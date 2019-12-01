The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 18:
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.21 acres, 678 Leray St., 2) 0.69 acres, 686 Leray St., Nelson C. Schorr, Watertown, sold to Northside Car Wash LLC, Watertown $290,000
Town of Henderson: 0.23 acres, 15321 Snowshoe Road, Jeffrey Z. Haun and Sarah C. Haun, Aptos, Calif., sold to Richard D. Geiger and Cynthia R. Farina, as trustees of the Richard D. Geiger and Cynthia R. Farina Revocable Trust, Trumansburg $239,000
City of Watertown: 1 acre, 214 Breen Ave., John Pecori Jr., Carol A. Pecori, John James Pecori, and Elizabeth Mary Nagraj, Watertown, sold to Roy C. Romano, Sackets Harbor $174,000
Town of Henderson: 1.01 acres, 10421 State Route 3, Andrew J. Garza, Adams Center, sold to Alex R. D’Alessandro, Sackets Harbor $105,060
Town of Lyme: 0.28 acres, 10316 County Route 125, Keith D. Watson, Chittenango, sold to Lance E. Bombard and Jennifer L. Delaney-Bombard, Watertown $118,450
Town of Rodman: 147.15 acres, Dobbins Road, Kathryn W. Dobbin, Adams, as trustee of the Gordon O. Dobbin and Kathryn W. Dobbin Revocable Trust, sold to Chad Frederick and Cara M. Frederick, Watertown $97,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.18 acre, 22 Liberty St., Joshua D. Mannigan and Belinda J. Mannigan, Carthage, sold to Donald B. Calamusa and Yolanda L. Calamusa, Carthage $130,000
Town of Clayton: 3.87 acres, Bartlett Point Road, David O. Cox and Mary D. Cox, Brick, N.J., sold to CM Family LLC, Clayton $77,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels totalling 2.06 acres, 36540 Bald Rock Road, Mikel Johnson, Clayton, sold to Michael S. Wallace and Danielle S. Wallace, Clayton $176,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.1 acres, 16099 County Route 63, Jeremy Allen, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jeremiah Rollins, Sackets Harbor $40,000
Town of LeRay: 2.15 acres, 25589 Beckwith Road, Mark L. Thibodeau and Heather M. Thibodeau, Savannah, Ga., sold to Tyrone Elliott and Clarissa Marie Elliott, Evans Mills $199,000
Village of West Carthage: 2.02 acres, 104 Bridge St., Daniel Gebhardt and Rebekah Gebhardt, Carthage, sold to Remi Yone Love, Wildomar, Calif. $220,000
Town of Brownville: 1.03 acres, 25198 Perch Lake Road, Taylor C. Caprara, Watertown, sold to Mario A. Lentine and Cindra L. Lentine, Black River $231,000
Town of Theresa: 0.51 acres, 44955 Harris Road, Leslie A. Casper, Penn Valley, Calif., sold to Barry J. Brosnan and Pamela S. Brosnan, Athens, Pa. $200,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.3 acres, 36 Catherine Ave., Darren Lee Talcott, Alexandria Bay, sold to Janet R. Sanders, Clayton $107,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.84 acres, 24975 State Route 37, Eddie J. Hutchinson and Laura Grimes Hutchinson, Fort Campbell, Ky., sold to Sherwyn M. Tolentino, Tamuning, Guam $212,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acre, 126 Elm St., Debra A. Austin, Carthage, sold to The American Narrows Group LLC, Watertown $81,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 19:
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 1.5 acres, 45183 Harris Road, 2) 0.18 acres, 45179 Harris Road, Seth Kronenberg and Meredith Kronenberg, Manlius, sold to Adam P. Gedamoske, Chittenango $155,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.36 acres, 4268 French Settlement Road, Daniel J. Hamilton and Sherry A. Hamilton, Rodman, sold to Ray Sprague, Lorraine $8,000
Town of Orleans: 0.23 acres, 36387 State Route 180, Frank Valadez and Jill Valadez, Clayton, sold to Nicholas F. Esford, LaFargeville $40,000
Town of Brownville: 2.67 acres, B Adams Road, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Beau M. Ledbury and Katie E. Ledbury, Dexter $16,900
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.06 acre, 108 Court St., 2) 0.08 acre, 108 Rear Court St., Watertown Rx LLC, Watertown, sold to Black River Hudson LLC, Watertown $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.92 acres, 853 Water St., Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $12,100
Town of Orleans: 6.65 acres, 32805 County Route 15, Helen J. Dion, LaFargeville, sold to Marjorie M. Bacon and Curtiss W. Bacon, Altmar $115,000
Town of Brownville: 0.21 acres, 23337 Fire Road 1008, Jessica Caprara, Brownville, sold to John H. Atkinson and Cynthia Anne Dulmage, Orlando, Fla. $266,000
