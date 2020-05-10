Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 27:
Village of Brownville: 2.9 acres, 211 St. Lawrence Ave. W., Jason J. McManaman and Kathleen A. McManaman, Brownville, sold to Bjorn J. Ahlstrom, Dexter $215,000
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 235 Seymour St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Sang Doo Lee and Sarah Young Ju Lee, Watertown $92,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 700 Lansing St., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Teresa Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas $22,500
Town of Theresa: 4.37 acres, 35688 County Route 36, Andrew Wheeler, Theresa, sold to Justin Freeman Jacobs and Kristen Lynn Jacobs, Warwick, R.I. $227,500
Town of Clayton: 5.04 acres, 31689 State Route 12, Michael D. Lindsay, LaFargeville, sold to Ashley Marie Mattice, Dexter $140,000
Town of Orleans: 0.78 acres, 36395 Sarah Lane, CMH Homes Inc., Maryville, Tenn., sold to Jonathan Paul Bakaian and Heather April Bakaian, LaFargeville $257,500
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 155 Chestnut St., Patrick J. Currier, Watertown, sold to Shane A. Garrabrant and Bria N. Podvin, Watertown $167,000
Town of Lyme: 0.23 acres, 24891 Logans Road, G. Andrew Bechard and Colleen M. Bechard, Port Leyden, Traver A. Bechard and Amy L. Bechard, Boonville, and Debra A. Gamble, Syracuse, sold to Traver A. Bechard and Amy L. Bechard, Boonville $25,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.55 acres, 11 Anthony St., Robert Millett, Baldwinsville, as executor of the Madeline Millett estate, sold to Robert Millett, Baldwinsville $90,000
Village of Brownville: 1.06 acres, 106 Patrician Lane, Peter J. Will III and Julie F. Will, Brownville, sold to Daniel A. Whitten and Kela L. Alvarez, Fort Mitchell, Ala. $237,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 28:
Town of Pamelia: 0.4 acres, Lane Road, Pragmatic Property Inc., Watertown, sold to Robert J. Havens III, Watertown $0
Town of Theresa: 7.5 acres, 40749 State Route 37, Brent L.H. Swango and Joyselle Swango, Fort Drum, sold to Kylie M. Ackerman $142,000
Village of Philadelphia: 2.49 acres, 31 Sand St., Countryman’s Garage Inc., Philadelphia, sold to Daniel Robert Burns, Philadelphia $94,340
Town of Theresa: 2.1 acres, 32205 Webster Tract Road, Jeffrey R. Cardinale and MaryPat N. Cardinale, Theresa, sold to James David Hartwell Jr. and Michelle Renee Kornacki, Buffalo $129,900
City of Watertown: 0.39 acres, 619 Alexandria Ave., Krista L. Peck, Rocklin, Calif., sold to John H. Flowers III and Caressa Flowers, Watertown $180,000
Town of Rutland: 0.52 acres, 30082 State Route 3, Keith B. Cauglin, Watertown, as referee for the Dewey Genito estate, sold to Federal National Mortgage Association, Washington, D.C. $152,590
Town of Hounsfield: 10 acres, 12895 State Route 3, Brougham REO Owner L.P., Odessa, Fla., sold to Tyler West and Sheena West, Chaumont $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 29:
Town of Alexandria: 0.09 acre, 46782 Malara Way, John P. Sposato, Syracuse, sold to Fritz Roc, Evans Mills $399,000
Town of Watertown: 5.07 acres, 16219 Deer Run Road, Paula Ann Lidestri, Palm Desert, Calif., sold to KARBAR LLC, Sackets Harbor $565,000
Town of Lyme: 1.4 acres, 31700 Swallia Road, Garland H. Hayes, Chaumont, sold to Lisa Firlik, Chaumont and Jason Firlik, Chaumont $44,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 128 Central St., Heather L. Heppner, Sanborn, sold to Joshua P. Youngs and Telana E.M. Youngs, Rome $91,160
Town of Rutland: 0.28 acres, 27292 County Route 69, Brian R. Howard, Rodman, sold to Jeremy Kriegbaum, Watertown $71,777
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 928 State St., Ivan Drazek, Syracuse, sold to Derek A. Sorrell, Evans Mills $50,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.11 acres, 15860 Ikeys Crossing Road, Brian M. Appleby, Adams, sold to Megan E. Abbott, Adams $80,000
Town of Adams: 1.41 acres, 19070 Caird Road, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Daniel Marsh, Watertown $38,000
Town of LeRay: 0.26 acres, 25748 State Route 283, Pervez Hai, Northbrook, Ill., sold to Marisol Vazquez, Watertown $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 30:
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 21724 Farney Pit Road, Adam Beaton Jr., Hagerstown, Md., and Regina L. Beaton, Wheeling, W.Va., sold to Christopher R. Walbridge and Mary E. Walbridge, Saint Robert, Mo. $250,000
Village of Black River: 0.36 acres, 127 Pine Drive, Michael McGann, Fort Riley, Kan., sold to Bryan D. Burton and Sherry Burton, Fort Drum $234,000
