Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 10:
Town of Ellisburg: 26 acres, 1245 U.S. Route 11, Tilahoun G. Amera, Finksburg, Md., sold to Emmanuel Denis and Karrie Denis, Philadelphia $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 872 W. Main St., Sheela Marie, Watertown, sold to Angelina G. DiMarcantonio, Dexter $87,550
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 1.61 acres, 27229 Three Mile Point Road, Mark Smith, Chaumont, as trustee of the William E. Smith Living Trust, sold to Thomas O’Brien and Catherine O’Brien, Watertown $185,000
Town of Pamelia: 4.2 acres, 26781 S. Nellis Road, John L. Curtis and Victoria R. Colwell, Evans Mills, sold to Madison L. Sebella, Evans Mills $153,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 158 Winslow St., Humberto Perez, Watertown, sold to Ethan Davila and Janette Davila, Frankfort $158,894
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 11:
Town of Theresa: 22.56 acres, 34371 County Route 46, Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Justin D. Walters and Nichole V. Walters, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $190,791
Town of Lorraine: 1.37 acres, 6489 County Route 92, Benjamin A. Moore Jr. and Kelsey C. Wood, Lorraine, sold to Corey Lee Gilchrist, Dexter $105,000
Village of Adams and Town of Lorraine: Two parcels totaling 1 acre, 9390 U.S. Route 11, Kelly Lou Anaya, Adams, sold to Lyndsie Lampert, Watertown $145,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 293 E. Main St., Hui S. Mooney, Black River, sold to Rebecca M. Gould, Watertown $104,700
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 221 Thompson Blvd., Robert D. Foy, Watertown, sold to Edward Joseph Vanderpoorten and Lily Jiang, Evans Mills $249,000
Town of Clayton: 139.6 acres, 15162 Carr Road, Edwin T. Carr and Diane A. Carr, Clayton, sold to Matthew R. Morgia and Rebecca L. Morgia, Clayton $240,606
Town of Adams: 5.17 acres, 18414 County Route 69, U.S. Marshal, Northern District, Syracuse, as referee for Laurie M. Carter, sold to USDA, St. Louis, Mo. $139,159
Town of Clayton: 0.65 acres, Grossman Point, Scott W. Kelley and Amy J. Kelley, Harleysville, Pa, sold to Steven J. Colville, New Milford, Conn. $44,000
Town of Champion: 3.6 acres, 32769 State Route 3, Nathanael John Karow, Woodstock, Ga., sold to Damian Lopez Plancarte, Copenhagen $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.25 acres, 43691 State Route 37, J & R Crossroads LLC, Redwood, sold to MGAC LLC, Clayton $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 808 Franklin St., Kenneth J. McAuliffe, York, Maine, as executor of the Patricia McAuliffe estate, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Watertown $55,114
Town of Adams: Two parcels totaling 25.22 acres, 15434 County Route 76, Simeon N. Myers and Ande M. Myers, Adams Center, sold to Filiberto Martinez Jr. and Jennifer Martinez, Adams Center $310,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 12:
Village of Dexter: 0.24 acres, 320 E. Grove St., Richard F. Pierson, Dexter, sold to Paul A. Sibbach and Helen M. Sibbach, Jim Thorpe, Pa. $180,250
Town of Rutland: 120.39 acres, Ball Road, Brian T. Burgess, Carthage, sold to Milk Street Dairy LLC, Henderson $200,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.22 acres, 20 James St., 33 James Street Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to 20 James LLC, Watertown $550,000
Town of Rutland: 15.32 acres, 15140 Jacobs Road, Ted A. Clement and Tina M. Clement, Watertown, sold to Blake J. Emmerich and Courtney Emmerich, Watertown $412,000
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 214 Schley Drive, Olivia A. Roggie, Sackets Harbor, sold to Shauna M. Campanaro, Watertown $215,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acres, 1303 State St., 2) 0.21 acres, 1309 State St., Karen E. Gerken, as executor of the Gary F. Gerken estate, Watertown, sold to GSG 1309 State LLC, Watertown $280,000
Town of Clayton: 10.08 acres, 30936 Old Town Springs Road, Mark W. Suich and Virginia W. Suich, Fayetteville, N.C., sold to Roger D. Reavis and Catherine L. Colvin, Chocowinity, N.C. $130,000
Town of LeRay: 2.07 acres, Keyser Road, Justin F. Davis, Theresa, sold to Cory Edward Elder, Evans Mills $343,500
