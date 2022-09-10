Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 9, 2022:
Town of Theresa: 0.84 acres, vacant lot, Route 37, Frederick Rebscher, executor of estate of Frederick G. Rebscher, Marcy, sold to Frederick Rebscher, Marcy $1
Town of Theresa: 5.01 acres, 27196 Route 26, Raul G. Medina, Vail, Ariz., sold to Lisa J. Trickey, Watertown $269,900
City of Watertown: 0.154 acres, 146 Bishop Street, Siegmund Pohl, Viernhein, Germandy, sold to Benjamin Radtke and Melissa R. Radtke, Houston, Texas $219,000
Town of Rodman: Parcel, 13115 County Route 156, David Reed and Sherry Reed, Watertown, sold to Stephen James Pierson and Denise Elizabeth Pierson, Rodman $275,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.44 acres, 8581 Benton Road, Charles F. Hedger and Lou Ann Stevens, Henderson, sold to Jason Hedger, Apache Junction, Ariz. $175,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.629 acres, 25359 Hinds Road, Justin Rydlun, Lewistown, Pa., sold to Michael Thoma and Jennalea Ryan, Watertown $256,000
Town of Rutland: 3.41 acres, bounded on north by Theodore Waldo’s land and on west by Allen Waldo’s land, Gene E. Hodge, Watertown, sold to Murcrest Farms LLC, Watertown $118,400
Town of Henderson: 1.39 acres, 10599 Lasher Road, Russell V. Haines, Henderson, sold to Michael T. Bowling, Henderson $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2022:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.18 acres, 15671 Foster Park Road, Michael P. Squillace, Furlong, Pa., sold to Paula B. Malbon, Hounsfield $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.121 acres, 517 South Hamilton Street, Connlann Myers, Lacey, Wash., sold to Chelsea Sutton, Watertown $128,750
City of Watertown: Parcel, 610 Meade Street, John W. Dille and Mariea Dille, Calcium, sold to Branden Petersen, Watertown $96,900
City of Watertown: 0.194 acres, 203 Keys Avenue, NNYFlips LLC, Watertown, sold to William N. Woods and Tiffany S. Woods, Clarksville, Tenn. $240,500
Town of Theresa: 3.43 acres, 36765 County Route 136, Eric S. Loar and Angela M. Loar, Theresa, sold to Patrick A. Tedesco and Kayla M. Morgan, LaFargeville $390,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.3 acres, 31511 Town Line Road, Ryan K. Bofman, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Brian K. McCarthy and Cherrie M. McCarthy, Evans Mills $297,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 248 Moulton Street, City of Watertown sold to Kavon Mason, Watertown $5,400
Town of Orleans: 1.34 acres, 40090 Route 180, Jeremy P. Hoivik, Clayton, sold to Bruce V. Eliopoulos and Anna E. Larkins, Clayton $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 142 Francis Street, Michael E. Carpenter, Watertown, sold to Michael Harrienger and Kate D. Harrienger, Watertown $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.252 acres, 513 Hamlin Street, Michael E. Carpenter, Watertown, sold to Michael Harrienger and Kate D. Harrienger, Watertown $95,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, lot 2 of County Route 24, Marc Christmas and Joseph Christmas, Camden, sold to Larry S. Fike and Elizabeth S. Fike, Meshoppen, Pa. $49,995
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, lot 1 on “Payne Lake Subdivision,” Jordan Clarke Swartz, Buckeye, Ariz., sold to Sherri Kimber and R. Michael Kimber, Theresa $135,000
Town of Hounsfield: 3.5 acres, Route 12F, David J. Shortsleeve, Watertown, sold to Isaac Crestani and Kayla Crestani, Brownville $25,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 21029 Strickland Road, Sean Robert Keller and Erin Keller, Trussville, Ala., sold to Brandon Bush and Allison Bush, Carthage $295,000
Town of Clayton: 5.39 acres, 0 Hart Road, Virginia S. Lennox, Chaumont, sold to Ana Mabel Martinez, Moreno Valley, Calif. $16,000
Town of Lyme: 1.51 acres, 28181 Old Town Springs Road, Scott N. Radley, Chaumont; Lynda L. Jackson, Chaumont; and Harold E. Radley, Chaumont, sold to Richard Haynes Jr. and Jennifer L. Haynes, Port Crane $251,800
