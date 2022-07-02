Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 9, 2022:
Town of Adams: 2.11 acres, lot 5, K. Francis Kellogg Lane, Joseph L. Bauer, Mannsville; and Eric J. Soules, Adams, sold to Gregory Boulton and Teresa Boulton, Sackets Harbor $25,000
Town of LeRay: 2.14 acres, 25565 Beckwith Road, Evelin Ramirez, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Elizabeth Maria Dial, Evans Mills $230,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 538 Adelaide Street, Stephen Bearor, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Amanda L. Powell, Carthage $173,500
Town of Clayton: 0.344 acres, beginning in southeasterly margin of River Shore Drive at westerly corner of lot 153, Gary Elliott and Deborah M. Elliott, Clayton, sold to Paula J. Bixby, Maple Grove, Minn. $359,900
Town of Orleans: 2.61 acres, part of VL Middle Road, Richard A. Bartlett and Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Eric D. Milsap and Elizabeth L. Milsap, LaFargeville $5,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 419 Moffett Street, Bonnie L. Sovie, Watertown, sold to Lindsey Kregel, Watertown $118,600
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 525 Alexandria Street, William K. Walts and Sandra L. Walts, Lexington, S.C., sold to Warren Kellogg LLC, Watertown $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.73 acres, 268 Arsenal Street, TR Mini Mart Inc., Watertown, sold to Noco Express Properties LLC, Williamsville $2,300,000
Town of LeRay: 0.889 acres, 23283 Diane Drive, Erik Schuster and Mary Katherine O. Schuster, Pooler, Ga., sold to Alisha M. Nicholson and Shawn R. Nicholson, Watertown $297,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel 1: 0.71 acres; and Parcel 2: 4.5 acres, 2304 Bed Rock Road, Edward F. Albro and Teresa M. Albro, Cape Vincent, sold to Shawn L. Albro, trustee of The Edward F. Albro and Teresa M. Albro Family Irrevocable Trust, Three Mile Bay $1
Town of Watertown: 1.129 acres, beginning on Route 11 from intersection of southwesterly property line conveyed to Charles A. Wilcox and Kay Wilcox $3,000
Town of Orleans: 0.64 acres, 36354 Sarah Lane, lot 1, Sarah Lane Estates LLC, Clayton, sold to Larry F. Hayes and Janet L. Hayes, LaFargeville $15,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 245 and 247 Charles Street, Jonathan Thomas, Trinidad, Calif., sold to Taylor A. Cookston, Watertown $163,300
Town of Adams: 1 acre, 15860 County Route 76, Jason C. Marchenkoff and Emily S. Marchenkoff, Groton, sold to Alexander Marchenkoff and Aja Marchenkoff, Adams Center $160,000
Town of Alexandria: 26.434 acres, 39175 Creek Road, Blanche M. Pagel, administratrix of estate of the late Robert J. Pagel, Theresa, sold to Zachary Patterson and Julia Patterson, Evans Mills $199,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels, 664 and R664 Grant Street, Ronald Rice, Seattle, Wash., sold to Heather B. Hissong, Fort Drum $190,000
Town of LeRay: 64 square rods of land, 193 Maple Street, Chad F. Kaiser and Christine Kaiser, Black River, sold to Robert L. White Jr. and Sarah B. White, Fort Drum $295,500
Town of Ellisburg: 0.524 acres, 412 North Main Street, Carolyn J. Smithers, Mannsville, sold to Amelia K. M. Erdem, Mannsville $74,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 10, 2022:
Town of Clayton: 6 acres, 43532 Point Anglers, Wrene Gandiosi, Oakdale; and Wendy Jean Ruhl, Oakdale, sold to Brooke S. Kerzner and Philip L. Kerzner, Bangor, Pa. $580,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, W and 9 Garden Road, Wayne Huntress, trustee of the Huntress Living Trust, Hammond, sold to Zachary Pratt, Philadelphia $45,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 147 North Mechanic Street, Walter A. Gurdak and Susan A. Gurdak, Spring Creek, Pa., sold to Cory M. Cummings and Heather A. Cummings, Carthage $64,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.78 acres, beginning at east corner of parcel conveyed to Richard A. Van Arnam and Connie A. Van Arnam at division line between land conveyed to Wayne A. Morgan on the northwest and Craig Handschuh and Kathryn Handschuh on southeast, Wayne A. Morgan, Redwood, sold to Richard A. Van Arnam Jr. and Connie A. Van Arman $5,700
