The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 4:
Town of Adams: 15.04 acres, 10204 County Route 77, Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Ronald J. Goutremout and Kristi J. Goutremout, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Irvine, Calif. $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 1017 Myrtle Ave., Stephen C. Dziewisz and Julie M. Dziewisz, Thousand Island Park, sold to Taylor S. Phillips and Kathleen W. Phillips, Rockford, Mich. $168,000
Town of Watertown: 8 acres, State Route 3, T.I. Ag Park LLC, Watertown, sold to Frazee Asset Management LLC, Cazenovia $400,000
Village of Brownville: 0.9 acres, Warren Street, Charles F. Brenon III and Elizabeth A. Brenon, Brownville, sold to Charles F. Brenon IV, Brownville $30,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.05 acres, East of State Route 37, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gene M. Brown, Redwood $1
Town of LeRay: 0.28 acres, 25885 State Route 3, Courtney M. Allen, Watertown, sold to Sean E. Whitehouse, Watertown $161,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.55 acres, 5772 U.S. Route 11, John DeWitt, Adams, sold to Glen E. Taylor and Barbara J. Taylor, Adams $226,000
Town of Lyme: 10.3 acres, County Route 125, Ronald A. Cornell, Watertown, sold to Lyme Rod & Gun Club Inc., Chaumont $50,000
Town of Champion: 0.63 acres, Champion Heights Subdivision Lot 58, Lewis Loop, White’s Lumber Inc., Watertown, sold to JKS Design Build LLC, Watertown $22,500
Town of LeRay: 2.39 acres, 30442 Elm Ridge Road, Frances Pete, Evans Mills, sold to Eric S. Hagen, Evans Mills $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 1013 Salina St., Howard E. Sprague, Watertown, sold to Michael Harrienger and Kate Harrienger, Watertown $90,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.11 acre, 190 S. Real St., United States Rural Housing Service, Washington, D.C., sold to Richard Ingerson, Cape Vincent $29,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 351 S. Rutland St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeremy D. Shear, Woodville $51,500
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 127 S. Rutland St., Brandon R. Spencer, Watertown, sold to VPV Properties LLC, Cicero $82,000
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels: 1) 1.1 acres, 6942 Shore Drive, 2) 0.24 acres, Shore Drive, Cynthia J. Copeland, Newmarket, N.H., individually and as trustee of the William H. & Marion L. Copeland Trust, Cathleen C. Walters, Webster, individually and as trustee of the William H. & Marion L. Copeland Trust, Bruce R. Copeland, Burnsville, Minn., and Scott W. Copeland, Midway, Fla., sold to Donald E. Walters Jr. and Cathleen C. Walters, Webster $300,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.34 acre, 9243 Grove St., Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Leon E. Petrie and Raphael L. Felicia, sold to Wilmington Trust N.A., New York $133,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 5:
Town of Lyme: 14.9 acres, 28632 Old Town Springs Road, Alan R. Weston, Chaumont, sold to Joshua J. Rogers, Sackets Harbor $227,000
Town of LeRay: 0.28 acres, 22698 Duffy Road, Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Thomas A. Summers, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $222,724
Town of Ellisburg: 0.35 acres, 8977 U.S. Route 11, Frederick A. Wratten, Henderson, sold to Jacob Purvis, Sandy Creek $125,500
Town of Adams: 1.5 acres, 11490 U.S Route 11, Crystal Pond Properties LLC, Adams, sold to Richmond Properties of Northern New York LLC, Adams Center $145,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.7 acres, 25822 Liberty Ave., Michael A. Engel and Kim E. Engel, Watertown, sold to Alan Buhl and Laura Walker, Fargo, N.D. $242,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 414 Broadway Ave. W., Lance Bombard and Jennifer Delaney-Bombard, Watertown, sold to Aaron Tapley, Watertown $182,500
