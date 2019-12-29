Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 16:
Town of Watertown: Subdivision of a portion of 21115 Salmon Run Mall Loop W and State Route 3, Salmon Run Shopping Center LLC, Syracuse, sold to FCPT Holdings LLC, Mill Valley, Calif. $3,285,000
Town of Alexandria: Approximately 185.46 acres, No address listed, Seppala Florence, London, U.K., as executor of the Elizabeth J. Delano estate, sold to Ethan J. Johnson and Sarah M. Johnson, LaFargeville $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 183 Park Ave., James P. Lamson and Molly K. Lamson, Phoenix, sold to Simone L. Clarke-Blackstock, Fort Drum $119,000
Town of Wilna: 20.43 acres, 25851 Crowner Road, Jeffrey Kimple, Deer River, sold to Caleb A. Colton and Kristen M. Colton, LaFargeville $270,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2.1 acres, 19132 State Route 3, James K. Burnett and Doris F. Burnett, Watertown, sold to Jose Agosto, El Centro, Calif. $163,770
Town of Lyme: 0.31 acres, 7367 Fire Road 45, Gail L. Barrett, Rochester, sold to Jack L. Rowles, Waterloo $64,000
Town of Wilna: 2.37 acres, 40950 Texas Road, Michael R. Hall and Molly E. Hall, Carthage, sold to Rodney J. Hall and Jodee M. Altmire, Carthage $188,600
Town of Oleans: Two parcels: 1) 0.41 acres, 43180 County Route 100, 2) 0.03 acre, Butterfly Island, Wellesley & Butterfly LLC, Syracuse, sold to Alex D. Tuch, Baldwinsville $460,00
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 17:
Town of Lyme: 1.96 acres, 29333 Beaver Meadow Mews, James Ryan Collins, Chaumont, sold to Eric W. Tucker and Laurie E. Tucker, Dexter $290,000
Town of Clayton: 0.06 acre, 40400 Riverwood Estates Lane, Michele A. Sheley, Langhorne, Pa., and Monica A. Carmichael, LeRoy, sold to Bradford H. Charles and Barbara B. Charles, Lebanon, Pa. $192,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acre, 419 Thompson Blvd., Francis W. Smith and Nancy M. Smith, Watertown, sold to Chet Sulek and Katherine Sulek, Cumming, Ga. $112,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.24 acres, 412 Ontario St., Mark S. Fields, Plumsteadville, Pa., sold to Brian P. Concannon and Eric M. Concannon, Manlius $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 160 Bowers Ave., Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Vernon Johnson and Ruby Johnson, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $287,077
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 176 Park Ave., Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Michael Treanor, sold to HSBC Bank USA N.A., Mount Laurel,. N.J. $129,536
Village of Brownville: 0.25 acres, 132 E. Kirby St., Cynthia R. Doolittle, Dexter, sold to William R. Evans and Jo-Cinda R. Evans, Dexter $60,000
Village of Clayton: 0.16 acres, 819 Rees St., Peter Jerome Brabant, Peter Jay Brabant, and Jill A. Brabant, as trustees of the Peter Jerome Brabant Revocable Living Trust, Clayton, sold to Jennifer Mahaffy, Baldwinsville and Chris Strouse, Clayton $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 18:
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 235 Seymour St., JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Columbus, Ohio, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $152,664
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 1351 Sherman St., Pamela Clohisy McCroy and Angel McCroy, Watertown, sold to Mark J. Marra and Tiffany L. Marra, Watertown $148,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 507 Holcomb St., Eric Michael Moore and Robert F. Vest Jr., Watertown, sold to William Monica and John M. English-Monica, Watertown $4,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acre, 357 Keyes Ave., Northern New York Unlimited Inc., Watertown, sold to Thomas Harrienger and Kristin Harrienger, Watertown, and Michael Harrienger and Kate Harrienger, Watertrown $0
City of Watertown: 0.48 acres, 336 S. Pleasant St., Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown, sold to Thomas J. Bubb and Renee F. Bush, Watertown $98,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 440 S. Meadow St., Greg Geyer, Watertown, sold to Dylan R. Primus Cook and Victoria Ann Primus Cook, Evans Mills $108,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 19:
Town of Deferiet: 25 Anderson Ave., David Delosh, Deferiet and Diane Britton, Titusville, Fla., sold to Kimberly Babcock, Carthage $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.48 acres, County Route 1, Hearts For Youth Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to Alexandria Bay Lumber Co. Inc., Alexandria Bay $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 20:
Town of Henderson: 1.) 2.99 acres, Snowshoe Road, 2) 3.03 acres, Snowshoe Road,Elizabeth Jane Clark Phillips, Henderson, as trustee of the Elbert and Elizabeth Phillips Family Trust, sold to Vasilios Kleftis and Sandra Kleftis, Chaumont $1
Town of Orleans: 46.7 acres, 19046 Tubolino Road, Judy E. Tubolino, LaFargeville, sold to Marcy S. LaVancha, LaFargeville $60,000
Town of LeRay: 1.08 acres, 26600 State Route 3, Ida M. Maloney, Watertown, sold to Tammy L. Gallaher, Watertown $95,000
Town of Philadelphia: 150 acres, 33743 Elm Ridge Road, Stephen Tenney Spofford and Barbara A. Spofford, Naples, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of The Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $87,500
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 214 St. Mary St.,Kenneth G. Bodah Jr., Watertown, sold to Sabrina Lynn Boyanski, Watertown $103,000