Town of Watertown: 0.571 acres, 22070 Sunset Ridge, Gregory W. Marselis and Julia M. Marselis, Watertown, sold to Devon P. Love and Whitney M. Love, Colorado Springs, Colo. $405,000
Town of Pamelia: 4.3 acres, Lane Road, Margaret Patchen, Watertown, sold to Craftsman Properties Group LLC, Watertown $55,000
Town of LeRay: 0.508 acres, 9 Cullen Drive, Steven J. Hall General Contractor Inc., Cape Vincent, sold to Tyler Biolsi and Colleen Biolsi, Watertown $28,500
Town of Clayton: 0.28 acres, beginning in westerly line of lands conveyed to R.R. Hansen with intersection of southerly line of Route 12E, James J. Brabant, Clayton, sold to Phillip J. Flora, Clayton $15,000
Town of Clayton: 1.193 acres, 14131 House Road, Michael Gushlaw, Clayton, sold to Cole A. Gushlaw and Stephanie J. Gushlaw, Clayton $150,000
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, 887 James Street, Lillian B. Perkins, Watertown, sold to Strough Properties LLC, Watertown $243,000
Town of Lyme: 1.18 acres, 26225 Three Mile Point Road, James R. Munroe II, Clayton, sold to Philip J. Gleason and Michelle M. Gleason, Chaumont; and Timothy L. Gleason and Michelle D. Gleason, Las Vegas, Nev. $20,000
Town of Lyme: 2 acres, northwest of Duck Harbor Road, Gregory Jaksec and Cynthia Jaksec, Ellicott, Md., sold to Philip J. Gleason and Michelle M. Gleason, Chaumont; and Timothy L. Gleason and Michelle D. Gleason, Las Vegas, Nev. $7,500
City of Watertown: 0.283 acres, 927 State Street, Chui Sam, Watertown, sold to Jeudy D. Munoz Acevedo and Ana G. Munoz, Watertown $255,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.22 acres, 5164 County Route 97, Lee Berry and Sue Berry, Adams, sold to Julian David Kurtz, Adams $179,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 13, 2022:
Town of Rutland: 112 rods of land, 28288 Route 126, Jack L. Hall, Dexter, executor of last will and testament of the late Viva Alberta Hall, sold to Raylan Wiley LLC, Watertown $37,000
Town of Watertown: 1.03 acres, 25617 Rich Road, Anthony C. Marzano, Watertown, sold to Justin Chesbrough, Watertown $190,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 18 Harbor Villas, Charles J. Stehlik IV and Linda M. Stehlik, Gwynedd Valley, Pa., sold to Evan V. Russo and Alicia Russo, Gloversville $270,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 672 Water Street, Mark Parker, Sandy Creek, sold to Marc McKinnley Hamrick, Watertown $143,395
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26013 Allen Drive, Maurice Guidry Jr. and Lorraine R. Guidry, Watertown, sold to Grant Michael Grainger and Natalie Osieczanek, Columbia, S.C. $271,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 432 Flower Avenue East, RJLC21 Enterprises Corp., Port Jefferson, sold to Bryce Andres Barbosa and Joey Michael Barrett, Watertown $225,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 24179 Sanford Corners Road, Lewis B. Williams III and Kathleen L. Williams, Calcium, sold to Yelfree Cruz Vasquez and Clara Cruz, APO AE $199,900
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 113 East Washington Street, Frank E. Wright and Sheila J. Wright, Sackets Harbor, sold to Patrick H. Wolf and Robin A. Getsy-Wolf, Chaumont $190,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 512 Holcomb Street, Frederick C. Monaco II, Sackets Harbor, sold to Daniel D. Bath and Paula M. Bath, Black River $172,500
Town of Lorraine: 12.53 acres, 0 County Route 97, James A. Britton and Ellen M. Charping, Weaver, Ala., sold to Lelynn Kohl Bulterman and Samantha Elizabeth Bulterman, Adams Center $26,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 115 Girard Avenue, Michael D. Smith and Cindy L. Smith, Watertown, sold to Margaret A. Jansen, Omaha, Neb. $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.266 acres, 452 South Meadow Street, Vicki M. Phillips, Watertown, sold to Kylee S. Introvigne, Watertown $171,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 113 Elm Street, Clayton Narvaez, Watertown, sold to Dominique C. Paris and George T. Paris III, Evans Mills $198,450
Town of Alexandria: 0.45 acres, 48244 Number Nine Island, Sean W. Yongers, Coleman, Ga., sold to James C. Yonkers and Jacquillin E. Yongers, Weedsport $1
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 14, 2022:
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 643 Cooper Street, Baris Belke, Sunnyside, sold to Charles T. Thompkins and Faith H. Babin, Philadelphia $200,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.31 acres, 27148 Perch Lake Road, James Floyd and Kathie Floyd, Watertown, sold to Terrance Void, Watertown $219,900
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 210 South James Street, Matthew E. Cain, Springfield, Va., sold to Sara L. Soules, Black River $187,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.22 acres, 26129 Allen Drive, Ramez Almualla, Watertown, sold to Jacob Thornberry, Watertown $270,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 16 Liberty Street, Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn., sold to Tanner Bounds and Ashton Bounds, Wahiawa, Hawaii $261,500
Town of Watertown: 0.565 acres, 20201 Overlook Drive, Nathan B. Marriam, Wahiawa, Hawaii; and Jennifer R. Law, Watertown, sold to Nathan B. Marriam, Wahiawa, Hawaii $1
Town of Orleans: 98.99 acres, beginning on Tracy Road from intersection with southerly property line of parcel conveyed to Homer W. and Elizabeth M. Hobbs, Louis George Johndrow, LaFargeville, sold to Louis George Johndrow and Jessica Johndrow, LaFargeville $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 2, 2022:
Village of Croghan: 6916 Convent Street, Kenneth F. Strife sold to Rose Largett $0
Town of Osceola: Two parcels, Mary Street, Milton J. Lilly sold to Jonathan M. Lilly $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 3, 2022:
Town of Pinckney: 956 County Route 194, Daniel C. Pearson sold to Denise P. Nyce $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 4, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Route 126, William A. Zehr sold to Donald Zehr $0
Town of Diana: Route 3, Lew J. Humphrey sold to Brandon L. Ingram $55,000
Village of Lowville: 7659 East State Street, Heather L. Groff sold to Michael Brockway $175,000
Town of Pinckney: 7591 McDonald Road, Sean M. O’Brien sold to Sean M. O’Brien $0
Village of Turin: 6323 East Main Street, Ilga M. Varik sold to Jeffrey Robinson $77,500
Town of West Turin: 5172 Zimmer Road, Jeffrey Robinson sold to Zachary J. Zahorsky $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 5, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14518 Diana Way, Lisa A. Melo sold to William Love $15,000
Town of Harrisburg: 2637 Boshart Road, MMP Developers Inc. sold to Top of the Tug LLC $11
Town of Lewis: Kirk Road, Brian Tanner sold to Ryan Pocchiari $28,000
Village of Lowville: 7634 East State Street, Clifford B. Lehman sold to Diane Moore $168,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7967 Pennysettlement Road, Steven E. Crist sold to Carolanne Saginario $0
Town of Montague: Two parcels, 2415 Gardner Road, John A. Richardson sold to Top of the Tug LLC $10,000
Town of Watson: 8773 Number Four Road, Estate of W. Peter Nortz sold to Rick L. Nortz $1
Town of Watson: 6746 River Road, Lawrence A. Haggerty sold to James F. Haggerty $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 6, 2022:
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 7775 Deer Run Road, Jennifer L. Nightingale sold to Gary J. Thomasberger $430,000
