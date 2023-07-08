The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 21, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 310 Gotham Street, Ashrar & Zee LLC, Watertown, sold to Kruisers LLC, Leesburg, Va. $118,000
Town of Rutland: 0.46 acres, 23219 Fernwood Drive, Armando R. Cervantes Jr., Black River, sold to Colin R. Grant and Lauren B. Grant, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. $315,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 8682 County Route 78, Diane R. Worden, Henderson, sold to Ryan Sanders, Adams $15,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 423 West Street, Linda M. Cayey, Henderson, sold to Brett Scott Mulalley, Fort Drum $212,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 8732 Lotts Point Road, Jack J. Rambone and Wendy J. Rambone, Three Mile Bay, sold to Kevin Lown, Parkville, Mo. $361,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 213 Flower Avenue West, Anthony R. Williamson and Katherine K. Williamson, Watertown, sold to Paul P. Cheval and Catherine A. Cheval, APO A, Alaska $355,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 315 Main Street West, 118 Ten Eyck LLC, Watertown, sold to Hanna Renee Rogers, Watertown $90,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 17758 and EA HY Knoll Drive, William L. Gregory, Townville, S.C, sold to Robert R. Gregory, Three Mile Bay $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 22, 2023:
Town of Antwerp: Four parcels, Quaker Road and north of Quaker Road, Edna M. Martin, Stevens, Pa.; and John B. Martin and Mary Ann Martin, Ephrata, Pa., sold to Reuben S. Martin and Carmen D. Martin, Philadelphia $235,000
Town of Clayton: 0.89 acres, May Irwin Road, Barbara Ann Phinney, Clayton, sold to Ronald L. Morrow and Denise L. Morrow, Clayton $27,500
Town of Theresa: 1.88 acres, part of 35827 County Route 136, Thomas A. Hoover and Faith M. Hoover, Theresa, sold to Joseph S. Wheeler and Tara L. Wheeler, Theresa $10,000
Town of Henderson: 0.34 acres, 14027 County Route 123, Richard A. Matarese and Palmer Matarese, Henderson Harbor, sold to Thomas Schneider and Sarah Schneider, Oakton, Va. $595,000
City of Watertown: 0.188 acres, 129 Breen Avenue, Ryan M. Groff and Kathryn C. Groff, Kewaunee, Wis., sold to Jordan A. Doldo and Danielle M. Doldo, Watertown $127,500
Town of Alexandria: 3.4 acres, 46692 Barnes Settlement Road, Louis H. Perry and Marsha C. Perry, Redwood, sold to Richard Denicola, Hammond $10,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 19603 Collins Landing East, Meredith L. Seeley, Laurel, Md.; Bryan A. Seeley, Honeoye; and Bethany L. Eygabroad, Honeoye, sold to Michael D. Williams, South Bend, Ind. $430,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 15257 County Route 11, Keith M. McGrath Jr. and Kristina Dianne McGrath, Valencia, Calif., sold to Lindsay Y. Boland, Clayton $155,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 2189877 Towne Center Drive, COR Route 3 Company II LLC, Fayetteville, sold to Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., Coraopolis, Pa. $3,300,000
Town of Theresa: 0.72 acres, 43551 Sweet Point Road, Robert J. Musselman and Nadine Gardner, trustees of Flamingo Ridge Irrevocable Trust, Brockport, sold to Stefanie Lisa Weber O’Dell, trustee of Stefanie Lisa Weber O’Dell Family Trust, Alexandria Bay $255,000
Town of Alexandria: 60 acres, Bailey Settlement Road, William G. Morris and Sandra D. Morris, Canton, sold to Jeffrey A. Butcher and Stefanie Lisa Weber O’Dell, Alexandria Bay $63,500
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 29759 Burnup Road, Ruth Ann Dewert, executrix of estate of David John Mack; and William David Mack, Black River, sold to Richard L’Huillier, Calcium $15,000
Town of Clayton: 3.2 acres, 130 North Shore Drive, CM Family LLC, Watertown, sold to Michael Brunner and Carolyn Hettrich, Franklin, Tenn. $2,350,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 23, 2023:
Town of Orleans: 0.25 acres, 45868 County Route 191, Bodo Seuthe, Klaus Seuthe and Margaret Seuthe, Honeoye, sold to SCOOB1000 LLC, Canandaigua $280,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1029 Boyd Street, Kenneth Bodah Jr., Leland, N.C., sold to Noe Delgado, Calcium $199,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 7.97 acres, 31381 County Route 6, Robert V.R. Barnard Jr., Montgomery Center, Vt., executor of estate of the late Robert V.R. Barnard, sold to Stephen H. Safe and Lorna M. Safe, College Station, Texas $222,000
Town of Champion: 2.58 acres, 36972 Route 26, Conrad D. Gerber and Jennifer L. Gerber, Carthage, sold to Christopher R. Marlowe Jr. and Sarah A. Hilyer, Carthage $174,700
