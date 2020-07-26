The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 13:
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels: 1) 5.06 acres, 22341 State Route 180, 2) 150.8 acres, 14685 Bay Breeze Way, Tomm L. Maxon and Marsha A. Maxon, Dexter, sold to Maple Shore Estates LLC, Charlotte, N.C. $750,000
Town of Champion: 3.09 acres, 37021 Vanbrocklin Road, Michael E. Lundy, Watertown, sold to Michael Wilson, Carthage $450,000
Town of Adams: 0.71 acres, 12956 County Route 66, David C. Stoodley and Carol S. Stoodley, Adams Center, sold to Gregory Martin Modlin, Adams Center $175,000
Village of Theresa: 0.57 acres, 415 Main St., Cecelia A. Poulsen, Lowville, as executor of the Audrey M. Pratt estate, sold to Nathan Patrick Burt, Theresa $18,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, 2474 Ponds Shore Drive, Rene A. Pontello, Three Mile Bay, sold to Ryan A. Albright and Laura L. Albright, Vernon $189,000
Town of Rodman: 0.9 acres, 13919 County Route 156, Richard Andrus, Rodman, sold to Michelle R. VanWaldick, Rodman $120,000
Town of Clayton: 1.3 acres, 16412 Grenell Island, Geoffrey H. Langsam, Baltimore, Md., sold to Grenell Cottage LLC, Charleston, S.C. $0
Town of Ellisburg: 0.43 acres, 4642 U.S. Route 11, Destiny M. M. Shepard and Jon Paul Sigouin, Mannsville, sold to Community Bank N.A., Olean $43,839
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.23 acres, 29261 Wilson Point Circle, Richard R. Auble and Lorrie K. Auble, Albuquerque, N.M., sold to Phillip E. Matthews and Cynthia J. Matthews, Byron $180,000
Town of Brownville: 0.31 acres, 17765 County Route 59, William Otis and Cynthia Otis, Dexter, sold to Ryan Hensel and Kenzie Taylor Hensel, Columbia, S.C. $235,500
Village of Evans Mills: 1.09 acres, 8705 Cemetery Road, Christopher P. Black and Leslie P. Black, Evans Mills, sold to Curtis Bell and Jennifer Burton, Evans Mills $365,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.19 acres, 36741 Maloney Road, Bernard C. Diekman III and Daryl A. Diekman, Watertown, sold to Shane T. Diekman, Atlanta, Ga. $73,000
Town of Worth: 0.43 acres, 5735 Wright Road, Otilia VanDerVeken, Vero Beach, Fla., sold to William H. King, Lorraine $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 14:
Village of Theresa: 0.76 acres, 407 Main St., Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains, sold to Remington Davis, Theresa $19,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 616 Mundy St., Jon A. Burrows and Janet Burrows, Clayton, sold to Benjamin Richards, Evans Mills $148,400
Town of Ellisburg: 23.5 acres, 2988 State Route 3, DSV SPV2 LLC, Columbia, S.C., sold to Michelle Marie Jones and James Steven Jones, Henderson $10
Town of Adams: 0.29 acres, 14197 U.S. Route 11, Charles Molnar and Beverly Molnar, Adams Center, sold to Preece G. Bond, Watertown $106,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.8 acres, 21695/701 Storrs Road, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Richard Cunha, Sackets Harbor $135,100
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 541 John St., Christian A. Peterson Sr. and Diane A. Peterson, Clayton, sold to John E. Yost Jr. and Noreen A. Yost, Clayton $138,000
Town of Watertown: 3.9 acres, 25200 County Route 67, Burrville Congregational Church Inc., Watertown, sold to Cornerstone Family Worship Center, doing business as Mercypoint Church, Watertown $0
Town of Lorraine: 4.89 acres, 19191 County Route 189, County Route 189, Victor Ramirez and Vickie C. Ramirez, Adams, sold to Michael A. McLaughlin and Cornelia McLaughlin, Adams $169,900
Town of Lorraine: 1.01 acres, County Route 189, John B. Okoniewski and Lesya Okoniewski, Eagle River, Alaska, sold to Michael A. McLaughlin and Cornelia McLaughlin, Adams $3,750
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 15:
Town of Lyme: 10.2 acres, Lot 14, Benson Point Subdivision, County Route 125, Hallock Family LLC, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Timothy C. Wewer and Rebecca S. Wewer, Theresa $78,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.49 acres, 36920 Ore Bed Road, Antonio Brancatella, Philadelphia, sold to Terri L. Davis, Sackets Harbor $108,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 31.11 acres, Subdivision Lot 4, Bedford Corners Road, Jason R. Bourquin and Donna J. Bourquin, Cape Vincent, sold to Eric Cooper, Croghan $30,000
