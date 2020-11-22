Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 5:
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 337 Arlington St., Pominville Properties LLC, Glenfield, sold to Jeffery L. Hirsch, Croghan $79,000
Town of LeRay: 0.53 acres, 29580/584 Maple St., Shawn Sprague, Worcester, Mass., as administrator of the Lee W. Sprague estate, sold to Jenna M. Lovejoy, Fort Drum $65,720
Village of West Carthage: 0.69 acres, 25 Bridge St., Matthew T. Willis, Wade, N.C., sold to Stacy Rowe, Lowville $164,000
Town of LeRay: 6.65 acres, 29553 County Route 46, Jose A. Carrasquillo Pagan and Nancy M. Carrasquillo, Evans Mills, sold to Jeremiah E. Kahler and John F. Rogers Jr., Carthage $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.5 acres, 234 Paddock St., BBVA USA, Birmingham, Ala., sold to Anthony Neddo, Watertown $182,000
Town of Henderson: 0.91 acres, County Route 72, Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor, sold to Cameron Fish and Paulette Fish, Annapolis, Md. $40,000
Town of Clayton: Three parcels: 1) 5.9 acres, Bluff Island, 2) 5 acres, 15179/231 Bluff Island, 3) 2.9 acres, Bluff Island, Picton LLC, Naples, Fla., sold to Bluff House LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. $1,600,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 111 S. Hamilton St., Teresa Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas, sold to Jessica V. Jackson and Paul Rhone, Watertown $149,350
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 124 N. Hamilton St., Heather Trainham, Watertown, sold to Melissa Hutchins, Watertown $85,900
Village of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 418 Webb St., Ronald N. Duford, Clayton, sold to Ronald N. Duford Jr. and Katherine Duford, Clayton $30,000
Town of Theresa: 0.3 acres, Island in Grass Lake, Michael Donovan and Renee Donovan, Redwood, sold to Robert C. West, Theresa, and Wanda L. West, Rodman $13,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.69 acres, 25916 Liberty Ave., Charles Erling Thompson, Watertown, sold to Kendra R. Black, Watertown $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 6:
Town of Alexandria: 0.16 acres, 48268/48272 Hibbard Point Road, Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Laura I. Coles, sold to Community Bank N.A., Olean $60,416
Town of Philadelphia: 5.4 acres, 34552/34572 U.S. Route 11, Walter D. Moyer and Cynthia S. Moyer, Philadelphia, sold to Silver Line Estate LLC, Philadelphia $63,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 127 Stuart St., Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Kavon Mason, Watertown $35,000
Village of Carthage: 1.36 acres, 975 West St., Joseph Vigliotti II and Laura B. Vigliotti, Carthage, sold to Sandra J. Hill, Carthage $165,000
Village of Carthage: 0.57 acres, 1010 West St., Amjad G. Sheikh and Nayyar Sheikh, Irving, Texas, sold to Frederick Brotherton, Carthage $84,800
Village of Chaumont: 2.11 acres, 27655 County Route 179, Lars N. Zetterstrom and Erin K. Zetterstrom, Friendswood, Texas, sold to Jason Anthony Rodriguez, Oswego $210,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.53 acres, 37314 County Route 25, Anna D’Agostino, Antwerp, sold to Shane Calhoun and Tina M. Calhoun, Three Mile Bay $103,600
Town of Ellisburg: 0.84 acres, 5809 U.S. Route 11, Katlynn-Rose E. Murray, Adams, sold to Brandon Scott Bancroft, Adams $84,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.23 acres, 36713 Maloney Road, Nancy A. Scobell, East Syracuse, sold to Heidi Scobell and George A. Scobell III, Gainesville, Va. $250,000
Village of Carthage: 0.24 acres, 720 Elm St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn. $45,000
Town of Lyme: 0.59 acres, 4939 S. Shore Road Ext., Perry P. Peck and Barbara M. Peck, Fairport, sold to William J. Karhan, Ashburnham, Mass. $200,000
