The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 20:
Village of Carthage: 0.2 acres, 554 West End Ave., Betrus Family Irrevocable Trust, Akron, Ohio, sold to Christi Hutchinson, Carthage $35,000
Town of Clayton: 6.03 acres, 15682 County Route 3, Phillip Gregory Kranz, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Bradley Todd Kranz, Slingerlands $45,000
Town of Rodman: 5 acres, 21524/526 Pork Hill Road, Tad L. Moore, Rodman, sold to Daniel Grandjean, Rodman $5,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.71 acres, County Route 192, David P. Viens and Kathy A. Viens, Redwood, sold to Alan L. Felder and Carol L. Felder, Redwood $40,000
Town of Watertown: 4.17 acres, 24415 Gotham Street Road, Richard O. Miles Jr. and Mary R. Miles, Watertown, sold to Michael H. Romeo, Watertown $307,000
Village of Clayton: 0.04 acre, 530 Riverside Drive, Florence Lewis Rice, Putnam Valley, sold to Four TI LLC, LaFargeville $210,000
Town of Theresa: 4.6 acres, Folts Road, Kenneth R. Boyd Jr., Theresa, sold to Terry L. McKeever, Philadelphia and Michael D. McKeever, Sparta, N.J. $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 914 Academy St., Howard E. Sprague, Watertown, sold to Daniel F. O’Connor and Robin O’Connor, Dexter $55,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.5 acres, 20800 Muskellunge Bay Lane, Robert G. Horr III and Susan B. Horr, Sackets Harbor, sold to Holly Cole, Watertown $309,000
Town of Rutland: 4.58 acres, Parcel B, 19374 County Route 162, John A. Marcinko, Watertown, sold to Thomas D. Shaw and Madison Marie Shaw, Watertown $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 21:
Village of Theresa: 0.32 acres, 102 High St., Zachary T. Matthews, Theresa, sold to Deanna Clark, Philadelphia $126,804
Village of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 113 Patrician Lane, James D. Miller and Cretora J. Miller, Brownville, sold to Thomas Eason Jr. and Abby Putnam, Leigh Acres, Fla. $220,000
Village of Brownville: 0.2 acres, 115 Potter Ave., Leroy Matthews III, Ashburn, Va., sold to Jeffrey P. Worden and Hannah Smithers, Henderson $133,560
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.46 acres, 219 Funny Cide Drive, Thomas J. Robinson Jr. and Lori L. Robinson, Alexandria, Va., sold to Daniel Dettman, San Antonio, Texas $334,000
Town of Rutland: 5.52 acres, 20262 Ball Road, Travis J. Tallon, Black River, sold to Dorothea R. Keating, Carthage $145,000
Village of Adams: 0.23 acres, 65 E. Church St., Brian T. Hallett, Adams Center, sold to Jason Livingston and Courtney Cascanet, Adams $138,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.47 acres, 27 Main St., Dawn E. Kiechle, Philadelphia, sold to Travis Joseph Tallon and Kayla Nicole Tallon, Black River $166,500
Town of Pamelia: 25898 State Route 12, 2.52 acres, George M. Lucas, Bath, as executor of the G. Morris Lucas estate, sold to John E. Dewitt, Adams and Susanne Dewitt, Watertown $98,450
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.09 acre, 244 Moulton St., 2) 0.08 acre, 246 Moulton St., 244 Moulton Street LLC, Brantingham, sold to Kavon Mason, Watertown $25,000
Village of Antwerp: 5.1 acres, Lexington Avenue, Roy L. Beane and Jacqueline A. Perillo, Gouverneur, sold to Arthur Anderson and Valerie Anderson, Kalispell, Mont. $35,000
Village of Antwerp: 1.25 acres, 2 McAllister Ave., Eric White, Cape Vincent, sold to Eric Rogers, Black River $71,070
Village of Carthage: 0.06 acre, 313 Furnace St., Gene W. Camidge, Carthage, sold to Mary Vaerewyck, Columbia, Md. $39,000
Town of Watertown: 1.16 acres, 24280 Gotham Street Road, Aaron M. Michaud, Watertown, sold to Ronnie R. Covell and Nichole Covell, Watertown $300,000
Town of Champion: 1.37 acres, 30145 Britton Drive, Scott O. Britton and Michele M. Britton, Carthage, sold to Joshua Scott Britton and Bianca Rae MacMillan, Carthage $235,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 281 E. Main St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeremiah Ryan, Watertown $31,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 686 S. Hamilton St., Stephen C. Howell, Savannah, Ga., sold to Bailey J. Call, Watertown $116,675
Town of Theresa: 3.1 acres, Sheley Road, Paul D. Coleman, Fountain Hills, Ariz., sold to David Steele and Tanya Steele, Caledonia $100,000
Town of Clayton: 5.22 acres, 12614 County Route 5, James C. Clement and Susan M. Clement, Chaumont, sold to Sheila M. Ariss and H. Joshua Ariss, Kingston, Ontario $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 24:
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 915-917 Riggs Ave., Thon Vith-Lopez, Watertown, sold to Shekti Koorapati, Watertown $90,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.06 acre, 6057 Carlton View Association Drive, Gary M. Allees, Hurleyville, Emily Kinne, Roscoe and Andrew Allees, Belchertown, Mass., sold to James R. Paye and Mary L. Paye, as trustees of the J & M Paye Irrevocable Trust, Pennellville $145,000
Town of Clayton: 1.37 acres, 29952 State Route 12, United States Rural Housing Service, Washington, D.C., sold to Stacey Garrett, Cape Vincent $43,000
Town of Wilna: Two parcels: 1) 71.22 acres, Selos Road, 2) 5.27 acres, 40001 Selos Road, Dale C. Lindgren, Carthage, sold to Richard H. Edginton, Rodman $360,000
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 455 Paddock St., David H. Lunman and Kathleen Lunman, Watertown, sold to Michael James Miller Jr. and Rea Jean Simpson, Livermore, Calif. $257,000
Town of Rutland: 0.3 acres, 24360/362 Main St., Therwin C. Young, Somerset, N.J., sold to 24360 Main Street LLC, South Plainfield, N.J. $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.8 acres, 3123 Huff Road, Stephanie Petroske, Cape Vincent, sold to Nicholas R. St. Onge, Cape Vincent $169,900
Town of Henderson: 0.53 acres, 10900 Rays Bay Road, Lorrie Harris, Williamson, sold to Harbor End Greenhouses LLC, Henderson $7,000
Town of Philadelphia: 6.98 acres, 31139 State Route 26, Thomas P. Hayes, Arvada, Colo. and Madonna R. Payne, Philadelphia, sold to Thomas P. Connell and Ammity Jo Connell, Watertown $159,500
Village of Black River: 0.55 acres, 127 Rodgers Road, Steven C. Schanely, Eagle Bay, sold to Luke D. Hernandez and Meghan F. Hernandez, El Paso, Texas $202,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 25:
Village of Deferiet: 0.46 acres, 5 Martin Ave., James T. Cavellier Jr., Watertown, sold to Derek J. McGarry, Evans Mills $197,000
Village of Carthage: 1 acre, Mechanic St., Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern Railroad Corporation, Batavia, sold to Railstarusa LLC, Cape Vincent $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 721 Davidson St., Michael L. Kendricks and Jennifer K. Kendricks, Watertown, sold to Jason M. Pierce, Watertown $135,400
Town of Lyme: Five parcels: 1) 0.78 acres, Barnes Bay Road, 2) 0.34 acres, Barnes Bay Road, 3) 0.1 acre, 11232 Barnes Bay Road, 4) 0.11 acres, 11238 Barnes Bay Road, 5) 156.2 acres, 12440 Morris Tract Road, Bethel M. Day, as trustee of the George M. Day Jr. and Bethel M. Day Revocable Trust, Chaumont, sold to Wayne A. Gaige, Chaumont $0
Town of Watertown: 3.72 acres, 16021 County Route 156, Daniel J. Finley, Pepperell, Mass., sold to Randy Kemper and Megan Kemper, Fort Rucker, Ala. $219,900
Village of West Carthage: 0.55 acres, 25 High St., Jason E. Church and Miranda Church, Fort Sill, Okla., sold to Travis P. Brown, Carthage $154,500
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 729 Superior St., Steven R. Smith, Watertown, Scott E. Smith, Dexter, Shawn D. Smith, Watertown and Stacey L. Smith, Dexter, sold to Shainey House, Dexter $71,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 1101 Bronson St., City of Watertown, sold to Neighbors of Watertown $7,671
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.65 acres, 201 Funny Cide Drive, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to James Ball II and Danielle Ball, Watertown $372,830
Town of Clayton: 1.1 acres, 32366 State Route 12, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Cool Cats and Kittens 1 LLC, Denver, Colo. $36,360
Town of Rodman: 1.6 acres, 21655 County Route 69, Justin T. Dillenbeck and Jill M. Dillenbeck, Rodman, sold to Donald Leddick and Melissa Leddick, Adams $72,000 Town of Henderson: Three parcels: 1) 0.53 acres, 13832 Bay View Drive N., 2) 2.3 acres, Bay View Drive N., 3) 0.52 acres, East of Snowshoe Road, Barbara A. Gilsdorf, Brunswick, Md., sold to William P. Griffith and Deborah S. Griffith, Adams $440,000