Town of Clayton: Unknown acreage, County Route 5, James C. Clement and Susan M. Clement, Clayton, sold to Brooke Ann Robinson and Nicholus David Danielsen, Clayton $315,000
Village of Antwerp: Unknown acreage, Depot and Main Streets, 15 Depot Street LLC, Philadelphia, sold to Chichester Inc., Niagara Falls $75,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.38 acres, 23951/953 State Route 37, Diana J. Collins, as trustee of the Diana J. Collins Revocable Trust, Warner, N.H., sold to Matthew Murray, Watertown $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 20:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.3 acres, Two parcels totaling 22049 Cronk Drive, Eric E. Bevard and Gretchen M. Bevard, Sackets Harbor, sold to Robert A. Forbes and Kelly K. Forbes, Marcellus $125,000
Town of Lyme: 0.38 acres, 7375 Fire Road 45, Gloria J. Harrington, Lockport, sold to Lyle J. Decillis and Pamala V. Decillis, Watertown $145,900
Town of Clayton: 13.4 acres, 31200 Old Town Springs Road, Bernadette Davies, Chaumont, sold to Wendell E. Zehr and Maureen A. Zehr, Watertown $175,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.04 acres, Log Hill Road and Rockledge Way, Henry J. Guilbeault, Ballston Lake, sold to Dennis E. Samson and Mary Jane Samson, Alexandria Bay $2,000
Town of Brownville: 0.68 acres, 26874 Smith Road, Mark G. Gebo, Watertown, as referee for Mary M. LaSage, sold to Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, Cape Vincent $14,604
Town of Pamelia: 2.6 acres, 22947 State Route 12, Richard A. Neugebauer, Skaneateles, sold to Erie Enterprises LLC, Weedsport $1
Town of Champion: 1.84 acres, Lot Z-a, Constitution Drive, LC Real Estate Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to United Development Group LLC, Carthage $0
Town of Champion: 1.84 acres, Lot X-a, State Route 26, United Development Group LLC, Carthage, sold to LC Real Estate Properties LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 84.12 acres, 3221 Carleton Island Road 2, Victoria T. Newcomb, Canandaigua, sold to Todd Haralson, Theresa $279,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 21:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.7 acres, County Route 8, Connie S. Gushlaw, Clayton, sold to Timothy J. Boyle and Amelia K. Boyle, Clayton $0
Town of Champion: 1.62 acres, 35880 Van Brocklin Road, Karen M. Christie, Watertown, as administrator of the Wayne W. Newton estate, sold to H&S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage $48,014
Village of Evans Mills: 0.35 acres, 8460 S. Main St., Dennie Rile Carr III, Fort Irwin, Calif., sold to Sherman A. Watts and Jalisa Makia Watts, Watertown $208,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 645 Thompson St., Robert Todd Schorr, Watertown, sold to Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn. $65,000
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acre, 703 Fulton St., Colleen M. O’Neill, as Sheriff of Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Janet M. Sears, Carthage $1
Town of Clayton: 1.4 acres, 16075 Round Island, Rulett LLC, Manlius, sold to Troy Ballard and Susan Ballard, Elbridge $360,000
Town of Lyme: 1.35 acres, County Route 125, Robert T. Gaffney II, as trustee of the Robert T. Gaffney II Trust, Watertown, sold to Anthony P. Crupi, as trustee of the Anthony P. Crupi Trust, Wycoff, N.J. $250,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.21 acres, 11 Potter St., Mark W. Keddy and Linda B. Keddy, Carthage, sold to Alex J. Moser, Copenhagen $122,500
Town of Ellisburg: 8.19 acres, 17028 Comstock Road, Christopher R. Hayes and Jennifer L. Hayes, Adams, sold to Jarrod D. Barker, Adams $168,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 22:
Village of Adams: 0.29 acres, 25 N. Park St., Paul Desmond Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Moira L. Remington-Smith and Brian S. Smith, sold to Federal National Mortgage Association, Plano, Texas $47,880
Town of Alexandria: 10.25 acres, 43596 County Route 2, Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, Ohio, sold to Garrett Bass, Alexandria Bay $40,000
Town of Watertown: 3.6 acres, State Route 3, T.I. Ag Park LLC, Watertown, sold to MDD LLC, Oswego $156,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 52 Dimmick St., Matthew R. Dunn, Watertown, as referee for Joseph L. Monsanto, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $45,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.07 acre, 27701 Water St., William Bond, Chaumont, sold to Brad Horton, Chaumont $45,100
