The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2023:
Town of Orleans: 0.49 acres, 19007 Peel Dock Road, Lonny E. Eggleston and Marjory R. Eggleston, Tarzana, Calif., sold to Joseph A. Woodward and Kay A. Woodward, Adams Center; and Andrew J. Thomas and Megan Mew Thomas, Adams Center $440,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 925 Main Street West, Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to 925 Main Street W LLC, Watertown $485,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, shore of Black River, tax map number 93.12-1-5, County of Jefferson, Watertown sold to Jamie Decarolis, Buffalo $1,100
Town of Pamelia: 4.9 acres, 24386 Cheever Road, HSP Properties, Jordan, sold to Benjamin Essig, Parish $120,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, Route 3, J. Gardner Properties LLC, Carthage, sold to Lawrence D. Hasseler and Virginia E. Hasseler, Carthage $13,000
Town of LeRay: 0.958 acres, 104 Ambrose Drive, Matthew Doll and Francesca Doll, Black River, sold to Michael A. Gazda and Emily E. Gazda, Carthage $326,000
Town of Theresa: 4.37 acres, 35688 County Route 136, Justin F. Jacobs and Kristin L. Jacobs, Theresa, sold to Kelly A. Brown, Watertown $310,000
City of Watertown: 0.172 acres, 128 Park Avenue, Hope County Iowa LLC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sold to Lee M. Klock and Janet M. Klock, LaFargeville $165,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 18 Parker Avenue, James A. Mull, Carthage, sold to Irena Kondrat, Columbus, Ga. $168,000
Town of Clayton: 0.93 acres, 31498 Old Springs Road, Dylan M. Piche, Chaumont, sold to Michael P. McGrath and Dawn M. McGrath, LaFargeville $268,999
Town of LeRay: 0.154 acres, 22082 Patricia Drive, Melissa Siddall, Watertown, sold to William Jameson, Watertown $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 2, 2023:
Town of Clayton: Parcel 1: 0.34 acres, 15466 Lyllton Drive; and Parcel 2: 1.224 acres, Lyllton Drive, James Elliott and Ann Davis Elliott, Camp Hill, Pa., sold to Michael Rieder and Reisha L. Rieder, Clayton $725,000
Town of LeRay: 4.335 acres, 27376 Keyser Road, Robert L. Reagon and Donna J. Reagon, Evans Mills, sold to Troy Symons and Ana Symons, Fort Drum $430,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 257 and vacant lot Bellew Avenue, Michael R. Flick, Watertown; Amy J. Veivia, Cheshire, Conn.; and Steven J. Flick, Cromwell, Conn. $230,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 14141 County Route 123, Christine J. Mitchell, Boston, Mass., executor of last will and testament of the late J. David Joor, sold to John E. Ferry and Mary Lou Ferry, Belleville $651,050
Town of LeRay: 0.905 acres, 26574 Route 3, Ryan A. Cooper and Crystal N. Cooper, Watertown, sold to Tyler Stansbury, Lawton, Okla. $250,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 51 Anderson Avenue, Daniel C. Covey, Carthage; Marc D. Covey, Carthage; Erin M. Gebo, Carthage; and Daniel C. Covey Jr., Carrolton, Ga., sold to Andrew M. Miterko and Tammy S. Miterko, Deferiet $77,250
Town of Ellisburg: 0.29 acres, 12070 Route 193, Brian J. Herron and Nicole M. Herron, Ellisburg, sold to Edith E. Roof, Ellisburg $90,000
Town of Adams: 0.396 acres, 22 Prospect Street, Linda Camp, Adams, sold to Wallace D. Freeland Jr. and Jane K. Freeland, Adams; and Alyssa E. Freeland, Adams $249,000
Town of LeRay: 4.96 acres, 30290 Rockbrook Road, Kristi L. Filkins, Easley, S.C., sold to Aaron Prouty, Clayton $170,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, Route 12E, Chaumont Bay LLC, Chaumont, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $160,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 0 North Adams Heights, John F. Cook, Black River; and Andrew D. Cook, Gouverneur, co-trustees of Mary Cook Revocable Trust, sold to Kyle Pignone and Danielle Stover, Adams Center $41,000
Town of Orleans: 10.98 acres, vacant lot, Tubolino Road, Jeffrey Helmer, Clayton, sold to Bobbi Frederick, Clayton $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1206 Rear and vacant lot Gotham Street, Christa S. Matthews, Newberg, Ore., sold to Jurgen Fuller, Watertown $390,000
Town of Philadelphia: 0.4 acres, 32978 Belile Road, Renauda Ruth Lacey and Shawn M. Clement, Philadelphia, administrators of estate of the late Patsy A. Randall, sold to Simon Glick and Mary Glick, Calcium $70,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 128/6 Haven Street, Todd Cummings, Watertown, sold to Bryan Jeffers, Watertown $125,900
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 717 Cadwell Street, Thomas Goff and Rachael Goff, Watertown, sold to Seth Strite and Kser K’ Paw Paw, Honolulu, Hawaii $205,700
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 41576 Kehoe Tract Road, Gerald L. Sprecher and Deborah A. Sprecher, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Allison Fout and Chad Fout, Akron $420,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.973 acres, Stine Road, Yvonne E. Wimmer, trustee of Wimmer Living Trust, Redwood, sold to Gabriel C. Niles, Redwood $3,000
Town of Lorraine: 6.12 acres, vacant lot, Moore Road, Daniel E. Moore, Adams, sold to Jeffrey Rivett, Adams $13,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1730 Huntington Street, Sue A. Graves, Watertown, sold to Devon Meunier, Potsdam $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 30, 2023:
Town of Leyden: 2025 East Road, Denslow Family Revocable Trust sold to Shawn M. Bender $127,500
Town of Osceola: 1287 Gregory Road, Francis N. Yerdon sold to Francis N. Yerdon $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 31, 2023:
Town of Martinsburg: Two parcels, Cemetery Road, Town of Martinsburg sold to Steven A. Houck $1,800
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 1, 2023:
Town of Denmark: 10712 Harris Road, Sherry L. House sold to Charles W. Kelley $27,000
Town of Diana: 14416 Austin Road, William M. Bango sold to Joanne L. Holly $0
Town of Diana: Melanie Lane, Loren F. Bush sold to Jeffrey Alexander Gosselin $48,000
Town of Leyden: 2049 East Road, Brandon A. Earl sold to Brandon A. Earl $0
Village of Lowville: 5589 Trinity Avenue, Craig S. Dobson sold to Allen Bush $154,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 5, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, Route 126, JEG Properties LLC sold to Dale W. Zehr $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 6, 2023:
Town of Lyonsdale: 7045 Rumble Road, Chung Hong sold to Christine L. Mooney $18,000
Town of Osceola: 639 Barker Road, Ronald Curtis sold to Seymour Properties LLC $60,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3810 Franklin Street, Julia M. Mourer sold to Thomas A. Warcup Jr. $161,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 8, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Cotton Road, JoAnne sold to Troy D. Eleen $11
Town of Denmark: Three parcels, Old State Road, John R. Williams sold to Jeffrey T. Foy $500,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7387 Wildcat Road, Dunham Tyler sold to William Mead $340,000
Town of West Turin: 4317 Moore Road, Diane C. Kowalski Estate sold to Maureen Kantor Living Trust $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 9, 2023:
Town of Greig: 5736 North Shore Road, David G. Ward sold to David Ward Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Lewis: 5341 Route 294, Bradley Egnew sold to Bradley Egnew $1
Village of Lowville: 5442 Park Place, Matthew Zehr sold to Jacob Sullivan $136,000
Town of Osceola: 1204 Comins Road, William D. Nugent sold to Osceola Enterprises Inc. $3,500
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, 3349 Smith Road, David D. Ward sold to David Ward Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of West Turin: 3314 Smith Road, David G. Ward sold to David Ward Irrevocable Trust $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 12, 2023:
Town of Diana: 14321 Maple Street, John W. Martin sold to John Martin II $0
Town of Diana: 14392 Hermitage Road, Joyce A. Thesier sold to Francis C. Thesier $92,000
Town of Greig: 7410 Middle Road, Elaine C. Bettencourt sold to Matthew Pelletier $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 13, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 6405 Old State Road, Keith L. Nuffer sold to Keith L. Nuffer $1
Town of Greig: 5508 Partridgeville Road, Brantingham General Store LLC sold to Brantingham Station LLC $405,000
Town of Greig: 6975 Sweeney Road, Bradford S. Pettit sold to Charles A. Inclema $150,000
Town of Martinsburg: 3835 Rector Road, Gail Beyer sold to Jeffrey F. Beyer $1
Town of Martinsburg: 3656 Rector Road, Gail I. Beyer sold to Jonathan Beyer $1
Town of Watson: Three parcels, 6498 Pine Grove Road, Jane A. Liscum sold to Lloyd A. Liscum $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 14, 2023:
Town of Harrisburg: 7042 Sears Pond Road, Donna Currenti sold to William Freese $0
Village of Croghan: 9738 Route 812, Zeline A. Farney sold to Antonio Martinez $135,000
Village of Turin: West Main Street, Denise M. Foley sold to Cody R. Foley $0
Village of Turin: 6215 West Main Street, Denise M. Foley sold to Cody R. Foley $0
Town of Watson: 7140 Maple Drive, Evelyn M. Moonan sold to Lee G. Bowen $9,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 15, 2023:
Town of Lyonsdale: Hoag Road, Chris B. Hansen Estate sold to Daniel J. Hansen $0
Town of New Bremen: 8274 Route 812, Thomas Schantz sold to Melissa J. Hirschey $76,495
Town of Turin: Two parcels, Barniak Drive, Christopher Schneck sold to Christopher Schneck Revocable Trust $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 16, 2023:
Town of Diana: Two parcels, 8111 North Shore Road, Loretta J. Hall sold to Jeffrey C. Hall $1
Town of Diana: 8207 Main Street, Harrisville Holdings LLC sold to RRF Properties LLC $45,000
Town of Diana: 7376 Lake Avenue, Kaitlyn M. Stine sold to RRF Properties LLC $225,000
Town of Diana: 14112 Hermitage Road, David T. Brennan sold to Christopher Altieri $125,000
Town of Leyden: 5909 Spencer Road, Royal H. Kraeger sold to Kimberly R. Arthur $1
Town of Lowville: 7939 Route 12, John D. Logan sold to Jason G. Beyer $150,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7167-7173 Murphy Road, Kimberly A. Redmond sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $50,000
Town of Osceola: 2128 North Osceola Road, Virginia M. Roscoe Estate sold to R. Reynolds Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Watson: 6549 River Road, Adam P. Zehr sold to Jordan M. Boliver $245,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 6847 McAlpine Street, Edward G. Johnson sold to Edward G. Johnson $0
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Herman Bush Road, Royal Kraeger sold to Kimberly R. Arthur $1
