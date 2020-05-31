Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 18:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1 acre, 33828 Carlton Drive, Jarrod M. Radley and Staci A. Vaughn-Radley, Cape Vincent, sold to Hilbert M. Bowles and Peggy S. Bowles, Newark Valley $157,500
Village of Evans Mills: 0.23 acres, 8718 Cemetery Road, David J. McIlroy and Jacqueline McIlroy, Evans Mills, sold to Jose Luis Torres and Shanda Torres, Calcium $122,000
Village of Brownville: 0.71 acres, 331 Franklin St., Ronald W. Gates and Chun Hee Gates, Brownville, sold to Zachary K. Lewis and Elizabeth R. Lewis, address not available $257,000
Village of Carthage: 0.05 acre, 18 Norris Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Remi Love, Carthage $24,000
Town of Lyme: 1.97 acres, 7318 Pine Woods Road, Brian G. Comfort and Maria A. Comfort, Alder Creek, sold to Gene M. Taylor, Hastings $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.49 acres, Gore Road, Joshua E. Phelps and Jacob E. Phelps, LaFargeville, sold to Loren S. Hall, Clayton $5,000
City of Watertown: 2.11 acres, 1362 Richards Drive, Wilburt J. Elliot, Granger, Ind. and Elizabeth Anne Elliot, Watertown, as trustees of the Elliot Trust, sold to Taneisha M. Collins, Watertown $167,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.27 acres, 430 E. Joseph St., Sheila M. Stevens, Lincoln City, Ore., sold to Taniesha J. Soluri, Cape Vincent $20,000
Town of Theresa: 1.15 acres, 36811/819 State Route 37, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Terry Riesel and Shelly Riesel, Theresa $12,500
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 2.8 acres, 38639 Fredericks Road, 2) 1.15 acres, Fredericks Road, Dwayne C. Wilson, Gouverneur, sold to Rhonda Calhoun and Jody Piper, Theresa $0
Village of Clayton: 0.15 acres, 524 Franklin St., Frederick P. Schmitt and Nancy C. Taylor-Schmitt, Clayton, sold to Jayson Todd Gray and Chianna Jane Jones, Clayton $154,500
Town of Adams: 0.51 acres, 17538 Becky Lane, Thomas H. Hanan, Adams, sold to James E. Kent and Shelly Duvall Kent, Cicero $214,900
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 334 N. Rutland St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to SATT Properties LLC, Adams Center $13,711
Town of Lyme: 7 acres, Hard Scrabble Road, Thomas M. Kyle, Nanuet, sold to Peter S. Pike Sr. and Peter S. Pike Jr., Watertown, and Michael J. Ulmen and Michael Justin Ulmen, Three Mile Bay $40,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.99 acres, 10 Main St., Constance L. Ayen, Theresa, sold to Marian L. Pickert, Antwerp $1
Village of Chaumont: 0.5 acres, 11938 State Route 12E, Nancy J. Perkins and George H. Perkins, Chaumont, sold to Richard P. Brodeur, Chaumont $1
Village of Philadelphia: 0.43 acres, 10 Irish Ave., Barbara Jane McKeever, Philadelphia, Cynthia Jan Christie, Cape Coral, Fla., and Jane Currier, Carthage, sold to David C. MacCue, Philadelphia $100,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 19:
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, State Route 180, Andrew A. Greene and Stephanie Weiss-Greene, Clayton, sold to BFWP LLC, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. $20,000
Town of Champion: 10.85 acres, 33801 State Route 3, Mark Pomerville, Carthage, sold to Emily A. Fordham, Carthage $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 723 Holcomb St., Jennifer L. Smith, Watertown, sold to Matthew G. Hardy, Dexter $145,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 2.19 acres, Adams Road, Linda A. Spencer, Sackets Harbor, sold to Lisa A. David and Teresa M. Hazlewood, Lancaster, Pa. $260,000
Town of Pamelia: 3 acres, 24881 County Route 53, Charles E. Reff, Watertown, sold to Joseph A. Martin and Aileen G. Martin, Clayton $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 622 W. Prospect St., Jesse O. Anderson and Vikki E. Anderson, Boise, Idaho, sold to John Fay and Chana Fay, Watertown $65,021
Town of Watertown: 5.04 acres, 25820 County Route 160, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jerry Vecchio, Watertown $120,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.47 acres, 316 E. Main St., Brian K. Hartley, Charlottesville, Va., sold to Linda Spencer, Sackets Harbor $175,000
Town of Ellisburg: 5 acres, Lemay Road, Richard E. Barnes and Beth F. Barnes, Black River, sold to Joshua W. Thompson and Lauren M. Thompson, Adams $25,000
Village of Clayton: Unit D, 610 Riverside Drive, 610 Riverside LLC, Clayton, sold to Seaspray Redux LLC, Sarasota, Fla. $898,275
