The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 1:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 279 Howk St., Steven Puccia and Kathryn Puccia, Liverpool, sold to Alexandra M. Lavine, Watertown $68,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.28 acres, 416 Ontario St., Deborah L. Maurer, Sackets Harbor, sold to William G. Edwards and Elizabeth S. Kramer, Fort Drum $575,000
Town of Lyme: 7.19 acres, County Route 57, John K. Northrop, Elkton, Md., sold to Kimberly Burley, Canandaigua $100,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.3 acres, 17737 Hy Knoll Drive, Susan Adams, Kirkville, sold to Daniel Aksel, Beaverton, Ore. $1
Village of Carthage: 0.17 acres, 221-223 Spring St., David Noyes, Saint Cloud, Fla., sold to Bryan Darek Hanno, Lowville $0
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 664 S. Hamilton St., Evan T. Ritchie, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, sold to Dominic P. Bove, Watertown $136,400
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 523 John St., John Arnot, Clayton, sold to John F. Tierney Jr. and Susan M. Fraser, Whitesboro $205,000
Town of Lyme: 1.5 acres, 8592 State Route 12E, James M. Hutchinson Jr., Chicago, Ill., as administrator of the David R. Hutchinson estate, sold to Brian Long and Wendy Long, Biglerville, Pa. $311,000
Town of Rutland: Two parcels totaling 5.81 acres, 30660 Burnup Road, Lois A. Flack, Clay, sold to William R. George, Watertown and Joseph Murtha II, Brownville $20,000
Town of Brownville: 18.5 acres, County Route 59, Brent A. Pleeter and Janelle Pleeter, Naples, Fla., sold to Charles Aaron Brown and Monica Leann Brown, Watertown $57,000
Village of Theresa: 0.46 acres, 405 Mill St., Jeffrey W. Hughes and Hayley B. Hughes, Theresa, sold to Andrew Dibble, Redwood $161,000
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 522 James St., Dennis G. Scott and Debra L. Scott, Clayton, sold to Robert Wierzba, Orchard Park $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 407 S. Hamilton St., Richard W. Tink, individually and as executor of the Bonnie N. Tink estate, Ewing, N.J., Fletcher L. Tink, Plain City, Ohio and Arthur Ian Tink, Grafton, Mass., sold to William Mothersell, Adams $98,400
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 50 N. Jefferson St., Patrick McKenna, Carthage and Penny McKenna, Watertown, sold to Adirondack LLC, Carthage $100,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.34 acres, 23929 Pheasant Run, Jenny A. Medley, Fayettevile, sold to Ruben D. Ruiz, Fort Drum $210,000
Village of Mannsville: 0.42 acres, 214 Lorraine St., Wesley T. Roberts, Mannsville, sold to Sarah Elizabeth Pritchard and Lucas Drew Aubin, Adams $156,300
Towns of Orleans and Alexandria: Orleans: 0.63 acres, 19008 County Route 3, Alexandria: 8.75 acres, 39854 Cox Road, Russell F. Johnson, LaFargeville, sold to Forger Marceau Industries Inc., Clayton $25,000
Town of Orleans: 1.29 acres, 19000 County Route 3, Rusty Johnson Masonry Inc., LaFargeville, sold to Forger Marceau Industries Inc., Clayton $110,000
Towns of Orleans and Alexandria: Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 46.7 acres, County Route 3, 2) 47.5 acres, South of County Route 3; Alexandria: 60.45 acres, Cox Road, Johnson’s Sand & Gravel Inc., LaFargeville, sold to Forger Marceau Industries Inc., Clayton $215,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 2:
Town of Pamelia: 0.95 acres, 28889 State Route 37, Amanda Bellnier, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jenna L. Losey and Ronald D. Losey, Theresa $110,500
Town of Wilna: 0.21 acres, 43987/43991 Route 3, Lime Corner LLC, Natural Bridge, sold to Lauren Going, Natural Bridge $5,500
