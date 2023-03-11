The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 12, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, lot 5 of “Subdivision Plessis Road, Middle Road and Shantyville Road, Lands Owned and/or occupied by Richard W. West and Timothy J. Relyea, Town of Alexandria, Jefferson County,” Berry Boulevard, Victor J. Colway Jr., Clayton, sold to McKenzie Garlock, Alexandria Bay $20,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, lot 8, 16130 Martin Road, Jennifer J. Hutchins, Croghan; and William C. Hutchins, Dexter, sold to Jayson Molina, Philadelphia, Pa. $65,000
City of Watertown: 0.259 acres, 572 Pearl Street, B. Regan Associates LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jackson & Finnegan Properties LLC, Watertown $225,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 12 Main Street, Daniel Wambold, Lacona, sold to Aleigha Ely, Oswego $150,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 18230 Van Allen Road North, Douglas S. Clement, Watertown, sold to Parviz Jafarov, Watertown $165,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 12808 County Route 72, Jody S. Eisenhauer and Christopher E. Gingras, Adams, sold to Edwin Glaser and Dorinda Glaser, Henderson Harbor $83,000
Town of Adams: 0.47 acres, 19 Clay Street, Next Generation Trust Company, successor custodian to Next Generation TS FBO Johanna B. Bateman IRA, Adams, sold to Brandon W. Smith, Oswego $140,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 37745 Middle Road, Rusty Johnson, LaFargeville, sold to Brodie Dalton Price, LaFargeville $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 13, 2023:
Town of Watertown: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of property owned by Fellowship Baptist Church of Watertown from Phelps Corporation with intersection of Arsenal Street, Salmon Run Plaza LLC sold to HP Salmon Run LLC $9,100,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 344 North California Avenue, Stably LLC, Watertown, sold to Tanya J. Conley, Saint Augustine, Fla. $159,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 313 Tilden Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Ramon Rosas, Philadelphia $53,700
Town of Adams: 2 acres, 14671 North Street, Janet M. Oatman, Adams Center, sold to Kevin R. Frederick, Chaumont $218,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.121 acres, 148 R. Goubvello, Mishar Holdings LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to Post Knight Properties LLC, Chaumont $370,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 17, 2023:
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 36016 Bald Rock Road, Randy L. Fletcher, Clayton, sold to Randy L. Fletcher and Heidi Szonn, Clayton $10
Town of Clayton: 0.3 acres, 5 Washington Island, Heidi Szonn, Clayton, sold to Heidi Szonn and Randy L. Fletcher, Clayton $10
Town of Henderson: 1.857 acres, beginning on County Route 152 at intersection with southwest corner of 2 acre parcel, Catherine Maitland, Watertown, sold to William A. Coffin and Deborah L. Coffin, Newfield, N.J. $18,000
Town of Lyme: 1.497 acres, 26076 County Route 57, Mark P. Welch and Donna J. Welch, Three Mile Bay, sold to John McMurray and Laura McMurray, Palmyra, Pa. $615,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 475 Portage Street, Justin C. Moore, Albany, sold to Dawnie Johnston, Watertown $125,000
Town of Adams: 0.32 acres, 13379 Route 11, Margaret C. Jerome, Pemberton, N.J., sold to Dennis Jerome and Pamela Jerome, Belleville $90,000
Town of Champion: 1.35 acres, 66 Champion Street, Kara Silver, Glenfield, sold to Steely Carter, Lansing, Mich. $179,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 618 Boyd Street, David P. Bartlett, Adams; Joel R. Bartlett, Watertown; and Robert L. Saiff, Watertown, executor of estate of Linda A. Saiff, sold to Erick J. Sobolewski, Watertown $89,900
Town of Champion: 0.13 acres, 18 North Main Street, Tyler C. Dora, Carthage, sold to Sarapahi Zady, Fort Drum $170,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1340 Marra Drive, Shelly Powers Carlos, Watertown, executrix of last will and testament of the late Joan F. Powers, sold to Carlos Benavides, Watertown $204,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 153 East Division Street, Claudia V. Williams, Watertown, by attorney-in-fact Lisa M. Runham, Ontario, Canada, sold to Stephen B. Choma, Akron $180,800
Town of Wilna: 0.1 acres, 516 Alexandria Street, Allen J. Bango II, Harrisville, sold to Home & Haul LLC, Boonville $95,000
Town of Rodman: 0.303 acres, 12295 County Route 155, Wayne Vanderpool and Deborah A. Ricalton, Adams, sold to Denise R. Kacuba and Michael E. Gaylord, Adams Center $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 18, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 751 Ball Avenue, JCV Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to David J. Marconi Sr. and Deborah A. Marconi, Watertown $216,000
Town of Brownville: 0.25 acres, 410 West Grove Street, Carol D. Beckstead, Dexter, sold to Meghan A. Metheney, Mannsville; and Jonathan Crast, Lorraine $222,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 117 North Broad Street, Lorie O’Brien and Dennis O’Brien, Dexter, sold to Jane Behm and Rita Behm, Sarasota, Fla. $245,000
Town of Hounsfield: 20.82 acres, 21029-063 Littlefield Drive, Satrica Rice, Concord, Ohio, administratrix of estate of the late Stanley E. Hall, sold to Richard L’Huillier, Calcium $27,000
Town of Wilna: 0.31 acres, 1065 West Street, Ian C. Lounsbury, Sackets Harbor, sold to Evan Morgan and Katherine Morgan, Saint Robert, Mo. $235,500
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 20736 Hunt Street, William R. George, Watertown, sold to Deboria A. Lee, Buckeye, Ariz. $95,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 242 Seymour Street, PennyMac Services Inc., Westlake Village, Calif., sold to David K. Lee and Isabel D. Lee, Watertown $60,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 715 Lillian Street, Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Ryne McCarthy, Theresa $100,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 7 Main Street, Bauer Concrete and Masonry Inc., Mannsville, sold to BCD Properties LLC, Watertown $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 19, 2023:
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 28529 Hewitt Road, James Buehler and Michelle Buehler, Chaumont, sold to Dean E. Weber and Nancy A. Weber, Orchard Park $225,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.212 acres, 43784 Route 37, US Bank, National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to JW28 LLC, Claymont, Del. $20,700
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1103 Washington Street, Virginia Lopez Montenegro, Sumter, S.C., sold to Chad A. Kyser and Vanessa Kyser, Grand Rapids, Mich. $174,600
Town of Theresa: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Burns Road and division line between lands conveyed to Dale R. Felder and John P. Evans on northeast and Indian River Lakes Conservancy Inc. on southwest, RYKY Hunting LLC, Redwood, sold to Jeffrey D. Brunet, Central Square $23,000
Town of Rutland: 4.51 acres, 31049 Route 126, Maegan M. Baxter, Carthage, sold to Cheryl Tousant, Carthage $250,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 11173 Flatrock West, Dorothy Bedor, by agent Shirley B. Ortego, Adams, sold to Henry John Langknecht and Shirla Pinder Langknecht, Belleville $490,000
Town of Leray: 0.897 acres, 25971 Route 342, Robert W. Briscoe and Jennifer F. Briscoe, Mexico, sold to Thomas Mooney, Watertown $160,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 104 Superior Street, Jeremiah P. Fisher and Brooke V. Fisher, Watertown, sold to Jessica Lloyd, Dexter $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 20, 2023:
Town of Theresa: Parcel, Burns Road, RYKY Hunting LLC, Redwood, sold to Jeffrey D. Brunet, Central Square $24,000
Town of Adams: 0.559 acres, 18736 North Harbor Road, William P. O’Riley, Oswego, sold to Roger Tremont and Sally Tremont, Adams Center $3,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.19 acres, 172 South James Street, Joanne Tuck, Cape Vincent, sold to 300 Spruce Drive 2020 LLC, Norwalk, Conn. $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 23, 2023:
Towns of Cape Vincent, Clayton and Lyme: Parcel, 11470 County Route 9, Kevin M. Garnsey and Yvette Garnsey, Clayton, sold to Scott Wiley and Paige Wiley, Clayton $300,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 41123 Bailey Settlement Road, Jonas Zook and Esther M. Zook, LaFargeville, sold to Sam H. Weaver and Anna L. Weaver, Watertown $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.172 acres, 1120 Academy Street, Joshua J. Kressly, by attorney-in-fact, Johnathan M. Kressley; and Wahwee J. Carr, by attorney-in-fact, Jonathan Kressly, Pine Grove, Pa., sold to Levi N. Holt and Chelsea L. Holt, Watertown $194,900
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 11 High Street, George B. Dobbins, Alexandria Bay; and Phoebe Ann Noyes, Medford, Ore., sold to Gerald Henry and Wendy Henry, McGraw $120,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 832 Mill Street, Christian E. Dorr, trustee of Ray and Ann Dorr Family Trust, Watertown, sold to Scott K. VonBeuning Jr., Fort Drum $59,500
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 832 Mill Street, Richard P. Dorr, Gilead, Ohio; and Bonnie L. Blakenship, Clarksburg, W.Va., sold to Scott K. VonBeuning Jr., Fort Drum $59,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Flower Avenue West at intersection with westerly margin of Shermin Street, Derek J. Shockley and Amy M. Shockley, Stafford, Va., sold to Scott Talarico and Jennifer Dougherty, Cheektowaga $275,000
Town of Wilna: 0.98 acres, 500 South Washington Street, Little Birch Island Properties LLC, Lowville, sold to Slack Chemical Co. Inc., Carthage $125,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 302 Knowlton Avenue, Daniel Rice Young and Alison Young, Watertown, sold to Delaney Morgan Eveleigh and Alec James Leverich, Watertown $185,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 25, 2023:
Town of Champion: 4.259 acres, 33560 Lamb Road, Robert Turck and Lindsey Turck, Carthage, sold to Kevin J. Vienneau, Boonville $335,000
Town of Leray: 0.775 acres, 25040 Plank Road, Cheryl L. Fazio, Hoosick Falls, sold to Juan Ojeda-Rivera, Calcium $179,250
Town of Rutland: 1 acre, 29845 Route 3, Mikey D’s Pizzeria LLC, Black River, sold to Clueless Ventures LLC, Watertown $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.248 acres, 109 Monroe Avenue, Jeffrey S. Bancroft, Watertown, sold to Joseph Graham and Cara Graham, Fort Drum $208,950
Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, 19558 South Shore Road, United States of America, through United States Marshalls Service, Arlington, Va., sold to Richard Braun, Gallatin, Tenn. $170,000
Town of Ellisburg: 3.1 acres, 0 Montario Point Road, Penn View Park LP, Reading, Pa., sold to James P. Kearney, Syracuse; and Michael John Kearney, Pulaski $80,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 409 Seward Street, Adam Brooks, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Ezri L. Guidry, Watertown $125,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.24 acres, 8291 County Route 75, March A. Brown and Victor L. Brown, Adams, sold to North J. Brown and Denise A. Brown, Adams $6,000
City of Watertown: 0.826 acres, 445 Lachenauer Drive, Donald C. Alexander and Collene Dare Alexander, Watertown, sold to Walter Edward Piatt and Cynthia M. Piatt, Fort Myer, Va. $425,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 236 East Main Street, Shirley A. Parker, executrix of last will and testament of the late Nelson L. Howard, Watertown, sold to Mackenzie R. Shute, Adams $82,000
Town of Brownville: 2.43 acres, 25171 Perch Lake Road, Earl Gardner, Lake Clear; Dan Gardner, Webster; and Michael Gardner, Webster, sold to Travis S. Smithers, Watertown $235,400
Town of Rutland: 0.5 acres, 24343 Boot Jack Hill Road, Royce E. Thex and Maria T. Thex, Velva, N.D., sold to Danielle Huestis and Kenneth Huestis, Felts Mills $114,275
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 8118 County Route 125, Christopher R. Scott and Jennifer L. Scott, Chaumont, sold to Susan Huth and Donald Huth, Nazareth, Pa. $197,500