Village of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 1.74 acres, 705 Brooks Drive, Veronica A. Carlson, Concord, Calif., as executor of the Theodore F. Bogenschutz estate, sold to Bruce J. Heaslip, Fayetteville $84,000
Town of Champion: 1.2 acres, 34003 Jackson II Road, Patrick B. Hartzel and Toni E. Hartzel, Laramie, Wyo., sold to Richard C. Lane and Taylor J. Welch, Carthage $159,900
Town of Champion: 5.31 acres, 34420 State Route 126, Willie M. Craig II, Flippin, Ark., sold to Eben J. Shettleton and Rosemarie A. Moreton, Carthage $116,600
Town of Brownville: 5 acres, 16598 State Route 12E, Joseph Kovacs and Waltraud Stauffer, Three Mile Bay, sold to Matthew A. Barniak and Jordan Lindsey Kline, Watertown $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 239 Dorothy J. Geno, Watertown, sold to Robert I. Snell III and Ann Marie Snell, Watertown $0
Village of Chaumont: 2 acres, 12499 State Route 12E, Gerry A. Kovalik, Waterford, Wis. and George M. Kovalik Jr., Dexter, sold to Gerry A. Kovalik and JoAnne C. Kovalik, Waterford, Wis. $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 6:
Town of Clayton: 3.1 acres, Seminole Avenue, Murray Island, Bradley Properties LLC, Minnetonka, Minn., sold to Ryan M. McKinley and Sarah S. McKinley, Ballston Spa $187,500
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, 42506 State Route 12, Brent Sweet, Alexandria Bay, sold to C&S Marine Center LLC, Binghamton $30,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.15 acres, 47 Cornwall St., Juanita C. Senecal, Lake Placid, sold to Amie Noeller, Syracuse $18,000
Town of Worth: 61.9 acres, Overton Road, Warren Shelmidine, Lorraine, sold to Marcia Dennis, Albany $0
Town of Clayton: 3.1 acres, Seminole Avenue, Murray Island, Bradley Properties LLC, Minnetonka, Minn., sold to Charles H. Spaulding and Elizabeth S. Spaulding, Cortland $187,500
Town of Henderson: 5.25 acres, subdivided as follows: Lot 1: 1.47 acres, 4239 Jackson Lane, Lot 2: 1.03 acres, North of Lighthouse Road, Lot 3: 1.03 acres, North of Lighthouse Road, Lot 4: 1.71 acres, North of Lighthouse Road, Christine A. Tur, Henderson, sold to Vadim Protasovitskiy and Liliya Protasovitskiy, Deerfield $375,000
Town of Champion: 1.6 acres, 34073 State Route 3, Milo E. Saber and Mary L. Saber, Carthage, sold to Lena M. Netto, Carthage $70,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1113 Washington St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Salt Lake City, Utah, sold to Drum Apartments, Watertown $60,000
Town of Wilna: 25.91 acres, 25849 N. Croghan Road, Barbara J. Montgomery, Carthage, sold to Alan Runyon and Maria Runyon, Natural Bridge $26,000
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels: 105.4 acres and 18 acres, County Route 90, Douglas Cybula, Copenhagen, sold to Benjamen T. Wood and Melanie L. Wood, Mannsville $125,000
Town of Ellisburg: 6.1 acres, 2800 McDonald Hill Road, Charles John Graves, Swannanoa, N.C., sold to Darlene A. Jefford, Mannsville $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 7:
Village of Brownville: 0.46 acres, 222 St. Lawrence Ave. W., Jacques N. Champagne and Laura L. Champagne, Brownville, sold to Jeffrey M. Cox and Barbara L. Cox, APO, AE $235,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.26 acres, 33705 Grove Moore Road, Nancy F. Pettinelli and Louis R. Pettinelli III, Ballwin, Mo., Lawrence J. Pettinelli, Larchmont, and Neal P. Pettinelli, Collegeville, Pa., sold to Thomas J. Schakow and Lori Ann Schakow, Jamesville $170,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.41 acres, 14 Garden Road, Jayhoz LLC, Wellesley Island, sold to Wesley B. Dodds and Amanda M. Dodds, Philadelphia $98,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 386 Pawling St., Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $27,650
Town of Rutland: 0.23 acres, 24302 State Route 971V, Jonathan P. Young and Annette M. Young, Felts Mills, sold to Kendra J. Chisamore, Evans Mills $159,790
City of Watertown: 0.63 acres, 1233 Arsenal St, Cameron Watertown LLC, Camillus, sold to JLS Watertown LLC, Allentown, Pa. $2,375,000
