Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 4:
Town of Alexandria: 2.8 acres, 44690 Barnes Settlement Road, HB3 Alternative Holdings LLC, Houston, Texas, sold to Michael E. Shannon and Robin R. Shannon, Redwood $38,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.31 acres, 43815 Stine Road, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Gohar Rashid, Orinda, Calif. $21,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 420 Holcomb St., Scott J. Freeman and Samantha M. Freeman, Watertown, sold to Jordan Ashley Temple and Richard H. Temple, Watertown $185,550
Town of Champion: 7.78 acres, 33019 County Route 143, Scott C. Strife and Billie Jo Strife, Carthage, sold to Jeffrey M. Paquette and Christine L. Paquette, New Bedford, Mass. $425,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.71 acres, 46931 Carnegie Bay Road, Gary Titus and Karen Titus, Endicott, sold to River Rock Cottages LLC, LeRoy $30,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.29, acres, 147 Park Ave. and 147 Rear Park Ave, Brian E. Stransky and Nicole E. Stransky, Omaha, Neb., sold to Victor M. Evans and Morgan A Evans, Fort Drum $199,500
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 162 Thompson Blvd., Diemthuy N. Nguyen, Webster, sold to Maria Held, Watertown $281,500
Village of Clayton: 0.06 acre, 620 State St, Meghan E. Caddick, Clayton, sold to Jennifer Caddick, Clayton $175,000
Town of LeRay: 0.86 acres, 24909 Crysler Drive, James L. Ramsey, Calcium, sold to Robert A. Mahoney, Colorado Springs, Colo. $215,000
Town of Rutland: 0.84 acres, State Route 3, Shawn Glick, Carthage, sold to Whiney K. James and Ramone J. Durrant, Evans Mills $335,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 125 Charles St., Veoletta Hayward, Crestview, Fla., sold to Mazer Industries LLC, Watertown $85,000
Town of Champion: 4.5 acres, Sayre Road, Milton M. Sayre, Clayton, sold to Kendall Moser, Carthage $30,000
Town of Rodman: 7 acres, 24977 County Route 189, Glenn G. Armstrong, Watertown, sold to David A. Durantini, West Monroe $39,000
Towns of Lorraine and Worth: Lorraine: 70.1 acres, 22722 County Route 189, Worth: 75.8 acres, North of Overton Road, Joann M. Smith, Lorraine, sold to John W. Claeys and Laura M. Bisone, Warwick $265,000
Village of Clayton: 0.55 acres, 5 State St., Robert W. Cantwell Jr. and Donna L. Cantwell, Clayton, sold to David Kay, Clayton $29,500
Town of Watertown: 4.58 acres, 17747 Old Rome Road, Veoletta Hayward, Crestview, Fla., sold to Mazer Industries LLC, Watertown $130,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.05 acre, 27675 Water St., Louise A. Whitford, Lowville, sold to Jeffrey M. Froelich and Dori-Ann S. Froelich, Chaumont $20,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.31 acres, 1017 Myrtle Ave. and 1017 Rear Myrtle Ave., Taylor S. Phillips and Kathleen W. Phillips, Watertown, sold to James I. Aldridge Jr. and Christina Aldridge, Fort Drum $209,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 5:
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.3 acres, 741 Ball Ave. and 741 Rear Ball Ave., Colby K. Krug and Erin E. Krug, Edinboro, Pa., sold to Lindsey R. Trombley, Watertown $290,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 829 Mill St., Richard A. Artz, Watertown, sold to Patricia Domingo, Watertown $144,000
Town of LeRay: 4.2 acres, 24530 Plank Road, Patricia M. Dooley, Calcium, sold to Arthur R. Dyson, Ridley Park, Pa. $192,500
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 236 Barben Ave., Mary W. Jank, Cape Vincent, sold to Dominick Vallone Jr. and Antoinette M. Vallone, Watertown $169,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 31.11 acres, Subdivision Lot 4, Bedford Corners Road, Eric Cooper, Croghan, sold to Michael W. Clary and Tracy R. Clary, Carthage $37,000
City of Watertown: 0.42 acres, 631 Cayuga Ave., Jack E. Auble, Carrboro, N.C., sold to Amanda B. Marzano, Watertown $20,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.28 acres, 93 Champion St., Nathan Conrad Held, Carthage, sold to Edward L. Fetla and Kaira L. Fetla, Columbus, Ga. $223,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 1315 Marra Drive, Gary J. Kulesza, Watertown and Cheryl K. Trebi, Virginia Beach, Va., sold to Barry C. Kocher, Watertown $165,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.2 acres, Mill Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Carrie Sullivan, Black River $100
