Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 6, 2022:
Town of Watertown: 0.574 acres, 20504 Hadcock Road, Ryan A. Landis and Kaylee E. Landis, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Collin J. Hitchcock and Deztiny Rivera-Hitchcock, Watertown $224,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 259 Flower Avenue West, Gerald J. Visconti, Claytonp and Catherine C. Deline, Watertown, sold to Vibhor A. Donald and Avantika Charan, Grand Terrace, Calif. $182,500
City of Watertown: 1 Public Square, 0.507 acres; 3, 5 and 7 Public Square; 102 Washington Street, 0.032 acres; and 104 Washington Street, Watertown RX LLC, Watertown, sold to Downtown Professional Buildings LLC, Watertown $817,824
City of Watertown: 120 Washington Street, 0.421 acres; 200 Washington Street; and 161 Stone Street, 0.325 acres, 200 Washington Street Associates LLC, Watertown, sold to Downtown Professional Buildings LLC, Watertown $1,100,903
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1039 Holcomb Street, Kevin J. Caldwell, Watertown, sold to Patrick L. Caldwell, Watertown $155,000
Town of Champion: 3.24 acres, 32467 County Route 163, Christopher S. Paige and LeAnn R. Paige, Carthage, sold to Thomas J. Fulmer, Lowville $295,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcels, 48385 and 48571 Goosbay/Wintergreen, Stephen E. Baxter and Lisa A. Baxter, Baldwinsville, sold to Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay $725,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.123 acres, 102 Mill Creek Lane, Timothy G. Updegraph, Bradenton, Fla., sold to Robert Z. Glenn and Jaylyn C. Glenn, Sackets Harbor $190,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.63 acres, 47608 Ferry Place, Connie S. Chiang and Tanika Chiang, Plantation, Fla., sold to Richard A. Ferber and Mary E. Ferber, Grand Island $500,000
City of Watertown: 0.183 acres, 1317 Holcomb Avenue, Prince Roper and Tiana Roper, Charlottesville, Va., sold to Anthony Compasso, Watertown $195,000
Town of Worth: 6.4 acres, 3435 County Route 95, Kristine Stephenson, Lorraine, sold to Brian Rappleye, Interlaken $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 7, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 0.26 acres, 11853 Route 12E, Tyler Young, Chaumont, sold to Christopher Robertson and Erin Robertson, Gloucester, Va. $295,000
City of Watertown: 0.265 acres, 342 Wight Drive, Mark H. Scott and Sheree A. Scott, sold to H.J. Douglas Dyson, Watertown $250,000
Town of Orleans: 1.66 acres, 43815 and 43819 County Route 100, Addison F. Vars III, Wellesley Island; and Nancy Dalmus, Bellmore, co-executors of last will and testament of the late John S. Swenholt, sold to Durand Bros. LLC, Redwood $150,000
Town of Rutland: 3 acres, 29530 Andrews Road, William M. Humphries and Lori K. Humphries, Black River, sold to Lance Farino, Black River $97,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, M23 Frances Street, City of Watertown sold to Doreen Salerno, Watertown $100
Village of Carthage: 0.34 acres, 713 Parham Street, Brantley Overby, Youngsville, N.C., sold to Dakota Buckaloo, Fairbanks, Alaska $95,740
Town of Brownville: 0.34 acres, Road 472, Carolyn Heath, Dexter, sold to Richard Schneider, Dexter $15,000
Town of Champion: 0.1 acres, 11 Franklin Street West, Cindy L. Bedard, Peru, sold to Allen M. Sipos, Dexter $95,100
Town of Leray: Parcel, 168 Howe Street, Jeffrey K. Buono, Rochester; and Gabrielle N. Buono, Rochester, sold to Daniel Loomer, St. Robert, Mo. $221,250
City of Watertown: 0.277 acres, 176 Ward Street, Joseph Kenniff II, Watertown, sold to Dylan Chambers, Watertown $220,000
Town of Champion: 0.338 acres, 52 Champion Street, David M. Reynolds, Evans Mills, sold to Eric Wolf and Elizabeth Wolf, Hudson, Mich. $258,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 242 Ward Street, David J. Gillen, Staatsdburg, executor of last will and testament of the late Dennis J. Gillen, sold to Brian Harrison, St. Robert, Mo. $181,000
Town of Champion: 0.205 acres, 54 High Street, Randy V. Homan, Peterborough, N.H.; and Ricky R. Homan, Carthage, sold to William M. Humphries and Lori K. Humphries, Black River $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 8, 2022:
Town of Wilna: 39.8 acres, County Route 41, Cheryl L. Haring, Allentown, Pa., sold to Charles F. Lobach and Donna L. Lobach, Allentown, Pa. $50,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34764 and 34766 Route 3, Jermaine G. Williams and Vernata R. Williams, sold to Stewarts Shops Corp., Ballston Spa $202,500
Town of Leray: 0.347 acres, 140 Pine Drive, John C. Becking and Sarah H. Becking, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Henry Andrade and Alejandra Andrade, Peoria, Ill. $275,000
Town of Orleans: 0.77 acres, 41844 Orleans Avenue, Ryan M. Pelchat and Roksoliana Pelchat, Fishers Landing, sold to Barry Norton and Barbara Norton, Henderson, Nev. $265,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34368 Route 126, Michael John Dewitt and Julie Ann Dewitt, Watertown, sold to Bahoz Real Estate LLC, Watertown $35,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 35345 Lewis Loop, Thomas L. Walton and Rachel L. Walton, Carthage, sold to Janet Rodriguez Delgado, Fort Lee, Va. $330,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 ACRES, 27783 Baird Point Drive, Delores F. Toper, Roanoke, Va., sold to Timothy J. Desens, Saratoga Springs $170,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.15 acres, 2216 Humphrey Lane, John L. Russo, Webster, sold to House Rescue Inc. of Monroe County, Spencerport $80,000
Town of Adams: 1.456 acres, 16608 County Route 84, Terry Nichols, Lacona, sold to Samantha Murdock, Adams $53,000
Town of Rutland: 1.64 acres, 31021 Percy Chicks Drive, Erik S. Johnson and Rebecca R. Johnson, Black River, sold to Eric B. Abdul, Savannah, Ga. $422,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 13, 2022:
Town of West Turin: 4208 Dolphin Road, Harold H. Rutledge sold to Revocable Trust of Harold Rutledge $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 14, 2022:
Town of New Bremen: Two parcels, 7249 Beech Hill Road, Helen M. Steria sold to Robert M. Steria $1
Town of Watson: Five parcels, Number Four Road, Frederick Parker Living Trust sold to Virginia B. Parker Living Trust $0
Town of Croghan: 6882 Texas Road, Michael D. Dekin sold to Calvin N. Bush $500
Town of Denmark: 9988 Merz Road, Beverly Napierkowski sold to Beverly Napierkowski $1
Town of Diana: North Shore Road, Hugh R. Mitchell Trust sold to Richard Meyer $0
Town of Greig: 5703 Long Point Road, Timothy S. Mowers sold to Mowers Family Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Osceola: 1977 Glenfield Western RR, Anthony F. Leone sold to Anthony F. Leone Jr. $1
Town of Watson: 6393 Lingerlong Pond Loop, Federal National Mortgage sold to Kimberly Sue Colbert $66,158
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 18, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, 4643 Old State Road, Catherine M. Shettleton sold to Deborah A. Shettleton $1
Town of Denmark: 11131 Route 26, DMK Development - Carthage sold to Realty Income Properties 9 LLC $5,096,155
Town of Diana: 8699 North Shore Road, Hugh R. Mitchell Trust sold to Edward Siebels $243,800
Town of Greig: 8202 Pine Point Road, Kyle D. Luke sold to Kyle D. Luke $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6309 Route 26, Jordan E. Thomas sold to Tyler J. Birchenough $130,000
Town of Pinckney: 1127 Rustic Ridge Drive, Jeffrey B. Hollenbeck sold to William Walker $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 19, 2022:
Town of Diana: 8468 Powerline Drive, Kelly A. Drayer sold to Shawn A. White $24,900
Village of Lowville: 5420 Stowe Street, Ilvire Tanis sold to Joseph G. Tanis $1
Village of Constableville: 5875 High Street, Willard J. Crawn sold to Michael P. Garramone $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 20, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14050 South Bonaparte Road, William Thorpe sold to Jamie Currcio $15,000
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 6805 Church Road, Sharon A. Tucker sold to Robin L. Tucker Brown $0
Village of Lowville: 7646 Sharp Street, Carolyn E. King sold to Jordan A. Arthur $120,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6939 Route 26, Merle J. Widrick sold to Merle J. Widrick $1
Town of Osceola: 2924 Potter Road, David E. Silva sold to Alexander P. Gerus $249,900
Town of Watson: 6423 Snell Road, Robert Frank Stoll, deceased, sold to Joshua A. McBroom $54,400
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 21, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 11369 Kilbourn Road, Anthony Makuch sold to Timothy J. Makuch $1
Town of Denmark: River Road, Destiny L. Montalvo sold to Joshua R. Gaines $0
Town of Diana: 14396 Maple Street, John C. Brown sold to Zachary Todd $125,000
Village of Lowville: 7743 West State Street, William J. Malone sold to Miranda Canell $145,000
Village of Lowville: 7561 Park Avenue, Engelbrecht, Esq. (Referee), sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $100,860
Town of Watson: 8615 Number Four Road, Matthew S. Johnson sold to Scott M. Hughes $173,000
Town of Watson: 6989 Austin Road, John D. Reape sold to Curtis Archibald $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 22, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9715 Beaver Falls Road, Judith A. Teegardin sold to Matthew S. Johnson $180,000
Town of Denmark: Roberts Road, Francis M. Bush sold to John Williams $14,900
Town of Diana: 7761 Alpine Road, Brian Ervay sold to Bruce A. Smith $160,000
Town of Greig: 6623 Otter Creek Road, Charles W. Cobb sold to Charles W. Cobb Jr. $1
Town of Leyden: Four parcels, Route 12D, Amanda C. Fitzwater sold to Devin L. Levesque $1
Village of Lowville: 7721 Park Avenue, Larry Clark Woolshlager sold to Cornerstone 6:48 LLC $120,000
Town of Martinsburg: Route 26, 121 Fabrications LLC sold to Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department $20,000
Town of New Bremen: Dicob Road, Brien L. Tabolt sold to Barry L. Cummings $1
Town of Osceola: 1431 Osceola Road, Richard Meagher sold to Delaney M. Meagher $1
Town of West Turin: 4059 Page Road, Timothy L. Moore sold to Michael Trautschold $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 25, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, Old Croghan Road, Thomas E. Yancey sold to Gary Leslie Noftsier $75,000
Town of Denmark: 10718 Harris Road, Jordan D. Brandt sold to NCFC Empire Realty Group LLC $57,000
Town of Denmark: 10610 Station Road, Larry L. Pacola sold to Kyle S. Miller $288,000
Town of Lewis: 2101 Osceola Road, Gateway Properties and Associates sold to Peter Harrington $37,500
Town of Leyden: 3628 McDonald Road, Heather S. Brown sold to Heather S. Brown $10
Village of Lowville: 5384 Eugene Street, Loren V. Allen sold to Allen Rental Properties LLC $0
Village of Lowville: 5416 Rural Avenue, Jeremy A. Kelly sold to Brian M. Zehr $300,000
Town of New Bremen: 9564 Pine Tree Lane, Jenna A. Sheehan sold to Jay Martin $185,900
Town of New Bremen: 8512 Van Amber Road, Bruce M. Peck sold to David B. Carlisle $36,882
Town of Osceola: Nine parcels, North Osceola Road, Wayne L. Kwasniewski sold to Lesser Wilderness Trust $1
Town of Osceola: 1416 Osceola Road, Jeffrey S. Koopus sold to Jane Milliman $11
Town of West Turin: 2149 Route 26, Glenn Craig sold to B4K Ranch LLC $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 26, 2022:
Town of New Bremen: 9563 Pine Tree Lane, Lila M. Ovando sold to Leslie Bush $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 27, 2022:
Town of Greig: 5587 Partridgeville Road, Brian P. Kuhns sold to Christopher Valenti $90,000
Town of Lewis: 1184 Route 26, Weleho Properties LLC sold to Aaron Ettinger $80,000
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc. sold to Paul Fischer $35,995
Town of Montague: 1514 Mad River Lane, Randolph T. Winston sold to Winston Revocable Trust $0
Town of Watson: 6784-6785 River Road, Patricia Lehosky Bullington sold to Patricia Lehosky Bullington $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 28, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 8884 Long Pond Road, Brooke R. Pate sold to Tyler D. Hoch $84,000
Town of Diana: Blue Heron Drive, Stephen R. Ersteniuk sold to Michael Lee Ersteniuk $0