Village of Carthage: 0.52 acres, 1065 West St., Donald E. McLain and Courtney J. McLain, Carthage, sold to Ian C. Lounsbury, Tawas City, Mich. $189,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 20:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.23 acres, 201 E. Main St., Matthew E. Cain and Dana L. Cain, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jeffrey Collins and Donna Collins, Baldwinsville $332,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 201 California Ave., Terrence G. Smith II, Watertown, sold to Stephanie Marie Hagelin, Watertown $163,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.1 acre, 106 Brown Shores Road, Joseph A. Fedorko and Marie-Claude Delorme Fedorko, Adams, sold to Gary D. Piper, Shamong, N.J. $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 21:
Village of Carthage: 0.09 acre, 120 S. James St., Joseph E. Leone, Waynesville, Mo., sold to Ericka Stanford, Carthage $90,000
Town of Adams: 8.15 acres, U.S. Route 11, Michael W. Behling and Catherine M,. Behling, Adams, sold to Trisha L. Garvin, Adams Center $38,100
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.05 acre, Adams Road, M & R Realty I, Sackets Harbor, sold to Nicholas Morgia and Nancy T. Morgia, Sackets Harbor $0
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels: 1) 34.3 acres, East of State Route 12, 2) 32.8 acres, State Route 283, William Royce Murrock, Watertown, sold to City View Land LLC, Watertown $100,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.15 acres, 142 Church St., Ryan E. Minckler, Fairbanks, Alaska, sold to Miles Bartlett, Alexandria Bay $75,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.51 acres, 9154 County Route 5, 2) 397 acres, 9335 County Route 5, Sara E. Wiseman, Chaumont, as administrator of the Michael D. Woods estate, sold to Charles A. Munk and Dawn M. Munk, Three Mile Bay $550,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 22:
Village of Black River: 0.4 acres, 102 Pine Drive, Donald J. Altmire and Sara J. Altmire, Felts Mills, sold to Brandie L. Tinker and Clayton P. Tinker, Fort Drum $234,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 663 Olive St., Stably LLC, Watertown, sold to Patrick Mahoney, Modesto, Calif. $79,500
Town of Champion: 0.26 acres, 33103 State Route 26, Brandi L. Gates, Carthage, sold to Andrew Lawrence Nocella and Rachel D. Nocella, Watertown $47,000
Town of Champion: 5.02 acres, 34963 Lewis Loop, Thomas J. Leitch and Julie A. Leitch, Sanford, N.C., sold to Branden J. Hull and Kelley L. Hull, Waynesville, Mo. $334,000
Town of Watertown: 0.83 acres, 20181 State Route 3, Debra L. Rieger, Watertown, sold to Logan C. Fuller and Miranda E. Fuller, Evans MIlls $187,500
Town of Rodman: 0.76 acres, Lowe Road, Sally Reynolds and Anna M. Lowe, Rodman, sold to Michael S. Durant and Melissa J. Durant, Rodman $0
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.35 acres, 19780 S. Shore Road, Paul R. Weber and Mary K. Weber, Ithaca, sold to F. Todd Waltzer and Kelly J. Waltzer, Elkton, Md. $65,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 1:
Town of Denmark: 10265 Plank Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Jason Goodman $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 2:
Town of Croghan: 6618 Texas Road, Duane R. Hoch, sold to Jamie L. Gage $1
Town of Greig: 6168 Donnattsburg Road, Randall W. LaLonde, sold to Karl H. Schroeder $325,000
Town of Lowville: 7551 State Route 12, Matthew Zehr, sold to Stephen F. O’Brien $195,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 3:
Town of West Turin: 4062 Meyer Road, Cynthia A. Moxley, sold to Katie J. Healt $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 6:
Town of Croghan: 4614 Old State Road, Kenneth A. Gerow, sold to Travis M. Edwards $185,000
Town of Osceola: 2026 Ryan Road, Helen F. Hall, sold to Alice M. Sterling $0
Town of West Turin: Harris Road, David K. Kraeger, sold to Eric J. Planck $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 7:
Town of Denmark: 10213 State Route 12, Clairon D. Lehman, sold to Dallin Larsen $11
Town of Leyden: 3637 Kelpytown Road, David V. Gydesen, sold to Kyle Williams $88,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 8:
Town of Osceola: 1395 N. Osceola Road, George T. Barker, sold to William G. Jacobson Sr. $11,000
Town of West Turin: 2162 State Route 26, Evan Keefer, sold to Shirley Baxter $290,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 9:
Village of Copenhagen: 3029 Mechanic St., William R. Fojas, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $159,934
Village of Copenhagen: 3029 Mechanic St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $159,934
Town of New Bremen: 9614 State Route 126, Anthony L. Willis, sold to Corey J. Partheymuller $113,400
Town of Osceola: Prince Brook Road, Jerry Keeney, sold to Christmas & Associates $190,000
Town of Pinckney: 311 Denning Road, Harry House estate, sold to Robin A. Steele $12,000
Town of West Turin: 2058 Apple Mill Road, Jason R. Wells, sold to Christopher S. Hance $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 10:
Town of Greig: Buck Ridge Road, David P. Vandewater, sold to Stoy Jones $10,000
Town of Watson: 6801 Passenger Pond Road, Joanna L. Wehr, sold to PennyMac Services Inc. $173,360
Town of Watson: 6324 W. Shore Road, Daniel E. Loveridge, sold to Jeremy K. Steria $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 10, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: 40 square rods, beginning at westerly bounds of Market street and northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Jeremiah W. Clough, Potsdam Properties Inc., Potsdam, sold to Jeffery T. Delosh, Potsdam $339,500
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 6811 Route 58, US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Home Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Terry Durham and Deborah Durham, Hammond $39,000
Town of Pitcairn: 5.69 acres, in Haven Tract, subdivision 8, Phillip C. Nowell and Diana L. Nowell, Vergennes, Vt., sold to Darlene S. Gonyeau, Gouverneur $9,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at Smith Street at northeast corner of Charles Lewis lot, lot 19, Carolyn S. Dickinson, Camillus, sold to Ethan C. McCrea and Ellen L. McCrea, Gouverneur $78,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lots 2 and 3 in block 86, bounded on north by Jersey Avenue and on the east by Elizabeth Street, Nicholas Wallace, Ogdensburg, and Ruth E. Lincoln, Ocala, Fla., sold to Jamie F. Wallace, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 759 Converse Road, Howard and Dianne Gates, Ontario, Canada, sold to Bill J. Deno Sr., Massena $10,000
Village of Massena: 0.14 acres, lot 17 of block 43 on map of “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” beginning at southeast bounds of Washington Street, Richard Danboise, Massena, Michael P. Danboise, Massena, Lorie A. Lalonde, Massena, and Tammy A. Gondeck, Syracuse, sold to Allison A. Boots, Hogansburg $68,000
Town of Madrid: 51 acres, County Route 44, Nicholas J. Montroy and Casey A. Donnelly Montroy, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Bruce A. Donnelly and Lisa Donnelly, Rensselaer Falls $7,000
Town of Parishville: 11.85 acres, part of lot 15 in township 13 in Grat Lot 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at southwest corner of the N.W. Bloss lot, Randy L. Martin, Potsdam, sold to Stephen K. Thomas and Eric S. Thomas, Potsdam $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 13, 2020:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, portion of lot 4, mile square lot 31, beginning at highway leading from Route 56 to Underwood Corners, known as Premo Road, Jessica A. Max, Round Lake, sold to Baily Furnace, Norfolk $34,000
Town of Russell: 1 acre, beginning at road leading from North Russell to Russell, known as West Road, southerly from intersection of Erwin Enslow’s line with West Road, Kelly Fulmer, Hermon, sold to Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon $65,000
Town of Morristown: 0.92 acres, beginning at southerly margin of Northumberland Street from northwest corner of William and Valerie Phillips lot, Paul James Bruyere, Lebanon, Ga., by Thomas Bruyere, agent/attorney-in-fact, sold to William J. Covell, Ogdensburg $44,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 14, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in southerly boundary of Black Lake Road with intersection of westerly boundary of the Garnet Brown property, Doug R. Childs and Joanne M. Childs, Rochester, sold to Paul Trexler, St. Petersburg, Fla. $110,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.2 acres, beginning on northery right of way of Route 37 from southwesterly corner of Koup property, Kyle Bleau, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew R. Denner Jr., Ogdensburg $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 15, 2020:
Village of Norwood: Parcel 1: 0.44 acres, beginning in south boundary of lands now or formerly of Felix L. Levison and Nancy A. Levison, northery of intersection of Spring Street; and Parcel 2: 0.04 acres, beginning at Bradish Brook and in west boundary of River Street, Michael P. Ames, Norwood, sold to Brandi Kerivan-King and Adam King, Norwood $115,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 1 acre, in section 68, beginning at Garfield Road intersected by easterly line of Garfield farm; Parcel 2: beginning at Garfield Road at nortwest corner of lot conveyed to Gladys H. Vivlamore; and Parcel 3: in section 68, beginning at Garfield Road intersection by east bounds of Garfield farm, Michael Vivlamore, executor for the estate of William Vivlamore, Potsdam, sold to Michael P. Ames, Norwood $145,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 92 Hailesboro Street, William W. Oliver, Black River, sold to Dunn Paper-Natural Dam Inc., Gouverneur $2,500
Town of Potsdam: Several parcels, part of mile square lots 45 and 55, Frederick M. Carlson and Andrea C. Carlson, Burbank, Calif., sold to Stephen Carl McCargar and Sarah Marie McCargar, Potsdam $297,500
Town of Lisbon: 3.26 acres, east half of farm known as Mill Tract, beginning at southwest corner of lands of Harper, Andrew C. Coon, Tubac, Ariz., sold to Sarah M. Cowles and Curtis J. Cowles, Virginia Beach, Va. $145,000
Town of Brasher: 21.49 acres, lot 104 of township 18, beginning at County Route 50 in south line of lot 129, Joseph R. George and Judy B. George, Westminster, Md., sold to Randy Robillard, Massena $15,000
Village of Massena: 0.16 acres, lot 23 of block 52 on map titled “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” beginning south of Kennedy Court with intersection of Jefferson Avenue, Linda L. Robillard-Ramatici and Marlene L. Robillard-Ramatici, Massena, sold to Katrina L. Barney, Massena $83,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.18 acres, beginning at Rensselaer Road at westerly line of Harry J. and Reana L. Bradley property, Clarence E. Belile, individually and as administrator of the estate of Mitchell S. Belile, Heuvelton, sold to Larry D. Bouchey Jr. and Lindsey J. Cougler, Heuvelton $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 16, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 3.01 acres, northwest of Route 812 on east side of Oswegatchie River, lots 306 and 307, Calvin R. Ullrich and Patricia Ullrich, Vero Beach, Fla., sold to Amy Plumadore, Canton $60,000
Town of Stockholm: 20 acres, mile square 35, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at Pickle Street Road in westerly line of Dana A. Griffith and easterly corner of Ray A. and Kathleen Moulton lots, Benjamin F. Morgan and Barbara Ann Morgan, Lehigh Acres, Fla., sold to Joel E. Danko and Morgan E. Danko, Winthrop $28,000
Towno f Morristown: Parcel, beginning at Wilson Road at northerly corner of parcel conveyed to Ransom Worden, Michael P. Gemmill and Lisa L. Gemmill, Brier Hill, sold to Chase M. Rheome, Richville $127,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.5057 acres, mile square 4 in Ogden Tract, beginning at northerly bounds of Leon C. Cline and Donald Cline parcel with southerly bounds of parcel formerly conveyed to Robert A. Howe and Yvonne J. Howe, Leon C. Cline and Donald Cline, Madrid, sold to Theresa Pryce and David Pryce, Madrid $65,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Madrid and Hewittville Roads, New York State Association for Retarded Children Inc., a New York Not For Profit Corporation, Canton, sold to Ronald J. LaPointe and Laura LaPointe, Saranac Lake $3,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4 of Beaver Brook Subdivision, Chris Murphy, Ogdensburg, Scott Murphy, Ogdensburg, Danny Murphy, Odensburg, and Patrick Murphy, Ogdensburg, sold to Patricia L. Murray, Ogdensburg, and Kelli M. Barr, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Lawrence: 13 acres, portion of premises deeded to Ruth Burkett, US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Rita Dill, Summer Shade, Ky. $27,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 17, 2020:
Village of Canton: 0.2 acres, easterly bounds of Jay Street at southwesterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Richard H. Jenseth and Suzanne M. Raffel-Jenseth, Troy Lassial and Erin Lassial, Canton, sold to Hailey Hodge, Canton $172,000
Village of Canton: 0.5 acres, part of mile square 4, range 6, south of Elm Street, Jo Ann Pfeil, Canton, sold to Erin Lassial and Troy Lassial, Canton $250,000
Town of Macomb: 1.087 acres, in Morrist Tract, part of formerly James Averell lot, beginning on County Road 113 (Pine Hill Road) at southwesterly corner of John S. and Eleanor T. Borrun lot, John W. Dority, Gouverneur, sold to Brittany L. Schermerhorn, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.35 acres, lot 8 on map titled “Fairlawn Subdivision,” beginning at nourth bounds of Ridgewood Lane, Kevin C. Kingsley and Rebecca J. Kingsley, Potsdam, sold to Suguang Xiao, Canton $200,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.75 acres, in mile square 28, 29 and 39 of Route 56, beginning at west boundary of Route 56 and southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Rodney H. Murray and Mary Jo Murray, Dean L. Brone, Northborough, Mass., sold to Mattot Inc., Potsdam $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 7.12 acres, beginning at northeast boundary of Route 812 at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of James P. Phillips, Robert O’Marah and Susan O’Marah, Heuvelton, sold to Heuvelton Tin Shop Inc., dba Riverside Auto, Heuvelton $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 6, house 20, Malby Avenue, in block 111, Palmira M. Puente, Massena, and Timothy C. Puente, Massena, sold to Paul Lazare and Margaret Lazare, Hogansburg $31,000
