Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 15, 2022:
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 114 Ray Street, Bradley J. Halladay, Sackets Harbor, sold to Strough Properties LLC, Watertown $177,000
Town of Henderson: 0.034 acres, 14051 and vacant lot Snowshoe Road, Michael D. Groseclose and Carol S. Groseclose, Henderson, sold to Lonnie Haydt and Nancy Haydt, Kunkletown, Pa. $130,000
Town of Lyme: 2.19 acres, lot 4 vacant lot County Route 57, Point Peninsula Development Corp., Syracuse, sold to James C. Azurin, Pittsford $69,000
Town of Clayton: 0.88 acres, corner of Mercier and State Streets, Thomas Novobilski and Cynthia Novobilski, Clayton, sold to Rachel E. Cole, Clayton $90,000
Town of Orleans: 0.73 acres, 20003 Factory Street, Patrick A. Tedesco and Kayla M. Morgan, LaFargeville, sold to Steven F. Dorr III and Hannah K. Cupernall, El Paso, Texas $135,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 846 Davidson Street, Staphanaika Banks, Watertown, sold to Ajene A. Chambers, Fort Drum $194,000
Town of Orleans: 0.93 acres, 41513 Ferrell Drive, Jessie L. Seeger, Liverpool, sold to Beiswenger Properties LLC, Clayton $50,000
Town of Watertown: 0.44 acres, Jeffrey Michael VanBrocklin and Joanne VanBrocklin, Watertown, sold to Michael H. Romeo, Watertown $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 737 Ball Avenue, Brian J. Dermody and Katerina M. Dermody, Bel Air, Md., sold to Lane Reeder and Alicia Reeder, El Dorado, Ariz. $285,000
Town of LeRay: 5.02 acres, 30730 Route 37, Victor M. Escalera Jr. and Milagros M. Escalera, Evans Mills, sold to Upscalehomes NNY LLC, Watertown $198,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 724 Gilbert Street, Anthony J. Potter and Tammy J. Potter, Watertown, sold to William J. Taylor Jr. and Tamara L. Taylor, Philadelphia $147,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.48 acres, 7859 Lake Road, Marshall J. Kinne, Belleville, sold to Kalob Ackley and Michaela Rounds, Rodman $144,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 677 Burchard Street, Robert L. Champion Sr., surviving spouse of Sandra A. Champion, Watertown, sold to Sierrra Binion, Black River $136,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 181 Conger Avenue, Richard A. Bourne and Haydee M. Bourne, Watertown, sold to Gregory French, Calcium $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 16, 2022:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 533 Mundy Street, Kathryn Franjola, Watertown, sold to Gregory Mitchell, Watertown $301,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 38562 Hyde Lake Road, Lawrence W. Grace and Victoria P. Grace, Laredo, Texas, sold to Duane Mackey, Glen Park $340,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 659 Burchard Street, J&M Villas LLC, Watertown, sold to Michael Warner, Copenhagen $119,900
City of Watertown: Parcel 1: Beginning on southerly side of Coffeen street at intersection with easterly line of lands conveyed to Ossian Airways III; and Parcel 2: Beginning on southerly side of Feichney Drive at intersection of easterly line of lands conveyed to 10 Sherwood Medical Company, Ontario Apartments LLC, Brooklyn, sold to Ontario Village LLC, Lakewood, N.J. $15,000,000
Town of Adams: 0.87 acres, 18901 Cave Road, Robert J. Frost, Adams Center, sold to Cathy E. Carr, Watertown $2,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, County Route 59, Duane Kempney and Gail Kempney, Dexter, sold to Daniel F. O’Connor and Robin R. O’Connor, Dexter $20,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 109 Funny Cide Drive, David Laurence and Francine Laurence, Ontario, Canada, sold to B&T Construction and Masonry Inc., Watertown $19,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.35 acres, 23728 Pines Park Drive, Alan I. Spindler, Rome, sold to Dale Hunneyman, Alexandria Bay $18,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.35 acres, 23728 Pines Park Drive, Dale Hunneyman, Alexandria Bay, sold to The Pine’s Trail Park Inc., Alexandria Bay $10
City of Watertown: Parcel, 329 Winslow Street, A&M Properties NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Shapan K. Sarki, Fort Drum $194,900
Town of Orleans: 0.08 acres, part of 41166/68 Ledges Road, Hunter C. Soluri, LaFargeville; and Rick S. Soluri and Mary E. Soluri, as to life use, LaFargeville, sold to Jon F. Bennett and Pamela Bennett, Clayton $1