Town of Orleans: 5.05 acres, Hax Road, Travis C. LaSage and Sara L. LaSage, Antwerp, sold to Nicole Evans, LaFargeville $8,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.16 acres, 43 Wilna Ave., Steven E. Mack, Deferiet, sold to Brandi Riggons, Carthage $112,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 321 Stone St., Harlow O’Riley, Clayton, Ga., sold to Timothy S. Garner, Sackets Harbor $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.45 acres, 46717 Tennis Island Road, Michael Mangini and Laura M. Zyla, as trustees of the Harry Mangini and Margaret H. Mangini Irrevocable Trust, Fairport, sold to Christopher R. Lambert and Jana L. Lambert, Frankfort $400,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 643 Mundy St., Durant S. Anthony, Watertown, sold to Drum Apartments LLC, Watertown $1
Town of Clayton: 3.3 acres, Lot 1013C, 15322 Heritage Drive, Gerald F. Ingerson and Kathryn M.Ingerson, Clayton, sold to Kyle Hatton and Natalia Hatton, Clayton $0
Village of Clayton: 0.36 acres, 131 Cantwell Terrace, Karl A. Bach and Jill D. Bach, Clayton, sold to Jordan Bach, Clayton $59,993
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 5:
Village of Dexter: 1.09 acres, 48 Grant St., Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Michelle M. Bryant, Dexter $248,900
Town of Theresa: 2.6 acres, 25781 State Route 411, Jacob P. Shelters and Karli Shelters, Theresa, sold to Laura A. Monaghan, Sackets Harbor $255,000
Village of Brownville: 0.62 acres, 233 W. Main St., Emily G. Crestani, Watertown, sold to Marisa Kay Valentino, Union Springs $180,000
Town of Lyme: 2.2 acres, Duck Harbor Road, Nancy L. Johnson, Watertown and Suzanne L. Lipman, Naples, Fla., sold to Timothy Robie, Ventura, Calif. $53,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 916 Superior St., Michael G. St. Joseph and Dianne M. St. Joseph, Watertown, sold to Ryan M. Eckert, Altmar $65,000
Town of Champion: 0.34 acres, 33356 State Route 3, Stably LLC, Watertown, sold to Richard J. Barton II, Carthage $131,600
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 928 Boyd St., Peter Larson, Henderson, sold to Dewight Sanders, Carthage $17,900
Town of Pamelia: 2.07 acres, 21841 Lane Road, Deanna L. Marra, Watertown, sold to James David Miller and Cretora Joyce Miller, Watertown $317,950
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 139 Colorado Ave., Bryan C. Perry, Adams, sold to Daniela Sanchez-Torres, Black River $175,000
Town of Theresa: 1.37 acres, 40488 Hyde Lake Road, Phillip J. Serpico and Louise M. Serpico, Falls Church, Va., sold to Leo C. McLaughlin and Sherry L. McLaughlin, Granville $175,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.07 acres, 25617 Miller Road, John R. Peckham Jr. and Casilda M. Peckham, Watertown, sold to Jordan L. Call, LaFargeville $15,000
Town of Alexandria: 39.9 acres, Stine Road, James H. Monica Jr. and Mary F. Monica, Redwood, sold to Marc D. Thomas, Duxbury, Vt. $40,000
Town of LeRay: 1.72 acres, 26836 Beckwith Road, Leon N. Donelson Jr., Evans Mills, sold to Kiley E. Tevlin and Nicholas D. Basel, Evans Mills $279,000
Town of Adams: 5.97 acres, 19098 State Route 177, Justin Waite and Alissa L. Waite, Adams Center, sold to Christina Sattazahn, Adams Center $56,000
Town of Theresa: 3.69 acres, 34992 Eddy Road, Lloyd Kevin Smith and Krista Leigh Smith, Theresa, sold to Leon N. Donelson Jr., Theresa $340,000
Village of Dexter: 1.03 acres, 36 Grant St., Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Eddie W. Cordero Jr. and Jordan Cordero, Dexter $294,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1.15 acres, 19602 County Route 63, Sharon S. Tanner, Watertown, sold to Christopher J. Vault, Susan Vault and John Vault, Watertown $164,500
Village of West Carthage: 3.15 acres, 41 N. Broad St., Mary Lou Peebles, Carthage, Jonathan P. Barrett, Watertown, as administrator of the Gloria J. Barrett estate, Edith C. Leeder, Harrisville, Marsha Kline, Carthage, June A. Drake, Black River, Bobby A. Carter, Decatur, Ark., Carmen Heaton, Gravette, Ark., James M. Redmond, Carthage and Patrick Redmond, Waterford, Mich., sold to Holli L. Tobnsend, Carthage $128,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 6:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.6 acres, 9566 Montario Point Road, Lisa Weston and Jennifer Weston, Apalachin, sold to Toni L. Duffy, Palm Coast, Fla. $52,000