Town of Rutland: 0.8 acres, 29901 State Route 126, Clayton A. Martin and Shaina Martin, Black River, sold to Ernest Shattuck, Carthage $137,500
Town of Rodman: 0.75 acres, 12271 County Route 155, Laurie Simmons, Adams Center, sold to Denise Kacuba and Michael E. Gaylord, Adams Center $85,000
Town of Orleans: 0.44 acres, 45448 County Route 191, Jeffrey A. Thrall, Jamesville, sold to Robert J. Taddonio, Watertown $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 26:
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 419 Fairview St., Christopher A. Hedlund, Fort Stewart, Ga., sold to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif. $106,369
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 419 Fairview St., Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif., sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $10
City of Watertown: 1.01 acres, 576 W. Main St., Back Bay Enterprises LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jesse T. Wilson, Watertown $65,000
Town of Brownville: 0.35 acres, 24467 White Road, Bobbiejo M. Kaiser, Watertown, sold to Adam J. McGivney, Fort Drum $94,200
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.13 acres, 223 Brown Shores Road, Kevin E. Smith and Nicole M. Smith, Cameron, N.C., sold to Wayne R. Woodruff, Watertown $90,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.1 acre, 47840 Hibbard Island, James Durand, Alexandria Bay, Jeffrey Durand, Redwood and Jay Durand, Syracuse, sold to Hibbard Island LLC, Redwood $0
Town of Ellisburg: 0.55 acres, 7341 Shore Drive, Jeffrey Merrill, Malvern, Pa., as trustee of the Merrill Family Trust, sold to Matt O’Reilly and Patricia O’Reilly, Fayetteville $470,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.14 acres, 7338 Shore Drive, Jeffrey Merrill, Malvern, Pa., as trustee of the Merrill Family Trust, sold to Matt O’Reilly and Patricia O’Reilly, Fayetteville $0
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 837 Holcomb St., James E. Fitzpatrick, Chesterfield, Va., sold to Stephen T. Magovney and Korinna Magovney, Watertown $180,000
Town of Clayton: 0.18 acres, 16635 Jackson Lane, Bradley T. Kranz and Kristen S. Kranz, Slingerlands, sold to John T. McCann, Chittenango $339,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 27:
Town of Alexandria: 0.32 acres, 46685 Tennis Island Road, Linda L. Pinkerton, Stuart, Fla., sold to Daniel D. Scrimale and Carly Marie Detor Scrimale, Syracuse $495,000
Town of Theresa: 1.28 acres, 27711 County Route 193, Martin R. Kloss and Juanita A. Kloss, individually and as trustees of the Kloss Revocable Trust, Theresa, sold to James P. Muse and Christine Muse, Bath, Pa. $170,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.25 acres, State Route 12E, Jarrod M. Radley, Cape Vincent, sold to Mark A. Carr, Houston, Texas $8,000
Town of LeRay: 2.61 acres, 23830 Woodland Drive, Michael S. Ondrejcak and Megan A. Ondrejcak, Watertown, sold to Jose D. Soriano, Ruckersville, Va. $310,500
Town of Theresa: 23.3 acres, Lots 9W and 10W, Grass Lake Road, M. Lee Cleveland, as trustee of the Evelyn M. Lussier Revocable Trust, Lyndonville, Vt., sold to Kip LaClair and Sandra LaCLair, Evans Mills $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres,109 Meadow St. N., Aaron A. Netto, Watertown, sold to Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown $103,434
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres,154 Winslow St., Gianaco LLC, Watertown, sold to Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown $156,193
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 338 Academy St., Gianaco LLC, Watertown, sold to Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown $136,756
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 156 Clinton St., Aaron A. Netto, Watertown, sold to Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown $145,780
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 222 Academy St., Aaron A. Netto, Watertown, sold to Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown $102,046
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 139 Winthrop St., Aaron A. Netto, Watertown, sold to Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown $103,434
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 506 Arsenal St., Aaron A. Netto and Georgena D’Argenio, Watertown, sold to Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown $97,881
