The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 2:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.12 acres, 110 Ambrose St., Ryan K. Hearnes and Grace F. Reid, Rodman, sold to Robert L. Shockley and Renee C. Shockley, Watertown $153,000
Town of Brownville: 1.69 acres, 27662 State Route 12, Wendell E. Zehr and Maureen A. Zehr, Watertown, sold to Daniel Ingersoll, Watertown $165,000
Town of Brownville: 1.7 acres, 20312 Reasoner Road, Jordan M. Callahan, Clayton, and Emily J. Gould, Watertown, sold to Brian Z. Cox, Rochester $165,000
Town of LeRay: 2.35 acres, 28148 Howe St., Bobby J. Butler, Black River, sold to Matthew M. Jacobson, Petersburg, Va. $295,500
Town of Orleans: 0.17 acres, 20357 State Route 411, Karen J. Davis, Quakertown, Pa., sold to Scott LaQuay, Evans Mills $106,000
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 224 N. Pearl Ave., Thomas F. Goss, Wellesley, Mass., Stephen J. Goss, Voorheesville, Helen T. Goss, Watertown, Rosemarie T. St. Croix, Watertown, Robert P. Goss, Lowville, Mary A. O’Connor, Watertown, Joseph J. Goss, Watertown, Lucy M. Deep, Frankfort, Elizabeth M. LaFave, Brownville, and Loretta M. Bouchard, Syracuse, sold to Matthew J. Bahner and Brittany N. Bahner, Evans Mills $124,500
Town of Worth: 2.05 acres, 7859 Hayes Road, Thomas N. Nadelen and Lauraina M. Nadelen, Worth, sold to Benjamin Hatten, Worth $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 1157 Harrison St., William C. Dertinger and Suzanne M. Wood, Clayton, sold to Michael M. Mihoci, Watertown $175,000
Town of Brownville: 0.52 acres, 20746 Reasoner Road, Bruce E. Bennett and Carol E. Bennett, Watertown, sold to Robert Owens and Gabriella Haycock, LaFargeville $163,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 544 Leray St., Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Anaheim, Calif., sold to Joseph Gose-Dawkins, Watertown $12,500
Town of Rutland: 2.2 acres, 31680 State Route 3, Laelia LLC, Houston, Texas, sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $7,500
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 1132 Gill St., James W. Jacobo and Priscilla Jacobo, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, sold to Nathaniel L. Gould, Dexter $129,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 3:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 126 Park Drive W., Gregory H. Pelcak, Fort Campbell, Ky., sold to Kimberly A. Spinelli, Sackets Harbor $182,000
Village of Clayton: 0.4 acres, 110 S. Shore Drive, James H. Maclary III, Wilmington, Del., sold to Elaina A. Pirro and John Lombardi, North Syracuse $369,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.16 acres, 48 Riverside Drive, Ann Marie Palmer, Tucson, Ariz., sold to Scott R. Henson and Halie N. Deakin, Tempe, Ariz. $70,000
Town of Wilna: 0.68 acres, 44191 Lime St., Stephen Ball, Natural Bridge, sold to Jordan R. Morgan and Desiree L. Morgan, Natural Bridge $85,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 1029 Bronson St., KeyBank National Association, Brooklyn, Ohio, sold to Harry Bass-Terpstra, Watertown $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 235 Seymour St., Henry W. Clouthier, Henderson, Nev., sold to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Columbus, Ohio $152,664
Town of Adams: 0.47 acres, 12200 Lyons Corners Road, Gregory M. Modlin, Adams Center, sold to Rena M. Fields, Adams $145,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.05 acre, 12586 Campbells Point Drive, John F. Guerci, Sea Cliff, sold to Timothy R. Roe and Pamela D. Roe, Kensington, Conn. $430,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 805 Davidson St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Ren Rumble, Watertown $17,957
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 4:
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 186 Boon St., James P. Graham, Watertown, sold to Carrie M. Mason, Brownville $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 225 William St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Robert D. Connell, Watertown $56,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 818 Academy St., Michael Miller Wong, Fullerton, Calif., sold to Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, Iowa $145,172
Town of Brownville: 0.33 acres, 16991 County Route 59, Timothy T. Wells and Wendy S. Wells, Dexter, sold to Francis A. Letizia Jr., Camillus $158,000
City of Watertown: 0.03 acres, 607 Bronson St., Clifford L. Youngs Jr., Theresa, sold to Danyon L. Youngs, Watertown $36,000
Village of Black River: 0.4 acres, 175 N. Main St., George J. Brinkley Jr., Lowville, as executor of the George J. Brinkley Sr. estate, sold to Kent D. Burto, Carthage $70,000
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 27253 Park Drive, Charles Peterson and Barbara R. Peterson, Clayton, sold to Tracy Beam and Eric Farr, Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 214 Breen St., John Pecori Jr., Carol A. Pecori, John James Pecori and Elizabeth Mary Nagraj, Watertown, sold to Tia Morgia, Watertown $15,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.29 acres, 210 Bayard St., Battlefield Commons LLC, Latham, sold to Lyda Shambo, Watertown $49,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 5:
Town of Lorraine: Two parcels totaling 19.5 acres, 5115 County Route 92, Matthew W. Slocum and Andrea M. Filippi, Lorraine, sold to Richard L. Carrier and Sarah E. Carrier, Sackets Harbor $187,975
Town of Wilna: 38.2 acres, Beartown Road, Robert M. Sutherland and Karen J. Sutherland, as trustees of the Sutherland Living Trust, Cupertino, Calif., sold to Clarke Family LLC, Riverheard $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 490 Factory St., Watertown Appliance and TV Center Inc., Watertown, sold to George D. Colesante, Watertown $19,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.72 acres, 30626 Burnt Rock Road, Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Blake Sinclair and Tiffany Sinclair, sold to MTGLQ Investors L.P., Greenville, S.C. $58,000
Town of Clayton: 0.31 acres, 15253 School St., David L. Ivey and Frances Ivey, Clayton, sold to Eimile L. Parker and David G. Parker, Chaumont $131,840
Town of Hounsfield: 15.27 acres, County Route 62, Cindy Santiago, Lowville, sold to Tracy L. Tripp, Watertown $8,000
Town of Ellisburg: 3.5 acres, 8502 State Route 289, Theresa L. Stuckey, Belleville, sold to Community Bank N.A., Olean $109,583
Town of Theresa: 3.55 acres, Bartlett Drive and County Route 46, Gerald C. Bartlett Jr., Theresa, and Rosemary Bartlett, Theresa, sold to Brian D. Wilcox and Lori J. Wilcox, Theresa $3,000
Town of Theresa: 3.55 acres, Bartlett Drive and County Route 46, Gerald C. Bartlett Jr., Theresa, and Rosemary Bartlett, Theresa, sold to Randall S. Delles and Kim A. Delles, Theresa $3,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.24 acres, 20545 St. Lawrence Park Road, George R. Mesires, Chicago, Ill., sold to Christina M. Fournaris, Philadelphia, Pa. $313,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 6:
Town of Pamelia: 36.97 acres, County Route 53, Matthew Robert Lambert, Delmar, sold to Allen Dwyer and Kelsey Williams, Wellesley Island $17,00
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 122 Colorado Ave., Cynthia Michelle McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Jedidiah D. Wallis, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $172,272
Town of Lyme: 0.08 acre, Hayes Bay Road N., Alsa Inc., Hazelhurst, Ga., sold to James Castle and Linda Castle, North Syracuse $4,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.25 acres, 19429 County Route 66, Mark Crane and Rebecca Crane, Vernon, sold to Barbara A.S. Gilbert, Watertown $69,000
Town of LeRay: 0.55 acres, 22570 Cullen Drive, Sara J. McGee, Watertown, sold to C. Robert Waters Jr. and Carol J. Waters, Black River $330,000
Town of LeRay: 5.35 acres, 30201 Rockbrook Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Lucas E. Bulsiewicz, Redwood $107,000
Town of Clayton: 2.27 acres, Grindstone Island, Fleur Rueckert, Southport, Conn., and John B. Marks, Bethlehem, Pa. as executors of the Aminta W. Marks estate, sold to Ricky D. Morgan and Patricia Morgan , Milan, Pa. $250,000
Town of Adams: 0.39 acres, 13448 U.S. Route 11, Pamela K. Dufresne, Adams Center, sold to Justin J. O’Dell, Copenhagen $145,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 218 N. Pearl Ave., Doris J. McAdam, Elizabeth M. Bauer and Milton Bruce McAdam Jr., as trustees of the Doris J. McAdam Revocable Trust, Watertown, sold to Hank J. Tuner, Watertown $142,500
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 23:
Town of Croghan: State Route 126, Larry J. Walseman, sold to Benjamin L. Walseman $50,000
Town of Diana: 7707 Alpine Road, George Wilson, sold to Eric Giannobile $74,000
Town of Watson: 7166 Number Four Road, Richard C. Fuller, sold to Ethan J. Jantzi $119,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 24:
Town of Denmark: State Route 410, Donald J. Campany, sold to Elmer Moser & Sons LLC $200,000
Town of Diana: 8279 State Route 3, Matthew W. Winters, sold to Liza D. Atkinson $1
Town of Diana: 14095 Middle Branch Road, Eric W. Tucker, sold to Daniel M. Woodward $88,500
Town of Lowville: Ridge Road, William G. Mueller, sold to Donald Hulbert $38,000
Village of Turin: 4250 State Route 26, Larry L. Stevens, sold to Tina M. Blackwell $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 25:
Town of Diana: 14465 Hands Flat Road, Brenda L. Sullivan, sold to Candy J. Sullivan $21,500
Town of Diana: 14258 Hermitage Road, Kevin Latremore, sold to Michael Alan Benware $136,250
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 26:
Town of Lewis: Kirk Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Edith Ann Chapman $50,990
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 27: 3
Town of Greig: 5502 Pine Wood Drive, Mark Swearingin, sold to Dondi D. Smeltzer $270,000
Village of Lowville: 5450 Shady Ave., William H. Schaab, sold to Jennifer Mondido $0
Village of Lowville: 5450 Shady Ave., Jennifer Mondido, sold to Alpha Omega Management LLC $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 30:
Town of Leyden: 7270 Martin Drive, Anthony T. Montenaro, sold to Deborah L. Martineau $112,000
Town of Watson: 7528 N. Chases Lake Road, Barbara A. Evans, sold to Pamela Prevost $17,000
Town of Watson: Erie Canal Road, Barbara A. Evans, sold to Debra Mastrangelo $17,000
Town of West Turin: 5964 Swackhammer Road, Edward W. Russell, sold to the Lawrence J. Williams Irrevocable Realty Trust $75,000