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 421 Sherman St., Jake’s Manor LLC, Black River, sold to Jaymes Willoughby, Austin, Texas $260,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 13:
Town of Hounsfield: 1.14 acres, 16420 Parker Road, Brooke Wood, Watertown, sold to Andrew Burgess and Antonia Burgess, Sackets Harbor $230,000
Town of Brownville: 1.6 acres, 16361 Star Schoolhouse Road, Sandra Kay Russ, as executor of the William H. Ruttan estate, Brownville, sold to Scott R. Finn, Dexter $44,000
Town of Adams: 0.26 acres, 11190 U.S. Route 11, John Wiggins, Ludowici, Ga. and Tracey Ann S. Wiggins, Bridgeport, Conn., sold to Nikkolas Norman Gene Pierce and Nina Marie Pierce, Carthage $194,000
Town of Orleans: 0.18 acres, 43132 County Route 100, Bemsley L. Hottenstein and Judith I. Hottenstein, Johnson City, sold to Daniel J. Caprio and Lori J. Caprio, Akron $390,000
Town of LeRay: 2.56 acres, 23776 Woodland Drive, Luz M. Rodriguez, Watertown, sold to Christopher Hansen and Colleen Cappon, Albany $335,000
Town of Rutland: 1.01 acres, 31036 Percy Chicks Drive, Adan Parra, San Antonio, Texas and Elida Garza, Madisonville, La., sold to Alexander Henning and Kristina Henning, Colorado Springs, Colo. $255,000
Town of Orleans: 0.34 acres, 35947 State Route 180, Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Joseph Shammas, sold to Americu Credit Union, Rome $168,198
Town of Alexandria: 291 acres, 43368 State Route 12, Thousand Islands Adventures LLC, Dewitt, sold to the Town of Alexandria $300,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 1003 State St., Manuel J. McCarthy, Peru, sold to Trent D. Turner, Gouverneur $158,000
City of Watertown: 0.84 acres, 165 Palmer St., Jian Ming Yang, Watertown, sold to Guadalupe A. Mejia-Silos and Maria Mejia, Watertown $249,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 201 Academy St., Gaige W. Knapp, Watertown, sold to William Brown, Bronx $7,500
Town of Watertown: 5.02 acres, 20974 Cagwin Road, Robert L. Hamilton and Thelma L. Hamilton, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey T. Durham and Ashley D. Durham, Harrisville $299,900
City of Watertown: 0.4 acres, 807 Emmett St., Leon Muckey, Adams, sold to Miranda J. Kolb, Watertown $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 14:
Town of Henderson: 0.19 acres, 8942 State Route 178, Brandy Corron, Mannsville, as administrator of the Vivian M. Therrien estate, sold to Michelle Loomis, Henderson $35,000
Town of Adams: Two parcels: 1) 41.2 acres, County Route 84, 2) Unknown acres, County Route 84, Ronald F. Porter and Mary B. Porter, Adams, sold to Douglas D. Dodge and Kristen M. Dodge, Henderson $440,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 702 Washington St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Nicholas Sherwood, Watertown $26,550
Town of Adams: 0.46 acres, 17882 N. Adams Heights, Tonya Wheeler Carter, Antioch, Tenn. and Dana Kellems, Jeffersonville, Ind., individually and as executors of the Linda O. Piekarski estate, sold to Steve Knight, Adams $360,000
Village of Theresa: 0.48 acres, 327 Mill St., Robert Philip Hall, Watertown, sold to Mildred G. Bendickson, Antwerp $75,000
Town of Clayton: 1.51 acres, 32074 State Route 12, Kathryn M. Thompson, LaFargeville, sold to Erin E. Fulton, Depauville $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 431 S. Massey St., Denise Campbell, Baldwinsville, sold to Sarah Ann Browder and Nicholas Wayne Browder, Fort Drum $146,500
Town of Rutland: 11.38 acres, 29993 Burnup Road, Dolores D. Dupell, Black River, sold to Travis W. Nisbet, Evans Mills $176,300
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.8 acres, 312 Arsenal St., 2)0.16 acres, 107 N. Massey St., Pamark LLC, Lake Placid, sold to GSG Arsenal Inc., Watertown $615,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 25:
Town of Greig: 7453 Town Line Road, Raymond Cough, sold to Keri Lyn Kogut $11
Village of Lyons Falls: 3979 Cherry St., Gillen Family Enterprises LLC, sold to 3979 Cherry Street LLC $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 26:
Town of Diana: 14310 Church St., Allan G. Pierce, sold to Aubrey Stieg $15,000
Town of Martinsburg: 7002 West Road, Christina Collins, sold to Roger J. Cecconi $216,300
Town of New Bremen: 8345 Meadow Road, Mary J. Houck, sold to Peter J. Stanford $32,000