Village of Chaumont: 0.1 acre, 27695 Water St., William Bond, Chaumont, sold to Brad Horton, Chaumont $57,200
Town of LeRay: 1.5 acres, 28164 Howe St., Dan Childers and Yvonne Childers, Central Square, sold to Olga Harbuz, Evans Mills $133,500
Town of Watertown: 0.99 acres, County Route 65, Ronald A. Lee and Jacqueline K. Lee, Watertown, sold to Karla Stefanini, Watertown $35,000
Town of Clayton: 1.52 acres, 16922 County Route 5, Ronald Littlefield, as executor of the James S. Littlefield estate, Clayton, sold to Joshua S. Lashomb, Clayton $120,000
Village of Clayton: Unknown acreage, Lot 17 Island View Village, Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Michael Buker and Patricia Buker, Fort Myers, Fla. $225,000
Town of Champion: 1.93 acres, 34729 Jackson II Road, Jason R. Jones and Diane E. Keating Jones, Carthage, sold to Eric Garavito and Florencia G. Vidal, Fort Drum $274,500
Town of Alexandria: 5.5 acres, 25271 Swan Hollow Road, Robert P. Renner Jr. and Nina M. Renner, Alexandria Bay, sold to Cody N. Ramm and Morgan G. Ramm, Alexandria Bay $330,000
Town of Theresa: 0.77 acres, Sears Road, Mark Sears, Redwood, as executor of the Alice J. Sears estate, sold to Stephen J. Pinkerton and Lorri A. Pinkerton, Hopewell, Va. $120,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 10:
Town of Diana: 13136 Henry Road, Joshua Andrew Render, sold to G.P. Zurenda Jr. $19,000
Village of Lowville: 5275 Jefferson St., Alan P. Smithling, sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $45,000
Town of New Bremen: 9181 Deveines Road, Amanda Lawton, sold to Cody M. Houppert $55,000
Town of Watson: 6584 McPhilmy Road, David L. Samons, sold to Travis Zukowski $48,000
Town of Watson: 6918 N. Chases Lake Road, Dennis H. Foster, sold to Jedidiah T. Bengert $208,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 11:
Town of Denmark: Old State Road, Harry R. House estate, sold to Kenneth Fish $38,000
Town of Lowville: 7900 Ridge Road, Brenda J. Terry, sold to Daniel Hirschey $20,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6580 State Route 12, Brent Strife, sold to Steven P. Young $22,700
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 12:
Village of Copenhagen: 3019 Mechanic St., Dale R. Munn, sold to Lireesa Wheeler $131,400
Town of Diana: 14465 Hands Flat Road, Michael D. Aubin, sold to Brenda L. Sullivan $21,384
Town of Diana: Maple Street, Denise L. Harper, sold to Bruce A. Bango $11
Town of Leyden: Neff Road, John T. Millard, sold to Gary D. Moscicki $5,000
Town of New Bremen: 9314 Deveines Road, John V. Hoppel, sold to John V. Hoppel $30,000
Town of Watson: Snell Road, Jeffrey L. Stewart, sold to John B. Miller $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 13:
Town of Croghan: 8641 Effley Dam Road, John Allen Eckelman, sold to Kathryn Bingle Larsen $1
Town of Croghan: Soft Maple Reservoir, Leslie Noftsier, sold to Larry J. Noftsier $27,500
Town of Denmark: 10965 State Route 26, Stephen C. Wilton-Terry First Party Supplemental, sold to Sarah M. Wilton $1
Village of Lowville: 7744 Dewitt St., Jessie M. Brown, sold to Joshua T. Robinson $108,700
Town of Osceola: 1675 Florence Road, Jill M. Burke, sold to Joseph P. Moore $0
Village of Turin: 6122 W. Main St., Kenneth J. LaMonte, sold to David A. Gallaugher $177,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 31, 2019:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, west bounds of highway leading from the Universalist Church nortly past Winthrop Cemetery, Stacy J. Dutch and dawn M. Dutch, Brasher Falls, sold to Mark A. Lalonde, Brasher Falls $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, south of County Road 4, Lori McDougal, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew T. Lopez and Jamie Lee Lopez, Ogdensburg $178,000
Town of Morristown: 4.86 acres, County Route 6, Gary F. Hill and Helen Zappia-Hill, Hammond, sold to Helen Zappia-Hill, Hammond $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 9861 Route 37, US Bank Trust N.A., trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LCC, Irving, Texas, sold to David Strader, Ogdensburg $15,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 45 1/2 Pierrepont Ave., Jessica L. Wszalek and Christopher J. Wszalek, Potsdam, sold to Matthew J. Manierre and Katrina R. Manierre, Potsdam $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2019:
Village of Canton: Parcel, Buck Street, bounded by Miner Street, David Peggs and Jean Peggs, Canton, sold to Erin M. Colvin, Canton $190,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Rapid Isles Road, Vanderbilt Minerals LLC., Gouverneur, sold to Sue Ellen Caswell, Waddington, Cynthia Carol Fuller, Gouverneur, and Clayton S. Boney, Chalfont, Pa. $5,000