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 121 East Kirby Street, Nancy Neumeyer, trustee of Nancy Neumeyer Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Dexter, sold to Midnight Canoe LLC, Dexter $155,000
Town of Rutland: 0.9 acres, 31008 Percy Chicks Drive, Alyssa Kirk, Black River, sold to Zachariah S. Vanderleest and Sarah A. Vanderleest, Fort Rucker, Ala. $320,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 13817 County Route 123, John R. Peterson, executor of last will and testament of Ronald J. Peterson, Rochester, sold to Kim G. Allen and Jennifer L. Allen, Belleair, Fla. $450,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 26, 2023:
Town of Champion: 0.705 acres, 32749 Railroad Street, Tray Blakley, Kapolei, Hawaii, sold to Jose Ramirez Jr. and Rebecca Ann Schreiner, Fort Drum $289,000
Town of Rutland: 0.512 acres, 30933 Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Delong and Sandra Dee Delong, Black River, sold to James Austin Lane and Anna Wormer, Essex Junction, Vt. $240,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.89 acres, 48425 Goose Bay Road, Jeffrey W. Jump, Alexandria Bay, sold to Frank M. Cummings III and Kathleen L. Cummings, Rochester $524,900
Town of Adams: Parcel, 23 West Church Street, Robert C. Booth Jr., Belleville, sold to Kylie Verne, Black River $142,900
Town of Orleans: 1.8 acres, Orleans Avenue, Andrew J. Dvornski, ancillary executor of last will and testament of the late James R. Dvornski, sold to Terence J. Dooling, Apalachin $55,000
Town of Henderson: 19.73 acres, beginning in easterly limits of Route 3 from bridge over Stony Creek, Tug Hill Construction Inc., Watertown, sold to R.G. King General Construction Inc., Adams Center $50,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 38183 Greenizen Road, Daniel Iles and Paige Iles, Clayton, sold to Eli Robert Hall, Clayton $234,000
Town of Clayton: 1 acre, vacant lot, May Irwin Road, Cory Meckle and Carly Meckle, Jeffersonville, sold to John Grishaber and Jill Grishaber, Jeffersonville $27,500
Town of Henderson: 0.233 acres, 10537 Sawyers Bay Road, Hovey-Buckley LLC, Baldwinsville, sold to Ryan L. West and Amy B. West, Elmhurst, Ill. $469,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 908 Superior Street, Yong Sun Prindle, Watertown, sold to Matthew S. Funk and Aaron L. Rutter, Watertown $154,500
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 444 South Clinton Street, Timothy A. Farley, executor of estate of Diane M. Richardson, Carthage, sold to Marco Ayri Escamilla and Silvia Gabriela Escamilla, Evans Mills $147,340
Town of LeRay: 0.42 acres, 8624 Peck Street, Pablo M. Mora and Genoviva M. Mora, Stafford, Va., sold to Michael John Kerr III, Black River $164,000
Town of Philadelphia: 4.35 acres, Lot 608, Route 11, Kelly J. Slaney and Susan Slaney, Philadelphia, sold to Wilson W. Stevenson, Watertown $15,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.32 acres, 222 Main Street, Gina M. Taylor, Antwerp; Sheryl A. Haller, Theresa; and Beverly J. Fullington, Central Square, sold to Jonathan P. Cole, Antwerp $146,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 27, 2023:
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 430 East Joseph Street, Taniesha J. Soluri, Cape Vincent, sold to Justin L. Vrooman and Jennifer Baxter, Cape Vincent $100,000
Town of Orleans: 0.52 acres, 19533 Peel Dock Road, Edward M. Drake, High Bridge, N.J., executor of last will and testament of the late John H. Drake, sold to John H. Drake Jr., Lebanon, N.J.; and Howard Tucker, Pine Grove, Pa. $40,000
Town of Orleans: 3.8 acres, 46783 Waterson Point Road, Irene Small, Fayetteville, trustee of Irene Small Trust, sold to Robert Mrazek and Carolyn Mrazek, Ithaca $915,000
Town of Lorraine: 5.114 acres, 3528 French Settlement Road, Teddy G. Nier and Melanie Nier, LaFargeville, sold to Donald F. Pierce and Beth E. Pierce, Adams $56,000
Town of LeRay: 2.28 acres, 30631 Gardnerville Road, Titus Glick, Carthage, sold to Andrew Sales Guzman, Carthage $15,500
Town of Lyme: 0.2 acres, 28519 Hewitt Road, Robert E. Lake, Syracuse, sold to Ryan D. Gillespie and Catherine E. Perez, Fort Pierce, Fla. $104,000
Town of Ellisburg: 33.91 acres, beginning in south line of lot 19 from southeast corner of lot formerly owned by Ezra Stearns; 34.74 acres, beginning on north line of land formerly owned by Oliver Nash from northeast corner; 120 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lot 48, running south and east; 6 acres, beginning on highway leading from Ellisburg to dwelling house now owned and occupied by William Fitzgerald; and 102 acres, part of lots 37 and 48, bound on north by lands of Victor Mullen and highway, Anne H. Whalen, Ellisburg, sold to Edward N. Vaughn and Margaret A. Vaughn, Liverpool $950,000
