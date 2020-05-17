Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 4:
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 728 Davidson St., Matthew A. Goettel, Watertown, as referee for the Doris B. Shortt estate, sold to KeyBank N.A., Brooklyn, Ohio $1
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.13 acres, 627 New York Ave., 2) 0.13 acres, 631 New York Ave., Frances A. Piertroski, Watertown, sold to Antonio P. Derrigo, Watertown $108,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.23 acres, 20667 Hess Shore Drive, Daniel J. Weber and Jean S. Weber, Loudon, Tenn., sold to Richard Monaco and Catherine Francesa, Middle Grove $265,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.92 acres, 33810 Carlton Drive, Eric White and Jamie White, Cape Vincent, sold to Charles E. Trask and Kaaren Trask, Cape Vincent $157,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.18 acres, Lot 14, Carlton Drive, Eric White and Jamie White, Cape Vincent, sold to Charles E. Trask and Kaaren Trask, Cape Vincent $10,500
Village of Clayton: 0.49 acres, 737 Graves St., Robert J. Bogenschutz, Clayton, sold to Anthony Augliano and Amber Augliano, Clayton $170,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.28 acres, 207 W. Washington St., Kyle Dufrane, Sackets Harbor, sold to Benjamin Franzosa and Ashlie Franzosa, Lansing, Kan. $258,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 6:
Town of LeRay: 0.59 acres, 22395 Riverbend Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Maryjo Adams and Christopher Adams, Watertown $192,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.43 acres, 143 Thompson Blvd., Dionisio Ortiz III and Tovah G. Ortiz, Watertown, sold to Sean P. Dixon and Jessica G. Dixon, Watertown $266,500
Village of Clayton: 0.36 acres, 408 Franklin St., Ryan S. Currier, Klamath, Ore., sold to Hunter Spring Farm LLC, New Woodstock $168,000
Town of LeRay: 0.92 acres, 31386 Town Line Road, Robert M. Wendl and Tanja E. Wendl, Burton, Ohio, sold to Sandra L. Young and John Cooke, Philadelphia $48,000
Town of Rutland: 5.49 acres, 30071 Andrews Road, Samuel E. Beasley Jr. and Ashley Beasley, Black River, sold to Tapulei Vaveao, Adams $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 247 Paddock St., Kenneth E. Sturge and Bentley A. Sturge, Watertown, sold to James Barkei and Jennifer Barkei, Jber, Alaska $339,900
Town of Ellisburg: 0.6 acres, 8806 U.S. Route 11, Stephen A. Mitchell III, Adams Center, and Justin R. Poirier, Adams Center, sold to Stephen A. Mitchell III, Adams Center $35,000
Town of Worth: 13.97 acres, West of County Route 189, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Mark A. Ramsey and Betsy L. Ramsey, Lorraine $15,000
Town of Henderson: 1.3 acres, 14523 County Route 123, David W. Vroman, Massena, sold to Phillip J. Banazek and Jennifer Banazek, Watertown $265,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 7:
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 1041 State St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to John Atnip and Christy Atnip, Watertown $33,750
Town of Alexandria: 33.7 acres, 39884 County Route 15, Patricia M. Beckwith, Plessis, as executor of the Scott W. Beckwith estate, sold to Patricia M. Beckwith, Plessis $90,000
Town of Alexandria: 34.64 acres, Creek Road, Patricia M. Beckwith, Plessis, as executor of the Scott W. Beckwith estate, sold to Patricia M. Beckwith, Plessis $12,000
Town of Alexandria: 82.7 acres, Creek Road, Patricia M. Beckwith, Plessis, as executor of the Scott W. Beckwith estate, sold to Patricia M. Beckwith, Plessis $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 8:
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.12 acres, VL Camp Avenue, 2) 0.14 acres, 123 State Place, Daniel L. Heverns and Leslie A. Heverns, Watertown, sold to Winston M. Eldridge IV, Fort Drum $189,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.11 acres, 22 Wilna Ave., Stephen Garrett, Carthage, sold to Armond C. Eastman and Carson M. Bruner, Watertown $106,500
Town of Lyme: 0.18 acres, 9614 County Route 125, Mary E. Renaud, Dillard, Ga., sold to Michael J. Tufo, Chaumont $214,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 523 Frontenac St., Susan M. Gokey, Watertown, sold to Andrew Metz, Ilion $60,000
Town of Brownville: 0.41 acres, 16563 County Route 59, Candy Smith, Watertown, individually and as guardian of Cooper R. Bush, sold to Brian M. Watson, Fulton $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 17:
Town of Greig: 5230 Greig Road, David A. Black, sold to Mandy J. Evans $1
Town of Leyden: 2403 Thomas Road, Belinda Flansburg, sold to Brian K. Seelman $80,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 8005-8013 Moose River Road, Charles Dafoe, sold to Barbara A. Young $0