Town of Leyden: 2025 Route 12D, Lucy C. Wawrzyniak sold to Daniel Hunter Planck $60,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3013 River Road, Heather L. Fahey sold to Heather L. Fahey $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 29, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 2053 Doran Road, Peter M. Warner sold to Peter M. Warner $7,000
Town of Diana: Three parcels, North Shore Road, Eileen Burge sold to Terry A. Burge $0
Town of Diana: 5629 Lewisburg Extension Road, Arthur D. Frisina sold to Michael Raymond Clounch $115,000
Town of Greig: 8436 Cottage Road, Hammecker Irrevocable Trust sold to Breezy Pines LLC $1
Town of Osceola: Ryan Road, Roger A. Odell sold to Mark Voudren $41,900
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 13, 2022:
Town of Macomb: 9.26 acres, 386 County Route 8, Brian P. Siegelm, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Ronald D. Mclaurin, Fort Drum $132,000
Town of Louisville: 0.248 acres, 466 Route 131, Brent Mellen and Breanna Mellen, Massena, sold to Brian K. Norton and Judy E. Norton, Waddington $290,000
Town of Massena: 0.22 acres, beginning on intersection of south bounds of East Orvis Street and east bounds of Brighton Street, Joel Perez, Lake Wylie S.C., sold to Kason Tarbell, Akwesasne $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 48 Clarkson Avenue, Thomas J. Kraynak and Sophie M. Kraynak, Massena, sold to Sarah B. Ruby, Massena $197,000
Town of Brasher: 48 acres, beginning on line of lot leading from Brasher Falls to Helena, along blazed line on boundary of lands owned by Harlow K. Yaddow, John W. Burgoyne and Barbara A. Burgoyne, North Lawrence, sold to Nathan J. Trumble, Brushton $120,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 307 County Route 28, Reverse Mortgage Funding, Lansing, Mich., sold to Thomas J. Godfrey, Ogdensburg $62,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 541 State Street, Teri A. Williams, Ogdensburg, sold to Katie A. King, Ogdensburg $55,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 9560 Five Mile Line Road, A,y L. Stevenson, Ogdensburg, sold to Marla M. Kinch, Ogdensburg $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 14, 2022:
Town of Russell: 30.06 acres, 1160 North Woods Road, Kenneth L. Ritter, Hermon, sold to John P. Zeh III and Carol J. Zeh, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcels, 9 and 11 Sober Street, Karen A. Richards, Richlands, administratrix of estate of the late Anita J. Fraser, sold to Matthew Trim, Norfolk $60,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 5 on Tucker Subdivision Section 2, Carol L. Wright, Watertown, sold to Larry Legault, Massena $10,000
Town of Gouverneur: 26.03 acres, beginning on Scotch Settlement Road at southern corner of lands of Arthur M. Andrews Jr., Paul S. Mashaw and Kara L. Mashaw, Gouverneur, sold to Matthew W. Hartle, Gouverneur $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 720 New York Avenue, Gayle A. Steinburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Brandon J. Hazelton, Madrid $64,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 5, block 2, on Map No. E-7017-S, Don Quixote Quests Inc., Paul Smiths, sold to Thompson Management Group LLC, Rooseveltown $12,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 245 Trippany Road, Cody D. Blevins, Massena, sold to Philip Saunders and Rita B. Brown, Massena $145,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 50 Wells Street, Mangalore V. Bhat and Aswini Pai, Canton, sold to Lyndon G. Davis and Ronda L. Kuhn-Davis, Potsdam $132,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, Bingo Road, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Kyle O. Roach and Deidre R. Roach, Jacksonville, N.C. $29,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 170 West Barney Street, Nicole Sawyer, Gouverneur, sold to George W. Hays Jr., Gouverneur $85,000
Town of Hopkinton: 68 acres, beginning on Heath Road at northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Soule A. Lemar, Carla Denino, executor of estate of the late Joan Endriss, Staten Island, sold to Kiely McDonnell, Crown Point $40,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel 1: 1.854 acres, beginning on intersection of Alamogin Road with Woodley Way; and Parcel 2: 1.76 acres, beginning at intersection of Alamogin Road with Woodley Way, Peter Draveck and Kristen Draveck, Saratoga Springs, sold to Derrick Robinson, Boulder, Colo. $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 15, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.548 acres, 570 and 570A South Main Street, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Timothy M. Gardner III, Massena $8,000
Town of Massena: 0.15 acres, 2 Isabel Street, Patricia M. Cunningham, Massena, sold to Angela M. Travis, Glenns Falls $100,000
Town of Norfolk: 50 acres, beginning on Old Market Road at northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Benjamin T. Daggett, Ronald T. Daggett and Christine L. Daggett, Norwood, sold to Leon J. Ober and Irene Ober, Norwood $75,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 3914 and 3918 Route 56 and Windmill Road, Edward J. Boyce and Brenda C. Boyce, Colton, sold to Jeremy McNamara and Deanna McNamara, Colton $45,000
Town of Pierrepont: 9.43 acres, 503 Howardville Road, Philip R. Royce and Kira E. Royce, Canton, sold to Thomas Morrell and Erica C. Morrell, Burlington, Vt. $269,000
Town of Pierrepont: 17.88 acres, beginning on Howardville Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of John M. Meagher and Francis J. Grembowicz, Lorene Royce, Degrasse, sold to Thomas Morrell and Erica C. Morrell, Burlington, Vt. $25,000
Town of Lisbon: 45 acres, 11.15 acres and 50.92 acres, 565 Dollar Road, Mose M. Swartzentruber and Lavina M. Swartzentruber, Heuvelton, sold to Henry M. Miller and Susie M. Miller, Heuvelton $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 18, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 34 Larnard Street, Randy Martin, Potsdam; and Paul Bradley, Potsdam, sold to James O. York Jr., Potsdam $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 38.04 acres, 8011 Route 11, Nicholas E. Larche, Plattsburgh, sold to Sean Myers, Palmyra $205,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.35 acres, 29 Elliott Road, David A. Smith, Hermon, administrator of estate of the late Robert C. Smith, sold to Wayne Taillon, Madrid $40,000
Town of Parishville: 4.04 acres, 1499 County Route 58, Christopher P. Grudowski, Colton; and Victoria R. Frisina, Redwood, sold to David J. Sanford and Sandee L. Sanford, Hannawa Falls $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 19, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.63 acres, Portion of 48 Monkey Hill Road, Bradley J. McLaughlin, Ogdensburg, sold to John D. Carter and Laurie A. Carter, Ogdensburg; and Laura A. Carter-Bishop, DeKalb Junction $13,000 Town of Lawrence: Parcel, Route 11, Rose M. Costanzo, Massena, sold to John H. Lashomb and Sarah J. Lashomb, North Lawrence $6,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, lot 31 of John Hartwell Kerr Subdivision, Rita C. Cook, Willow Spring, N.C., sold to Carleton Brickey, Potsdam $4,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.323 acres, 56 Birchwood Drive, Corey J. Storrin, Gouverneur, sold to Jerry Long and Rebecca Long, Lowville $175,000
Town of Canton: 40.08 acres, 302 Pink School House Road, Kerry E. Clause and Penny A. Clause, Canton, sold to Travis J. Todd and Nichole L. Todd, Canton $291,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.5 acres, 751, 753 and 757 County Route 34, Mary Taylor, Massena, sold to Quanisha L. Sneed, Potsdam $40,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 3260 County Route 6, Lisa M. Schnorr, Heuvelton, sold to Scott E. Marceau, Waterville $170,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 346 Lazy River Road, Bruce A. Palmer and Alfreeda J. Palmer, Hermon, sold to Nicholas A. Kaczor and Allyson M. Kaczor, Zionsville, Pa. $500,000
Town of Canton: 1.21 acres, 70 Churchill Street, Travis J. Todd and Nichols L. Todd, Canton, sold to Robert L. Weng III and Melissa R. Weng, Canton $159,000
Town of Hopkinton: 50 acres, beginning in southwest corner of subsection of section 2, Gordon Merrick, Lisbon, sold to David Salamy and Lauri Salamy, Saranac Lake $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.