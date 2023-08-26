The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2023:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.403 acres, 110 Monroe Street, Zachary R. Collins, Sackets Harbor, sold to Michael Denehy, Sackets Harbor $292,700
Town of Champion: 0.98 acres, 24231 County Route 47, Theodore L. Trudeau and Mary I. Trudeau, Carthage, sold to Bailey Colson and Kimberly Colson, Arlington, Va. $205,000
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 599 South James Street, N&G Rentals LLC, Watertown, sold to MAD3 LLC, Carthage $20,000
Town of Watertown: 2.731 acres, beginning on westerly side of Floral Drive at corner of parcel deeded to Richard A. Cean Sr. and Fran L. Cean, Misty Rebb, Watertown, sold to Phillip BP Stevens and Jenna J. Stevens, Watertown $15,500
Town of Champion: 3.47 acres, 33135 County Route 143, Bonnie M. Beirman, by Charmaine L. Gaines, attorney-in-fact, Carthage, sold to C. Michael Nuffer and Candee L. Nuffer, Watertown $70,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, County Route 46, lots 3 and 4, Valley of the Bees LLC, Carthage, sold to NIO Global NY Inc., Babylon $18,000
Town of Henderson: 1.024 acres, 14691 Hovey Tract Road, Thomas H. Bradley III, Watertown, sold to Martha A. Morgan and Thomas D. Barnes, Philadelphia, Pa. $680,000
City of Watertown: 0.128 acres, 312 West Woodruff Street, Tara A. Phillips-McAuliffe, Sackets Harbor, sold to Tyler Stachowski, Puyallup, Wash. $197,500
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, south of Route 11, tax map number 74.15-1-17.322, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Laurentian Brokers LLC, Clayton $2,100
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, south of Route 11, tax map number, 74.15-1-17.323, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Laurentian Brokers LLC, Clayton $60
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 7, 2023:
Town of Clayton: 0.18 acres, 138 State Street, Katalin I. Danielson, Clayton, sold to Grandvue Properties LLC, Clinton $42,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 25840 County Route 3, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brent Dean Storie, Philadelphia $9,500
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 43488 Route 37, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brent Dean Storie, Philadelphia $23,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, 36 Garden Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brent Dean Storie, Philadelphia $20,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 32861 Dog Hill Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brent Dean Storie, Philadelphia $20,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, Bridge Road, tax map number 6.46-1-3.8, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brent Dean Storie, Philadelphia $25
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 214 Riverside Avenue, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brent Dean Storie, Philadelphia $20,500
Town of LeRay: Parcel, Elm Ridge Road, tax map number 45.00-3-30, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, trustees of Dennis L. Esche and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $1,000
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 363 South James Street, Lucas R. Connolly, Carthage; and Wendy K. Connolly, Carthage, sold to Michael B. Williamson and Katja Williamson, Carthage $270,000
Town of LeRay: 0.315 acres, 39573 Maple Street, Harry L. Palomino, Black River, sold to Lacarla M. Fetzer, Leesville, La. $292,000
Town of Wilna: 0.309 acres, 473 South Mechanic Street, Dillon Black, Watertown, sold to Drake A. Hughes, Oak Grove, Ky. $99,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 820 Rutland Place, David C. Abell, successor trustee of Abell Family Trust, Yorkville, sold to C. Michael Nuffer, Watertown $20,100
City of Watertown: 0.229 acres, 389 Pawling Street, William J. Tufo, Chaumont, sold to Flight Home Solutions LLC, Raleigh, N.C. $52,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.75 acres, 44408 Reynolds Road, Richard L. Sourwine, Alexandria Bay, sold to Wade Allen IV and Corey R. Walts, Redwood $130,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 15402 O’Dell Road, Daniel P. Olney, Rochester, sold to Amanda Ridsdale, Copenhagen $95,700
