The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2022:
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, vacant lot, Lexington Avenue, Arthur Anderson, Antwerp, sold to Kevin Smith, Honeoye Falls $45,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 19 Anderson Avenue, Matthew Rothery and Karley Rothery, Deferiet, sold to Nathan Clark and Courtney Clark, Rock Springs, Wyo. $199,900
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 8244 Catfish Point Road, Daniel R. Haycock, successor trustee of the Molly Irrevocable Trust, Clayton, sold to Sarah M. Johnson, LaFargeville $400,000
City of Watertown: 0.599 acres, 105 Court Street; and 3.217 acres, L136 Arsenal Street, Top of the Square LLC, Watertown, sold to Washington Street Manor LLC, Watertown $3,500,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 23476 County Route 59, Deborah Kennedy, Castorland, sold to Charles F. Saine Jr. and Maria Isabel Chernay, Stevensville, Md.; and Charles J. Tucker and Carol Sue Tucker, Manheim, Pa. $75,000
Town of Lyme: 0.3574 acres, 9356 County Route 125, Paul F. Pickett and Nora B. Pickett, Baldwinsville, sold to James F. Pickett, Baldwinsville $1
Town of Adams: 5.22 acres, County Route 77, James K. Finney and Elizabeth R. Finney, Adams, sold to Adam M. Storino, Watertown; and Thomas M. Storino, Watertown $200,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 104 General Smith Drive, Robert P. Adams II and Tamara L. Adams, Palm Coast, Fla., sold to David Grieco, Charity Njambi Kamoche and Nyakio Grieco, Los Angeles, Calif. $515,000
Town of LeRay: 0.6 acres, 26609 Andrew Drive, Gregory A. Sato and Ok Hui Sato, Watertown, sold to Ian P. Kinkel, Rock Tavern $259,900
Town of Brownville: 1.57 acres, 23179 Timmerman Road, Nancy A. Sprague, Dexter, sold to Paul Wisner, Dexter $11,500
Town of Rodman: 2.073 acres, 14447 County Route 68, Michael A. McCormick and Wendy M. McCormick, Rodman, sold to Joel Berthet and Rebekah Berthet, Watertown $370,619
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 26003 County Route 3, John T. LaRue, Clayton, sold to Sam V. Vaphiadis and Christopher A. Vaphiadis, Alexandria Bay $4,300
Town of Orleans: 13.361 acres, 33676 Dog Hill Road, Orleans Fields LLC, LaFargeville, sold to Mose S. Miller and Katie M. Miller, LaFargeville $20,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 35297 County Route 4, B&A Home Solutions LLC, Clayton, sold to S&N Francis Family Trust, Ramona, Calif. $68,000
City of Watertown: 0.223 acres, 162 Woodruff Street, Michael R. Coryer and Carrie Anne Coryer, Monument, Colo., sold to Kyle Dickerson and Stephanie Dickerson, Maple Hill, N.C. $108,800
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 409 Brown Street, David H. O’Neil Jr. and Christina M. O’Neil, Dexter, sold to Anna M. O’Neil and Nicholas A. Neddo, Dexter $123,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 26, 2022:
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 204 North Main Street, Michael D. Brantley and Emey Brantley, Forston, Ga., sold to Joshua N. Allein and Jennifer Allein, Redwood $215,000
Town of LeRay: 3.211 acres, 24501 Sanford Corners Road, Gary W. Currier and Susan M. Currier, Watertown, sold to Timothy G. Heath and Lindsey R. Heath, Theresa $347,700
Town of Alexandria: 4.08 acres, 45037 Stine Road, Joshua N. Allein, Redwood, sold to Kathryn E. Ripstein and Zachary A. Mogray, Hammond $225,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.15 acres, 48113 Hibbard Point Extension, Walter B. Sanders Jr. and Sharon Sanders, Rochester, sold to Maranda Platt, Boonville $207,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 618 Prospect Street West, Dominic J. Liberatore, North Syracuse, sold to George Ellsworth and Janelle Ellsworth, Watertown $15,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 618 Davidson Street, Thomas E. Martin and Arlene J. Martin, Sackets Harbor, sold to Calvary Chapel North Country Inc., Watertown $85,000
Town of Theresa: 1.71 acres, 111 LaFargeville Road, Lynne T. Hoover, Cape Vincent, executor of last will and testament of the late Gary V. Hoover, sold to Felders Rentals LLC, Redwood $20,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, 5 Garden Road, Michael L. Robison and Rachael M. Robison, Cohoes, sold to Naomi B. Tapia, Antwerp $180,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 44756 County Route 100 A, James G. Herkimer and Linda W. Herkimer, Pennellville, sold to Richard Schumacher and Barbara Schumacher, Rochester $575,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 8523 Littlefield Place, Robert L. Berback, Nags Head, N.C., sold to Robert L. Berback, trustee of Robert L. Berback Revocable Living Trust, Nags Head, N.C. $1