Village of West Carthage: 0.44 acres, 74 Champion St., Meghan C. Kalliavas and Steven P. Kalliavas, San Antonio, Texas, sold to David M. Goodman and Erica E. Goodman, Fort Drum $203,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.11 acres, Lot 14, Off Bridge Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Carrie Sullivan, Black River $150
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 6:
Town of Lyme: 2.07 acres, Three Mile Point Road, Jeremy Bourquin, Clayton, sold Katherine Chase, Chaumont $15,000
Town of Lyme: 5.24 acres, Lot 4, Three Mile Point Road, Jonathan B. Hunter, Marion; Bradley Hunter, Rochester and Michael B. Hunter, New Woodstock, sold to William J. Saiff Jr., Copenhagen and Judith Ann Sherman, Midlothian, Va. $50,000
Town of Watertown: 0.57 acres, 22013 Birch Lane, Jon J. Macy and Sandra J. Macy, Watertown, sold to Mark Bush, Watertown $321,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.44 acres, 37037 Rock Beach Road N., Corry Heinrich, Webster, as trustee of the William I. Heinrich and Jacquelin M. Heinrich, sold to Thomas Turck and Jennifer Turck, Homer $342,000
Village of Clayton: 0.21 acres, 523 Webb St., M.S.N.F.S. Realty Inc., Clayton, sold to John J. Saraceni and Linda S. Saraceni, Jamesville $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 300 N. Hamilton St., Nii Nortey and Naa Nortey, Albany, sold to Christian Vazquez, Dexter $42,000
Town of LeRay: 6.33 acres, Lot 6, County Route 46, Mary Boyd Harrell, Tucson, Ariz., as trustee of the Claude T. Harrell and Mary Boyd Harrell Revocable Trust, sold to Jeremiah Kahler and John Rogers, Evans Mills $15,000
Village of Carthage: 0.22 acres, 708-710 West St., Paul A. Carey, Crofton, Md., sold to Zachary T. Willey, Waxhaw, N.C. $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 7
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.49 acres, 25000 Warner Road S., Elizabeth M. Lutz, Whitesboro, sold to Paul Compton and Donna Compton, Burdett $140,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.49 acres, 48210 Number Nine Island, John T. Kielecki Jr. and Patricia Kielecki, Alexandria Bay, sold to Kathy Coker, as trustee of the Kathy Coker Revocable Living Trust, Augustine Beach, Fla. $295,000
Village of Adams: 0.54 acres, 46 N. Park St., Jason H. Carroll, Adams, sold to Megan Smith, Adams $0
Town of Henderson: 0.1 acre, 8531 Reed Canal Road, Charles L. West and Karen West, Macungie, Pa., sold to Steve S. Tompkins and Lisa M. Tompkins, Liverpool $379,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.19 acres, 7 Church St., Michael Dewitt and Julie Dewitt, Watertown, sold to Ali D. Brown and Timothy A. Brown, Fort Drum $198,000
Town of Clayton: 5 acres, 36020 State Route 12, Adam C. Beshures Jr. and Krystal G. Rice, Watertown, sold to Joshua R. Frana and Ashley R. Frana, Huntsville, Ala. $343,400
City of Watertown: 0.04 acre, 111 Meadow Ave., Myron C. Kehoe, Watertown, sold to Emmett Webster, Watertown and Sarah A. Webster, Watertown $24,900
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 412 Stone St., City of Watertown, sold to M & V Ventures LLC, Watertown $2,893
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 613 Frontenac St., City of Watertown, sold to M & V Ventures LLC, Watertown $2,224
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1162 Boyd St., Christopher Ream and Reina Ream, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Virginia Lee Harris, Brier Hill $164,500
Village of Adams: 0.38 acres, 28 N. Park St., Michael McLaughlin and Cornelia McLaughlin, Adams, sold to Christine A. Mothersell, Adams $150,500
Town of Lyme: 2.58 acres, Lot 3, Three Mile Point Road, Jonathan B. Hunter, Marion; Bradley J. Hunter, Rochester and Michael B. Hunter, New Woodstock, sold to Marcia Pawling, Calcium $45,000
Village of Mannsville: 0.92 acres, 429 N. Main St., Lori C. Cashel, Mannsville, sold to Charles J. Graves, Swannanoa, N.C. $111,300
Village of Evans Mills: 2.35 acres, 8698 Cemetery Road, Reynaldo L. Marquez Jr. and Gabriela Marquez, APO AE, sold to Tarah I. Schmidt and Philip S. West, Evans Mills $206,800
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 8:
Town of Lyme: 0.66 acres, 19658 South Shore Road, Gary Wiley and Mary Meier Wiley, Baldwinsville, sold to Dale Klock and Loretta Klock, Watertown and Ryan Desautels and Susan Desautels, Newton, N.J. $65,000