Town of Orleans: 0.362 acres, 36834 Middle Road, Danny R. Hotis, LaFargeville, sold to Derek A. Morrow, Redwood $127,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, beginning in southerly limits of Route 3 at easterly boundary line of parcel conveyed to Alexandria Bay Lumber Co., Arsenal Road Properties LP, Amherst, sold to Bhinder Hospitality LLC, New Hyde Park $2,300,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 17, 2022:
Town of Brownville: 30.22 acres, 18044 Game Farm Road, Randy C. Thackston, Brownville, sold to Derek J. Patchen and Amanda M. Patchen, Watertown $310,000
Town of Orleans: 0.86 acres, 41172/328 Ledges Road, Jon F. Bennett and Pamela Bennett, Clayton, sold to Hunter C. Soluri, LaFargeville $8,600
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 48840 County Route 1, Steven A. Pickering and Mary B. Pickering, Oswegatchie, sold to Kenneth L. Stevens, Philadelphia $200,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 7528 Fire Road 45, Teresa G. Arcaro, Syracuse, sold to Patricia G. Johnson, Cicero $5,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, south of Fire Road 45, Teresa G. Arcaro, Syracuse, sold to Patricia G. Johnson, Cicero $5,000
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, 19110 Robinson Road, Troy D. Morrow and Rianna L. Morrow, LaFargeville, sold to Leigh Carl Wilde and Angela Kay Wilde, Clayton $235,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.367 acres, 24360 Katie Lane, Ismael Iban Cordero and Leslie Silva Caldaza, Shepherdsville, Ken., sold to Donald J. Waters III and Seulgi Bae, Fort Drum $335,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 25003 Route 37, Derek J. Patchen and Amanda M. Patchen, Watertown, sold to Colton Fowler Bradley, Burlington, Mass. $230,235
Town of Champion: 0.917 acres, 20030 County Route 47, Robert Hayslett and Jocelyn Hayslett, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kristin M. Everson and Timothy H. Everson Jr., Glenfield $246,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 93 1/2 Bridge Street, Lance Herbert Baxter, Copenhagen, sold to Shawn William Baxter and Karla Navales Baxter, Carthage $50,000
Town of Philadelphia: 10.44 acres, 32955 Route 26 and Main Street, Cory D. Marsell and Shannan M. Marsell, Philadelphia, sold to Aaron C. Falkowsky and Veronica Falkowsky, Honeoye Falls $445,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 36129 County Route 139, Bryden W. Solonar and Ashley L. Solonar, Theresa, sold to Gabriel A. Miter and Melanie J. Miter, Fort Drum $330,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels, 27317 Five Corners Road, Matthew J. Hubler, Calcium, sold to Luther York and Angie Kim, Calcium $264,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 300 South Meadow Street, Mazer Industrice LLC, Watertown, sold to Devin R. Moulton, Rodman $145,000
Town of Lyme: 3.001 acres, 8109 County Route 125, Marty G. Mathieu, Chaumont, sold to Ryan S. McPheeters and Nadine C. McPheeters, Fort Drum $310,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.46 acres, 33775 Carlton Drive, Jeremy D. Parrett and Jane G. Parrett, Vero Beach, Fla., sold to Kenneth Schunck and Molly Schunck, Liverpool $70,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 22063 Riverbend Drive West, Frances Kubinski, Watertown, sold to Jacob A. Doldo and Margaret M. Griffiths, Watertown $250,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 150 Clinton Street, Lewis G. Spicer III, Watertown; Christa Spicer Matthews, Watertown; and Michael G. Spicer, Pebble Beach, Calif., sold to Washington Street Manor LLC, Watertown $3,500,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 11, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9667 Toy Town Road, Jeffrey A. Gillen sold to Lora Sullivan $90,000
Town of Diana: 14187 State Street, Mary Ellen Tesch sold to James E. Scanlon $0
Town of Diana: State Street, Mary Ellen Tesch sold to James E. Scanlon $0
Town of Greig: Abbey Road, John M. Compo sold to John M. Compo $1
Village of Port Leyden: Two parcels, Mechanic Street, John M. Compo sold to Compo Family Irrevocable Trust $1
Village of Port Leyden: 7135 North Street, John M. Compo sold to John M. Compo $1
Town of Montague: Two parcels, 6590 Fork Road, Floyd R. Ruttan sold to Chad R. Ruttan $0
Town of Watson: 9436 Adsit Trail, Thomas J. Aures sold to Aures Trust $1
Town of Watson: 7674 North Shore Road, Robert J. Slifka sold to Linda Harjunk $238,000
Town of West Turin: Route 26, Wetlands America Trust Inc. sold to Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 12, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 4705 Route 410, Robert Drew Cavanagh sold to Abel Larkin $241,900
Town of Leyden: Ziegler Road, Craig S. Sullivan sold to William A. Delaney $87,500
Village of Lowville: 7513 East State Street, V.S. Virkler and Son Inc sold to The County of Lewis $430,000
Town of Lowville: Route 26, Stacy J. Lamb sold to Daniel R. King $72,500
Village of Turin: 4152 Lyman Street, Jordan Lago sold to Samantha Relyea $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 13, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9028 Van Amber Road, Dylan Pate sold to Michael Dolan $64,500
Town of Diana: 14333 Bullrock Road, Jean L. Bisha sold to Steven V. Bisha $0
Town of Lewis: 611 Witzigman Road, Marcia M. Norris sold to Garett K. MacDougall $188,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3528 Mechanic Street, Jeff Letsak sold to Daniel S. Weber $45,000
Village of Lowville: 5438 Trinity Avenue, Terrance H. Fowler sold to Sandra L. Collins $320,000
Village of Turin: 4229 Route 26, Kenmax Foundation Inc. sold to Bacon Realty Group LLC $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 14, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9955 Route 812, Wilmer J. Lyndaker sold to Emerson R. Lyndaker $196,500
Town of Diana: 14179 Steam Mill Road, Allen J. Scott sold to Charlotte M. Scott $1
Town of Greig: 6148 Partridgeville Road, Allen Bassett sold to Carrie Ann Brown $88,000
Town of Greig: 5073 Jones Road, Scott D. Jones sold to Scott D. Jones $1
Town of Pinckney: 9924 Parish Road, Alan Morrow sold to Connor K. Berghorn $118,000
Town of Watson: 6381 Lingerlong Pond Road, Robert P. Meunier sold to Meunier Revocable Trust $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 15, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 10705 Route 26, Jason Tyburski sold to Pennymac Loan Services LLC $204,232
Town of Diana: 14270 Church Street, Margaret L. Middlestate sold to William G. Middlestate Jr. $1
Town of Watson: 6510 Pine Grove Road, Shawn Bender sold to Shawn M. Bender $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 18, 2022:
Town of Greig: Long Point Road, Richard D. Stark sold to Philip R. Stark $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 19, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9694 Erie Canal Road, Pominville Farms LLC sold to Derek M. Gage $20,000
Village of Copenhagen: 9985 Route 12, Jean C. Henry Estate sold to Abigail Grace Cataldo $120,000
Town of Denmark: 10313 Old State Road, Joseph Allan Robbins sold to Jeffrey T. Foy $575,000
Town of Denmark: 2020 Doran Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold to Carrington Mortgage Services $0
Town of Harrisburg: 7734 Woodbattle Road, Brian J. Dykeman sold to Brian Kaintz $36,900
Town of Pinckney: 2110 Austin Road, Shawn M. Cooper Estate sold to Amy H. Miller $12,000
Town of Turin: 4604 East Road, Ellen J. Waite sold to Lucas S. Weaver $1
Town of Watson: 8479 Stony Lake Truck Road, Harry V. Ostrander sold to Lindsey Peck $120,000
Town of Watson: 6673 Pine Grove Road, Susan R. Whalen sold to Richard Coll $60,000
Town of West Turin: Beecher Road, Bruce W. Axtell sold to John M. McDonald $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 29, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 10705 Route 26, Pennymac Loan Services LLC sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $10
Town of Greig: 5707 Long Point Road, Miskowiec Revocable Trust sold to Miskowiec Family Trust $0
Town of Leyden: Ziegler Road, Robert K. Zeigler sold to Scott Zeigler $1
Village of Lowville: 7663 Easton Street, Sherry R. McHugh sold to Kerry Herbine $235,000
Village of Lowville: 7663 Easton Street, John F. McHugh sold to Sherry R. McHugh $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6198 Blue Street, Megan L. Hrim sold to Megan L. Turck $79,896
Town of Osceola: 1061 North Osceola Road, Miguel Rodriguez sold to Daniel B. Rosner $199,000
Town of Turin: 4900 Seymour Road, Michelle L. Koster-Tabolt sold to Richard J. Trecey $35,000
Town of Watson: Three parcels, Stony Lake Road, Judith A. Brust sold to Jon R. Wilder Jr. $425,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 24, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.55 acres, 5649 Route 37, Gary D. Head, Mandan, N.D., sold to Michael H. Walsh, Ogdensburg $63,500