Village of Black River: 4.76 acres, 28910 State Route 3, Michael D. Symmes and Kristen A. Symmes, Casa Grande, Ariz., sold to Nataley L. Richardson and Andrew W. McFarland, Deferiet $180,500
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 113 Keyes Ave., Peter D. Young and Erin R. Young, Herndon, Va., sold to Cassidy Custis, Watertown $190,800
Town of LeRay: 0.34 acres, 21975 Admirals Walk, Allison L. Albers, Watertown, sold to Jerry P. Hosmer Jr., Watertown $122,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 9:
Town of Hounsfield: 1 acre, Cady Road, Sebastian R. Tubolino, Henderson, sold to Jon A. Hirschey and Katlyn M. Hirschey, Adams Center $21,500
Town of Wilna: 1.05 acres, 36251 County Route 36, Thelma M. Bancroft, Carthage, sold to Kenneth J. Bancroft III, Carthage, and Kenneth J. Bancroft IV, Albuquerque, N.M. $20,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.74 acres, 44 Riverside Drive, Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur $515,000
Village of Black River: 0.17 acres, 112 E. Remington St., Roy W. Richard Jr., Watertown, sold to Brett Real Estate Holdings LLC, Watertown $45,000
Village of Black River: 0.35 acres, 122 S. Main St., Michael G. Roberts, Copenhagen, sold to Sara N. Beard, Black River $149,000
Village of Theresa: 0.38 acres, 215 Mill St., Chad Martin, Carthage, sold to Kathleen Forbes, Antwerp $17,817
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 540 Stone St., Aaron Netto, Watertown, sold to Jason C. Stebbins, Dalton, N.H. $148,400
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 12.7 acres, East of Snell Road, 2) 12.7 acres, East of Snell Road, Paul Drake, Chaumont, sold to William Staie, Theresa $5,000
Town of Henderson: 0.13 acres, 12301 Elms E., Peter A. Moreau and Tande E. Moreau, The Woodlands, Texas, sold to John M. Gleason and Sara D. Gleason, Sackets Harbor $146,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.2 acres, 2806 Martin Drive, Laurie A. Cornelia, Watertown, sold to Francis W. Estes, Irwin, Pa. $110,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.71 acres, 45877 Barnette Road, Russell Raymond Schroth, Alexandria Bay and Steven Walter Schroth, Northumberland, Pa., sold to Daniel J. Rogers, Syracuse $150,000
Town of Theresa: 1.12 acres, Pool Road, Brian F. Martin and Penny L. Martin, Hilton, sold to James A. Rolle Jr. and Lichia M. Rolle, Theresa $5,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 97 acres, 33950 Hanson Bridge Road, 2) 9 acres, Southwest of Hanson Bridge Road, Thomas J. Serrao, as trustee of the Pauline A. Serrao Irrevocable Trust, Syracuse, sold to Garrett Oaster, Glenville, Pa. $170,000
Village Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 5 Market St., 5 Market LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to Timothy J. Wagoner, Alexandria Bay $145,000
City of Watertown: 0.52 acres, 419 Spindle Lane, James R. Widrick and Cynthia E. Widrick, Watertown, sold to Selene Nguyen and Quang Do, Watertown $395,000
Town of Clayton: 1.6 acres, 12671 Riverside Acres Lane, David J. Mammoser and Nancy C. Askin, as executors of the John A. Hillwig estate, Clayton, sold to James Nyce and Katherine Nyce, Pennsburg, Pa. $700,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 10:
Village of Black River: 0.48 acres, 156 N. Main St., Barry W. Ryle, Oswego and Holly M. Ryle, Croghan, sold to Krista E. Begnell and Jaelle A. Begnell, Fort Drum $205,000
Town of Champion: 1.68 acres, 18200 Switzer Road, Andrew Edward Vlasak Jr., Ruffs Dale, Pa., sold to David T. Sullivan and Shellie Sullivan, Watertown $128,857
Town of Champion: 0.67 acres, 32410 State Route 3, Karen L. Glick, Carthage, sold to Richard A. Garcia, Carthage $288,500
Village of Chaumont: 0.41 acres, 27702/704 Water St., Judith Phinney, Phoenix, Ariz., sold to Thomas A. DeCarlo, Franklin, Mass. $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 628 Bronson St., Christopher L. Kampnich and Monica C. Kampnich, Croghan, sold to Kasie Grace Sherburne, Watertown $92,500
