Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 18:
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 359 Pawling St., Scott Daniels, Bordentown, N.J., sold to Zachary Riley, Fort Drum $ 164,900
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 628 Mundy St., Nevin Parish and Sarah Sarkin-Parish, Watertown, sold to David Alexander J. Duran and Phoebe Mattoon, APO AE $159,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.12 acres, 26007 State Route 37, George W. Dudo, Antwerp, sold to Shane M. Dudo, Watertown $360,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 407 S. Hamilton St., William Mothersell, Adams, sold to Karin Larrimore, Copenhagen $109,000
Town of Clayton: 2 acres, May Irwin Road, Christopher E. Williams, Marcy, sold to Cory Meckle and Carly Meckle and John Grishaber and Jill Grishaber, addresses not listed $28,000
Town of LeRay: 1.1 acres, 29951 State Route 37, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lansing, Mich., sold to Carrie Whitmore and Scott Whitmore, LaFargeville $45,000
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, 20485 State Route 411, James R. Eichhorn and Melissa M. Eichhorn, LaFargeville, sold to Anna Rascoe, Watertown $205,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 112 St. Mary St., Joan E. Pellikka, Moravia, sold to Jonathan E. Villarreal and Emily Aleman, Evans Mills $105,000
Town of LeRay: 0.37 acres, 21960 Admirals Walk, Emily E. McNulty, Watertown, sold to Christopher A. Baker, Watertown $144,000
Town of Rutland: 5.52 acres, 20262 Ball Road, Dorothea Keating, Black River, sold to Zachary J. Smith, Black River $169,950
Village of Brownville: 0.46 acres, 222 St. Lawrence Ave. W., Jeffrey M. Cox, Brownville and Barbara L. Cox, Gloucester, Mass., sold to Adam Edward Delorey and Michelle Lynn Delorey, Fort Drum $270,000
Village of Adams: 0.31 acres, 56 Wardwell St., Warren L. Denny and Mary E. Denny, Adams Center, sold to Ellen Discioscia, Gloversville $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 19:
Town of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.71 acres, 17905 U.S. Route 11, Donna L. Hodkinson, Watertown, sold to Ericberto Moreno Morales, Fort Drum $164,000
Town of Champion: 25.29 acres, 22075 Constitution Drive, LC Real Estate Properties LLC, Watertown and Carthage, sold to Carthage Area Hospital Inc., Carthage $0
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.31 acres, 498 S. Market St., Lynn Rolfe, Cape Vincent, sold to Robert King and Michele King, Hilton $54,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 1102 Boyd St., City of Watertown, sold to ICA 6 LLC, Marietta $3,462
Town of Clayton: 2.64 acres, State Route 12, Robert W. Cantwell Jr. and Donna L. Cantwell, Clayton, sold to Boathouse Marine LLC, Clayton $50,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.01 acres, Waddingham Road, Andre G. Toutant Jr., Evans Mills, sold to Dylan C. Thomas, Evans Mills $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 20:
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 316 Mullin St., Alicia M. Lendon, Watertown, sold to Cammie L. Knollman, Sackets Harbor $177,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.37 acres, 1551 Columbia St., Stephen J. Dykes, Chesapeake, Va., sold to John P. Roberts and Heather C. Roberts, Clarksville, Tenn. $230,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1221 Myrtle Ave., Bruce W. Grable and Diane Grable, Pawleys Island, S.C., sold to Tyler Grable, Watertown $195,000
Town of Pamelia: Unknown acres, 23313 State Route 12 and 23339 State Route 12, Cornwell Crossing LLC, Rochester, sold to Love’s Travel Stops & County Stores Inc., Oklahoma City, Okla. $1,300,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 804 Superior St., Richard C. Dorr, Watertown, sold to Chad Schermerhorn and Courtney Schermerhorn, LaFargeville $94,500
Town of Brownville: 10.29 acres, Middle Road, Peter DiCosmo, Mountainside, N.J., sold to Fritz Lee Dickerson IV, Middletown, Pa. $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 386 Pawling St., Moet Properties Ltd., New York, sold to Caitlin Nichols and Matthew Nichols, Fort Campbell, Ky. $146,000
Town of Champion: 1.43 acres, 34804 Jackson II Road, Michael Bellotte and Barbara J. Bellotte, Ozark, Ala., sold to Ben J. Creek and Amy L. Creek, Fort Drum $329,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 21:
Towns of Orleans and Alexandria: Three parcels: Orleans: 1) 6.1 acres, State Route 12; 2) 5.2 acres, 42980 State Route 12; Alexandria: 3) 0.88 acres, 43540 State Route 12, