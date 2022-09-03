Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 2, 2022:
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 28209 Lotts Grove, Grover W. Preston, Deltona, Fla., sold to Jacob D. Preston, Hilton; and Kelly R. Colangelo, Rochester $77,900
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 112 Pike Street, Grettenna Hanson, Brownville, sold to Michael Hanson, Dexter $1
City of Watertown: 0.144 acres, 320 Michigan Avenue North, Todd A. Messinger, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Nguyen Nghiem, Carthage $202,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 188 Flower Avenue East, Andres David Sanchez, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, sold to Warren Chambers, Watertown $227,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.231 acres, 45801 Otter Street, Judith M. Cornick, Alexandria Bay, sold to Barbara D. Coleman, Alexandria Bay $135,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 31749 County Route 6, Jeanne K. Thompson, Cape Vincent, sold to Eric J. Thompson and Sue-Ellen M. Thompson, Rush $190,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 13802 County Route 63, Michelle L. and Jonathan Buch, Sandy Creek, sold to Justin Whiting, Adams $10,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 14 Van Buren Street, James W. Allison, Antwerp, sold to Jonathan W. Banister and Jamie R. Banister, Evans Mills $170,000
Town of Brownville: 12.9 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, running along Depauville Road, Dean A. Wilkie, Clayton, administrator CTA of estate of the late Jasper R. Wilkie, sold to Austin Giruzzi, Chaumont $31,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 133 St. Mary Street, JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $238,132.30
City of Watertown: Parcel, 214 Winslow Street, Harlyn W. Eisenmann and Brandi Eisenmann, Watertown, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $69,053
Town of Theresa: 58.07 acres, Glenn E. VanHoesen and Jill VanHoesen, Theresa, sold to Kenneth Christman and Sheryl Christman, Pottstown, Pa. $65,000
Town of Clayton: 0.342 acres, 730 Beecher Street, Brogan M. Schoeneman, Sackets Harbor; and Katie C. Panunzio, Clayton, sold to Jeremy P. Hoivik and Katherine Foody, Clayton $319,900
Town of Lyme: 0.25 acres, 29704 Oleo Acres Lane, Michael J. Valvo and Judith M. Valvo, Watertown, sold to Christine A. Shipley, Orlando, Fla. $87,500
Town of Rutland: 0.42 acres, 154 West Remington Street, John L. McAfee and Amy K. McAfee, Black River, sold to Zachariah Promitas and Lindsey Promitas, San Antonio, Texas $220,000
Town of Theresa: 4.07 acres, 35662 County Route 136, Michael L. Mayer and Patricia C. Mayer-Bures, Theresa, sold to Jeremy Murphy, Theresa $267,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 20472 St. Lawrence Park Road, Ronald H. Spooner Sr. and Grace Marie Spooner, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michael T. Butler and Kathy A. Butler, Unadilla $499,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1324 Loomus Drive, Kieran F. Dollard and Christy A. Dollard, Jackson, Mich., sold to Joseph Jerome and Kristi Rosette Jerome, Watertown $300,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 405 Paddock Street, Jonathan D. Furgison and Rebecca L. Furgison, Watertown, sold to Lee Burk, Watertown $275,000
Town of Clayton: 0.21 acres, 17175 Blanchard Lane East, Elizabeth V. Congleton, Ogdensburg; Phillip R. Lake, Indian Hills, Colo.; Susette A. Gallinger, Paonia, Colo.; Russell J. Lake, Watertown; and Timothy A. Lake, Summerville, S.C., sold to Karen B. Colwill and William H. Colwill, Bethany Beach, Del. $455,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2022:
Town of Henderson: 0.05 acres, 2876 Stony Point Lane, Ronald S. Slade and Mary Denise Slade, Syracuse, sold to Brian Thomas Collins and Valerie Ann Collins, Holley $155,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 25.5 acres, south of County Route 6, Mariana and Eugene Reinhart, Manasquan, N.J., sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $120,000
Town of Wilna: 0.05 acres, 934 Alexandria Street, Kelly R. Vicente, Corona, Calif., sold to Douglas Murray and Marina Murray, Fort Riley, Kan. $190,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, southeasterly corner of land deeded to Emmett E. Gillen and Ano, Victor M. Rodriguez, Watertown, sold to Agustin Alvarado, Sackets Harbor $173,000
Town of Adams: 1.01 acres, 11470 Lyons Corners Road, Brent R. Planty, Castorland, executor of estate of Karen E. Vout, sold to Sam Dibble, Lorraine $16,000
Town of Ellisburg: 5.02 acres, 16980 Lemay Road, John F. Peebles and Karen A. Peebles, Adams, sold to Nelson T. Moody III and Jamie L. Moody, Lockport $30,000
Town of Rodman: Parcel, 24503 Pork Hill Road, Daniel R. Hix and Annette M. Hix, Rodman, sold to Daniel R. Hix, Rodman $1
Town of Lyme: 9.229 acres, Beach Road, Ronald Eugene Partee and Ellen M. Partee, Ocala, Fla., sold to Antonio Sellecchia and Romina Sellecchia, Huntington Valley, Pa. $35,000
Town of Brownville: 1.206 acres, beginning on Bonney Road at southwesterly corner of lot owned by Vern F. Horning, Mark W. Snyder, Watertown, sold to Damian Barnes, Watertown $36,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 107 East Main Street, Mainstreet Enterprises LLC, Warners, sold to Blanca Santos, San Francisco, Calif. $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1145 Harrison Street, Michelle S. Leach, Greensboro, N.C., sold to Paul D. White, Evans Mills $175,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.3 acres, beginning on Town Line Road along southerly corner of lands of Delos W. and Patricia A. Gleason, Katie L. Brown, Southern Pines, N.C., sold to Ryan K. Bofman, Colorado Springs, Colo. $1
Town of Hounsfield: 5.14 acres, 13059 Route 3, Anton Leamer, Las Vegas, Nev., sold to Gina Richards, Mannsville $240,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 0 Austin Road, Randy C. Porter, Black River, successor executor of last will and testament of the late Richard C. Porter, sold to Nathan J. Gerber and Juanita M. Gerber, Black River $90,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 634 Academy Street, Michael P. Derrigo, Cape Vincent, executor of last will and testament of Bernard Daniel Boothe, sold to Michael P. Derrigo, Cape Vincent; and Sara E. Derrigo, Watertown $1
City of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 212 Welthea Avenue, Jared R. Roussell, Norfolk, Mass.; and Jennifer M. Roussell, Chesterfield, Va., sold to Aquasco Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor $166,000
Town of Lorraine: 5.1 acres, 20407 County Route 189, Gary L. and Janelle Bush, Adams, sold to Zachary R. Zimmerman and Sieara Corsette, Constantia $385,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2022:
Town of Rutland: 9.605 acres, 26711/703 Route 12S, Sawyer Farms Real Estate, Watertown, sold to R. Scott Sawyer, Watertown $100,000
Town of Theresa: 31.93 acres, 30067 Route 26, Kristie L. Scofield, Theresa, sold to Justin Ackerman, South Corning $480,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 146 Centre Street, Barbara M. Grabski, Fairport; and Mark Vincent Hettel and Lynn Helen Hettel, Penfield, sold to Carlton Villa LLC, Lantana, Fla. $67,500
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 5036 County Route 97, Neil A. Seils, Lorraine, sold to Anthony Frederick, Adams $50,000
Town of Champion: 0.84 acres, 35120 Lewis Loop, Alicia A. Bryant, Carthage, sold to Sarah L. Johnson, Watertown $260,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 507 Mundy Street, David A. Chidester, Watertown, sold to Ronald W. England and Heidi L. England, Calcium $10,500
City of Watertown: 0.287 acres, 1333 Ohio Street, Tyler J. Spadine and Hope Spadine, Watertown, sold to Brandon Feister and Katelyn Feister, Watertown $265,900