Town of Clayton: 9.09 acres, 39047 Farm Road, James C. Pontious, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., as trustee of the Margaret W. Pontious New York Qualified Personal Residence Trust and of the James C. Pontious Revocable Trust, sold to Zenda Farm Holdings LLC, Bondville, Vt. $2,699,000
Town of Rutland: 6.45 acres, 27339 County Route 49, Aaron A. Netto, Watertown, sold to Kevin P. Stevens, Watertown $153,400
Town of Theresa: 0.46 acres, 39498 Hyde Lake Road, Derek E. Knodt and Nicole Knodt, Gig Harbor, Wash., sold to Carmine V. Inserra Jr. and Andrea M. Inserra, Theresa $105,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.41 acres, 43615 State Route 37, Heidi M. Tufo, Redwood, sold to Anthony S. St. Mary Jr., Evans Mills $116,600
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1318 Richards Drive, Joseph A. Fiorentino II, Watertown, sold to Sandra L. Faylo, Watertown $159,900
Town of Lyme: 5.36 acres, Lot 3, Three Mile Point Road, Jonathan B. Hunter, Marion; Bradley J. Hunter, Rochester and Michael B. Hunter, New Woodstock, sold to William J. Niewieroski Jr. and Julie A. Niewieroski, Chaumont $50,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.37 acres, 544 E. Broadway, John W. Donovan and Jacqueline E. Donovan, Clayton, sold to Michael David Lindsay, Cape Vincent $211,500
Town of Lorraine: 30.22 acres, Berry Drive, Brian P. Young and Julie R. Young, Camden, sold to Timothy David Austin and Jennifer Leigh Austin, Stephentown $67,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 120 Scio St., Alexander D. Pacific, Massena, sold to Brittany Nish, Watertown $0
Town of Hounsfield: 1.3 acres, 22238 County Route 61, Elmer W. Hunt and Luann Hunt, Oswegatchie, sold to Michael W. Hunt, Watertown $76,000
Town of Henderson: 0.4 acres, 8540 Reed Canal Road, Joseph R. Bauer, Buffalo, as administrator of the Patricia Bauer Walker estate, sold to Timothy Daniels, Spencerport $320,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 19:
Village of Croghan: 9832 State Route 812, Franklyn J. Monnat, sold to Julie Lynn Emery $150,000
Town of Pinckney: 672 Pinckney Road, Daniel Grandjean, sold to Jesse Jobson $20,000
Town of Watson: 6731 Kuntz Road, Katherine Virkler, sold to Alexis M. Lyndaker $60,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3829 Franklin St., Martin Robert Taylor, sold to Jason VanBuskirk $199,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 20:
Town of Denmark: 10897 State Route 26, Michael M. Marsh, sold to Christopher J. Riley $355,000
Town of Diana: 14024 Cedar Point Lane, Susan Garrett, sold to Evelyn Temple $195,000
Town of Diana: Hogsback Road, Thomas S. Monnat, sold to Kenneth F. Ritz $35,000
Town of Martinsburg: Flat Rock Road, Patrick A. Mahoney, sold to Prince M.L. Israel $100,000
Village of Lyons Falls: Center Street, Town of West Turin, sold to Lewis County Development Corp. $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 21:
Town of Croghan: 9772 Erie Canal Road, Brent Planty, sold to Nicholas Ferguson $145,000
Village of Copenhagen: 2962 Cataract St., Janet Sheldon, sold to Kevin A. Terrillion $35,000
Town of Denmark: 1583 Hayes Road, Samuel B. Stoltzfus, sold to Moses S. Mast $40,000
Town of Diana: 14416 Austin Road, Rose M. Arnold, sold to William M. Bango $0
Town of Greig: 7956 Ridge Trail, Kellen Bassette, sold to Jason Amann $19,000
Town of Greig: 5601 Linda Place, Linda Place LLC, sold to Jesse Huebsch $260,000
Town of Greig: 5118 Eagle Drive, Michael F. Young, sold to Melinda Poor $100,000
Village of Lowville: 7576 Cascade Ave., Brittany M. Lindley, sold to Joy Seymour $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6475 West Road, Thomas E. Shultz estate, sold to Bronson J. Shultz $40,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6226 Carey Road, Cheryl L. Viker, sold to Waligory Camp LLC $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 22:
Town of Croghan: 9584 Main St., Ricky H. Dicob, sold to Leah Rae Murphy $151,500
Village of Castorland: 4967 State Route 410, Andre P. Moshier, sold to Danielle Boham $151,000
Town of Diana: 8404 Powerline Drive, Kent D. Burto, sold to Alexander W. Gray $15,500
Town of Lowville: Number Four Road, Jessica Tabolt Halm, sold to Timothy H. Everson Jr. $7,500
Town of Watson: 8791 Number Four Road, Scott W. Brigham, sold to Beverly Wall Sulek $90,000
Town of Watson: 6354 W. Shore Road, Marcia Kenealy, sold to Paul Pierce $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 23:
Town of Croghan: 10625 State Route 812, Michael A. Shaw, sold to Franklyn J. Monnat $175,000
Town of Croghan: 7380 Belfort Road, Ruth Zehr, sold to Brian J. Lyndaker $100,000
Village of Copenhagen: 9972 State Route 12, Laura Leigh O’Brien, sold to Derrick J. Jablonski $180,000
Town of Greig: 7796 Hiawatha Lake Road, Thomas W. Martin, sold to Robertas Kuliesius $130,000
Village of Lowville: 7708 E. State St., Christopher J. Riley, sold to Andre P. Moshier $230,000
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Anthony Luongo $21,000
Village of Turin: 6163 W. Main St., Robert J. Carpenter, sold to Rodney Scott II $89,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 22, 2021:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 114, fronting on Kensington Place on “Final Plat, Map 8, West Massena Tract,” Bedros Bakirtzian and Takoui Bakirtzian, Massena, sold to Paul Lavigne and Christine Lavigne, Brasher Falls $390,000
Town of Norfolk: 4.9 acres, beginning on North Raquette Road at northeasterly corner of Ronald J. and Gloria Dumoulin lot, Joseph J. Fish, Massena, sold to Shannon L. Peets, Massena $275,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 2 of Gull Pond Estates on “Subdivision Map of Gull Pond Estate,” Sharon Cervelin, executrix of estate of Nickolas Cervelin, by virtue of last will and testament of Nickolas Cervelin, sold to Andrew Foster and Catherine Smith, Piercefield $367,500
Town of Fine: 0.34 acres, beginning on Youngs Road at southwesterly corner of Town of Clifton, Bruce Z. Kerr, East Brunswick, N.J., sold to Christopher M. Daviau, Concord, N.C. $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.4 acres, beginning at intersection of northeasterly bounds of Woodward premises and southeasterly bounds of proposed road on “Map 2 Racket Shore Camp Lots,” Dean A. St. Pier, trustee of David A. St. Pier Irrevocable Trust, Wappingers Falls, sold to John Lashomb Jr. and Natalie Cainaru, Potsdam $168,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel 1: Beginning on Potsdam-Colton State Road from intersection with line between Duryea and Burt farms; and Parcel 2: 80 acres, beginning on Potsdam-Colton State Road at southeast corner of parcel deeded to Helbert and Mary Schenck, Jonathan R. Crocker and Janelle Crocker, Potsdam, sold to Eugene Warpula and Natalie Warpula, Potsdam $317,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: Beginning in margin of Star Lake at northwest corner of lot 77; Parcel 2: Beginning in north line of parcel conveyed to Gordon D. and Anna C. Black westerly on north line from margin of Star Lake; and Parcel 3: Beginning in east line of lot 78 of Colby Subdivision southerly from margin of Star Lake at high water mark, Denis Feerick, Star Lake, sold to Patrick H. Pomerville, Clifton Park $340,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.22 acres, beginning on East Main Street at southeast corner of Austin P. Ackerman dwelling house lot, Delaney Turner Coffey, Gouverneur, sold to Austin C. Heatherly and Audrey R. Heatherly, Gouverneur $132,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 514 Morris Street, Christina B. Shaver Frank and Daniel M. Frank, Ogdensburg, sold to Allen F. Sargent Jr., Ogdensburg $108,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of Route 345 in southwesterly corner of lot owned by Donald F. Hanson and Flossie M. Hanson, Leland Oshier and Irene Oshier, Waddington; James Oshier and Pearl Oshier, Waddington; and Scott Shoen and Cathy Shoen, Waddington, sold to Quinlan S. Shoen, Waddington $66,000
Village of Canton: 0.287 acres, beginning on Buck Street, northeasterly of intersection with north lines of lands formerly of Mary Sherin, Helen Pletcher, Canton, sold to Christine R. Thrasher, Canton $120,000
Town of Rossie: 1 acre, 1435 County Route 3, Murray E. Simons, Hammond, sold to Robert J. Livingston, Hammond $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 23, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 0.813 acres, beginning on highway leading west from brasher Falls at southwest corner of village lot 3, Rex A. Crump Jr., Brasher Falls, sold to Mackenzie Bresett, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 47 Allen Falls Road, Ronald L. Sorensen, Ogdensburg, sold to Alexander L. Wheeler, Potsdam $105,000
