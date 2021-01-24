Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 11:
Village of Philadelphia: 0.2 acres, 13 Sand St., Carole A. Rudes, Philadelphia, sold to Kylee L. Beckstead and Joshua J. LaClair, Philadelphia $148,900
Town of Hounsfield: 0.72 acres, 21665 Storrs Road, Joanna B. Chrzanowski, Sackets Harbor, sold to John B. Stauffer Jr. and Kara A. Stauffer, Manlius $355,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.14 acres, 112 Washington Place, Thomas M. Landry, Fort Benning, Ga., sold to Nicholas L. D. Weidow and Jessica R. Weidow, Sackets Harbor $165,000
Town of LeRay: 7.23 acres, 27118 Keyser Road, Judith A. Sipher, Gouverneur, sold to Tonya Alexander, Fort Gordon, Ga. $54,999
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 125 E. Hoard St., Kimberly A. Gardner, Watertown, sold to Dylan R. Davis and Sarah K. Bartlett, Glen Park $147,000
Town of Brownville: 5.79 acres, Perch Lake Road, Donna R. Biondolillo, Jensen Beach, Fla., sold to Paul L. Shanahan, Watertown $20,000
Town of Theresa: 10 acres, Pool Road, Timothy H. Shawl and Carolyn R. Shawl, Philadelphia, sold to Gary L. Short and Mary Alice G. Short, Theresa $286,000
Town of Hounsfield: 4.26 acres, State Route 12F, Lewis O. Babel and Cynthia L. Babel, Dexter, sold to Brock A. Cottrell and Hannah L. Cottrell, Dexter $156,500
Town of Alexandria: 5.1 acres, 38991/9027 Creek Road, Eric Ingrahm, Mexico, sold to Joshua L. Howard and Misty L. Howard, Philadelphia $60,000
Town of Theresa: 2.6 acres, Cross Road, Hoover Builder/Developer LLC, Philadelphia, sold to Melissa Carrasquillo, Redwood $8,000
City of Watertown: 0.42 acres, 474 Flower Ave. W., Lars A. Wendt and Laura E. Wendt, Tampa, Fla., sold to Maxwell T. Smith and Jessica L. Smith, Columbus, Ga. $269,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.82 acres, 23896 State Route 37, Steven D. Gascho, Dexter, sold to Scott DeRyke and Aida DeRyke, Watertown $163,000
Village of Dexter: 0.13 acres, 214 E. Bronson St., Todd D. Schofield, Adams Center, sold to Christian Agnew, Adams $118,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.05 acre, 525 S. Massey St., 2) 0.25 acres, 519 S. Massey St., 3) 0.06 acre, 472 Paddock St., Northland Operations Ltd, Brownville, sold to Eldon Richard Kilpatrick and Tina Melina Kilpatrick, Watertown $137,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 12:
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.21 acres, 61 High St., High Street Alex Bay Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to McKenzie R. Garlock, Alexandria Bay $40,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.29 acres, 14881 County Route 91, Doty J.C. Stevens, Belleville, sold to Richard A. Bulluck, Mannsville $22,000
Town of Adams: 3.27 acres, 16051 County Route 76, Jonathan Hunter Burns, Adams Center and Edythe Ruth Robinson, Adams Center, sold to Jeffrey Stevens and Laura Stevens, Adams Center $65,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.11 acres, 30 Main St., James L. Hayes Jr., Antwerp, Ronald Lasek, Sackets Harbor, and Michael A. Lawler, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Edward Ott and Chali N. Ott, Fort Drum $243,500
Village of Carthage: 0.04 acre, 208-210 N. Mechanic St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Mary Vaerewyck, Carthage $200
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.13 acres, 6 Spring Ave., 2) 0.14 acres, 7 Spring Ave., Jay J. Richards, Roseburg, Ore., sold to Dominic Michael Belden and Amanda M. Brett, Watertown $8,500
Village of Carthage: Two parcels: 1) 0.51 acres, Riverside Drive, 2) 0.34 acres, 129 Riverside Drive, Michael B. Johnson and Megan B. Johnson, Moncks Corner, S.C., sold to Ricky D. Babcock, Lowville $51,000
City of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 464 Bugbee Drive, Derek D. Thompson and Alicia N. Thompson, Watertown, sold to William McKinney and Michele McKinney, Watertown $257,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 808 Huntington St., Daniel D. Osborne and Carolyn H. Osborne, Watertown, sold to ABCCP Realty LLC, Syracuse $90,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.58 acres, 101 Funny Cide Drive, Carl L. Lawson and Siri Lawson, Porter, Texas, sold to Mark D. Lessard, Sackets Harbor $320,000
Town of Orleans: 53.72 acres, 41848 State Route 12, Robert L. Seemann and Kathleen R. Seemann, as trustees of the Seeman Family Trust, Carlsbad, Calif., sold to John F. Stopper, Clayton $207,000
