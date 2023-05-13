The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 1, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 206 N. Indiana Avenue, Joel M. Kinne and Kristin E. Kinne, LaFargeville, sold to Nicole Falcone, Watertown $135,500
Town of Wilna: 4.21 acres, 40274 Rogers Crossing Road, Dana M. Yuhas and Deborah A. Yuhas, Carthage, sold to Michael Stephens and Lisa Gray, Kapolei, Hawaii $267,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 223 St. Mary Street, Ann M. Gibson, Sumter, S.C., sold to Clover J. Scott, LaFargeville $170,000
Town of Watertown: 3.124 acres, 21245 Hadcock Road, Laurie A. Hall, individually and as power of attorney for Fabian A. Lamb, Watertown, sold to Emma Gustafson, New Berlinville, Pa. $30,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 116 Ray Street, Richard A. Blank, Waialua, Hawaii, sold to Strough Properties LLC, Watertown $220,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 35982 County Route 36, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee for Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2019-HB1, Lansing, Mich., sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee for Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2018-HB1 $10
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 35982 County Route 36, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee for Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2018-HB1, sold to Loren C. Roggie, Carthage $59,850
City of Watertown: Parcel, 507 Mundy Street, Ronald W. England and Heidi L. England, Calcium, sold to Tessa M. Thompson, Alamogordo, N.M. $199,395
City of Watertown: Parcel, 131 Bowers Avenue, Rita Houghtaling, Watertown, administratrix of estate of the late Julie Ann Gardner, sold to Michael J. Fusilli, Watertown $164,300
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 24107 Route 12, U.S. Bank National Association, trustee for RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT, Irvine, Calif., sold to Next Level Property Group LLC, Sackets Harbor $43,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 2, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 333 North Hamilton Street, Susan M. Cooper, Deming, N.M., sold to Gaurav Adhikari, Evans Mills $102,350
City of Watertown: Parcel, 161 Winthrop Street, Margaret E. Kelly, Watertown, sold to Cale Ronald Siver, Watertown $184,000
Town of Theresa: 4.5 acres, 36748 Route 37, Dorothy J. Graves, Theresa, sold to Harold Ludlow, Hammond; Francis White and Theresa White, Ogdensburg; and Angela Ludlow, Theresa $100
Town of LeRay: 0.77 acres, 27040 LaFave Road, Brenda Glick and Elson Glick, Carthage, sold to Donald R. Johnson and Janine M. Johnson, Watertown $345,000
City of Watertown: 0.179 acres, 746 Knickerbocker Drive, Kyle M. Zimmerman, Watertown, sold to Nathan A. Hayes and Brittany A. Hayes, Wahiawa, Hawaii $184,000
Town of Alexandria: 78.5 acres, Route 12, at intersection with northeast line of parcel reserved by David C. Garlock and Jennifer D. Hebert, Jennifer Hebert, Alexandria Bay; Marcia Slocum, Alexandria Bay; and Deirdre Beers, Alexandria Bay, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $1,100,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel 1: 0.33 acres, 336 North Clinton Street; and Parcel 2: 0.22 acres, vacant lot, North Clinton Street, Kimberly Perrigo, Carthage, sold to Jeffery R. Clarke and Laura B. Ramirez, Carthage $121,794
Town of LeRay: 1 acre, 24907 Sanford Corners Road, Carolyn Taylor Covell, Watertown, sold to Kathleen Kazakoff, Black River $188,000
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 439 South Mechanic Street, Travis Nickles and Sara Nickles, Carthage, sold to Lars Mercer and Madison Plummer, Fort Drum $145,000
Town of Orleans: 6.04 acres, 18846 Tubolino Road, Jennalea Jean Ryan-Rahe, Watertown, sold to Devon Kellogg and Mackenzie McKnight, Watertown $84,800
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 3, 2023:
City of Watertown: 1 acre, 162 Haney Street, Anne M. Wright, Cicero, executrix of estate of the late Margaret A. Rowland, sold to Sean Gildea, Malone $123,450
Town of Henderson: 2.243 acres, 8961 and 8965 Route 3, Murray M. Shultz and Sandra C. Shultz, Henderson, sold to Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor $40,000
Town of Clayton: 5.56 acres, 36890 Reese Road, Michael Koziol Jr. and Kathryn Kozioil, Clayton, sold to Edith L. Dundon, Clayton $375,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 4, 2023:
Town of Brownville: 1.03 acres, 40 Grant Street, Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Barbara Garofalo, Sackets Harbor $370,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 113 North Meadow Street, Braulio Miguel Eduardo Gerez, Orlando, Fla., sold to Quentin L. Hatcher, Watertown $154,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.62 acres, County Route 3, at division line between lands conveyed to Felder’s Roofing and General Construction Corporation to the south and James L. Hagan and Amber H. Hagan to the north, Felders Roofing and General Contracting Corporation, Redwood, sold to James L. Hagan and Amber M. Hagan, Plessis $6,925
Town of Wilna: 0.5 acres, 504 Bender Lane, James W. Steere and Madilyn M. Steere, Carthage, sold to Antonio Wilson and Hannah Worrall, Lowville $115,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 26226 Ridge Road, Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7, Houston, Texas, sold to Aaron Netto, Watertown $54,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 5, 2023:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.75 acres, 28709 County Route 6, Shawn L. Albro, trustee of Edward F. Albro and Teresa M. Albro Family Irrevocable Trust, Three Mile Bay, sold to K&L Spencer Holding LLC, Dexter $410,000
Town of Philadelphia: 0.125 acres, 10 Antwerp Street, Roger C. Hurd, Philadelphia, sold to Alec Savage, Watertown $154,260
City of Watertown: Parcel, 513 Mohawk Street, H&Z Evans Mills LLC, Watertown, sold to Obelin Portillo-Andrade, Evans Mills $159,000
Town of Adams: 0.517 acres, 7 Valley Park Drive, Kevin G. Boswell and Susan Boswell, Adams, sold to Rodney Robinson III and Stephanie Robinson, Fort Drum $350,000
Town of Rutland: 37.254 acres, 21111 Miser Road, Allan W. Mace and Mindy K. Mace, Black River, sold to Michael E. Dillehay and Desiree A. Dillehay, Evans, Ga. $505,000
City of Watertown: 244 Rutland Street North, City of Watertown sold to 24/7 Properties LLC, West Islip $5,000
Town of LeRay: 2.606 acres, 23830 Woodland Drive, Jose D. Soriano, Watertown, sold to Joseph Osborne and Amanda Yarush, Cresco, Pa. $395,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 135 Rutland Street North, City of Watertown, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $11,550
Town of Pamelia: 3.42 acres, part of 23988 Route 11, Michael R. Gardner and Janet M. Gardner, Calcium, sold to Keith E. Gardner and Jordan M. Gardner, Calcium $201,300