Village of Black River: 0.37 acres, 119 Stafford Drive, Jeffrey Cook, Evans Mills, sold to Kindre S. Williams and Cierra L. Williams, Evans Mills $192,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 1057 Arsenal St., Alton C. Sharlow, Watertown, sold to Jerry J. Vecchio, Watertown $216,000
Town of LeRay: 0.47 acres, 27856 U.S. Route 11, Joshua M. Noble and Lesley A. Noble, Evans Mills, sold to Austin J. Rochester, Carthage $223,000
Town of Brownville: 6.3 acres, 25700 Contessa Lane, Kristin M. Sherburne, Watertown, sold to Reed M. Ziegler, Leavenworth, Kan. $319,000
Village of Dexter: 1.03 acres, 45 Grant St., Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Kristin M. Sherburne, Dexter $288,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.6 acres, 45245 Linden Cove, Robert C. Tague and Jean C. Tague, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michael Eden and Nicole Eden, Brighton, Ontario $775,000
Town of Lyme: 0.24 acres, 24538 Fire Road 26 N., Carl S. Miller and Katrina A. Miller, Mechanicsville, Va., sold to Steven Ferris and Janelle Ferris, Dexter $123,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.89 acres, 34876 Mutton Lane, Teresa M. Hazlewood, Clayton, sold to Mia Morgia and Gary Thayer, Clayton $158,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 729 Gotham St., Donald W. Rick, Watertown, sold to Prodyut K. Das, Watertown $156,000
Village of Clayton: 0.17 acres, 328 Merrick St., Laura Kopczak, Saugerties, sold to Merrick & Jane Enterprises LLC, Clayton $0
Town of LeRay: 0.91 acres, 26574 State Route 3, Elisa M. Calace, Watertown, sold to Ryan A. Cooper and Crystal N. Cooper, Watertown $230,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 10.3 acres, Subdivision Lot 2, Bedford Corners Road, Jason R. Bourquin and Donna J. Bourquin, Cape Vincent, sold to Nicholas Clary, Carthage $9,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 30.85 acres, Subdivision Lot 3, Bedford Corners Road, Jason R. Bourquin and Donna J. Bourquin, Cape Vincent, sold to Nicholas Clary, Carthage $28,000
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 882 State St., Aaron J. Betz and Leilani Lee Betz, Carthage, sold to Betty J. Wilton, Carthage $199,900
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, 40339 Cottage Road, Alphonse P. Bellavia and Mary Lou Bellavia, Clayton, sold to Alan M. Bellavia and Lesley J. Bellavia, Clayton $300,000
Village of Carthage: 0.24 acres, 720 Elm St., PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Miami, Fla. $37,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 16:
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 77-79 Public Square, City of Watertown, sold to 624 Camp Avenue LLC, Watertown $1,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 830 Cooper St., Shane M. Marolf and Bobbi Jo Marolf, Watertown, sold to Community Restoration Corporation, Irving, Texas $61,033
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 830 Cooper St., Community Restoration Corporation, Irving, Texas, sold to Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown $20,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.53 acres, 400 Dodge Ave., Edward N. Gordon, South Colton, sold to Steven Wells and Melissa Wells, Henderson Harbor $73,000
Town of Champion: 1.04 acres, Pleasant Lake Drive, Jassen F. Wilson, Carthage, sold to Tara L. Phillips, Carthage $6,000
Town of Champion: 0.55 acres, 25382 Stewart Drive, David M. Wallace Sr. and Laura Wallace, Carthage, sold to Frank C. Downing and Casey Downing, Fort Drum $355,000
Town of Henderson: 1.18 acres, 13567 Kepner Road, Frederick A. Schempp III and Nora A. Schempp, Webster, sold to Beth A. Myers, Syracuse $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, VL-3 Richards Drive, Aaron W. Assad, Watertown, sold to Adam D. Ruppe, Watertown $1,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.02 acre, 21101 Cliff Ave., John J. Zacharek and Jennifer L. Zacharek, Schenectady, sold to Mary E. Jewsbury, Spencerport $267,000
Village of Theresa: 0.49 acres, 120 Bridge St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn., sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $17,100
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 6.52 acres, 39358 Middle Road, 2) 81.38 acres, Middle Road, Deborah Norris, LaFargeville, sold to Ross M. Lamore and Sarah J. Lamore, LaFargeville $245,000
Town of Wilna: 5 acres, 26049/050 Crowner Road, William T. Byers IV and Kristin S. Byers, Carthage, sold to Gabriel A. Rainone and Haley A. Rainone, Columbia, S.C. $239,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.33 acres, 57-57 1/2 Champion St., Gregory L. McBride and Louise A. McBride, Great Bend, sold to Michael S. Gebo, Carthage $136,800