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 9:
Town of Croghan: 10867 State Route 812, Edward N. Boliver estate, sold to Eddie’s Meat Market Inc. $0
Town of Diana: Baron Bay Blvd., John G. Costes, sold to Cole A. Paradise $75,000
Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, Adirondack Mt. Land LLC, sold to Frederick George Eaton IV $54,000
Town of Greig: 5149 Eagle Drive, Tyler Bowling, sold to Catherine Pence $139,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 10:
Town of Denmark: River Road, Anthony J. Petrus, sold to Neal S. Cory $30,000
Village of Lowville: 7704 W. State St., Judith A. Duppert, sold to Zachary E. Taylor $114,800
Town of New Bremen: 9788 State Route 126, James R. Marolf, sold to James Rice $83,500
Town of Turin: 6660 Burdicks Crossing Road, Brian DeHart, sold to David Hosler $6,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 13:
Town of Croghan: 11008 State Route 126, Alice A. Phillips estate, sold to Brian D. Phillips $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 14:
Town of Greig: 5525 N. Shore Road, Jeffrey J. Petroski, sold to Richard A. Cianfrocco $360,000
Town of Lowville: 7889 E. State St., Edward J. Collins, sold to Scott J. Sauter $294,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 16:
Town of Greig: 5708 N. Shore Road, Jason J. Mosher, sold to Alyce Winkworth $224,000
Town of Leyden: 2701 State Route 12D, Christopher P. Crofoot, sold to Cody VanderBaan $1
Village of Lowville: 5417 Stowe St., Mary E. Nellenback, sold to Brittney E. Stokes $116,600
Town of Lyonsdale: 3945 Shuetown Road, Darryl J. Jacobs, sold to Gregory Jones $155,000
Town of Watson: 6350 W. Shore Road, Bonnie D. Trainham Herrmann, sold to Ginnie Sue Bush $57,000
Village of Constableville: 5758 W. Main St., Solid Racing LLC, sold to Eric W. Brown $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 17:
Town of Denmark: 11131 State Route 26, David H. Johnson, sold to DMK Development-Carthage LLC $300,000
Town of Greig: 7346 Brantingham Road, Gene C. Bailey, sold to Michael E. Dolhof $65,000
Town of Greig: Steam Mill Road, Town of Greig, sold to Brad Gydesen $412
Town of Greig: 5118 Eagle Drive, Peter S. Holton, sold to Michael F. Young $70,000
Town of Lewis: Cotton Tail Lane, Kyle Bush, sold to David J. Malinowski $25,000
Town of Watson: Peckham Road, Susan A. Gyore, sold to Shaun R. Stanford $94,500
Town of Watson: 6704 Erie Canal Road, Lorrie A. Bodway, sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $15,000
Village of Constableville: 3119 West St., Lisa M. Carver, sold to Ryan Kirk $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 9, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 0.56 acres, beginning on west bounds of Route 58 at northeast corner of lands of Gouverneur Talc Company Inc., Michael J. Burgess and Dayle P. Burgess, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas G. Evans and Suzette M. Evans, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. $212,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 10, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 68.9 acres, six parcels, Renee Cole, administrator CTA of the estate of the late Dorothy A. Ferguson, Ogdensburg, sold to Trisha Law, Rensselaer Falls $13,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 5, house 8, Cornell Avenue, in block 4 of Map E-8938-I, Patrick J. Sullivan, Massena, sold to Greg Robert Phelps and Melissa Phelps, Massena $10,000
Town of DeKalb: 65 acres, part of lot subdivision 14 and 15 of Great Lot 103, northeasterly of Hitchcock Road and northwesterly of Bonney Creek, Matthew M. Brown, Hardwick, Vt., as administrator of the estate of the late Veronica E. Brown, sold to Bryan W. Brown and Chelsie K. Brown, DeKalb Junction $65,000