Town of LeRay: 1.22 acres, 28193 Route 11, Jeff O. Spain, Skaneateles, sold to Kaitlin Harbold and Jason Harbold, Fort Drum $280,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.85 acres, 26320 Allen Drive, Kyle Joseph Greene, Watertown, sold to Juan Mendez and Shelley Mendez, Olympia, Wash. $290,000
Town of Watertown: 2.05 acres, 21277 Fox Ridge Road, Kurtis Bennett and Sara Bennett, Watertown, sold to Derek Adams and Lee Ann Adams, Watertown $480,800
Town of Hounsfield: 0.55 acres, lot 13, north west of Vollum Road, Lawler Realty LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Z Max Holdings LTD, Sackets Harbor $150,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.56 acres, lot 5, north west of Vollum Road, Lawler Realty LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Z Max Holdings LTD, Sackets Harbor $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 8, 2023:
Town of LeRay: 5.28 acres, 26233 Keyser Road, Charles E. Farrell, Watertown, sold to Matthew Morin, LaFargeville $22,500
Town of Champion: 0.68 acres, 21980 Freedom Drive, Team OBS LLC, Williamsville, sold to Daniel R. Parker and Melissa S. Parker, Eagle River, Ark. $360,000
City of Watertown: 0.148 acres, 608 Franklin Street, Aquasco Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Michael I. Bretfeld, Fort Drum $25,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.143 acres, 112 Washington Place, Nicholas L.D. Weidow and Jessica R. Weidow, Sackets Harbor, sold to Joseph J. Widrick and Donna G. Widrick, Waxahachie, Texas $195,000
Town of Hounsfield: 5.062 acres, 13582 County Route 62, Sue A. Ives, Henderson, sold to Northern Pines Self Storage LLC, Sackets Harbor $475,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 32698 Railroad Street, Jacob E. Settle and Andrea J. Settle, Great Bend, sold to Christopher Dynes and Leah Dynes, Watertown $305,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 19 Franklin Street, Christopher Comandao, Carthage, sold to Cody J. Sommers and Vanessa M. Sommers, Fort Benning, Ga. $255,600
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 233 North School Street, Michelle M. Benson, administrator of estate of the late David L. Benson, Carthage, sold to Samuel Lander Pendleton, Colorado Springs, Colo. $137,800
City of Watertown: 0.267 acres, 1026 State Street, Eric Rolshouse and Jessica Rolshouse, Watertown, sold to Austin W. Johnson and Lisa M. Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. $280,000
Town of Wilna: 0.102 acres, 213 Church Street, Travis R. Moser, Croghan, sold to Legacy Home Stays LLC, Wooster, Ohio $123,497
Town of Ellisburg: 1.114 acres, 7809 Martin Road, John E. Dewitt, Adams, sold to James Turck Jr., Watertown $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 19, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, Gary T. Beller sold to Darrin L. Custer $55,000
Town of Lewis: 2351 Osceola Road, Heather J. Mathis sold to Emilee M. Mathis $1
Town of Martinsburg: 6510 Deforest Avenue, Ray E. Falk sold to Holly M. Falk $1
Town of Pinckney: 439 Waterman Road, James V. Davis sold to Bryan Bartholomew $32,500
Town of Watson: 6760 River Road, Dennis Everson sold to Rick S. Allen $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 20, 2023:
Town of Denmark: 2974 Roberts Road, John D. Beiler sold to Jacob S. Swarey $126,000
Town of Greig: 6137 Pine Grove Road, Douglas J. McNeil sold to Jean Herrala $0
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 5076 Pleasant Valley Road, Edward P. Martino sold to David Kahrs $200,000
Town of New Bremen: 7914 Number Four Road, James L. Blunt sold to Steven A. Ashley II $288,100
Town of Watson: Hemlock Drive, Evelyn Moonan sold to Jason Lyndaker $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 21, 2023:
Village of Lyons Falls: State Route 12, Town of West Turin sold to Michael L. Poste $600
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 22, 2023:
Town of Montague: 1072 Borland Road, Jeffrey L. Ginger sold to Jeffrey L. Ginger $0
Town of Montague: 1072 Borland Road, Jeffrey L. Ginger, sold to Denning Creek Camp LLC $0
Town of West Turin: 4668 Kraeger Road, Michael R. McLaughlin sold to Lindsay A. Roseler-Cardona $155,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 23, 2023:
Town of Greig: 5738 Partridgeville Road, Gregory Haskell sold to Frank Agate Jr. $320,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 26, 2023:
Town of Leyden: 2503 Route 12D, James F. Sullivan sold to Dawn M. Sullivan $1
Village of Lowville: 5558 Highland Avenue, Sandra J. Plumb sold to Barry L. Parker $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 27, 2023:
Village of Copenhagen: 3061 Mechanic Street, Lesley Nevills sold to Keith McDonald $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 29, 2023:
Village of Croghan: 9787 Route 812, James E. Scanlon sold to James Scanlon Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Croghan: 12550 Beartown Road, Steven J. Connelly sold to Wayne M. Reed $24,000
Town of Diana: Two parcels, 14187 State Street, James E. Scanlon sold to James Scanlon Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Diana: 12830 Route 812, Jessica Young, referee, sold to Nationstar Mortgage LLC $218,584
Town of Diana: 5664 Old State Road, Billy Ross Wooledge sold to Billy Ross Wooledge $1
Town of Greig: 7936 Pleasant Lake Road, North Shore Road Greg LLC sold to Michael Wallace $335,000
Town of Greig: 5361 North South Road, Christopher J. Valenti sold to Michael D. Edgar Jr. $343,400
Town of New Bremen: Hopps Road, Gary R. Hopps sold to Gary R. Hopps $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 6832 McAlpine Street, Eric J. Virkler sold to County of Lewis $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 30, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 12128 Jerden Falls Road, Neil L. Tuck Estate sold to Heather Delaney $3,200
Town of Denmark: 10743 Route 26, Jeffrey D. Nevills sold to Michael J. Nevills $148,006
Town of Greig: 5205 Lily Pond Road, Mary Ann Rogers sold to Christine A. Breckenridge $0
Village of Port Leyden: 7219 East Main Street, Tony E. Rocker Estate sold to Jacqueline Williams $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 3, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 9299 Erie Canal Road, Donna L. Lehman sold to Cynthia L. Thomas $1
Town of Lowville: 7919-7923 Number Three Road, Jacob David Beiler sold to David M. Beiler $0
Town of Martinsburg: Two parcels, Magdalene Street, Norman J. Moshier sold to Olivia C. Moshier $1
Town of Osceola: 2290 Kumrow Road, Evelyn M. Moonan sold to Richard N. Meagher $14,000
Town of Turin: 4210 Route 12, Walter Bursztynski sold to Karen Hill $300,000
Town of Watson: 7380 Number Four Road, David Tifft sold to Patrick O. Patterson $11
Town of Watson: 7942 Stony Lake Road, Paul N. Kampnich sold to Gary G. Rouleau $265,000
Town of Watson: Two parcels, East Shore Road, Mark A. Coming sold to Coming Family Trust $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 5, 2023:
Town of Lewis: 1176 Route 26, John Walter sold to Aaron Ettinger $62,000
Village of Turin: 4044 West Road, Patrick Kehoe sold to Richard Van Der Wall $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 6, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 6415 Maple Street, Robert K. Lyndaker sold to Amy S. Moore $235,000
Town of Denmark: Two parcels, Station Road, Aaron A. Miller sold to Moses H. Stoltzfus $200,000
Town of New Bremen: 9134 Cut Off Road, Brian LaChausse sold to Autumn B. LaChausse $15,599
Town of New Bremen: 8366 Van Amber Road, JLZ Irrevocable Trust sold to Kenneth A. Birchenough $289,000
Town of Pinckney: 8608 Whitesville Road, Emily Booth-Puffer sold to David Woodruff $60,000
Town of Watson: 6486 Pine Grove Road, Laurence J. Knapp Estate sold to Isaiah T. Yousey $135,000
Town of West Turin: 3925 Payne Road, Eileen R. Clark Estate sold to Scott York $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 7, 2023:
Town of Lewis: 2039 Osceola Road, Carolyn Hoyt sold to Jessica Wakefield $0
Village of Lowville: 5369 Summit Avenue, Christopher A. Costella sold to Joseph Austin $190,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Youngs Road, Spencer Brand sold to Spencer Brand $0
Town of Montague: 7252 McDonald Road, Daniel C. Bodenstein sold to James Richard Burgess $190,000
Town of Osceola: North Osceola Road, MDC Land & Timber LLC sold to Jacob Rombough $100,000
Town of Watson: 6307-6309 Stewart Lane Extension, Cole P. Dosztan sold to Robert W.G. Dosztan $1
Town of Watson: 6902 Austin Road, Joseph L. Suiter sold to Jeffrey M. Suiter $1
Town of West Turin: 5879 Lyman Road, Thomas Callahan sold to Robin Kurzweg $40,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.