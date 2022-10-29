Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 7, 2022:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.688 acres, 224 Dodge Avenue, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Harold Cring and Stephanie Cring, Sackets Harbor $292,000
Town of Antwerp: Two parcels, 37649 and 37665 County Route 25, David B. Bancroft and Joyce I. Bancroft, Antwerp, sold to Brian D. Backus, Ocala, Fla. $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.42 acres, 23786 Route 26, Russell L. Monica, Alexandria Bay, sold to Russell L. Monica and Michelle C. Monica, Alexandria Bay $1
Town of Clayton: 0.37 acres, 1292 State Street, Tracy R. Coman Turner and Carolyn S. Marriott, Jamesville, sold to Bernard and Valeriee Coffey Irrevocable Trust, Clayton $338,000
City of Watertown: 0.163 acres, 242 Schley Drive, Concetta C. Wood, Watertown, sold to Joseph J. King and Sara J. King, Watertown $219,000
Town of Clayton: 1.193 acres, 15457 Round Island, 1507 Monroe LLC, Rochester, sold to Edward T. Ruddock and Susan A. Ruddock, Los Angeles, Calif. $637,500
Town of Champion: 0.37 acres, 34298 Pleasant Lake Drive, Frank D. Molnar, trustee of Edward P. and Marion E. Molnar Irrevocable Trust, Carthage, sold to Krista Bartlett, Lowville $250,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 6787 Route 3, Jake R. Fleury and Courtney A. Fleury, Henderson, sold to Noah L. Ingerson sold to Breana L. Ingerson, Evans Mills $209,900
Town of LeRay: 0.77 acres, 26900 LaFave Road, Terry L. Blunt Jr. and Vivian Sigrah-Blunt, Watertown, sold to David A. Roosendaal and Demaris L. Roosendaal, Carthage $334,500
Town of Rutland: Parcel, bound on the east by subdivision and south by land owned by Daniel Horrick, Daniel A. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus, Watertown, sold to David D. Stoltzfus, Watertown $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.11 acres, 29 Catherine Avenue, Susan Fitch, attorney-in-fact for Kyle Reyes and Melissa S. Reyes, Alexandria Bay, sold to Nicole I. Wright and Thomas H. Wright, Raleigh, N.C. $122,000
Town of Orleans: 5 acres, beginning on County Route 15 (Perch Lake Road), at northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Sam Hostetler and Mary Hostetler, Orleans Fields LLC, LaFargeville, sold to Adrian Barkley and Jaclyn Barkley, LaFargeville $1
Town of Champion: Parcels, 32573 and 32579 Route 26, Joanna R. Emerson and Terry M. Emerson, trustees of Emerson Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Great Bend, sold to NY26 Rentals LLC, Carthage $500,000
Town of Adams: 0.368 acres, east of County Route 75 (Town Line Road) and north of County Route 63 (Massey Street Road), Smithville Fire District, Adams, sold to Ryan Schuler, Adams $78
Town of Adams: 3.058 acres, 13727 County Route 63, Smithville Fire District, Adams, sold to Generation’s Land Holdings LLC, Sackets Harbor $652
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1106 Franklin Street, North Star Rentals NNC LLC, Watertown, sold to Deborah S. Paskill, Watertown $106,000
Town of Adams: 2.811 acres, east of County Route 75 and north of County Route 63, Smithville Fire District, Adams, sold to Elisha Baker, Adams $591
Town of Adams: 1.016 acres, east of County Route 75 and north of County Route 63, Smithville Fire District, Adams, sold to Kevin Martin, Adams $215
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 329 McClelland Street, Francois Ponzio, North Belmore, sold to Andrew Unwin and Lisa Jo Unwin, Colorado Springs, Colo. $129,000
City of Watertown: 0.49 acres, 304 Paddock Street, Arthur C. Stever III and Elizabeth F. Stever, Watertown, sold to Fedor A. Kalinkin and Autumn M. Berry, Honolulu, Hawaii $489,000
Town of Rutland: 5.52 acres, 15604 Jacobs Road, Brian H. Rothenberger, Watertown, sold to Donald T. Knoblach and Renee Knoblach, Post Falls, Idaho $249,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 8, 2022:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.132 acres, 28014 Stony Point Road, David Taddeo, Marcellus, individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late William Taddeo; Andrew Taddeo, Cicero; and Maria Christine Miner, Syracuse, sold to Francis A. Letizia Jr. and Genevieve T. Letizia, Cape Vincent $275,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 10.3 acres, 3450 (2F) Carleton Island Roud 1, Derrick Robinson, Boulder, Colo., sold to Michael Moore, Lowville $135,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, South Bay of Carleton Island, Derrick Robinson, Boulder, Colo., sold to Michael Moore, Lowville $1
Town of Lyme: 5.133 acres, Beaver Meadow Mews, Pierre A. Fallot and Brigitte V. Fallot, Millsboro, Del., sold to Gregory St. Mark, Watertown $22,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 47432 Westminster Park Road, Scott A. Stren, Alexandria Bay, sold to Kevin J. Gaffney, Sauquoit $278,500
Town of Lyme: 3 acres, 29548 Ashland Road, Dale L. Goutremout, attorney-in-fact, Connie Babcock, Chaumont, sold to Keith A. Goutremout and Kelly M. Goutremout, Chaumont $45,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 47194 Bay Avenue, Lloyd F. Martin Jr., Jamesville, sold to Highland Summit LLC, Brooklyn $730,000
Town of Lyme: 1.114 acres, 10854 County Route 125, James L. Cox and Jacquelyn L. Carter-Cox, Chaumont, sold to Peter Gamble and Letritia Gamble, Beaufort, S.C. $575,000
Town of Orleans: 5.51 acres, 33586 Carter Street Road, Brenda J. Ryan, LaFargeville, sold to Amber Mae Klock and Phillip Richard Desormeau III, LaFargeville $182,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 25, 2022:
Town of Greig: 7376 Brantingham Road, James B. Dunn sold to Keith E. Vincent II $150,000
Town of Lewis: 5039 Golden Road, Leroy Redner sold to Steven R. Metott Jr. $120,000
Town of Leyden: 5509 Golden Road, John W. Bailey sold to Amber J. Bailey $1
Town of Lyonsdale: 7841 Moose River Road, Wayne H. Mellnitz sold to Gregory S. Croniser $8,000
Town of Montague: 2305 Pitcher Road, William W. Markussen sold to Anthony Pettinelli $109,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 26, 2022:
Village of Copenhagen: 2948 Cataract Street, Justin Elias sold to Nola Pominville $87,500
Town of Diana: 7370 Bullrock Point Road, John R. Dryden sold to Michael Hall $75,000
Town of Diana: 6837 Route 3, Thomas A. Butler Jr. Estate sold to Keith W. Kobylanski $16,000
Town of Greig: 7875 Abbey Road, Michael R. Rether sold to Michael R. Rether $0
Town of Greig: Abbey Road, Michael R. Rether sold to Michael R. Rether $0
Village of Lowville: 5613 Trinity Avenue Extension, Jeffrey C. Marolf sold to Jeffrey C. Marolf $1
Town of Montague: 7217 McDonald Road, Richard L. Wells sold to Brian M. Staples $35,000
Town of New Bremen: 9162 Cut off Road, Peter H. McLane sold to Bruce A. McLane $0
Town of Pinckney: 8300 Murrock Road, Kurt G. Shook sold to William D. Patterson $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 29, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14304 Wigwam Way, Robert J. Mooney sold to Loon Haven Inc. $0
Town of Leyden: 1748 Thayer Hill Road, Craig Trainor sold to Steven P. Vella $60,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6636 West Road, Ammon Hertzler sold to Henry A. Hertzler $180,856
Town of Turin: Gomer Hill Road, Richard Gazekas sold to Craig H. Ortlieb $40,065
Town of Watson: Bishop Johnson Road, Carl S. Golas sold to Cynthia J. Golas $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 30, 2022:
Town of Diana: Middle Branch Road, Frederick W. Kepler sold to Warren J. Bishop $35,000
Town of Lowville: 7433 Rice Road, Craig D. Kleine sold to Elizabeth C. McDonald $1
Town of Martinsburg: 6094 Blue Street, Wendy A. Greene sold to Dillen A. Deveines $257,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6009 Main Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs sold to Jason Perkins $37,000
Town of Pinckney: 7513 Lulu Lane, Jason O’Bryan sold to Jason O’Bryan $0
Village of Turin: 6354 East Main Street, Constantine Iliev sold to Larry J. Green $48,000
Town of Watson: 7685 Tractor Road, Kenneth J. Smith sold to Mary W. Misek $39,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 31, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 10547 Balsam Creek Road, William K. Harrington sold to John J. Cournoyer $89,000
Town of Croghan: Route 126, Robert W. Crofoot sold to Matthew H. Meyer $22,000
Town of Greig: 5181 Greig Road, Robert R. Hamblin sold to Scott A. Hamblin $0
Town of Leyden: 2581 Brown Road, Wayne Youngs sold to Brad Young $1
Town of Leyden: Fitch Road, Gregory E. Grower sold to Amy Snyder $3,000
Town of New Bremen: 6255 Basslin Road, Verne L. Harris sold to Matthew R. Jacobs $159,800
Town of New Bremen: 8503 Van Amber Road, Thomas Reape sold to Kelly T. Reape $0
Town of Pinckney: County Route 194, Paula Gramer sold to Adam Wasser $5,000
Town of Turin: Two parcels, 4668 East Road, Timothy J. Yarina sold to Christopher R. Cook $325,000
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Fish Creek Road, Bradley R. Kaiding sold to Bradley R. Kaiding $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 1, 2022:
Town of Lowville: 5069 West Martinsburg Road, JD Reality of Lowville LLC sold to Jaedon J. Olmstead $125,000
Town of Watson: 8975 Adsit Trail, Wendy Mahaney sold to Shawn A. VanderBunt $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 2, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 7548 Boliver Road, Justin M. Briot sold to Bryan Zehr $200,000
Town of Croghan: 9624 Main Street, Melissa B. Sandri sold to Matthe Fagan $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 6, 2022:
Town of Leyden: 7184 Willow Lan Road, Beth W. Enright sold to BGK Investment Retirement $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 12, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on Old Market Road in northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Daniel P. Ames, William E. LaPoint and Doris A. LaPoint, Heuvelton, sold to Riley Tucker, Dickinson Center $25,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 11 Cleaveland Avenue, Bethany Manchester, Canton, sold to Gail G. Vineyard, Hammonton, N.J. $163,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 32 Larnard Street, Lee K. Van de Water, Potsdam, sold to Heather M. Ames, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 23 Lawrence Avenue, Sheila E. Harris, Potsdam, sold to Douglas Marc Cain, Stephanie Cain, Rebecca Cain and Rachelle Cain, Skaneateles $170,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 307 Proctor Avenue, Julianne W. Backus, Ogdensburg, sold to Wade A. Morrill and Beverly Lynne Morrill, Ogdensburg $117,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 19 Wright Camp Drive, Rebecca Welt McCann, Evans, Ga.; Kassandra Anne Welt Walsh, Huntersville, N.C.; and William John Short, Ogdensburg, sold to William McNally and Maureen McNally, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 56 1/2 Main Street, Jason Fetterly, Lisbon, sold to Nathan Lashomb and Tori Lashomb, Massena $5,000
Town of Morristown: 0.11 acres, 2558 County Route 6, Connie E. Kaplin, trustee of Kaplin Family Irrevocable Trust, Atlanta, Ga., sold to Christian R. Diemand, Ithaca $280,000
Town of Brasher: 2.6 acres, County Route 53, Carol L. Kosulandich, Gouverneur; Judy E. Cottrell, Seal Beach, Calif.; and Leslie M. Mantle, Garden Grove, Calif., heirs at law and next of kin of the late Nell L. Mantle, sold to Philip K. Munson and Melissa M. Munson, Brasher Falls $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 15, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 Howard Street, Janice C. Archambault, Massena, sold to Bradford G. Haywood and Julie A. Deshaies, Massena $48,000
