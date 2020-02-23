The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 10:
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 201 Breen Ave., Eric Nguyen, Evans Mills, sold to Cameron J. Young and Jessica L. Young, Watertown $88,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 482 Portage St., Nicki L. Kogut, Adams, sold to Zachary K. Kallen, Copenhagen $71,000
Village of Carthage: 0.29 acres, 317 S. Clinton St., Laura A. Manganaro, Carthage, sold to Tyler Henson, Carthage $144,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 624 Alexandria Ave., Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to REM Rental Properties LLC, Evans Mills $24,000
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 654 Emerson St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Edward Smalls, Evans Mills $20,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.26 acres, 1 Garden Road, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church of Evans Mills, New York, as successor in interest to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church (Philadelphia), sold to Ivan Hale and Brandi Hale, Philadelphia $26,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 835 Coffeen St., Leo R. Coleman Jr., Chaumont, sold to Harvey J. Hewitt and Joan M. Hewitt, Chaumont $115,000
Town of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 22066 Sunset Ridge, Michael A. Rowe and Katherine G. Rowe, Watertown, sold to Robert Collette and Lexy Collette, Watertown $215,000
City of Watertown: 0.49 acres, 548 Pearl St., Chenoa Reynolds, Watertown, sold to Patrick Ratnaransy, Santa Ana, Calif. $100,000
Town of Theresa: 0.88 acres, 35230 State Route 37, Aaron C. Vogt and Sarah A. Isgar, Theresa, sold to Bryan Allen Cody, Theresa $226,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 910 Academy St., Glenn J. Trombly, Watertown, sold to Courtney M. Fennell and Trenton M. Fennell, Mexico $120,000
Town of Theresa: 0.98 acres, 29978 Sears Road, Dale A. Sears, Redwood, sold to Stephen R. Backus and Catherine D. Backus, Chaumont $127,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 11:
Town of Henderson: 0.17 acres, 11604 Ray’s Bay Road, Arlean M. Cobb, Henderson, sold to Hunter D. Cobb and Emily J. Cobb, Henderson $130,000
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels totaling 0.6 acres, 7351 Shore Drive, Marianne C. Jacobs, Hilton, sold to Jeanette M. Slater, Hilton $125,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.11 acres, 16 Parker Ave., Jeffrey T. Graham and Lynn S. Graham, Carthage, sold to Laura A. Manganaro, Carthage $100,00
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.64 acres, 923 Ives St., 2) 0.09 acre, 923 Rear Ives St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Aaron Netto, Watertown and Georgina D’Argenio, Watertown $40,000
Town of Henderson: Two vacant parcels totaling 0.77 acres, Grandjean Road, David Bruce Michalet and Lisa Anne Michalet, Ladson, S.C., sold to Brett Handel and Noreen Mallabar, Lenhartsville, Pa. $12,500
Town of Brownville: 5.16 acres, Reeves Road, Billie J. Caprara, Dexter, sold to Aaron Laflair, Watertown $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 12:
Village of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 0.5 acres, 116 Pike St., Amy S. Wright, Brownville, sold to Judy Clark, Dexter $145,000
Village of Dexter: 0.22 acres, 513 Brown St., Kenneth G. Bates and Judith A. Bates, Dexter, sold to Dawn Y. Roy, Sackets Harbor $130,300
Town of LeRay: 1.11 acres, 32340 Town Line Road, Juanita White, Washington, N.C., sold to John Gray and Kenda Gray, Evans Mills $0
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 239 Franklin St., Pine Cleaners Inc., Henderson Harbor, sold to Pine Cleaners Holdings LLC, Watertown $75,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.24 acres, 37512 County Route 25, Carthage Federal Savings and Loan Association, Carthage, sold to Peter J. Brooks, Philadelphia $17,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 640 Boyd St., Matthew M. Grant, Watertown, as executor for the Catherine G. Grant estate, sold to Md. Rajibul Islam Khan Ajit, Watertown $72,500
