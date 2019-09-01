Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 19:
Town of Wilna: 2.1 acres, 24433 County Route 42, Jan Fox, Natural Bridge, as executor of the Emily Frezza estate, sold to Genuine Homes, Gouverneur $80,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.44 acres, 770 W. Main St., 2) 0.05 acres, 770 W. Main St. Rear, South Shore Road Properties, Dexter, sold to Mario R. Hernandez, Bronx $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 405 Paddock St., John F. Knox and Myrna C. Knox, Watertown, sold to Jonathan D. Furgison and Rebecca L. Furgison, Pulaski $178,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.44 acres, 773 E. Broadway St., Roderick E. Cardarelli, Fairport, sold to Matthew E. Critz and Juanita A. Critz, Cazenovia $303,700
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.68 acres, 316 Factory St., 2) 0.53 acres, 470 Factory St., Watertown Appliance & TV Center Inc., Watertown, sold to Northrup Holdings LLC, Watertown $350,000
Town of Brownville: 0.19 acres, 22851 County Route 59, James J. Danauskas and Janise M. Danauskas, Dexter, sold to Jonathan R. Gellert and Cheryl L. Gellert, Lowville $90,000
Town of Lyme: 5.11 acres, South Shore Road, Thomas J. Olszak, Lawrenceville, N.J., sold to Joe C. McDonald and Nancy S. McDonald, Three Mile Bay $62,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 20:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.31 acres, 8169 State Route 289, Stephen M. Washer and Deborah L. Washer, Belleville, sold to Doty JC Stevens, Mannsville $113,000
Town of Lyme: 6.11 acres, 10854 County Route 125, Thomas W. Revelle and Jennifer A. Wardell, Chaumont, sold to James L. Cox and Jacquelyn L. Carter, Boerne, Texas $435,000
Town of Champion: 6.91 acres, Switzer Road, Marvin W. Heyboer and Jacquelyn G. Heyboer, Kentwood, Mich., sold to Michelle Castor, Watertown $18,000
Town of Theresa: 5.2 acres, 27729 State Route 26, Kevin Byrce Boebert and Janet T. Boebert, Theresa, sold to Brian W. Bridge and Robin D. Bridge $240,000
Town of Brownville: 1.99 acres, 17480 County Route 59, Richard D. Coomer and Tracy E. Coomer, Dexter, sold to Thomas P. O’Malley III and Heather R. O’Malley, Fort Drum $270,000
Town of Theresa: 1.76 acres, 33115 County Route 46, James H. Mercer and Christine P. Mercer, Plessis, sold to Chase J. Berry, Lancaster, Calif. $225,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.67 acres, 15459 Military Road, Robert Augliano, Watertown, sold to Ryan Schreckengost and Kalyn Kowalski, Watertown $114,900
Town of Theresa: 1.06 acres, 35366 State Route 37, Efrain D. Garcia Jr., Vine Grove, Ky., sold to Joshua Adam Morgan and Alison L. Moran, Watertown $245,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 153 Thompson Blvd., Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Travis M. Neidig, sold to Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $139,523
Town of Henderson: 1.15 acres, 12366 State Route 178, Matthew R. Dunn, as referee for Christopher D. Staie and Kassandra L. Staie, Adams, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, S.C. $222,708
Village of Brownville: 0.42 acres, 113 Washington St., Sally Shepard, Brownville, sold to Mason C. Phillips and Kaylynn Zangla, Watertown $132,870
Village of Carthage: 0.5 acres, 849 Parham St., Gregory Pinkham, Carthage, sold to Ryan A. Zehr and Amiee M. Backus, Carthage $92,000
Town of Watertown: 0.27 acres, Weaver Road, Paul K. Grinold, Winchester, Mass., sold to Robert L. Kiernan and Robin A. Kiernan, Watertown $1
Village of Clayton: 0.27 acres, 729 Beecher St., C. Michelle McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Todd M. Pacific, sold to Tim R. Berndt, Clayton $49,198
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 21:
Town of Theresa: 298 acres, 35868 State Route 37, Reginald J. Simons, as executor of the Richard J. Skeba estate, Monroe Township, N.J., sold to Amanda Kingsbury and Kevin Kingsbury, Gouverneur $165,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.25 acres, 112 Ambrose St., Alan L. Hersker II, Oxbow, sold to Jacob Herskind, Fort Benning, Ga. $120,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.14 acres, 36 Champion St., John G. Oakes, Carthage, sold to Wade Oakes, Carthage $54,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 22:
Town of Pamelia: 0.92 acres, 23966 Valley View Drive, Michael A. Crestani and Jennifer Crestani, Calcium, sold to Alfredo Sanchez and Heather Sanchez, Calcium $279,000