Town of Lyonsdale: 8294 Boonville Road, Debra Konefal, sold to Scott J. Archibald $145,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6089 State Route 26, Timothy Lee Staring, sold to Jason E. Thomas $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6089 State Route 26, Mary Jean Staring, sold to Jordan Thomas $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6305 Glendale Road, Melinda L. Cook, sold to Melinda Blair $0
Town of New Bremen: 9212 Cut Off Road, Snow Belt Housing Company Inc., sold to Michelle Zimmerman $44,000
Town of Osceola: 1883 Florence Road, Ordie E. Price, sold to Richard H. Frantz $0
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 18:
Town of Watson: 8134 Petrie Road, Linda Slade, sold to Richard F. Kratt Jr. $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 19:
Village of Port Leyden: 3354 Elm St., JoAnne N. Fahey, sold to Ricky A. Redmond $0
Town of Turin: 4159 West Road, Jamie Whitehead, sold to Bedbug Busters Pest Control LLC $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 20:
Town of Croghan: 4532 Old State Road, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., sold to Jason Scott Christman $142,500
Town of Denmark: State Route 26, Bernard A. Brady, sold to Joel L. Widrick $40,000
Town of Denmark: 10743 State Route 26, Curtis Patrick Farney estate, sold to Jeffrey D. Nevills $15,000
Town of Greig: 7429 Abbey Road, Estate of Henry C. Bardo, sold to William J. McLaughlin $210,541
Village of Lowville: 5528 Shady Ave., Melvin T. McCue, sold to Joshua M. Lyndaker $220,000
Town of Watson: 6785 River Road, Judy A. Lehosky, sold to Patricia Lehosky Bullington $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 16, 2019:
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, lot 49, house 111 Canal Ave. (now Jefferson Ave.), block 31A on map E-8938-I, Michael W. Bell, Massena, sold to Cassidy L. Garcia, Massena $49,000
Town of DeKalb: 36.26 acres, beginning on line between lot 283 and 284 to intersection with County Route 16, Daniel A. Stone and Philip W. Stone, Lisbon, sold to Richard H. Martin Jr. and Edith L. Martin, Rensselaer Falls $14,000
Village of Canton: 0.34 acres, northerly of Fairland Drive, beginning at southwest corner of lot 6 of “Fairlane Development Section A,” Donald R. Latimer, Canton, sold to Michael Vaillancourt and Hillary Vaillancourt, Canton $110,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, section 31, beginning at a point in the line between Gushea and Montroy, west of northeasterly corner of Montroy property, Wendy A. Montroy, Parishville, sold to Timothy J. Durant and Lynne M. Durant, North Lawrence $22,000
Town of Madrid: 0.22 acres, northwesterly bounds of Main Street to southerly corner of lands of the American Legion, Timothy C. Ruehle and Lori B. Ruehle, Madrid, sold to Anne M. Woods, Saugerties $96,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 17, 2019:
Town of Colton: 1.28 acres, mile square 13, easterly bounds of Gulfroad and Cowles northwesterly corner, William J. Sutton and Mary Jo Sutton, Colton, sold to Donna M. Buckley, Colton $71,000
Town of Norfolk: 2 acres, Kirkbride Farm lot 65, Gary C. Vaquez Jr., Norfolk, sold to Clifton M. Barse, Norfolk $16,500
Town of Hammond: 0.38 acres, Schermerhorn Landing Road intersecting with Cook Road, Dale W. Stoughtenger, trustee of the Dale W. Stoughtenger Revocable Living Trust; and Susan S. Stoughtenger, trustee of the Susan S. Stoughtenger Revocable Living Trust, sold to michael James Greaney and Susan M. Cole-Greaney, Hammond $3,500
Town of Russell: Rural vacant lot, County Route 24, Timothy J. Phalon, Canton, sold to Kuno Oil Company Inc., Canton $1,000
Town of Brasher: 1 acre, part of lot 8, middle third of township 17, intersection of Mahoney Road and County Route 53, Michael C. Wilby and Sylvia Dianne Wilby, Brasher Falls, sold to John C. Tubbs, Massena $135,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 705 Albany Ave., Nancy M. Colella, Auburn, executrix of the estate of the late Fred W. Waite, sold to Bethany R. Gordon, Heuvelton $27,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, lots 19 and 20, township 10, Great Tract 2 of MaComb’s Purchase, David M. Hurlbut, Potsdam, sold to Peter Cullen and Cathy Cullen, Melbourne, Fla. $594,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.85 acres, west bounds of Clarkson Avenue marking southeast corner of land of MacLean, Steven Smalling and Francesca Smalling, Potsdam, sold to Megan Haught and John Herrick, St. Regis Falls $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 18, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.255 acres, northwest of Montgomery Street and northeast of Grant Street, John G. Joly, Ogdensburg, sold to Francis S. Gleason and Julie A. Gleason, Ogdensburg $145,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 26 Cessna Drive, Kristie Colombo, successor administratrix of the estate of Robert. W. Kruppner and executrix of the estate of Chad W. hauser, Spencerport, sold to Donald T. Wood III, Newton Falls $30,000
