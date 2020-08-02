Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 20:
Town of Cape Vincent: 37.07 acres, Fox Creek Road, Jason R. Bourquin and Donna J. Bourquin, Cape Vincent, sold to Nicholas A. Ada and Lauren P. Baker, Flagstaff, Ariz. $283,500
Village of Black River: 0.31 acres, 148 W. Remington St., John H. Cullen, Port Hope, Ontario, as executor of the Mary Jane Cullen estate, sold to Megan Claire Cain, Bellefonte, Pa. $169,000
Village of Clayton: 0.09 acre, 514 Mary St., Deborah M. Dunn, Lowville, Pamela A. Tordy, Alexandria Bay and Helena F. Call, Clayton, sold to Robert B. Radtke and Jarah C. Radtke, Yulee, Fla. $127,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.57 acres, 2546 Pond Shore Drive, Frederick Dean Lewis Jr. and Lavone R. Lewis, Broadway, N.C., sold to Shannon J. Brewster, Cape Vincent $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 1005 Gotham St., Mary Jo D. Adams, Watertown, sold to Lindsey C. Baugher, Watertown $148,500
Village of Carthage: 0.5 acres, 547 Adelaide St., Barbara Montgomery, Carthage, sold to Scott Bacon and Kaitlyn Sipos, Natural Bridge $113,000
Town of Lyme: 0.27 acres, 3598 Flanders Road, Sara F. Austin-Wilson, Syracuse, sold to Mark Delehanty and Cindy Delehanty, Reading, Pa. $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 310 Arlington St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Lee-Ann J. Wheeler, Watertown $33,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 524 Clay St., Ragan’s Rental Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Eduardo R. Perez-Ramirez, Woodside $20,000
Town of Hounsfield: 3.1 acres, Military Road, James C. Clark and Kathleen K. Clark, Redwood, sold to Cameron Savage and Anna-Marie Savage, Watertown $23,000
Town of Antwerp: Four parcels totaling 18.32 acres, 35091 Pulpit Rock Road, Loren W. Smith, Philadelphia, sold to Kevin T. Canfield, Philadelphia $150,000
Town of Watertown: 5.26 acres, 20234 County Route 63, Thomas E. Horning, Watertown, sold to Jennifer M. Chance and Devon F. McCarthy, Watertown $330,000
Town of LeRay: 6.16 acres, 29203 Steinhilber Road, Robert L. Engle and Bonnie J. Engle, Philadelphia, sold to David E. Huntsman Jr., Evans Mills $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 119 Moore Ave., Faith Fellowship of Watertown Inc., Watertown, sold to Jieun Ahn and Nathaneal J. Rafferty, Dexter $125,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.57 acres, 39053 Creek Road, Michael P. Colao and Christine M. Martin, Homosassa, Fla., sold to Melissa Rookman, Watertown $10,000
Town of Theresa: 10.28 acres, State Route 37, June M. Davis, Philadelphia, sold to Michael R. Martin, Ogdensburg $10,000
Village of Black River: 0.35 acres, 112 Pine Drive, Christopher Mann and Stephanie Mann, Black River, sold to Jacob R. Shaffer and Sarah J. Shaffer, Black River $222,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 21:
Town of Henderson: 0.35 acres, 11713 Rays Bay Road, Louis F. Dufresne, Adams Center, sold to Robert C. Piddock and Kathryn W. Piddock, Adams $140,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.22 acres, 437 Ambrose St., Michael T. Dion, Uxbridge, Mass., sold to Kelly M. Clark, Sackets Harbor $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.71 acres, 464 Flower Ave W., Jessica M. Caprara, Brownville, sold to Eric O. Krebs and Laura M. Krebs, Watertown $270,000
Town of Lyme: 0.23 acres, 10320 County Route 125, Donna A. Bushnell, Liverpool, Douglas A. Larkin, Wingdale, David A. Larkin, Elbridge and Judith Larkin, Liverpool, sold to Patrick Hathaway and Kristina Hathaway, Chaumont $145,000
Town of Henderson: 0.37 acres, 12440 County Route 72, Theodore Karl Rice, Oakdale, Minn., Stephen Arthur Rice, Saint Paul, Minn. and Penelope Rice Nolte, Montpelier, Vt., sold to James A. Whitney and Judith M. Whitney, Canastota $40,000
Town of Orleans: 5.33 acres, 34881 Carter Street Road, David Swift and Adele Swift, LaFargeville, sold to Donald Donovan and Mary Donovan, LaFargeville $52,000
Town of Ellisburg: 4.9 acres, 7623 U.S. Route 11, James W. Shutts Jr., Kevin D. Shutts and Doreen L. Baker, as trustees of the Shutts Family Trust, Adams, sold to Mathew A. Grimshaw, Mannsville $63,800