Village of Black River: 0.58 acres, 128 LeRay St., Geoffrey H. Fuller and Ashley D. Fuller, Chester, Va., sold to Kelly L. Montgomery and Jason Montgomery, Elmira $242,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 13:
Cape Vincent: 0.31 acres, 468 E. Joseph St., David G. Bristol and Kathy Lou Bristol, Cape Vincent, sold to Gregory E. Knuth and Colleen M. Knuth, Cape Vincent $234,950
Town of Adams: Unknown acres, U.S. Route 11, Randy Van Tassel and Paula Van Tassel, Adams Center, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $5,000
Town of Brownville: 0.06 acre, 21061 County Route 59, The John R. Worden Revocable Living Trust, Powhatan, Va., sold to James L. Hubbard and Vickie L. Hubbard, Dexter $50,000
Town of Adams: 55.79 acres, 16326 County Route 76, Mary Castor, Adams Center, sold to Jason W. Robinson and Kristen Robinson, Mannsville $163,296
Town of Adams: 1.38 acres, 10909 Cobbville Road, Jon K. Holcombe, Sackets Harbor, as referee for William H. Corron, sold to KeyBank N.A., Amherst $86,249
Town of Orleans: 2.77 acres, 33291 Shimel Road, Andrew D. Hanni, LaFargeville, sold to Colton Denny, no address listed $50,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.09 acre, 116 Boultons Beach Road, Sheila A. Korycinski, Gloucester, Va., sold to Jonathon M. Rhone and Elizabeth A. Rhone, Watertown $133,500
Village of Adams: 0.66 acres, 56 Spring St., James Burrows, Watertown, as referee for Joe A. Cox, sold to Bokf N.A., Tulsa, Okla. $226,332
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 14:
Town of Alexandria: 0.29 acres, 26387 Limestone Road, Carthage Federal Savings and Loan Association, Carthage, sold to Tyler D. Beebe, Redwood, and Christopher W. Savage, Morristown $12,500
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 120 S. Pleasant St., Nancy D. Brown, Watertown, sold to Michael Harrienger and Kate Harrienger, Watertown $125,000
Town of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 20868 Hunt St., U.S. Bank N.A., Tempe, Ariz., sold to George Walters Jr., Watertown $9,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 302 N. Indiana Ave., LaShawnda Cole, Killeen, Texas, sold to Robert S. Piper and Erica A. Rayome, Watertown $102,000
Town of Adams: 0.7 acres, 12085 U.S. Route 11, Jeffrey P. Ryan, Adams Center, sold to Andrew Garrett and Britney Liermann, Adams $211,150
Town of Worth: 1.2 acres, 23088 County Route 189, Gordon B. Overton and Mary L. Overton, Lorraine, sold to Brandon Pooler, Lorraine $28,500
City of Watertown: Five parcels: 1) 0.11 acres, 213 Amherst St., 2) 0.11 acres, M204 Amherst St., 3) 0.21 acres, 1514 Columbia St., 4) 0.11 acres, M211 Amherst St., 5) 0.11 acres, M212 Amherst St., David L. Nicol and Casey L. Nicol, Watertown, sold to Nello F. Biolsi Jr. and Camille Biolsi, Gouverneur $154,000
Village of Black River: 0.62 acres, 196 Maple St., Francis S. MacDonald, Black River, sold to Arlene Bocchino, Carlisle, Pa., Mary Baker, Columbia, S.C., Teresa Dumoulin, Kokomo, Ind., Jessica Vaquero, Watertown $0
Village of Carthage: 0.07 acres, 118 S. Washington St., Keith Richard, Carthage, sold to Michael R. Dyer, Fort Drum $127,800
Village of Dexter: 0.1 acre, 409 Stockton St., Timothy A. Zimmer, Watertown, sold to Jay E. Zimmer and Desiree M. Zimmer, Dexter $42,400
Town of LeRay: 0.67 acres, 24392 U.S. Route 11, Gerald A. Storey and Loretta A. Storey, Calcium, sold to Bobby Jo Schmidt, Watertown $132,500
Town of Orleans: Unknown acreage and address, Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of the Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb., sold to Hunter Soluri, LaFargeville $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 5:
Town of Croghan: 20 acres, Beartown Road, Sutherland Living Trust, sold to Clarke Family LLC $0
Town of Denmark: 10965 State Route 26, Sarah M. Wilton, sold to Robert P. Johnson $150,000