Town of Morristown: 0.11 acres, westerly line of Moat property, northerly shore of Black Lake, Black Lake Road, Patricia B. Stanulonis, Colchester, Conn., sold to James W. Brewer and Ellen A. Brewer, West Windfield $20,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.59 acres, northerly bounds of Potsam Central School District lands, easterly bounds of Leroy Street, Bojan Petrovic and Maja Petrovic, Potsdam, sold to Thomas C. Miglietta, Potsdam $215,000
Town of Fowler: 0.77 acres, intersection to Fowler-Balmat County Road and Fullerville-Balmat County Road, Joseph B. Fitzgerald and Claressa J. Fitzgerald, Gouverneur, sold to Christopher Fitzgerald, Gouverneur $110,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, northwest line of State Street at south corner of Dishaw lot, Rhonda D. Egan, Mystic, Conn., sold to Brookwater Enterprises LLC, Canton $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 19, 2019:
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 19 in section 4 on map of the Edson A. Martin Addition, William F. Mason and Virginia M. Mason, Canton, sold to Shuwei Zhang and Jue Wang, Canton $172,000
Town of Brasher: 2.5 acres, in lot 120 on the 1838 Stevens Map, Ian T. McDonald, Massena, sold to Franklin A. Clark and Elizabeth Clark, Massena $5,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel 1: 24 acres, in mile square 67, lot 6 in Thomas Bacons Tract; Parcel 2: 15.14 acres, in mile square 67; and Parcel 3: 15.09 acres, in mile square 69 in subdivision lot 16, Thomas W. Smith and Sheila E. Smith, Madrid, sold to Kevin Acres and Phyllis Acres, Madrid $75,000
Towns of Waddington and Madrid: 6.65 acres, beginning at road at the northwest corner of the Walter E. Elliott home farm; 25.41 acres, Route 37 at southeasterly corner of lot 8; 39 acres, part of mile square 36, beginning at southeasterly corner of the Late John Wilkinson’s lot; 78.93 acres, parts of mile square 35 and 46 beginning at Little Sucker Cree at northeasterly corner of George Robson’s lot; 9.17 acres, part of mile square 46, beginning at northwesterly corner of subdivision lot 3; 21.8 acres, part of William Robson’s old farm, beginning at town line between Madrid and Waddington; 17.22 acres, part of mile square 36, beginning at the southwest corner of the late John Wilkinson lot; 51.71 acres, in mile square 36, beginning at southeasterly corner of David Nesbit’s lot; and 80.63 acres, part of mile square 36, beginning at highway at southeasterly corner of the James Montgomery lot, David B. Beldock Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin D. Acres and Phyllis M. Acres, Madrid $375,000
Town of Fowler: 2.03 acres, intersection of Gulf Road with northerly bounds of Route 58, Shirley L. Fenlong, Gouverneur, sold to Danielle L. McCormick, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Hopkinton: 3.62 acres, in Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at County Route 49 at southeast corner of Daniel W. Helfter lot, Ronald D. Baldwin, Nicholville, sold to Scott Hendershot and Heather Hendershot, St. Regis Falls $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 41 of Hyde Park, west bounds of Grove Street intersected by south bounds of Laurel Avenue, Keith A. Patrick and Shena M. Patrick, Massena, sold to Kristen Boprey, Potsdam $48,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.8 acres, in mile square 36, beginning at northerly boundary of Potsdam-Slab City Road and southwest corner of lot conveyed to Credle Equipment Company, Kevin Blanchard and Jennifer J. Blanchard, Potsdam, sold to James E. Sheehan, Potsdam $22,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 20, 2019:
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel 1: 20 acres, east of Santamont Road, in mile square 30 of Short Tract; and Parcel 2: 34.88 acres, Short Tract, formerly known as G. Santimaw’s lot, Francis D. Abar and Florence L. Abar, Heuvelton, sold to Robert Shepherd, Potsdam $96,500
Town of DePeyster: 81.18 acres, beginning at Spile Bridge Road at southwest corner of lot 23, Vincent Gray, Boynton Beach, Fla., sold to Sean Costigan and Jeanette Costigan, Ogdensburg $17,000
Town of Edwards: 1 acre, beginning at Creek Road from southeasterly corner of lot conveyed to Oswald F. Freeman, David E. Dier, Lansing, sold to Wrighton S. Tongue and Annette F. Tongue, Herkimer $79,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, beginning at southerly margin of East Main Street with westerly margin of Hillside Drive, Margaret E. Nordberg, Canton, sold to Jeremy Slaga and Megan Slaga, Potsdam $255,000
