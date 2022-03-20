Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 7:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 315 S. Indiana Ave., Amanda Jude Holbert, Lexington, S.C., and Erin E. Honseler, Walsden, West Yorkshire, England, sold to Matthew J. MacVittie and Katharine A. St. Laurent, Solvay $165,000
Town of Rutland: 0.72 acres, 15802 ODell Road, Charles B. McDonald and Carol McDonald, Copenhagen, sold to Noah Hodge, Copenhagen $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 344 W. Lynde St., Taira M. Morgia, Watertown, sold to Michael W. DeTraglia and Patricia A. DeTraglia, Watertown $0
Town of Hounsfield: 39.59 acres, Sulphur Springs Road, April M. Amo, Sackets Harbor, sold to Through Thick and Thin LLC, Emmaus, Pa. $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 8:
Town of Henderson: 8.87 acres, Lasher Road, Rita D’Agostino, Henderson, sold to Ondrea Bugge and Anthony Bugge, Camillus $30,000
Village of Carthage: 0.37 acres, 834 Alexandria St., Gregory M. Earnest and Amiranda K. Earnest, Cullman, Ala., sold to Chase J. Rogers and Sarah Rogers, Carthage $103,880
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 536 S. Hamilton St., Fe Seamon, Watertown, sold to Brett L. Williams, Toccoa, Ga. $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 938-940 Franklin St., Ronald W. England and Heidi L. England, Calcium, sold to Luis G. Bonilla, Watertown $145,000
Town of Rutland: 0.61 acres, 22636 County Route 144, Travis J. Dusharm, Palmetto, Fla., sold to Bailey R. Savage, Watertown $136,750
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 439 W. Ten Eyck St., Gregory Bajuk and Jacqueline L. Bajuk, Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to Matheau R. Philibert and Mariah R. Philibert, Watertown $232,000
Town of Champion: 1.35 acres, 35844 Sayre Road, Altovise D. Hall, Champion, sold to Triton Investments Corporation, Denver, Colo. $280,000
Town of Adams: 1.64 acres, 16248 County Route 84, Don Maitland, Adams and Michael Russell, Horseheads, individually and as administrators of the Arthur D. Maitland estate, sold to Jeffrey A. Disco and Brenda L. Moore, Watertown $136,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.43 acres, 26035 County Route 3, Andrew Davis and Holly Davis, Plessis, sold to Morgen M. Hicks, Gouverneur $121,900
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 123 N. Pleasant St., David Y. Melton, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., sold to James C. Gaddy, Evans Mills $145,830
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.72 acres, 8476 ODonnells Road; 2) 0.3 acres, County Route 123, Aleta M. Burri, Knoxville, Tenn., as executor of the Anthony M. Pelusio Jr. estate, sold to Thomas Ditch and Donna Ditch, Henderson $43,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 110 Bowers Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeremy Briggs, Watertown $76,100
Town of Pamelia: 0.25 acres, State Route 37, Gary C. Holle II, Leilani M. Garcia and George J. Devita, Watertown, sold to Sue Ann Sepko, Watertown $39,000
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels: 1) 0.16 acres, 27672 State Route 37; 2) 0.25 acres, State Route 37, Sue Ann Sepko, Watertown, sold to Courtney Tryon, Watertown $134,000
Town of Alexandria: 6.33 acres, Dorr Road, Russell A. Stewart, Hammond, sold to James W. Montonya and Vickie Lynn Montonya, Montrose, Pa. $26,000
Town of Champion: 0.81 acres, 30268 Britton Drive, Scott O. Britton and Michelle M. Britton, Carthage, sold to Christopher M. Ellis and Myndee L. Ellis, Carthage $314,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.17 acres, 725 Water St.; 2) 0.17 acres, VL-13 Water St., Cameron Luedtke, Corona, Calif. and Robert Solesbee, Savannah, Ga., sold to Millicent Celeste Hogan and Danny Donald Allan Hogan, Watertown $232,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 9:
Town of Pamelia: 2.4 acres, 24650 Hinds Road, River of Life Fellowship Inc., Watertown, sold to Rock Church, Watertown $43,828
