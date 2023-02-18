The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 8th:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.187 acres, 3162 Huff Road, Community Housing Solutions, Cheyenne, WY, sold to K & D Real Estate Holdings LLC $115,000
Town of Leray: 1.13 acres, 24625 Sanford Corners Road, BL Real Property LLC, Calcium,NY, sold to Barbara Speary $90,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, part of the 14th West and 22nd north ranges of the subdivisions of Great Lot No.5, Randy and Juanita Weller, Lauderdale Lakes, FL, sold to Joshua and Amy Seeley $73,000
Town of Worth: 2.5 acres, 6148 Wright Road, Clifford Pickett Sr., Watertown, NY, sold to Andrew and Keith Rabetoy $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.122 acres, 1530 State St., Lori O’Brien, Watertown, NY, and Lori Marshall, Copenhagen, NY, sold to Jesse Woodward $11,422.02
Town of Clayton: 0.127 acres, 32468 County Route 179, Stacey Typhair, Terre Haute, Inidiana, NY, sold to Camden Yerdon $75,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, Lot No. 3-1/2 as shown on a map of lots on Holcomb and West Woodruff Streets in the City of Watertown, Brendan Dirrane and Alexandra Smith, Navarre, FL, sold to Alayna Defranco and Peter Vandeusen III $140,400
Town of Champion: 1.50 acres, 32981 Lamb Road, Daniel Kampnich, Castorland, NY, sold to Charles and Kyla Oliver $20,000
Town of Champion: 1.08 acres, 36170 Jackson II Road, Daniel and Julie Cobb, Carthage, NY, sold to Lyle and Diane Burdick $5,000
Town of Wilna: 1.25 acres, 35435 State Route 3, Cindy Fitzpatrick, Watertown, NY, Mary Gokey, Carthage, NY, sold to Madalyn Adams $179,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, Great Lots 22 & 23, Tammey Moore, Simsbury, CT, sold to Abigail and John Atwood $260,000
City of Watertown: 0.286 acres, 1136 Superior Street, Charles and Jenna Corrin, Watertown, NY, sold to Kyle and Hannah Rigg $270,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 9th:
City of Watertown: Parcel, No. 102128 as shown on the Assessment Maps of the City of Watertown, 522 Waite Avenue, Penny Luiz, Adams, NY, sold to Royce Fischer $80,000
Town of Leray: 0.650 acres, 100 Ambrose Dr., Kenneth Gallup, Black River, NY, sold to David and Amee Kerr $310,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 17 Maple Avenue, Stably LLC, Watertown, NY, sold to Matthew Merritt $3,000
Town of Watertown: 1.42 acres, US Route 11, KDM Alliance LLC, Watertown, NY, sold to Watertown Property Partnership LLC $175,000
Town of Watertown: 0.772 acres, 24673 Crane Lane, Randy and Mary Yott, Watertown, NY, sold to John Karber $268,000
Town of Orleans: 6.15 acres, 31417 Shantyville Road, Frank Potuck, sold to Anothony and Deanne Coles $64,000
Town of Brownville: 69.649 acres, 419 Timmerman Road, Tammy Simmons, Jordan, NY, sold to JAmes and Michelle Buehler $250,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 633 Mill Street, Lundy Development & Property Management LLC, Watertown, NY, sold to Norther Developers LLC $357,000
Town of Lyme: 1.417 acres, James and Margaret Fargo, sold to James Welch and Welch Trust $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 12th:
Town of Antwerp: 202.03, acres, 36198 Beartown Road, Clifford Archer, Norton, MA, sold to Tasha Whiteford and Steven Davidson Jr. $193,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 162 North Meadow Street, Veterans Affairs, sold to Misty Williams $30,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.00 acres, 25971 Mustard Road, Julie Sliwa, Summerville, SC, sold to Andrew Newell $250,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 23587 Rex Drive, Jon Holcombe, Wellesley Island, NY, sold to Michael Hall $54,00
City of Watertown: 0.236 acres, 209 William Street, Scalisi & Bernazzani Financial Servics LLC, San Francisco, CA, sold to Andrew and Lisa Unwin $255,000
City of Watertown: 0.97 acres, 758 Gotham Street, Ralph Page, Dexter, NY, sold to Nathan and Melanie Kirchoff $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 13th:
Town of Henderson: Parcel, Book of Maps 18, Map No. 986, E of Rays Bay Road, Vincent Pelosi Estate and Eleanor Pelosi, Phoenix, NY, sold to Pamela Beshures $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.096 acres, 33 Bolton Avenue, Lisa McCarty, Theresa, NY, sold to Derek and Jacqueline Vogel $39,500
Town of Brownville: 2 parcels, Peter and Amie Orvis, sold to Parker Smith $26,000
Town of Brownville: 2.02 acres, 20734 & VL Carr Road, Hary Fitzgerald Estate and Gerald Fitzgerald, Alexandria Bay, NY, sold to Sze Eih Taylor $195,000
Town of Champion: 2.416 acres, 24148 Pennock Road, Rodney and Laurile Higgins, Carthage, NY, sold to Dezarae Dattoma and Amanda Hill $192,000
Town of Adams: 0.33 acres, 13466 US Route 11, APN Properties LLC, Watertown, NY, sold to Kelley and Ryan Steiner $233,199
Town of Rodman: Parcel, 22094 County Route 69, Billie Butts, Victor, NY, sold to Paul King $281,000
Town of Watertown: 4.28 acres, 18359 Route 11 & Gillette Road, Davidson Management Group INC, soldto Northern New York Value Homes LLC $25,000
Town of Wilna: 0.250 acres, 708 State Street, Terrence and Racheal Gifford, Carthage, NY, sold to Kyle Houtzer and Kendra Johnson $277,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 14th:
Town of Champion: Parcel, Lot No. 5 as shown on a survey map No. 49013, County Route 163, Christopher and Leann Paige, Watertown, NY, sold to Shamus Mangan $51,000
Town of Adams: 0.63 acres, 13530 North Street, Kathleen Vine, Tavares, FL, sold to Lelynn and Samantha Bulterman $140,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 20x115, South of County Route 57, Town of Lyme, sold to Holly and Keven Swingle $300
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 22223 County Route 32, Strough Properties LLC, Watertown, NY, sold to Corrina and Taylor Ritchie $374,900
Town of Lyme: Parcel, Lot No. 4 according to a map of Guffin Farm Estates, County Route 125, Mark and Bethany Breman, North Syracuse, NY, sold to Gene and Elaina Taylor $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 15th:
Town of Lyme: 5.23 acres, MYS Route 12E, Laurie Bishop, Donald Lance Estate, and Jennifer Lance, sold to Stephen and Susan Mauro $169,000
Town of Rutland: 1.43 acres, 2 parcels, Church of Christ Disciples INC, Felts Mills, NY, sold to Chirstian Church North Eastern Region and Church of Christian Church Disciples $1
City of Watertown: Parcel, 663 Lansing Street, Nathan and Melanie Kirchoff, Watertown, NY, sold to Nathan Walters $90,340
City of Watertown: Parcel, Lot No. 7 on a map of lots owned by Charles D. Riggs, 115 Girard Avenue, Margaret Jansen, Dublin, GA, sold to Anita Bende $178,000
Town of Orleans: 0.973 acres, 31059 NYS Route 180, Doane and Lanora Preedom, Lafargeville, NY, sold to Morgan and Jeremiah Johnston $175,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.15 acres, 28597/601 Snug Harbor Drive, Snug Harbor Hiedaway LLC, Cape Vincent, NY, sold to Derek Farney $195,000
Town of Leray: 2.27 acres, 30473 Conklin Road, Insource East Properties INC, Hauppauge, NY, sold to Kavon and Jaleesa Sharpe $271,170
Town of Alexandria: 3.028 acres, 44199 Bailey Settlement Road, Keith and Stacey Johnston, Redwood, NY, sold to Christopher Hedman $335,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, Lot No. 684 of Great Lot No. 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, 39 Mechanic Street, Veterans Affairs, Washington D.C., sold to Agustin Gonzalez $24,500
Town of Leray: 0.643 acres, 22522 Duffy Road, Kyle and Molly Kennedy, Watertown, NY, sold to Michael Edgarton $339,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, Tax Parcel -12-05-129.000, 648 Boyd Street, Keith Garrett, Black River, NY, sold to Joseph Taylor $126,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.28 acres, 13 Bolton Avenue, Patricia and John Kielecki, Alexandria Bay, NY, sold to Benjamin Kielecki and Clark Hernandez $360,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 16th:
Town of Clayton: 11.25 acres, 15739 County Route 3, Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, OK, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $10
City of Watertown: 0.20 acres, 802 Arsenal Street, Michael and Penny Clark, Watertown, NY, sold to Kenneth Krempl $109,300
Town of Brownville: 0.25 acres, 335 East Kirby Street, Joan and William, Gregorio, Glenside, PA, sold to Patricia Hallett $27,500
Town of Philadelphia: 0.80 acres, 33493 Irish Avenue & North of Irish, Tarynn Schultze and Kyle Ohlsson, Philadelphia, NY, sold to Grayson Strouse $284,000
Town of Lorraine: 4.50 acres, 17980 County Route 189, Douglas Collins, Adams, NY, sold to Joseph Murtha II and William George $92,800
Town of Alexandria: 1.04 acres, 45158 County Route 100, Tara abd Stephen James, Alexandria, NY, sold to Keith and Stacey Johnston $289,000
Town of Watertown: 2.14 acres, 19769 County Route 65, Colleen Henegan and Nancy Henry, Watertown, NY, sold to Geraldine Perfetto $477,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 22265 County Route 32, Bruce and Lynn Strough, Watertown, NY, sold to Marcella Manzo and Armando Avalos Jr. $262,500
City of Watertown: 0.179 acres, 334 Keyes Avenue, Robert III and Christina Brackbill, Kimberly, AL, sold to Channing Moore $190,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, Tax No. 102.06-1-15, 15985 Odell Road, Joseph Murtha, Brownville, NY, sold to Robin Kidder $85,000
Town of Clayton: 2 parcels, 0.66 acres, 13 Washington Island, Barbara Bresnahan, Richard Hof Irrevocable Trust, and Theresa Hof Irrevocable Trust, sold to David and Barbara Yuhas $1,157,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 463 South Massey Street, Darien Cain, Watertown, NY, sold to Richard Cervantes and Ashley Lopez Burtcher $150,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 1st:
Town of Lewis: Parcel, Swancott Mill ROad, G.H. Barnett Holdings LLC, sold to Robert Lighthaul $29,000
Town of Martinsburg: Parcel, 6590 B Arthur Raod, Melinda Waddell Estate, sold to Sarah Zeger $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 2nd:
Town of Croghan: Parcel, 8671 Effley Dam Road, Paul Rubado, sold to Caleb Burkleo $534,900
Town of Denmark: Parcel, 10987 State Route 26, Robert Johnson, sold to Sandra Oshier $250,000
Town of Leyden: Parlce, 2519 East Road, Marilyn Solanka, sold to Debra Grabauskas $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 5th:
Town of Diana: Parcel, 14262 Church Street, Charles Ripley Sr. Estate, sold to Dylan Finley $127,200
Town of Harrisburg: Parcel, State Route 177, Timothy Percy, sold to David Comunal $10,000
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, 7702 Lomber Road, Karen Rohr, sold to Logan McCarthy $146,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 6th:
Village of Port Leyden: Parcel, 7172 North Street, Phyllis McCall, sold to Frank Easton $25,000
Village of Lowville: Parcel, 5296 Jefferson Street, Karlee Duffer, sold to Jacob Maxwell $175,000
Village of Turin: Parcel, 6405 East Main Street, Scott Koss Estate, sold to Mary Hillenbrand $152,000
Town of Watson: Parcel, 9378 Adsit Trl, Betty Scott, sold to Diane Beller $320,000
Town of Watson: Parcel, 7341 North Chases Lake Road, Patricia Jantzi, sold to Stanley Hall Estate $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 7th:
Town of Croghan: Parcel, 10103 Second Road, Andy Noftsier, sold to Ryan Wood $175,000
Town of Greig: Parcel, 6137 Pine Grove Road, David Cowdrick, sold to Douglas McNeil $139,000
Town of Lowville: Part of Parcel, Rice Road, Williams Schaab, sold to Bradymore LLC $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 8th:
Town of Leyden: Parcel, 1748 Thayer Hill Road, Steven Vella, sold to David Ekeren $55,000
Town of Turin: Parcel, 5418 State Route, Bruce Boterus, sold to Robert Krauss $149,000
Town of Watson: Parcel, Tractor Road, William Malone, sold to Christine Petrus $4,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 9th:
Town of Diana: Parcel, Russell Turnpike Road, Brian Marsh, sold to Anthony Mclean $69,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.