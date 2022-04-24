Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 6:
Town of Orleans: 6.94 acres, 36091 Amend Road, 21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Kevin Mark Baltz, LaFargeville $135,000
Village of Carthage: 0.6 acres, 65 Duke St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Nyima Stokes, Carthage $$184,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 140 E. Main St., Manuel J. McCarthy, Peru, sold to VS Property Group LLC, Cape Coral, Fla. $114,000
Town of Lyme: 0.26 acres, 25844 Crouse Shore Road, Joyce M. Boatwright, Hixson, Tenn., as trustee of the Clarence V. Boatwright Revocable Trust and of the Joyce M. Boatwright Revocable Trust, sold to Steven C. Robinson and Elizabeth J. Robinson, Adams $0
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 114 Colorado Ave., Cecilio I. Collado, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Cortney Salisbury-Corey, Watertown $159,000
Town of Champion: 0.17 acres, 32748 State Route 3, John Hajdasz, Black River, sold to Stewart’s Shops Corp., Ballston Spa $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 111 N. Indiana Ave., Dylan M. Widrick and Abigail Ruth Curinga, Watertown, sold Neil Dougherty and Felice Dougherty, Hawthorn Woods, Ill. $175,000
Village of Black River: 0.54 acres, 157-159 W. Remington St., Mark A. Brown and Marie A. Brown, Watertown, sold to Michelle Jaramillo and Julian Zapata Salazar, Watertown $179,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 659 Burchard St., Michael St. Joseph and Dianne St. Joseph, Watertown, sold to J&M Villas LLC, Watertown $75,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.73 acres, 26126 Mustard Road, Todd J. Doldo, Watertown, as referee for Rosh Hayden, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashvile, Tenn. $150,081
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 7:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.7 acres, Bedford Corners Road, Daniel O’Coyne, Clifton Springs, sold to Kelly M. Huss, Ontario and Katie A. Frechette, Raymond N.H. $0
Town of Hounsfield: 1.72 acres, 16234 Foster Park Road, Dexter DG LLC, Birmingham, Ala., sold to Gorhar Realty Corp., Katonah $2,074,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 707 Academy St., Warren S. Weaver, Tampa, Fla., sold to Heather McClean, Carthage $110,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels totaling 29.14 acres, Dablon Point Road, Rita Wadleigh, Hollis, N.H., and Margaret LePore, Bergen, as executors of the Herman G. Hetzler Jr. estate, sold to Jonathan G. LePore, Rochester $10,000
Town of Wilna: Two parcels totaling 4.91 acres, 43876-43880 State Route 3, David M. Arnold and Arnold Self Storage, Carthage, sold to Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown $550,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.21 acres, 118 Highland Ave.; 2) 0.21 acres, 90 Highland Ave., Robert Augliano and Vincent R. Augliano, Watertown, sold to Adam R. Sandoe and Tasia J. Sandoe, Watertown $215,000
Town of Worth: 102.41 acres, 25250 County Route 93, Cherish J. Beattie, Lorraine, sold to Scott Weinstock and Barbara J. Reed, Athens $320,000
Town of Clayton: 1.1 acres, 42774 Murray Isle, Victoria P. Gilbert, Webster, sold to Bryan Trombley, Webster $540,000
Town of Brownville: 17.04 acres, North of State Route 12E, James M. Arthur and Angela Arthur, Lexington, S.C., sold to Thomas Orvis and Jacqueline Orvis, Dexter $24,000
Town of Champion: 23.5 acres, Taylor Road, Randy C. Porter, Black River, as executor of the Richard C. Porter estate, sold to Eric R. Porter and Natalie A. Porter, LaFargeville $18,800
Town of Adams: 0.43 acres, 10382 U.S. Route 11, RAMCO Inc., Adams Center, sold to SJA Rentals LLC, Adams Center $165,000
Village of Carthage: 0.08 acre, 660 West End Ave., Charlene V. Reynolds, Latham, sold to Carmela A. Damore, Watertown $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres,1115 Sherman St., Brian P. Croft, Watertown and Ashley C. Stanley, Philadelphia, Pa., as executors of the Shawn Croft estate, sold to Jared Lee Fletcher, Fort Drum $209,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 8:
City of Watertown: 0.39 acres, 803 Mill St., Dion M. Baker, Watertown, sold to Bernard E. Plummer Sr. and Sandra M. Plummer, Dexter $113,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 227-229 St. Mary St., Eric S. Richards, Castle Rock, Colo., sold to Jaymes Willoughby, Austin, Texas $100,000
Village of West Carthage: 1.5 acres, Liberty Street, Sharon Ewing-Bush, Carthage, sold to Gary R. Johnson, Carthage $170,000
Town of Rutland: 0.63 acres, 31006 Pinewood Drive, Kelly C. Soria and Pedro Soria Flores, Nolanville, Texas, sold to Steven E. Mack, Black River $170,000
Town of Theresa: 30.24 acres, Dano Road, Richard F. Hillman Sr. and Elizabeth M. Hillman, Milford, N.H., sold to Walnut Town LLC, Chevy Chase, Md. $37,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 502 Washington St., The American Narrows Group LLC, Watertown, sold to Washington Street Manor LLC, Watertown $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 11:
Town of LeRay: 1.3 acres, 29487 Van Tassel Road, Suzanne E. Davis, Watertown, sold to Joseph Gilchrist and Ciara T. Gilchrist, Cape Coral, Fla. $360,000
Town of Clayton: 10 acres, 34512 Clayton Center Road, Kenneth F. Garnsey Jr., Clayton, sold to Salvatore A. Barraco and Natalie L. Barraco, Clayton $350,000
Town of Rodman: 2 acres, 21488 Pork Hill Road, Irving D. Grandjean and Connie L. Grandjean, Rodman, sold to Daniel I. Grandjean and Mandy L. Grandjean, Rodman $10,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.48 acres, 272 Bellew Ave., Andrew J. Capone Sr., Watertown, sold to Andrew E. Egorho, Watertown $209,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 47.7 acres, Bates Road, Paula L. Maier, Cape Vincent, sold to Gregory J. Niewieroski, Watertown $25,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.36 acres, 28179 Perch Lake Road, James D. Paige, Dexter, sold to Matthew C. McCracken, Watertown $7,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.96 acres, 22871 Knowlesville Road E., James D. Paige, Dexter, sold to Matthew C. McCracken, Watertown $7,000
Town of Rutland: 3.64 acres, 31716 State Route 3, Michael L. Vollmer Jr., Watertown, sold to Jaxson R. Hetrick and Christy S. Hetrick, Carthage $135,000
Town of Ellisburg: 14.24 acres, 2087 County Route 87, Charles Vaadi and Gail B. Vaadi,. Mannsville, sold to Joshua Damon, Liverpool $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 218 S. Pleasant St., Jeffrey J. Cook, Evans Mills, sold to Harold U. Newkirk, Watertown $156,900
Village of Black River: 0.32 acres, 121 Maple St., Carrie A. Viscanti, Black River, sold to Kelsey Devans and Sarah Devans, Black River $283,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 12:
Town of Orleans: 91.21 acres, 34439 Carter Street Road, John S. Miller and Delila Miller, LaFargeville, sold to Moses M. Stutzman and Ada Stutzman, LaFargeville and Moses N. Stutzman and Lydia Stutzman, Evans Mills $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 216 Farwell St., William Evanski Jr. and Kelly J. Evanski, Watertown, sold to Roger Delacruz, Staten Island $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 235-237 Central St., Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust, Highland Ranch, Colo., sold to 753 Realty Development Corp., St. James $55,125
Village of Dexter: 0.17 acres, 601 Lakeview Drive, Barbara Carey, Lancaster, Ohio, sold to Christopher Davies, Dexter $10,000
Village of Carthage: 0.17 acres, 118 N. Washington St., Megan A. Bowen and Robert E. Bowen II, Carthage, sold to Brian Shutter and Abbey Shutter, Fort Drum $172,000
Town of Wilna: 0.7 acres, 40399 Rogers Crossing Road, Alois Michael Renggli, Lakehills, Texas, sold to David C. Buskey, Kathryn M. West-Buskey and Sarah Buskey, Natural Bridge $108,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 13:
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 810 Boyd St., Michael R. Buchanan, Fayetteville, sold to Paul J. Ginsburg and Michelle R. Ginsburg, Watertown $149,900