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 17:
Town of Alexandria: 0.44 acres, 45554 Wau Winett Island, Robert Lozo and Cindy M. Lozo, Alexandria Bay, sold to TRB Properties LLC, Watertown $999,999
Town of Lyme: 0.38 acres, 24977 Warner Road S., Theresa D. Fallon, Jeffrey T. Fallon and Patti L. Scordo, Watertown, sold to Brian L. Cisco and Christine M. Cisco, Amherst $158,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.09 acres, 47678 County Route 1, Suzanne Cavallario, Smithville, Texas, sold to Leonard P. Wilton, Fulton $180,000
Town of Rutland: 0.05 acre, Northeast of Burnup Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Douglas E. Babcock, Black River $100
Town of Philadelphia: 1.8 acres, East of the village, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gregory V. Austin and Rae Ellen L. Austin, Philadelphia $10
Town of Orleans: 47.68 acres, Amend Road, Michael Robin Shifflett, Little River, S.C., sold to Lee Klock and Janet Klock, LaFargeville $60,000
Town of Lyme: 0.59 acres, 20385 S. Shore Road, Patricia Krause, Euless, Texas, sold to Margaret Ellen Krause Richards and Scott A. Richards, Pueblo, Colo. $80,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.28 acres, 2990 Fox View Lane, Juan Cervantes and Kristine Cervantes, Cicero, sold to Lenora Cortese, Rochester $225,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 27:
Town of Diana: 3870 Factory Road, Jessica Seminara, sold to Douglas A. Shear $55,000
Town of Harrisburg: Van Dressen Road, Sheree L. Lyndaker, sold to Abraham B. Burbank $15,000
Town of Watson: 6992 Erie Canal Road, Ronald F. Merry, sold to Melanie S. Walseman $11,000
Town of Watson: 7203 Peckham Road, Frederick Breem, sold to James Medlin $160,000
Village of Constableville: 5855 Schuyler St., Tito Piazza, sold to Lucy K. Green $79,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 28:
Town of Croghan: 6057 Meadow Lane, Anarita Botelho, sold to Todd B. Mattis $10,000
Town of Croghan: 5483 Naumburg Lane, Francis X. Grimmer, sold to HOMESTEAD Revocable Trust $0
Village of Lowville: 7569 Church St., Jared J. Spaulding, sold to Gail M. Brotherton $117,500
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Stephanie J. Logan $34,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 29:
Town of Croghan: 10014 Footpath Drive, Duane H. Foote, sold to Claude J. Eaton $20,000
Town of Greig: 7786 Brantingham Road, Howard C. Bookmiller, sold to Taylor L. Bookmiller $26,000
Town of Turin: Brenon Road, Melanie L. Moore, sold to Matthew Reittinger $19,000
Town of Watson: 6417 E. Shore Road, William T. Batson, sold to William R. Herrmann $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 24, 2020:
Town of Waddington: 1 acre, beginning at monument stamped WA-266 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Lawrence W. Thomas, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Steven Lanning and Teresa Serguson, Waddington $3,500
Village of Waddington: 0.75 acres, easterly of Little Sucker Brook at concrete monument with disc stamped WA-266, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Scott Francis and Jennifer Francis, Brasher Falls $3,000
Village of Waddington: 0.75 acres, easterly of Little Sucker Brook at concrete monument with disc stamped WA-266, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Kevin LaFleur, Norwood $3,500
Town of Edwards: 8.51 acres, lot 11 on “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas and Associates Inc.,” Adirondack Mt Land LLC, Long Lake, sold to William Neville and Kiran Cheema, Yonkers $59,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 28 and north half of lot 27 in block 5, Upper Village, Emerson R. Davis and Amy L. Davis, Ogdensburg, sold to Theresa Dranger and Phillip Dranger, Fairfield Glade, Tenn. $118,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 20 in block F on map 5 of Westwood, Mark M. Ryan and Linda M. Ryan, Massena, sold to Erica L. Harriman, Massena $122,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 25, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on southerly line of Barnes Street at northwesterly corner of a lot conveyed to Harry C. Rogers, Shaun A. Shampine and Mary E. Shampine, Gouverneur, sold to Haiden S. Ling, Natural Bridge $71,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 24 of “Fairlane Development, Sections B and C,” Mahlon