Town of Fine: 11 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Route 3 at intersection with west bounds of parcel conveyed to J&S Rice Trust, Michael J. and Sally A. Lyndaker, Castorland, sold to Kenneth Beachy, Warsaw $39,000
Town of Colton: 1.09 acres, 27 Arbuckle Lane, Mary Jane Butler, Pawleys Island, S.C., sold to M&M North Country LLC, Saratoga Springs $580,000
Town of Hammond: 1.1 acres, 12 Plantz Road, William G. C. Dakin and Suzanne Dakin, Denver, Colo., sold to Marjorie J. Matty and Melinda Mueller, Scarborough, Maine $399,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 248, 250 Reagan Road, Richard W. Grover, Canton, sold to Jay Foster-Grover, Winthrop $49,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 2 Garfield Avenue, Richard L. Curtis and Shirley Mae Curtis, Massena, sold to Gregory R. Lafave, Massena $46,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 16, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 39.61 acres, 80 Root Road, Benjamin J. Gruda and Rita L. Gruda, Potsdam, sold to Adam D. Hitchman, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, 56 Waid Street, off Gleason Street, Norris L. Davis, Tupper Lake; Lynn F. Davis, Gouverneur; and Wilma Davis, Tupper Lake, sold to Rachel M. Hooley, Gouverneur $85,000
Town of Fowler: 0.06 acres, 19 B West Shore Road, Mary J. Whalen, Canton, sold to Hayden Enterprises LLC, Gouverneur $125,000
Town of Piercefield: 7.8 acres, 24 County Line Island, William J. McGinness and Debra J. McGinness, Stone Ridge, sold to Matthew E. Bohner and Rachel A. London, Brooklyn $602,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.77 acres, 888 McCormick Road, Jeanne A. Wright, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Morrow and Ann Morrow, Ogdensburg $187,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 314 John Street, Kristy L. Adams, trustee of Kristy L. Adams Revocable Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan E. Downie and Andrea Piercey, Ogdensburg $190,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 142 West Higley Camp Road, William H. Seymour, Colton, sold to Alex J. Bonno and Andrea A. Bonno, Colton; and Michael A. Bonno, Colton $115,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 21, 23 Route 3, Richard C. LaPlatney and Darlene D. LaPlatney, Harrisville; and Jacqueline LaPlatney, Ocala, Fla., sold to Rodney Johnson and Amanda Johnson, Harrisville $10,000
Town of Stockholm: 39.86 acres, beginning on Old Market Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of William E. LaPoint and Doris A. LaPoint, William E. LaPoint and Doris A. LaPoint, Heuvelton, sold to Thomas J. Mallette and Lisa M. Mallette, Canton $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 17, 2022:
Town of Fowler: 2.22 acres, 418 River Road, Karen Bolich and Willis A. Smith Jr., co-executors of last will and testament of the late Grant P. Mitchell, Gouverneur, sold to Joel Rheault, DePeyster $138,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 510 Wadhams Street, Michael Morrow and Ann Morrow, Ogdensburg, sold to Kristy L. Adams, trustee of Kristy L. Adams Revocable Trust, Ogdensburg $306,000
Town of Brasher: 2.1 acres, 1340 County Route 53, Carol L. Kosulandich, Gouverneur; Judy W. Cottrell, Seal Beach, Calif.; and Leslie M. Mantle, Garden Grove, Calif., heirs at law and next of kin of the late Nell L. Mantle, sold to Richard C. Loffler and Lori L. Loffler, Massena $130,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, westerly part of farm lot 75, Stephen Tassie and Sheila Tassie, Massena, sold to Gideon M. Byler and Rebecca R. Byler, Bombay $72,500