Town of Adams: 0.83 acres, 10866-870 U.S. Route 11, Edgar J. Higgins Jr. and Laura M. Higgins, Clayton, as trustees of the Higgins Living Trust, sold to Brendan Higgins and Jennifer Higgins, Adams, as trustees of the Higgins Living Trust $360,000
Town of Pamelia: 3.67 acres, 21582 County Route 16, James R. MacFarland and Ellen K. Cummings MacFarland, Watertown, sold to Tasha L. Shaver and Edward L. Pratt, Watertown $310,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acres, 206 S. Rutland St., Benjamin R. Ritter and Laura Leigh Ritter, Charlottesville, Va., sold to Cindy Putnam, Watertown $72,000
Town of Clayton: 0.9 acres, State Route 12E, Ronald J. Cooper, Placida, Fla., sold to Katherine J. Newbold and Scott O. Cummings, Dayton, Ohio $205,000
Village of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.04 acres, East of Market Street, 2) 0.04 acres, 134 W. Gouvello St., Larry W. Orr, Syracuse, sold to David G. Jackson and Julie Z. Jackson, Rochester $23,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 416 Coffeen St., Sandra Dee Delong, Black River, sold to Andrew Major, Calcium $143,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acres, 522 A4 Weldon Drive, Walter E. Giles and Patricia A. Giles, Watertown, sold to Susan A. Yecies, Watertown $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 23:
Village of Carthage: 0.01 acres, 302 N. James St., Casey J. Pfannenstiel, Idaho Falls, Idaho, sold to Desiree Gaomong Gauthreaux and Eric J. Gauthreaux, Carthage $125,000
Town of Clayton: 1.01 acres, Bald Rock Road, Kimberly Jane Duellman and Robert John Duellman, Clayton, sold to Lisa M. Daly, Clayton $3.000
Town of Ellisburg: 90.5 acres, North of Ikeys Crossing Road, Ronald F. Porter and Mary B. Porter, Adams, sold to Noel D. Bibbins and Terese E. Bibbins, Adams. $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 292 N. Indiana Ave., Philip L. Robertson and Ruth M. Robertson, Watertown, sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Oklahoma City, Okla. $54,079
Town of Rodman: 0.94 acres, 24885 County Route 69, Ryan K. Hearnes and Grace Reid-Hearnes, Watertown, sold to Philip Kyle Schaffer and Jessika Ann Schaffer, Rodman $132,000
Village of Philadelphia: .04 acres, 32 Main St., Lloyd D. Jordan and Christine E. Jordan, Philadelphia, sold to Tami J. Hull, Calcium $135,500
Town of Rutland: 3 acres, 27533/531 Cramer Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Gianaco LLC, Watertown $12,000
Town of Orleans: 1.95 acres, 42929 County Route 100, Caryn Reynolds, Phoenix, Ariz., and Gary Gambert, Brownville, sold to Susan W. Andersen and John D. Andersen Jr., Fineview $125,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 15:
Village of Turin: 4216-4218 State Route 26, Titus Witmer, sold to Rivver Tourville $74,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 25:
Town of Turin: Brenon Road, Levi Bourdeau, sold to Melanie Moore $26,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 3:
Town of Leyden: 6429 Thayer Hill Road, Dawn K. Rava-Crofoot, sold to Daniel E. Ernst $0
Town of Leyden: East Road, Brandon Widrick, sold to Jason Maciejko $13,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 20:
Town of Lewis: Statzer Road, Andy Yoder, sold to Harvey N. Fisher $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 11:
Town of Diana: North Shore Road, Lisa J. Bango, sold to Daniel P. Drappo $32,000
Town of Greig: 5504 N. Shore Road, Kurt J. Dittl, sold to Leroy W. Leuthauser $266,000
Town of Greig: 5638 N. Shore Road, Michael P. Burkhard, sold to Kurt J. Dittl $430,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 13:
Town of Lyonsdale: Youngs Road, Michael A. Parks, sold to John McDonald $22,000
Town of Diana: 8111 N. Shore Road, Samuel G. Weaver, sold to Loretta J. Hall $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 17:
Town of Croghan: 6965 Wahalula Truck Trail, Robert Brotherton, sold to Geoffrey Guilbeault $15,000
Town of Harrisburg: 7186 Beetle Road, Eugene M. O’Handly, sold to Brian R. Fox $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 18:
Town of Diana: 14335 Bullrock Road, Wayne Truesdell, sold to Jeffrey W. Hellinger $240,000
Town of Lewis: 4448 Osceola Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Frank Daniel Pasqualicchio Jr. $19,995
Village of Lowville: 7788 E. State St., S & B Properties LLC, sold to Roberta A. Houppert $95,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6494 Ramos Road, Elon Waugh, sold to The Farmhouse Boutique LLC $0
Town of Turin: Whiskey Lane Road, John E. Rhodes, sold to The Pominville Irrevocable Trust $116,230
