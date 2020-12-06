Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 23:
Village of Brownville: 0.59 acres, 115 Brown Road, Steven G. Munson, Watertown, as referee for Gary Brown, Mary Joe Grant, Lura Kinne and Tina Goodwin, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Greenville, S.C. $97,937
Town of Pamelia: 0.7 acres, 25957 Liberty Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Greg Brandle, Watertown $232,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 219 Ward St., Craig J. Starr, Danville, N.H. and Nancy S. Cronk, Summerville, S.C., sold to Shawn M. VanBrocklin, Watertown $134,900
Village of Dexter: 0.19 acres, 219 E. Kirby St., Jose F. Bernier III and Heidi A. Bernier, Dexter, sold to Heather M. Archuleta, Brownville $149,394
Village of Glen Park: 0.07 acre, 108 Glen St., St. Michael Properties, Watertown, sold to Paul A. Juiliani Jr., Watertown $22,000
Village of Black River: 0.34 acres, 104 Pine Drive, Eric D. Fults, LeRay, sold to Bert Wu and Bowie Fung-Wu, Flushing $219,900
Town of Orleans: 0.33 acres, 43154 County Route 100, Irene Ann Hungerford, Deerfield Beach, Fla., Karen Hungerford, Boca Raton, Fla., and Sheri Lyn Jaffe, Rocky River, Ohio, sold to Ellen M. Meeks and Raymond J. Meeks, Hamilton $538,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.2 acres, 41769 Virgil Lane, William W. Holtz, Carthage, sold to Lynne D. Phelps, Evans Mills $30,000
Town of Clayton: 1.15 acres, 38097 Greenizen Road, Robert D. Kent and Maria J. Kent, Wrapping Falls, sold to Matthew Patterson, Clayton $105,000
Town of Champion: 1.09 acres, Subdivision Lot A-1, Hall Road, Betty Jean Wilton, Carthage, sold to Ross M. Virkler and Caitlin M. Virkler, Carthage $1,000
Village of Clayton: 0.23 acres, 322 Rivershore Drive, Leo G. Doyle and Vicki M. Doyle, individually and as trustees of the Doyle Family Living Trust, Grand Terrace, Calif., sold to Colleen Marie Henegan, Watertown $442,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 263 Clinton St., Joshua A. Campbell and Kathryn S. Campbell, Fort Meade, Md., sold to Kristofor T. Turner and Anisah Turner, Columbia, S.C. $249,000
Village of Clayton: 0.23 acres, 719 James St., N & G Rentals LLC, Watertown, sold to Christopher Denesha, Clayton $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 24:
Town of Rutland: 0.52 acres, 30082 State Route 3, Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, sold to Mary Riley, Carthage $22,500
City of Watertown: Four parcels: 1) 0.22 acres, 531 State St., 2) 0.04 acre, 531 Rear State St., 3) 0.22 acres, 523 State St., 4) 0.74 acres, 533 State St., Kech Enterprises LLC, South Glens Falls, sold to 531 State Street Hardware Oz Inc., Watertown $500,000
Town of Clayton: 4.3 acres, 12083/12109 House Road, Richard M. Becker, Clayton, sold to Hunter P. Schafer, LaFargeville $40,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 0.4 acres, 26002/26006 State Route 26, 2) 0.16 acres, State Route 26, David C. Garlock, Alexandria Bay and Jennifer D. Hebert, Alexandria Bay, as executors of the Richard S. Garlock estate, sold to Sharon Cullen and Joshua R. Cullen, Alexandria Bay $25,000
Town of Wilna: 70 acres, State Route 3, Mary Elizabeth Colucci, Ithaca, sold to Timothy Ballou and Kathleen M. Elmer, Carthage $0
Town of Pamelia: 2.63 acres, 25307 Hinds Road, Steven P. Ramil, Watertown, sold to Jamie Hutson and Alyssa Hutson, Watertown $215,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1006 Myrtle Ave., Raymond A. Gullo, Watertown, sold to Christopher Atkinson, Richmond, Va. $149,000
Village of Carthage: 0.09 acre, 304 N. James St., Derek Cole Patton, Carthage and Michaela L. Patton, New Oxford, Pa., sold to Brittany Noel Shearer and Kane Shearer, Williamsburg, Va. $150,000
Town of LeRay: 0.39 acres, 25000 Crysler Drive, Victor E. Rodriguez-Hernandez, Calcium, sold to Harold L. Garcia, Calcium $251,000
Town of Lyme: 0.18 acres, 8657 Church St., Roxanne Klock, Three Mile Bay, sold to Teresa M. Hazlewood, Sackets Harbor $44,900
Town of Clayton: 7.2 acres, State Route 12E, Mary A. LaVere, Clayton, sold to Mia R. Ramseier and William F. Ramseier, Clayton $0
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 139 N. Hamilton St., MJ-Watertown LLC, Watertown, sold to John M. Phinney Jr., Lowville $40,000