T. Clements, Elizabeth B. Clements, Richard W. Briggs, trustees of “The Mahlon T. Clements Trust,” Morristown, sold to Terry White, Canton $158,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 26, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 58.71 acres, easterly of Ayres Road in lot 26 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Patrick A. Oakes and Victoria Ann Oakes, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Daniel Huntley and Christine Huntley, Canton $29,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.56 acres, beginning at southerly bounds of Route 37 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Lydia Morey, Sarah L. Poore, Lisbon, sold to Donald M. Duprey, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Brasher: 6.85 acres, westerly of County Route 55 in lot 258, Robert A. Barkman Jr. and Kristin R. Barkman, Malone, sold to Michael J. Eddy, Owls Head $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 27, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at Monkey Hill Road from intersection with Lee Road, Lewis L. Lottie Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Cody L. Holland, Ogdensburg $32,000
Town of Lisbon: 42.62 acres, in mile lot 6 of first range and being easterly half of McCormick Lot 3 beginning on VanRensselaer Road at southwest corner of Armstrong Lot 1, Vernon F. Dawley and Ella M. Dawley, Ogdensburg, sold to LaFlair Property Associates LLC, Ogdensburg $207,500
Town of Louisville: 2.295 acres, part of river lot 19, beginning at concrete monument found in southerly boundary of ROute 131 at northeasterly corner of former property of S.T. Shoen, Kenneth G. Pike, Massena, Tracy L. Pike, Dadeville, Ala., and Geraldine Pike, individually and as surviving spouse of George C. Pike, Massena, sold to Brent Jarrett and Paige Jarrett, Massena $207,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.59 acres, beginning on Potsdam-Norwood State Road where it is intersected by south bounds of farm formerly owned by Wesley Nicklaw, Leathen J. Mallette Jr., Norwood, sold to Matthew J. Morgan, Canton $14,000
Town of Gouverneur: 50 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot formerly of Aaron Brown, Amy E. Catts, Gouverneur, sold to Austin James Simone, Richville $185,000
Toen of Colton: 0.3 acres, lot 1 of Gulf Road Subdivision, Mary Ellen Logan Platz, Lowville, executrix of last will and testament of Ross H. Logan, sold to David J. Perugini and Martha E. Hodges, Kailua Kona, Hawaii $47,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 30, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, southwest corner of parcel deeded to Howard Malone and Florence Malone to shore of Racquette River, Danny K. Farnsworth, Massena, sold to Joshua M. Watkins, Massena $25,000
Town of Colton: Parcel 1: 1.83 acres, in section 2, township 10, beginning at Pleasant Street and Riverside Drive; and Parcel 2: 0.52 acres, beginning on road leading from High Falls to Three Falls on east side of Racket River, Kathleen M. Caster, executrix of the estate of Paul J. Caster, Colton, sold to Branden Erwin, Colton $30,000
Town of Rossie: 0.1 acres, beginning on division line between Jefferson and St. Larence Counties, at north corner of Lent’s dwelling house lot and south corner of lot deeded to Charles F. Bowhall, Michael G. Bowhall, Gouverneur, sold to Lawrence R. Shaw, Antwerp $40,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lots 13 and 15 on village map of Coffins Mills, Kevin S. Frederick, Watertown, Howard G. Frederick, Clayton, Timothy P. Frederick, Freemont, Calif., Steven J. Frederick, Oklahoma City, Okla., Cherri D. Maitland, Morravia, Gregg A. Frederick, Watertown, and Vikki-Lynn Frederick, Watertown, solt o Richard D. Norman, Oswegatchie $3,000
Town of Russell: 1.2 acres, 6982 Route 3 and 15 Riverside Drive, Jon C. Smith, Russell, sold to Kevin J. Woodcock, Big Clifty, Ky. $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 8 and 9, block 457, Sarah J. Murray, Ogdensburg, sold to Bradley A. Lust and Jennifer M. Alberto, Ogdensburg $52,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 43 and 44, on map 2 of J.E. Clary Subdivision, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Craig E. Lawrence, Massena $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 72 County Route 37C, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Craig E. Lawrence, Massena $20,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northerly bounds of Chestnut street from southeastelry bounds of Lawrence Avenue, David Cassel and Stefanie Cassel, trustees of Cassel Family Irrevocable Trust, Fayetteville, sold to Jeffery J. Angleberger and Kimberly Whispell, Potsdam $95,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 31, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 16.68 acres and 2.85 acres, 166 Route 11C, Nancy A. Smith (Weller) Hance, Winthrop, sold to Jeffrey Scott Clark, Alburgh, Vt. $24,795