Village of Carthage: 0.3 acres, 707 Alexandria St., Kimberly Perrigo, Carthage, sold to Joseph M. Ybanez and Amanda J. Helms, Watertown $167,000
Town of Wilna: Unknown acreage, State Route 3, Ronald R. Hall Jr., Carthage, sold to Joseph Scheppard, Carthage $13,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 1159 Boyd St., Maureen R. O’Donnell, Watertown, as trustee of the Maureen R. O’Donnell Trust, sold to John Andrew O’Donnell, Watertown $132,000
Town of Henderson: 2.25 acres, Mixer Road, Lynn A. Shaw, Adams, sold to Hillcrest Farms LLC, Woodville $15,700
Town of Ellisburg: 14.03 acres, State Route 289 and State Route 85, Hillcrest Farms LLC, Woodville, sold to Lynn A. Shaw and Cindy Shaw, Adams $6,650
Town of LeRay: 9.88 acres, U.S. Route 11, David Barron, Cookeville, Tenn., sold to Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 8:
Town and Village of Brownville: Two parcels: Town: 4.9 acres, East of State Route 180, Village: 1 acre, 311 E. Grove St., Lorna Haege, Hopewell Junction, and Marsha Maxon, Dexter, sold to Donald E. Eastham and Amanda L. Eastham, Dexter $10
Town of Ellisburg: 0.92 acres, 9460 Montario Point Road, Judy G. Jacobs, as trustee of the Evelyn G. Heckeler Trust, Mannsville, sold to Mitchell R. LaBouef, Oswego $169,847
City of Watertown: 0.66 acres, 235 E. Division St., Alfred M. Sanchez, Calcium, sold to Kurt Mathurine II, Watertown $156,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 6.14 acres, County Route 4, Judith V. Green, Clayton, sold to Kevin M. Clark and Mary A. Clark, Cape Vincent $4,000
Town of Theresa: 5.1 acres, 36844 County Route 46, Thomas A. Hoover, Theresa, sold to Robert P. Sillik and Shirley M. Sillik, Theresa $14,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.17 acre, 1133 Franklin St., 2) 0.16 acres, 13 Thompson Blvd., 3) 0.16 acres, 14 Thompson Blvd., James A. Keohane and Helen V. Keohane, Watertown, sold to John Eiss and Tamala Eiss, Watertown $175,000
Town of LeRay: 2.83 acres, 34752 Snell Road, Renauda R. Lacey, Philadelphia, sold to Kimberly Toland, LaFargeville and Lee M. Trickey, Theresa $5,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels: 1) 0.2 acres, 20553 Road 1249, 2) 0.24 acres, Road 1249, Donna J. Draper, Watertown, sold to Lindsey LeFevre, Dexter $150,000
Town of Theresa: 26.1 acres, County Route 46, Holly A. Hertsgaard, Westminster, Md., sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of the Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 26:
Village of Croghan: 9780 State Route 812, Robert R. Lachausse, sold to Cole A. Lyndaker $11
Town of Denmark: Carlowden Road, Lundy Development & Property Management, sold to Cody Makuch $40,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6626 East Road Ext., Kirk J. Ward, sold to John H. Nortz $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 27:
Town of Croghan: 6448 Swiss Road, Jane M. Sweeney Rounds, sold to Cody Borden $165,000
Town of Croghan: 8585 Soft Maple Road, Neil L. Loveless, sold to Lance R. Clemons $260,000
Town of Denmark: 4792 State Route 410, Rusty A. Woods, sold to Nicholas T. Simon $122,000
Town of Greig: 6998 Whitetail Drive, Alma Lehman, sold to Daniel DiGuiseppi $25,000
Village of Lowville: 7480 Campbell St., Linda Prince, sold to Matthew D. Olmstead $133,000
Village of Lowville: 5392 Davenport Place, Tara R. Taylor, sold to The Moshier Irrevocable Trust $150,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 8032 Moose River Road, Allan R. Parker, sold to Andrew John Kelley $121,700
Town of Lyonsdale: 7574 Lyonsdale Road, Ronald C. Coe, sold to Catherine M. Liechty $1
Town of Pinckney: 274 State Route 177, Joel Rarick, sold to Daniel Biette $17,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 28:
Village of Castorland: 9518 Church St., Brian A. Ashline, sold to HSBC Bank USA N.A. $500
Town of Greig: Hiawatha Lake Road, Carrie A. Storm, sold to Chris C. Pratt $162,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 29:
Town of New Bremen: 8115 State Route 812, Kami Lynn Bender, sold to Michael S. Ridner $0
Town of Watson: 6757 Snell Road, Scott Cihocki, sold to Philip DeLong $12,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 30:
Town of New Bremen: 9315 Deveines Road, The Jardine Family Trust, sold to Nickolas M. Kampney $57,000
Town of New Bremen: 8727 Van Amber Road, Timothy C. Widrick, sold to Joseph Wormwood $152,000
Village of Turin: 6126 W. Main St., Mark R. Plucinski, sold to Ethan C. Jackson $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 22, 2019:
Village of Massena: 0.14 acres, lot 4, block 43 of “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Michael J. Macauley, Massena, sold to Carol Ann Hallahan, Massena $58,000
Town of Massena: 2.75 acres, Massena-Louisville Town Line Road, Troy D. Matthie and Jacqueline Matthie, Massena, sold to Braydon H. Cunningham and Nicole E. Wright, Massena $187,500
Town of Potsdam: Three parcels, 8.05 acres, 27.33 acres and 31.11 acres, Richard E. Moose and Maureen L. Moose, Potsdam, sold to Russel H. Marvin, Potsdam $275,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.5 acres, bounded by Washburn’s Corners, Breean L. Bovay, Canton, sold to Beth M. Denny, Rome $103,500
Town of Potsdam: 6.52 acres, Hopkinton Road, Kyle J. Jones, Norfolk, and Connie M. Jones, Potsdam, sold to Kyle J. Jones, Norfolk $38,000
Town of Massena: 2.008 acres, North Grasse River Road, Thomas A. Rickard and Nancy S. Rickard, Pennellville, sold to Michael S. Childs and Maryann Childs, Massena $5,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, northerly the right of way leading to Ellis lands, Diane M. VanNess and Tom LoBracco, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Jon P. Harkins and Jane M. Fallon, Coatesville, Pa. $210,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 111 Stoughton Ave., Ronald Daggett, Massena, sold to Derreck J. Barse, Massena $27,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, southeasterly bounds of Owl Avenue, James P. Ward and Mary M. Ward, Massena, sold to Michael J. Bresett and Kristen L. Bresett, Massena $187,500
Town of Macomb: 0.59 acres, 261 Mitchell Road, Carl W. Kanzenbach and Catherine L. Kanzenbach, Ulysses, Pa., sold to James P. Sutton and Deborah A. Sutton, Winthrop $78,000
Village of Massena: Lot No. 31, situated on Bridges Avenue of the subdivision of the Joy property, Adam Austin and Meredith Austin, Massena, sold to Benjamen J. Regan and Angela L. Regan, Norfolk $158,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.76 acres, par tof St. Lawrence River Lot 13 in first Ten Thousand Acre Tract, Emily L. Covey, Ogdensburg, sold to Yves R. Dupont and Mary Lou Dupont, Heuvelton $115,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 9, bounded by Elm Street, Jason A. Dimart, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Connie J. Susice, Brasher Falls $81,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 23, 2019:
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, Murphy Road, John K. O’Grady, Lisbon, sold to Ellen M. Young, Rensselaer Falls $75,000
Town of Norfolk: 104.5 acres, parts of mile square lots 90 and 91, Debra L. Wells, Greensboro, N.C., sold to Jayden R. Pernice and Jaclyn C. Pernice, Massena $70,000
Town of Fine: Three parcels, Frederick J. Provost and Laura K. Provost, Fine, sold to Renee A. Waters, Star Lake $155,000
Town of Brasher: Two parcels, 1.73 acres and 0.18 acres, Pierre Brunet and Christine Brunet, Ontario, Canada, sold to Richard E. Weegar and Carrie E. Weegar, Winthrop $175,000
Town of Morristown: 3.7 acres, southwesterly margin of Atwood Road, Susan C. Robinson, trustee of Clifford S. Felt and Carol M. Felt Trust, Hammond, sold to First Congregational Church of Morristown, Morristown $4,000
Village of Gounverneur: 0.7 acres, Route 11 and Factory Street, Terry J. Scott, Gouverneur, sold to Tiffany J. Waite, Gouverneur $59,000