Town of Watertown: 5.08 acres, State Route 3, T. I. Ag Park LLC, Watertown, sold to Town of Watertown $0
Village of Evans Mills: 0.59 acres, 8500 Leray St., E. Paula Jackson, Evans Mills, sold to Jaime Hernandez, Evans Mills $24,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.92 acres, 33342 State Route 12E, Christopher Malinowski and Patricia Chapin, Cape Vincent, sold to Todd E. Lengel, Tamaqua, Pa. $179,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 13:
Town of Rutland: 0.76 acres, 15781 O’Dell Road, Ricky L. Balch, Watertown, sold to Justin Cramer and Cassandra Duarte, Copenhagen $50,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.29 acres, 682 Main St., Anthony J. Distefano, Glen Park, sold to Chastity L. Bass, Watertown $39,500
Town of Lorraine: 10 acres, Lot 23, Berry Drive, Lee D. Berry and Sue E. Berry, Adams, sold to Sidney Burgos, Bronx $33,000
Town of Orleans: 0.14 acres, 30765 State Route 180, Paul-Richard Joseph Watts, LaFargeville, sold to Andrew C. Paddock, Evans Mills $5,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.45 acres, 1176 Water St., 2) 0.12 acres, Water Street, Michael J. Riley, Watertown, sold to Cynthia A. West, Three Mile Bay $1
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.84 acres, 34927-935 Old County Route 7, David V. Putrelo, Syracuse, sold to Michael M. Putrelo, Syracuse $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.49 acres, 341 Ronson St., George C. Ronson, Watertown, sold to 341 Arsenal St. LLC, Watertown $280,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.13 acres, 107 S. Orchard St., 2) 0.23 acres, 111 S. Orchard St., George C. Ronson, Watertown, sold to Kristina M. Ronson-Robbins, Watertown $100,000
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acre, 229 N. School St., Hamilton Vargas Cruz and Monica L. Vargas, Arlington, Va., sold to Jared Matthew Christian, Lakewood, Wash. $117,000
Town of Clayton: 22 acres, Clayton Center Road, Gerald F. Porter and Dayle A. Porter, Clayton, sold to Danielle Paigo and Gabriel Aubertine, Clayton $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 14:
Town of Henderson: 26.1 acres, State Route 3, Paul L. Read, Miami, Fla., sold to CKTS Cornerstone LLC, Adams $90,000
Town of Wilna: 0.12 acres, 44028 State Route 3, Kelly Sue Lawton, Natural Bridge, sold to Atlantic Point Properties LLC, Brewerton $230,000
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 44044/046 State Route 3, Jeffrey Lawton and Kelly Lawton, Natural Bridge and Bradley G. Farr and Eleanor J. Farr, as trustees of the Farr Irrevocable Trust, Natural Bridge, sold to Atlantic Point Properties LLC, Brewerton $2,500
Town of Clayton: 0.57 acres, 15161 Valley Drive, Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Yepez & Sons Holdings LLC, Rodman $75,000
Town of Orleans: 1.34 acres, 43159 County Route 100, Christine L. Holloway, Clayton, as trustee of the H. Lewis Burns and Louise M. Burns Trust, sold to John A. Salvagno and Annette M. Salvagno, St. Charles, Mo. $240,000
Town of Clayton: 0.48 acres, 32426 State Route 12, Cameron S. Black, LaFargeville, sold to Chester W. Salisbury and Lisa M. Salisbury, Depauville $9,069
Town of Wilna: 0.73 acres, 41909 Avery Road, Alexander Lee LaRoche and Ashley R. LaRoche, Fort Polk, La., sold to Benjamin R. Schroeder, Nolanville, Texas $216,500
Town of Brownville: 1.03 acres, 24779 County Route 53, Laura M. Duell, Watertown, as executors of the Susan M. Sprague estate, sold to Samantha L. Reynolds, Clayton $111,300
Town of Theresa: 0.19 acres, 45163 Harris Road, Joseph Hennekey, Henrietta, as executor of the John R. Hennekey estate, sold to Timothy J. Hennekey and Katherine E. Wheeler, Fairport $77,000
Village of Adams: 0.24 acres, 7 Grove St., Dennis H. Brown, Rodman, sold to Clifford R. Moulton Jr. and Amy S. Moulton, Adams Center $95,000
Town of Rodman: 1.68 acres, State Route 177 and County Route 69, Donald G. Curtis and Alice W. Curtis, Rodman, sold to Roxanne M. Scott, Watertown $12,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 15:
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 137 N. Meadow St., John F. Fitzgerald, Watertown, sold to Amber Sweet-LaPage, Watertown $18,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.34 acres, 200 Warren St., Matthew J. Stapay, Fort Irwin, Calif., sold to Janett F. Lara, Watertown $194,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 328 Clay St., Estelle Y. Hong, San Francisco, Calif., sold to Eric Richards and Angela E. Richards, Castle Rock, Colo. $110,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5 acres, Wilson Point Road and County Route 6, Daniel A. Wiley and Karen S. Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to Mary W. Townsend, Syracuse $0
