The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 27:
Town of Clayton: 5 acres, Old Town Springs Road, Nicholas S. Argyros, Albany, sold to Richard G. Badi and Stephanie L. Badi, Clayton $30,000
Town of Wilna: 2 acres, 40296 Rogers Crossing Road, Mary L. Goodspeed, Carthage, sold to Sandra J. Merrow, Livonia, Mich.; Joanne D. Reid, Baldwinsville and Jennifer L. Webb, North Syracuse $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 55.34 acres, Burnt Rock Road, Rosalyn L. Goutremout, Watertown, sold to Benjamin Rubacha and Holly Rubacha, Dexter $0
Town of Henderson: 40.61 acres, Ridge Road, Jennifer L. Risser, Watertown, sold to Chad Denehy, Watertown $1
Town of Watertown: 1.7 acres, 21885 County Route 60, Robert Scott Dupell and Patricia Faye Dupell, Watertown, sold to Justin James Picou and Julia May Picou, Clarksville, Tenn. $324,000
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, 43778 County Route 100, Kelsey L. Williams and Allen P. Dwyer, Wellesley Island, sold to Daniel McDowell and Lindsay Wilcox, Williamsville $150,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.92 acres, 26438 County Route 53, Thomas D. Mulligan and Jodi L. Mulligan, Dexter, sold to Matthew Ryan Elder and Nabaasa F. Elder, Pamelia $268,500
Town of Lyme: 6 acres, County Route 57, Point Peninsula Development Corp., Syracuse, sold to Helsun NV LLC, Cave Creek, Ariz. $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 1012 Erie St., Donald Soluri, Watertown, sold to Matthew S. Houde, Colorado Springs, Colo. $229,900
Town of Pamelia: 0.84 acres, 24961 State Route 37, Luke J. Franklin, Spring Lake, N.C., sold to Derek J. Vela and Tayci L. Vela, Pamelia $219,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 28:
Town of Clayton: 0.56 acres, 32449-32453 State Route 12, Violet Elaine Moseley-Wilkie, Depauville, sold to Rachel Cintron, Palm Beach, Fla. and Katie Grose, LaFargeville $0
Town of Brownville: 1.19 acres, 24980 Road 416 N, Donald Vrabel, Watertown, sold to Ian M. Brambs and Maya E. Brambs, Dexter $209,900
Town of Adams: 0.18 acres, Pitcher Street and North Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Annette Bodah and Timothy Bodah, Adams Center $6,200
Town of Lorraine: 11 acres, Lot 21, Berry Drive, Lee D. Berry and Sue E. Berry, Adams, sold to David Ramos, Goshen $28,750
Town of Adams: 1.4 acres, 18041 State Route 177, Raymond E. Telego Jr. and Melanie A. Telego, Adams Center, sold to Jason L. Bruce and Alisa M. Bruce, Cache, Okla. $255,000
Town of Lorraine: 10 acres, Lot 18, Berry Drive, Lee D. Berry and Sue E. Berry, Adams, sold to Kevin Straube and Marjorie Straube, Port Charlotte, Fla. $29,900
City of Watertown: Five parcels: 1) 0.3 acres, 116 Winslow St., 2) 0.38 acres, 122 Winslow St., 3) 0.29 acres, 609 Washington St., 4) 0.19 acres, 603 Washington St., 5) 0.11 acres, 110 Winslow St., Jerry R. Gardner and N&G Rentals LLC, Watertown, sold to Jackson & Finnegan Properties LLC, Watertown $700,000
Town of Henderson: 0.37 acres, 2887 Stone Point Lane, William R. Loehr Jr. and Andrea Loehr, Syracuse, sold to James S. Brissenden and Kathleen M. Brissenden, Baldwinsville $75,000
Town of Clayton: 1.11 acres, 14979 Valley Drive, William F. Ramseier and Mia R. Ramseier, Clayton, sold to Robert S. Dupell and Patricia Faye Dupell, Watertown $340,000
Village of Carthage: Two parcels totaling 0.65 acres, 115 Riverside Drive, Allen W. Williams and Barbara A. Williams, Sackets Harbor, sold to 115 Carthage Holdings LLC, Poughkeepsie $525,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 3.54 acres, Highland Avenue, Ronald G. Thomson, Alexandria Bay and Richard S. Thomson, Alexandria Bay, sold to Hearts for Youth Inc., Alexandria Bay $0
Town of Wilna: Two parcels totaling 0.17 acre, 37186 State Route 3, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Kimberly Perrigo,. Carthage $40,490
Town of Watertown: 5 acres, 17962 Van Allen Road N., Mary E. Fitzgerald, Watertown, as trustee of the Peter W. Fitzgerald Trust, sold to Anthony J. Sligar and Melissa J. Sligar, Watertown $43,000