Town of Massena: Parcel, westerly part of lot 15 and easterly part of lot 16 in block C of “Newton Estates,” Wendy Jo. W. Harrison, Liverpool, and Scott Warren, North Syracuse, sold to Irene Elizabeth Sauve and Nancy S. Paxton, Jensen Beach, Fla. $110,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 2, house 41 Somerset Avenue, in block 9 on map E-8938-1, entitled subdivision plan of property of Pine Grove Realty Company, Joyce A. Smith, Massena, executor of estate of Richard Smith, sold to Mark Cameron and Mary Elizabeth Cameron, Massena $35,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1 acre, 26 Pearl Street, Dennis Cardona Cortes and Lynnette Lopez Lebron, Gouverneur, sold to Beverly A. Martin, Gouverneur $210,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.28 acres, beginning at northerly bounds of Elderkin Street at southewaterly corner of lands now or formerly of Sherry A. Nelson, Amanda M. Millington, Chestertown, sold to Carly R. Lovelett, Potsdam $81,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel 1: 62.93 acres, in great lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, part of farm lot 71 at southerly corner of farm 72; Parcel 2: 39.44 acres, in great lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, part of farm lot 71 beginning on southwest line of William Turnbull’s lot; and Parcel 3: 53 acres, beginning at south corner of lot surveyed for William Turnbull and northeasterly line of lot surveyed for John Lockie, John D. Finne, Bedford, sold to William Leier III, Baldwinsville $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 1, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, in section 31, beginning in west bounds of Massena-Winthrop State Road from southeast corner of Dunn farm, Donna Jackson, individually and as surviving spouse of Allen H. Jackson, Brasher Falls, sold Hugh A. Ramsdell and Margaret A. Ramsdell, Brasher Falls $50,000
Town of Canton: 10.58 acres, easterly of Route 310 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Clint Roberson, Joseph P. Eisele Jr. and Amy A. Thompson, Canton, sold to Denise Folsom, Canton $26,000
Town of Massena: 5.45 acres, lot 9 on “River View Estates” map, Timothy M. Connolly and Cathy L. Connolly, Potsdam, sold to Cory A. Courson, Massena $5,000
Village of Massena: 0.15 acres, lot 3 of block 105 on Map E-9439-1 on “Subdivision Plan of Pine Grove Realty, Southern Development,” Larry Jandreau and April Jandreau, Winthrop, sold to Mairkey E. Labrake, Massena $60,000
Town of Fine: 2 acres, part of lot 31 of east half of Township 12, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Robert D. Loeb and Carlota G. Loeb, Leakey, Texas, sold to Morgan Patnode, Harrisville $3,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at southerly margin of Rowley Street at corner of lots 24 and 25, Kevin D. Vibber and Gerri A. Vibber, Gouverneur, sold to William C. Tupper, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, beginning in north line of lands conveyed to Oak Hollow Farm LLC at southwest corner of land conveyed to Gary E. Rowe and Cindy L. Rowe, Stephen Hughes and Lucy Hughes, New York City, sold to Joseph Vella and Cindy Vella, Constantia $800,000
Town of Hammond: 0.21 acres, beginning on Hamond and Rossie Road at southwest corner of E.J. Murphy lot, Salmon River Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to Sarah J. Murray, Ogdensburg $86,000
Town of Hermon: 104 acres, 692 Pond Road, John F. Woodrow II, Canton, sold to Joshua J. Whitford and Jessica L. Whitford, Edwards $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 2, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southeast boundary of Lawrence Avenue and northeast corner of land now or formerly of Kelsie B. and Louise M. Harder, Adam R. Britton, Potsdam, and Sabrina Pribek-Britton, Potsdam, sold to Adam R. Britton, Potsdam $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 3, 2020:
Town of Parishville: 0.25 acres, east half of village lot deeded to William W. Hart in 1870, beginning at northeast corner of R.W. Barrows lot, Ted A. Dominy, Parishville, sold to Samuel R. Brown, Colton $60,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, part of mile square lot 41, beginning at highway l eading from Wihtrop to Brasher Falls with northeasterly line of L.H. Dunton lot, Cynthia L. Harper-Baxter, Winthrop, sold to Kimberly S. Baxter, Massena $305,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.52 acres, beginning in south bounds of Route 3 at northeast corner of lands formerly convyed to Alvah and Lucille Koster, Shelby Hosmer, Potsdam, sold to Kyle J. Brown, Harrisville $90,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, beginning at Black Lake Road at intersection with easterly line of Coleman Seeley property, Lawrence Robert Kanaly and Tammy M. Seeley Kanaly, Hammond, sold to Robert L. Daymont II and Megan M. Daymont, Hammond $136,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot C and lot D of subdivision of Joseph Revier Tract, East Orvis Street, James Ryan, Massena, Michael Ryan, Massena, Patricia Woodfin, Massena, and Kathaleen Ryan, Massena, sold to Justin R. Boice and Amanda M. Boice, Massena $30,000
Town of Brasher: 179.13 acres, northeasterly half of lot 32, all of lot 33 and southwesterly part of lot 34 in township 18, beginning at bank of St. Regis River, Bernard T. Lantry, Helena, and Dennis G. Lantry, Massena, sold to Ervin Mast, Whitehall $225,000
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, part of Bridges and Clary Orvis Lot, beginning as northeasterly corner of lot 40 along Pine Street, Greg Baxter, Massena, sold to Daniel G. Kirkey, Massena $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 6, 2020:
Town of Edwards: 5.04 acres, lot 8, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Vincent P. O’neil Jr. and Patricia O’Neil, Natural Bridge $38,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of great lot 8 in Tract N, beginning at Cary Cross Road in northerly line of John LeBoeuf farm, Vern R. Peets, St. Petersburg, Fla., sold to David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle, Norfolk $19,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 7, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 0.25 acres, part of mile square 77, beginning in westerly bounds of Sixth Street intersected by Clinton Street, John E. Parmeter and Laurie A. Parmeter, Norfolk, sold to Leah M. Cruikshank and Shawn L. Epps Jr., Potsdam $72,000
Town of Brasher: 3.51 acres, beginning at Route 11C marking northwest corner of subdivision known as “River View Tract,” Richard G. Moulton and Sheryl L. Moulton, Winthrop, sold to Jennifer M. Moulton, Brasher Falls $104,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 6 Dana Street, Castle 2020 LLC, White plains, sold to Tlakanequi Cesar, Bombay $21,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 8, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, three deeds, Clarence Lee Donah, Potsdam, sold to Humberto B. Francesa and Theresa S. Martin, Potsdam $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 9, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 1.13 acres, mile square 18, beginning on west bounds of Shop Road from point marking intersection of center lines of County Route 48 and Shop Road, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Leathen Mallette, Norwood $8,000
Town of Lawrence: 42.16 acres, beginning at County Route 54 at northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of SFLH LLC, Brett A. Dissottle, Winthrop, sold to SFLH LLC, North Lawrence $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at Delaney Road from intersection with Route 87, Cindy Lovely, Heuvelton, sold to Michael-Anne Wright, Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 9 and 10 of E. Dodges Building Lots at Natural Dam, Gregg M. Gonyeau, Gouverneur, sold to Tony J. Woodward and Melissa L. Woodward, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Fowler: 50 acres, beginning at highway at the northeast corner of George Porters lot and northeast from west line of lot 151, Scott A. Blackburn, Oswego, and Katherine K. Blackburn, individually and as surviving tenant by the entirety of Roger P. Blackburn, Oswego, sold to Michael J. Cappellino and Vicky L. Cappellino, Gouverneur $70,000
Town of Lisbon: 31.5 acres, beginning at Van Rensselaer Road at southeast corner of lands of W. Allen Cruikshank, Richard D. Jacobs and Sarah Jacobs, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew T. Gardner and Mackenzie E. Walker, Heuvelton $210,000