Village of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 0.07 acre, 20 Washington Island, 2) 0.33 acres, 28 Washington Island, Michele Capone, Sarah Leone, Peter Beattie and Paul Beattie, Clayton, sold to Christopher Leone and Sarah Leone, Penfield $300,000
Village of Carthage: 1.25 acres, 955 West St., Eli W. Nutter III, Carthage, sold to John Bullard and Kelly Wesley, Fort Drum $165,000
Town of Alexandria: 38.71 acres, 45778 Barnes Settlement Road, Robert C. Calhoun Jr. and Sara J. Calhoun, Redwood, sold to Peter Wosyluk and Mindy Wosyluk, Clayton $215,000
City of Watertown: Unknown acres, 131 Rear E. Hoard St., Kimberly A. Gardner, Watertown, sold to Deborah S. Riley, Watertown $3,000
Village of Carthage: 0.24 acres, 504 Benders Lane, Hristina Y. Dixon and Mariika Gonova, Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold to James W. Steere and Madilyn M. Steere, Copenhagen $70,000
Town of Clayton: 66.48 acres, Clayton Center Road, Justin Wagoner, Clayton, sold to Justin Budnik, Clayton $66,500
Town of Clayton: 28.48 acres, Clayton Center Road, Gerald F. Porter and Dayle A. Porter, Clayton, sold to Matthew E. Palega, Clayton $40,000
Town of Henderson: Unknown acres, Hovey Tract Road, Michael L. Kurtz and Elizabeth A. Kurtz, Woodville, sold to Brian L. Zumbach and Amy E. Zumbach, Henderson $150,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 9:
Town of Lewis: 4198 Mud Lake Road, Edward L. Weiler, sold to Dana L. Meyer $11
Town of New Bremen: 9432 Artz Road, Kenneth A. Gerow, sold to Joseph Vigliotti II $177,319
Town of Osceola: 1024 Maple Lane, Timothy C. Peck, sold to Wyatt Xavier Malchak $37,500
Town of Osceola: Driscoll Road, Alexander Phillip, sold to Christopher J. Ault $35,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 10:
Village of Lowville: 7653 James St., Eleanor B. Hanno, sold to Judith P. Taylor $136,500
Town of Pinckney: 959 Denning Road, Levern A. Benson, sold to Trevor B. Lawton $0
Town of Pinckney: 994 Denning Road, Mark A. Scott, sold to Brandon Sparacino $35,000
Town of Watson: 7863 Bailey Road, James E. Sweeney, sold to Karlton J. Gyurko $0
Town of West Turin: 3433-3447 State Route 12D, William F. Kiser, sold to William F. Kiser $115,251
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 12:
Town of Greig: 6017 Dwyer Road, Marylou A. North, sold to Richard T. Fox $135,000
Town of Lewis: 5213 Osceola Road, Norman R. Fey, sold to Norman C. Fey $150,000
Village of Lowville: 5568 Highland Ave., Kurt A. Turck, sold to Benjamin James Michael Lauraine $170,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7583 Lowdale Preserve South Road, Robert J. Hartshorn, sold to Charles A. Cook $146,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6415 State Route 26, Patricia A. Jantzi, sold to Cody J. VanderBaan $170,000
Town of Osceola: Driscoll Road, Vito Olivieri, sold to Taylor Timber Co II LLC $280,000
Town of Watson: Stony Lake Road, Jonathan H. Thisse, sold to Daniel Lomenzo $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 13:
Town of Diana: 7409 Hitchcock Bay Lane, Arthur R. Hanna, sold to John A. Monnat $155,000
Village of Lowville: 5374 Stewart St., James E. Best, sold to Patricia A. Jantzi $119,000
he following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 21, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 0.41 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot deeded to Ronald Plumadore and Jane Plumadore, southerly along Elliot Road, Amy Plumadore, Canton, sold to Mathew J. Russell and Kayla J. Russell, Winthrop $5,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, lot 1 on map of Subdivision of the Land of the Trustees of the Farrand Land Trust, Helen F. Lonegan, Yarmouth, Maine, sold to John Churco and Bonnie Sue Churco, Colton; and Joseph Hollis and Marsha Hollis, Ogdensburg $96,000
Village of Norwood: 0.29 acres, 5 River Street, Zachary Laramay and Fiona Laramay, Norwood, sold to Mark A. Swyka and Katherine J. Swyka, Westtown $114,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of Haskell lot, northerly side of Grass River, lot 30 on map of Maple Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeffery S. Ford and Dulce M. Dord, Massena $30,500