Village of Clayton: 0.69 acres, 853 James St., Edgar J. Higgins Jr. and Laura M. Higgins, as trustees of the Higgins Living Trust, Clayton, sold to 853 James Street LLC, Clayton $400,000
Town of Brownville: 0.61 acres, 14100 Road 365, Thomas George McElhone, as trustee of the Mark Nichols Special Needs Trust, Sale Creek, Tenn., sold to Nicholas M. Cappiello and Ashley L. Cappiello, Coral Springs, Fla. $89,000
Town of Brownville: 0.68 acres, Lot 11, Road 365, Thomas George McElhone, Sale Creek, Tenn., sold to Nicholas M. Cappiello and Ashley L. Cappiello, Coral Springs, Fla. $39,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.68 acres, 26866 County Route 6, John Parmeter Jr., Watertown, as referee for Jane L. Selby, sold to Terence Falzano, Cape Vincent $43,168
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.1 acre, 20 Walton St., Friendship Island LLC, Watertown, sold to Channel Housing LLC, Alexandria Bay $333,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 917 Myrtle Ave., Tuan Anh Vo, Watertown, sold to Teri Michelle Laidlaw, Watertown $148,400
Town of Adams: Three parcels: 1) 0.3 acres, 18153/18155 State Route 177, 2) 0.16 acres, 18163 State Route 177, 3) 1.6 acres, State Route 177, Richard A. Jennings, Watertown, sold to Anthony W. Frederick and Jessica L. Frederick, Adams $150,000
Town of Brownville: 3.5 acres, 25029 Perch Lake Road, Stephen R. King, Watertown, sold to Joseph A. Watson, Brownville $289,900
Town of Brownville: 6 acres, 18300 County Route 59, John A. Stean, Dexter, sold to Kathryn M. Keenan and Christopher J. Littell, Brownville $325,000
Town of Rodman: 1.5 acres, 11218 Lowe Road, David E. Reed, Watertown, sold to Jacob T. Eisel, Lowville $88,934
Village of Theresa: 0.28 acres, 210 Mill St., Jordan Austin and Ashley Austin, Theresa, sold to Timothy P. Karg, Theresa $153,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 432 S. Meadow St., Louine M. Kolb, Sackets Harbor and Jarrod Kolb, Watertown, sold to Steven Reynolds, Kinston, Ala. $60,000
Village of Clayton: 0.29 acres, 323-325 John St., Gerald S. Lockerby and Shirley L. Lockerby, Clayton, sold to 325 John St VRBO LLC, Rochester $100,000
Town of Henderson: 3 acres, 12880 County Route 72, Donald Dlugatch and Violet Dlugatch, South Fallsburg, sold to Gary R. Kellar and Karen L. Kellar, Henderson $203,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.31 acres, 250 S. Kanady St., Betty B. Binsley, Cape Vincent, sold to Robert S. Brown and Virginia H. Brown, Cape Vincent $175,000
Town of Lyme: 0.79 acres, 11585 County Route 125, Frederick O. Gotham, Camden and Sally A. Goodfriend, Watertown, as executors of the Rosewell G. Gotham estate, sold to Bernard J. Tufo Jr., Watertown $257,408
Town of Pamelia: 2.74 acres, County Route 51, Leegill Ventures LLC, LaFargeville, sold to Scott A. Christman and Jason S. Christman, Carthage $75,000
Town of Clayton: 0.34 acres, 41044 Cross Island Road, Rodney Luce and Brenda Luce, Clayton, sold to Christopher R. Byce and Erika J. Byce, Binghamton $80,000
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, Orleans Avenue, Michael Reese, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Todd Rubino and Katrina L. Rubino, Kingston $33,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 24:
Town of Croghan: Old State Road, Stephen E. Pate, sold to Cody W. Branagan $57,000
Town of Diana: Maple Street, Diana Development Corp., sold to Viking-Cives USA $36,840
Town of Leyden: State Route 12D, Albert R. Loomis trust, sold to Chad J. Loomis $3,000
Village of Lowville: 7696 W. State St., Sue E. Pappas, sold to Jaquelyn Hilton $145,000
Town of Watson: 6557 Hodge Road, Cathy L. Peebles, sold to Emily M. Petrus $183,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 25:
Town of Diana: 8735 N. Shore Road, Donna Marie Hay, sold to William O. Groetz $132,000