Town of North Lawrence: 2 acres, 30 Bumble Bee Land, Mark Phillips, Syracuse, sold to Adam Moore and Sharon Moore, North Lawrence $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 10, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 1.2 acres, in great lot 53, beginning at northeasterly corner of Shawn R. Bennett and Theresa M. Blair, Steve Lacourse and Robin Lacourse, Massena, sold to KWB Holdings LLC, Norfolk $110,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at East Hatfield Street and Bayley Road, Michelle M. Mcdonald, Massena, sold to Bonnie Stickney, Columbia, Tenn. $145,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, part of lots 36 and 37, beginning at intersection of Pierrepont-Browns Bridge Road and Post Road, Lee L. Rudel, Colton, sold to Cody Green and Jocelyn Green, Colton $106,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, lot 4 on Racquette Acres Subdivision, Andrew W. Silver, executor of the estate of the late Mary D. Cady, sold to Lloyd E. LaVancha and Carol A. LaVancha, Massena $30,000
Village of Morristown: Parcel, part of village lot 77, beginning in southwesterly line of Gouverneur Street, northwesterly from line between lots 76 and 77, Ronald R. Wright and Judy W. Wright, Morristown, sold to Amanda C. Main, Ogdensburg $66,000
Village of Canton: 0.5 acres, northerly side of Canton Street, lots 5 and 6 of “Maps of Lots laid out on The Harison Homestead,” Garrett A. Brooks and Erin F. Brooks, Canton, sold to Brandon A. Roberts, Massena $167,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 13, 2020:
Village of Massena: lot 6 of block 43 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” beginning at southwest corner of land of Fuller, Daniel L. Labarge, Massena, sold to D’Ann M. Page, Massena $64,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at northerly bounds of Racket River County Highway 57 to westerly (southwest) corner of lot conveyed to James L. Bryant, Lee A. Knapp and Cindy S. Knapp, Massena, sold to Jared Knapp and Theresa Knapp, Massena $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 14, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 102 on “Buckeye Homes Tract,” Michelle M. Mcdonald, Massena, sold to Brenda L. Caropelo, Zephyrhills, Fla. $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 21 on map 1 of Nathaniel Chase Subdivision, Deborah J. Croff, Woodbridge, Va., sold to Morgan D. Adams, Avonmore, Ontario $35,000
Town of Lawrence: 38.5 acres, in lot 47, township 15, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at intersection of St. Lawrence Turnpike Road and Ellithorpe Road, William T. LaMothe and Jeanmarie LaMothe, Nicholville, sold to Timothy D. Schiltz, North Lawrence $75,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, portion of lot 17, township 12, Scriba, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Capone, Kory J. Reed, Harrisville, sold to Shaun A. Shampine and Mary E. Shampine, Gouverneur $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 15, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, south half of lot on westerly side of River Street, between Pruner lot on the north and Rookey lot on the south, Barbara Farnsworth, Cowlesville, sold to Roger L. Murray and Ellie L. Murray, Norfolk $16,000
Town of Waddington: 18,018 square feet, part of lots 1 and 3 on East Second Street, fronting on Public Square, Melissa A. Smith, Waddington, sold to Ashlee Marie Dumas, Waddington $125,500
Town of Hopkinton: 11.675 acres, in Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning in north bounds of County Route 49 at southeast corner of Frank A. Perry lot, Richard S. Eakins, Hopkinton, sold to Salem S. Lidstone and Jessica L. Lidstone, Nicholville $6,000
Town of Stockholm: 7.7 acres, beginning at State Route 11 west from intersection of Phelix Road, Norene B. Andrews, Bronson, Fla., sold to Norma M. Murphy, North Lawrence $7,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 16, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.01 acres, northeast of McIlwee Road at northwest corner of land now or formerly of Robert Pirie and Laura Pirie, Matthew T. Gardner, Heuvelton, sold to Sheila A. Jordan, Potsdam $160,500
Town of Lisbon: 4.6 acres, beginning at Flack Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Carol A. Baxter, James P. Snyder, Lisbon, sold to Victoria P. Kenny, Lisbon $157,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2 in block 417, Scott E. Boyer, Ogdensburg, sold to Vernon D. Burns and Celina R. Burns, Ogdensburg $22,000