Town of Watertown: 2.63 acres, 24521 Gotham Street Road, Michael S. Knight, Norwich, and Jessie Sull, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sold to Jeffrey Michael VanBrocklin and Joanne VanBrocklin, Watertown $135,000
Town of Antwerp: Approximately 123 acres, Waite Road, William F. Lewis and Donna L. Lewis, Antwerp, and Scott W. Lewis, Lakewood, Colo., sold to Eugene G. LaMothe and Jung Rae LaMothe, Antwerp, as trustees of The LaMothe Living Trust $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 1:
Town of Clayton: 2.68 acres, Chaumont Road, Nancy E. Brazerol and Edith C. Warner, Upper Marlboro, Md., sold to Scott Jones and Krista Jones, Mannsville $18,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 740 Leray St., Betty J. Maracle, Watertown, sold to Jean M. Atkinson, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 740 Leray St., Robert H. Maracle, Watertown, and Frances M. Kenney, West Yarmouth, Mass., sold to Jean M. Atkinson, Watertown $32,000
Village of Clayton: 0.26 acres, 548 Webb St., Amber Augliano, Clayton, sold to Robert F. Bishop and Maureen A. Bishop, Faribault, Minn. $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 485 Paddock St., Herbert K. DeJourdan, Watertown, sold to Lourdes M. De Leon, Watertown $153,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.3 acres, 65 Church St., Frank A. Bergevin, Rochester, sold to Nicholas E. Byrne III and Darci Byrne, Port Leyden $125,000
Town of Lorraine: 37 acres, Berry Drive, Dustin M. Gentile and Melissa A. Gentile, Adams Center, sold to Jeffrey Fowler, Rochester $40,000
Town of Theresa: 0.71 acres, 26415 State Route 411, Duane F. Hoffman, Lowville, sold to Dale A. Davis and Judy A. Davis, LaFargeville $100,000
Town of Watertown: 2.31 acres, County Route 196, MSP Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to MetalCraft Marine U.S. Inc., Cape Vincent $800,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.37 acres, 444 Ontario St., American Battlefield Trust, Washington, D.C., sold to the People of the State of New York, through the Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Albany $152,535
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 204 Charles St., Jared St. Croix and Gabrielle A. St. Croix, Watertown, sold to Alyssa L. Leroux and Jessica L. Brown, Watertown $106,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.43 acres, 10140 County Route 9, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to James G. Irvin and Tanya R. Irvin, Clayton $22,100
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 9:
Town of Martinsburg: 6232 Houseville Road, Larry M. Gorczyca, sold to Anthony J. Manning $125,000
Town of West Turin: 4232 Cherry St., Joshua M. Lyndaker, sold to Dionisio Isaac Ramirez Andrade $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 10:
Town of Croghan: State Route 126, Rosalie A. Redmond, sold to Andrew Roes $11
Town of Croghan: 10613 State Route 126, Andrew B. Payne, sold to Andrew Roes $200,000
Town of Greig: 6263 S. Chases Lake Road, Bernard Stanford, sold to the R and J Mizzi Irrevocable Trust $45,000
Town of Harrisburg: 3478 State Route 177, Robert S. Powis, sold to Lynette S. Franks $0
Village of Turin: 4181 State Route 26, David T. Cross, sold to Alpine Equity LLC $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 11:
Town of Diana: 14326 Maple St., Sharon A. Fuller estate, sold to David R. Bango $54,500
Town of Martinsburg: 6343 State Route 26, Loren W. Jantzi, sold to FD Realty of Lowville LLC $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 12:
Town of Croghan: 9642 Lewis St., Todd A. Cheney, sold to Julie L. Grau $110,000
Town of New Bremen: 9483 State Route 812, Brian Noftsier, sold to Chris E. Yousey $145,000
Town of Turin: 4159 West Road, Weona Ski Resort Inc., sold to Jamie Whitehead $1
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 13:
Town of Greig: 5781 Long Point Road, Dawn M. Vititoe, sold to J & T Sunset Farms LLC $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 6, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, portion of lot 6, block F, shown on delineated map 4, Newton Estates, Daniel F. Derouchie and Holly A. Derouchie, Fort Covington, sold to Joseph A. Labelle, Massena $95,000
Town of Lawrence: 7.5 acres, 176 County Route 51, Albert Schlabach and John Schlabach, Nicholville, sold to James P. Engles, Potsdam $22,000
Town of Clifton: 0.16 acres, 469 Columbian Road, Deborah A. Hoag, Calendonia, and Jerry K. Pearl, Steamboat Springs, Colo., sold to Ryan Winzenried and Danielle Winzenried, Alden $305,000