Town of Pamelia: 1.48 acres, 26241 Allen Drive, Chester D. Boyles and Kimberly O. Boyles, APO, AE, sold to Yonah Vang and Candice Xiong, Watertown $255,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.46 acres, 218 Dodge Ave., Michael B. Hale and Jennifer J. Hale, Kansas City, Kan., sold to Aquasco Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor $115,000
Town of Theresa: Unknown acres, State Route 37, Frederick Rebscher, Marcy, sold to Joseph F. Cullen Jr. and Tanya L. Cullen, Redwood $22,500
Town of Orleans: 1.85 acres, Lot V, State Route 12, Anchor Development Corp., Wellesley Island, sold to Shondra Beach, Wellesley Island $48,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 419 Factory St., Robert L. Griffin, Alexandria Bay and Jamie L. Chrisman, Watertown, sold to Jet-O-Rooter LLC, Sackets Harbor $75,000
Town of LeRay: 7.42 acres, 29624 Martin Road N., Rebecca J. Hanni, Evans Mills, sold to Sherri L. Wolfe, Evans Mills $46,000
Town of Brownville: 11.88 acres, County Route 59, Jody G. Paige, Sackets Harbor; Gail G. Torres, Dexter and Billie G. McAdam, East Aurora, sold to Timothy A. Webb and Dayna L. Webb, Watertown $40,000
Town of Rutland: 1.03 acres, 30193 Burnash Ave., Elizabeth A. Keen, Felts Mills, sold to Brenda Glick, Carthage $150,000
Town of Orleans: 1.6 acres, 41579 Farrell Drive, Amy L. Black, Clayton, sold to Carlin Butcher and Carter Young, Theresa $175,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.14 acres, 27520 Church St., United States Department of Agriculture, St. Louis, Mo., sold to Stably LLC, Watertown $42,145
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 741 Hancock St., Deric R. Davis and Sarah D. Davis, Watertown, sold to Wenhao Zheng and Ziying Peng, Watertown $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 10:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 242 Seymour St., Arturo Ramirez, Enterprise, Ala., sold to Pennymac Services Inc., Westlake Village, Calif. $96,145
Town of Clayton: 133.2 acres, Ellis Road, James D. Paige, Dexter, sold to Yessi’s Bees and Honey LLC, Sayreville, N.J. $215,000
Village of Ellisburg: 0.7 acres, 11973/11975 Joslyn Road, Joseph Frawley, Belleville, as executor of the Sarena H. Frawley estate, sold to George Lanty Jr. and Joann Lanty, East Syracuse $199,900
Town of Rutland: 0.35 acres, 30143 Burnash Ave., Cristian Alberto Da Silva and Jean M. Da Silva, Felts Mills, sold to Matthew Ryan Janis and Nicole Lynne Janis, Fort Gordon, Ga. $231,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 910 Salina St., Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Baris Belke, Watertown $60,000
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 599 S. James St., Andrew C. Paddock, Evans Mills, sold to N & G Rentals LLC, Watertown $40,000
Town of Clayton: 1.1 acres, 32366 State Route 12, Cody R. Little and Kate I. Little, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Mandy Booth, Clayton $139,999
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 519 E. Main St., McMacken Properties LLC, Carthage, sold to Pablo Maya Morales and Tupuana S. Maya Morales, Watertown $112,000
Town of LeRay: 0.52 acres, 28553 State Route 342, Patricia K. Mitchell, Rochester, sold to Gregory C. Hudson, Black River $139,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 428 E. Broadway Ave., Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Robert T. Robinson Jr., sold to NNY Equities LLC, Watertown $83,500
Town of Theresa: 0.67 acres, Pool Road, Christoph C. Lentzer and Nancy C. Lentzer, Brooksville, Fla., sold to Bruce Mousseau and Kathy Mousseau, West Chazy $7,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.22 acres, 57 N. Main St., Andrew N. Capone, Watertown, as referee for Nicholas McManamy and Shayna Tallon, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $138,998