Village of Evans Mills: 0.96 acres, 8747 N. Main St., Gregory J. Pluhar and Jacqueline C. Satterfield, Wiesbaden, Germany, sold to Dylan Ronan, Fort Drum $188,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 943 Superior St., Equity Trust Company, Westlake, Ohio, sold to George G. Brewer, Watertown $143,500
Town of Watertown: 6.06 acres, Plank Road, Ali Hourani, Round Rock, Texas, sold to Tyler Laisdell, Adams Center $16,005
Town of Theresa: 9.83 acres, 43808 County Route 21, Pauline Forsythe, Fineview, sold to Walter G. Woolbaugh and Judith Woolbaugh, Kirkwood $56,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 22:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 134 Colorado Ave., Michael Doe and Karen C. Doe, Watertown, sold to Jennifer K. Morris, Watertown $132,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 168 Sterling St., Wayne B. Wager and Deborah J. Wager, Syracuse, sold to Paul Finch, Syracuse $170,000
Village of Black River: 0.2 acres, 102-104 Maple St., Kilcarberry Inc., Jamaica, sold to Sean Michael Hennessey and Betsy Hennessey, Black River $0
Village of Adams: 0.36 acres, 14 Hungerford Ave., Sheena L. Kirby and Mark J. Peabody, Adams, sold to Michael E. Sourwine and Brook M. Laisdell, Watertown $192,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 1163 Temple St., Degel Israel, Watertown, sold to Kevin Caldwell, Watertown $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 337 S. Pleasant St., Sharon A. Addison, Watertown, sold to Kevin J. Caldwell, Watertown $239,500
Village of Alexandria Bay: Two parcels: 1) 0.02 acre, 23 Harbor Villas, 2) 140 square foot right of way, Alfred T. Gentile and Laurie A. Gentile, Baldwinsville, sold to Joseph H. Rogers and Laura A. Hatfield, Lyndeborough, N.H. $285,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: Unknown acres, Harbor Villas, GLA Marina LLC, Tully and Carnegie Bay Marina LLC, Carthage, sold to Joseph H. Rogers and Laura A. Hatfield, Lyndeborough, N.H. $0
Town of LeRay: 33.73 acres, Keyser Road, William R. Jesmore II, Evans Mills, sold to Brandon Phillip Desrosiers and Bridgette Ranae Drake, Evans Mills $50,000
Town of LeRay: 0.2 acres, 24747 Sanford Corners Road, Jade F. Montressor and Jamie E. Montressor, Calcium, sold to Taylor Endres, Watertown $163,000
Town of Theresa: 3.73 acres, 30855 State Route 26, Lloyd B. Martin and Mary Ann Martin, Theresa, sold to Randy Centorani and Danielle Centorani, Colorado Springs, Colo. $218,000
Village of Clayton: No acreage, 610 Riverside Drive, Unit C, 610 Riverside LLC, Clayton, sold to Mary Carol Mark, South Miami, Fla. $942,008
Town of Alexandria: 0.25 acres, 50138 Rocky Pine Island, Walter Hamm and Trudi Hamm, Waverly, Pa., sold to Peter A. Zakriski Jr. and Janice B. Zakriski, Cherry Creek $239,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 23:
Village of Black River: 0.52 acres, 109 Union St., William K. May, Black River, sold to Jesus Lee Perez and Barbara Jean May Perez, Frederick, Md. $0
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 640 Academy St., Sandra LaPlante, Chadwicks, George LaPlante, Adams, James LaPlante, Warwick and Susan Louis Jacques, Las Vegas, Nev., sold to Jodi Herrick, Watertown $92,700
Town of Theresa: 298 acres, 35868 State Route 37, Amanda Kingsbury and Kevin Kingsbury, Gouverneur, sold to Stanley Dipietro, Temple Terrace, Fla. $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1133 Franklin St., John Eiss and Tamala Eiss, Watertown, sold to Steven C. Womack and Jaclyn K. Womack, Vancouver, Wash. $165,400
Town of Lyme: 6.2 acres, 25766 Walrath Road, Mark S. Weidert and Jennifer R. Weidert, Dothan, Ala., sold to Michael Rousell and Colleen Rousell, address unavailable $292,500
Town of Clayton: 0.6 acres, 42734 Murray Island, Daniel L. Doherty and Mary D. Doherty, Syracuse, sold to Robert B. Hanna and Kathleen D. Hanna, Washington, N.C. and Eleanor M. Hanna and Jeffrey R. Hanna, Fayetteville $260,000
Town of Watertown: 5.69 acres, 15890 Hamp Road, Patrick J. Siragusa and Maureen Siragusa, Watertown, sold to Cody Reynolds and Rebecca Reynolds, Watertown $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 821 Davidson St., David F. Wilder, Watertown, sold to Florine Pietramala and Patrina Conormon, Watertown $185,000
Town of Brownville: 0.15 acres, 22795 County Route 59, Patrick M. Gaines and Cathy L. Gaines, Black River, sold to Anthony A. Burnash and Rebecca S. Burnash, Rodman $132,500