Town of Parishville: 2.4 acres, west of the West branch of the St. Regis River and northeast of George Street, Amvets Post 265, Parishvillem, sold to Wayne Brabaw and Patricia Brabaw, Potsdam $41,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, part of premises conveyed to Theodore C. Carter, beginning on south side of New York Central and Hudson River Railroad lands, King Cole Bean Co. Inc., Avon, sold to Gary Seymour and Cheryl Seymour, Ogdensburg $160,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 30 on Walnut Avenue of Map 2 on J.E. Clary Subdivision, Tara A. Weir, Massena, sold to Sierra Rose Lanning and Ethan Tanner Marolf, Massena $52,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, beginning at southerly bounds of Spring Street at intersectino by westerly bounds of Pleasant Street, Fengshiuan P. Shu, Potsdam, Mich., sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $30,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, in mile square 8, beginning at county road leading from Norfolk to North Stockholm at northwest corner of premises now owned by John J. White and Pauline D. White, Molly Malone-Trim, Norfolk, sold to Cody Peck and Annamae Peck, Madrid $78,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 11, 2020:
Town of Russell: 25 acres, off of County Route 25, Craig A. Hauke, Putnam Station, sold to Robert W. and Teresa L. Eells, Hermon; Nicholas P. Eells, Malone; Andrew J. Eells, Hermon; and Seth E. Eells, Russell $2,000
Town of Gouverneur: 10.138 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Route 11 at northerly corner of parcel of land conveyed to the Theresa A. Desormeaux Trust, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Ryan E. Tuttle and Jessica H. Tuttle, Gouverneur $105,000
Town of Morristown: 9.905 acres, in lot 45, beginning on Walrath Road at southwst corner of premises presently owned by James and Judy Preston, Rita M. Price, Suswuehanna, Pa., sold to Johnathan G. Morrow, Richville $4,000
Town of Brasher: 3 acres, south of County Road 37, beginning at intersection of Munson Road, Alan S. Robertson, Norfolk; and Bonnie M. Ackerman, Massena, sold to Keith C. Mossow and Kay L. Mossow, Hogansburg $90,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.005 acres, north of County Road 28, in mile square lot 4, David T. O’Brian, Tupper Lake, sold to Ian M. Smith, Lisbon $32,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, beginning in south bounds of Larnard Street, east of intersection with Penn-Central Railroad tract, Theresa Raleigh, Waddington; and Edna Raleigh, Waddington, sold to James Gann and Michelle Gann, Nicholville $52,000
Village of Canton: Unit 205, Rushton Place Condominium, Edward G. Pcolar and Karen A. Pcolar, Canton, sold to Joan Firman, Canton $190,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in easterly bound of Boynton Street northerly of Center Street, Ruth Ramos, Massena, sold to Jonathan J. Sabins, Bombay $37,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at intersection of northerly line of Main Street and westerly line of Pleasant Street, Mary Krenceski, Troy; and Charles A. LaPree, Royers Ford, Pa., sold to Kendra L. Martin, Canton $111,500
Town of Pitcairn: 4.72 acres, beginning at Edwards Road from northern boundary of lands now or formerly of Julie A. Bush, David W. Briggs, Harrisville, sold to The Town of Pitcairn, Harrisville $6,500
Town of Fowler: 40.85 acres, beginning at Turnpike Creek from northerly corner of parcel conveyed to Burt and Alice Cole, David E. Shippee, Fort Edward; Claude A. Shippee, Granville; Vern C. Shippee, Gouverneur; Paul H. Shippee, Harrisivlle; and Howard E. Shippee, Gouverneur, sold to Ryan S. Gollinger, Russell; and Hunter E. Shaver, Ogdensburg $90,500
Town of Edwards: 5.22 acres, northerly of Oswegatchie River from north line of Morris Tract, David P. Fingar and Linda L. Fingar, Livingston, sold to Anthony L. Silvestri and Terrisa L. Silvestri, Walworth $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lots 59 and 60 on north side of Grasse River beginning westerly from intersectin of North Main Street and Martin Street, Sandra Smalley, Porter, Maine, individually and as surviving joint tenant of John Kontogiannatos and Sherley Kontogiannatos, sold to Anthony Moselle, Massena $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 12, 2020:
Village of Canton: 0.17 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Mechanic Street in northerly corner of lot now or formerly owned by Walter Locke, Derek L. Hetu and Morgan M. Hetu, Canton, sold to Clear Blue Rose LLC, Canton $116,000