Town of Lewis: Weiler Road, Robert D. Koch sold to James A. Terger $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 9, 2022:
Town of Diana: Two parcels, 7895 Marshey Road, Gregory J. Browen sold to Mary K. Hedden $95,000
Town of Diana: 6788 Patchin Road, Malcolm C. Wetmore sold to Hoard Detraglia $35,000
Town of Lowville: 7979 Route 26, Ashley M. E. Skiff sold to Justin M. Lyndaker $144,000
Town of Martinsburg: Rector Road, Nancy J. Beyer sold to Jason G. Beyer $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 10, 2022:
Town of Harrisburg: 7989 Mile Square Road, James W. Vosburg sold to Carey L. Koster Jr. $21,370
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 11, 2022:
Town of Leyden: 6603 Domser Road, Wynola Yelton estate sold to Ryan Green $1
Town of Turin: Two parcels, 5925 Houseville Road, Kyle T. Meiss sold to Kyle T. Meiss $0
Town of Watson: 8401 Stony Lake Truck Road, Mary Ellen Dwyer estate sold to Bernadette Timmins $0
Town of Watson: 6919 Austin Road, Debra L. Barnard sold to Edward G. Kiefhaber $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 12, 2022:
Town of Diana: Six parcels, Maple Street, David Briggs sold to Briggs Family Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Diana: 5698 Old State Road, Nicolette B. Olree sold to Chase Crump $132,500
Town of Diana: Factory Road, Kenneth L. Decker sold to Shawn Decker $0
Village of Lowville: 5384 Stowe Street, Rachael Vary sold to Cody W. Peters $116,000
Town of Lowville: 7834 Number Three Road, SBC Tower Holdings LLC sold to American Tower Asset Sub II $10
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Eric N. Nelson sold to Kathyjo Dick $39,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 13, 2022:
Town of Diana: 7225 South Bonaparte Road Extension, Thomas E. Coloney sold to Hunter A. Coloney $1
Town of Lewis: 631 Witzigman Road, Mitchell L. Moore sold to Emily D. Austin $147,500
Town of Lyonsdale: 8298 Boonville Road, Gary W. Hamburg sold to Scott J. Archibald $7,800
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 16, 2022:
Village of Lyons Falls: 4065 Center Street, Christopher Podkowka sold to Bonnie L. Podkowka $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 17, 2022:
Town of Harrisburg: 2306 Route 177, Timothy A. Jantzi sold to Yong Chang $25,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3002 South Elm Street, Darren P. Peebles sold to Kristen M. Peebles $0
Town of Lowville: 5786 Waters Road, Glendon E. Roggie sold to Samuel J. Roggie $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 18, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, Loren J. Widrick estate sold to Timothy W. Widrick $0
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, 10673 Route 126, Phyllis A. Schwendy sold to Glenn Beller $240,000
Town of Diana: 14236 South Creek Road, Terry Irish sold to Sandra J. Weaver $117,500
Village of Lowville: 7737 Dewitt Street, Terry Gardner sold to J. Gardner Properties LLC $0
Town of Lyonsdale: 7408 Pennysettlement Road, Donald M. White sold to Stephan Schunk $35,000
Town of New Bremen: 9233 Deveines Road, Kerry A. Sheehan sold to Scott Watkins $330,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 19, 2022:
Town of Diana: Route 3, Gary Conklin sold to Donald R. Furney $75,000
Town of Diana: 6391 Route 3, Hilltop Campground LLC sold to Steven Fobare $54,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7007 West Main Street, Brian M. Smith sold to Brandon J. Smith $145,000
Village of Lowville: 7561 Park Avenue, Engelbrecht, referee, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $100,860
Town of Watson: 6405 Cabin Point Road, Beyer Irrevocable Trust sold to Jeremy A. Kelly $390,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 20, 2022:
Village of Castorland: Comer Street, Samara Partners sold to Cathy Lehman $350
Town of Diana: Two parcels, 8248 Route 3, John F. LaDuc sold to Thomas M. LaDuc $0
Town of Diana: 8826 Goose Pond Road, John F. LaDuc sold to John W. LaDuc $0