Town of Pamelia: 0.82 acres, 23896 Route 37, Scott DeRyke and Aida DeRyke, Watertown, sold to Trevor M. Smith and Shayne Smith, Watertown $210,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 22036 Riverbend Drive, Frank J. Pace and Tyria A. Stone, Watertown, sold to Washington Lopez, Evans Mills $476,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2022:
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 33561 Route 12E, Dianne T. Mosher, Cape Vincent, sold to Greg Sergott and Sara Sergott, Poland $368,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, South Shore Road, Snug Harbor Hideaway LLC, Three Mile Bay, sold to Josephine A. Johnston, Three Mile Bay $36,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.84 acres, 17265 Vance Shores Drive South, Michelle A. Christy, Manning, S.C., executrix of last will and testament of Shirley A. Smith, sold to Robert J. Smith and Mary K. Smith, Lafayette, Ind. $235,000
Town of Philadelphia: 0.1 acres, 49 Main Street, Gregory L. Delles and Laurie M. Delles, Philadelphia, sold to Jenifer Graham and Marissa Taylor, Evans Mills $158,894
Town of Clayton: Parcel 1: 1.16 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.78 acres, vacant land, West Breezy Pines, Russell F. Johnson, Clayton, sold to Anthony S. Beebe and Mindi R. Beebe, Clayton $50,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 149 Orchard Street North, Arthur John McCall, Lowville, sold to Tien D. Pham, Watertown $195,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1365 Sherman Street, Jacob A. Doldo, Watertown, sold to Garrett Burr, Evans Mills $151,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 12, 2022:
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 219-221 West Main Street, Daniel Taylor, Brownville, administrator for estate of the late Michael D. Taylor, sold to John S. Orr II and Dianne Perogine, Collegeville, Pa. $25,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 338 Broadway Avenue West, Janice I. Henderson, individually and as surviving spouse of Henry J. Henderson, Watertown, sold to Christopher S. Paige and Leann R. Paige, Watertown $191,100
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 39712 Hyde Lake Road, John Hunter and Stacey Hunter, Chaumont, sold to Gina Keiffer, Hilton $130,000
Town of Orleans: 0.314 acres, 43266 County Route 100, Charles Kaye and Ann Kaye, Seneca Falls, sold to David Coleman, Mountain Top, Pa. $559,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 219 St. Mary Street, Christine Ellingsworth, Watertown, sold to Auguste Salom, Watertown $60,000
Town of Theresa: 12.17 acres, 40275 Hoover Road, Payson S. Snyder II and Alicia N. Oswald, Theresa, sold to Tracy L. Buckaloo and Frances M. Buckaloo, Celina, Texas $399,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, Austin J. Graham, Roy, Wash., sold to Benjamin Hackbarth, Evans Mills $189,800
Town of Orleans: 1.24 acres, 19552 Peel Dock Road, Barbara D. Coleman, individually and as surviving spouse of Paul C. Coleman, Alexandria Bay, sold to Peeldock LLC, Logan, Ohio $310,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.64 acres, 40403 County Route 13, Keith T. Lawrence, Clayton; Scott M. Lawrence, Clayton; and Judith D. Lawrence, Watertown, sold to Russell W. Ford, Clayton $145,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 11091 Flat Rock West, Brian J. Stone and Marianne B. Stone, Chesterfield, Mich., sold to Robert O. Kimball and Beth A. Linderman, Watertown $220,000
Town of Lyme: 0.299 acres, 26870 Fire Road 7, Geraldine A. Rachiatore, East Rochester; and Kim Marie Duffy, Webster, sold to Amy Consaul, Fairport $1
Town of Hounsfield: 1.06 acres, 337 East Main Street, Susan J. Charley, Dyersburg, Tenn., executor for estate of the late Ruth A. McNeff, sold to Autumn Jean Fay, Sackets Harbor $175,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 13 N. Main St., Susan K. Mitchell, Watertown, sold to Benjamin C. Anaya, Adams Center $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 17, 2022:
Town of Colton: Parcel, 3917 Route 56, Alan S. Klemko and Patricia Klemko, South Colton, sold to Kevin Cootware, Winthrop $12,000