Town of Clayton: 3.84 acres, 17028 County Route 3, Patricia E. LeConey, Clayton, sold to Chris A. Carlisle and Karen L. McCrum, Clayton $160,000
Town of Champion: 2 acres, 36466 State Route 126, James E. Stanton and Valerie G. Stanton, Carthage, sold to Evelyn K. Rivers, Carthage $260,000
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 221 West St., Donald Alan Desrosiers and Helen Countryman, Concord, N.C., sold to Rebecca M. Kuehnle, Carthage $84,400
Town of Brownville: 2.18 acres, 26401 Perch Lake Road, Elijah Fennell III and Ashley R. Fennell, Henderson, Colo., sold to Flagstar Bank FSB, Troy, Mich. $279,028
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 29:
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 406 S. James St., Richard E. Peebles, Carthage and Ryan G. Peebles, Fairlee, Vt., as executors of the Mary L. Peebles estate, sold to Kimberly D. Offen, Adams $106,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.3 acres, Coolidge Road, G. Gregory Chester and Heidi A. Heap-Chester, Harpswell, Maine and David W. Chester and Beverly A. Chester, Philadelphia, sold to Jefferson County, Watertown $750
Town of Antwerp: 1.24 acres, Coolidge Road, G. Gregory Chester, Harpswell, Maine and David W. Chester, Philadelphia, sold to Jefferson County, Watertown $3,000
Town of Antwerp: Two parcels: 2.45 acres and 0.17 acres, Coolidge Road, Geoffrey K. Richardson, East Berne and Scott D. Richardson, Glastonbury, Conn., sold to Jefferson County, Watertown $12,400
Town of Rutland: 0.9 acres, 23957 Cemetery Road, Macayla Robinson, Potsdam, sold to Scott Emerson and Lynne Emerson, Felts Mills $2,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.05 acres, 2681 Humphrey Road, William J. O’Dell and Merilu B. O’Dell, Holland, sold to William J. Vierzen, George Mills, N.H. $35,000
Town of Theresa: 13.3 acres, English Settlement Road, Robert W. Needham, Brewerton and Carol S. Skanes, Syracuse, as administrators of the Eugene W. Needham estate, sold to Frederick T. Goodwin and Darla Jean Roy, Watertown $7,100
Town of Wilna: 2.3 acres, 22521/22523 Boyd Road, Brandi Gates, Carthage and Kalie Carlton and Anthony Carlton, Carthage, sold to Cheyenne L. Rogers, Watertown $58,000
Town of Champion: 0.34 acres, State Route 3, Daniel Richardson, Carthage, sold to Roderick K. Martin and Lisa A. Martin, Great Bend $6,500
Town of Brownville: 0.31 acres, 20476 County Route 59, Gerald E. Houppert Jr., Dexter, sold to Craig Jennings and Darlene E. Jennings, Fuquay-Varina, N.C. $215,000
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acre, 510 Fulton St., Deborah A. Guyette, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Christine M. McLane, Carthage; and Evelyn S. Rivers, Carthage, sold to Christopher M. Vlachos, Carthage $158,000
Town of LeRay: 0.61 acres, 26202 LaFave Road, Daniel Moen and Sasha M. Moen, Fort Hood, Texas, sold to Joseph Brantley, Watertown $305,250
Village of Black River: Unknown acres, Lots 5 and 6, Black River Subdivision, Merit of New York LLC, Syracuse, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $697,920
Town of Brownville: 0.52 acres, 18356 State Route 12E, Philip G. Jenner and Lynn A. Jenner, Dexter, sold to James C. Savage, Dexter $125,000
Town of Lyme: 2.19 acres, 19307 South Shore Road, W.J. Hughes and Tamara J. Hughes, as trustees of The Hughes Family Trust, Humboldt, Ariz., sold to Jerry F. Weimar and Kathleen L. Weimar, as trustees of the Living Trust of Jerry F. Weimar and Kathleen L. Weimar, New Woodstock $344,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.2 acres, 21045 Glen Alpine, Richard W. Randall, Alexandria Bay, as trustee of the Richard W. Randall Revocable Trust, sold to Benjamin C. Walldroff and Jada L. Walldroff, LaFargeville $1,100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 30:
Town of Brownville: 0.16 acres, 25005 Road 312, Brian Traynor, as trustee of the John A. Traynor III Irrevocable Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Calvin Traynor and Renae Traynor, Watertown $70,000