Town of Denmark: 10244 Fleming Road, Scott James Robbins, sold to Marc McAleese $11
Town of Diana: Marshey Road, Eugene A. Kramer, sold to Jennifer M. Myers $1
Village of Croghan: 6902 Shady Ave., Robert M. Chamberlain, sold to Tyler E. Sauer $275,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 6:
Town of Denmark: 3504 Roberts Road, Jeffrey L. Sullivan, sold to Darcie R. Hancock $110,000
Town of Lowville: 7731 East Road, James W. Schlieder, sold to Homes for Humanity Holdings I LLC $430,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 9:
Town of Diana: Alpine Road, Harry R. Lauf, sold to Rodney E. Johnson $50,000
Town of Greig: 6905 McConnell Road, Edward M. O’Brien, sold to Mark Parks $18,000
Town of Greig: Greig Road, John C. Richardson, sold to Margaret S. Joslyn $29,000
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Kenneth J. Walters Jr. $45,000
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to David Walters $34,000
Town of Lowville: 7268 Rice Road, KeyBank N.A., sold to Michael Tebo $58,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 10:
Town of Greig: 5207 North Shore Road, Curtis J. Edmunds, sold to Kathy E. Vollmar $0
Town of Turin: 5489 Gomer Hill Road, The Wile E. Coyotes Inc., sold to Javin Zimmerman $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 11:
Town of Denmark: 3884 Deer River Road, Joseph Genaro Mollura, sold to Cristina Oliver $244,900
Town of Greig: 5122 Eagle Drive, David E. Meade, sold to Melinda L. Poor $285,000
Town of Greig: 5698 Van Arnam Road, Katherine A. Hobert, sold to Grady Properties LLC $11
Town of Leyden: 2115 Dutch Hill Road, Lawrence Ennis estate, sold to John Millard $165,000
Town of Watson: 6749 Erie Canal Road, Daniel Rocker, sold to Paul Pierce $45,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 6726 McAlpine St., Kevin A. Sheen, sold to Melinda S. Cobb $11
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 12:
Town of Lowville: Summit Avenue, George A. Hadlow estate, sold to Tracy L. Longway $133,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 13:
Town of Denmark: 3425 Deer River Road, Michael S. Bartlett, sold to Alex M. Lyndaker $117,000
Town of Diana: 5698 Old State Road, Justin Lawrence Woodruff, sold to Nicolette B. Olree $50,000
Village of Lowville: 5362 Eugene St., Carole E. Burr, sold to Patrick J. Paragon $107,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 20, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of block 4 of the E.H. Atwater Annex to the Village of Raymondville, Duane Villnave, Madrid, sold to Marty W. Murray, Norfolk $5,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, northerly margin of Barney Street, Matthew J. Waite and Lisa E. Waite, Pulaski, sold to Brooke E. Ehart, Gouverneur $65,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, part of the Peter Raymo Lot in Village Lot 50, Andrews Street, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Eric M. Ladison and Krystal Ladison, Massena $95,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.3 acres, County Road 36, Giuseppe Palmieri and marisol Palmieri, Hampton, N.J., sold to David J. Thrall and Merry O. Thrall, Webster $110,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, in block 24, Tiernan Street, Rhoda A. Hall, Brasher Falls, sold to Samantha R. Sheldon, Parishville $114,000
Town of Lawrence: 34.92 acres, Denton Road, William T. Jones, Mt. Kisco, sold to Kenneth L. Rotach Jr., North Lawrence $35,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 38, house 97, Canal Avenue, block 31, Patricia L. LaRock, Massena, sold to Annette R. Kelley, Norfolk $59,000
Town of Massena: 0.16 acres, east of Grant Street, Krystal L. Ladison, Massena, sold to Ann M. Bigness, Massena $62,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, shore of Cranberry Lake, northwest corner of lot 46 and southwest corner of lot 47 of Glorianna Park Subdivision, Robert Kerr and Mary-Ellen Kerr, Warwick, sold to Joseph Skufca and Susan Skufca, Potsdam $460,000