Town of Henderson: 1.063 acres, 0 Snowshoe Road, Algis K. Penkiunas, Alexandria, Va., sold to Birute A. Balciunas, Annapolis, Va. $195,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 6584 Montonna Shores Road, James J. Janis, Ilion, sold to Paul M. Mendez and Laurel Mendez, Chaumont $210,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 25708 Fire Road, Dallas M. Sloat and Neale O. Cummings, Three Mile Bay, sold to Michelle Stocking and Mike A. Stocking, Cherry Valley $140,000
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 564 South Mechanic Street, Robert J. Olley and Tina M. Olley, Carthage, sold to Matthew R. Mcmacken, Carthage; and Michael R. Hall, Watertown $12,000
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 43853 County Route 41, Dorothy M. Foy, Natural Bridge, sold to Johnathan P. Foy, Natural Bridge $1
Town of Adams: Two parcels, 12 and 14 East Church Street, William M. Nohle, Winchester, Md., sold to Kermit K. Paro, Pulaski $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 27, 2022:
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, New Connecticut Road, Lucia U. Venditti, Antioquia, Colombia, sold to Frank C. Venditti III, Clarence Center $25,000
Town of Lyme: 0.246 acres, 24455 Island Road, Colleen Zielinski, Fulton, sold to Mack Doig, Downsville $159,900
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 12658 Reed Road West, Tatyana Carney, Hershey, Pa., sold to Mary Louise Falcone, Henderson $334,000
Town of Lyme: 0.46 acres, 8679/983 County Route 5, Sidney M. Gottlieb and Sharon E. Spaker, Three Mile Bay, sold to James V. Virnelli III and Sarah H. Virnelli, Nassau $290,170
City of Watertown: Parcel, 322 Brainard Street, Sarajeanne L. Perkins, Watertown, administratrix of estate of the late Norma Jeanne Kratzat, sold to Kimberly T. Carnahan, Evans Mills; John A. Carnahan, Pittsboro, N.C.; and Sue A. Ehlen, Twoharbor, Minn. $135,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 14471 North Street, Kimberly A. Peyton, Crown Point, sold to Ronald Santora and Lori A. Santora, Stone Ridge $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 22.77 acres, Southwest Allen Road, Michael Denner, LaFargeville; Betsey Blount, Redwood; and Constance E. Hunter, Alexandria, sold to Jason Christopher Parrow and Kari Ann Parrow, Hammond $27,240
Town of LeRay: 2.833 acres, 26436 Route 283, Dawe-Jones Real Estate LLC, Watertown, sold to Richville Hill Real Estate LLC, Gouverneur $135,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 43003 Route 3, Victoria Morgan Butler, Bear, Del., administrator of estate of the late Thomas Andrew Butler Jr., sold to Dell J. Olley Sr. and Pamela J. Olley, Natural Bridge $185,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 84 North Crossman Street, Geoffrey Hillick, trustee of the Sharon Kanul Shoninger Irrevocable Trust, Alexandria Bay, sold to Crossmon Associates LLC, Alexandria Bay $58,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 28, 2022:
Town of Clayton: 0.5 acres, 32442 Route 12, Dorothy J. Mitchell, Williamson, sold to George Galbraith, Cape Vincent $27,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1158 Academy Street, James P. McClusky, Watertown; and Timothy M. McClusky, Sandy Creek, sold to Peter J. Garwood, Malone $125,000
Town of Watertown: 3.68 acres, 23080 Spring Valley Drive, Hemantkumar D. Panwala and Meeta H. Panwala, Teaneck, N.J., sold to Joseph Peters and Pamela Peters, Watertown $360,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.34 acres, 163 South James Street, Dorian C. Eyles, Cape Vincent, sold to Jacob S. Cashel, Cape Vincent $273,911
Town of Adams: 0.975 acres, 11224 Route 11, Thomas M. Dupee and Jill M. Dupee, Adams Center, sold to Taylor Singer, Alexandria Bay $144,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 46778 Malara Way, Beverley A. LeChase, Webster, sold to Kevin Lewis and Kelly Lewis, Clayton $605,000
Town of Brownville: 1.6 acres, 25482 Perch Lake Road, Donna R. Biondolillo, Watertown, sold to Kyle P. O’Connor and Kiersten L. Guthro, Watertown $199,000