Town of Morristown: 8.07 acres, 4102 Route 37, US Bank Trust NY, trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, Irving, Texas, sold to Dylan Brenno, Brier Hill $39,900
Town of Louisville: Parcel, southeast part of St. Lawrence River Lot 1, beginning of center of Town Line Road from Maple Street to St. Lawrence River Road, Nancy L. Alguire, Massena, administrator of the last will and testament of the late Timothy D. Alguire, Massena, sold to Rebecca L. Decilles, Massena $59,500
Village of Canton: 0.43 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Dies Street at northwesterly corner of lands of William T. Kotz and Marlene R. Kotz, John R. Peacock, Hannawa Falls, sold to John A. Gardner and Rose E. Gardner, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.8 acres, part of lot 3, beginning at northerly bounds of cross road leading from Browns Bridge to Hannawa Falls and on east side of Raquette River, Mark J. DeRitis, Hannawa Falls, sold to Steven Smalling and Francesca Smalling, Potsdam $198,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 23, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersectio of southerly line of Jersey Avenue with westerly line of Mechanic Street, Senm LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to KNH Property Fund LLC, Seattle, Wash. $78,500
Town of Potsdam: 68.66 acres, in mile square 46, beginning at southerly bounds of Route 11, James E. Sheehan, Potsdam, sold to Kevin Blanchard and Jennifer J. Blanchard, Potsdam $200,000
Town of Stockholm: 4.32 acres, northwest of Route 11, beginning at west boundary of lands now or formerly of Jeremiah L. Curtis and Jennie M. Curtis, Van Hoyt and Penny M. Hoyt, Winthrop, sold to Aaron V. Hoyt and Holly J. Hoyt, Winthrop $88,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: In mile square 87, beginning at county road leading from Norfolk Village to North Stockholm; Parcel 2: in mile square 87, beginning at County Route 61 from southwest corner of premises conveyed to Dale Emlaw, Ricky H. Emlaw and Kathy M. Emlaw, Norfolk, sold to Jacob M. Barney and Scott A. Barney, Madrid $75,000
Town of Fowler: 0.49 acres, beginning at Dublin Avenue at northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Andrew D. and Katrina L. Cook, Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Ernie G. Boclair and Terri L. Boclair, Hammond $14,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.304 acres, lot 6 and 5 in block 218, beginning on northerly bounds of Gate Street intersected with westerly bounds of Albany Avenue, Kristin LaMay, Ogdensburg, sold to Erik M. Whitcombe and Sarah R. Morrison, Ogdensburg $103,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 3, block 4 of map 3 of village lots, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Dheila M. Cornwell, Canton $35,000
Town of Colton: Parcel 1: 7.33 acres, northeasterly border of Raquette River Roads and land now or formerly of Niagara Mohawk Corporation; and Parcel 2: Unlisted acres, in section 18 of township 10, beginning at northeast corner of land now or formerly of Arther Hooper, David B. Hosley and Robyn L. Hosley, Bolton Landing, sold to Abigail Johnson, South Colton $120,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.86 acres, in section 29, beginning at southerly bounds of Pleasant Valley Road and easterly bounds of Potsdam-Norwood Road, Stewart G. Hewitson, Potsdam, sold to Zachary A. Theisen, Potsdam $42,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, lot 4, block 149 on map titled “West Part of Block 149 as Surveyed April 1923 by G.A. Tate,” Misty Lynn Fishel, Ogdensburg, sold to Taylor M. Woods, Hammond $52,000
Town of Clare: 8.53 acres, part of lot 3, beginning at Orebed Road at southeasterly corner of lands of Gary Butterfield, Darwin Brown and Norma Jean Brown, trustees of The Brown Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, sold to Bernard F. Corbine and Debra Corbine, Colton $48,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel 1: 2.13 acres, westerly of Old Market Road, beginning at monument at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Layaw; Parcel 2: 2.16 acres, northwesterly of Pickle Street, beginning at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Inrgaham; and Parcel 3: 2.09 acres, northwesterly of Pickle Street, beginning at northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Jones, Aaron Raymer and Bryan M.T. Rapholtz, Potsdam, sold to Maura Mayer, Potsdam $165,000
Town of Massena: 0.506 acres, 24 Martin Street, HSBC Bank USA, Depew, sold to Jeremy Hendricks, Massena $10,500