Town of Henderson: 0.27 acres, 11776 Ramsey Shores E., William P. Griffith and Deborah S. Griffith, Henderson, sold to Roger C. Gartz and Constance L. Gartz, as trustees of the Gartz Revocable Living Trust, Los Alamos, N.M. $120,000
Village of Glen Park: 1.43 acres, 726 Main St., Dominic M. Rondinelli, Riverview, Fla., sold to Jacob D. Bender and Meghan R. Bender, Grovetown, Ga. $263,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1 acre, 4750 Church Road, Alice C. Booth, Pierrepont Manor, sold to Crystal J. Woodworth, Adams $120,000
Town of Theresa: 0.8 acres, 44744 Green Island, Patrick O. White, East Syracuse, sold to Timothy Busler and Kelly Busler, Theresa $141,600
Town of Hounsfield: 2.4 acres, 18033 County Route 75, John M. Randall, Sackets Harbor, sold to Edwin Munoz Lamos and Jody Munoz-Perry, Oneida $235,000
Town of Champion: 0.8 acres, 32121 Wilton Road, Gregory A. Eddy and Alicia A. Eddy, Carthage, sold to Steven W. York and Lacey M. York, Wahiawa, Hawaii $240,000
Town of Lyme: 0.19 acres, 8703 State Park Road, Jean C. Decker, Wilkes Barre, Pa., sold to Shawn L. Albro and Erin K. Welch-Albro, Three Mile Bay $50,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.51 acres, 25072 State Route 37, Gloria J. Catania, Watertown, sold to Ryan S. DeVries and Jillian E. DeVries, Yelm, Wash. $260,000
Town of Watertown: 0.4 acres, 20611 Weaver Road, Jennifer L. Vincent and Patrick M. Vincent, Watertown, sold to James Smith and Elizabeth Bauer, Amherst $150,000
Town of Lyme: 1.59 acres, 8551 County Route 125, Arcangela Cavise, McLean, Va., and Leonard L. Cavise, Chicago, Ill., as executors of the Rosalie P. Cavise estate, sold to Christine Tiger, Cape Vincent $89,000
Town of LeRay: 1.02 acres, 24849 Sanford Corners Road, Andrew J. Creps, Fort Eustis, Va., sold to Elaine O. Ambrose, Mannsville $170,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.35 acres, 16 Rock St., Bradley J. Wareing and Tiffany Y. Wareing, Scottsdale, Ariz., sold to Ronald Infarinato and Barbara Infarinato, Rochester $94,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.17 acres, Tassone Drive, Young A. Kim, Central Square, as executor of the Carmen A. Giamartino estate, sold to Enrico Fabrizi and Rene M. Fabrizi, Liverpool $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 12:
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 44008 Church St., Gary L. Williamson and Therese E. Williamson, Natural Bridge, sold to Travis Intorcia and Jade Intorcia, Natural Bridge $23,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 627 Emerson St., Charles H. Smith III, Oswego, as executor of the Mary L. Frable estate, sold to Timothy W. Smith, Watertown $0
Town of Rutland: 6.3 acres, 20777 Miser Road, John W. Relyea, Boones Mill, Va., and David M. Adams, North Syracuse, sold to K2 Towers II LLC, Chagrin Falls, Ohio $60,000
Town of Adams: 15.04 acres, 10204/210 County Route 77, U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to Adam Beshures, Adams $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 1 acre, Bullhead Bay Road, Richard K. Champney, Alexandria Bay, sold to Elmhurst Enterprises LLC, Victor $23,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.17 acres, 28086 Stony Point Road, Marion J. Metzar, Johnson City, sold to Bremar Holdings LLC, Montgomery $151,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.55 acres, 20800 County Route 189, Calvin C. Johnson and Dianna C. Johnson, Lorraine, sold to Christi Dee Johnson, Brownville $166,000
Village of Brownville: 0.19 acres, 113 Potter Ave., Jaclyn M. Wilson, Brownville, sold to Ricardo A. Soto-Nieves and Stephanie Arroyo, Fort Drum $162,000
Town of Watertown: 0.95 acres, 20699 State Route 12F, Esther M. Branche, Watertown, and Russell E. Branch, Arden, N.C., sold to Opal Development LLC, Watertown $150,000