Town and Village of Philadelphia: Two parcels totaling 0.52 acres, 34187 Holkins Road, Joni T. Bates, Philadelphia, sold to Justin H. Gleisner, Philadelphia $143,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.7 acres, 48260 Angell Island, Christopher Angell and Deborah L. Angell, Norwalk, Ohio, sold to Jeffrey D. Durand and Stacey R. Durand, Redwood $196,000
Town of Antwerp: 4.2 acres, 42145 Camel Hill Road, David G. Cunningham and Laura J. Cunningham, Antwerp, sold to Brian G. Kimmett and Brenda R. Kimmett, Antwerp $127,000
Town of Wilna: 1.4 acres, 43841 County Route 41, Gregory Elwood Calhoun and Jennifer A. Calhoun, Clayton, sold to Samantha Williams, Natural Bridge $29,000
Village of Adams: 0.48 acres, 51 Spring St., Connie R. Romeo, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to Jonathan P. Lawlee and Kara J. Lawlee, Adams $1
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 512 Mundy St., Wade A. Swatsworth, Watertown, sold to Ronald W. England and Heidi L. England, Calcium $25,000
Town of Wilna: 0.36 acres, County Route 41, Mark A. Face, Natural Bridge, sold to Town of Wilna $1
Town of Watertown: 5.13 acres, 15898 Hamp Road, Richard Musto and Anna Musto, Schenectady, sold to Cody Reynolds and Rebecca Reynolds, Watertown $25,000
Village of Mannsville: 2.8 acres, 456 N. Main St., Joanne Phillips and Elizabeth M. Denney, as executors of the Robert S. Austin estate, no address listed, sold to Jeffrey Stowell, Adams $95,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 1:
Town of Lewis: 4019 Osceola Road, Janette D. Poliandro, sold to James C. Fuller $55,000
Town of New Bremen: Auctor Road, Elizabeth Houppert, sold to MaryJo Coleman $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 2:
Town of Lewis: 3892 Weiler Road, Robert J. Dawson, sold to Christopher Daniel Jones $76,850
Town of Watson: 6801 Passenger Pond Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Walter Fairbanks $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 3:
Town of Croghan: 9659 Toy Town Road, Lionel P. Batuyong, sold to Nicole Marie Loomis $53,000
Town of Diana: 14101 S. Bonaparte Road, Douglas E. Murphy, sold to Kimberly Perrigo $45,000
Town of Montague: Tom Sawyer Truck Trail, Dean Curtis, sold to James Bielby $39,000
Town of Watson: 7275 N. Chases Lake Road, Douglas L. Olmstead, sold to Michael Gudridge $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 4:
Town of Greig: 6495 Partridgeville Road, Mary Lou Weaver, sold to Brantingham Camp LLC $10,500
Town of Leyden: Ziegler Road, Narlesky Irrevocable Trust, sold to Andrew Dolan $7,950
Town of New Bremen: 8358 Auctor Road, Laurie S. Desjardins, sold to Emerson R. Lyndaker Jr. $55,000
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc, sold to Charles F. Raes $22,995
Village of Turin: 4167 State Route 26, David A. Bassette, sold to Susan J. Fambrough $45,320
Town of Turin: 4267 State Route 12, Garrett E. Austin, sold to Calder M. Roggie $107,000
Town of Watson: 6524 Erie Canal Road, Barry L. Parker, sold to Daniel Beagley $106,500
Town of Watson: Lustyik Camp Road, Edward Francis Besaw, sold to Michael Overton $9,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 5:
Town of Harrisburg: 3128 Boshart Road, Frederick A. Holder, sold to Jennifer C. West $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 17, 2020:
Town of Parishville: 0.686 acres, beginning at Chapel Hill Road intersecting the north boundary of lands now or formerly of Sumner W. Wilson and Ella V. Wilson, Robert K. Yoran, Kingsport, Tenn., sold to Robert W. Bradish Jr., Colton $63,000
Town of Norfolk: 9.3 acres, off Prairie Street, Edward P. Crowley, Bedford, N.H., sold to James L. McFaddin and Michael J. McFaddin, Norwood $4,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.18 acres, beginning at Rensselaer Road at westerly line of Harry J. and Reana L. Bradley property, Larry D. Bouchey Jr. and Lindsey J. Bougler Bouchey, Heuvelton, sold to Logan Armstrong, Heuvelton $60,000