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 11:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 314 S. Pleasant St., Robert O. Kimball and Beth A. Linderman, Watertown, sold to Benjamin H. Wilt, Lawton, Okla. $154,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 404 Brainard St., Paul J. DiFabion III, Watertown, sold to Scott Mollison and Christina Mollison, Watertown $171,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 263 Ontario Drive N., Marie E. Barrington, East Greenbush and Cheryl A. Weigle, Cary, N.C., sold to Faith A. Campanaro, Watertown $208,100
Town of Champion: 0.35 acres, 32778 State Route 3, Raymond G. Hall and Cindy S. Hall, Great Bend, sold to Adam E. Cottrell and Devan L. Cottrell, Pooler, Ga. $155,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.08 acres, 113 Millcreek Lane, Breanna Harris Johnson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Michael R. Burgess and Roberta K. Burgess, Adams $219,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 114 Duffy St., Heather A. Herman, Watertown, sold to Emily Mary Rogers, Watertown $125,200
Town of Alexandria: 0.4 acres, 28347 County Route 192, Robert L. Funda Sr., Redwood, sold to Gideon Alexander Schwartz and Amanda Schwartz, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $190,000
Town of Wilna: 0.28 acres, 22189 County Route 42, Erika Frasher, Fort Rucker, Ala., sold to Jordan F. Phelps and Courtney M. Allen, Antwerp $164,900
Town of Theresa: 5.01 acres, 36748 County Route 136, Michael T. Delahanty, Theresa, sold to Samuel Burt and Dana Grabowski, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $259,900
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 136 Seymour St., George J. Keane, Watertown, sold to Mark Dewese, Watertown $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 714 Washington St., Northern New York Cerebral Palsy Association, Watertown, sold to Robert H. Range DDS PLLC, Watertown $104,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 3:
Town of Denmark: State Route 26, Ronald L. Clark, sold to Ricky D. Babcock $85,000
Town of Turin: 6520 Johnson Road, RCW Living Trust, sold to Todd F. Ossont $226,000
Town of Watson: 7001 Austin Road, Martin Jones, sold to Lynn Vlasak $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 4:
Village of Croghan: 9760 State Route 812, Keybank National Association, sold to Robert Hazard $55,000
Town of Diana: 6796 Patchin Road, James J. Buckley, sold to Lawrence G. Dorr $0
Town of Harrisburg: 2429 State Route 177, Albert L. Larkins estate, sold to Cobb 155 LLC $300,000
Village of Lowville: 7678 Park Ave., Nortz Irrevocable Trust, sold to Brandon L. Cunningham $229,600
Village of Port Leyden: 3354 Pearl St., Harland Brown, sold to Jeffery Robbins $0
Town of Lyonsdale: 3710 Fowlerville Road, Merritt L. Jones, sold to Jamie Mooney $37,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 5:
Town of Croghan: 10646 Jackson Lane, Gerald Zehr, sold to Clay Zehr $114,000
Town of Watson: 6593 River Road, Roy McKnight, sold to Michael B. Bush $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 6:
Village of Castorland: State Route 410, Donald Getman, sold to Wendy Biggs $0
Village of Turin: 6310 E. Main St., Eric J. Virkler, sold to Lewis County $1
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 7:
Town of Croghan: 10594 Balsam Creek Road, Michael J. Wolf, sold to William L. Shannon $47,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 20, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: 88.09 acres, beginning on Tiernan Ridge Road from southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Thomas L. Clark St. and Yvonne M. Clark, Joseph W. Griffin, trustee of The Griffin Family Trust, Waco, Texas, sold to Gary Torbey, Massena $62,500
Town of Massena: 3.79 acres, 520 North Racquette River Road, Kenneth J. Flannery and Deborah A. Flannery, Massena, sold to Joseph P. Salamy and Weldon H. Bogardus III, Massena $342,000
Town of Gouverneur: 50.5 acres, 478 County Route 11, Tammy R. Hainey, Gouverneur; and Raymond A. DeLair, Gouverneur, sold to Matthew Constance and Sandra Constance, Richville $85,000