Town of Brownville: 0.7 acres, 9121 Middle Road, 9212 Middle Rd LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Eric Hoffman, Oneonta $146,275
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 25:
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 153 Thompson Blvd., A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Joseph Edward B. Antonio and Marie Grace Jacildo-Antonio, Yonkers $252,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 502 Washington St., John Doldo Jr., Watertown, sold to The American Narrows Group LLC, Watertown $60,000
Town of Clayton: 0.79 acres, 41097 Breezy Pines Road, Sharon Klingenberger, Clayton, sold to Ethan J. Whitton and Autumn E. Clement, Clayton $152,000
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, Emmett Street, DPK Company LLC, Annapolis, Md., Rocco J. Pangallo and Karen B. Pangallo, as co-trustees of the Pangallo Living Trust, Annapolis, Md., Susan Poniatowski, Camillus and Michael Pangallo, Savannah, Ga., sold to Stephen J. Soluri and Amy O’Brien, Watertown $13,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 150 Ward St., John F. Maphey, Watertown and Michelle A. Smiley, Watertown, sold to Greg A. Geyer and Melissa J. Geyer, Watertown $175,000
Town of Watertown: 0.9 acres, 21085 Weaver Road, Jeffrey S. Ramsey and Kristi J. Ramsey, Watertown, sold to Patrick M. Vincent and Jennifer L. Vincent, Watertown $227,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1115 Academy St., Gail T. Yetman, Watertown, sold to Michele Smithers, Watertown $204,000
Village of Carthage: 0.16 acres, 729 Elm St., Joseph T. Myer and Tracy A. Myer, Cape Girardeau, Mo., sold to Lynn A. Dishon, Black River $169,900
Village of Ellisburg: 4.98 acres, 4708/4714 State Route 289, Michael W. Maloney and Laurie B. Maloney, Ellisburg, sold to Martin Lee Klingensmith and Brianna B. Klingensmith, Arlington, Mass. $215,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.26 acres, 43823 Parkers Trailer Park Road, Kelly Jo-Ann Myers and Mark A. Morin, Redwood, sold to Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn. $218,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.26 acres, 43823 Parkers Trailer Park Road, Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn., sold to Kyle R. Fennell and Roxann L. Fennell, Redwood $218,000
Town of Wilna: 0.54 acres, 25612 County Route 37, Robert VanAernam and Patricia D. VanAernam, Carthage, sold to James F. Loomis Jr., Watertown and Chantel E. Clark, Carthage $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 14:
Town of Denmark: 10490 East Road, Peggy Jo Hutchins, sold to Jessica Baldwin $0
Town of Lyonsdale: 4001 Shuetown Road, Christopher G. Budlong, sold to Valerie J. Hughes $225,000
Town of Martinsburg: 3509 Rector Road, William B. Matuszsczak, sold to Steven R. Holt $12,500
Town of Montague: 5905-5907 Salmon River Road, Evan D. Walsh, sold to Mark Storer $115,500
Town of New Bremen: 6622 Tillman Road, Peter J. Keys, sold to Michael A. Turck $270,300
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 15:
Village of Port Leyden: 6996 W. Main St., Wilfriede A. Donnelly, sold to Matthew P. Preston $137,000
Town of Osceola: Milk Road, Patricia K. Hawkes, sold to William R. Dow $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 16:
Town of Croghan: 12477 Beartown Road, Sally Ann Stevens, sold to Randy Hickey $10,000
Town of Greig: 6937 Fish Creek Road, Anthony Coulson Family Trust, sold to R&K Family Partnership LLC $180,000
Town of Watson: Schuyler Camp Road, Michael D. Hulchanski, sold to Wendy Warren $53,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 19:
Town of Lyonsdale: 3041 River Road, Richard A. Reese, sold to John W. Thoden $1
Town of Pinckney: 279 State Route 177, Colleen’s Creekside Inc., sold to BSE Liberty 3 LLC $200,000
Town of Watson: 7248 N. Chases Lake Road, Kathleen W. Nagy estate, sold to James M. Nagy $52,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 20:
Town of Denmark: 9726 Watson Road, Michael J. Grandjean, sold to Connor W. Eddy $86,400
Town of Diana: French Settlement Road, Murray Collette, sold to Jack Bango $11
Town of Diana: 13593 Middle Branch Road, R. Steven Ripley, sold to Danny H. Gefell $64,500
Town of Greig: Copper Lake Trail Ext., Nelson T. Hart, sold to Michael B. Whaley $41,400
Town of Lyonsdale: 8068 Moose River Road, Robert R. Dedrick, sold to Cory White $26,500
Town of New Bremen: Artz Road, Scott T. Proulx, sold to Teresa A. Hanson $170,000