Village of Turin: State Route 26, BSE Liberty 2 LLC, sold to Eric Stanford $23,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 27:
Town of Watson: 6408 Joslyn Road, David D. Joslyn, sold to Mark C. Murphy $200,000
Town of Watson: 6385 Pine Grove Road, R and J Mizzi Irrevocable Trust, sold to John G. Ackley Jr. $150,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 4122 Cherry St., Tina J. BAngo, sold to Mitchell G. Metott $55,825
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 28:
Town of Denmark: 10899 Old State Road, Javery D. Knotts, sold to Joshua W. Rich $287,500
Town of Diana: 6996 Hogsback Road, Timothy Roes, sold to Joseph J. Miceli $30,000
Town of Greig: 6324 Partidgeville Road, Peter P. Paragon, sold to Stephen J. Paragon $310,000
Village of Lowville: 7624 Easton St., June H. Watkins, sold to Karen R. Kozloski $0
Town of Lowville: 8006 Number Three Road, Richard F. Weller, sold to Number Three Wind LLC $18,360
Town of Martinsburg: Graves Road, Laura McDonald, sold to Mitchell J. Marks $5,000
Town of Pinckney: 8345 Murrock Road, Mark T. Neukirch, sold to Jimmy Tomaino $85,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3837 Franklin St., Amy L. Anderson, sold to Alyssa Ann Krokowski $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 29:
Town of Croghan: Soft Maple Reservoir Loop Road, William J. Fassinger, sold to Matthew Moore $205,000
Town of Croghan: 9887 Croghan Reservoir Road, Andrew A. Woodward, sold to Nathan Foster $236,000
Town of Diana: 14196 Kamargo Circle, Sarah P. Sultzer, sold to Stephen W. Parker $28,221
Town of Diana: 13721 French Settlement Road, Carson J. Patnode, sold to Daniel M. Eisel $130,000
Town of Diana: French Settlement Road, Carson J. Patnode, sold to Daniel M. Eisel $1
Town of Martinsburg: 4820 W. Martinsburg Road, Corwin E. Christman, sold to Amanda M. Perkins $129,000
Town of Turin: 6724 Snugsboro Road, Edward J. Kubinski, sold to Eric D. Rockwell $270,000
Village of Constableville: 3204 N. Main St., Ann M. McConnell Revocable Living Trust, sold to Nicholas R. Stephens $95,400
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 29, 2021:
Town of Gouverneur: 4,195 square feet, 137 Rowley Street, Steven M. Young and Natalie J. Young, Gouverneur, sold to Nicholas J. Melillo, Gouverneur $38,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, 68 Main Street, Timothy W. Dammann, Randall G. Day and Meredith A. Day, Prospect, Conn., sold to Ronald F. Boczarski and Carolyn J. Boczarski, Norwood $135,000
Town of Macomb: 0.421 acres, 556 W. Shore Road, Michael C. Little and Barbara E. Little, Sewell, N.J., sold to Dennie Mazzoni, Mays Landing, N.J. $220,000
Town of Fowler: 3.71 acres, 327 Island Branch Road, Stacey L. Hayden, Gouverneur, administrator of the late Nora J. Hayden, sold to Peter O. Cook and Barbara L. Cook, Gouverneur $135,000
Town of DeKalb: 91.34 acres, beginning on northwesterly corner of lot 470 at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Arnold C. Roberts and Jacquelyn H. Roberts, Tara L. Graybill, trustee of Windy Knoll Trust, Richville, sold to Amos Troyer and Suzie Troyer, Richville $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.86 acres, 318 E. Main Street, Robert J. Leader, Gouverneur; Mary M. Farley, Gouverneur; and Patti Spilman-Farley, Gouverneur, sold to Julie Bullock, Russell $33,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 256 Cemetery Road, Shawn J. Cooper, Potsdam, sold to David E. Bisnett, Nicholville $19,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 115 Franklin Street, Andrea J. Kelly, Ogdensburg, sold to Daniel Frank and Christina Frank, Ogdensburg $210,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 45 acres, Craig A. Legault and Shawna L. Legault, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron J. Cobb and Monica L. Cobb, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.6 acres, 158, 160 County Route 23, Bonnie M. Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Steve Thesier, Harrisville $22,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 15 Tracy Street, Stephen W. LaRue, Massena, sold to Debra Matthews, Fresno, Calif. $115,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of Raymond Street at southwest corner of land of J.R. Weston Inc., The Tile Company LLC, Potsdam, sold to The St. Lawrence County Arts Council, Potsdam $200,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 86 E. Orvis Street, Stephen Gardner, administrator of estate of the late John Roy Gardner, Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Brent Cook, Massena $11,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.7 acres, 589 Adams Road, Ryan D. Skeels, Norwood, sold to Morgan M. Cheney and Phillip North Jr., Norfolk $138,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 40 Sand Road, Regina M. Countryman, Gouverneur, sold to Michael J. Smith and Danielle Smith, Fort Drum $285,000