Town of Clayton: 2 acres, 38223 State Route 12, Steven Daub, Clayton, as trustee of the Karen Jane Daub Revocable Trust, sold to Valarie A. Korczakowski, Clayton $1
Town of Alexandria: 1.4 acres, 23980 Smith Road, Pamela Bretsch Massey, Westport, Conn., Stephen Bretsch, Evans Mills and Peter Bretsch, Lighthouse Point, Fla., sold to Sunken Rock LLC, Westpoint, Conn. $0
Town of Alexandria: 16 acres, North of Hanni Road, Nathan J. Gerber and Juanita M. Gerber, Black River, sold to Sterling M. Garlock, Alexandria Bay $4,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 14:
Village of Theresa: 0.18 acres, 107 Bridge St., Timothy H. Tanner and Susan M. Tanner, Theresa, sold to Dominic Noble, Theresa $135,000
Town of Theresa: 3 acres, 33972 State Route 37, Paul Fabianek, Bratislava, Slovakia, as executor of the John Fabianek estate, sold to Herbert Bell, Theresa $20,000
Town of Watertown: 1.16 acres, 18320 Hickory Lane, Scott W. N. Mollison, Watertown, sold to Adam A. Carmon and Shannon B. Carmon, Watertown $690,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 615 S. Hamilton St., Charles E. Vogt and Gail G. Vogt, Cape Vincent, sold to Aaron C. Vogt, Watertown $148,000
Town of LeRay: 0.88 acres, 30497 County Route 30, Christopher M. Malbeuf, Evans Mills, sold to Sharon Leone, Philadelphia $22,000
Town of Lyme: 0.28 acres, 26736 Fire Road 8, Kathy A. Theiss, Owosso, Mich., as trustee of the Kathy A. Theiss Living Trust -2, sold to Robert D. Gorman and Patricia G. Gorman, Watertown $375,000
Town of Rutland: 5.5 acres, 23701 Perrigo Road, Steven G. Munson, Watertown, as referee for Michael A. Ryder, sold to Gleason Living Trust, Black River $51,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.32 acres, 23 N. Main St., Pominville Properties LLC, Glenfield, sold to Jeffrey L. Hirsch, Croghan $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 15:
Town of LeRay: 1.21 acres, 26467 State Route 283, Jeremy J. N. Worthington and Jesse L. Worthington, Watertown, sold to Jeryd M. Montante and McKenzi M. Montante, Pulaski $302,609
Village of West Carthage: 0.16 acres, 64 Champion St., Christopher Kampnich and Monica Kampnich, Croghan, sold to Christal Loeffler, Carthage $109,900
Town of Henderson: 1.98 acres, Hovey Tract Road, Jamie P. Fellows, Colchester, Conn., sold to Scott Fellows, Amston, Conn. $6,800
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.58 acres, 407 Sherman St., 2) 0.15 acres, 415 Sherman St., The 407 Sherman Street Partnership, Watertown, sold to Park Place Communications LLC, Watertown $520,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.03 acre, 46505 Stone Gate Ext., Ronald J. Turner, Fayetteville, sold to Heather Braun and Michael Braun, Parkland, Fla. $599,000
Town of Orleans: 0.19 acres, 30839 State Route 180, The Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Liverpool, sold to Stone Mills Cemetery Corporation, LaFargeveille $0
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 435 S. Pleasant St., Elnora F. Zimmer, Buckeye, Ariz., sold to Envision Southwest LLC, Gilbert, Ariz. $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 1112 Salina St., Danielle S. Teto, Fairfield, Conn., sold to Jeanette Wagner, Watertown $120,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.68 acres, 45693 Taylor Road, H. Lawrence Leonhardt, Alexandria Bay, sold to Margo L. Devito, Clayton $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 21, 2022:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 51 Small Road, Jeffrey L. Mattison and Wanda Mattison, Massena, sold to Jessi R. Greer, Massena $80,000
Town of Morristown: 0.2 acres, 811 Main Street, Citizens National Bank, Hammond, sold to Arthur Mason, Brier Hill $20,000
Town of Canton: 0.055 acres, beginning in south boundary of Judson Street at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Dale W. Gardner and Gloria H. Gardner, The 407 Sherman Street Partnership, Watertown, sold to 2 Judson Street LLC, Canton $130,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 147 Tallman Road, Rudy M. Miller and Lovina R. Miller, Ogdensburg, sold to Dan A. Miller and Mary D. Miller, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 181 Park Avenue, The Revocable Living Trust of Keith L. Leonard, Massena, sold to Sean David, Akwesasne $86,500