Town of New Bremen: 9357 Farney Road, Bruce Farney, sold to Marissa Emily Halko $82,500
Town of Pinckney: 8383 Murrock Road, Michael D. Feck, sold to Adam A. Eisel $130,000
Town of Watson: 6887 Austin Road, Amanda J. Pleskach, sold to James Farney $115,000
Town of Watson: 6531 Erie Canal Road, Ronnie Prager Living Trust, sold to Timothy R. Malone $30,000
Village of Constableville: 5855 W. Main St., David H. Ferguson estate, sold to Mary J. Dunn $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 21:
Town of Croghan: 12317 Jerden Falls Road, Francis R. Dunn, sold to Gene M. Burke III $38,000
Village of Turin: 4044 West Road, Steven C. Buxton, sold to Patrick Kehoe $103,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 22:
Town of Pinckney: River Road, Ara Horenian, sold to Dusty & Joe’s Getaway LLC $22,000
Town of Watson: 9525 Stillwater Road, Walter M. Morse, sold to Ryan Morse $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 23:
Town of Diana: 14294 S. Creek Road, Tina Kohlman LaParr, sold to Michelle L. Carr $55,000
Town of Diana: 4090 Factory Road, Lee S. Nesbitt, sold to Matthew D. Carney $11
Town of Greig: 6105 Pine Grove Road, Stephen J. Paragon, sold to Stephen R. McMullen $112,500
Town of Lyonsdale: Fowler Road, Stephen Allen, sold to Aaron M. Bush $21,750
Town of Watson: McPhilmy Road, Karlton J. Gyurko, sold to James E. Sweeney $35,820
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 11, 2020:
Town of Madrid: 1.705 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Route 44 at intersection of Tiernan Ridge Road, Gaylord A. Bond, Madrid, sold to Brian J. Bond J. and Hope E. Bond, Norfolk $1,000
Town of Madrid: 10.1 acres, beginning on Ogden Road at northeasterly corner of land leased to Dennis Kelly, Gaylor A. Bond, Madrid, sold to Brian J. Bond Jr. and Hope E. Bond, Norfolk $2,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel 1: 30.5 acres, beginning at highway at southwest corner of Julius White Sen. land; Parcel 2: 8 acres, beginning at northeast corner of land deeded to James Blanchard; Parcel 3: 47.41 acres, part of lot 2 in Palmer Tract; Parcel 4: 50.93 acres, part of Murray Tract; and Parcel 5: 50.56 acres, part of lot 1 of Palmer Tract, Anthony Platoni and Dolores Rice, Dickinson Center, sold to Jerry Miller, Ogdensburg $44,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.84 acres, in mile dquare 27, beginning at intersection of Hewittville-Potsdam Road with southerly bounds of a proposed street, David M. Centofanti and Carole G. Miller, Potsdam, sold to Brenton L. Kirby and Ashley L. Kirby, West Stockholm $237,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel 1: 55 Spring Street; and Parcel 2: 58 Spring Street, Community Bank N.A., Watertown, sold to John W. Fregoe and Susan B. Fregoe, Norwood $178,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 18 Owl Avenue, Timothy P. Laclair, Massena, sold to Rishi Kumar, Syracuse $220,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of West Hatfield Street from easterly bounds of William Nightengale Farm, Michelle L. Gauthier, Massena; and William C. Cross and Lynn M. Cross, Bombay, sold to Sierra R. Gladding and Michael E. Brown, Massena $50,000
Town of Morristown: 0.782 acres, beginning on River Road East at southwesterly corner of a parcel conveyed to Ellen M. Copeman, Ellen M. Copeman, Ogdensburg, sold to Northbound Partners LP, Rochester $54,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 118, Wellington Drive, “Final Plat, Map 8, West Massena Tract,” Jennifer W. Rurak, Massena, sold to Stephen LaBarge and Jennifer LaBarge, Massena $199,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.98 acres, beginning on Route 56 at northerly corner of lands of the People of the State of New York, William James Woodward and Diane C. Woodward, Norfolk, sold to Nicholas Barney and Ayanna Mason, Norfolk $131,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 19 Martin Street, Jennifer M. Pollock, Massena, sold to Catherine A. Brodie-Rookey, Rochester $83,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on County Road 26 north from juntion of Lost Village Road, Brenda S. Smithers, Ogdensburg, individually and as executrix of last will and testament of Donald M. Smithers Sr., sold to Stephen W. Smithers and Patricia A. Smithers, Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Colton: 163.15 acres, beginning on northerly shore of Racquette River to west line of lands deeded to Peter Bellinger, William D. Goebel, Westborough, Mass., sold to Karyn L. Daugherty and Daniel E. Daugherty, Eagle Mountain, Utah $80,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.42 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Hannawa Falls-Colton Road (Route 56) from northwest corner of a parcel formerly conveyed to Gerald and Beverly Ballou, Dustin Smith and Andrea Smith, Potsdam, sold to Kaycee M. Maguire, Potsdam $123,000
Town of Massena: 9,875 square feet, lot 19, block 15 on Map E-8938-I, Stephen D. Labarge and Jennifer R. Labarge, Massena, sold to Justin W. Therrien and Amanda E. Therrien, Canton $126,500
City of Ogdensburg: 1.33 acres, easterly of Rosseel Street, block 262, beginning in southerly corner of lot 7, Gertrude Barry, Versailles, Ky., individually and as administratrix of estate of Richard H. Barry; and Donald E. Barry, individually, Adams center, sold to Bryan J. Moore and April L. Moore, Ogdensburg $83,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 14, 2020:
Town of DePeyster: 0.87 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 106 and Plimpton Road, Wayne Latham, Ogdensburg, sold to Carol Snell, DeKalb Junction $7,500
Town of Lawrence: 45.37 acres, in sections 2 and 9, beginning at northeast corner of lot conveyed to Samuel Harriman, Peter Thomas Arntsen, Virginia Beach, Va., sold to Patrick O’Neil, Massena $14,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.391 acres, part of mile square 9, south of Riverside Drive, Cornerstorne Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood, sold to Margaret T. Ecker, Potsdam $35,000
Village of Massena: 0.07 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Center Street at intersection of westerly line of land acquired by the People of the State of New York for Massena Village - Center Street - Parker Street Bridge and Interchange, Martin Spinelli and Meridith Spinelli, Massena, sold to Alba Automotive Supply Inc., Ontario, Canada; and James Kessier, Ontario, Canada $28,000
Village of Massena: 0.26 acres, lot 36 on “Map of C.F. Ober’s Lots,” beginning on seatheast bounds of Pleasant Street, Janice E. Crawford, Sebring, Fla.; and Tabitha E. Pitts, Selkirk, sold to Wilfred G. Middlemiss Jr., Massena $78,000
Town of Louisville: 178 River Drive and Off River Drive, Harold A. Perry and Jeanne S. Perry, trustees for “The Harold A. Perry and Jeanne S. Perry Revocable Living Trust,” Massena, sold to Samuel A. LaBarge and Janet L. LaBarge, Massena $207,000
Town of Edwards: 2.35 acres, lot 5 on “Whispering Pine Shores on Oswegatchie River Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Edward Cehowski and Lisa Cehowski, Latham $50,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.89 acres, north of east branch of St. Regis River, beginning on Circle Road with intersection of County Route 49, Harry Lloyd Beatty Jr. and Susan R. Beatty, Potsdam, sold to Henry James Boardway and Bella Robin Boardway, Warrensburg $32,000 Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 4 on Margaret Robertson Sheets 1st Subdivision, Arnold A. Vallance Jr., Massena Falls; and Linda K. Tuttle Vallance, Winter Park, Fla., sold to Chad A. Hicks, Denver, Colo. $90,000
Town of Lisbon: 9.3 acres, beginning on Pray Road at southwesterly corner of Hobbs parcel, Clayton J. Besaw and rebecca J. Branchau-Besaw, Elkview, W.Va., sold to Aleashia M. Parmeter, Ogdensburg $8,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of mile square lot 25, beginning at northwest corner of Fenton lots, Cecot Family Limited Partnership, Massena, sold to Patrick J. Curran and Lori K. Curran, Massena $20,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, part of lot 58, beginning on westerly margin of road from Little York to Gouverneur on line between the premises conveyed to Floyd R. Davis and Eva R. Davis, Karen B. Bishop, Evans Mills; and Brooke E. Bishop, Norwood, sold to Thomas Sweeney, Gouverneur $48,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning on North Road with intersection of County Route 53, US Bank Trust NA, as trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Amanda R. Burns, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.06 acres, beginning on shore of St. Lawrence River from northeast corner of lands now or formerly of David