Town of DeKalb: 101.75 acres, lot 437 in map made by Petter Goff and Silas Spencer, Raymond C. Crouse, Richville, sold to Julian Rich and Ashley Rich, Richville $60,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel 1: 4.18 acres, lots 477, 478 and 528; Parcel 2: 23 acres, northeast of County Road 20, lot 528, Sean Sullivan, Richville, sold to Alice J. Reynolds, Richville $155,000
Town of Gouverneur: 36.78 acres, County Route 11, William J. Conran, Gouverneur, sold to Vance W. Shampine and Anne M. Shampine, Gouverneur $29,000
Town of Edwards: 6.45 acres, northerly and southerly side of Sullivan Road intersected with west boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael W. Meserve and Cheryl H. Meserve, Justin M. Mullaney, Edwards, sold to Patrick B. Mullaney, Edwards $5,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, west ounds of Route 812 marking northeast corner of New York State Department of Transportation appropriation parcel 79, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Wyatt Porter, Gouverneur $53,500
Town of Canton: 1.03 acres, Route 27 at intersection with Hale Road, Thomas G. Martinchek, Tampa, Fla., as executor of the last will and testament of Martha M. Martinchek, sold to Jacob E. Pitcher, Canton $131,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.01 acres, west side of Dayton Road, mile square 54, Kevin Thompson, Keith E. Thompson and Ruth A. Thompson, Potsdam, sold to Jeff Bristol, Potsdam $36,000
Town of Brasher: 24.288 acres, lost 19, northerly boundary of Brasher Center Road, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Timothy Furnace and Kaytelyn Furnace, Brasher Falls $57,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 9, 2019:
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lot 17 on a map and survey prepared by Robert James Lawson, Christopher Hansel and Jeannette Hansel, Oswego, sold to Clyde R. Graybill and Tara L. Graybill, trustees of The Windy-Knoll Trust, Gouverneur $16,500
Town of Louisville: 46.7 acres, 185, 194, 196 and 198 County Route 36, Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills, and Lee Curran, individually, sold to Shaun L. Prentice and Susan B. Prentice, Waddington $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 1 in block 6, south side of Main Street of Ford mansion Property, IHS 1 LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., sold to EXR LLC, Spring Valley $3,000
Town of Lisbon: 4.103 acres, northeast boundary of Route 37 at most southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Steven T. Sequin and Sheila D. Perrault, David J. Sandburg and Linda C. Sandburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Joli Kovacs-Varga, Oceanside $315,000
Village of Morristown: 0.213 acres, northwest side of Northumberland Street, southwest of intersection with northwest boundary of Caroline Street, Fern E. Smith, trustee of Fern E. Smith Revocable Trust, Morristown, sold to Cody J. Witzenberger and Emily R. Gardner, Ogdensburg $119,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 1 in block 38, Mansion House Property, Cody J. Witzenberger and Emily R. Gardner, Ogdensburg, sold to Jasmine M. Brien, Ogdensburg $74,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 10, 2019:
Town of Russell: Parcel, tax map 117.004-2-8, Robert J. Washo, Canton, and Maria P. Filippi, Canton, sold to Matthew J. Scafidi-McGuire, Canton, and Sarah J. Scafidi-McGuire, Canton $2,000
Town of Canton: 20.53 acres, mile square 1 and 2 in Eighth Range, Sandra Funkhauser, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Michael J. Heaney III, Somerville, Texas $260,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.2 acres, easterly half of St. Lawrence River Lot 19, Susan M. Parisian, Fulton, executrix of the last will and testament of the late Willis E. Lalone, sold to Michael Cummings, Madrid $4,400
Town of Parishville: 47.891 acres, centerline of Colton Parishville Road to centerline of Parkhurst Brook, Penn West Trading Company, Corry, Pa., sold to Andre Karl, Lake Placid $170,000
Town of Macomb: 18.41 acres, portion of lot 15 of Averill Tract, Hurst Road, Art Jollie, Rochester, sold to Johnathan G. Morrow and Kimberly A. Cummings, Richville $3,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.5 acres, northerly of County Route 30 and southerly of Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in mile square 2 of Fifth Range; and Harison Subdivision lot 9 (28.04 acres), lot 11 (25.33 acres), lot 12 (15.93 acres), lot 19 (29 acres), lot 20 (20.68 acres), and lot 22 (15.5 acres), Patrick J. Brien and Dustin J. Brien, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas Rausch and Scott Kenter, Lisbon $30,000
Town of Morristown: 0.517 acres, Scotch Bush Road, James E. Leabo, Ogdensburg, sold to Allison M. Richard, Hammond $72,000