Town of Rossie: Parcel, beginning from Rossie-Oxbow Plank Road in northeast corner of parcely conveyed to Roswell Frizzell, Terry R. Whiteford, Fairport, sold to Donald Backus and Tara Backus, Redwood $10,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on road from Brasher Falls to Dunns Four Corners, Pickle Road, at intersection on line between lands now or formerly owned by Fred DeShane, Joseph F. DiMatteo, Joseph N. DiMatteo and Laura B. DiMatteo, Brasher Falls, sold to Mary Anne DiMatteo, Brasher Falls $82,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in west line of Rome and Watertown Railroad at intersection with south line of Larned Street, David D. Willer, individually and as power of attorney to Carmela J. Bellardini, Norwood, sold to Lee K. Van de Water, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 1 and 2, block 11 on Map E-4399 S, Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena, sold to Gaetan Yelle, Fort Covington $15,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Cranberry Lake to DeGrasse from southeast corner of a lot owned by Ralph Cole, Billie Jean Snyder, Ogdensburg, individually and as co-trustees of Hilliard G. Seaker Living Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Frank G. Seaker, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 7 of Cook Street Extension Subdivision, Ruthanne W. Seeber, Massena; Kim B. Smith, Massena; Tammy A. Brown, Salem, Ala.; Earl J. Billingham, Duluth, Ga.; and Frank A. Billingham, Wesley Chapel, Fla., sold to Daniel L. Bronchetti and Loretta Bronchetti, Massena $145,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.04 acres, beginning on highway leading from Ogdensburg to Morristown easterly of first 10,000 acre tract and westerly line of Lawton and Denny 2,000 acre tract, David E. Barlow, Canton, sold to Michael A. Grizzuto and Jean V. Grizzuto, Ogdensburg $24,500
Town of Colton: 0.18 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of a 20 foot right of way on easterly side of Arbuckle Pond, Stephen E. Knight, Colton, sold to Timothy Doyle and Cheryl Doyle, Colton $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 22, 2020:
Town of Massena: 0.228 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Spruce Street at southwesterly corner of Philip T. Neves and Linda Burkett, Mary Blow, Boonville, Mo., sold to Daniel P. Robertson and Gena E. Robertson, Massena $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 10 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of lot 12 from southeasterly corner being southwest corner of a lot conveyed to Luther S. Owen, Aaron T. Brownell, Salado, Texas, sold to Kenneth L. Stone and Sherry L. Stone, Canton $30,000
Village of Morristown: 0.68 acres, northerly of Morris Street and southerly of Chapman Street, lots 9, 16, 17 and 18, Kim Palermo-Bogardus, executrix of last will and testament of William F. Bogardus, Morristown, sold to Eliot Austin, Albany $5,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning at intersection of south branch of Grasse River and southeasterly side of a right-of-way of DeGrasse Road, Gregory D. Shaffer and Kim M. Shaffer, Phoenix, sold to Andrea A. Royce and Michael T. Mahon, St. Petersburg, Fla. $55,000
Town of Hermon: 38.04 acres, beginning in westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Johnson Living Trust, northwesterly side of County Route 19, Dennis C. Forsyth and Kelly Y. Forsyth, Heuvelton, sold to Lawrence F. DiGiorgio Jr., Cliffwood, N.J. $42,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.22 acres, beginning in west margin of Clinton Street, USP-ACQ-EXP LLC, New York City, sold to 61 Clinton Street LLC, North Babylon $15,500
Town of Russell: 1.6 acres, beginning on County Road 38 from northwest corner of lot formerly conveyed to Rodney Lee and Joanna Sawyer, Joseph Allen, DeKalb Junction; and Judy Allen, Canton, sold to Marilyn Mackin, Russell $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.12 acres, beginning on Spile Bridge Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Clinton F. Adams, Kara Gleeson, Tazewell, Tenn., sold to Myrinda Fishbeck, Ogdensburg $43,000
Town of Fine: 0.501 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot 6 of Potters Plot, west along margin of road, Ronald E. Hance and Debra L. Hance, Star Lake, sold to Daisy Jaganathan, Silver Spring, Md. $198,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning on road leading from Eben Corners to Slab City, from center of five corners road, Shirley Ann Weller, Potsdam, sold to Robert R.F. Farnsworth Jr. and Misty L. Haggett, Potsdam $152,000
