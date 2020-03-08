The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 24:
Town of Hounsfield: 1.43 acres, 20889 Morin Lane N., Daniel Krebs and Sandra Spadoni, Sackets Harbor, sold to Amy L. Bartholomew, Henderson $33,8500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.43 acres, 10140 County Route 9, Jessica L. Young, as referee for John Sims and Sarah Sims, Clayton, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $62,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 655 Burchard St., Tiffany Victoria Christian, Kingston, Ontario, and Andrew Manser, Ottawa, Ontario, sold to Anna Whitmarsh Meilleur, Watertown $0
Town of Orleans: 44.59 acres, Carter Street Road, John S. Miller and Delila Miller, LaFargeville, sold to Vernon R. Yoder and Susie H. Yoder, Lyndonville $78,032
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 231 Stuart St., Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Alyssa Guinn, Watertown $109,900
Town of Theresa: 3.47 acres, 25361 State Route 411, U.S Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of The Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $30,500
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 1.2 acres, 14393 County Route 123, 2) 1.04 acres, County Route 123, Roger C. Bullard, as trustee of the Josephine E. Bullard Revocable Trust, Stamford, Conn., sold to Alison Curwen, Mercersburg, Pa. $361,500
Town of Brownville: 0.7 acres, 9121 Middle Road, Candace L. Hodge and David J. Hodge, Middletown, Conn., sold to 9121 Middle Rd LLC, Gouverneur $62,920
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 25:
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 343 Thompson Blvd., Richard C. Goforth and Darlene C. Goforth, Hot Springs, Va., sold to Larry M. Pittman Jr., Watertown $115,000
Town of Henderson: 1.56 acres, 9378 Water St., Amy Bartholomew, Henderson, sold to Jeffrey S. Timmerman, Henderson $292,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.52 acres, Limestone Road, George S. Malone, Alexandria Bay, and Shawn P. Malone, Alexandria Bay, sold to Kenneth Bearup, Redwood $1
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 5.1 acres, 26828 Limestone Road, 2) 0.52 acres, Limestone Road, Kenneth J. Bearup, Redwood, sold to Timothy Davidson and Kelli Davidson, Alexandria Bay $260,000
Town of Rutland: 0.62 acres, 18451 County Route 162, Mary E. Robare, Watertown, sold to Mason R. Maitland, Adams Center $120,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.36 acres, Number Nine Island, U.S. Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Greg Voorhees and Wendy L. Roth-Voorhees, Endwell $31,520
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1027 State St., Walter D. Moyer Jr. and Cynthia S. Moyer, Watertown, sold to Christopher Michael Hunt, Watertown $182,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 26:
Town of LeRay: 0.15 acres, 22286 Patricia Drive, John M. Keruskie Jr., Brownville, sold to Chelsea B. Weaver, Dexter $114,480
Town of Hounsfield: 3.09 acres, Evans Road, Cynthia L. Clark, Dexter, sold to Kevin Oliver, Sackets Harbor $4,000
Town of Lorraine: 26 acres, S. Rim Drive, Stuart A. Latimer and Lynnette G. Latimer, Pagosa Springs, Colo., sold to Glenn Rawls and Stephanie Walberger, Fulton $55,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.18 acres, 12 Second St., Thomas Stover and Jean Stover, Shawnee, Kan., sold to Darrell Traughber and Susan P. Traughber, no address listed $109,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 27:
Town of Clayton: 7.8 acres, 15021 County Route 5, Joyce M. Michaud, Clifton Park, sold to Sheri L. DeTraglia, Gloversville $0
Village of Theresa: 0.29 acres, 210 Commercial St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Maplewood Enterprises Inc., Watertown $37,500
Town of Clayton: 2.46 acres, 29606 State Route 12, Betty Ann McComber, Watertown, sold to The Old Tattered Flag Operating Corp., Evans Mills $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 361 W. Main St., Rimpaw Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Madelyne Velez Santiago, Watertown $65,000
Village of Carthage: 0.55 acres, 528 S. Mechanic St., Rocky B. Newman and Carole Ann Newman, Carthage, sold to Rachel E. Ellingsworth, Carthage $87,000
Village of Carthage: 0.16 acres, 141 Church St., Randy C. Shaw, Adams Center, and Dennis O’Donnell, Carthage, sold to Ciambra Properties LLC, Gouverneur $96,250
Town of Rutland: 5.13 acres, 30831 Burnup Road, Cody R. Schirmer and Tiffany L. Schirmer, Black River, sold to Tyler P. Newman, Black River $20,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.1 acres, 6335 Allard Road, Peter L. Walton, Watertown, as referee for Sherry Fowler and Jessie Kellar, sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Oklahoma City, Okla. $98,248
Village of Adams: 4.66 acres, 58 Grove St., Brett J. Wood and Cynthia L. Wood, Pulaski, sold to David L. Nicol and Casey L. Nicol, Watertown $227,000
The following property sale was recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 28:
Town of Rodman: 24.68 acres, 11399 Lowe Road, Danielle O. Bell, Jerome C. O’Brien and Tammi J. O’Brien, Adams Center, sold to Leonard Tibbetts, Rodman $70,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 27:
Village of Lowville: 7642 Sharp St., Mary M. Harris, sold to David J. Harris $81,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 30:
Town of Diana: Rita Road, MWF Adirondacks LLC, sold to Percival Land & Timber LLC $2,900,000
Town of Leyden: 2130 Dutch Hill Road, Edward D. House, sold to Michelle L. Gray $156,500
Town of Montague: 2632 Flat Rock Road, Wallace W. Lambie, sold to Scott D. Cummings $95,000
Town of Watson: Lustyik Road, Craig W. Dignean, sold to Darryl A. Der $143,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 31:
Village of Lowville: 7506 S. State St., Lila L. Tabolt, sold to Carl E. Farone $18,700
Town of Osceola: 1826 Larrabee Drive, Gary Sheffield, sold to Laurie Larrabee $34,000
Town of West Turin: Smith Road, Littleboy Family Trust, sold to Robert G. Bronson $12,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 2:
Town of Diana: 14423 Tablet Point, James Daniel Hennessy, sold to Douglas G. McPherson $90,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 3:
Village of Lowville: 7636 Reed Terrace, Karrie Jo Cairns, sold to Matthew Zehr $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 2, 2019:
Town of Gouverneur: 14,940 square feet, 200 E. Main Street, Douglas E. Cota and Denise Y. Cota, Gouverneur, sold to Broc A. Denesha, Harker Heights, Texas $74,000
Town of Gouverneur: 185.2 acres, two lots of land heretofore known as Nelson Frye and Henry Frye lots, Mosie S. Shelter, Gouverneur, sold to Ezra M. Shelter and Frances Shelter, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, northwesterly of Wright Road Number 1, Ann Jeannine Austin, Potsdam, sold to Mark P. Austin and Mary T. Henault, Orchard Park $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 3, 2019:
Town of Madrid: 3.533 acres, in mile squares 57 and 58, Jeffrey S. Taylor and Kimberly A. Taylor, Madrid, sold to Collin J. Taylor, Madrid $71,000
Town of Louisville: 59.1 acres, northwesterly and southeasterly of County Route 40, part of mile square lot 44, Robert K. Morris, Massena, John A. Morris, Port Charlotte, Fla., Deborah A. Morris Verville, executrix of the estate of the late Gertrude E. Morris, North Port, Fla., Bradley M. Morris, Englewood, Fla., and Daniel C. Morris, Englewood, Fla., sold to Christian Poirier and Aimee Poirier, Norfolk $65,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.15 acres, part of lot 8 in block 8, north bounds of Clinton Street and east bounds of Park Street, Rudolf Conrad and Lacey C. Conrad, Ashburn, Va., sold to Justin S. Charleson, Potsdam $57,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 154 in Maple View, Mary Jo Hubbard, Massena, sold to Brett Sexton, St. Regis Falls $45,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, part of mile square lot 15 and part of land deeded to James TenEyck, Joseph John Brooks, Norwood, sold to Travis Alan Gilbo, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of mile square lot 48 on map of David L. Clarkson as lot 112, south side of Pleasant Street, Jason Cameron, Colton, and Valerie K. Cameron, Hannawa Falls, sold to Paul A. Hollis and Lori A. Hollis, Potsdam $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 4, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, Railroad Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Jessical Sleicher and Robert Sleicher, Travis F. Dipalma, Norwood, sold to Jean-Sebastien Senecal and Erin Marie Gee, Orono, Maine $135,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lots 79, 80 and 81 of Butts Subdivision 3, Dale Willman and Beth Sciumeca, Gansevoort, sold to Stephen P. Jellie, Tupper Lake $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 1 acre and 3.83 acres, Timothy H. Perry and Debra J. Perry, Heuvelton, sold to Jeremy McGaw and Michael Spriggs, Heuvelton $35,000
Town of Fine: 1.7 acres, unlisted location, Samuel Charlton and Kelly Charlton, Heuvelton, sold to Timothy R. Arthur, Cassadaga $24,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, residential unit 31 in Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, Dockside Resorts Homeowners Association Inc., Morristown, sold to Ronald Scott Murray and Jessica Marie Murray, Warren, Ohio $150,000
Town of Colton: 0.17 acres, part of section 13, township 10, called Matildaville, John B. Saunders and Louise J. Saunders, Colton, sold to Bryan Gentz and Brooke Baker, Norfolk, Va. $331,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lots 56 and 57 on a survey Samuel B. Anderson, as mapped by Silas Farnsworth in 1857, Stephen Napotelano, Manchester, Conn., and Maria Napotelano, Manchester, Conn., sold to Edward John Paradis and Robert Paradis, Groton, Conn. $8,000
Town of Clifton: 0.14 acres, west side of lot 12, Grove Street, Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake, sold to Melvin L. Bice, Heuvelton $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 4 of Barnard C. Parker’s Prospect Hill Addition, Clara G. McIntosh, Gouverneur, sold to Ernest K. Brown Jr. and Laurie A. Brown, Cicero $40,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 8, house 38 Belmont Street in block 34, Carmella Lapradd, Massena, sold to Fred J. Otis and Alicia L. Otis, Massena $80,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of lot 8 on mape of William Dishaw Subdivision, Catherine J. Littlejohn and N. Richard Littlejohn, Queensbury, sold to Oliver J. Lapradd and Carmella M. Lapradd, Massena $55,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.45 acres, westerly side of Green Street, Daun Martin-Poole, DeKalb Junction, sold to Dawn Ashley, Heuvelton $74,500
