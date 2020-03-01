The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 18:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 502 Dimmick St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Carlos Chediak, Watertown $60,000
Town of Champion: 0.29 acres, 32651 Railroad St., Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Dwayne L. Kelly, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va. $96,011
Village of Clayton: 0.13 acres, 607 John St., Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Estella A. Carnegie, sold to U.S. Bank National Association, St. Paul, Minn. $113,164
Town of Ellsiburg: 1.3 acres, Renshaw Bay Road, Rebecca J. Pepper, Irene, S.D., sold to John Green, Mannsville $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 160 Bowers Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn. $70,000
Town of Adams: Two parcels: 1) 2 acres, 10480 Wright Street Road, 2) 1.01 acres, Wright Street Road, Jordan S. Smith and Nikki L. Smith, Adams, sold to Brett D. LaLone, Adams $146,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.5 acres, 43 Bridge St., Kendall Moser and Janessa Moser, Carthage, sold to Andrew J. Coon and Jessica L. Coon, Black River $237,500
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 865 Leray St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Lorri Monaghan, Watertown $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 19:
Town of Theresa: 2 acres, 27738 Silver Street Road, Robert J. Stewart, Theresa, sold to Jeffrey Pankau, Marianna, Fla. $73,500
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 168 Smith St., Thomas H. Misercola and Debra Misercola, Watertown, sold to Reef Properties Inc., Watertown $1
Town of Hounsfield: 5.05 acres, 19195 County Route 63, Steven G. Munson, Watertown, as referee for Augustine A. Romeo and Teresa A. Romeo, sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Oklahoma City, Okla. $195,918
Town of LeRay: 0.84 acres, 22205 Riverbend Drive, Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Joseph D. Bishop II and Sabine Bishop, sold to U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky. $367,003
Town of Hounsfield: 1.52 acres, State Route 3, Bedford Creek Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Knobby Knoll Cottage Cooperative Association Inc., Sackets Harbor $4,000
Town of Lyme: 0.68 acres, 7795 State Route 12E, Kevin M. Jackson and Pamela S. Jackson, sold to Michael Endres, Three Mile Bay $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 20:
Village of Theresa: 0.76 acres, 407 Main St., Jon J. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Alice C. Hiscock, sold to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Coppell, Texas $66,639
Town of Lyme: 1.7 acres, 28589 Empie Road, Julia E. Gosier, Three Mile Bay, sold to Shane D. Hicks and Danielle Hicks, Three Mile Bay $92,550
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 740 Griffin St., Jeannette S. Frank, Chesapeake, Va., sold to Heather L. Wood, Deer River $59,900
Town of Pamelia: 5.03 acres, Miller Road, Samuel Ackland, Dexter, sold to Jocelyn N. St. Onge and Jeffrey S. St. Onge, Evans Mills $9,500
Town of Rutland: 0.51 acres, 31028 Burnup Road, Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Duston E. Wilson, sold to Michael P. Burke, Great Bend $$59,000
Town of Orleans: 5.13 acres, Hax Road, Cheryl Phelps, Chaumont, sold to Dylan M. Matice, Theresa $8,000
Town of Clayton: 0.03 acre, 32510 Stephanie St., Michelle L. Scales, Chaumont, sold to Paul S. Recor and Constance L. Recor, LaFargeville $22,000
Town of Brownville: 5.39 acres, 17778 County Route 59, Ramon M. Rivera, Dexter, and Amy L. Rivera, Watertown, sold to Amy Sue Wright, Brownville $199,000
Town of Lyme: 0.46 acres, Empie Road, Rodney P. Goodfriend, Three Mile Bay, Beth A. Mac, Three Mile Bay $1,000
Town of Brownville: 1.85 acres, 27178 County Route 54, Marion Dorr, Brownville, sold to David A. Morin, Watertown $142,000
Village of Mannsville: 0.69 acres, 701 Mill St., Michael L. Parish and Susan D. Parish, Mannsville, sold to Jordan Smith and Nikki Smith, Adams $222,000
Town of Wilna: 1.9 acres, 41068 Texas Road, Sharon M. Schermerhorn, Carthage, sold to George A. O’Shaughnessy, Carthage $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 21:
Town of Theresa: 0.69 acres, 27112 Wilson Road, Russell L. Simpson and Robin M. Simpson, Theresa, sold to Matthew R. Simpson and Abigail N. Lynch, Theresa $137,500
Town of Alexandria: 3.12 acres, 25212 Allen Road, Dustin M. Frost, LaFargeville, sold to Russell L. Simpson, Gouverneur $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 728 Ball Ave., Paul A. Kraeger and Eileen R. Kraeger, Watertown, sold to Dallas Jones and Patricia Jones, Fort Drum $337,500
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 854 Superior St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington D.C., sold to Donald W. Averell, Watertown $36,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.81 acres, 10015 S. Landing Road, Robert Amell, Adams, sold to Phillip A. Venello, Stanhope, N.J. $6,000
Town of Clayton: Three parcels: 1) 0.9 acres, 11617 N. Shore Road, 2) 0.25 acres, West of Cross Island Road, 3) 0.44 acres, off N. Shore Road, James T. Stokes, Morrisville, as executor of the Craig E. Turrisi estate, sold to Daniel J. Cerio, Oneida $0
Town of Antwerp: 1.1 acres, 32406 County Route 194, Roderick M. Anderson and Courtney D. Anderson, Manhattan, Kan., sold to David Winter and Jennifer Winter, Fort Drum $205,500
Village of Antwerp: 0.27 acres, 120 Mechanic St., Tammac Holdings Corporation, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., sold to Lee Gibson and Dawn Gibson, Philadelphia $30,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.97 acres, 36668 State Route 12E, N-Joylife LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Exit 49 Properties LLC, Clayton $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 16:
Town of Diana: White Pine Pond Road, David Quinn, sold to Delsey Capital LLC $3,950
Town of Greig: 7371 Brantingham Road, Michael E. Dolhof, sold to Scott S. Hunt $250,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Michael Shue, sold to Pamela M. Fineout $0
Town of Montague: 6570 Fork Road, Terry W. Countryman, sold to Donald Peck $0
Town of New Bremen: 6611 Depot St., Sandra A. Meyer-Clark, sold to Cindy Lee Rizza $28,000
Town of Osceola: 1903 Glenfield Western RR Bed, Richard Bajek, sold to Aaron D. Scott $11
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 17:
Village of Lowville: 7634 E. State St., Cathy L. Lehman, sold to Clifford B. Lehman $60,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 18:
Village of Lowville: 7495 S. State St., The Houppert Irrevocable Trust, sold to James R. Davey Jr. $55,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 20:
Town of Diana: 13330 Henry Road, Thomas E. Mallette, sold to John F. Allen $123,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 23:
Town of Harrisburg: 8065 Cobb Road, Peter J. Dawson, sold to Robert J. Brotherton Jr. $175,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7083 W. Main St., John Hults, sold to Darrell G. Hartley $20,000
Town of Leyden: Rugg Road, Robert W. Domagala, sold to Anthony M. Desantis $10,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6319 Glendale Road, James M. Strigle, sold to Your Castle LLC $0
Town of Osceola: 1131 Comins Road, Kimberly M. Burch, sold to Joseph A. Sarcone Jr. $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 24:
Town of Diana: 7501 Campanys Point Road, Jill L. Pavlot, sold to Jeffrey R. Hirschey $120,000
Town of Watson: 6551 Erie Canal Road, Barbara A. Evans, sold to Andrew Boettcher $42,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 27, 2019:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, Guernsey Town Road, Heather Ann Soper, Gouverneur, Shannon marie Cook, Chase Mills, Barbara Lynn Cadwell, Watertown, and Stacey McCarthy Devlin, Gouverneur, sold to Capstan Management LLC, Vancouver, Wash. $6,500 Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 13 of Sunny Acres now or formerly owned by Grant Stacy and east part of lot 107, Paula Willard, Potsdam, sold to Janet Learned, Potsdam $72,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 358 Eddy Pyrites Road, James S. Morrison, individually and as surviving spouse of Dorothy C. Morrison and as trustee of The Morrison Family Trust, Watertown, sold to Joshua K. Rayburn, Canton $230,000
Village of Potsdam: 9,295 square feet, lot 4 in Abbott’s Annex, easterly bounds of Grant Street, Stevie A. Burley, Potsdam, sold to Christine F. Fobare, Potsdam $84,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, easterly bounds of Park Street at southwest corner of Horace Miller’s lot, Tammy J. Kimok, Gouverenur, sold to Kathryn M. Kimok, Gouverneur $62,500
Town of Massena: 0.354 acres, south bounds of East Hatfield Street, David C. Alfano and Dianna L. Alfano, Massena, sold to Linda D. Barse and Derreck J. Barse, Massena $77,500
Town of Stockholm: 0.587 acres, westerly of Green Street, mile square lot 48, Karen A. Maroney, Plattsburgh, sold to Rebecca L. Maroney, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Hermon: Two parcels, south shore of Trout Lake at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Carl Randall and east shore of Trout Lake southwest corner of orginal Rice lot, John Clark and Donna Clark, DeKalb Junction, sold to Charles R. Reid, Houston, Texas $170,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, southeasterly corner of lot 7 on map of J.B. Bayley tract, Doris Premo, individually and as surviving spouse of Howard J. Premo, Massena, sold to Chad W. Green and Catherine A. Peets Green, Massena $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2019:
Town of Canton: Parcel, Judson Road, Kenneth N. Gibson and Carolyn C. Gibson, Canton, sold to Shaun D. Whitehead, Canton $148,000