Town of Greig: Two parcels, Brantingham Road, Edward R. Stabb sold to Aaron L. Bourgeois $11
Town of Lewis: Weller Road, Scott A. Zaretsky sold to Breanna Storey $32,500
Town of Lyonsdale: 3619 Riverstone Drive, Jason S. Emberlin sold to Brian R. Ray $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 20, 2022:
Town of Hermon: 22.04 acres, lot 13 on “Christmas and Associates Inc. Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in lot 47 of Atwater Tract, Russell,” Jill Oudman and Brianna Tindall, Pittsford, Vt., sold to Daniel Porter, North Syracuse $42,000
Town of DeKalb: 8.14 acres, 180 Jenkins Road, Ashley Marie Goff, Richville, sold to Borys Radko, Lawton, Okla. $313,500
Town of Piercefield: 1 acre, 8740 Route 3, Allison M. Richard Guerette and Broyce Guerette, Childwold, sold to Jennifer R. Wenzel, Chambersburgh, Pa. $160,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 4 to 6 Depot Street, Tawnee M. Searles, Colton, sold to Trezza Realty LLC, Potsdam $200,000
Town of Lawrence: 10.27 acres, beginning on Foster Road from intersection with Peru Street, Christopher Marshall Kemp and Beth Rae Kemp, Malone, sold to Jeffery L. Cole and Darlene F. Cole, North Lawrence $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 21, 2022:
Town of Piercefield: 1.856 acres, beginning at cap marked “Thew Associates - Canton, NY” at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to The Minnow Pond Club, HJB Holdings LLC, Canaan, sold to Justin K. McAnaney and Michelle L. McAnaney, Jackson, Wyo. $85,000
Town of Louisville: 2.3 acres, 6 Lincoln Drive, Darren P. Gamache and Denise D. Gamache, Massena, sold to Michael Carter, Massena $195,000
Town of Potsdam: 24.86 acres, NSN Mackay Road, Paula J. Martin, Potsdam, executrix of estate of Leon A. Martin Jr., sold to Michael John Merkley, Norwood $9,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.435 acres, 64 North Main Street, Kaylie Deshane, Massena, sold to Elijah Shatraw and Lacy Wood, Canton $83,000
Town of Potsdam: 40 square rods of land, 36 and 38 Spring Street, Gerald Ashley and Lori A. Ashley, Norwood, sold to Kaylie Deshane, Norwood $113,500
Town of Parishville: 62.89 acres, beginning on Newton Road at northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of James E. Richards Jr. and Wayne L. Richards, James E. Richards Sr. and Sheila L. Richards, Potsdam; James E. Richards Jr., Lisbon; and Wayne L. Richards, Potsdam, sold to Tang Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $270,000
Town of Parishville: 61 acres, beginning at intersection of Newton Road with County Route 56, James. E. Richards Sr. and Sheila L. Richards, Potsdam; James E. Richards Jr., Lisbon; and Wayne L. Richards, Potsdam, sold to Tang Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $173,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 22, 2022:
Town of Edwards: 14.39 acres, Lot 3 on “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas and Associates Inc. Parcels to be Conveyed Formerly Property of Richard J. Gotham et al Situate in the Town of Edwards, County of St. Lawrence, State of New York,” Raymond E. Troutman, Elizabethville, Pa., sold to Anthony Ralph Messura Sr., Hamlin $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.3868 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly owned by “Modeck,” Wayne Cross, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael L. Berry and Colleen M. Berry, Ogdensburg $3,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 5 Broad Street, Puru Seth, Shrewbury, Mass.; and Deepangali Seth, Tolland, Conn., co-executors of last will and testament of the late Dr. Madan G. Seth, sold to Pumzika Associates LLC, Ansonia, Conn. $43,000