Town of Canton: 3.104 acres, 5 Jingleville Road, Gregory Utter and Judith P. Utter, Canton, sold to David Peggs and Jean Peggs, Canton $216,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.42 acres, westerly of Route 812, Carl W. Fifield and Karen E. Fifield, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Christopher Durant and Jennifer Durant, Rensselaer Falls $64,000
Town of Hermon: 0.37 acres, 42 Woodrow Road, Kevin M. Wells and Mary Curran, Canton, sold to George Repicky and Emma J. Brackett, Canton $75,000
Town of Colton: 1.96 acres, French Pond Road, Marianne Leger, Ontario, Canada, sold to Kendyll G. Stevenson, Canton $142,000
Town of Colton: 9.7 acres, Route 56 and Hollywood Road, Laverned A. Tuttle, Lockport, sold to Mary P. Hall, Tupper Lake, and Diane M. Tiernan, Potsdam $28,000
Town of Edwards: 1.8 acres, lot 2, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Christopher R. Fee and Allison C. Singley, Aspers, Pa. $29,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, lot 17, bounded by Maple Ridge, Chrissy Moody, Brasher Falls, sold to Daniel L. Snyder, Norfolk $38,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4, block 328, Kiah Street, Richard F. Kiah, Ogdensburg, sold to John A. Bresett, Ogdensburg $50,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, Wilson Street at northeast corner of Irene Bristol lot, Marla M. Kinch, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew S. Johnson Jr. and Darci L. Johnson, Ogdensburg $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5, Beaver Brook Subdivision, James L. Green and Lori T. Green, Ogdensburg, sold to Mark T. Valley, Ogdensburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Several parcels, John Brandy and Kiri Brandy, Ogdensburg, and Ian R.J. Sutherland, Mesa, Ariz. $340,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 9 and 10 of John W. Rouse Subdivision, Rock Island Road, Daniel L. Estey and Robyn M. Estey, Gouverneur, sold to Cindy Rozo, Gouverneur $250,000
Town of Morristown: Unit 9 in Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverside Drive, Samuel T. Flatt and Natalie L. Kinsella-Flatt, East Syracuse, sold to Timothy L. Cobb and Christine Cobb, Morristown $155,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, part of lot 8, block 10, corner of Oak Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, David G. Rivera and Amy S. Rivera, Waddington, sold to Amy S. Rivera, Waddington $11,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 23, block A, map 1, First Revision of Prospect Heights, Thomas R. Larrow and Susan M. Larrow, Massena, soldt o Michelle R. Fisher, Massena, granting life use to John D. Daley and Rebecca A. Blair $94,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Chippewa Creek Road, Thelma J. Sutton, Hammond, sold to Nichols J. Edwards, Kirkwood $4,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.86 acres, part of river lot 24, Waddington River Road, Andrew S. Johnson Jr. and Darci L. Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Erin E. Woods, Lisbon $150,000
Town of Hermon: 37.86 acres, Rock Hollow Road, Richard Fox, Shelton, Conn., sold to Leonard M. Walrath, Russell $148,500
Town of Gouverneur: Three parcels, 1.09 acres, 1.04 acres and 1.14 acres, Mile M. Pritty Jr./ and Cathleen M. Pritty, Potsdam, sold to Shawn M. Crawn, Gouverneur $128,500
Town of Fine: 1 acre, northwesterly corner of premises conveyed by June Fleming to Daniel and Deborah H. Reil, Michael Baleno, Star Lake, sold to Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake $32,500
Town of Parishville: 18.4 acres, Route 72, Sondra Worden, Parishville, sold to Mary Wright, Massena $128,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, Allen’s Map lot 1, block 23, and Oak Street, block 245, David J. LeBeau, Potsdam, sold to Andrew D. LeBeau and Chelsea N. LeBeau, Ogdensburg $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northerly line of Washington Street, Paul E. Wall, Ogdensburg, sold to Jarika R. Newton, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 31 Roosevelt St., Herrick Bulger and Joan Bulger, Massena, sold to Daniel J. Laprade and Sue Mclean Laprade, Massena $4,800
Town of Waddington: 1.13 acres, Erin Street, Marion Short Willard Trust, Fountain Hills, Ariz., sold to Dennis A. Willard, Syracuse $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.