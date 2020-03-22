The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 9:
Village of Brownville: 0.41 acres, 207 St. Lawrence Ave. W., Paula Ann Follett and Robert Neil Flint, as trustees of the Theresa M. Flint Revocable Trust, no address listed, sold to Matthew B. Crosson and Karri L. Crosson, Watertown $153,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 651 Grant St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Erik C. Russell, Dexter $15,000
Town of Lyme: 5.07 acres, 10655 County Route 8, Mark E. Vaughn, Copenhagen, sold to Andrea LaFontaine, Chaumont $129,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 122 Colorado Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Kenneth Hanners, Sackets Harbor $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.72 acres, 154 Ten Eyck St., Malcom H. Wilkerson, Martinez, Ga., sold to Patrick J. Currier, Sr., Watertown $330,000
Village of Brownville: 20 acres, St. Lawrence Avenue West, EJP Realty Corp., Dexter, sold to George Anderson and Diana Anderson, Brownville $10,000
Town of Theresa: 2.53 acres, 36993 County Route 46, Peggy Lamonsoff, Longs, S.C., sold to Jeffrey H. Recor, Theresa $177,000
Town of Brownville: 0.2 acres, 22917 County Route 59, James S. Powell, Watertown, Joanne P. Crowley, Black River, and Peter M. Powell, Watertown, sold to Peter M. Powell and Ruth H. Powell, Watertown $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 10:
Town of Watertown: 5.04 acres, 25820 County Route 160, Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Erie D. Fields and Rashawna Randall-Fields, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $265,009
Town of Orleans: 0.14 acres, 42843 County Route 100, Shirley M. Herbert, Ottawa, Ontario, sold to Stacy Sunley and Jonathan Sunley, Winnipeg, Manitoba $50,000
Town of Orleans: 0.24 acres, 46028 County Route 191, Cathy J. Karas, Cortlandt, Robert A. Karas, no address listed, and Paul A. Karas, Albuquerque, N.M., sold to Paul A. Karas and Eileen M. Walters-Karas, as trustees of the Karas Revocable Trust, Albuquerque, N.M. $10,000
Town of Wilna: 0.9 acres, 24228 County Route 42, Ji Ling Ni, Beverly, N.J., sold to Amy S. Wells, Harrisville $203,000
Town of Henderson: 20.28 acres, Lasher Road, Doris Garcia, Fairport, sold to Rita D’Agostino, Henderson $44,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 146-148 Winslow St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to William George and Kallista George, Watertown $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.5 acres, 46786 Tennis Island Road, Charles W. Fowler, as trustee of the Charles W. Fowler Trust, King George, Va., sold to Conch Properties LLC, New Hartford $290,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 8 Avery Ave., Charles A. Giltz, as executor of the Mary Ellen Giltz estate and Charles A. Giltz, as trustee of the Glitz Trust created under the Last Will and Testament of Robert E. Giltz, no address listed, sold to The Audrey J. Corley Trust, Springhill, Fla. $105,000
Town of Orleans: 3.46 acres, Cross Island Road, Jon T. Rich Jr., Central Square, sold to Ben Essig, Parish $0
Village of Adams: 0.44 acres, 54 N. Park St., Andrew M. LaPlaca, Gorham, Maine, sold to Rachel L. Johnston, Adams Center $155,000
Town of LeRay: 1 acre, 28035 County Route 32, Michael A. Mackey Jr., Evans Mills, sold to Christopher G. DiStefano and Leslie M.O. DiStefano, Watertown $290,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.46 acres, 4 Martin Ave., William L. Dutton and Nancy R. Dutton, Deferiet, sold to Julie Lynn Smith, Danvers, Mass. $1
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.33 acres, 725 Water St., Herbert K. DeJourdan, as trustee of the Herbert K. DeJourdran Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Cameron Luedtke, Corona, Calif. $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 136 N. Hamilton St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Matthew R. McMacken and Lori McMacken, Carthage $27,500
Town of Rutland: 0.6 acres, 30871 State Route 3, David L. Dean, Felts Mills, sold to Rhett C. Blondin and Benito Gonzales III, Fort Drum $136,000
Town of Rodman: 0.88 acres, 22752 Williams Road, John W. Lowery and Mary S. Lowery, Peterborough, N.H., sold to John M. Pignone, Rodman $118,000
Town of Wilna: 1.52 acres, 24390 Staie Road, Gregory J. Woods and Margaret A. Woods, Carthage, sold to Eliza Powell and Matthew Powell, Carthage $0
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.69 acres, 35991 State Route 12E, 2) 1.2 acres, State Route 12E, Carol R. Farr, as executor of the Richard J. Farr estate, Clayton, sold to Scott D. Miller, Clayton $1
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 11:
Town of Orleans: 77.07 acres, 23834/878 State Route 411, Danny P. Davis, LaFargeville, sold to Ralph W. Timerman and Sandra C. Timerman, LaFargeville $190,958
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, 26158 Cottontail Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeffrey J. Kimple, Deer River $148,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.06 acre, 36033 State Route 12E, Margaret E. Sutton, Jamesville, sold to Margaret S. Skinner, Jamesville $0
Town of Alexandria: 1.16 acres, 23942 State Route 26, Bonnie J. Gray, Richmond, Ky., sold to Joleta Gruzesky, Alexandria Bay $121,500
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acre, 239 St. Mary St., and 2) 0.11 acre, 243 St. Mary St., Raymond S. Beutel, Watertown, sold to Casey L. Haas, Black River $0
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.17 acres, 618 Hamlin St., 2) 0.05 acre, 624 Hamlin St., Raul Davila and Jennifer Davila, Watertown, sold to Celsey Monroe Bashaw, Colorado Springs, Colo. $149,900
Town of Adams: 1) 0.75 acres, 13786 Green St., 2) 0.19 acres, Green Street, Stephen R. Backus, Adams Center, sold to Christopher M. VanBrocklin and Casey B. Backus, Adams Center $127,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 12:
City of Watertown: 0.43 acres, 120 Keyes Ave., North Country Apartments LLC, Watertown, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $470,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.12 acres, 246 S. Market St., Beth A. White, Cape Vincent, as executor of the Marion C. Welton estate, sold to Paul M. Polaha and Lisa M. Polaha, Allentown, Pa. $77,500
Town of Rutland: 1.07 acres, 17454 Jacobs Road, Kenneth M. Ruby and Elizabeth S. Ruby, Valdosta, Ga., sold to David J. Vollmer, McKenney, Va. $148,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 613 Lansing St., Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Robert N. Curtis, Jeanne A. Curtis and Jennifer L. McKinley, sold to Jeffrey S. Roshia and Laura J. Roshia, Watertown $25,100
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 202 Factory St., Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown, sold to Johnson Family Real Property LLC, Watertown $175,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.56 acres, 48247 County Route 1, Richard W. Sochia and Diane E. Sochia, as trustees of the Richard W. Sochia Trust, Redwood, sold to James M. Dorr, Redwood $45,000
Town of Watertown: 1.19 acres, 19021 Old Rome Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Justin Zaremba, Watertown $55,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 4.26 acres, 106 Hounsfield St., Jeanne D. Derouin, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jeffrey C. Robbins and Samantha A. Robbins, Sackets Harbor $315,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.11 acres, 105 Monroe Ave., Debra J. Crary, Dexter, sold to Elliot M. Jasiulek, Columbus, Ohio $61,800
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 386 Pawling St., 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, sold to Moet Properties Ltd., New York $37,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 13:
Town of Watertown: 2.01 acres, Hamp Road, Stephen A. Sullivan and Ruth A. Sullivan, Watertown, sold to Michael A. Mackey Jr., Evans Mills $241,000
Town of Adams: 1.01 acres, 14968 County Route 75, Jeffrey C. Robbins and Samantha A. Robbins, Sackets Harbor, sold to Joseph J. Overton and Jordyn D. Overton, Watertown $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 1158-1160 Gill St., John H. Marra and Nancy A. Marra, Brownville, sold to Erick J. Sobolewski, Prince George, Va. $132,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 4.99 acres, 1030 Arsenal St., 2) 0.17 acres, 1030 Rear Arsenal St., Golden Ocean Management Inc., Watertown, sold to 1030 Watertown Realty LLC, Watertown $1,200,000