Town of Diana: 13941 S. Bonaparte Road, David Gurgir, sold to Sherwin Brent Sherman $24,900
Village of Lowville: 5396 Stowe St., Martha M. Nortz, sold to Kami L. Ridner $1
Village of Lowville: 7451 S. State St., Martha M. Nortz, sold to Kami L. Ridner $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 26:
Town of Croghan: 10421 Second Road, Chad J. Steria, sold to Jordan G. Beirman $106,150
Town of Greig: 6927 Fish Creek Road, Keith Meehan, sold to Bernard Sharlette $25,000
Town of Harrisburg: 7968 Cobb Road, Charles W. Snyder, sold to Ashley Bacon $20,000
Town of New Bremen: 6646 Tillman Road, Danny L. Grunert, sold to Lucas M. Dicob $50,000
Town of Watson: 6413 Crestview Drive, Robert O. Lawry, sold to Michael A. Kogut $153,700
Village of Lyons Falls: 4022 Edgewood Drive, Thomas G. Rogers, sold to Charles E. Zimmerman $82,400
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 27:
Town of New Bremen: 9583 Addison Ave., Robert Hazard, sold to Katrina M. Steria $189,000
Town of New Bremen: 7270 River Road, State of New York Mortgage Agency, sold to William L. Tyner $28,000
Town of Watson: Mount Tom Cross Road, Carol Forte, sold to R Alex LLC $1,200
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 28:
Town of Lewis: 4449 Osceola Road, Dennis M. Wilbert, sold to Corey R. Ferrer $1
Town of Watson: 6673 Hodge Road, Robert Griffith, sold to Matthew Bush $29,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 29, 2020:
Town of Brasher: 0.3125 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot 3 on west side of St. Regis River, Christopher C. White and Patricia S. White, Winthrop, sold to Peter M. Thomas, Brasher Falls $85,500
Town of Brasher: 53 acres, portion of lots 1 and 2 according to Beaman’s survey, Arnold E. Mason, Brushton, sold to Paul H. George, Malone $30,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 53 Front Street; and Parcel 2: 12 Front Street, Lester C. Allen, trustee of Lester C. Allen Living Trust; and Stephen W. Moyer, trustee of Stephen W. Moyer Living Trust, Syracuse, sold to Michael K. Greenwald and Kathryn J. Greenwald, Silver Spring, Md. $264,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Brown Road and Hanson Road, Shirley A. Gardner, Potsdam, sold to Rebecca A. Ryan, Colton $67,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 211 Bayley Road, Bank of America NA, Plano, Texas, sold to Kevin Roveda, Brooklyn $7,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.63 acres, northwest of Route 37 and southeast of St. Lawrence River in Great Lot 2 of Tibbitts Tract, Thomas C. Toole and Lisa M. Toole, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott M. Wright and Amy K. Wright, Ogdensburg $335,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 45 Fenton Street, Lee J. Robinson, individually and as power of attorney for Shirley L. Robinson, Parish, sold to Devin Matice and Kelsey Ruddy, Gouverneur $88,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 30, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 1.1 acres, 1902 County Route 38, Michael F. Wilson, Nicholville, sold to Cecile Roy, Norfolk $50,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning on Miles Road at northeast corner of parcel sold to Paul Edward Perkins and Marion M. Perkins, Craig D. LaPoint and Toni Kelly LaPoint, Carthage, sold to Roxanne E. Johnson, DeKalb Junction $45,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 310 on “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York” map, Shanta Goswami, Massena, sold to Stefan Dufresne, Brasher Falls; and Leo Dufresne and Diana Dufresne, Massena $175,000
Town of Lawrence: 51.05 acres, beginning at road or highway northerly from southerly bounds of Great Lot 38, Joseph A. Neault Jr. and Sharon Ann Neault, Brasher Falls, sold to Shawn P. Furgison, Canton $47,000