Town of Lisbon: 12.5 acres, off Maple Ridge Road, Gerald Seguin, Lisbon, sold to Favid M. Pearson and Cheryl A. Pearson, Ogdensburg $3,500
Town of Louisville: Parcel, section 42, Ridge Road, Lynn D. White and Connie J. White, Norfolk, sold to Virginia A. Mossow and Derek Mossow, Massena $157,000
Town of Stockholm: 14.17 acres, in mile square 13, Mahoney Road, Wes Lincoln, Brasher Falls, sold to Kyle James Martin and Tiffany Lee Martin, Winthrop $37,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 209, Richard Lewis, Ogdensburg, sold to David Strader, Ogdensburg, and Susan M. Martin, Ogdensburg $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 11, 2019:
Town of Pierrepont: 5.04 acres, southerly of Wilson Road, lot 79, intersection with Orbed Road, Dale L. Fountain, executor of the estate of the late Betty M. Fountain, Colton, sold to Joshua Proulx, Canton $8,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, section 31, south shore of Racquette River, Harold F. Robertson and Bette Mae Robertson, Conway, Ark., sold to Marlene J. Balerno, Potsdam $255,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.01 acres, east of Route 56, parcel 57 on appropriation map 40, Jane S. Mott, Norwood, sold to Glenn J. Webster, Norwood $15,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Main Street at division line between lands of Matthew S. Robinson and Mrs. L. Motts, Julie Williams, Norwood, sold to Glenn J. Webster, Norwood $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northerly half of lot 4 in block 13, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 12, 2019:
Town of Norfolk: 6.82 acres, Plumb Brook Road, intersection with Old Market Road, David Mitchell and Peggy S. Mitchell, Norfolk, sold to Royal Guyette, Beaumont, Calif. $26,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of mile square 10, westerly bounds of Willard Cross Road, Martin Maxwell, executor of the estate of the late William H. Maxwell, and Angela Maxwell, Massena, sold to Christopher M. Sanchez, Colton $97,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.02 acres, Scotch Settlement Road, intersected by northeast line of lands conveyed to Leland D. Hendrick, Nathan D. Slate and Emma A. Slate, Gouverneur, sold to Vincent R. Blackburn and Jessica L. Blackburn, Antwerp $85,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, Noyes Road, intersected by Anderson Road, Nancy A. Taylor, Ontario, Jill M. Thomas, Potsdam, Terry L. Lindsay, Williamson, Toni S. Evans, Cicero, and Hildred M. Aldrich, Potsdam, sold to Justin M. Cummings and Elizabeth M. Girard, Canton $97,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, part of mile square lot 85, Roancy Smith, Norwood, sold to Mathew Russell and marion Shelton, Winthrop $31,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, north 190 feet of lot 58, block B, on map of Bridges and Clary Tract, Dewey C. Whitton, Massena, sold to Corey J. Hamilton and Megan E. Hamilton, Massena $89,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.22 acres, Canada Circle, lot 16 of Beaver Brook Subdivision, Thomas G. King, executor of the last will and testament of Lorraine L. King, Ogdensburg, sold to Amy Stull, Ogdensburg $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 13, 2019:
Town of Pierrepont: 4.4 acres, intersection of road leading from Canton to Clare with St. Lawrence Turnpike that leads from Russell to Pierrepont, Shane A. Cross, Northern Territory, Australia, sold to Timothy Knapp, Lyons $25,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on line of lot conveyed to Polly Butler running northeast to southeast corner of lot contracted to John Ricahrdson Jr., Thomas K. Hilts and LuAnn Hilts, Saugerties, sold to michael A. Lucidi Jr. and Kortnee A. Lucidi, Gouverneur $75,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, shorline of St. Lawrence River at northeasterly from point where boundary line of Lillibridge and Walter Plantz property instersects the shore line, Remington Davis, Theresa, sold to William J. Sheridan and Amanda J. Sheridan, Hammond $50,000
Town of Hopkinton: Several parcels, beginning at road leading from Hopkinton Village to Potsdam Village, south of road leading from Osmond Beecher’s to the Stockholm line, William B. Taylor, Potsdam, and Brooke E. Martin, Winthrop, sold to John Laskowski and Nadezhda Laskowski, Watertown $125,000
Town of Hammond: 0.16 acres, northeasterly of private road known as Black Bay Lane, beginning at southeasterly corner of lands of Elizabeth C. Brewster, Steven Stahl, Cato, sold to Martin Hennessey and Kristin Hennessey $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 3 and 4 on map 1 of the Major Tract, Michael S. Baxter and Kari A. Baxter, Altona, sold to Robert Dominguez and Evelyn Dominguez, Massena $95,000