City of Watertown: Parcels, 703/707/7715 Washington Street, Hedy M. Cirrincione, Cocoa Beach, Fla., sold to Stewart’s Shops Corp., Saratoga Springs, Fla. $735,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 526 Factory Street, Soluri Pizza LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Daniel L. Hilts, Watertown $54,900
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, 36186 Route 180, Jeffrey F. Doolittle, Lebanon, Tenn., sold to John D. Evans and Leah A. Evans, Evans Mills $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 5, 2022:
Town of Antwerp: 64.49 acres, conveyed to David Eggleston by warranty deed dated Aug. 25, 1838, John R. Shaw and Leona K. Shaw, Antwerp, sold to Penni Sue Shaw-Pierce, Antwerp $1
Town of Theresa: 15 acres, 44450 Ward Road, Marilyn May Bartlett, Redwood, sold to Marilyn May Bartlett, Redwood; and Gary E. Bartlett Cardinell, Redwood $1
Town of Watertown: 0.464 acres, part of lot 11, township 2, Great Lot 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, T.I. AG Park LLC, Watertown, sold to CWT Farms International Inc., Gainesville, Ga. $300,000
Town of Clayton: 4.6 acres, 16189 Hayes Road, Scott M. Lawrence and Bonnie L. Lawrence, Clayton, sold to The Neuroth Revocable Trust, David H. Neuroth and Deborah C. Neuroth, co-trustees, Clayton $9,200
Town of Lorraine: 1.445 acres, 22792 County Route 189, Kyle Sanders and Penny Sanders, Lorraine, sold to William C. Johnson and Christian F. Johnson, San Antonio, Texas $239,772
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 8, 2022:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.539 acres, 20678 Muskellunge Bay Lane, Sylvia Gilligan and Michele Jantzi, Sackets Harbor, sold to Guang Lei Shi, Sackets Harbor $300,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.5 acres, beginning near shoreline of St. Lawrence River and southwest line of land conveyed to Jim M. Williams and Judith G. Williams, Debra Martin and Todd Martin, The Villages, Fla., sold to Laura Liechty, Cape Coral, Fla.; and Robert Bach, Cicero $380,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.189 acres, beginning in southwesterly margin of Edmund Street to intersection with northwesterly margin of Ambrose Street, Ross D. Jarrett, Sackets Harbor, sold to Timothy L. Roth, Fountain Hills, Ariz. $240,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, northwest of Bailey Settlement Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Khaled Ibrahim, Louisville, Ky. $250
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, north of Gore Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Khaled Ibrahim, Louisville, Ky. $250
City of Watertown: Parcel, 139 Bishop Street, Oscar Martin III and Bionca DM Martin, Plainfield, Ill., sold to Angela M. Gault and John L. Morris-Smith, Watertown $230,000
Town of LeRay: 0.499 acres, 163 North Main Street, McMacken Properties LLC, Carthage, sold to Kenneth Leroy Smith and Grace Smith, Belton, Texas $289,900
Town of Henderson: 1.14 acres, 8781 Route 178, Jenifer K. Anderson, Henderson, sold to Casey Hollenbeck and Devyn Hollenbeck, Williamstown $161,000
City of Watertown: 0.171 acres, 146 East Main Street, Raymond E. Foster Jr., Watertown, sold to Albert G. Courie III and Anna F. Courie, Columbia, S.C. $95,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, lot 3 on map of Guffin Farm Homeowners’ Association Inc., Sybil J. Gouchie, individually and as surviving tenant by entirety of John D. Gouchie, Phoenix, sold to Charles Stover, Lenexa, Kan. $20,000
Town of Ellisburg: 10 acres, 14999 County Route 91, Steven Quigley and Debbie Quigley, Mannsville, sold to Raymond E. Yoder and Linda A. Yoder, Adams $175,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 146 State Street, Unit 102, Ann Laymon, Clayton, sold to Lorie J. O’Brien, Dexter $241,250