Town of Pamelia: 29.84 acres, State Route 12, Julie A. McIntosh, Dexter, Laurie J. Davis, Dexter, Paula J. Busa, Chittenango, and Amy J. Lennon, South Daytona, Fla., as trustees of the William A. and Evelyn L. Lennon Trust, sold to Gary E. Rowe, Watertown, and Mark Sachetti, Watertown $30,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.11 acres, 207 Edmund St., Peter B. Kirschmann and Anne T. Kirschmann, as trustees of the Kirschmann Revocable Trust, Marion, Mass., sold to Ingrid Anne Kirschmann, Sackets Harbor $150,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.2 acres, 6418 County Route 78, Lee G. Hunter, Palmyra, as executor of the Marlene M. Hunter estate, sold to Gregory Harmych and Heather Harmych, Sandy Creek $75,000
Village of Clayton: 0.45 acres, 730 Graves St., George A. Hinerth, Clayton, sold to Mark P. Nowak, Clayton $159,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 28:
Town of Croghan: 5793 Swiss Road, Carlton F. Zehr, sold to Lane H. Zehr $135,000
Town of Denmark: Doran Road, Ronald C. LaVancha, sold to Michael Grandjean $227,000
Town of Diana: 7875 Marshey Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Sharon M. Swem $1
Town of Greig: 6156 School House Road, Penny Ames, sold to Paula Mooney $1
Town of Greig: 7866 Middle Road, Lawrence J. O’Neill, sold to James Nostrant $57,000
Town of Lowville: State Route 12, Thomas L. Stanton, sold to Hometown Businesses LLC $190,000
Town of Osceola: 3064 Potter Road, Andrew Fulton, sold to John Rosier $75,900
Town of Pinckney: 1110 State Route 177, Jon I. Yaeger, sold to Donald Joseph Dunlap $57,500
Town of Turin: Ward Road, Paula G. Terranova, sold to Matthew J. Dombrowski $1
Village of Lyons Falls: 3851 Fulton St., Ray E. Clark, sold to Shane Rogers $1,500
Town of West Turin: Smith Road, Barbara Lasher, sold to Robert Prockup $10,000
Town of West Turin: 4228 Michigan Mills Road, Mary A. O’Brien, sold to Matthew T. Barrows $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 29:
Town of Croghan: 10103 Second Road, Andy P. Noftsier, sold to Rodney T. Wolff $115,000
Village of Castorland: 5113 Climax St., Narinderjit Bhatti, sold to Cameron M. Boliver $32,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Murphy Road, George Poore, sold to Dustin L. Post $1
Town of New Bremen: 9042 State Route 812, Milton E. Lehman, sold to Cynthia J. Schneider $105,000
Town of Watson: 6863 McPhilmy Road, Susan J. Thisse, sold to Steven D. Dunn $5,000
Town of West Turin: 4104 Michigan Mills Road, Vincent Sanfilippo, sold to Jeffrey T. Blenker $70,000
Town of West Turin: 3409 Mackay Road, Anita L. Bray, sold to George E. Miller $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 30:
Town of Croghan: Oswegatchie River, Roger Roch, sold to Justin Terrillion $70,000
Town of Leyden: State Route 12, Charles McIntyre, sold to Timothy A. Mathis $66,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Town Line Road, Frank Mellace, sold to Molly F. Malone $29,900
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 1:
Village of Turin: 4142 State Route 26, D’Ambrosi Irrevocable Trust, sold to Justin Mahar $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 2:
Town of Greig: 6319 Partridgeville Road, Jeffrey L. Nowicki, sold to Perry L. Fick $179,900
Town of Lowville: 7299 Rice Road, Michael P. Schneider, sold to Eric Tristan Quina $260,000
Town of Pinckney: 9595 Whitesville Road, Anthony M. Neddo, sold to Justin Runkles $15,500
Town of West Turin: Michigan Mills Road, Harry E. Ohlson estate, sold to James R. Maloney $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 31, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 0.51 acres, beginning on Regan Road from intersection with Route 11, Rebecca A. LaPage, Potsdam, sold to Jessica D. Royal, Potsdam $134,000
Town of Canton: 0.322 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Prospect Street west from northwesterly bounds of State Street, Stephen M. Putman, Canton; and Marcia Putman, Canton, sold to Scott A. Earl and Amanda L. Earl, Colton $215,000