Town of Brasher: 5.1 acres, 167 Hopson Road, John F. Tyo and Margaret A. Tyo, Norfolk, sold to Megan Hauck, Shorewood, Wis. $47,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 816 Caroline Street, Erik Melchor Castaneda, Ogdensburg, sold to Jody M. Fitzgerald, Waddington $63,500
Town of Stockholm: 1.108 acres, 472 Elliot Road, Daniel M. Ramsdell and Lorie A. Ramsdell, Winthrop, sold to Joshua F. Dsouza and Cammie E. Dsouza, Winthrop $180,000
Town of Waddington: 0.51 acres, 163 Franklin Road, Gibson Mitras and Deborah Mitras, Waddington, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $140,000
Town of Clifton: 0.708 acres, beginning in northwest shore of Cranberry Lake along southerly corner of lands conveyed to Maria Phelps, Kenneth A. MacGillivray and Una M. MacGillivray, Virginia Beach, Va., by Andre Axel Evans, agent with power of attorney, Purcellville, Va., sold to Michael P. McCarthy and Stephanie A. McCarthy, Niskayuna $470,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 20, 2022:
Town of Morristown: 0.462 acres, William F. Donaldson and Cynthia B. Donaldson, Williamsville, sold to Katherine Heather Harker and Jacqueline Woodside, Marlboro, Mass. $200,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1004 Clark Street, Gerald Mack, Ogdensburg, sold to Citizen Advocates Inc., Malone $13,000
Town of Canton: 40.147 acres, Lynn Whalen, Canton, sold to Daniel Gavin and Toni Gavin, Owego $35,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 3, 5 West Main, 3 William Street, Ciambra Properties LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 21, 2022:
Town of Colton: 5.76 acres, 13 Bay Road, Karyn Daugherty and Daniel E. Daugherty, Morrisonville, sold to Charles J. Bullard Jr., trustee of Charles J. Bullard Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Colton $12,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly corner of Defoy lot in south bounds of Water Street, Mark J. Reagan, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Spinner, Massena $15,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 116 River Road, Hunter J. Delyser and Heather M. Delyser, Hammond, sold to William A. Eustis, Marstons Mills, Mass. $300,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 257 Clinton Street, Ronald F. Sliter, Gouverneurt, sold to Robert Adam Pike and Bobbi J. LaShua, Gouverneur $148,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 28 Alvern Avenue, Timothy W. Owens and James R. Alguire, Massena, sold to Ray F. LaPrade and Gayle A. LaPrade, Massena $12,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 15 Marie Street, John P. Frohm and Bernadette H. Frohm, Massena, sold to Twila Phillips, Cambria, Pa. $80,000
Town of Morristown: 56.5 acres, 219 Atwood Drive, Michael J. Faucher and Marie E. Faucher, Brier Hill, sold to Eric R. Bush and Megan E. Bush, Brier Hill $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.94 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of Lake Street at southwesterly corner of block 281, City of Ogdensburg sold to Timothy LaLonde and Katie LaLonde, Ogdensburg $2,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 22, 2022:
Town of Brasher: 1.472 acres, beginning on Mahoney Road at southeast corner of lot 15, Jeffrey G. Guyette, individually and as surviving tenant of Linda M. Guyette, Massena, sold to Robert C. Marcil, Massena; and Jeremy Marcil and Micheline Marcil, Brasher Falls $3,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 203-206 Bayley Road, Mark Goodfellow, Massena, sold to Craig Brannen, Massena $30,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 609 County Route 39, Kathryn Laba, Massena; and Corinne Mattison, Massena, co-executrix’s of estate of Marguerite Putnam, sold to Paul Bordeaux, Massena $35,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 13 County Route 43, Viola R. Murphy, individually and as surviving spouse of James. C. Murphy, Batavia, sold to Thomas G. Normand and Denise R. Normand, Summerfield, Fla. $99,000
Town of Lawrence: 26.5 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of lot 36 at northwest corner of N. Sheldon’s land, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to SFLH LLC, North Lawrence $75,000
Town of Russell: 4.79 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lot 74 at intersection of Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Richard Gardina and Lisa Gardina, Kinderhook $22,000
Town of Massena: Two parcels, 20 and 24 Water Street, Francis P. Cappione, Massena, sold to Gerald R. Johnson, Massena $100,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 8 McKabe Road, Mica Gravlin and Brooke Gravlin, Colton, sold to Corey Matthie and Heather Matthie, Potsdam $98,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 4 Noreen Drive, Matthew S. Tebo, Norwood, sold to Joshua Kennedy, Antwerp $169,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 21 Kennedy Court, Andrew W. Rorick, Massena, sold to Wayne Fieldhouse and Sandy Fieldhouse, Beloit, Ohio $97,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot off Powell Road, Franklyn A. Cowles, Watertown, sold to Peter J. Greiner, Elbridge; and Jacob V. Greiner, Chittenango $6,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 822 Morris Street, Gregory A. Hooper and Elizabeth J. Hooper, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey Michael Skelly, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Russell: 1.884 acres, County Route 24, Gary Loop, Russell, sold to Dale Romp and Kymberlee Jarvis, Milford Center, Ohio $12,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 23, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 0.61 acres, beginning in easterly line of Pierrepont Avenue in southwesterly corner of lot formerly owned by Seth Benson, Charles R. Wilson and Maricris Wilson, Napa, Calif., sold to John L. McAfee and Amy McAfee, Black River $360,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 20 Cemetary Road, Heather Cockayne, Winthrop, sold to Jena Jacot, Parishville $65,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.6 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 56 and Butternut Ridge Road, Scott D. Jones and Vikie A. Jones, Potsdam, sold to Janel Swanson, Harrisville $233,500
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 2 County Route 9, Thomas Harry Herzog, Ogdensburg, sold to Shandria C. Card, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Waddington: 2.95 acres, beginning on Franklin Road at northwest corner of Harry Sharlow farm, Edmund R. Graves, individually and as surviving spouse of Leona J. Graves, Waddington, sold to Michael D. Lanham and Sandra M. Lanham, Waddington $6,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 Seymour Street, Charles O. Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Luis Gonzalez and Ashley Gonzalez, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Louisville: 9.99 acres, Route 37, James J. Crinklaw and Janine Crinklaw, Massena, sold to Nathaniel N. Delorme and Rainna J. Delorme, Massena $5,000
Town of Waddington: 2.23 acres, beginning west of Route 37A with intersection of northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Stephen E. Teele and Gail Teele, Jereme C. Oosterman, Dayville, Conn., sold to Jack W. Pennington and Debra A. Pennington, Hermon $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 415 Pleasant Avenue, Rickard Hooper Jr. and Julie Hooper, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott A. Henry and Terri L. Henry, Ogdensburg $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 24, 2022:
Town of Louisville: 0.266 acres, 50 Dover Street, Anthony J. Diagostino and Jessica R. Strull-Diagostino, Lake Mary, Fla., sold to Tammy Marx, Ellenton, Fla. $155,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 411C Cemetary Road, Daniel Martowski and Annamarie Martowski, East Haven, Conn., sold to Nicole M. Webster and Zebulon A. Tupper, Canton $147,500
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 25 Thorntons Lane, Larry E. Bartlett and Rena Bartlett, Williamstown, sold to Billy L. McBride and Ellen L. McBride, Gouverneur $38,000
Town of Parishville: 2.28 acres, beginning on Lenny Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Charles E. Butterfield and Shirley Butterfield, Ralph N. Randall and Constance M. Randall, Potsdam, sold to Michael J. Dumas and Pamela A. Dumas, Colton $31,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.