Town of Clifton: 0.21 acres, Route 3 at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Brett T. Blackmer, Presbytery of Northern New York, Ogdensburg, sold to Cranberry Lake North Shore Hub, Cranberry Lake $125,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 46 W. Main St., Maureen L. Donnelly, Norfolk, sold to Roger P. Conte, Norfolk $110,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 105 Market St., Keybank N.A., Cleveland, Ohio, sold to YNRH LLC, Lenox Hill $27,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.46 acres, Black Lake road from westerly corner of Fisher Farm, Christopher Havens, Comfort, Texas, Carol Blackburn, Clayton, Ronald Finley, administrator of the estate of the late Diane Findley, Oswegatchie, and Barbara Jean Havens, Clayton, sold to Aaron Gascon, Richville $81,000
Town of Lisbon: Seven parcels, 106.95 acres and 0.25 acres, L.T. Smith and Sons Farms LLC, Canton, sold to Greenwood Acres LLC, Canton $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 52 in Ford Mansion Property, Jordana A. Bresett, Clay, sold to Jean M. Campbell, Ogdensburg $70,000
Village of Heuvelton: 0.46 acres, southeast boundary of Union Street with westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Terry S. Harris and Robin C. Harris, Scott Matthews and Margaret Harney, Heuvelton, sold to David Liscum, Heuvelton $60,000
Town of Parishville: 0.33 acres, in section 29 of Township of Wick, Joseph A. Daniels, Potsdam, sold to Theodore B. McDonald and Karen Kitchen, Odensburg $18,000
Town of Brasher: 5.8 acres, lot 10, intersection nof new roadway northeasterly from Murray Road with a woods roads traveling eastly from Murray Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Brent Mossow and Kellie Mossow, Massena $26,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 24, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 0.08 acres, southerly bounds of Grove Street, 100 feet from intersection of east bounds of Market Street and south bounds of Grove Street, Bernard F. Beck and Joyce K. Beck, Canton, sold to Rebecca Huiatt, Lisbon $57,500
Village of Massena: Known as Lot No. 16 in Block No. 45 on the Homecroft Tract property map, Shelly M. Tarbell, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Kristine Barney, Bombay $38,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.69 acres, subdivision lost 27 and 28 of Riverside Heights Subdivision, Joseph D. Danko and Joseph M. Danko, Waddington, sold to Marie A. Barkley, Norfolk, and Vickie Barkley and Larry Barkley, life tenants only $2,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.89 acres, subdivision lots 25 and 26 and southerly half of lot 24 of Riverside Heights Subdivision, Joseph D. Danko and Joseph M. Danko, Waddington, sold to Vicki L. Burnett and marie A. Barkley, Norfolk $2,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 12 in block 26 of Ford Mansion Property, Margaret T. Payne, Ogdensburg, sold to Brittany L. Randolph, Ogdensburg $29,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 25, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 13.59 acres, Route 812, southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Kurt Denhoff, Katherine Helen Putney, Rensselaer Falls, and Howard Putney, life tenant, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Jonathan S. Putney and Ashley M. Putney, Heuvelton $19,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 4 N. Clarkson Ave., Jack G. Waugaman III, Lewiston, sold to North American Savings Bank FSB, Kansas City, Mo. $194,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 12 in block H on Map 5 of Westwood, Massena, Holly D. Gagnon, Massena, sold to Heath J. McLean, Massena $101,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 20 in block 3 on Hatfield Tract, Massena Springs, Daniel C. McCormick, Rochester, Martha McCormick Drake, Owls Head, Michael J. McCormick, Atmore, Ala., Constance M. Mussaw, Canandaigua, Christopher G. McCormick, Churchville, Prudence H. Banker, Marion, Sarah A. Cannon, Rochester, and Gloria C. McCormick, Canandagua, sold to Kayla Stevens and Adrianna Vara De Valdes Creazzo, Massena $32,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.52 acres, 13 W. Main St., Robert G. Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Brain Building Enterprise LLC, Norfolk $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 6 of Saidels Valley Drive Extension, Erin M. Navarrete, Gouverneur, sold to Jordy Cudhea and Nicole Cudhea, Gouverneur $139,000