Town of Parishville: 0.59 acres, lot 49 in township 13 of Great Lot 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning in north bounds of Grist Mill Road, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Samuel M. Bunstone, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Canton: 12.43 acres, in section or mile square 3 in seventh and eighth range, beginning in southeaterly bounds of Pike Road at southwesterly bounds of a parcel of land conveyed to Doris P. Gibson, David J. Bender, individually and a surviving spouse of Cynthia A. Bender, Massena, sold to Derek L. Hetu and Morgan M. Hetu, Canton $282,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1 acre, beginning at Rock Island Road at the southwesterly corner of the premises conveyed to Leon A. Yerdon and Thelma Yeardon, Brennan L. Ordway and Amy L. Ordway, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas J. LeConey and Jacey L. Smith, Gouverneur $117,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 15, 2020:
Town of Massena: 2.75 acres, beginning at Kingsley Road intersectino with St. Lawrence County Route 43, David L. Goolden, individually and as surviving spouse of Betty J. Goolden, Massena, sold to Kim Jacks, Massena $15,000
Town of Hopkinton: 7.47 acres, beginning at Route 11B at southwest corner of the land of Phippen, Dale H. Kingsley and Patricia S. Kingsley, Potsdam, sold to Justin D. Tyler and Elizabeth L. Tyler, Potsdam $166,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northly half of southerly half of lot 5 in block 34, bounded on east by Hamilton Street and west by Morris Street, Frederick P. Bean Jr. and Suzanne M. Bean, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew D. Ladouceur, Ogdensburg $53,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning in northerly margin of Richville-DeKalb Junction Road at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Ruby E. Holland, Ronald W. Mead and Ruth E. Mead, DeKalb Junction, sold to Ernest E. McEathron and Linda L. McEathron, Guilderland $79,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 11 Broad Street, John M. Fries and Kathleen Fries Warr, Potsdam, sold to Mark J. Murphy and Lori Beth Murphy, Canton $100,000
Potsdam: 41.5 rods of land, 9 Pierrepont Avenue, The Fries Family Limited Partnership, Potsdam, sold to Mark J. Murphy and Lori Beth Murphy, Canton $80,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 59 Pierrepont Avenue, The Fries Family Limited Partnership, Potsdam, sold to Mark J. Murphy and Lori Beth Murphy, Canton $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 16, 2020:
Town of Colton: Parcelm, in section two of Township of Jamestown, beginning on south shore of Leonard Pond from northeast corner of parcel coneyed to Fred M. Cassel and Lillian W. Cassel, Joshua J. Ashline, Malone; and Nicholas R. Ashline, Plattsburgh, sold to Dean E. McNamara, Mesa, Ariz. $50,000
Town of Edwards: 12.82 acres, beginning at River Road intersected by southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Chris A. Backus and Christine H. Backus, Kimberly R. Beyer, Chula Vista, Calif., sold to Michael Lincoln, Canton $27,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.73 acres, beginning from intersectin of Old State Route 37A with Chipman Road, Haley E. Billings, Potsdam, sold to Lindsey A. Crosbie, Canton $178,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 17, 2020:
Town of Colton: Parcel, northerly half of one acre of land, beginning at State Highway, James A. Skeldon, Watertown; Daniel E. Mullin, Gouverneur; Alex Mason, Albany; and Gary V. Roberts, Gouverneur, sold to Allen K. Tupper, Canton $10,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 33 in block 31-A on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Wayne T. Debien, Leesburg, Fla., sold to Robert Preston Jr. and Laura Barney, Massena $76,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 33 in block 312-A on “Homecroft Tract Property Map, Robert Preston Jr. and Laura Barney, Massena, sold to Dalton J. Serguson, Massena $79,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2 in block 85, Steven M. Fisher, Ogdensburg; and Kenneth L. Ferguson and Barbara A. Ferguson, Ogdensburg, sold to Laurie A. Crowley, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Rossie: 1 acre, beginning at Mine Road from intersection with northerly line of lands of Ronald H. and Marion Monica, Dustin W. Prashaw, Gouverneur, sold to Anthony M. Dusharm, Edwards $75,000