Town of Hermon: 1 acre, middle third of township 4 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Reggie Tschorn, Arlington, Vt., sold to Brian J. Mead and Kathleen M. Mead, Baldwinsville $196,000
Village of Edwards: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly corner of parcel owned by Robert E. Bullock to margin of Maple Avenue, Michael J. Petrie, Edwards, sold to Amanda Wood, Gouverneur $35,000
Town of Hammond: 0.8 acres, beginning at northwest side of a dirt road and northeast corner of parcel, Derek K. Vogel and Jacqueline Vogel, Bangor, Pa., sold to Seth N. Eyer and Megan W. Eyer, Millville, Pa. $568,000
Town of Macomb: 0.3 acres, beginning on bank of southeast shoreline of Black Lake and in northeast line of lands conveyed to Robert M. Appleby and Barbara B. Appleby, Veronica C. Badini, Easton, Pa.; and Frank L. Yarnell, Easton, Pa., sold to Richard M. Arend and Marsha Arend, New Haven, Vt. $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 11 and 12 in block 69 on map made by G.A. Tate, William M. Bruyere and Marianne T. Bruyere, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeanette Baca Espinosa and Javier Carlos Limon Rodriguez, Ogdensburg $138,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on East Hatfield Street and Bayley Road, Terry E. Dubray, Massena; Sharon M. Derouchie, Massena; and Sandra C. Marrin, Massena, sold to Mayfred H. Serguson, Massena $70,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.85 acres, in lot 50, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Colton-Pierrepont Road at intersection of Colton-Pierrepont Town Line, Patricia L. Exware and Daryl J. Exware, Potsdam, sold to Rebecca Lapage, Potsdam $98,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 1, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5 in block 337, bounded in the north by Knox Street and in the east by Pleasant Avenue, Murl W. Hogle, Ogdensburg, sold to Joyce Leduc, Ogdensburg $43,000
Village of Canton: 0.758 acres, 46 East Main Street, Gregory N. Cornell, Canton, sold to Christopher C. Robinson and Sunhee Sohn-Robinson, Hannawa Falls; and Nicholas J. Brino, Albany $400,000
Town of Fowler: 1.01 acres, beginning in north bounds of Piney River Road from southeast corner of lands of Gregory J. Ayen, Dale H. Jackson and Debra J. Jackson, Gouverneur, sold to Shane E. Carr and Amber L. Carr, Gouverneur $90,000
Town of Lisbon: 4.15 acres, in subdivision lot 4 in great lot 6 of Tibbits Tract, Clayton J. Besaw and Rebecca J. Branchau-Besaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Randy S. Beeson, Ogdensburg $135,000
Village of Heuvelton: 0.698 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of Washington Street at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Arthur D. Duvall, Kenneth L. Carlton and Karen L. Carlton, Heuvelton, sold to Nicholas A. Scott, Blythe, Calif. $110,000
Town of Canton: 53.72 acres, 315 Pink School Road, Joseph A. Elsaesser as trustee of Joseph A. Elsaesser Living Trust, Chippewa Lake, Ohio, sold to David J. Marion and Heidi M. Marion, Binghamton $38,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, at intersection of northerly bounds of Trippany Road with easterly bounds of Rivercrest Terrace, Lindsey R. Kennedy, Massena, sold to Matthew Perry and Aubrey Czajkowski, Massena $235,000