City of Watertown: 0.42 acres, 522 Mill St., Myron C. Kehoe Jr., Watertown, sold to Cielo Properties LLC, Watertown $62,000
Town of Adams: 2.3 acres, 12447 County Route 66, Grace Plamondon, Adams Center, sold to James J. Uli, Temecula, Calif. $235,500
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 430 Lincoln St., Edgar R. Vegaalban and Roseletta A. Maracle, as trustees of the Rosie & Eddie Vegaalban Trust, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Duarte and Lori Rios, Watertown $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 1116 Boyd St., David H. McAllister, Watertown, sold to 1116 Boyd Street Land Trust, Rochester $190,000
Town of Theresa: 3.77 acres, 28348 Silver Street Road, Ian W. Gilbert, Watertown, as referee for Richard C. Dobson, sold to U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif. $29,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 619 Sherman St., David M. Anderson and Sook Kim Anderson, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Charlene M. Young, Fort Drum $185,000
Town of Wilna: 5 acres, 24705 County Route 42, Richard G. Hofmann, Paula R. Hofmann and Erik William Hofmann, Carthage, sold to Lee J. Birch, Black River $266,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.16 acres, 34 Wilna Ave., Matthew S. Kealy, Deferiet, sold to James R. Nicholas, Gouverneur $124,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.53 acres, 47245 Iroquois Island Drive, Elliott D. Hillback Jr. and Marjorie S. Hillback, Needham, Mass., sold to John P. MacDaniel and Joann MacDaniel, Stuart, Fla. $460,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 1006 Franklin St., Justin E. Hammond, Gresham, Ore., sold to Bridgette D. Heinrichs, Yukon, Okla. $105,000
Town of Henderson: 0.1 acre, Marina Drive, Thomas W. Bommelji, Rochester, sold to Douglas E. Behner, Henderson $0
Town of Rutland: 2.64 acres, 23199 County Route 144, Katherine H. Greenwood, Black River, sold to Todd Martin, Black River $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 615 Cayuga St., William S. Smithers Jr., Hammond, as executor of the Jessie M. Smithers estate, sold to Robert F. Johnson, Whitehall, Ohio $20,000
Town of Orleans: 0.7 acres, 36377 Sarah Lane, Joshua J. Christie and Jennifer A. Christie, LaFargeville, sold to Andrew W. Dowey and Jill M. Dowey, Fort Drum $319,900
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 3.06 acres, 27384 State Route 12, Rose E. Scott, Chaumont, as executor of the Mason E. Mosher estate, sold to David A. Brown, Chaumont $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 1:
Town of Lyme: 102.13 acres, Old Town Springs Road, Acciona Energy USA Global LLC, Chicago, Ill., sold to Bryan W. Stumpf, Cape Vincent $95,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 60 Anthony St., David C. Garlock, Alexandria Bay, sold to Peter L. Walton, Alexandria Bay $48,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 932 State St., Joanne C. Guardino, Watertown, sold to Sandra L. Powell, Watertown $111,300
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 700 Lansing St., Teresa Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas, sold to Erasmo F. Cujilema, Clarksville, Tenn. $158,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 702 Washington St., James A. Burrows, Watertown, as referee for Alicia B. Sparks, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $196,952
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, 43816 State Route 37, Donna Myers, Redwood, sold to Equity Trust Company FBO Gerald A. Leone Jr., Victor $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 519 E. Main St., Robert Burgenstock and Lynn M. Burgenstock, Watertown, sold to McMacken Properties LLC, Carthage $50,000
Village of Theresa: 0.79 acres, 308 Mill St., Kenneth R. McCormick and Janice C. McCormick, Theresa, sold to Kylie J.M. Powell, Evans Mills $110,000
Town of Worth: 0.41 acres, 7929 Hayes Road, Jason Goodman, Copenhagen, sold to Leslie Kay Petrie, Lorraine $25,400
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 19, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 20.4 acres, beginning in southeast corner of lot 24 and running north and west along south line; 27.2 acres, beginning in south line of lot 24, from southwest corner running east; 40.85 acres, beginning in highway at northeast corner of lot 24, running south along east line; 25.65 acres, beginning on highway at southwest corner of lot owned by Peter LaShomb and southerly line of lot 32; and 52.29 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot 38, running south west to north line of lot 31, Michael D. Ward, Brasher Falls, sold to David J. Mast and Verna J. Mast, Whitehill $170,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Potsdam to Tupper Lake from intersection with east line of farm owned by Harry Ford, Constance M. Hatch-Young, South Colton, sold to Shawn R. Spadaccini and Emily L. Pinckney, Canton $155,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.16 acres, beginning at NYPA monument LI-91 at northwesterly boundary of Route 37 at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Daniel and Nancy Lafaver, Kathy L. Paul, Schaghticoke, sold to Scott A. Barney and Marcie L. Barne, Madrid $5,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, bound on north and west by river and east by East Center Road, Mary P. Rufa and Shelley Phillips-LeBlanc, co-executrixes of estate of Theresa C. Phillips, by virtue of last will and testament of Theresa C. Phillips, sold to Seth Marsh Hamm, Norwood $5,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at a point in the northerly bounds of Ogdensburg and Morristown Railroad Company right of way, from westerly line of Holmes Nevins lot, Joseph J. Peccolo and Mary M. Peccolo, Ogdensburg, sold to R. Michael Isenhower and Jennifer Ott Isenhower, Fort Myers, Fla. $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 3, block D, beginning in east side of James Street, southerly from corner of intersection with south side of Knox Street, Frank C. Tulip and Tammy L. Tulip, Chesapeake, Va., sold to Timothy Lalonde, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, on highway leading from Fine to Harrisville in school district 1, bounded on north by highway and east by Thivierge, Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake, sold to Dean E. Kerr, Star Lake $12,500
Town of Hopkinton: 223 acres, beginning on Fletcher Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Dustin Smith, Guy W. Rosenbarker and Beth E. Rosenbarker, Hammond, sold to Aaron R. Howell, Potsdam $250,000
Town of Lisbon: 3 acres, beginning on Bull Run Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Philip D. Fonda, Lowell Nelson and Stella Nelson, Lisbon, sold to Tiffanie England and Zachary England, Lisbon $35,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 8.61 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of Nancy’s Lane at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Allan J. LaMere and Coleen La Mere, Gerald A. Howes and Mildred Anne Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to Amelia Dal Pai and Stasun Hebert, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.19 acres, beginning on County Road 20 at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Jaroslaw Car and Eileen Car, Steven L. Edney and Tammy L. Edney, Richville, sold to Matthew J. Crawn, Gouverneur $97,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.249 acres, beginning at intersection of south boundary of Proctor Avenue with west boundary of John Street, Edward Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Julie A. Arduine, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Depeyster: 5.27 acres, beginning on East Road at northwest corner of A. Yaddow lot, Mildred C. Bullock, Fort Pierce, Fla., sold to Tyler J. Brothers, Heuvelton $25,000