Town of Russell: 0.073 acres, paved portion of the West Road, Christopher T. Bradford, executor of the estate of the late Henry N. Bradford, sold to Shannon N. Desellems, Potsdam $71,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, between mile square lotes 32 and 42, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Donna Ruth Jadlos, Winthrop $10,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, southerly of Cemetery Road, John Moore, Ogdensburg, sold to Brandon R. Wells, Ogdensburg $58,500
Town of Stockholm: Three parcels, parts of mile square lot 4, Terry Lynn Barnes, Norfolk, sold to Casey J. Donaldson, Rensselaer Falls $67,500
Town of Louisville: 3.7 acres, Willard Road, Joseph A. Lafreniere, Chase Mills, and Diane Sekula, Nashua, N.H., sold to Scott J. Langille and Luanne B. Langille, Marcellus $51,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 82 Liberty Ave., David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Jamie Crosby, Massena $5,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 84 Liberty Ave., David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Jarika Donalis, Massena $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 24, 2019:
Town of Waddington: 0.88 acres, sputh of Clark Avenue, R&G Realty, Waddington, sold to Justin D. Palmer and Britney R. Palmer, Waddington $19,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 3, block b, as shon and delineated on map 1 of Westwood, William Toth and Diane Toth, Massena, sold to Thomas A. Champion, Gouverneur $172,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, part of block 15, Yves Dupont and Mary Lou Dupont, Heuvelton, sold to Richard A. Tacchino, Heuvelton $90,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.79 acres, Lockie Road, Kurt Hartle, Gouverneur, sold to Matthew V. Tobin and Olga J. Tobin, Lake Wales, Fla. $225,000
Town of Fine: 1/3 acre, part of lot 5, section 14, township 9, great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Louis W. Thornton and Beverly Thornton, Star Lake, sold to Duwayne H. Durham and Rebecca Durham, trustees of Dr. Adirondack Land Trust, Fine $15,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.07 acres, northwest boundary of Route 72, Maria D. Morrison, Potsdam, sold to Brandon Sochia and Heather M. Sochia, North Lawrence $3,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.01 acres, northerly of Route 68 (Canton-Ogdensburg Road), Donald Caufield and Mary Ann Caufield, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael R. Langstaff and Lynn E. Langstaff, Cicero $51,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 25, 2019:
Town of Colton: Parcel, east bounds of right-of-way leading to Beaver Point Camp, Aurita Sitzler, Apex, N.C., sold to Donald J. Cannamela Jr. and Emily Brouwer, Potsdam $190,000
Town of Canton: 3.67 acres, mile square 4 of the tenth range, Lori Ricalton, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Lisa Marie Ricalton Robindeau, Fairport, soldt o Rebecca B. LaFlair, Potsdam $88,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Kelley (Emeryville) Road, Alicia A. Reed, Gouverneur, sold to Vernon W. Fuller III, Gouverneur $25,000
Vilalge of Massena: Parcel, Survey Map, Subdivision of part of Defense Housing Project NY-30082, Timmy J. Currier, Massena, executor of the last will of the late Debra Beaulieu, sold to Travis Stone and Danielle Stone, Massena $45,000
Town of Colton: 0.14 acres, section 14 of township 10, Edward R. Dominy, Colton, sold to Paul Jarvis and Lisa Langtry, Norwood $142,500
Town of Pierrepont: 1.11 acres, lot 3, Robert L. Hewey and Alice M. Hewey, Hannawa Falls, sold to John R. Peacock and Michele M. Peacock, Massena $173,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 26, 2019:
Town of Russell: 12.65 acres, portion of lot 13 upon “Map of Alexander O. Brodies Tract in the North part of Russell,” Levi Miller and Anna Miller, Whitesville, sold to Eric Robinson, Russell $30,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 0.38 acres and 0.41 acres, Linda Love, Gouverneur, Gary Wight, Canton, Joann Whitaker, Pulaski, and Lee Wight, Meriden, Conn.; sold to Timothy L. Matice and Lynn K. Matice, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Edwards: 0.35 acres, at concrete monument marked “M-40-41,” Linda K. Camidge, Gouverneur, sold to Diane M. Dixon, Durant, Okla. $61,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, Beckwith Street, Joshua Kirby, Gouverneur, sold to Richard J. Lyons and Julie Lyons, Gouverneur $83,500
Town of Parishville: Two parcels, 2.34 acres and 7 acres, Valerie I. Waite, Norfolk, sold to John A. Waite, Parishville $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 623 Main St., block 149, lot 5, Ryan J. Herron, Ogdensburg, sold to Barbara Morley, Colony, Texas $73,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.63 acres, part of mile square lot 31, Kristina B. Kelly-Snow, Winthrop, sold to Robert R. Fournier and Kelsie R. St. Louis, Potsdam $234,000
Village of Massena: 0.23 acres, lot 4, block A on “Northview, Village of Massena” phase 1, Linda B. Hyde, Wadsworth, Ohio, and Bruce J. Burditt, Malone, sold to Rickey O. Lavalley and Naomi M. Lavalley, Massena $52,500
Town of Louisville: Four parcels, NRZ REO VI Corp., St. Petersburg, Fla., sold to Lyndsi Comins and John Hall, Bangor, Maine $55,000
Town of Fine: 63.8 acres, north part of subdivision 3 lot, 28 east half of township 12, grat tract 3 of Macombs Purchase, Public Square Inc., Carthage, sold to Rhonda E. Laparr, Harrisville $53,000
Town of Lawrence: 2 acres, Driscoll Road, Billie-Joel Wells, Constantia, sold to Donna D. Dennis, Massena, and Michael Dennis, Liverpool $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 29, 2019:
Town of Canton: 2 acres, 250 Irish Settlement Road, Helene J. Verreault, Canton, sold to Scott Denne, Canton $135,000
Town of Fowler: 1.69 acres, centerline of a right of way at intersection, James R. Forsythe and Terry A. Forsythe, Gouverneur, sold to Ronald R. Goodman and Vivian P. Goodman, Ocala, Fla. $163,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, southwest corner of parcel conveyed by Robert L. Squires to DeLuxe Trucking Company, Ronald Daggett and Ashley Daggett, Massena, sold to Robinson R. Family Properties LLC, Utica $52,000
Town of DeKalb: 16.93 acres, northwest corner of tax parcel 130.003-1-4.2 and northeast corner of land conveyed to Piece of Mine LLC, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Troy A. Trombly, Lake Charles, La. $55,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, bounded by Route 58, Cheryl A. Halladay and Ronald W. Halladay, Edwards, sold to Nicholas C. Halladay and Devlin M. halladay, Harrisville $115,000
Town of Canton: 0.712 acres, northerly line of Judson Street, Alan Draper and Patricia Ellis, Canton, sold to Christopher P. Marquart and Emily D. Marquart, Canton $245,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 12, south side of Babcock Street, Michael A. Macauley, executor of last will and testamanet to the late Dorothy R. Macaulay, sold to James R. Forsythe and Terry A. Forsythe, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Potsdam: 75 square rods of land, Prospect Street, Todd M. Thomas and MaryJo Thomas, trustees of Todd and MaryJo Thomas Living Trust, Rome, sold to Jessica Heck, Potsdam $69,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.58 acres, westerly bounds of Pierrepont Avenue, Ira M. Weissman and Evelyn Weissman, Potsdam, sold to David Hurlbut and Tasha M. Bernard $315,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, St. Lawrence River Road, Brian Bernard, North Richland Hills, Texas, solt to Lucas T. Vanacker and Meghan R. Vanacker, Williamson $150,000
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, 5.014 acres and 0.248 acres, Gerald J. Marion, Massena, and Sylvie J. Marion, Massena, sold to Brent Mellen and Breanna Mellen, Homer, Alaska $225,000
Town of Hammond: Several parcels, unknown acres, bounded by Campbell Cottage, Fern Smith, Morristown, sold to Gary Williams and Donna Hutton, Alexandria Bay $175,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.