Town of Parishville: 2 acres, in lot 29 of Township 13 of Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Michele L. Earle and Chad A. Coffey, Potsdam, sold to Edward T. Browne and Angela C. Browne, Geneva $130,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 16, house 17, Malby Avenue, in block 102 on Map E-9439-1, Nicholas C. Lazarchuck, Carteret, N.J.; and Nathan R. Lazarchuck, Watertown, sold to Leon J. Giroux and Alice A. Girourx, Winthrop $70,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 in block B on Final Plat Map 1, Springdale Division of Urban Estates Section of Village of Massena, Kristine E. Layo, individually and as surviving spouse of Albert F. Layo, Massena, sold to Paul R. Castanier, Massena $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 53 Pine Street, David Labelle, Massena, sold to Michael Mcconaha, Massena $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.33 acres, easterly of Rosseel Street in block 262, Gertrude Barry, Versailles, Ky., individually and as administratrix of estate of Richard H. Barry, Fountain Valley, Calif.; and Donald E. Barry, individually, Adams Center, sold to Charles D. and Geraldine E. Mcgowan, Ogdensburg $6,250
Town of Lawrence: 32.8 acres, Swiss number 404800, tax map 45.002-2-3, Ryan Gibson, Parishville, sold to Nathaniel David Burnett, North Lawrence $24,500
City of Ogdensburg: 1.33 acres, easterly of Rosseel Street in block 262, beginning in southerly corner of lot 7 of Beaver Brook subdivision, Gertrude Barry, Versailles, Ky., individually and as administratrix of estate of Richard H. Barry; and Donald E. Barry, individually, Adams Center, sold to Jacob E. Thornton and Brittany L. Thornton $6,250
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: lot 8 in block 6, corner of Knox and Grant Streets; and Parcel 2: lot 11 in block 5, Rosseel Street, Tracee F. Lago, Ogdensburg, sold to Jody M. FitzGerald, Waddington $53,000
Town of Russell: parcel, beginning at northeast corner of Samuel Basford tract, to highway in southerly direction, George E. Lindenmayer, surviving joint tenant of Gretchen E. Sackett, Canton, sold to Linda M. Kotz, Baldwinsville; George E. Kotz Jr., DeKalb Junction; Karen S. Crandall, Cicero; and Laura J. Kotz, Ogdensburg $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 2, 2020:
Town of Fine: 1.807 acres, beginning on northerly street margin of Lake Road from intersection of easterly margin of Colby Street, Robert P. Tebo III and Virginia Tebo, Star Lake, sold to Beth J. Woods and Jason P. Hanley, Newton Falls $190,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.85 acres, 466 Elliott Road, Douglas Matthew Sr. and Darlene Matthews, Hermon, sold to Mark Cochran and Kelly Munson, Norwood $7,000
Village of Gouverneur: 1 acre, beginning at southeast corner of Orrin Wilson’s lot on Fowler Road, William S. Davidson, Cason City, Nev, executor of last will and testament of John D. Davidson, sold to Bryan R. Gotham, Sackets Harbor $60,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.549 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Hillcrest Drive at northeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of J. Patrick Turbett, Frances T. Morton, Lafayette, La., sold to Nadine Samuels, West Orange, N.J. $137,000
Village of Canton: 0.3 acres, 63 Court Street, Kathryn L. Liscum, Canton, sold to Kathryn Allen, Akron $143,000
Town of Madrid: 0.5 acres, number 48 of lots laid out on Grasse River, mile square 80, Maureen V. Kelly and F. Howard Kelly, executors of last will and testament of Catherine M. Kelly, sold to Lauris C. Kelly and Patricia C. Kelly, Potsdam $153,060
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 2, 3, part of lots 6, 7 and 9 in block 447 on 1925 Official Map, Diane B. Clark and Donald F. Clark as trustees of The Clark Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to William C. Snyder and Tonya L. Snyder, Ogdensburg $185,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, 90 Grove Street, Ronald Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Nothern View Properties LLC, Gouverneur $48,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 6 in block 260A, bounded southerly by Spruce Street and westerly by Nevin Street, Michele F. Bennett, Ogdensburg, sold to Kristi-Ann Lyga, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of mile square 4 in fourth range, beginning on Grasser River at northwest corner of lot owned by Jerry Cotter and Jessie F. Cotter, John M. Cougler and Ashley B. Cougler, Canton, sold to Grady Harrington and Caryn Harrington, Canton $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 3, 2020:
Village of Waddington: Parcel, lot 10 on Grass Street, bounded southerly by lot 12, Millard Rogers, Waddington, sold to Jeffrey L. Mott, Waddington; and Anna E. Snell, Potsdam $58,000
Town of Massena: 0.344 acres, part of the southerly third of lot 8 in tract N, beginning on town line road, Richard Arquiett and Sally Arquiett, Massena, sold to Joseph P. Fath and Lynn S. Fath, East Durham $40,000
Town of Colton: Parcel 1: Part of section 14 in township 10 beginning in easterly or inland boundary line of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation lands; and Parcel 2: Northeasterly of Higley Flow Resercoir on Racquette River, Neil St. Andrews Jr. and Robin St. Andrews, Colton, sold to Jeffrey N. St. Andrews and Christine L. St. Andrews, Canton $302,000
Town of Parishville: 4.91 acres, beginning on West Parishville Road at northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of James T. Emburey and Bonnie Emburey, Chad A. Moore, Colton; and Randy D. Moore, Colton, sold to Gregory L. Emburey and VickiJo S. Emburey, Potsdam $5,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.06 acres, 33 South Gordon Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Brian Kalina, Gouverneur $32,000
Town of Macomb: 0.77 acres, part of lot 18 of Sylvester Gilber share of Redington Tract between State Road and Hickory Lake, Mark A. Gazin, trustee of Gazin Family Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Ryan L. Matice and Brittany A. Matice, Gouverneur $29,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.503 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 37 at most southerly corner of lands conveyed by Robin C. TenEyck and Robert W. TenEyck, Jacqueline LeMieux Love, Ogdensburg; and Scott Love, Beaufort, S.C., sold to Mitchel Barber, Ogdensburg $44,000
Town of Louisville: 0.19 acres, parcel 8503, Thomas J. Norton, Richmond, Va.; Julia M. Page, Montepelier, Vt.; James B. Norton, Massena; and Lola M. Norton, Massena, sold to James Farrell and Christine Farrell, Denver, Colo. $130,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.39 acres, beginning on Grantville Road southerly of intersection of curve, James W. Farrell and Frances M. Farrell, Denver, Colo., sold to Jeffrey D. Roote and Anne C. Root, Massena $94,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 1, block 314 on “Map 1 - West Massena, Inc.,” James M. Ralston II, Massena; Tracey A. Ralson, Smyrna; and Larraine A. Farella, Syracuse, sold to Paul D. Brownell, Massena $72,500
Town of Gouverneur: 50.5 acres, beginning on Depeyster Road on line of E. Tinney lot, Raymond A. Delair, Gouverneur; and Pearl J. Delair, Gouverneur, sold to Tammy R. Hainey, Gouverneur $48,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.86 acres, beginning on Ogdensburg-Waddington Road at intersection of westerly line of river lot 22, Trudy Elaine Caswell-Ryan, Waddington; Tina Nonnie Caswell, Endicott; Troy Remington Caswell, Ballston Spa; and Sue E. Caswell, Waddington, sold to Johnae H. Fernandez as trustee of W&N Valler Family Trust 1 U/A, Ellicottville $99,000
Town of Morristown: 1.5 acres, beginning at intersection of northwest highway boundary of Route 37 and division line established by boundary line agreement dated Sept. 15, 1995, Heather Smith Easton, River Falls, Wis.; Emily Benedict Easton, Stillwater, Minn.; and Benjamin Newell Easton, Stillwater, Minn., sold to Eileen Jarrett, New York City $375,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning in center of Horseshoe Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of John J.A. Miller, Marion Cline, individually and as administrator of estate of Robert J. Cline, Ogdensburg; and Aimee Barney, individually, Norfolk; and Shane Cline, individually, North Lawrence, sold to Michael F. Loucks, Ogdensburg $14,500