Town of Rossie: 0.85 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Town of Rossie from southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of the Rossie Community Center Inc., Nicholas F. Gardner and Jennifer L. Gardner, Redwood, sold to Town of Rossie, Redwood $8,500
Town of Stockholm: 0.29 acres, 9 Green Meadows Road, Matthew Francis, Winthrop, sold to Joel Dendler and Susan Dendler, Winthrop $95,000
Town of DePeyster: 6.4 acres, 1589 Route 184, Stella J. Todd, Dolgeville, sold to Heidi A. Knowlton, Heuvelton $126,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 69 Leroy Street, Alexander Lyapin and Anna Lyapin, Fernandina Beach, Fla., sold to Mohamed Firaz Mohideen, Potsdam $169,000
Town of Lisbon: 41.42 acres, beginning on Fulton Road at northwesterly corner of lands of Robert Kosman and Nancy Kosman, Harold LaRock, Ogdensburg; and Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey, Heuvelton, sold to Karl Cougler, Heuvelton $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 24, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 1.34 acres, 111 Leroy Street, Dr. Shockpin Chungfat and Irene Chi-Ping Chungfat, Lakewood, Colo., sold to Lee Anne Watt, Potsdam $190,000
Town of Morristown: 0.02 acres, 307 Riverview Drive, Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Anatoliy Shpanko, Wilmington, Del. $195,000
Town of Edwards: 1,055.14 acres, beginning in southwesterly margin of County Route 72 (Trout Lake Road) from access road at main entrance to Edwards Mine property, Edward French, Gouverneur; and Charles French, Canton, sold to Wolf Lake Lodge Inc., Stevens City, Va. $40,000
Town of Edwards: 1,055.14 acres, beginning in southwesterly margin of County Route 72 (Trout Lake Road) from access road at main entrance to Edwards Mine property, Wolf Lake Lodge Inc., Stevens City, Va., sold to John P. Anctil, Turner Falls, Mass. $435,000
Town of Stockholm: 5.2 acres, 2889 County Route 47, Derek S. Tassie, Ballston Lake; and Deanna K. Tassie, Massena, sold to Roger Taylor, North Lawrence $230,000
Town of Brasher: 26 acres, Durant Road, Paolo Dell’oso, Oxford, Conn., sold to Jerrold J. Allen and Adrienne Parskall Allen, Churchville, Md. $19,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning in southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Michael Wilson along southerly line of lands now or formerly of Cooper, Paul M. Prosper, North Lawrence, sold to Rudy J. Glick and John H. Glick, North Lawrence $29,000
Town of Potsdam: 21.8 acres, beginning on Waite Road at northwesterly corner of Lester and Phyllis Gale property, Gregory Kiah, Laurie A. Kiah and Jacob Kiah, Canton, sold to Shane Ray and Crystal A. Brown, Heuvelton $22,500
Town of Russell: 1.77 acres, 1821 County Route 27, Douglas A. Manning and Vickie L. Manning, Russell, sold to Joshua P. Behm and Jamie L. Behm, Hermon $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 25, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 531 Proctor Avenue, Bank of America N.A., Plano, Texas, sold to Eric Melchor Castaneda, Ogdensburg $55,500
Town of Brasher: 10 acres, beginning on highway leading from Brasher Iron Works to Helena on north side of Deer River, Jeffrey Smith and Dawn Smith, Watogue, Conn., sold to Mindful Renovations LLC, Bradenton, Fla. $3,500
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 35 Cline Drive, Richard Scott, Massena, sold to Ilya Terebey, Stamford $147,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.86 acres, 4094 and 4089 County Route 17, Justin Spauling and Jenelle Spaulding, Powell, Wy., sold to Jordan G. Jeanette and Kelsi L. Shippee, Hermon $145,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 24 Malby Avenue, Richard F. Ladue and Carol R. Ladue, Massena, sold to Cory C. Blanchard, Massena $50,000