J. Sandburg, Chelsey Elizabeth Duprey, Lisbon, sold to Ryan A. Fifield, Ogdensburg $133,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 15, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: First 48 acres of northeasterly end of lot 398 deeded to James Burnett on Feb. 19, 1859, Michael W. Weller, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Robald L. Bush, Lisbon; and Mason Barnum, Lisbon $50,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, in lot 15 and between lot 15 and easterly line of Town of Lisbon, Kay Lindenthaler and late Dean Lindenthaler, Norwich, sold to Christopher S. Miles and Beverly J. Miles, Norwich $2,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lot 59 of Sunny View Addition, Brian Gooder, Star Lake, sold to Levi Durham III, Star Lake $7,000
Town of Hammond: 1.6 acres, beginning on Calaboga Road at intersection with westerly line of Milsap property, Robert A. Frisina and Lori L. Frisina, Watertown, sold to Jordan MacDonald and Jacklyn MacDonald, Hammond $83,000
Town of Canton: 0.971 acres, beginning on highway leading from Morley Vilalge to Wells Hills from northerly corner of Dennis Flanaghan’s old corner lot, Howard E. Sanderson and Rita H. Sanderson, Lisbon; and Sheila R. Sholette, Dexter, sold to Ronald Bush and Helen Bush, Lisbon $100,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 11 in Block C on Final Plat Map 1, Springdale Subdivision of Urban Estates in Section of Village of Massena, Tracey Adams, Massena, sold to Tommie Jo Villnave, Roanoke, Ind., sold to Robert F. Schattner and Corrine S. Schattner, Danville $55,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, from northeasterly boundary of lands owned by Finch on westerly side of Black Lake Road, Paul Callerame, Bloomfield; and James Callerame, Bloomfield, sold to brandon Callerame, Livonia $33,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, portion of lot 7, cottage lots in Harewood, John G. Hendricks and Linda M. Hendricks, VanEtten, sold to Mark A. Hunter, Cranberry Lake $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 16, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 15.36 acres, part of mile square 23, beginning at northerly bounds of Catamount Ridge Road at southeasterly corner of lands of Stephen Munson, Sandra L. Danforth, Three Rivers, Mass., sold to James L. Pircsuk and James C. Pircsuk, Norfolk $24,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of mile square lot 48, Clarkson Farm, beginning on Lawrence Avenue from southwest corner of a parcel conveyed to John L. Sullivan, Hoang-Ngan Nguyen and Ha Hai Ta, Pinecrest, Fla., sold to Kyle T. Palmer, Norwood; and Julie A. Simpson, Potsdam $103,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of mile square lots 5 and 6, First Range, beginning in northerly bounds of lot running from Ogdensburg Road to Morley, David M. Smith and Lori L. Smith, Canton, sold to Cooper W. Newman and Marley A. Davis, Canton $115,000
Town of Potsdam: 55 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of lot conveyed to West at northeasterly corner of Wuartus Parmele lot, Japheth March, Potsdam, sold to Joseph M. Delosh, Potsdam $37,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 6, house 79, Ober Street, Block 32, Gregory L. Wiley, Massena, sold to Laura Gallagher, Lacawazen, Pa. $43,000
Town of Macomb: 0.1 acres, beginning on southerly shoreline of “Birch Point” extending into eastern portion of Hickory Lake, Daniel Cooper, Cicero, trustee of Shirley O. Cooper Irrevocable Trust, sold to Royal C. Martin, Ogdensburg $73,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, part of lot 328, map and survey by Potter Goff and Township of DeKalb, beginning at point of highway at corner of Mary Hayes’ land, Shawn M. Brown, DeKalb Junction, sold to Michael Livingston, DeKalb Junction $110,000
Town of Macomb: 1.5 acres, north side of the road leading from Bigelow School House to Star School House, Gary B. Turner, Ogdensburg; Jeffery Turner, Bonita Springs, Fla.; and Richard Lake, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy J. Gordon, Hammond $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 58 of Ford Mansion Tract, beginning at southeast corner of the block at the intersection of Ford Avenue and Spruce Street, Barry R. Kiah, Ogdensburg, sold to Bradley S. Stewart, Ogdensburg $5,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.