Town of Fine: 1.54 acres, beginning in north highway boundary of Route 3 at intersection with division line between lands conveyed to Jack C. Thomas and Margaret M. Thomas on the west and Padgett’s Stores Inc. on the east, St. Lawrence County Property Development Corporation, Canton, sold to Star Lake DG LLC, Birmingham, Ala. $225,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel 1: 150.24 acres, beginning in west line of Haven’s Tract at northeast corner of lots 161 and 160; and Parcel 2: 83.49 acres, beginning in a point in the west bank of Deer River in a line between lots 59 and 60, Peter G. Paquin, Middleboro, Mass., sold to Christopher Michael Gray, Helena $75,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 2, Block A, in NorthView Subdivision, Anthony Austin, Lakeland, Fla.; David Austin, Ontario; Connie Farnan, Greensboro, N.C.; Robert Austin, Roseboro, N.C.; Kathleen A. Austin, Eastlake, Ohio; Trevor Austin, Massena; and Christopher Austin, Massena, heirs of the late Craig Wayne Austin, individually and constituting heirs of the late Patrick Austin, sold to Zevon Viskovich and Georgia R. Sessions, Massena $62,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 20, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 119 in Oakmont, addition to Village of Massena, Scott M. Blanchard and Tammy L. Blanchard, Massena, sold to William E. Sultzer, Norwood $39,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.4 acres, beginning on main state highway between Richville and Gouverneur from intersection with Gueernsey Cross Road, Justin S. Mood, Gouverneur, sold to Brandon S. Dunn, Russell $84,000
Town of Fowler: 2.64 acres, beginning on highway between Hailesboro and Gouverneur on west side of river at southerly corner of lot conveyed to Joel E. Marsh and Anita B. Marsh, William K. Whitney, Gouverneur, sold to Richard J. Wood and Lisa I. Wood, Gouverneur $160,000
Town of Fowler: 1.09 acres, beginning on Fowler-Emeryville Road from intersection with Old Route 58, Marjorie Zanker, executrix of estate of Shirley M. Woodward, Westernville, sold to Lisa L. Hull, DeKalb Junction $75,000
Town of Massena: 0.192 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Elm Street in southeasterly corner of property of James Whalen, James P. Burke, Baldwinsville; and Colleen A. Thayer, Winthrop, sold to Emily L. Clement and Myron L. Clement, Massena $115,000
Village of Norwood: 50 square rods of land, beginning in northerly bounds of Baldwin Avenue Street at intersection with easterly bounds of Lafayette Street, Olga Carpenter and Wayne R. Carpenter, Norwood, sold to Jeremiah L. Sullivan and Olivia M. Sullivan, Canton $145,000
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning on Finnegan Road at intersection with westerly line of lot conveyed to Allen Wait Jr., Sylvia Kingston, Canton, sold to Randy Spadaccini and Cheryl Spadaccini, Canton $15,500
Town of Stockholm: 6.079 acres, beginning at intersection with southerly boundary of Route 11 and McGovern Road, Ulrich P. Forget, Potsdam; Amy L. Watkins, Lagrangeville; Michael A. Forget, Potsdam; and Thomas P. Forget, Massena, sold to Cole J. Mcmahon, Gouverneur $125,000
Village of Massena: 0.08 acres, beginning in west bounds of North Main Street at north corner of Derosia Avenue, Alan J. Deruchia, Massena, sold to Lucas T. VanAcker and Meghan M. VanAcker, Waddington $60,000
Town of Hopkinton: 1 acre, beginning at intersection with northwest Bay Road with St. Lawrence Turnpike, Patricia Louise Parks, Brasher Falls, sold to Heriberto Escobales and Casey L. Escobales, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Massena: 0.0186 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Baldwin Street at southeasterly corner of lot 15, block B, Newton Estates, Lena L. Spadafore, Massena, sold to Andrew Ashley and Sarah B. Ashley, Massena $137,000
Town of Hammond: 14.03 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road at intersection with northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert Sampson and Joan Sampson, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Darcy Pavelski, Waddington $28,500