Town of Hammond: 1.764 acres, lot 7 on “Map of Twenty Lots on the Southerly Side of Alamogin Road, Town of Hammond,” Derrick Robinson, Boulder, Colo., sold to Patrick A. Rinow and Nancy J. Rinow, Lancaster $97,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.22 acres, 23 Howes Pine View Drive, Gerald A. Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to Robin Harris and Terry Harris, Heuvelton $30,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.344 acres, 24 Sober Street, Lisa R. Waite, Norfolk, sold to Alexander R. Roux III, Ilion $118,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.17 acres, 1378 County Route 15, Michael S. Hall, Wildwood, Fla., sold to Sally A. Markel, Canton $50,000
Town of Massena: 0.249 acres, 5 Ransom Avenue, James Lyon and Nancy Lyon, Massena, sold to Bruce Beckstead and Paula Beckstead, Massena $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 18, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 15.5 acres, 177 Mahoney Road, Brad T. Lincoln, Winthrop, sold to Mark Allen Donnelly, Winthrop $149,000
Town of Hermon: 65.85 acres, beginning on road leading from William H. Hail to Cephas C. Leonard lots at northeasterly corner of David Hamilton lot, Jeffrey D. Bogrette, Richville, sold to Michael J. Michna, North Brunswick, N.J. $178,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 Grant Street, Maureen S. Johnson, Massena, sold to Gary McGregor, Norfolk $14,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.18 acres, 78 McFadden Road, Scott A. Lawton, Lisbon, sold to David Kinney and Ellen Kinney, Chateaugay $145,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 406 Morris Street, Herbert R. Lake and Dora E. Arevalo, Rialto, Calif., sold to Elizabeth J. Plummer, Ogdensburg $72,000
Town of Edwards: 7.98 acres, beginning on County Route 24 at intersection with division line of Town of Russell on the east and Town of Edwards on the west, Richard J. Bullock, administrator of estate of the late Arland Bullock, Hermon, sold to Dustin J. Bullock, Edwards $45,000
Town of Morristown: 0.23 acres, 2563 County Route 6, Jason Pledger, trustee under Dana Pledger Family Trust, Hammond; and Dana Pledger, individually as holder of life estate, sold to Herbert Holmes and Cynthia Holmes, Morristown $140,000
Town of Macomb: 28 acres, part of lot 12 of Judson Tract, beginning on County Route 7, John D. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Kimberly L. Caro and Robert Ellersick, Redwood $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 19, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Frank Mittiga, Benjamin E. Murtagh, Massena, sold to Darren J. Peets and Shelyn K. Peets, Massena $132,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 31 Woods Drive, David R. Keller and Diane S. Keller, Canton, sold to Mark R. Mende and Susan R. Mende, Canton $295,000
Town of Potsdam: 10.9 acres, 7185 Route 11, Nicholas J. Montroy, Heuvelton, sold to West Crawford LLC, Watertown $120,000
Town of Stockholm: Four parcels, off Hurley Road, David A. Waite, Hannawa Falls; Steve P. Waite, Potsdam; and William J. Waite, Colton, sold to Chad W. Green, Massena $150,000
Town of Massena: 0.31 acres, 21 Clarkson Avenue, Peter B. Marceau and Trudie M. Marceau, Massena, sold to William Fries and Cynthia Fries, Wallingford, Conn. $189,000
Town of Louisville: 0.79 acres, 34 Antoinette Avenue, Alyssa M. Murphy, Massena, sold to Norman J. Decelles and Mary E. O’Neill, Massena $169,000
Town of Massena: 0.723 acres, 163 Trippany Road, Norman J. Decelles and Mary E. O’Neill, Massena, sold to Alyssa Murphy and Jonathan R. Moser, Massena $269,000
Town of Stockholm: 23.58 acres, 1015 Pickle Street, Andrew L. Reiter and Alisha T. Reiter, Winthrop, sold to Bonnie-Jean E. Lapradd, Massena $293,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 7 Baldwin Avenue, Howard T. Vandermast, Massena, sold to Brandon Lee Michael French and Taylor Kristin French, Massena $123,500
