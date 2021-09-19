Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 3:
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 834 Davidson St., Michael P. Moran and Heather Moran, Watertown, sold to Kabita Bista and Mohana Vegesna, Watertown $217,000
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, LaFave Road, John R. Flynn, Black River, sold to Elson Glick and Brenda Glick, Carthage $19,000
City of Watertown: 0.56 acres, 644 Water St., Ferdinand Villar and Shirley Villar, St. Charles, Mo., sold to Samantha M. Sauers, Calcium $140,000
Town of Lyme: 1.02 acres, 30281 County Route 179, Debra Kitzi, Chaumont, sold to Chaumont Hideaway Holding LLC, Fayetteville $100,000
Town of Lyme: Four parcels totaling 19.3 acres, County Route 179, Debra Kitzi, Chaumont, sold to Chaumont Hideaway Holding LLC, Fayetteville $315,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.39 acres, 30389 Conklin Drive S., 2) 0.22 acres, 30401 Conklin Drive S., Debra Kitzi, Chaumont, sold to Chaumont Hideaway Holding LLC, Fayetteville $25,000
Town of Ellisburg: 104 acres, 14567 State Route 193, Timothy P. Birmingham, Camden, and Shawn F. Rich, Marietta and Ryan S. Rich, Portland, Ore., sold to Edward N. Vaughan Jr., Liverpool $162,500
Village of Adams: 0.13 acres, 18 Grange Ave., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Three Point Assets LLC, Watertown $6,250
Town of Alexandria: 0.49 acres, 43788 Fourth St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jack A. Lewitinn, Rensselaer $11,000
Town of Brownville: 0.3 acres, State Route 12E, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jack A. Lewitinn, Rensselaer $700
Town of Pamelia: 1.29 acres, 22971/22991 U.S. Route 11, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jack A. Lewitinn, Rensselaer $26,000
Village of Brownville: 0.27 acres, 101 W. Main St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jack A. Lewitinn, Rensselaer $21,000
Village of Carthage: 0.24 acre, 722 State St., Michael J. Regal and Gillian W. Regal, Washington, D.C., sold to Tracian Rowe, Rosedale $184,000
Village of Adams: 0.16 acres, 43 Spring St., Timothy M. McClusky and Mary L. Murphy-McClusky, Sandy Creek, sold to Christopher K. O’Brien, Lorraine $17,000
Town of LeRay: 0.5 acres, 25872 State Route 3, Timothy L. Garnsey, Carthage, sold to Ralph J. Filippi and Tammy L. Filippi, Watertown $25,000
Village of Dexter: 0.59 acres, 414 Lakeview Drive, Robert Banks, Dexter, sold to Alicia D. Descar and Brian S. Light, Dexter $189,500
Village of Chaumont: 0.4 acres, 8067 County Route 125, Justin C. Marselis and Gretchen Marselis, Chaumont, sold to Karly J. Sherman, Chaumont $140,000
Village of Brownville: 0.33 acres, 209 Washington St., Diane M. Evans and Robert A. Evans, Brownville, sold to Thomas M. DeGriselles and Sarah R. DeGriselles, Waynesville, Mo. $302,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels totaling 0.49 acres, 2203 Kelly St., Alfred C. Groth and Eleonore C. Groth, Hilton, sold to John Armosino, Spencerport $155,000
Town of Theresa: 0.6 acres, Indian River, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Joshua Coburn, Watertown $7,500
Town of Rutland: 0.4 acres, 26351 Ridge Road, Michael J. Smith and Lori L. Smith, LaFargeville, sold to Ryan Daniel Jensen, Evans Mills $189,000
Town of Theresa: 6.98 acres, 40953 Cross Road, Joan K. Daniels, Theresa, sold to Isaac R. Alexander, Calcium $186,000
Town of Clayton: 0.95 acres, 16533 Bear Road, Douglas Nargiz and Sandra Nargiz, Tallahassee, Fla., sold to Schnauber Properties LLC, Clayton $335,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 7:
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 168 Sterling St.,Paul Finch, Syracuse, sold to NS Estates LLC, Carthage $216,900
Town of Hounsfield: 143.82 acres, Eveleigh Road, Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of the Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb., sold to Kirk Gilchrest, Depauville $115,000
Town of Wilna: 1.8 acres, 35421 County Route 36, Kyle W. Mitchell and Brianne N. Mitchell, Carthage, sold to Katherine R. Andrus and James S. Andrus, Enterprise, Ala. $215,000
Town of Champion: Two parcels on County Route 163: 1) 5.17 acres,Lot 3, 2) 5.36 acres, Lot 4, Andrew D. Jennings and Heather W. Jennings, Lowville, sold to Michael Ranieri and Julie Ranieri, Carthage $34,000
Village of Black River: 0.77 acres, 119 W. Remington St., Donna P. Stella, Black River, sold to Timothy J. Barber, Black River $128,750
Town of Adams: 1.44 acres, 14200 U.S. Route 11, Nicholas E. Webb, Adams Center, sold to Mark Anthony Carilli Jr. and Bethany May Carilli, Calcium $174,585