Town of Waddington: 0.66 acres, beginning from New York State Power Authority Monument WA 67, Diane Kennedy, Massena, sold to Donald R. Lafave, Brasher Falls $100,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Buck Road, Ricky A. Middlemiss and Mary S. Middlemiss, Allenhurst, Ga., sold to Jennifer Middlemiss, Madrid $15,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 31, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Leroy Street at southwesterly corner of land formerly owned by O.B. Coit, John R. Ellis and Marsha L. Baxter, Potsdam, sold to Philip T. Pienkos and Laurie K. Lavine, Lakewood, Colo. $223,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.55 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lot 6 from northeast corner of Caswell residence lot, Richard J. Countryman and Cheryl A. Countryman, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael K. Ward, Potsdam $20,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, between lots 23 and 24 in Maple Hill Subdivision, LMS Enterprises of Canton LLC, Canton, sold to Village of Canton, Canton $2,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 29 on map of Highland Park Subdivision, Aaron Wanke, Massena, sold to Christina M. Smutz, Massena $99,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, southwesterly of Route 420 in mile square 11, Ray Gardner and Barbara Gardnery, Brasher Falls; and Joseph Januszeski, Brasher, sold to Joseph Januszeski, Brasher $2,000
Town of Morristown: 24.58 acres, 3966 Route 37, John Trent Porter, Pekin, Ind., sold to Elizabeth J. Porter, Ogdensburg $36,000
Town of Stockholm: 11.93 acres, 1115 Route 420, Adrian Vielhauer, Brasher Falls, Noah J. Beckstead, Massena, sold to Alex J. Ploof, Massena $38,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, southerly third of lot 4 in block 23, bounded on east by Patterson Street and on west by Hamilton Street, Thomas F. Kilian and Mary Lou Kilian, Ogdensburg, sold to Meagan E. Lalonde, Ogdensburg $93,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 516 County Route 39, Beverly A. Kerry, individually and as surviving spouse of Christopher A. Kerr, Massena, sold to Nicholas R. Johnston and Katrina M. Martin, Massena $120,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.96 acres, beginning at northeast boundary of parcel now or formerly of Robert F. Oakes and in southeast boundary of County Route 48, John Peter Clary, Norwood, sold to Tylor G. Reynolds and Ashley jo Deon, Norfolk $10,000
Towno f Louisville: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of Kingsley Cross Road from west line of Town Line Road, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Darian J. Hines and Ginelle M. Gardner, Massena $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on State Highway leading from Brasher Falls to North lawrence at westerly line of old road leading southerly to Rutland Railroad, Steven More, Grand Isle, Vt.; and Timothy A. Parizo and Dolores D. Parizo, Grand Isla, Vt., sold to Steven More and Desiree Blanchard, Grand Isle, Vt. $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, easterly 79 feet of lot 4 and westerly 3 feet of lot 5 in Block D, William Perkins, White Plains; and Gregory Perkins, Charlestown, Mass., Lori Eagles Snyder, Massena $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, phase III, Lot 3 of Rivercrest Terrace Subdivision, Betty Starks, Massena, sold to Vincent George and Karen George, Massena $175,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, lot 7 on the Lake Shore Lots of Laura Zoller Farm, Matthew E. Draper and Erin M. Draper, Potsdam, sold to Richard Rakitis, Seal Beach, Calif. $106,000
Village of Massena: 0.14 acres, lots 3 and 4 and easterly half of lot 5, block 17, on Map E-0930-I, Judith A. Spriggs, Massena, sold to Roy Edward Brothers II and Amanda Ann Brothers, Winthrop $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2020:
Town of Canton: 0.62 acres, 16 College Street, Andrew W. Silver and Julie M. Silver, Canton, sold to Thomas C. McGregor and Donna M. McGregor, Hopewell Junction $290,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, east third of township 17, beginning at division corner between north and south parts of lot 28, Margaret A. Grow, individually and as surviving spouse of Paul D. Grow, Albany, sold to Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls $69,500
Town of Hermon: 0.47 acres, beginning on Jefferson Street at E.H. Green’s southwesterly corner, Janet R. Dusharm, Richville; and Lorraine M. Dusharm, Auburn, sold to Richard Knox and Jill Knox, Russell $2,000
Town of Fine: 58.82 acres, easterly of Route 3 in lots 13 and 18, Jeffrey T. Durham and Ashley D. Durham, Harrisville, sold to Dustin M. Auger and Kimberly J. Auger, Scottsville $110,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 41 East Shore Road; and Parcel 2: East Shore Road, Mark W. Bigarel, Denver, Colo.; Brenda L. Dean, Canton; and Barbara L. Cook, Gouverneur, sold to Roger L. Riutta and Sarah A. Riutta, Gouverneur $176,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 4 in block 29 on map of Village of Ogdensburg, Sue Ella Phillips-Watson, Hammond, sold to Corona Investors LLC, Bronx $68,000
Town of Pitcairn: 8 acres, beginning on County ROute 26 at intersection with Garrison Road, Gerard Caron and Mary Caron, Harrisville, sold to James Vredenburgh and Erin Vredenburgh, Wallkill $115,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning in northerly property line of Chauncey H. McQueer at southeasterly corner of parcel taken by New York for the improvement of Richville-DeKalb Junction Part 2, State Highway, Phyllis A. Gilbert, DeKalb Junction, sold to James Gattuso, DeKalb Junction $125,000
Town of Massena: 1.57 acres, beginning on North Raquette River Road west of intersection with west boundary lands now or formerly of Anthony Sullivan and Sally Sullivan, Ronald C. Durant, Massena, sold to Brandy Rushlow, Massena $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: beginning on southerly line of Proctor Avenue easterly from southeasterly corner of John Street; and Parcel 2: 0.345 acres, in farm lots 4 and 5 in section I of VanSolingen Tract, Scott Wright and Amy Wright, Ogdensburg, sold to Patricia Nisco, Ogdensburg $173,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 in block 6, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Madison L. Scuton, Massena $31,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.018 of an acre, bounded by Slab City Road, Taylor E. Mustizer and Sari N. Rufa, Potsdam, sold to Nathan Bradley Arquiett and Racheal Arquiett, Winthop $101,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 5, 2020:
Town of Hopkinton: beginning on French Hill Road at intersection of easterly bounds of Boice lands, Jeffrey A. Crump, St. Regis Falls, Robert J. Crump, Potsdam, Lori A. Grant, Norwood, Gary P. Crump Jr., North Lawrence, and Greg P. Crump, St. Regis Falls, hairs at law and next of kin of the late Wynona I. Crump, sold to Jeffrey A. Crump, St. Regis Falls $20,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 29 in block 46 of “Homecroft Property Map,” Cynthia R. Scully, Massena, sold to Keith Cayea, Massena $70,000
Town of Russell: 15 acres, beginning at northeast corner of parcel of land on east side of Whitmarsh Road, James Johnathon Anson and James Forrest Anson, Hermon, sold to Michael Gotham, Russell $95,000
Town of Morristown: 1.35 acres, beginning in northwesterly boundary of Route 37 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Karen A. Morabito, John J. Inghem and Jane C. Inghem, Boca Raton, Fla., sold to Charles A. Clemons Jr. and Amanda S. Clemons, Hammond $286,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 28 in block 46 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Rosemary Bronchetti, Massena, sold to Kassidy L. Ross, Massena $87,500
Town of Pierrepont: 7.03 acres, beginning on Plains Road at southeast corner of lands of James W. Stone, Kirk Snyder and Beverly Snyder, Canton, sold to Gordon S. Theisen and Michelle M. Theisen, Potsdam $163,000