Town of Colton: 0.51 acres, Stephanie E. Smith, Colton, sold to Roy F. Sharp Jr. and Sharon H. Sharp, trustees of the Sharpie Trust, The Villages, Fla. $139,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 101 Stowe Bay Road, Timothy G. Stone, Canton; and Rebecca Ann Stone, Baldwinsville, sold to Daniel William Stone, Colton $80,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 6661 Route 37, Robert J. Ashley, Mollee Monnet-Ashley, Shane Elliott and Katherine Hannan-Wears, trustees of the Nathaniel R. and Alana M. Ashley Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Nathaniel R. Ashley, Ogdensburg $275,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 528 Linden Street, Daniel H. Polniak Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Mary Ellen Polniak, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Brasher: 0.246 acres, 12 Church Street, Catherine Ann Peets Green and Chad Green, Massena, sold to Mary Anne DiMatteo, Brasher Falls; and Micheliuna DiMatteo, Brasher Falls $135,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.22 acres, 116 State Street, Anthony Lee Clary and Karen Sue Clary, Ocala, Fla., sold to Christopher Simard and Kimberly Simard, Evans Mills $133,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of Spring Street at northwest corner of lot 4, Gregory Boak and Nanette Boak, Norwood, sold to Alexander Boak, Norwood $97,500
Town of Louisville: 0.99 acres, 1003 County Route 39, Hindsight Records Inc., Massena, sold to In-Law Ventures LLC, Chase Mills $75,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 29 Park Street, Gregory R. Boak and Nanette L. Boak, Norwood, sold to Alexander Boak, Norwood $122,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 31-33 Park Street, Gregory R. Boak and Nanette L. Boak, Norwood $81,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 22 Spring Street, Gregory R. Boak and Nanette L. Boak, Norwood, sold to Alexander Boak, Norwood $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 27, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 912 Route 11B, Arthur Perrea, Burke, sold to Melissa Anne Schott, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Macomb: 11.23 acres, 190 South Shore Road, David E. Kephart and Kelly M. O’Hara, Churchville, sold to Derrick Robinson, Steamboat Springs, Colo. $156,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Joshua J. Hauge and Allison M. Hauge, Potsdam, sold to Ryan S. Hewer, Potsdam $255,000
Town of Potsdam: 18.048 acres, 604 South Canton Road, William Emmett Collins and DianeMarie Collins, Potsdam, sold to Jacqueline M. Caswell and Taylor D. Caswell, Potsdam $340,000
Towns of Pierrepont and Potsdam: Parcel, 125 County Route 59, Alan M. Huckle, Potsdam, sold to John H. LaShomb and Sarah Jean LaShomb, North Lawrence $180,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 28 McIntyre Road, Andrew L. Gray and Lisa L. Gray, Potsdam, sold to Sandra L. Thomson, Everett, Wash. $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 28, 2022:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 186 Route 131, Michael J. LeCuyer and Karen L. LeCuyer, Massena, sold to Justin Michael Martin and Alexandria Martin, Massena $265,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 26 St. Lawrence Avenue, Darcy Pavelski, individually and as surviving spouse of Michael A. Pavelski, Waddington $280,000
Town of Louisville: 14.2 acres, 5439 County Route 14, Michael Olmstead and Judy Olmstead, Freeport, Fla., sold to Vince Bell, Waddington $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.28 acres, 512 Proctor Avenue, Lee C. Sovie, Ogdensburg, sold to Willard L. Cole and Cora Cole, Alexandria Bay $160,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Sevey’s Corners to Tupper Lake at intersection by Sevey Fallon, David A. Thomas and Diane Lynn Thomas, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin D. Bailey, Hermon $10,000
Town of Edwards: 0.5 acres, 20 Trout Lake Street, Jeffrey Bonner, administrator of estate of the late Eric Bonner, Edwards, sold to Joseph C. Weaver, Edwards $10,000
Town of Macomb: 1.09 acres, 205 Fleming Road, Diana M. Tulley, Zionsville, Ind.; and Dorine A. Tulley, life tenant, Hammond, sold to Amber M. Taylor, Lisbon $3,500
Town of Morristown: 0.162 acres, 3341 County Route 6, Newell T. Martin, Lisbon, sold to Paul Callerame, Bloomfield $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 29, 2022:
Town of Hermon: 183 acres, beginning on Trout Lake Road at northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Tamara Gorski, Collin Russell, Cicero; and Andrew John Russell, Liverpool, sold to Andrew John Russell and Natalie Russell, Liverpool $40,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.5 acres, 233, 237 McIntyre Road, Scott W. LaLonde and Robin C. LaLonde, Winthrop, sold to Brady L. Dullea and Nichole E. Dullea, St. Regis Falls $145,000
Town of Fine: Two parcels, 3297 Route 3, David H. French and Sandra M. French, Deridder, La., sold to Ryan David French, Fine $120,000
Town of Hammond: 24.22 acres, on southeasterly side of Cook Road and westerly side of County Route 6, Kevin R. Slate and Kimberly L. Slate, Hammond, sold to Amos T. Herschberger, Hammond $40,000
Town of Pitcairn: 31.37 acres, Goose Pond Road, William K. Huchzermeier and Crystal A. Huchzermeier, Depauville, sold to Joshua Beck, Webster $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.16 acres, 29 Pray Road, Timothy Jacobs, Ellicot City, Md., administrator of estate of the late Earle F. Jacobs, sold to Michael Sarkin and Jennifer Jesmer-Sarkin, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Canton: 102.49 acres, 12.5 acres and 12.5 acres, Nancy Ryerson and James Ryerson sold to Abraham Keim, Renssaler Falls $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 30, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 77 Chase Street, Jason Fetterly, Lisbon, sold to Matthew M. Lytle, Sunbury, Pa. $37,000
Town of Fowler: 1.184 acres, 352 Doane Road, Larry L. Fuller and Kimberly L. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler Hitchcock, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 23 State Street, Thomas Jenison, Canton, sold to Katherine A. Race, Canton $135,000
Town of Massena: 2.727 acres, 221 South Grasse Road, Cynthia Clary, Massena, sold to Brian Thomsen and Narina Nunez, Laramie, Wyo. $340,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 603 Franklin Street, Michael J. Wells, Ocala, Fla., sold to Anca Pasare, Lindenhurst $94,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.24 acres, 6927 County Route 10, Shava Lynne Norsworthy, trustee of Sandra Lee Griffin Irrevocable Income Only Trust, Peace Valley, Mont., sold to Scott Wells and Britney Conklin-Wells, Lisbon $69,000
Town of Louisville: 0.31 acres, 14 Tyo Road, Kenneth N. Blair and Rebecca A. Blair, Massena, sold to Matthew S. Stearns and Cassandra L. Stearns, Massena $78,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 16 Talcott Street, Kristen N. Deruchia, Massena, sold to Katrina M. Durant and Daniel T. Wing, Massena $152,000
Town of Stockholm: 27.27 acres, Barrett Road, Steven J. Pakaitis, Meshoppen, Pa., sold to Julie C. Varalli, Holley $125,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning on southwest bounds of County Route 59 at intersection with southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Alison W. Haas and Amy L. Bonina, Jeffrey P. Russell, Winthrop, sold to Enos S. Miller, Hannawa Falls $23,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 101 McCarthy Road, John H. Rowand, Russell, sold to Wendy Mariana Barranco, Huntington Park, Calif. $173,000
Town of Potsdam: Four parcels, 70 Garfield Road, Michael P. Ames, Potsdam, sold to Ian Haney and Jamie Haney, St. Regis Falls $203,000
Town of Brasher: 5 acres, Daly Road, Mike D. Sullivan, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Mark Monroe and Michelle Monroe, Massena $16,000
Town of Gouverneur: Three parcels, 151, 157 and 31 Clinton Street; West Babcock Street, James R. and Amanda R. McCarthy, Gouverneur, sold to Carl and Kellyanne Kortum, Columbus, Ga. $202,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 99 Market Street, John Allen Kaplan, Boise, Idaho, sold to Kevin Hickey, Massena $229,000
Town of Stockholm: 16.57 acres, 286 East Part Road, Kieran O’Higgins, Pasadena, Md., sold to Dyan Pcolar, Potsdam $205,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.33 acres, beginning at intersection of Church Road and County Route 5, Heather J. Klein Goldie, Lisbon, sold to Andrew Fonda and Laccie TenEyck, Lisbon $60,000
Town of Morristown: 19.62 acres, Gilmour Road, Donald J. Ramie, Ogdensburg; and Loren A. Sholette, Ogdensburg, by Loren A. Sholette Jr., power of attorney, sold to Donald J. Ramie, Ogdensburg $4,500
