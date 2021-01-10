The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 28:

Village of West Carthage: 0.2 acres, 38 High St., Thomas A. Garrett V, Carthage, sold to Sheldon M. Moot and Rachel L. Moot, Felts Mills $161,120

Town of Alexandria: 1.84 acres, 43450 State Route 12, SDI Alexandria Bay LLC, Park City, Utah, sold to Betty Jane LLC, Lewiston $1,611,420

City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 527 Hamlin St., Peter D. Young and Erin R. Young, Herndon, Va., sold to Logan Gershon, Fort Wainwright, Alaska $159,000

Town of LeRay: 0.9 acres, State Route 342, Terry Ingersoll, Glenfield, sold to Simon J. Glick, Calcium $15,000

Town of Adams: 0.77 acres, 16723 County Route 76, Justin R. Poirier, Adams Center, sold to Brandon Wright and Lisa Wright, Sackets Harbor $92,650

Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, Lot 7, South Shore Road, Alexander Kuruvilla and Valsamma Kuruvilla, Riverside, Calif., sold to Aaron K. Hopkins, Cazenovia $55,000

Village of Black River: 0.4 acres, 102 Stafford Drive, Vincent A. Cesario Jr., Black River, as executor of the Rita M. Cesario estate, sold to Vincent A. Cesario III and Lauren E. Cesario, Black River $123,600

Town of Wilna: 66.51 acres, 23850 Staie Road, William R. Girard, Goode, Va., sold to Lewis W. Bucy Jr. and Shelby J. Bucy, Lowville $156,400

Town of Theresa: 20 acres, County Route 21, Kristy L. Hoover, Watertown, sold to Frederick T. Goodwin and Darla Roy, Watertown $48,000

Town of Theresa: 5.6 acres, McMahon Road, Richard A,. Sauer and Sally Sauer, Clayton, sold to Indian River Lakes Conservancy Inc., Redwood $0

The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 29:

Town of Henderson: 0.13 acres, 10633 Sawyers Bay Road, Dianne M. Gorsline, Newark Valley and Denise J. Sult, Harveys Lake, Pa., sold to Signe Nelson, Syracuse $85,000

Town of Clayton: 0.8 acres, 40831 State Route 12, Harold J. Doney III, Watertown, sold to Mark S. Doney, Clayton and Dierdra D. Sorrell, Star Lake $32,500

Town of Hounsfield: 0.95 acres, 19601 State Route 12F, Patricia A. Stewart, Hounsfield, sold to Michael E. Pitts Jr. and Julia D. Pitts, Watertown $137,900

Town of Rutland: 2.1 acres, 26352 Ridge Road, Core North Country Inc., Watertown, sold to Brandon K. George and Heidi L. George, Fort Drum $339,900

City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 539 Curtis St., Northside Holding NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Emmanuel Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas $30,000

Village of Brownville: 0.44 acres, 322 Washington St., Michael L. Walrath and Vicki L. Walrath, Brownville, sold to Gabrielle Eleanore West, Brownville $101,000

Town of Adams: 78.14 acres, 11898 Lyons Corners Road, Kathy Merritt, Midland, Texas, as executor of the Lorena Irene Freeman estate, sold to Paul G. Nohle, Adams $43,000

Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 524 Francis St., Leon J. Moylan, Estero, Fla., sold to Peter Kelley, Carthage $4,000

Town of Pamelia: 1.81 acres, 24641 Sawdy Road, Bradley G. Groff, Watertown, sold to Edwin Ezra Torres II and Jerianm Davila Torres, Evans Mills $145,000

Town of Rodman: 0.53 acres, 12572 School St., Crystal J. LeFevre and Christopher P. Sunderland, Rodman, sold to Dillon J. Luiz, Adams $130,000

Village of Carthage: 0.19 acres, 308 N. Clinton St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa, sold to Jailen Teofilo Gonzalez, Carthage $36,500

The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 30:

Town of Lorraine: 1.2 acres, 21962 Waterville Road, Jill M. Sternberg, Bath, sold to Barsco LLC, Bath $1

Town of Antwerp: 0.42 acres, 40711 County Route 26, Jolie Washeechak, Paducah, Texas, sold to Sandra L. Carpenter, as trustee of the Carpenter Living Trust, Philadelphia $0

Town of Adams: 1.5 acres, 14418 U.S. Route 11, Dean E. Widrick and Kelly L. Widrick, Adams Center, sold to Earle R. Widrick and Kaley L. Widrick, Adams Center $140,000

City of Watertown: 6.9 acres, 1210 Superior St., North Country Watertown Development I L.P., East Syracuse, sold to Kelsey Creek LLC, Watertown $5,900,000

Towns of Champion and Rutland: 1.87 acres, 32020 Wilton Road, Mark J. Cali, Martin, S.D. and Lynn M. C. Cali, Carthage, sold to Anthony Benjamin Ulen and Amber Elaine Ulen, Fort Sill, Okla. $229,000

Town of Alexandria: 0.34 acres, 43813 Second St., Carol Parker, LaFargeville, sold to Inez N. Wilson, Hudson $155,000

Town of Theresa: 125 acres, Dano Road, Andrew M. Hostetler and Elizabeth A. Hostetler, Theresa, sold to Primalyn Farms LLC, Rochester $185,300

Town of Henderson: 23.84 acres, 12540 Windmill Road, Robert Wilson and Catarina J. Wilson, Wilmot, N.H., sold to John W. Faust Jr., Henderson and Taylor J. Faust, Dover, N.J. $142,500

Village of Evans Mills: 0.35 acres, 8612 Peck St., Amanda K. Chadwick and Steven L. Chadwick, Fort Stewart, Ga., sold to Daniel Paul Devine, Columbia, S.C. $148,000

The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 31:

Town of Champion: 6.37 acres, 33764 Whittaker Road, Micheal S. Mitchell and Alanna L. Mitchell, Watertown, sold to Philip J. Wyant and Katrina J. Wyant, Fort Drum $298,500

Town of Orleans: 2.75 acres, 20300 County Route 3, Salvatore A. Barraco, Clayton, sold to Daniel J. Salomone, Alexandria Bay $229,900

Towns of Philadelphia and LeRay: Philadelphia: 84.8 acres, Off U.S. Route 11, LeRay: 1) 38.4 acres, West of U.S. Route 11, 2) 20.43 acres, Off U.S. Route 11, Paula S. Reddick, Pasco, Wash., sold to Josh Gilson, Rensselaer Falls $88,000

Town of Alexandria: 9.27 acres, County Route 100, Mark L. Burns, Wellesley Island, sold to Recort LLC, Wellesley Island $40,000

Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 977 State St., Michael Irey, Carthage, sold to Misty Reynolds, Sackets Harbor $107,900

Town of Hounsfield: 17.51 acres, 19685 Evans Road, Joseph J. Romeo, Dexter, sold to Mark S. Gentile and Nannette E. Gentile, Watertown $245,000

Town of Watertown: 1.5 acres, 25566 Conde Lane, Melissa A. Sandifur, Watertown, sold to Peter Mitchell, Watertown $215,500

City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 130 Breen Ave., Cynthia A. Hayes, Parrish, Fla., sold to Kaitlyn L. Blackmore, Watertown $66,500

City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 706 Lawrence St., Theodore A. Sosnovik, Dexter, sold to Matthew White, Oakland, Calif. $102,000

Town of Brownville: Three parcels totalling 1.98 acres, 28042 State Route 12, Christopher Damon and Dawn Damon, Watertown, sold to David P. Calandro and Rebecca W. Calandro, Fort Drum $273,000