Town of Fine: 0.2 acres, part of lot 82 of subdivision of West Half of the Scriba Township, Catherine N. Cullen, individuall and as surviving tenant by the entirety of Joseph F. Cullen, Redwood, sold to Ryan A. Cullen, Boston, Mass. $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 6 acres, from center of inside road leading from Ogdensburg to Waddington about 1/4 mile easterly from Keystone Road, Emily Green, Lisbon, individually and as surviving tenant by the entirety, sold to Knollwood Farm LLC, Lisbon $13,000
Town of Hopkinton: 16.55 acres, Fletcher Road, Curran Development Corporation, Massena, sold to Todd Boutwell and Nedra Boutwell, Bomoseen, Vt. $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 and 19 Kent Street, G&J Campeau Enterprise LLC, Raymondville, sold to Shawn C. Rowe and Elisabeth A. Rowe, Massena $59,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 26, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 100 foot by 139 foot lot, County Route 38, Dean Pearson, Massena, and Michael Harney, Ogdensburg, sold to Cole McCullen, Norfolk $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: 1 acre, Barney Street at southeast corner of parcel of land conveyed by Mary T. Hewitt to Roy E. Hilts and Ada A. Hilts, John T. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Heather M. Donaldson, Gouverneur $52,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 104 and 105 on Murdock Street, Preston’s Addition, Rebecca J. Branchau Besaw, Charleston, West Va., sold to Bonnie B. Holdings LLC, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Stockholm: 33.05 acres, westerly county route 49, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., sold to Christopher K. Wentzel and Sarah E. Jolley, DeKalb $22,500
Town of Stockholm: 2.98 acres, north of County Road 54 at intersection with easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael V. Stagliano, Marcy A. Phelps-Hand and John Hand, Auburn, sold to Merle H. Martin and Brooke E. Martin, Winthrop $5,000
Town of Hammond: 88.57 acres, southwesterly side of Ireland Road, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Donald A. Ceresoli Sr. $110,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Woodley Way, Russo Irrevocable Family Trust by Andrew Kenyon Russo, trustee, and Thomas B. Riggs, trustee, Pensacola, Fla., sold to Thomas W. Way, Stafford, Va., and Wendy Way, Rush $25,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 196 Woodley Way, Thomas Wellington Way, Stafford, Va., Wendy Marie Way, Rush, and Robert J. Way, Webster, sold to David A. Way, Webster $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.17 acres, in block 327, lot 9 and southerly half of lot 7, Steven E. Davidson Sr. and Kimberly J. Davidson, Ogdensburg, sold to Carol A. Rolfe, Ogdensburg $39,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 8 in block 38 in Ford Mansion House Property, Garry M. Gascon and CindyLu Gascon, Cranberry Lake, sold to Adam M. Gascon, Ogdensburg $54,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in block 71, bounded on the north by Lafayette Street, on the east by Elizabeth Street, on the south by Jersey Avenue and on the west by Franklin Street, Lisa Pyskadlo-Phillips, Troy, and Edward Ashton, Morganton, N.C., sold to Christine E. Claxton and Jan E. Jones, Ogdensburg $22,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4 acres, part of lot 4 of the Harison Tract, Lorna M. Webb and Paula J. Eschmann, Canton, sold to Emma L. Crowell and Naomi R. Crowell, Canton $13,500