Town of Lorraine: 0.29 acres, County Route 93, Ronald Sorensen, Lorraine, sold to Daniel W. Clark and Sandra L. Clark, Lorraine $2,000
Town of Lorraine: 0.13 acres, County Route 93, Daniel W. Clark, Lorraine, sold to Ronald Sorensen, Lorraine $1
Town of Watertown: 0.81 acres, 20077 State Route 3, Timothy J. LaGorga, Dexter and Delores L. LaGorga, Watertown, sold to Delores L. LaGorga, Watertown $45,500
Village of Evans Mills: 0.28 acres, 8465 S. Main St., Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif., sold to Carrie Whitmore and Scott Whitmore, LaFargeville $60,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.1 acres, 6335 Allard Road, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Nancy Martin, Watertown $43,500
Town of Champion: 2.91 acres, 35729 Sayre Road, Brian A. Wallace, Basehor, Kansas, sold to James Robert Scott III and Abigail K. Burns, Carthage $148,400
Village of Mannsville: Unknown acres, Brown Road, Starr Comstock, Hebron, Ky., sold to Paul Rienbeck, Mannsville $3,500
Town of Brownville: 0.01 acre, County Route 59, Frederick H. Lanham, Watertown and Ann M. Lanham, Watertown, sold to Alvin J. Hasner, as trustee of the Alvin J. Hasner Revocable Living Trust, Dexter $0
Town of Adams: 0.56 acres, 12600 U.S. Route 11, Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Kyle Roberts, Adams Center $121,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 13:
Town of Denmark: Roberts Road, John R. Williams, sold to Michael C. Sullivan $3,500
Town of Denmark: 10280 Old State Road, Tracey L. Thomas, sold to Marcus J. Moser $340,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Kosterville Road, Carp Lands LLC, sold to Joseph C. Beyea $100,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 4022 Markham St., Patricia Ann Santamour, sold to Robert Bush $82,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 14:
Town of Turin: 4029 West Road, Charlotte M. Nye estate, sold to Ember L. Flack $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 15:
Town of Croghan:10268 State Route 126, Han Van Der Veeken, sold to Andy P. Noftsier $125,000
Town of Turin: 4150 West Road, Donald W. Pratt, sold to Jessica S. Stephens $1
Town of Watson: Stony Lake Road, Carthage Savings & Loan, sold to Tamas Takacs $39,000
Town of West Turin: Page Road, Peter J. Peculis, sold to Michael T. Stevens $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 16:
Town to Leyden: State Route 12, Michael F. Daskiewich, sold to William A. Amato $47,400
Village of Lowville: 5380 Eugene St., Janis A. Leichtweis, sold to Kelly R. Birchenough $133,000
Town of New Bremen: 9215 Cut Off Road, Suzanne W. Stanford, sold to Frances L. Walker $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 17:
Town of Diana: 14073 Steam Mill Road, Jeremy L. Helmer, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. $92,382
Town of Greig: 6639 Otter Creek Road, Dorothy A. LaVancha, sold to Jess T. Csizmar $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 16, 2019:
Town of Fine: Parcel, village lot 4, Second Street, Bruce M. Schauer, Baldwinsville, sold to Michael R. Davison, Roslindale, Mass. $115,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, northerly line of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation right-of-way, Doris L. Rorick, Fort Worth, Texas, sold to Travis A. Niles and Julie B. Niles, Canastota $170,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, east bounds of Cleveland Avenue, Julie A. Manders and Steven P. Manders, Canton, sold to Marie Gut-Murphy, Dundee, Fla. $135,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 24.06 acres, lots 33 and 34, Harvey L. Swartzentruber and Mary Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Greg H. Matthews and Erica L. Scott, Ogdensburg $171,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 22.26 acres, northeasterly of McCormick Road, Harvey S. Swartzentruber and Naomi H. Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Gary R. Alford and Sharon L. Alford, Ogdensburg $8,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 12 in block 52 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Jay M. St. Hilaire and Karen L. St. Hilaire, Brushton, sold to Stella Ann Measheaw, Massena $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 3 in block 10 of Dilcox Lot, East Orvis Street, Jennifer L. Brothers, Naples, Fla., sold to Debra A. Rourke, Massena $57,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 17, 2019:
Town of Fine: 0.14 acres, lot 1 on First Street, Lawrence A. Miles, individually and as surviving spouse of Gail A. Miles, Mohawk, sold to John O. Kreckel and Marianne R. Kreckel, Webster $120,500
Town of Hermon: Parcel, westerly bank of Trout Lake, Jeffrey W. Grant, ancillory executor of estate of Ruthe H. Grant, Roanoke, Va., sold to Robert A. Ryan and Heidi McGee-Ryan, Webster $210,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 10 in block 31-B on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Joseph W. Griffin, trustee of The Griffin Family Trust, Waco, Texas, sold to William L. Taylor St. and Susan M. Denicola, Coldbrook $34,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.082 acres, northly bounds of Lamb Street, Joseph M. Liotta, Norwood, sold to Jason A. Dickinson and Maria F. Dickinson, Norwood $53,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 12 and 10 of block 421, Joanne G. Perkins, Canton, sold to Martha H. Freeman, Ogdensburg $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, easterly bounds of Hall Crossroad, Angela A. Gavin and Thomas G. Gavin, Lake Placid, sold to Louie J. Jacobs and Nancy Jean Jacobs, Akwesasne $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 18, 2019:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, northwesterly side of McIntyre Road, portion of lot 5 section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, Jody L. Spooner and Donna P. Spooner, Ogdensburg, sold to Douglas Spooner and Barbara Spooner, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Macomb: 1.6 acres, County Route 10, southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed by June E. Roush to Paul E. Roush, Gary Downing, Denmark, S.C., sold to Paul E. Roush, DePeyster $2,000
Town of Waddington: 5.16 acres, Wayne Hunter Road, Nicole M. Gilson, Waddington, sold to Kody R. Sharlow and Ashley N. LaFleur, Madrid $215,000
Town of Pitcairn: 7.61 acres, lot 3 on “Division of Lands to be conveyed to Christmas and Associates Inc in lot 49, Brodie Tract &Twp. 11, Macomb’s Purchase Number 3, Town of Pitcairn - St. Lawrence County - New York,” Charles H. Bleau and Darlene M. Bleau, Canton, sold to Joseph R. Marshall and Miki Ann Marshall, Auburn $44,000
Town of Brasher: 1.64 acres, farm lot 62, Hammill Road, Barry Newcombe Jr., Redford, sold to Kyle Patrick White, Massena $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 813 E. South Street, Robert J. McPherson, individually and as surviving spouse of Barbara J. McPherson, Ocala, Fla., sold to Stephen J. Rishe and Cris E. Rishe, Ogdensburg $20,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, Ogdensburg Road and English Settlement Road, Cindy R. Bressette, as successor executrix of the last will and testament of Beatrice Mae Bressette, Heuvelton, sold to Karrie B. Hollister, Heuvelton $37,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 21, 2019:
Towns of Norfolk and Louisville: 0.92 acres, Norfolk, and 0.9 acres, Louisville, Kirk F. Sandvoss and Stephanie J. Sandvoss, Massena, sold to Antolin M. Burgos Jr. and Elizabeth Anne Burgos, Auburn $176,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.66 acres, Route 310, Brent Murray and Jessica Murray, Norfolk, sold to Michael P. Swienton and Malissa N. Swienton, Nofolk $55,000
Town of Clifton: 0.243 acres, east of Wilsey Avenue, Robert L. Seamon, Bisbee, Ariz, sold to Rodney C. Teribury, Newton Falls $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 16 in block F on map 5 of Westwood, Jeremy Hendricks, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Shofkom, Norwood $178,000
Town of Fowler: 2.15 acres, Doane Road, northeast corner of Kennedy Lot, Nicholas J. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew R. Breckenridge and Melissa J. Breckenridge, Gouverneur $215,000