Town of Hammond: Two parcels, northwesterly from southerly corner of lands deeded to Stanley Noga and Winifred Noga and northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Mary C. Whiteside, Jennifer Mac Derment, Baldwinsville, as executor of the last will and testament of Mary C. Whiteside, and Lawerence D. Whiteside, Penfield, sold to Carl W. Kanzenbach and Catherine L. Kanzenbach, Ulysses, Pa. $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2019:
Town of Colton: 3.62 acres, southerly of Trimm Road, Gary N. Seymour and Cheryl L. Seymour, Ogdensburg, sold to Laurie Ann Noble, Canton $68,000
Town of Piercefield: 6.79 acres, part of County Line Island in Big Tupper Lake, partly lot 42 in township 3 of Great Tract Number 2 of Macombs’ Purchase, Simmons Family Limited Partnership, Scotts Valley, Calif., sold to Tara Joelle Zumpano and David John Edgell, Woodstock $100,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 8954 Route 3, Childwold Properties LLC, Rochester, sold to Marje Properties LLC, Tupper Lake $325,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.68 acres, Winters Road, Victoria Alicia Leopold, administrator of the estate of the late Victoria C. Rosenholtz, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Megan L. Tyler, Canton $96,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, part of St. Lawrence River Lot 1, formerly known as being the James G. and W.J. Averell 315.32 acre farm and tract, Dianne J. Hall, Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, sold to Randy A. Johnson and Mary E. Johnson, Ogdensburg $160,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, road leading from Knapps Station to Winthrop at a point south east from intersection with northwest line of farm owned by Clifford Wilkins, Jeffrey W. Lashomb, Camdenton, Mo., sold to Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena $10,000
Town of Stockholm: Two parcels, 52.43 acres, north line of mile square 31, and 10.221 acres, County Road 83, Frederick A. Lachance, Massena, sold to Daniel P. Ames and Austin P. Ames, Norwood $26,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 3.44 acres and 4 1/8 acres, Brian A. Walker and Jenny D. Walker, Potsdam, sold to Jeffery R. Miles and Pamela S. Taylor, Potsdam $114,000
Town of Massena: 0.39 acres, lot 39 of the Jeremiah Van Rensselaer 4,000 Acre Patent, Steven W. Fitzsimmons, Massena, sold to Scott Gibson and Dawn Gibson, Massena $36,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, South Racquette Road, Massena Metal Inc., Massena, sold to Two Brothers Recycling LLC, Plattsburgh $400,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 8, 2019:
Town of Canton: 0.24 acres, lot 16 on mape titled “Map of Lots laid out on lands of J.J. Mahoney at Pyrites, NY,” Randy K. Collins, Canton, sold to Eric C. Barr, Canton $54,000
Town of Pierrepont: Two parcels, 1.516 acres at lot 44, township 3, great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase and 0.85 acres of part of lot 34, Dana G. Moreland, Canton, sold to Randy K. Collins and Courtney Peggs, Canton $164,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.836 acres and 1.828 acres, south of Gerfield Road in mile square 68, Michael Kaplan, Bainbridge Island, Wash., sold to Jahangir Hossain, Malone $17,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, northerly bounds of South Racquette River Road and westerly line of Evelyn Richards property, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Beverly Jenkins, Massena $45,000
Town of Canton: 5.3 acres, southerly bounds of Country Farm Road, Andrew D. Richards and Melissa F. Richards, Hubbardsville, sold to Shandelle N. Clifford and Randy Clifford, Canton $275,000
Town of DeKalb: 16.77 acres, northwest of Stevenson Road at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Nicholas J. Montroy and Casey A. Donnelly, Allen Kelly, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Timothy A. Bill and Camilla M. Bill, DeKalb Junction $12,000
Town of DeKalb: Several parcels, 6.43 acres, 26.05 acres and 9.55 acres, David W. Hartle and Connie M. Hartle, Richville, sold to Jelisa M. Putman and Eric W. Putman, Gouverneur $180,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.517 acres, part of lot 11 on map by King Hawthorn of Lots laid out on west side of road leading from Heuvelton to the Canton Turnpike, Brandi A. Taylor, Heuvelton, sold to Danielle M. Charlton and Denisse C. Fortin, Heuvelton $65,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.54 acres, northeast off County Route 28, Shelley R. Grant-Robinson and Todd Grant, Ogdensburg, sold to Randoph W. Hill and Cyntia M. Hill, Ogdensburg $3,000
Town of Potsdam: Several parcels, Karen Edwards, Clatyon, N.C., sold to Ronald R. Rage, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Louisville: 7.14 acres, southwesterly of County Route 39, part of mile square lot 11, Erica J. Kaye and Michael N. Kaye, Chase Mills, sold to Jeffrey Norman, Massena $105,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.