Town of Canton: 0.11 acres, beginning on east bounds of Churchill Street marking southeast corner of land of Raymond L. Ashlaw and Patricia A. Ashlaw, Stacey Lea Irwin, Gouverneur, sold to Sheila Purves, Pyrites $50,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, lots 178, 193, 194, 178, 235 and 246 of Terrace Park Subdivision on map by M.E. Church, L. Ruth Varley and Michael L. Varley, Ogdensburg, sold to Debra S. Pinger, Ogdensburg $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, beginning in north bounds of Lafayette Street and east bounds of Hamilton Street, Jade J. Vernsey, Ogdensburg, and Timothy M. Vernsey, Ogdensburg, sold to Jonica Tebo, Ogdensburg $85,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.94 acres, south of Route 68, northwest of Glenmeal Road and northeast and southwest of Vebber Road, Christine M. Thompson, Tupper Lake, sold to Kenneth L. Stone and Sherry L. Stone, Canton $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 20, 2020:
Town of Madrid: 1.11 acres, in mile square 77, beginning at Pearson Road and Buck Road, Shirley E. Champion, Alexandria Bay, sold to Eric S. Todd, Madrid $10,000
Towns of Fine and Clifton: Parcel 1: 0.55 acres, beginning at line between Town of Fine and Town of Clifton south of Redway’s Store; Parcel 2: Parcel, beginning on Route 3 in the Hamlet of Star Lake in westerly line of St. Hubert’s Catholic Church property; Parcel 3: Parcel, beginning at northerly bounds of public highway leading easterly from town line between Clifton and Fine; and Parcel 4: Parcel, beginning at northerly bounds of public highway leading easterly from town line between Clifton and Fine, Peggy A. Capko, Park Ridge, N.J. and Athena K. Zois, Nutley, N.J., sold to Shane L. Hunter and Rebecca J. Hunter, Brushton $8,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel 1: 3.2 acres, part of lot 78, beginning at Orebed road at northeast corner of school house lot; and Parcel 2: in northeast corner of 24.86 acre parcel southerly from northeast corner along road leading from Pierrepont to Cooks Corners, Danielle M. Peck and Jonathan G. Lafave, Norwood, sold to Jeffrey P. Lashomb, Tupper Lake $20,000
Town of Fine: 52.04 acres, beginning from eastern high water mark of Flat Rock Reservoir of Oswegatchie River from coummon boundary line between lands now or formerly of Benedict J. and Lucia A. Sander and lands now or formerly of Patrick W. Sovay, Thomas J. Griffin Jr. and Michael P. Griffin, Patrick W. Sovay, Thomas J. Griffin Jr. and Michael P. Griffin, Star Lake, sold to Benedict J. Sander and Lucia A. Sander, Oswegatchie $31,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 21, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, beginning on southerly bounds of Proctor Avenue at northwest corner of lands of Bresett, William McNally and Maureen McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Erik Melchor Castaneda, Potsdam $76,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.662 acres, 256 County Route 28, Rhonda M. Fergison, administrator of the estate of the late Charlotte M. Dumas, Lisbon, sold to Drew Costigan, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, portion of lot 21 of Subdivision of Lots on Morris Tract, beginning in easterly bounds of Sober Street at southwesterly corner of lands of Daniel A. Dufore and Lynne M. Dufore, Michael W. Howard and Stephanie A. Howard, Norfolk, sold to Lisa Stickney, Moira $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 22, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 39.99 acres, beginning at road at northwest corner of land deeded to N. Crary Jr. to lands formerly owned by E.B. Mott and later by F.A. Morrison, Allen R. Stewart, Canton, sold to Scott D. Mulhollen and Dawne M. Mulhollen, Lindley $185,000
Town of Brasher: 10 acres, part of first and third parcels in deed conveying property from H. Benjamin Chase to Ficsher Ames, beginning at junction of Ridge Road and Eamon Road, Junming Huang and Su Lin Huang, Harrington, Del., sold to Anne M. Smith, Massena $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 23, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 0.15 acres, westerly of County Route 17 (Green Street) to most northerly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Gordon W. Poole and Elma M. Poole, Gordon W. Poole, DeKalb Junction, sold to Sean M. Conklin, DeKalb Junction $22,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 24, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northeasterly part of lot 1 and westerly part of lot 2 in block 9, bounded on north by Washington Stree and east by Patterson Street, Anthony D. McNichol V and Jacquelyn C. Sovie McNichol, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael C. Durham, New York City $80,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.66 acres, in mile square lot 55, beginning on South Canton Road marking southwest corner of land of Patenaude, Michael Vancelette and Liann M. Vancelette, Henderson, Nev., sold to Sunday W. Smith, Potsdam $200,000