Town of LeRay: 1.6 acres, 24640 Gonseth Road, Robert L. Flake and Linda K. Flake, Calcium, sold to Donald Bryant Jr., Calcium $30,000
Town of Lyme: 11.79 acres, County Route 57, Michael Ulmen, Groveland, Fla., sold to Christopher J. Calvey and Karen A. Calvey, Montgomery, Texas $30,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.27 acres, 27472 Madison St., Carol Ann Elmer, LaFayette, sold to Barbra R. Guga, Chaumont $0
Town of Pamelia: 8.76 acres, State Route 12, MSP Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to BT-NEWYO LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $515,643
Town of Orleans: 1.84 acres, County Route 3, Lynda J. Lawler, LaFargeville, as executor of the John H. Eckert estate, sold to Tonia Holmes, Canandaigua $11,000
Village of Dexter: 1.68 acres, 13 Grant St., Steven Dedios Ponce and David Lawyer, Dexter, sold to Ronald L. Alvialoor and Elita Rivas Rodriguez, Watertown $323,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.24 ares, 115 N. Broad St.,United Presbyterian Church of Sackets Harbor, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kelly A. Gregorio and Michael C. Capomaggi, Cornwall $194,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 819 Water St., Donald N. Young, Watertown, sold to Steven M. Clukey, Watertown $89,000
City of Watertown: 0.48 acres, 417 Lachenauer Drive, John J. Wheeler and Jo Ann Wheeler, Watertown, sold to Kevin Dunne and Teresa Dunne, Watertown $285,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.5 acres, 22338 Wayside Drive, Jerry Vecchio, Watertown, sold to Emily A. Bartlett, Alexandria Bay $160,000
Town of Hounsfield: 5.28 acres, 20601 Old Rome State Road, Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown, sold to Never Thought Properties LLC, Watertown $121,111
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office August 5, 2019:
Town of Lawrence: Two parcels, Water Street, Clark M. Tharrett Jr., North Lawrence, sold to Kathryn O. Chambers, Raleigh, N.C. $90,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of Oral Bradley lot, being northerly half of lot deeded to Rolley Taft, Mary Jane T. Byrne, Norfolk, sold to Mark L. Crump, Winthrop $73,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, northerly of Crosbie Road, Gregory A. Snyder, Denver, Colo., and Catherine L. Murray, Potsdam, sold to Logan A. Snyder, Potsdam $500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, California and Sylvia Lake Roads, Michael J. Hays and Debra A. Hays, Gouverneur, sold to Lisa L. Hays, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Waddington: 0.312 acres, northeast boundary of Franklin Road, Diane L. Mitchell, Pulaski, sold to Steven M. Osborne, Ogdensburg $74,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.42 acres, County Route 24, Judy A. Raycraft, Potsdam, and Jane Doxtater, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel J. Davis, Colton, and Jordan Davis, Russell $500
Town of Madrid: 4 acres, County Route 31, Mark D. Watson, Madrid, Bryan M. Watson, Madrid, and Gloria M. Watson, Madrid, sold to Matthew B. Watson and Brittany S. Watson, Madrid $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office August 6, 2019:
Town of Fine: Parcel, Old Town Line Road, Gilbert LaLonde, Adams, sold to Jacques A. Cerow, Chaumont $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.03 acres, Pinkerton Road, Daniel C. Lowery, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin M. Sharlow and Tarra Woodcock, Ogdensburg $38,000
Town of Edwards: 2.5 acres, southwesterly side of River Road, Tress E. Chapin, Livingston, Mont., sold to David Shampine, Franklin, N.C. $500
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of Tract “M,” North Racquette River Road, Tracy L. LaFlair, trustee of Louise Sanderson Irrevocable Income Only Trust, Massena, sold to Kevyn Bollinger, Manchester, N.H. $235,000
Town of Russell: 5.05 acres, 155 Cassidy Road, Joshua Akins and Tasha Akins, Hermon, sold to Maple Sprouts LLC $1,252.50
Town of Canton: Parcel, 52 feet by 80 feet, southwest of corner of lot 12 of lots laid out on map by Chauncey Thayer, William A. Porter, Canton, sold to Brian Dwayne Berg, Potsdam $79,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly boundary of Dearborn Street, Christine Els, Mastic Beach, and Kevin Manke, Ogdesburg, co-trustees of Gusmerotti Family Trust, sold to Steven L. Grant and Irma M. Grant, Ogdensburg $101,000
Town of Massena: 4 acres, Kathleene Street, Craig Brannen, Massena, sold to Dario Hernandez, Massena $500
Town of Massena: Lot 75 on map of “Buckeye Homes Trackt,” 25 Middlebury Ave., Lawrence F. Williams and Nancy L. Williams, Massena, sold to James L. Latulipe and Brenda L. Latulipe, Bombay $53,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, Johnston Road, southwest corner of lands conveyed by Benjamin Saidel, Arthur L. Taylor and Crystal J. taylor, Gouverneur, sold to Sean P. Patterson, Heuvelton $500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office August 7, 2019:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of Mile Square No. 95, Nation Road, Robert G. Stickney, Syracuse, sold to Craig R. Barton and Lillian B. Barton $13,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, south bounds of Ford Street, Michael A. Giglio and Mary Ellen Giglio, Ogdensburg, sold to Nathan G. Farrell, Delmar, and Kathryn A. Farrell, Delmar $45,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.