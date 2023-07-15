The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 28, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: 0.945 acres, 42771 Mud Camp Road, Marie Jarvis, trustee of Marie Jarvis Trust, Clover, S.C., sold to Jerry T. Hyde and Linda M. Hyde, Bruceville, Texas $60,000
Town of Lyme: 0.1 acres, 25000 Warner Road South, Paul Compton, Burdett, sold to Ronald Karpien and Carol Karpien, West Sand Lake; Peter W. Karpien, Rochester; and Elizabeth A. Jarosz, Liverpool $234,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 43490 Mill Street, Matthew J. Decaprio, Dexter, sold to Christopher Nethers and Mercedes Nethers, Watertown $53,000
City of Watertown: 0.272 acres, beginning in southerly margin of Academy Street with intersection of southwesterly margin of Franklin Street, Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Juan Gabriel Mardikian, New York City $300,000
Town of Watertown: 1.386 acres, 21951 County Route 60, Matthew Samuel Swift, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Igor Stegniy and Ekaterina Stegniy, Fort Drum $265,900
Town of Alexandria: 2.3 acres, 44818 County Route 100-A, Alyson E. Goll, by Samuel Goll, attorney-in-fact, Cresco, Pa.; Samuel C. Goll, Cresco, Pa.; and Kelly A. McWilliams, Longview, Wash., sold to Robert S. Pakan, Wellesley Island $350,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, bounded on northwest by southeast margin of State Street and on northeast by land formerly occupied by James S. Ward, Brett N. Gillet and Kathleen B. Gillet, Cherry Hill, N.J., sold to Erin Elizabeth Downey, Adams Center $159,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 152 Leray Street, Alex L. Crawford, Black River, sold to Brian E. Newhouse and Shannon Newhouse, Calcium $210,000
Town of Clayton: 2.77 acres, County Route 4, Nathan G. Hall, Clayton, sold to Abigail Dwyer, LaFargeville $8,000
Town of Wilna: 0.43 acres, 36771 Route 3, Melvin Cuevas, Carthage, sold to Riley O’Brien, Crestview, Fla. $180,000