Town of Hammond: 1.1 acres, Little Chippawa Point, with right of way to River Road, Sand Bay shore, Sandra L. Harris, individually and as surviving spouse of Michael J. Harris, Naples, Fla., sold to Thomas T. Forte, Marietta $250,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.34 acres, easterly bounds of Haggerty Road, 300 feet from northwest corner of lot 23 on Leroy Heights map, Patricia M. Lord, Sylva, N.C., executrix of the last will and testament of Dorothy M. Cole, Potsdam, sold to Carl D. Hoover and Jeanna A. Hoover, Millersville, Md. $195,000
Town of Massena: 0.83, North Raquette River Road, west boundary of former O’Brien Farm, Donna M. Mott, Massena, sold to John L. Root and Bianca M. Root, Massena $205,000
Town of Waddington: 1.78 acres, southerly of St. Lawrence River and easterly of Brown Church Road, William C. Vielhauer and Katherine E. Vielhauer, Ogdensburg, sold to Michelle L. Young and Frederick J. Young, North Lawrence $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 25 on revised map 3 of Highland Park Subdivision, Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, Massena, sold to Stevie A. Burley, Potsdam $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly half of lots 1 and 2 and block 3 of Gilbert Park Lot 2 being portion of block 108, Michael B. Escoffery, Ogdensburg, sold to Kit Ward Smith, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Clifton: Two parcels, 0.5 acres easterly bounds of Columbian Road, and 0.5 acrews, southeasterly boundary of Columbian Road, Melissa L. Wilder and Richard D. Wilder, individually and as trustees of the Wilder Family Revocable Trust, Southport, S.C., sold to Robert B. Simpson and Babette L. Simpson, Pen Argyl, Pa. $575,000
Town of Colton: 2.2 acres, westerly bounds of West Higley Road (Gulf Road), northerly bounds of Colton Firemen’s Field, Johnathan M. Ward, Colton, sold to Hari Subramanian, DeKalb Junction $227,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, lot 9 on “Map Showing Subdivision of Lands of Cold River Properties Inc.,” subdivision lots 1 to 9 in Hoffman and Ogden Tract, Concetto Tomasello and Nancy Tomasello, Commack, sold to Scott M. Farr and Wendy K. Farr, Windsor $300,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.041 acres, lot 5 on map filed by Land Tech Corporation, entitled River’s Edge Estates, Ahmad Kadhim, Ogdensburg, sold to Patricia P. Mahoney, Ogdensburg $450,000
Town of Morristown: .061 acres, 3436 County Route 6, Kelley G. Peck, trustee of John W. Moore Jr. Revocable Trust, West Hartford, Conn., sold to John P. Dowling and Leslie M. Dowling, Aberdeen, N.J. $145,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of J.E. Clark Tract, lot 24 as designated on map 2 of J.E. Clary Subdivision, John L. Root and Bianca M. Root, Massena, sold to Randy S. Garrow Jr. and Melissa A. Garrow, Massena $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 1, 2019:
Town of Clifton: Parcel, Sunset Inn on Cranberry Lake, being lots 13 and 14 on map of Bear Mountain Park, James E. Coufal and Carol A. Coufal, Cazenovia, sold to Wayne Cunningham and Jean Cunningham, Wayland, Mass. $170,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, Raymondville-Norfolk State Highway, James P. McPhilony and Kayla Rae Michell McPhilony, Nofolk, sold to Dean I. Lawrence and Cynthia L. Lawrence, Norfolk $10,000
Town of Morristown: 0.218 acres, lot 8 on a map made by Ross Jermano, Black Lake Road, Dale W. LaFave, Fort Meyers, Fla., sold to John B. Gelfuso and Demetria B. Gelfuso, Frankfort $120,000
Town of Massena: 5.320 square feet, part of lot A on map of subdivision of Joseph Revier Lot, Linwood Nightengale, Massena, sold to William A. Delarm, North Bangor $35,000
Town of Fowler: Three parcels, 3.59 acres, 1.45 acres and 1.39 acres, part of lot 30, Jones Road to Matoon Creek and part of lot 30, Lynn D. Allen and Mona L. Allen, individually and as co-trustees of The Allen Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel F. Guerton and Lorraine G. Guerton, Gouverneur $225,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.26 acres, 507 Lisbon Street, Steven L. Grant and Irma Grant, Ogdensburg, sold to Elfie E. Bedford and Erica A. Bedford, Morristown $138,500
Town of Canton: Two parcels, north bounds of Mildon Road and west bounds of Russell Street, David Witherhead, Canton, sold to Joseph Zollo and James Reese, Potsdam $176,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 17 in block 45 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Teena J. Susice, Massena, sold to Keri E. Michaud, Massena $67,500
Town of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 0.19 acres and 0.196 acres, Anthony E. Bjork and Lisa M. Allen-Bjork, Ogdensburg, sold to Chelsea E. Bartlett, Ogdensburg $87,000
Town of Massena: 0.316 acres, west of Prospect Avenue south boundary of Westwood Drive, Samantha M. Kormanyos, individually and as surviving spouse of Mark A. Kormanyos, Massena, sold to Amanda L. Pierce, Massena $113,000