Town of Fine: 0.125 acres, part of sublot 6 of lot 31 of eat half of township 12 of GreatTract Number 3 or Macomb’s Purchase, Cora Condrin, Star Lake, sold to James R. Erlichman, Russell $37,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 112 acres south of California Road and west of Macomb-Pop Mills Road being lot 11 and part of lot 12 of Judston Tract, and 28 acres part of lot 12 of Judston Tract, Levi D. Miller and Frances H. Miller, Gouverneur, sold to Arielle Wolter, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of DeKalb: Two parcels, 24.89 acres norhterly of Route 11 and southerly of New York Central Right of Way in Potter Goff Lots 327 and 328, and 25.18 acres at County Route 11 at intersection with division line between Potter Goff Lots 326 and 327, Arielle Wolter, Gouverneur, sold to Levi D. Miller and Frances Miller $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.78 acres, Reynolds Road, mile square 20, Gary Bancroft and Lynn Bancroft, Norwood, sold to Matthew R. Volz and Marisa M. Volz, Norfolk $131,000
Town of Russell: Four parcels, 37.18 acres in west third of township 3, part of lot 7; 54.1 acres in west third of township 3, part of lot 13; unknown acres, in west third of township 3; and 0.38 acres in west third of township 3 being a part of lot 7, Diane L. Dixon, Phillipsburg, Pa., sold to Forrest Lottie and Rita Lottie, Hermon $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 22, 2019:
Village of Waddington: 0.39 acres, northwest boundary of River Road and southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Richard K. Magnusson and Mary A. Magnusson, Chad E. Acres, trustee of The Chad E. Acres Intervivos Declaration of Trust, Avon Park, Fla., sold to James David McGrath and Karen Ann McGrath, Austin, Texas $120,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.52 acres, northwest corner of lot 7, Nice Guy Real Estate Firm LLC, Austell, Ga., sold to Timothy J. Durant and Lynne M. Durant, North Lawrence $7,000
Town of Russell: 2 acres, part of subdivision lot 8 of great lot 4, Edmund Barr, Russell, sold to Brian G. Burns and Rui A. Vieira, South Boston, Mass. $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: Several parcels, 32 acres beginning in center of highway at the southeast corner of Ansel Pulsifer land; 26.8 acres as part of lot 22 of short tract; 8 acres beginning from northwest corner of lot 1 of Palmer Tract; unknown acres beginning at east bounds of township 14; 34.09 acres as part of lot 1 of Palmer Tract; 64.2 acres as part of lot 1 of Palmer Tract; 55.7 acres as part of lot 6 of Palmer Tract; 60.52 acres part of John Palmer Tract; and 51.49 acres as part of lot 6 of the Palmer Tract, Gary Acres as trustee of Beebe Road Old Orchard Land Trust, Parishville, sold to Steven G. Fisk, LaFargeville $90,000
Town of Russell: 1.56 acres, northeast boundary of County Route 17 intersecting south boundary of lands now or formerly of James C. Eells and Nina R. Eells, William R. Eligh and Susan B. Eligh, Homer, sold to Eduard L.J. Loop, Russell $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.97 acres, part of lots 3 and 4 and land southeaterly of lots 3 and 4, Marilyn L. Geddis, Heuvelton, sold to Melissa Proulx and Peter L. Hayes, Ogdensburg $158,000
Town of Morristown: 0.95 acres, westerly line of Hackett property and northeastly corner of David H. Barse and Dora N. Barse, Charles W. Owens, Canton, sold to Ralph J. Collins and Robin L. Collins, Sherrill $215,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, Jones Road at southeast corner of former Abner Whitney land, Christopher J. Rutherford, Madrid, sold to Kelsey O’Shea, Madrid $210,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 10.08 acres, easterly subdivision of lot 13 between St. Lawrence River and Black Lake, James N. Smith and Julie L. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to John J. Norman, Ogdensburg $160,000
Village of Massena: 0.74 acres, north bounds of Maple Street marking southwest corner of land of McPherson, Maureen M. Terrance, individually and as surviving spouse of Gerald M. Terrance, Massena, sold to Michael J. Green, Massena $41,500
Town of Potsdam: 3.76 acres, in section 53, Craig J. LaPlante, Potsdam, sold to Joshua M. Burke, Canton $156,000
Town of Colton: 0.16 acres, southeast corner of the S.D. Goodwin lot, Jeanmarie Fallon, Potsam, sold to Brett E. Williamson and Sarah A. Williamson, Colton $35,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.4625 acres, part of Patterson acre lot in mile square 95, Gregory P. Hart and Jayne E. Hart, Keeseville, sold to Dustin Scott Delosh and Katherine Christina Delosh, Massena $77,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.