Town of Lisbon: 54.5 acres, beginning at northwesterly corner of lot 2 in mile square 9 in sixth range, Dan J. Miller and Mattie H. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Henry L. Shetler and Sarah H. Shetler, Lisbon $185,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 4812 Route 56, Kelly D’Amour, Statesville, N.C., sold to Amy G. Tulip, Colton $71,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, beginning on Wick Road at intersection with north line of farm formerly owned by Frank Coulon, Brian J. Joseph, Victor; and Keith R. Joseph, Pittsford, sold to Justin A. Johnson and Alison W. Johnson, Colton $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.824 acres, 6877 Route 11, Brian A. Walker and Jenny D. Walker, Potsdam, sold to Travis Peck and Andrea Peck, Brasher Falls $192,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.47 acres, 7800 Route 68, E.J. Coleman LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick L. McGill and Ann E. McGill, Ogdensburg $160,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel 1: 36.24 acres, beginning on County Route 7 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of John D. Miller; and Parcel 2: 71.55 acres, beginning on County Route 7 at intersection on California Road, Harold D. Bresett Jr. and Mary A. Bresett, Hammond, sold to Shady Brook Farms LLC, DePeyster $145,000
Town of Macomb: 37.87 acres, beginning on County Route 7 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Kevin Bresett, Stephen D. Bresett and Melinda S. Bresett, Hammond, sold to Shady Brook Farms LLC, DePeyster $60,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 549 Bagdad Road, Joshua J. Lafave and Nicole M. Lafave, Potsdam, sold to Tammy K. Dawley, Schertz, Texas $184,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 5 Ridge Street, Nancy Green, Potsdam, administrator of estate of Gary A. Ames, sold to Raelee Simcox, Norwood $60,000
Town of Louisville: 0.4 acres, 244 River Drive, Tyler Shaver, Massena, sold to Geri Rausch, Lisbon $290,000
Town of Gouverneur: 13.3 acres, 290 County Route 11, Matthew Isereau, Gouverneur, executor of the estate of the late Darrell L. Isereau, sold to Matthew Isereau, individually, and Danielle Isereau, Gouverneur $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 21, 2021:
Town of Morristown: 0.2 acres, 3834 County Route 6, Ronald L. Blair and Kimberly Blair, Gouverneur; and Jacqueline J. Washburn, Hammond, sold to Wilfred Recore and Kelly Recore, Brasher Falls $134,500
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, beginning on Sand Street Road at intersection with Oak Point Road, Edward J. Scharf, Watertown, sold to Shaun Hunter, Ogdensburg $2,000
Town of Lawrence: 81.075 acres, beginning on County Route 55 at southeast corner of Jon H. Laurie lot, Terry A. Sheldon, Nicholville; and Sylvia Sheldon, Fairport, sold to Ricky L. Eakins, Hopkinton $36,000
Town of DeKalb: 80.06 acres, beginning on Old Canton Road at southeast corner of lot 299, Levi E. Miller and Mattie L. Miller, DeKalb Junction, sold to Levi A. Stutzman and Cevilla J. Stutzman, DeKalb Junction $65,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, beginning on River Road at northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Mark R. and Gina Tayler, Stephen White General Contracting LLC, Hammond, sold to Mark R. Tayler, Morristown $20,000
Town of Brasher: 0.75 acres, 6 West Main Street, Mary P. Rufa and Shelley Phillips-LeBlanc, co-executrices of estate of the late Theresa C. Phillips, sold to Megan LaFlesh, Waddington $100,000
Town of Edwards: 11.06 acres, lot 2 of “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas & Associates Inc., Parcels to be Conveyed Formerly Property of Richard J. Gotham,” Lynn A. Harvey, Cleveland, sold to Dale J. McDonald, Ellenburgh Center $22,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of lot 1, township 14, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels, sold to Steven A. Beardsley Sr. and Raegan Avallone, Star Lake $8,500
Town of Stockholm: 2 acres, beginning on Hatch Road, southwest of intersection with Heath Road, Gary W. Russell, Potsdam, sold to Matthew W. Liscum and Crystal A. Liscum, West Stockholm $35,000