Town of Watertown: 1.48 acres, 16688 Route 11, Jamel J. Flag and Ebony H. Flag, Watertown, sold to Joshua Sacco, Watertown $269,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 15348 Boathouse Road, Mary Lou Coon, North Syracuse, sold to Trista Rosen, Baldwinsville $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 26, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 23 Church Street, JC Alex Bay Property LLC, Leland, N.C., sold to MB ABAY Property LLC, Webster $350,000
Town of Wilna: 1.02 acres, 329 South Washington Street, H&S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage, sold to Breana E. Gotham and Zachary J. Intorcia, Carthage $121,900
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, Ambrose Street, Kris D. Dimmick, Sackets Harbor, sold to T&M Altieri Properties LLC, Henderson $1,000
Town of Leray: 5.33 acres, 28415 Steinhilber Road, Terry H. Zimmer, Theresa, sold to Munierah Abdelhamid, Waltham, Mass. $110,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.07 acres, vacant land, Huff Road, Patricia A. Fitzsimmons, Gonzales, Texas, executor of estate of the late Tony J. Fitzsimmons, sold to Anthony Ferraro and D. Danielle Brink, Saugerties $15,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.5 acres, 25271 Swan Hollow Road, Cody N. Ramm and Morgan G. Ramm, Alexandria Bay, sold to Claude W. Whitney Jr. and Renate B. Whitney, Cocoa, Fla. $475,000
Town of Lyme: 78.6 acres, 9050 County Route 5, Donald J. Metzger Jr. and Kathryn G. Metzger, by agent Donald Metzger Jr., Watertown, sold to Jason R. Moore, Cape Vincent $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 27, 2023:
Town of Lyme: 0.28 acres, 12354 Route 12E, David G. Malinowski and Donna M. Malinowski, Chaumont, sold to Matthew Tucker and Carissa Tucker, Chaumont $154,960
Town of Champion: 0.2 acres, 26 Liberty Street, Roy Lopresti, Carthage, sold to Clifton Haughton, Carthage $144,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 213 West Kirby Street, Isaac Crestani, Dexter, sold to Sean Crumpton and Brandon Crumpton, Calcium $199,000
City of Watertown: 0.743 acres, beginning at intersection of northeasterly assumed margin of Gotham Street with southerly property line of parcel conveyed to City of Watertown in 1917, Watertown Golf Club Incorporated, Watertown, sold to City of Watertown $255,000
Town of Champion: 2.307 acres, 21551 and 21561 County Route 47, George M. Waite, by attorney-in-fact Steven J. Waite, Glenfield, sold to Steven J. Waite, Carthage; Lucas A. Waite, Branthingham; Andrew D. Waite, Booneville; and Rachael O. Golas, Lowville $60,000
Town of Clayton: 1.6 acres, 0 Route 12E, Michael J. Buker, Clayton; and John D. Buker, Clayton, administrators of last will and testament of the late Roger W. Buker, sold to Billie J. Taylor, Binghamton $30,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 306 Haney Street, Satricia Rice, Concord, Ohio, administratrix for estate of the late Stanley E. Hall, sold to Thomas J. Lagos, Watertown $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 30, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 138 California Avenue, Jeremy R. Briggs and Lindsey L. Briggs, Watertown, sold to Haoxin Kuang, Watertown $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 334 High Street, Northside Holding NNY, Watertown, sold to Andrew Kirk, Calcium $115,600
Town of Adams: 1.63 acres, 19087 Minkler Road, Bruce D. Porter, Honeoye Falls; and Richard H. Porter, Watertown, sold to Corey M. Slate and Timothy William Larkin Jr., Somers, Conn. $65,000
Town of Lyme: 0.696 acres, 29650 Ashland Road, Ken Bodah Contracting Inc., Leland, N.C., sold to Jason Brown, Chaumont $71,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1226 Washington Street, Stewart’s Chops Corp., Ballston Spa, sold to Gianaco LLC, Watertown $158,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 31, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 124 Monroe Avenue, Christopher Michael Madera and Raechel Maureen Madera, Belcamp, Md., sold to River M. Stoffregen-McKelvey and Valerie M. McKelvey, Fremont, N.E. $187,500