Town of Parishville: 0.92 acres, 73 Page Drive, Donna M. Hendershot, individually and as surviving spouse of the late James C. Hendershot, York, S.C., sold to Karen Bowles, Heathsville, Va. $125,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 37 McCluskey Avenue, Leroy Swamp and Annette Swamp, Massena, sold to Patricia Decosse, North Lawrence $83,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 133 County Route 23, James B. Didas and Julie A. Didas, Olsburg, Kan., sold to Kole Burgess, Richville $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 25, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: 25.2 acres, 5168 Route 58 and off gravel road, Jessica Lynn Fuller and Cameron Lynde, Gouverneur, sold to Aislyn Marita Noble, Gouverneur $199,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.51 acres, 14 Loafers Lane, Rafael E. Valladares and Cyrena A. Valladares, Fayetteville, sold to Donna Follett, Norwood $87,000
Town of Canton: 0.25 acres, 64 Miner Street, Lori Ann Calabrese, Manhasset, sold to Sabrina L. Mackin, Russell $80,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 30 Locke Street, Seth D. Donalis, Massena, sold to Erika A. Thompson, Massena $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on southerly shore of Grass River, part of Henry Tyo Farm, Sherry Marie Andresen Lamora, Brasher Falls, sold to Kaneb Apartments LLC, Massena $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 26, 2022:
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning on Route 11 at intersection of boundary lines between lots 326 and 327, DeKalb Commons LLC, Richville, sold to Erie Enterprises LLC, Weedsport $117,500
Town of Macomb: 9.52 acres, 38 Thorntons Lane and Black Lake Road, Jon W. Huckle and Bridget L. Huckle, Canton, sold to David Jon Lund, Hurley $98,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.27 acres, small strip and 0.18 acres, 125 Rowley Street, Theodore R. Walters and Alainna M. Walters, Gouverneur, sold to Kareem Merrick and Catherine Pirooz, Philadelphia $195,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 423 Washington Street, Henry E. Morley, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas M. Kelso and Brittanie J. Kelso, Ogdensburg $80,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 313 Hasbrouck Street, Rachael Harland Stanton, Ogdensburg; and Gregg E. Harland and Rebecca Harland, Ogdensburg, sold to Amber Cheyanne Lashomb, Ogdensburg $158,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 26 Washington Street, Roxanne M. Kilgore, administrator of estate of the late Ronald J. LaPoint, Potsdam, sold to Thomas R. Jacot, Parishville $72,000
Town of Louisville: 1 acre, 208 Andrews Street, Robert M. Badger, Neptune, N.J.; Susan Donaldson, Hockessin, Del.; and Marilyn Badger, Massena, sold to Vasilliki Areti Lantzanaki, Quebec, Canada $81,000
Town of Lisbon: 4.32 acres, 4 Rich Mill Road, Stanley M. Miller and Stephanie S. Miller, Ogdensburg, sold to Rachael Stanton and Sarah Stanton, Ogdensburg $275,000
Town of Madrid: 71.63 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of subdivision lot 3 of mile square 46, owned by George Dennis, running along northerly line, Christopher J. Rutherford, Doyle, Tenn., sold to Dawn Lee McMillen-Kelly, Darlington, S.C. $9,000
Town of Canton: 2.066 acres, Robert Van Schiack, Fort Plains, sold to Michael Stock, Canton; and Johanna Lee, Canton $40,000
Town of Fowler: 6.87 acres, 6 Sand Road, James W. Webster and Wendy S. Webster, Richville, sold to Matthew W.D. Hogle and Ashley L. Hogle, Hammond $160,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 21 Grinnell Avenue, Brian K. Norton and Judy E. Norton, Waddington, sold to Jason C. Rodriguez, Massena $54,000
Town of Madrid: 99.7 acres, off Pearson Road, Barbara Sheppard, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Dalton Sheppard, Ogdensburg; and Jerry Sheppard, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick W. Gray, Lisbon; Patrick Engle, Lisbon; Hunter W. Gray, Lisbon; Jack W. Gray, Lisbon; and Robert Brouillette, Ogdensburg $9,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 600 Canton Street, Rosemary A. Shellenberger, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan Samuel Refici, Ogdensburg $68,000