Town of Ogdensburg: 0.144 acres, 1002 State Street, Elfie R. Bedford, Ogdensburg, sold to Kareen Bedford, Ogdensburg $36,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.37 acres, 75 Lisbon Street, Julie E. Gray, Heuvelton, sold to Brenton Decker and Bailey Hebert, Portland, Tenn. $102,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, 41 Bay Street, Gerald F. Lambert and Susan S. Lambert, Massena, sold to Jonathan D. Venter, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Norfolk: Two parcels, 70 Main Street, Margaret M. LaDue, Saranac Lake, sold to Chad Ashley and Darcy Ashley, Norfolk $85,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.766 acres, beginning at northwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Charles P. and Loni H. Recker, along Ross Road, Agronomy Cropping Inc., by C. Joseph Collins, president, Longboat Key, Fla., sold to Randy L. LaMay and Denise A. LaMay, Ogdensburg $11,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 200 to 202 County Route 48, Mary Lynn Sharlow, Norwood, sold to Eric Lynch, Lycoming $225,000
Town of Massena: 4.25 acres, southerly of North Raquette River Road, beginning in easterly bounds of parcel conveyed to Salvatore and Lisa Contini, Massena Land Corporation, Massena, sold to Storm Tehanietenhawi Adams and Brooke Isabel Katsitsiaie Francis, Hogansburg $55,000
Town of Norfolk: 33.18 acres, beginning on County Route 47 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Marianne R. Oakes and Dennis Oakes, Betsy R. Myers, Norwood, sold to John P. Margittay Jr. and Ann L. Margittay, Norwood $64,500
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 76 and 82 Route 3, Jeffrey Durham and Ashley Durham, Harrisville, sold to Michael W. Reed and Wayne M. Reed, Natural Bridge $127,000
Towns of Parishville and Potsdam: 34.086 acres, beginning in east boundary of Perrin Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Donald and Adrienne Gilbert, Claire L. Manning and Reed Thomas Manning, trustees of the Diane Patton 2016 Irrevocable Trust, Hampton Bays, sold to Roger M. Lafountain and Johanna Niehe Lafountain, Potsdam $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 22, 2021:
Town of Massena: 0.19 acres, 19 Elm Street, Stacey L. Hollander, Massena, sold to Lisa Kenefick, Ventura, Calif. $125,000
Town of Lisbon: 45.22 acres, 70 Woods Road and two lots, Munson J. Miller, Lisbon, sold to Scott M. Terry, Leah M. Terry and John T. Terry, Lisbon $180,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, 650 and 656 Sand Street Road, Cheryl Hazelton, Morristown, sold to Arthur W. Mason, Brier Hill $10,000
Town of Fine: 2 acres, beginning in westerly margin of Route 3 at northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Salvatore Capone and Patricia Capone, Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake, sold to Denis Feerick, Star Lake $95,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 15 Lincoln Street, Timothy J. Gavin, Canton, sold to Timothy J. Wagoner, Alexandria Bay $115,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of road leading from Potsdam to Colton at state road monument opposite station A 34 90, Shyler J. Shea, Colton, sold to Michael K. Ward and Alicia Ward, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Hopkinton: 70.9 acres, 462 Santamont Road, James P. Pullano and Kelly L. Pullano, Potsdam, sold to Michael Patrick Guerin and Margaret Ann hart, Beaufort, N.C. $285,000
Town of Gouverneur: 56.04 acres, beginning on Kearney Road at intersection by town line between Town of Gouverneur on northeast and Town of Rossie on southwest, Roger Goodelle and Darlene Goodelle, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur $95,000
Town of Lisbon: 33.07 acres, beginning on Sand Road at northwesterly corner of lot 12, Town of Lisbon, sold to Five Mile Farms, Lisbon $51,000
Town of Gouverneur: 56.28 acres, portion of 926 County Route 12, Jerry S. Kirker, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Norfolk: 12.06 acres, 267 O’Brian Road, Tony J. Almasy, Winthrop, sold to Phuong B. Lai and Wendell L. Ducharme Jr., Colchester, Vt. $112,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.