $23,000