Town of Lisbon: 39.48 acres, southwesterly corner of lot 1 of section 2 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lee J. Clark, Noel L. Allen and Paula Allen, Trenton, Utah, sold to marguerite A. Thompson, Ogdensburg $300,000
Towns of Hopkinton and Lawrence: 1.17 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of County Road 49 intersection with north boundary of lands now or formerly of Charles M. Dominy and Elsie J. Dominy, David F. Fullerton, Nicholville, sold to Christopher D. Durant and Natasha Durant, North Lawrence $101,000
Town of Colton: 0.333 acres, southerly of Cottage Road in westerly boundary of a parcel now or formerly of Denis Hudon and Barbara Hudon, Judith A. Longshore, individually and as trustee of The Judith A. Longshore Revocable Trust, Canton, and David Corbett and Michelle C. Corbett, sold to David Corbett and Michelle C. Corbett, Canton $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 27, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 5.41 acres, beginning at Mackey Road at intersection with Route 345, Japheth March, Potsdam, sold to Trevor J. Patrick and Diane M. Patrick, Potsdam $3,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, beginning in south bounds of Chestnut Street marking northwest corner of land of Layne, Diego Nocetti and Luciana Echazu, Potsdam, sold to Matthew Tessier, Potsdam $117,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 3358 Route 11B, Wade R. Snyder, Winthrop, sold to Michael J. Weller, Brasher Falls $25,000
Town of Rossie: 19.63 acres, in farm lots 70 and 71, beginning at Lockie Road and westerly corner of lands conveyed to Phelps Jr. and Carolyn Ball, Richard L. Biddle, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Kevin R. McBride and Christina M. McBride, Gouverneur, Billy L. McBride and Ellen McBride, Gouverneur, and Thomas E. Flood and Kimberly C. Flood, Gouverneur $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 28, 2020:
Town of Fine: 40.5 acres, beginning at a post in line between lots 13 and 14 at northwest corner of W.S. Marsh lot, Craig Demmon, Star Lake, and Alison Benjamin, Star lake, sold to lee J. Mathews and Mellisa A. Mathews, Oswegatchie $48,000
Town of Potsdam: 71 acres, south of County Route 35 and east of Route 345 in mile square 5, Nicholas C. Rulffes, Norwood, sold to Jessica A. Thompson, Potsdam $145,000
Village of Gouverneur: 6,600 square feet, beginning on Parker Street South from southwest corner of lot 4 of Draper’s Village, Arne K. Ormasen and Debra J. Ormasen, Richville, sold to Elizabeth G. Spinelli, Gouverneur $14,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 29, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 16.81 acres, southwest of Post Road in Great Lot 36, Robert R. Demarais and Ann M. Demarais, Colton, sold to Donald C. Warner II and Loretta L. Regan-Warner, Colton $8,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, part of parcel of so-called Heath Farm in mile square 70, beginning at Potsdam-Hopkinton Road and southwest corner of parcel previously conveyed to F. Alger, James Hendershot Jr. and Donna Hendershot, York, S.C., sold to Justin Bartholomew and Mary Bartholomew, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part os River Street lots 12 and 14 on west side of River Street, Barbara Farnsworth, Cowlesville, sold to Kirk A. Colbert, Norfolk $26,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at easterly line of DeKalb Road at intersection with northerly line of Union Street, Marilyn L. Geddis, trustee of Marilyn L. Geddis Revocable Trust, Sun City Center, Fla., sold to Nicholas and Casey Montroy, Rensselear Falls $95,000
Town of DePeyster: 4.25 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lands owned by Debra M. Weinkauf at southwest corner, Elmer S. Phillips, Colton, sold to Justin F. White and Jessica A. White, Heuvelton $8,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, in mile square 6 and 7 of 8th Range in easterly part of lot 27 on northerly side of Canton Turnpike, Andrea Newell, Canton, sold to Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls $12,000