Town of DePeyster: 3.06 acres, 4295, 4296 County Route 10, Steven Price and Dorsey Price, DePeyster, sold to KDC Acres LLC, Heuvelton $3,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 1, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 2 acres, 32 Needham Road, Justin A. Holmes and Koreena M. Waite, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Dathon Holmes and Natanya Jackson, Canton $19,500
Town of DePeyster: 27 acres, 272 Mayhew Road, John L. Shetler and Annie J. Shetler, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Benjamin E. Swartzentruber and Emma J. Swartzentruber, DePeyster $161,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 East Avenue, David G. Venier, Massena, sold to Ashlee Sweeney and Russ Catalano, Massena $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 77B State Street, Allan Duane Cox, Heuvelton, sold to Jeremy McGaw and Michelle McGaw, Heuvelton $22,000
Town of DePeyster: 42.5 acres, Mayhew Road, John L. Shetler and Annie J. Shetler, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Daniel D. Swartzentruber and Fannie D. Swartzentruber; and Jacob D. Swartzentruber, Rensselaer Falls $76,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1107 Washington Street, Rhonda L. Roberts Remi, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew S. Johnson Sr., Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Morristown: Three parcels, 5 Partridge Berry Drive, David A. Fishel and Susan M. Fishel, individually and as surviving joint tenants to and with Paul. M. Fishel and Dorothy E. Fishel, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert H. Wescott and Andrea J. Kelly, Ogdensburg $388,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 911 Elizabeth Street, Ronica A. Lawrence, Ogdensburg, sold to Stuart Rische, Ogdensburg $47,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.63 acres, 17 Furnace Street, Jacy V. Charleston, Norfolk, sold to John P. Richards, Liverpool $57,000
Town of Lawrence: 34.57 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of lot 49 and westerly bounds of lot owned by Gilbert Trussell, Harry J. Kestler, Lackawaxen, Pa., sold to Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls $60,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 37 Mill Street, Raymond J. Foster, Russell, sold to Peyton A. Dafoe, Hermon; and Trey B. Hodgdon, Lisbon $85,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 514 Washington St., Jesse W. Moore and Carolynn A. Moore, Mill Spring, N.C., sold to Brian R. Mitchell, Ogdensburg $123,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 815 Knox Street, Clara Plumeri Franz, Ogdensburg, sold to Adam E. Scharf, Plattsburgh $33,000
Town of DeKalb: 4.01 acres, 3805 Route 812, Jason A. Kelly and Krista L. Kelly, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Richard T. O’Donnell, Rensselaer Falls $17,000
Town of Morristown: Unit 27, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, William Vielhauer and Katherine Vielhauer, Morristown, sold to Mary F. Garlock and Hugo W. Wiberg III, North Reading, Mass. $170,000
Town of Parishville: 2 acres, 1910 Route 72, Patrick M. Remington and Sherry L. Remington, Parishville, sold to Robert F. Strohmenger and Robin L. Weiss, Potsdam; and Marianne B. Weiss, Wesley Chapel, Fla. $162,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.36 acres, 533 Canton Street, Manna Doyle and Jill Doyle, Watertown, sold to Michele L. Vondra-Harwood, Ogdensburg $63,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 2, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 35 Williams Street, Renee Cole, administrator of estate of the late Timothy D. Alguire, Massena, sold to Michael Bourque, Bishop, Calif; and Mark Glasier, Laguna Niguel, Calif. $38,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on Canton Turnpike from northeast corner of 50 acre adjoining lot, Rosemarie Shipman, executor of last will and testament of the late Rachael A. Labarge, Lisbon, sold to Joseph Ersek, Syracuse $129,000