Town of Alexandria: 0.1 acre, Lake Avenue, Robert W. Harris III, Penfield and Gretchen K. Harris, Webster, sold to Linda A. Twichell, Baldwinsville $12,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 118 Michigan Ave., Jordan F. Trowbridge and Kelly M. Trowbridge, Watertown, sold to Connor Jensen, Watertown $179,000
Town of Brownville: 5.01 acres, 16833 State Route 12E, Michael J. Goss and Krista A. Krull-Goss, Dexter, sold to Gary F. Brown and Barbara A. Brown, as trustees of the Gary F. Brown and Barbara A. Brown Revocable Trust, Cape Vincent $335,103
Village of Evans Mills: 1.15 acres, 8345 Willow Ave., Kyle Regan and Jo-Anna L. Regan, North Royalton, Ohio, sold to Amber M. Roberts, Clayton $187,900
Village of West Carthage: 0.15 acres, 38 N. Jefferson St., Dianna R. Tucker, Carthage, sold to Willie L. Watson and Adrienne D. Watson, Carthage $194,000
Town of Clayton: 0.88 acres, 32366 County Route 179, Carter J. Kerry, Chaumont, sold to Robert W. Adkins, Cape Vincent $121,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.63 acres, W. Washington Street, William R. Van Dusen, Honeoye, sold to Donald E. Woodhouse and Diana Lynn Kenney Woodhouse, as trustees of the Donald E. Woodhouse and Diana Lynn Kenney Woodhouse Family Revocable Trust, Antrim, N.H. $75,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels totaling 1.65 acres, 23118 State Route 411, Jeffrey Helmer, Clayton, sold to Aaron J. Beebe, Alexandria Bay $142,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 126 Highland Ave., Barry Smith, Gouverneur, sold to Nicholas D. Anderson, Watertown $195,000
Village of Dexter: 0.24 acres, 737 Brown St., Colin P. Mingle and Eve R. Mingle, Dexter, sold to Jeffrey Miller, Colorado Springs, Colo. $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 765 Gotham St., Timothy A. Farley, Carthage, as referee for Judy A. Lefrancois, sold to A Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $20,806
Town of Hounsfield: 2.33 acres, 17979 County Route 66, Bryce K. Bellin and Brianna P. Bellin, Sackets Harbor, sold to Marisa Clark, Adams Center $241,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 8:
Town of Brownville: 2.4 acres, State Route 180, John A. Lucidi and Pamela M. Lucidi, Brownville, sold to Joseph Gerstenschlager, Brownville $16,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 116 S. Meadow St., Tracey L. Kellar, Watertown, sold to Jaymes R. Willoughby, Austin, Texas $119,900
Town of Alexandria: 9.1 acres, State Route 26, Brent Sweet, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michael X. Goerger and Elaine M. Goerger, Alexandria Bay $2,300
City of Watertown: 0.04 acre, 1005 Harrison St., Robert C. DeLong and Sandra Dee DeLong, Black River, sold to Derek Tryon Warren Jr. and Patricia Ballard, Watertown $103,350
Town of Adams: 0.71 acres, 12956 County Route 66, Gregory Martin Modlin, Adams Center, sold to Cody William Backus and Heather Marie Backus, Henderson $235,000
Town of Watertown: 74.7 acres, 22807 State Route 12F, 20774 Coffeen Street Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to TNLCM Enterprises LLC, Watertown $150,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2.4 acres, 17891 Evans Road, Diane Nier, Sackets Harbor, sold to Lyn Wasiyo and Anthony Wasiyo, Melrose $20,000
Village of Carthage: 0.57 acres, 1010 West St., Justin F. Brotherton, Watertown, as executor of the Frederick A. Brotherton estate, sold to Jordan Trowbridge and Kelly Trowbridge, Watertown $232,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 831 Academy St., Bryce R. McNealy and Marissa L. McNealy, Watertown, sold to Taconi W. Smith, Watertown $194,100
Town of Brownville: 4.28 acres, 25265 Bonney Road, Joseph R. Bidwell Sr. and Mary E. Bidwell, Watertown, sold to Christopher James Forward and Monica G. Ruiz, Watertown $181,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 1146-1148 Academy St., Brandon A. Johnson and Katherine C. Ortiz-Johnson, Marietta, Ga., sold to Jesus Montes and Lisa Shay Montes, Manhattan, Kan. $149,500
Town of Clayton: 100 acres, 13847 County Route 5, Paul Moran and Deborah Moran, Depauville, sold to Carol McCauslin, Florence, Mont. $500,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 822 Davidson St., Corey Michael Sloane, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Benjamin Henning and Courtney Henning, Baytown, Texas $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 9:
Town of Clayton: 40.5 acres, 30702 State Route 12, Janet E. Campbell, LaFargeville, sold to Cody TB Campbell, LaFargeville $125,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.5 acres, 140 High St., Blue Sapphire RM LLC, Watertown, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $225,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.23 acres, 23337 Gardner Drive, Anthony S. Altieri, Cazenovia, sold to Alan Rawleigh and Shelly Rawleigh, Watertown $206,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.6 acres, 32560 State Route 12E, Fred F. Stenglein and Helen Stenglein, Webster, sold to Jerry D. Golden and Elizabeth A. Golden $178,000
Village of Carthage: 0.35 acres, 504 West St., James Durham, Colton, sold to James Duffer and Shantelle Williams, Carthage $500
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 510-512 West St., James Durham, Colton, sold to James Duffer and Shantelle Williams, Carthage $2,000
Town of Champion: 2 acres, 23757 Jackson Road, Daniel W. Cobb and Julie M. Cobb, Carthage, sold to Jason R. Cullen and Jennifer R. Cullen, Carthage $5,000
Town of Brownville: 2.2 acres, Lot 2, State Route 12, Craig R. Foster, Watertown, sold to Raymond J. Jefferson, Watertown $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.68 acres, 171 Palmer St., William D. Smith and Linda K. Smith, Watertown, sold to Matthew J. Biccum, Watertown $131,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 664 Cooper St., Joseph M. Quigg, Wellesley Island, sold to Tucker R. Ostrander, Black River $165,900
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 724 Cadwell St., Bruce K. Widrick and Patricia D. Widrick, Watertown, sold to Thomas Michael Petersen, Watertown $139,000
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 632 Alexandria St., Barbara Dier, Clayton, as executor of the Korleen S. Marshall estate, sold to Michael Hazlewood, Clayton $195,000
Town of Watertown: 2.16 acres, 22530 Fisher Road, Tahcor Realty Inc., Hershey, Pa., sold to 22530 Fisher LLC, Spring Valley $1,450,000
Town of Watertown: 10.38 acres, 17951 Van Allen Road N., Ryan Daryl Krohn, Lorton, Va., and Kjerstin L. Krohn, Ripon, Calif., sold to Scott J. Freeman and Samantha M. Freeman, Watertown $225,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.18 acres, 19878 S. Shore Road, 1) 0.4 acres, 19902 S. Shore Road, James M. Walker and Deanna M. Walker, Watertown, sold to Michele Fischetti, Oswego $174,900
Town of Brownville: 0.11 acres, 23487 County Route 59, Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Scott D. Schaeffer, Rising Sun, Md. $214,900
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.43 acres, 787 E. Broadway, Point Peninsula Pursuits LLC, Mooresville, N.C., sold to Gregory W. Shpunder, Cape Vincent $347,698
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 422 Lincoln St., Matthew McMacken and Lori McMacken, Watertown, sold to Tarvaris Grant, Miami, Fla. $120,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.46 acres, 214 S. Broad St., James J. Steggeman and Michele T. Steggeman, Edgewood, Ky., sold to Daniel Justin Kator, Lexington, Va. $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 28:
Town of Greig: 5426 Lake House Road, Susan E. Csizsmar, sold to James M. Lester $560,000
Town of Watson: N. Shore Road, Midtown Records Search LLC, sold to Jerry E. Jacot $10,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 29:
Town of Croghan: Sugar Maple Lane, David M. Lauricella, sold to Nathanael R. Good $35,000
Village of Castorland: 9830 Maple Ave., Steven J. Aubin, sold to Virginia A. Hovendon $13,500
Town of Diana: 6817 Old State Road, Justin W. Gadbaw, sold to Luis Rodriguez $158,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7183 Murphy Road, Kimberly A. Redmond, sold to Robert D. Dunaway $11
Town of Montague: 1644 Worth Road, Adrian R. Marriott, sold to Daniel Mannise $13,500
Town of New Bremen: 9459 State Route 126, Daniel A. Erker, sold to Bruce A. Emery $370,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 30:
Town of Greig: 5666 Greig Road, Jesse C. Kellogg, sold to Zachary Mashaw $144,900
Town of Greig: 7870 Abbey Road, Michael Baldwin, sold to Frank Pfalzer $190,000
Town of Lowville: 7133 Rice Road, John R. Sammis, sold to Bradymore LLC $23,000
Town of Watson: 6958 Number Four Road, Wayne Jantzi, sold to Wayne T. Jantzi Sr. $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 1:
Town of Diana: 13213 Foster Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Lynn Gaudio $62,500
Town of Lyonsdale: 3620 River Road, Joseph A. Posillico, sold to Greg S. Walsh $20,000
Town of Montague: 7484 McDonald Road, Richard C. Durgin, sold to Raymond K. Graham Jr. $165,000
Town of New Bremen: Artz Road, Wayne H. Roggie, sold to Chad L. Pate $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 2:
Town of Croghan: 5865 Swiss Road, Jane Morrison, sold to Daniel J. Busch II $1
Village of Lowville: 5612 Trinity Ave. Ext., Sharon L. Rockwood, sold to Matthew W. Olrogg Jr. $181,000
Village of Lowville: 7636 E. State St., Lynn Rozanski, sold to Lowville Baptist Church $0
Town of Watson: 6440 Number Four Road, Vicki A. Roy, sold to Shawn E. Lawrence $0