Town of Edwards: 0.33 acres, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike from line between Turnpike lots 24 and 25, Arthur Whitmars and Barbara G. Whitmarsh, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Peggy L. Baxter, Russell $82,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, lot A-4 on subdivision map entitled “Arthur J. and Mary E. Galloway,” Tracey L. Myers, Chittenango, sold to David Misener and Elizabeeth Misener, Clifton Park $645,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning in southerly right of way of Black Lake Road at northeasterly corner of lot 4, Community Bank NA, Olean, sold to Mark Connor, Roxbury, Vt. $72,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 23, 2020:
Town of Parishville: 2.95 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Parishville-Rainbow Road from southwest corner of parcel owned by the People of the State of New York, Walter Eric Tolcser and Christine L. Tolcser, Nassau $30,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, Woods Drive, lot 15, Thomas F. Smith and Donna J. Smith, Winchedon, Mass., sold to Jon Wood, Chrawfordville, Fla. $35,000
Town of Potsdam: 28.62 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Frank A. Peets and Agnes Peets and northerly bounds of a parcel of land formerly conveyed to Raymond B. Smith and Doris C. Smith, Charles F. McGowan, Honeoye Falls, sold to Andrew Tyler Brouillette, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Grasse River at northwest corner of John Cotter’s lot, John Waters and Andrea Waters, Canton, sold to Justin Goldstein and Amanda Stopa Goldstein, Canton $220,000
Town of Potsdam: 15.96 acres, beginning at intersection of Morley Potsdam Road with County Route 35, Kenneth E. Hubert and Holly M. Hubert, Honesdale, Pa., sold to Joseph J. Adams IV, Massena $29,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.6 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Route 56 from intersection with northeasterly bounds of Tucker Road, Paul H. Heer and Roberta M. Heer, Colton, sold to Michael Moore and Susan Moore, Vermontville $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2 acres, beginning on County Route 9 at northwest corner of Sterling lands, Frank D. Bush and Shelley A. Bush, Gouverneur, sold to Gary L. Granger and Julie Granger, Tempe, Ariz. $285,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on flow line of Niagara-Mohawk Power Corporation from southwest corner of lot conveyed to Mr. Rocker, Georgia Barnack, Mechanicville; and James T. Barnack, Natick, Mass., sol to Joseph J. Russell and Tommiann R. Russell, West Stockholm $149,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.85 acres, beginning northeast of Ann Street at intersection with southeast boundary of Sober Street, Jimmi Lee Putman and Alana M. Alpert, Norfolk, sold to Andrew D. Lauson and Brittney D. Lauson, Ogdensburg $127,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.15 acres, beginning in west margin of Jefferson Street at northeast corner of lot 3 of Parker’s Map, Don W. Jenkins, Gouverneur, sold to Kent Burto, Carthage $62,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in southwest corner of Rev. L. Clark lot to westerly line of lot formerly owned by Walter W. Hall, Mason A. Wolak and Clinton L. Langevin, co-executors of estate of Paula Towne, Gouverneur, sold to Hometown Holdings LLC, Fernley, Nev. $61,000
Town of Potsdam: 21.8 acres, beginning at centerline of Waite Road at northwesterly corner of Lester and Phyllis Gale property, Christopher Chase, Potsdam, sold to Gregory Kiah, Laurie Kiah and Jacob Kiah, Canton $18,000
Town of Potsdam: 6.56 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Sweeney Road at northwesterly corner of lands of Wendall and Joan Cary, Paul S. Westall, Potsdam, sold to Ernest J. Charleston II, Potsdam $52,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 167.43 acres, beginning in corner of lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 on road leading from Black Lake toward St. Lawrence River, Lauri L. Beggs, Ogdensburg; Margaret A. Prior, West Por, Mass.; Cora L. Martin, Ogdensburg; and Donna M. Sims, Dillsburg, Pa., co-trustees of DHB Trust, sold to McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton $160,000
Town of Potsdam: 113.31 acres, beginning on Morley-Potsdam Road, at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lisa Evans and Tad Evans, William S. Lichty and Dian M. Lichty, Mansfield, Pa., sold to John L. Blevins, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 6 acres, beginning on Kearney Road at southwest end of Iron Bridge across Oswegatchie River, Larry L. Fuller and Kimberly L. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Steven Brown and Ludmila Brown, Castorland $130,000