Town of Theresa: Parcel, beginning at intersection of County Route 21 and northeast boundary of Sears Road, Mark Sears, Redwood, executor of last will and testament of the late Alice J. Sears, sold to Todd H. Sears and Tina Thornton, Redwood $106,700
Town of Brownville: Two parcels, 12289 Road 472, Stephen J. Viau, Liverpool, administrator CTA of estate of the late John J. Smith, sold to Kira A. Fox, West Monroe $72,289
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 146 State Street, Unit 118, Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Ryan T. Sullivan, Buffalo $385,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 621 Lansing Street, Gilbert L. Webb and Catherine H. Webb, Watertown, sold to Shelby Woodruff and Katey Stedman, Clayton $135,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26389 Route 37, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Plano, Texas, sold to Irwin Anthony Mentis-Cort, Brooklyn $92,500
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26268 Allen Drive, Buckley-Clay Associates LLC, Liverpool, sold to Paul Salerno and Ursula L. Buser, Joint Base MDL, N.J. $305,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2 acres, 3351 Bedford Corners Road, Levi M. Perkins, Cape Vincent, administrator CTA of estate of the late Sonya Marie Miller Perkins, sold to Dionisio Carreira and Julie Carreira, Riverside, N.J. $140,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 38812 Route 3, David Abbass, Seal Beach, Calif., sold to Dominic Bernie and Rebecca Bernie, Enterprise, Ala. $283,200
Town of Philadelphia: 0.7 acres, Lot A, part of Sophia Street, Russell J. Rudes, Philadelphia, executor of last will and testament of the late Betty L. Rudes, sold to G. Ross Burnham and Linda J. Burnham, Philadelphia $30,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 15798 Grove Lane, Carolyn M. Nye, Merritt Island, Fla., sold to Brian Hausner, Yardley, Pa. $375,000
Town of Champion: 0.263 acres, 1 Bridge Street, JSJ NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to maria Dismuke, trustee of Frank O’Keefe Irrevocable Trust, Webster $249,900
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 3996 Selos Road, Siliana Joseph, Kapolie, Hawaii, sold to Savannah Bassett, Enterprise, Ala. $285,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 1, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel 1: 0.167 acres, 902 Myrtle Avenue; Parcel 2: 0.094 acres, 709-711 Myrtle Avenue; Parcel 3: 0.085 acres, 1001-1003 Academy Street; Parcel 4: 0.154 acres, 133, 135 and 137 Scio Street; Parcel 5: 0.128 acres, 932-934 Franklin Street; and Parcel 6: Unrecorded size, 1144-1146 State Street, The Nilhad Group LLC, Prescott, Ariz., sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $300,869
Town of Theresa: 5.05 acres, Baker Road, Ronald J. Bacon, Brewerton; Lorie L. Lawrence, Clayton; and Julie M. Rosbrook, Watertown, sold to Lorie L. Lawrence and Keith T. Lawrence, Clayton $20,000
Town of Brownville: 45.53 acres, beginning on Morris Tract Road at intersection with westerly Freemen Cemetery fence line, Richard P. Hughes and Cheryl H. Hughes, Saylorsburg, Pa., sold to Stephen C. Favret III and Erin L. Favret, Chaumont $65,000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 631 Grant Street, Andrew Morris and Christina Morris, Fishers, Ind., sold to Jamal McFadden Jr., Watertown $159,900
Town of Leray: 0.35 acres, 8408 South Main Street, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church of Evans Mills sold to Melissa B. Woodworth, Sackets Harbor $129,900
City of Watertown: 0.062 acres, 432 West Mullin Street, N&G Rentals LLC, Watertown, sold to CP Choice Properties LLC, Watertown $35,000
Town of Lyme: 0.924 acres, County Route 8, Windchime Holding LLC, Chaumont, sold to Paul G. Herig and Margaret A. Herig, trustees of Herig Family Trust, Chaumont $4,000
City of Watertown: 0.251 acres, 1163 Temple Street, Kevin Caldwell, Watertown, sold to Logan Mills and Jessica Mills, Adams Center $224,900
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 8 Anthony Street, Craig W. Rogers and Grant D. Rogers, Alexandria Bay, sold to Bruce A. Carhart, Alexandria Bay $80,000