Town of Colton: 1.07 acres, beginning in southwest corner of Edwin and Sharon Young lot in west bounds of Route 56, Travis L. Cole and Stacie L. Cole, Colton, sold to Eric Vivlamore, South Colton $49,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 32, block 10 on map 1, first revision, Prospect Heights, Robert Francis and Carole L. Francis, Massena, sold to Gilles J. Brunet and Nancy L. Brunet, Malone $136,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.082 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of Jean Jeffrey lot along southerly line through lands of Dennis B. and Linda L. LaFleur, Rodney W. Mcdonald and Luva M. Mcdonald, Norwood, sold to Timothy D. Fultz and Debra L. Fultz, Oswego $16,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.1 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 11B with Heath Road, Sandra L. Zuhlsdorf, Canton, sold to Christopher P. Deon and Desiree M. Deon, West Stockholm $161,000
Town of Colton: 0.35 acres, beginning in southeasterly boundary of Columbian Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Nora Hall, Elizabeth H. Purcell, Long Beach, Calif.; and Carolyn Hudson, Empire, Mich., co-trustees of KAH Revocable Living Trust, sold to Paul M. Gehrig and Amy L. Gehrig, Champlain $275,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 26, 2021:
Town of Fine: Parcel, bounded on north by lands now or formerly of highway that crossed Scotts Bridge and on westerly by highway leading to Oswegatchie, John A. Ford and Rose M. Ford, Oswegatchie, sold to Ralph J. Bean III, Rochester $210,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Buck’s Bridge Road at southwest corner of lands of Blair, Charles E. Hollis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley A. Arras, Massena $79,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, part of mile square 13, beginning on Marysburg Road at southerly corner of lot conveyed to Evaline Reese, Beth A. Grace, Potsdam; and Michel C. Grace, Union, Ky., sold to Christopher A. Fay and Lori S. Fay, Morristown $155,000
Town of Lawrence: 72.1 acres, beginning in south bounds of mile square lot 14 and at southeast corner of Johnson lot, Paul M. Prosper, North Lawrence, sold to Amos J. Hershberger, North Lawrence $150,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on county road leading from Brasher Center to Helena at northeast corner of lot 15, Jody L. Gadway, Brasher Falls, executrix of estate of Jack C. Lyon, sold to Frank McCullough, Schenectady $56,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 13, block 9 on and delineated on map E-7017-S, Roy Wilson Jr., Massena, sold to Allianne Love, Massena $48,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.475 acres, beginning on highway leading from Winthrop to Brasher Falls at northwesterly corner of lot deeded to Martha and Mary Goodell, William H. Shippee and Eunice C. Shippee, Winthrop, sold to Joseph G. Shippee and Geill K. Shippee, Winthrop $125,000
Village of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of road leading from Furnace Bridge to Judson’s Corners at intersection with west line of Crabb Farm, Craig M. Labarge and Tammy L. Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Cheyenne Myers, Norwood $156,500
Town of Pierrepont: 2.68 acres, beginning at constructed centerline intersection of Morrill Road and Route 29, Justin A. Dowdle and Cassandra L. Dowdle, Canton, sold to Cathy L. Dowdle, Canton $140,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on Hallahand Road at southeast corner of lands of Mary Potvin, Alan J. Deruchia, Massena, sold to Karlin Martin, North Lawrence $16,000
Town of Rossie: 59.92 acres, beginning on Lead Mine Road at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Peter Collette and Richard Collette, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Cody J. Young, Gouverneur $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.09 acres, beginning in south bounds of LaFayette Street at northeast corner of land of Spooner, Ann Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Kari Leigh Trimble, Colorado Springs, Colo. $95,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 10 acres, part of lot 27, beginning on Lost Village Road from intersection with division lines between lots 27 and 26, Loraine A. Williams, surviving spouse of the late Robert L. Williams, Hilton, sold to William J. Ramsey III and Jaqueline A. Ramsey $150,000