Town of Brownville: 0.2463 acres, 16123 Star Schoolhouse Road, Donald R. Bailey and Judy A. Williams-Bailey, Dexter, sold to Bryan Munk and Mariesa Rossi, Dexter $130,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 26790 County Route 32, Kayla E. and Cory A. Parker, Evans Mills, sold to Cameron Sawyer, Summerville, S.C. $360,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 1213 State Street, Christopher M. Tyo and Dannielle J. Tyo, Watertown, sold to Sammy Caban Jr., Fort Drum $199,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 712 Lansing Street, Jeffrey Roshia and Laura Roshia, Watertown, sold to Spencer S. Easton and Christine K. Easton, Watertown $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.058 acres, 1027, 1023 AM MI Ferguson Avenue, Lindwood Avenue, Mazer Industries LLC, Watertown, sold to Timothy Rodriguez and Emily Rodriguez, Natural Bridge $106,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 77 Church Street, Pamela Stewart, Alexandria Bay, sold to Scott M. Shufelt and Hadit Altemia Broadney, Fairport $250,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.79 acres, 43523 Route 37, Sandra M. Caputo, Alexandria Bay, sold to Whiskey Wagon Saloon LLC, Theresa $115,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34754 Schwendy Drive, Timothy E. Sullivan and Yvonne R. Sullivan, Carthage, sold to Julio Hall and Traci Hall, Carthage $275,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 418 East Broadway Avenue, Richard E. Anchor and Danielle M. Anchor, Cape Vincent, sold to TIV Broadway LLC, Clayton $200,000
Town of Champion: 0.46 acres, 25176 Maiden Lane, Nicole A. Bennett and Travis C. Bennett, Great Bend, sold to Bryan Labrecque, Watertown $115,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 26351 Route 180, Janet A. Ainsworth and Andrew M. Steria, Theresa, sold to Brad F. Boulrice and Amber M. Boulrice, Glendale, Ariz. $80,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Route 26, Michael Denner, LaFargeville; and Betsey Blount, Redwood, administrator of estate of the late Constance E. Hunter, sold to Randy G. Raetz and Gordon Allen Erway Jr., Victor $22,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 21168 and 0 County Route 59, Thirty-Three Properties LLC, Sanford, Fla., sold to Jeffrey Scott Becker and Michele A. Becker, Watertown $467,000
Town of Brownville: 5.32 acres, 0 County Route 59, Robert W. Lent and Glenda J. Oxborough, Sanford, Fla., sold to Jeffrey Scott Becker and Michele A. Becker, Watertown $1
Town of Clayton: 7.813 acres, 14173 Parker Lane, Keith A. Goutremout and Kelly M. Goutremout, Chaumont, sold to Susan B. Honness, Clayton $134,999
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 13, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.16 acres, 215 East Orvis Street, 215 East Orvis LLC, Rochester, sold to Robert Schuermann, Massena $72,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 10 acres, 277 Horseshoe Road, Eli L. Schlabach and Katie D. Schlabach, Winthrop, sold to Sam A. Gingerich and Amanda E. Gingerich, Rensselaer Falls $50,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on St. Lawrence County Highway from Chase Mills to Louisville on south side of Grasse River, Nancy L. Alguire, Massena, administrator of last will and testament of the late Timothy D. Alguire, sold to Leonard G. Primeau Jr., Massena $52,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lots 14 and 15 on “Final Plat Riverside Estates Subdivision Req.: Moose River Land Company, Premises of Lassiter Properties Inc.,” Igor Kuperman and Yevgeviya Kuperman, Reisterstown, Md., sold to Jason Payne and Pamela Payne, Lancaster, Pa. $35,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 514 Clark Street, Jon L. Vondell, executor of estate of the late Jeffrey T. Vondell, Ogdensburg, sold to Raymond P. Benker and Noma R. Downs, trustees of Benker-Downs Living Trust, Heuvelton $58,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in northeasterly corner of lands conveyed to Garold L. and Anna M. Armes, running north, Vicky A. Mott, Gouverneur; and Ethel B. Bowman, Gouverneur, sold to Michael I. Mandigo, Gouverneur $18,000