Town of Macomb: Six parcels, 2928/2922 County Route 10, James Bayne and Barbara Bayne, DePeyster, sold to Kirk J. Farrell, Chandler, Ariz. $433,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 923 Greene Street, Kevin S. Sweeney and Jennifer L. Sweeney, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael A. Ashley, Ogdensburg $52,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.12 acres, 528 State Street, Katie E. Lalonde, Ogdensburg, sold to Casey Gaveline, Ogdensburg $59,000
Town of Massena: 5.23 acres, 116, 188 Andrews Street, Eric J. Gustafson, Massena; and John C. Lebrun, Plattsburgh, sold to John L. Gardner and Debra L. Gardner, North Lawrence $25,000
Town of Massena: 5.23 acres, 116, 118 Andrews Street, John L. Gardner and Debra L. Gardner, North Lawrence, sold to Luis A. Cordova Jr., Ridgewood $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.15 acres, 133 Clinton Street, Matthew E. Terry, Gouverneur, sold to Darwin K. Reed and Teresa M. Reed, Pulaski, Tenn. $84,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.27 acres, 41 Hidy Avenue, William K. Richards and Mary Ann Richards, Brasher Falls; and Louis B. Clemo, Massena, sold to Tyler Simms, Massena $63,000
Town of Potsdam: 3 acres, 7297 Route 11, Bradley S. Foster, North Lawrence, administrator of estate of the late Leonard J. Foster; William Foster, individually, Colton; Elizabeth Foster Ramsdell, individually, Winthrop; and Faye Foster, individually, Potsdam, sold to Bradley S. Foster, North Lawrence $28,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Factory Street at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Tracy L. Young, D.C. Gouverneur Associates LLC, Rochester, sold to Gouverneur Lowville Housing Development Fund Corporation, Rochester $3,920,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 3, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 2.18 acres, 616 Old Potsdam Parishville Road, Kathryn C. Mulkin, Norwood, administratrix of estate of the late Carol S. Champney, sold to Kathryn C. Mulkin and Mark R. Mulkin, Norwood $48,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2177 Route 68, Joyce R. Legault, Canton, sold to Dawson Gibson, Canton $65,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 430 Finnegan Road, Simon J. White, Fairbanks, Alaska, sold to Lawrence J. Butler and Kristi A. Fellion, Canton $21,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 432 North Shore Road, Michael O’Hearn and Kelly O’Hearn, Chaumont, sold to Ronald L. Tuttle Jr. and Barbara P. Tuttle, Gouverneur $71,000
Town of Macomb: 4.85 acres, 193, 207 Mitchell Road, Dennis C. Forsyth and Kelly T. Forsyth, Heuvelton, sold to Camp Wildwood LLC, Rochester $413,000
Town of Hopkinton: 4.58 acres, lot 1 on “Mike Black Sylvan Falls Road Subdivision,” Michael J. Black and Kelly J. Black, Long Lake, sold to Anne M. Podolak, Kent $83,000
Town of Pierrepont: 13.721 acres, 358, 362, 376 Plains Road, Anna Sharlow, Potsdam, sold to Brenda A. Moulton and Robert A. Moulton Jr., Potsdam $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1011 Pickering Street, David J. Hollis and Kimberly A. Hollis, Ogdensburg, sold to David M. Johnson, Ogdensburg; and Ronald Johnson and Rita D. Johnson, Ogdensburg $69,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.53 acres, 213, 217, 811 and 813 Madison Avenue, Timothy E. Dupree and Doris B. Dupree, Ogdensburg, sold to Bryant S. Robinson, Brier Hill $109,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 52 Windsor Road, Evelyn Tallon, individually and as surviving spouse of Roger Tallon, Massena, sold to Christine Golden, Brasher Falls $90,000
Town of Stockholm: Two parcels, 409 Crane Road, Daniel Dunkelberg, Waddington, sold to Derrick Berry and Shawna Berr, Winthrop $134,500
Town of Pierrepont: 8.78 acres, 749/761 Selleck Road, Brandon Shatraw and Jennifer Shatraw, Higganum, Conn., sold to John Brander and Dale Brander, Tupper Lake $245,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 272 River Drive, Joyce A. Vice, individually and as surviving spouse of Roger W. Vice, Massena, sold to Herbert Van Baren and Kathleen Van Baren, Big Indian $275,000
