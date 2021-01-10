The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 28:
Village of West Carthage: 0.2 acres, 38 High St., Thomas A. Garrett V, Carthage, sold to Sheldon M. Moot and Rachel L. Moot, Felts Mills $161,120
Town of Alexandria: 1.84 acres, 43450 State Route 12, SDI Alexandria Bay LLC, Park City, Utah, sold to Betty Jane LLC, Lewiston $1,611,420
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 527 Hamlin St., Peter D. Young and Erin R. Young, Herndon, Va., sold to Logan Gershon, Fort Wainwright, Alaska $159,000
Town of LeRay: 0.9 acres, State Route 342, Terry Ingersoll, Glenfield, sold to Simon J. Glick, Calcium $15,000
Town of Adams: 0.77 acres, 16723 County Route 76, Justin R. Poirier, Adams Center, sold to Brandon Wright and Lisa Wright, Sackets Harbor $92,650
Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, Lot 7, South Shore Road, Alexander Kuruvilla and Valsamma Kuruvilla, Riverside, Calif., sold to Aaron K. Hopkins, Cazenovia $55,000
Village of Black River: 0.4 acres, 102 Stafford Drive, Vincent A. Cesario Jr., Black River, as executor of the Rita M. Cesario estate, sold to Vincent A. Cesario III and Lauren E. Cesario, Black River $123,600
Town of Wilna: 66.51 acres, 23850 Staie Road, William R. Girard, Goode, Va., sold to Lewis W. Bucy Jr. and Shelby J. Bucy, Lowville $156,400
Town of Theresa: 20 acres, County Route 21, Kristy L. Hoover, Watertown, sold to Frederick T. Goodwin and Darla Roy, Watertown $48,000
Town of Theresa: 5.6 acres, McMahon Road, Richard A,. Sauer and Sally Sauer, Clayton, sold to Indian River Lakes Conservancy Inc., Redwood $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 29:
Town of Henderson: 0.13 acres, 10633 Sawyers Bay Road, Dianne M. Gorsline, Newark Valley and Denise J. Sult, Harveys Lake, Pa., sold to Signe Nelson, Syracuse $85,000
Town of Clayton: 0.8 acres, 40831 State Route 12, Harold J. Doney III, Watertown, sold to Mark S. Doney, Clayton and Dierdra D. Sorrell, Star Lake $32,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.95 acres, 19601 State Route 12F, Patricia A. Stewart, Hounsfield, sold to Michael E. Pitts Jr. and Julia D. Pitts, Watertown $137,900
Town of Rutland: 2.1 acres, 26352 Ridge Road, Core North Country Inc., Watertown, sold to Brandon K. George and Heidi L. George, Fort Drum $339,900
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 539 Curtis St., Northside Holding NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Emmanuel Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas $30,000
Village of Brownville: 0.44 acres, 322 Washington St., Michael L. Walrath and Vicki L. Walrath, Brownville, sold to Gabrielle Eleanore West, Brownville $101,000
Town of Adams: 78.14 acres, 11898 Lyons Corners Road, Kathy Merritt, Midland, Texas, as executor of the Lorena Irene Freeman estate, sold to Paul G. Nohle, Adams $43,000
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 524 Francis St., Leon J. Moylan, Estero, Fla., sold to Peter Kelley, Carthage $4,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.81 acres, 24641 Sawdy Road, Bradley G. Groff, Watertown, sold to Edwin Ezra Torres II and Jerianm Davila Torres, Evans Mills $145,000
Town of Rodman: 0.53 acres, 12572 School St., Crystal J. LeFevre and Christopher P. Sunderland, Rodman, sold to Dillon J. Luiz, Adams $130,000
Village of Carthage: 0.19 acres, 308 N. Clinton St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa, sold to Jailen Teofilo Gonzalez, Carthage $36,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 30:
Town of Lorraine: 1.2 acres, 21962 Waterville Road, Jill M. Sternberg, Bath, sold to Barsco LLC, Bath $1
Town of Antwerp: 0.42 acres, 40711 County Route 26, Jolie Washeechak, Paducah, Texas, sold to Sandra L. Carpenter, as trustee of the Carpenter Living Trust, Philadelphia $0
Town of Adams: 1.5 acres, 14418 U.S. Route 11, Dean E. Widrick and Kelly L. Widrick, Adams Center, sold to Earle R. Widrick and Kaley L. Widrick, Adams Center $140,000
City of Watertown: 6.9 acres, 1210 Superior St., North Country Watertown Development I L.P., East Syracuse, sold to Kelsey Creek LLC, Watertown $5,900,000
Towns of Champion and Rutland: 1.87 acres, 32020 Wilton Road, Mark J. Cali, Martin, S.D. and Lynn M. C. Cali, Carthage, sold to Anthony Benjamin Ulen and Amber Elaine Ulen, Fort Sill, Okla. $229,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.34 acres, 43813 Second St., Carol Parker, LaFargeville, sold to Inez N. Wilson, Hudson $155,000
Town of Theresa: 125 acres, Dano Road, Andrew M. Hostetler and Elizabeth A. Hostetler, Theresa, sold to Primalyn Farms LLC, Rochester $185,300
Town of Henderson: 23.84 acres, 12540 Windmill Road, Robert Wilson and Catarina J. Wilson, Wilmot, N.H., sold to John W. Faust Jr., Henderson and Taylor J. Faust, Dover, N.J. $142,500
Village of Evans Mills: 0.35 acres, 8612 Peck St., Amanda K. Chadwick and Steven L. Chadwick, Fort Stewart, Ga., sold to Daniel Paul Devine, Columbia, S.C. $148,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 31:
Town of Champion: 6.37 acres, 33764 Whittaker Road, Micheal S. Mitchell and Alanna L. Mitchell, Watertown, sold to Philip J. Wyant and Katrina J. Wyant, Fort Drum $298,500
Town of Orleans: 2.75 acres, 20300 County Route 3, Salvatore A. Barraco, Clayton, sold to Daniel J. Salomone, Alexandria Bay $229,900
Towns of Philadelphia and LeRay: Philadelphia: 84.8 acres, Off U.S. Route 11, LeRay: 1) 38.4 acres, West of U.S. Route 11, 2) 20.43 acres, Off U.S. Route 11, Paula S. Reddick, Pasco, Wash., sold to Josh Gilson, Rensselaer Falls $88,000
Town of Alexandria: 9.27 acres, County Route 100, Mark L. Burns, Wellesley Island, sold to Recort LLC, Wellesley Island $40,000
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 977 State St., Michael Irey, Carthage, sold to Misty Reynolds, Sackets Harbor $107,900
Town of Hounsfield: 17.51 acres, 19685 Evans Road, Joseph J. Romeo, Dexter, sold to Mark S. Gentile and Nannette E. Gentile, Watertown $245,000
Town of Watertown: 1.5 acres, 25566 Conde Lane, Melissa A. Sandifur, Watertown, sold to Peter Mitchell, Watertown $215,500
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 130 Breen Ave., Cynthia A. Hayes, Parrish, Fla., sold to Kaitlyn L. Blackmore, Watertown $66,500
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 706 Lawrence St., Theodore A. Sosnovik, Dexter, sold to Matthew White, Oakland, Calif. $102,000
Town of Brownville: Three parcels totalling 1.98 acres, 28042 State Route 12, Christopher Damon and Dawn Damon, Watertown, sold to David P. Calandro and Rebecca W. Calandro, Fort Drum $273,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.