Town of Gouverneur: 25.57 acres, beginning in north margin of Pooler Street at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to James M. Spencer, Domenic Pistolesi, Gouverneur, sold to Jeremy Hall, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 210 Denny Street, Tammy A. Besaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael William Cooney and Jennifer Marie Cooney, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 781 Oswegatchie Trail Road, David J. Tucker and Patricia K. Myers, Canton, sold to Scott A. Cardinell and Bryan F. Given, Russell $16,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.27 acres, 140 Clinton Street, April A. Patton, Edwards, sold to Alan R. Countryman Jr. and Nanalene L. Countryman, Hermon $90,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 31.001-1-23, Linda L. Christie, Waddington, sold to John William Boyea, Lowville $2,500
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning in north line of James Wilson lot at post due east from a tamarack tree on north bank of outlet of Cedar Lake, Terry G. Augustus, Ridge Spring, S.C., sold to Kirk Goodrow, Hermon $10,000
Town of Gouverneur: 13.38 acres, 1397 County Route 12, Jeffrey L. White and Tracy L. White, Gouverneur, sold to Lori Ann Gagnon, Gouverneur $90,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.26 acres, 18 Cedar Street, Kyle Moulton, Potsdam, sold to Laura Kohls and Bill A. Kousmanidis, Queensbury $205,000
Town of Louisville: 0.84 acres, 14 and 24 Willard Road, Kevin Logan Hickey and Danielle S. Benati, Massena, sold to John Roman IV and Donna Roman, Bethlehem, Pa. $375,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.4 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Elm Street from intersection with Maple Street, Timothy M. Pollock, Norwood, sold to Carmen Barkley, Norwood $47,000
Town of Canton: 28 and 28 1/2 Dies Street, Robert W. Prier, Juno Beach, Fla., sold to Alexander McKenzie, Miami, Fla. $85,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 118 St. Lawrence Avenue, Brian McKee, Ontario, Canada, sold to Toby W. Bogart and Brittany L. Bush, Waddington $175,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcels, 1984 and 1988 County Route 38, Troy D. Brue, Madrid, sold to William Wilson and Julie Wilson, Massena $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 14, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 43 Beach Street, William D. Brown and Rosemary T. Brown, Massena, sold to Marie Barkley, Massena $69,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 8 Morgan Camp Road 2 and off Morgan Road, Mary W. LaComb, Potsdam, sold to Douglas A. Dann and Michele A. Dann, Parish $65,000
Town of Canton: 0.13 acres, 17 Railroad Avenue, Rebecca J. Bascom, Canton, sold to Brandon M. Ferrotta, Norfolk $67,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 80 and 84 Prospect Street, Christopher M. Trickey and Katherine M. Trickey, Gouverneur, sold to Skylar W. Smith, Richville $95,500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 1561 County Route 22, Vernon W. Fuller III, Gouverneur, sold to Paul B. Johnson, Hailesboro $32,500
Town of Stockholm: 3.27 acres, beginning on Hurley Road at northwest corner of lot 3, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Robert D. Norton and Ann A. Norton, Winthrop $12,000
Town of Hermon: 0.55 acres, 139 and 131 Canton Street, Judy Finnie, Scotts, Mich., sold to Patrick Merithew, DeKalb Junction $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 504 Anthony Street, Donald Pratt, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Daniel Craven and Sean Kantner, Ogdensburg $155,000