Town of Hopkinton: 7.358 acres, 373 Lake Ozonia Road, Mallory Bryant, Winthrop, sold to Joseph Van Ells, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Brasher: 6.4 acres and 6.3 acres, 115 Hopson Road, Robert G. Carvill, Massena, sold to Darian Hines and Ginelle Gardner, Massena $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 26, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 8 Elgin, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as owner trustee of Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VII-A, Seal Beach, Calif., sold to David I. Welsh, Massena $48,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning on town line between Morristown and Hammond at low water mark on southerly shore of Lonesome Bank, Black Lake, Stephen J. Edgren, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Craig D. Adam and Rebecca V. Adam, Seneca Falls $69,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 143 Jefferson Avenue, Salton J. Serguson, Massena, sold to Jonathan Lindsey and Emily Dumville, Massena $95,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on Hallahand Road at southeast corner of lands of Mary Potvin, Karlin A. Martin, North Lawrence, sold to John J. Oneill, Waterbury, Conn. $19,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.576 acres, 76 Hough Road, Robin Cottom, executrix of estate of the late Glendon Spellan, Rochester, sold to Tim Shantie and Edria Jones Shantie, Massena $25,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.17 acres, 8 Whitney Street, Peter J. Babcock, Norfolk, sold to Michelle Monica, Norwood $26,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, 23 and 25 West Main Street, Christopher P. Lyndaker and Karrie O. Lyndaker, Adams, sold to Zachary James Dent, Canton $90,000
Town of Massena: 0.107 acres, 18 Grinnell Avenue, David J. Pepe, Massena, executor of estate of the late Barbara K. Pepe, sold to Ashley I. Blanchard, Massena $55,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.78 acres, beginning on rod marked “Webb-Wilhelm,” at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Ellen M. Doe Living Trust, Christopher S. Forsyth and Catherine A. Forsyth, Newton Square, Pa., sold to Alexander G. Tschumakow and Jennifer L. Bracy, Roxbury, Mass. $14,000
Town of Hammond: 1.63 acres, 1557 Route 37, Miriam H. Bariteau, trustee under the Bariteau Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Colton E. Tate, Brier Hill $57,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 4 acres, beginning on Lee Road in northeasterly corner of Guidali property, Cecilia L. Chung and Kenneth K. Chung, Holbrook, sold to Jesse Ashley, Ogdensburg $34,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning between lots 9 and 12, west of the corner, Donna Collins, executrix of last will and testament of the late Donald W. Cook, Hermon, sold to Julia M. Cullers, North Stonington, Conn. $205,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 27, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 906 Caroline Street, Nicole C. Gadway, Ogdensburg, sold to Ronald N. Johnson and Rita D. Johnson, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 3857 Route 56, Raymond Charleson, executor of estate of Edward D. Guiney Jr., Potsdam $65,000
Town of Rossie: 42.74 acres, 255 Route 11, John F. Jewell IV, Gouverneur, sold to Justin W. Knee and Rachel S. Knee, Eastover, N.C. $163,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 28, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Ellis Road with School House Road, Margaret R. Eggleson, Canton, sold to Geoffrey E. Innis and Emma Jane Innis, Duvall, Wash. $42,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.33 acres, beginning at Potsdam-Hopkinton Road at intersection with Archie Cameron-Daniel Collins farm line, Patrick Roda and Jennifer T. Roda, Hannawa Falls, sold to Matthew J. Morgan, Canton $95,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 78 Waverly Street, Gary Delorme and Pauline Delorme, Norwood, sold to Timothy C. Criscitello, Madrid $126,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.58 acres, Bay Street Beach Club LLC, Johnson City, sold to YNXH LLC, Lisbon $125,000
Town of Brasher: 3.1 acres, beginning on Cotter Road at intersection with County Route 55, Randy L. Martin, Potsdam; and Matthew J. Morgan, Canton, sold to Eric R. Deshane, Brasher Falls $7,000