Town of Ellisburg: 86.9 acres, 0 Torrey Hill Road, Anne H. Whalen, Ellisburg, sold to Laura M. Merritt, Richard B. Merritt and Joseph D. Merritt, Liverpool $142,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1398 Cosgrove Street, Quasi L. King and Sandra A. King, by Andrew N. Capone, Esq., referee, Watertown, sold to Rhone Renovations LLC, Watertown $80,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 43152 Seaway Avenue, Thomas M. Brunelle and Connie E. Brunelle, trustees of the Brunelle Trust, Naples, Fla., sold to Linda J. Burke and Kurt W. Mason, Clermont, Fla. $150,000
Town of Philadelphia: 0.91 acres, beginning on easterly side of County Route 29 at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Joshua W. Davis, Attica Self Storage Inc., Swain, sold to Greg Hoppel, Three Mile Bay $60,000
Town of Henderson: 1.228 acres, 12491 Aspinwall Shores, Jacqueline Ladue, Henderson Harbor, sold to Jeffrey R. Dalabra and Dawn M. Dalabra, Baldwinsville $679,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 11406 Yousey Lane, County of Lewis sold to Austin J. Bassette $30,000
Town of Denmark: 10705 Route 26, Secretary of Veterans Affairs sold to Jason Goodman $55,000
Town of Greig: 6979 McConnell Road, County of Lewis sold to Matthew Gonyea $28,000
Town of Leyden: 3124 East Road, County of Lewis sold to Gregory S. Coniser $62,000
Village of Lowville: 5495 River Street, County of Lewis sold to Wanda Bush-Muncy $3,500
Town of Montague: Rector Road, County of Lewis sold to Brandon Casterlin $1,900
Town of New Bremen: 9331 Deveines Road, County of Lewis sold to Benjamin Webster $4,000
Town of New Bremen: 9327 Deveines Road, County of Lewis sold to Benjamin Weber $80,000
Town of Pinckney: 137-138 Pinckney Road, County of Lewis sold to Christopher Kain $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 3, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 8854 Long Pond Road, Dolores Chartrand sold to Stephen Chartrand $0
Town of Denmark: Route 410, Donald J. Campany Estate sold to Trish Michael $29,900
Town of Diana: 14385 Maple Street, Sally E. Collette sold to Stanley Todd $44,000
Town of Diana: 14402 Maple Street, NewRezLLC sold to William K. Huchzermeier $40,000
Town of Greig: 6352 Mohawk Trace Road, Harold R. Van Gorder sold to Jeffrey G. Bourque $429,900
Town of Greig: 5548 North Shore Road, John R. Schwartz sold to John R. Schwartz $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 4004 Edgewood Drive, Gary Rushford sold to Gail Rushford $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 4, 2022:
Town of Diana: Six parcels, 14453 Cottage Road, Richard A. Bush sold to Bush Revocable Living Trust $0
Town of Diana: 13425 French Settlement Road, Lisa J. Hartle sold to Christopher A. Sullivan $120,000
Town of Watson: 6868 Snowshoe Trail, Richard Hecker sold to Jonathan C. Clark $189,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 5, 2022:
Town of Diana: 8745 North Shore Road, Chris S. Rheuble sold to Scott G. Gill $260,000
Town of Harrisburg: Mile Square Road, Thomas Marcellus sold to Stephen M. Overacker $5,000
Town of Leyden: Theyer Hill Road, Cindy L. Planck Estate sold to Eric J. Planck $12,000
Town of Watson: 6612 River Road, Estate of Paul Gyore sold to Tracy P. Gyore $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 6, 2022:
Town of Greig: Dump Hillow Road, Martin J. Cannan sold to Martin J. Cannan Living Trust $0
Town of Pinckney: 8601 Whitesville Road, Emily M. Booth-Puffer sold to Daryl Pederson $35,000
Town of Watson: Erie Canal Road, Monica Schlaepfer sold to Charlsey Camacho $67,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2022:
Town of Harrisburg: 7946 Mile Square Road, Thomas Marcellus sold to William B. Kimmel $45,000
Town of Leyden: 1837 Thayer Hill Road, Jody L. Wheeler sold to Justin Lawrence Wheeler $106,250
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 11, 2022:
Town of Denmark: Four parcels, Deer River Road, Gary T. Beller sold to Jeffrey T. Foy $22,500
Town of Denmark: 10438 Route 26, Tyler F. Weese sold to Alexander R. Cummings $232,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 12, 2022:
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 5556 North Shore Road, Robert Grant sold to John Paul Pfeiffer $3,750
Village of Lowville: 5288 Sunset Drive, Linda R. Mumford sold to Jacob S. Monnat $239,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 13, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9678 Toy Town Road, Cindy L. Rizza sold to Alyssa B. Evans $136,000
Village of Copenhagen: 2938 Cataract Street, Jeffrey S. Funk sold to Ren Rumble $42,500