Town of Pitcairn: 20 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lot 165, running south between lots 165 and 158, Gene M. Bigarel and Carol A. Bigarel, Gouverneur, sold to Wendy L. LaCava, Gouverneur $125,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, beginning in northerly marking of old Pitcairn-Fowler Road at northerly marking of road from Niagara Mohawk Pole 23, Jolie S. Snider, Harrisville, sold to Ryan Scott Hyneman and Tara Ann Hyneman, Gouverneur $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 21, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 0.13 acres, beginning on westerly bank of St. Regis River from fence in line between east and middle thirds of township 17, Roy H. Riley and Linda R. Riley, Ontario, Canada, sold to Diana Lynn Reynolds, Massena $75,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 1, block D, on map 4 of “Newton Estates,” Joanne Snyder, Apex, N.C., sold to Lisa M. Dufore, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, lot 69, northerly half of township 5, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, William R. Eligh and Susan B. Eligh, Homer, sold to Eduard I. Loop, Russell $30,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 8 of Michael J. Curran Countryside Subdivision, Mark Wright, Roanoke, Ind., executor of estate of Gerald J. Wright, sold to Kevin Pryce, Massena $15,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.21 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Clough Street from westerly bounds of Racquette Road, Mark A. Ovaska, Brooklyn, sold to Jeremiah Hardin and Abigail Hardin, Decatur, Ga. $59,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in northeast corner of lot 11 at intersection of Montgomery and Champlain Streets, Scott Bouchard and Carolyn Bouchard, Ogdensburg, sold to Corinne L. Lawrence, Ogdensburg $211,500
Town of Potsdam: 62.87 acres, beginning at northwesterly corner of land formerly conveyed to Stephen Hicks, running west, Glenn W. Clark, Potsdam, sold to Gregory M. Vaverchak and Vanessa N. Vaverchak, Star Lake $315,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning in north shore of Trout Lake at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of John M. and Lucille J. Bushaw, Andrew Boos and Katherine Boos, Skaneateles, sold to Karole Elthorp, Hermon $366,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 17 and 18, block D, Peter C. Irvine and Sandra J. Irvine, Lisbon, sold to Christopher Hall and Shannon Hall, Johnstown, Pa. $74,500
Town of Fine: 0.6 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of parcel now or formerly of Richard Wallace Hitchman and Bridget Hitchman in westerly boundary of parcel now or formerly of Star Lake Homeowner’s Association Inc., Harold W. Pickering III and Amanda J. Pickering, Madrid, sold to Meagan E. Russell, Longview, Texas, trustee of Scott E. and Jenifer M. Russell Irrevocable Trust; and Scott E. Russell and Jenifer M. Russell, New Hartford $260,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Maple Ridge to Helena on west side of St. Regis River, from intersection with northeasterly line of land owned by Elmer White, Clark Legacy LLC, Malone, sold to Katie A. Maloney, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.41 acres, beginning on Old Market Road at intersection with north boundary of lands now or formerly of Daniel C. Layaw and Tammy S. Layaw, Patrick H. Brady and Kelley A. Brady, Potsdam, sold to Ying Zhang and Yu Liu, Syracuse $172,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on southerly side of East South Street on westerly line of premises conveyed to Frederick Perkins, Jonathan Mehaffy, Ogdensburg, sold to Ginger McSprinkles LLC, Ogdensburg $33,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 13, block 6, bound on north by Water Street and on east by Hamilton Street, Richard J. Bromley and Jean M. Bromley, Ogdensburg, sold to Carole M. Sinclair and Howard E. Currid, Brocksville, Fla.; Allison Marie Cooney, Brooksville, Fla.; and Amy May Mildred Wolfe-Gust, Ottawa, Ontario $132,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Buck Street in southerly line of William Wright lot, Sherry Dobbs and Trish Dobbs, South Colton, sold to Joshua Akins and Tasha Akins, Hermon $126,000