Town of Stockholm: 8 acres, 150 Haack Road, Timothy Ramsdell and Rebecca Ramsdell, Winthrop, sold to Elizabeth Ramsdell, Winthrop $35,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 20 Windsor Road, Allyson M. Linstad, Massena, sold to Derek J. Hammill, Massena $190,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 323 Spruce Street, Terry McKendree and Carol McKendree, DeKalb Junction, sold to Michael Lavender, Atlanta, Ga. $79,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 330 Hasbrouck Street, David F. Murray, Ogdensburg; Frank D. Murray, Ogdensburg; Ann Johnson, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Renee Cole, county treasurer, as administratrix of Thomas P. Murray Estate, Canton, sold to Brandon Hogan, Ogdensburg $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 15, 2022:
Town of Waddington: 0.3 acres, 47 Ogden Avenue, Ayrton J. Blankenberg and Lacey A. Blankenberg, Corfu, sold to Charles W. French, Canton $165,000
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: lot 3, mile square 8 and 9 of 10th range; Parcel 2: 15 acres, part of mile square 9; Parcel 3: 5 acres, part of lot 13, mile square 9 of 10th range; Parcel 4: 4.72 acres, part of lots 9 and 10; and Parcel 5: 47.05 acres, lot 4 in mile square 8 and 9 of 10th range, Ronald R. Foster, trustee of Ronald R. Foster Living Trust, Copenhagen, sold to Richard A. King and Angela M. King, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 2776 Route 11B, Miners Court LLC, Golden, Colo., sold to Kelly Mac, Los Angeles, Calif. $1,531,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 83 Birch Drive, Richard F. Hunter and Carol Q. Hunter, Potsdam, sold to Kenneth J. Kline, Boise, Idaho $352,000
Town of Stockholm: 4.2 acres, 428 Route 11C, Gerald H. Cootware, Winthrop, sold to Nichola R. Gauthier, Winthrop $150,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 541 Columbia Road, Stuart P. Gardner, Canton, sold to Joshua D. Crabtree and Rainbow Crabtree, Canton $390,000
Town of Fowler: 50 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Route 58 at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Gregg Haley Weaver, Lauren E. Infield and Jennifer Infield, Gouverneur, sold to Ashley Kelsey and Zachery Cole, Gouverneur $50,000
Towns of Parishville and Potsdam: Several parcels, 993 Old Potsdam Road, Cristal A. Sullivan, Potsdam; Daniel J. Sullivan, Potsdam; Jeffrey R. Sullivan, Potsdam; Karen L. Curren, Pembroke, N.H.; and Rebecca S. Smith, Potsdam, sold to Connor D. Sullivan, Potsdam $200,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 102 Canton Street, Nanalene L. Countryman, Hermon, sold to Makayley M. Miller and Brian J. Schweinberg, St. Regis Falls $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 16, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 4.84 acres, 196 Austin Ridge Road, Rudolph Schwartz and Arlene M. Schwartz, Waterloo, sold to David K. Suckow and Beth M. Suckow, Cuba $90,000
Town of Clifton: 1.1 acres, 554 Tooley Pond Road, Pamela Lobdell, Cranberry Lake, sold to Jeffrey W. Schoonmaker, Napanoch $75,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 120 Beckwith Street, April R. Roberts, Antwerp, sold to Charles J. Weir Jr. and Kathleen S. Weir, Gouverneur $35,000
Town of Colton: 19.8 acres, 23 Riverside Drive, John Patraw, Potsdam, sold to Krystal M. Hewer, Potsdam $152,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 139 Allen Street, David E. Castleman Jr. and Lynn M. Castleman, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Jeralyn Castell, Springhill, Fla. $110,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.29 acres, 5874 County Route 6, Daphne M. Steele, Ogdensburg, sold to Emmett R. Morley and Karen J. Morley, Heuvelton $135,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 1565 County Route 49, Steven M. Roach, Winthrop, sold to Jeffrey J. Chateau, Winthrop $60,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 8656 Route 56, Justin Millus and Alison Millus, Norfolk, sold to Karen Gravelle, Owls Head $175,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.