Town of Brasher: 9 acres, beginning on Small Road, northwesterly of intersection with Upper Ridge Road, Stephen Tassie and Sheila Tassie, Massena, sold to Frederick L. Jandreau and Tracy A. Crump, North Bangor $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 27, 2021:
Town of DeKalb: 60 acres of land, northeasterly end of lot 398 and part of lot 397, Ronald L. Bush, Lisbon; and Mason Barnum, Lisbon, sold to Seaway Timber Harvesting, Massena $87,000
Village of Massena: 1.95 acres, beginning in intersection of southwesterly boundary line of Beach Street with northwesterly boundary line of Ames Street, Francis P. Cappione, Massena, sold to Matthew Crosby and Jamie Crosby, Massena $85,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning in north margin of Gimlet Street Road at southwest corner of Richard Simmons Farm, Eric P. Hitchman and Kristina Hitchman, Richville, sold to Milton Savage and Michelle Savage, Russell $105,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.73 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 37 from intersection with easterly bounds of Lee Road, Gregory P. Sharland and Lori A. Sharland, Ogdensburg, sold to William Allen LaFlair, Heuvelton $235,000
Town of Hermon: 2.69 acres, beginning on Pond Road from intersection with Underwood Road, Michael G. Fountain and Kelly L. Fountain, Hermon, sold to Christopher A. Holmes and Jennifer Fountain, Russell $111,500
Town of Parishville: 41.64 acres, beginning in northeast corner of Ithmar Weller lot on middle road, Erik Wittenben, trustee of Wittenben Family Trust, Patchogue, sold to Jeffrey S. Wittenben, Beaver Creek, Ohio; and Benjamin S. Wittenben, APO, AP $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at northeast corner of lot conveyed to the Rev. Baruch B. Beckwith to northerly bounds of Howard Street; and beginning in north margin of Howard Street at southwest corner of Melvin F. Truax dwelling house, Anthony R. Limon, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Jeffrey B. Labrake, Gouverneur $190,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in north margin of Chapel Street at southwest corner of J.W. Rushton’s residence lot, John J. Reynolds and Andrea E. Reynolds, Ontario, Canada, sold to Flackville Farms LLC, Ogdensburg $76,000
Town of Massena: 0.402 acres, beginning in west bounds of Beach Street from northwest corner of Ames Street, Joseph Cappione, executor of estate of the late Benjamin G. Cappione, Massena, sold to Francis P. Cappione, Massena $7,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 20, block 4, of mile point tract 50, Justin Fishel and Misty Fishel, Ogdensburg, sold to Cassandra Fobare, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Depeyster: 1.01 acres, beginning on Route 184 from northwest corner of lands of Donald and Elaine Brabant, Christopher C. Roach, Heuvelton, sold to Miranda Donnelly, Ogdensburg $57,000
Town of Hopkinton: 1.37 acres, 17 Brown Tract Road, Duncan M. Brown and Nancy J. Brown, Walworth, sold to M. Heather J. Fodge and J. Robert Leach, Fairfax, Vt. $230,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel 1: 0.33 acres, beginning on highway, easterly from intersection fo roads near Branch School House; and Parcel 2: 0.625 acres, bound on east by Amity and south by river, Diane G. Reese, Edwards, sold to Laurie D. Paige, Syracuse $112,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of Pierrepont Avenue from southeast corner of H.R. Sanford lot, Angelynn R. Alvarez, Potsdam, sold to Jennifer L. Nichols and Kyle J. Scott, Potsdam $167,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 28, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 11.9 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Barbara Laduke, running north, James M. Aubrey and Marybeth E. Aubrey, Brasher Falls, sold to Craig S. Tucker and Christina Tucker, Brushton $24,000
Village of Massena: 0.331 acres, beginning in northeast boundary of East Orvis Street at intersection with southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Celia McGuiggan and Anne M. Haflich; and 0.039 acres, beginning at easterly corner of lands now or formerly of David B. Northrop running north, G. Bruce Smith and Shirley M. Smith, Parishville, sold to Northern States APTRL Trust, Quebec, Canada $205,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of Town Line Road at northeast corner of land of Green, Joshua B. Sirles and Katherine E. Burnham, Massena, sold to Richard Edward Mooney and David Allen Snyder, Massena $128,000
Town of Canton: 1.12 acres, lot 2 in Acreage Development Tract, Guanyi Yang, Canton, sold to Zachary Lawrence and Vanessa Badlam, Canton $227,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of Lafian lot, northerly to intersection of outer line of South Grasse River Road, Patrick Donnelly, Ontario; and Floyd P. Donnelly and Carol A. Donnelly, Brasher Falls, sold to Valerie Morales, Jordan $80,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Christopher Hatch on northerly line of Upper Bay Street, Phillip P. Gennarelli and Rae L. Gennarelli, Potsdam, sold to Alexander H. Cohen and Emlyn J. Cohen, Potsdam $213,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 41 of “Putman River Woods Estates,” Brooke M. Roebuck, Middletown, R.I., sold to Christine Lovass-Nagy and Wilford W. Beck III, Potsdam $290,000
Town of Stockholm: 15.02 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York at northwest boundary of Route 11, Garrett J. Kilgore and Shanielle B. Kilgore, Potsdam, sold to Matthew P. Snyder, Potsdam; and Kara A. Grant, Bombay $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: 804 and 808 Ford Street, Donna K. Morrow, Hannawa Falls, sold to Tricia M. Laraby and Lee L. Laraby, Rensselaer Falls $78,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.25 acres, beginning on Osborne Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Travis Sullivan and Jessica Sullivan, Michael J. Disco, Evans Mills, executor of the estate of the late Muriel L. Disco, sold to Daniel Whitton, Gouverneur $77,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel 1: 124 Church Street; and Parcel 2: 126 Church Street, Elaine B. Lucas, Union, S.C.; and James A. Lucas, Lisbon, sold to Susan J. Allen, Hermon $10,000
Town of Fowler: 163 acres, beginning on south bank of Island Branch at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Robert Conant, William J. Wood and Brittany M. Wood, Blackfood, Idaho, sold to Dustin Prashaw and Brianna Prashaw, Gouverneur $310,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersection of south bounds of Spruce Street and east bounds of Mansion Avenue, Sue Ellen Young, Altmar, sold to Donald Lan, West Palm Beach, Fla. $32,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcels, lot 92 of “Briggs Manor Subdivision”; and lot 91 on map made by Edw. D. Lewis, Jordan T. Miller, Ogdensburg, sold to Carrie L. Graveline, Heuvelton $130,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning at intersection of easterly margin of Main Street with southeasterly margin of former New York Railroad right of way, Ronald R. Wright and Judy W. Wright, Morristown, sold to Dilligaf Properties Corporation, Ontario, Canada $15,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning where easterly margin of Main Street is intersected by northwesterly margin of New York Central Railroad right of way, Morristown Marina Inc., Morristown, sold to Dilligaf Properties Corporation, Ontario, Canada $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of Franklin Street on northerly line of lot of land conveyed to Edward J. Kelly, Joseph D. Montgomery, Concord, N.C.; Lawrence Robert Montgomery, Ogdensburg; Marcia J. Derrigo, Ogdensburg; and Paula M. Miller, Liverpool, sold to Mandy Brown, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning in flow line of Niagara-Mohawk Power Corp. on west side of Racquette River at intersection with south line of land owned by Alice F. McCarthy, Terri A. Castron and Paul Castron, South Lyon, Mich., sold to Sarah E. Maci and Mary Rodee, Colton $250,000
Towns of Gouverneur, DeKalb and Hermon: Parcels, beginning at northeasterly corner of what was the Stephen Johnson 50 acre lot on town line between DeKalb and Gouverneur; part of Nathan Barker farm, Town of Gouverneur, at southerly corner to easterly line of Cole Farm; and beginning on town line between DeKalb and Hermon at northwest corner of lot formerly owned by Isaac Willard, running along Storrin land, Karen E. Taylor, DeKalb Junction, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur $341,500
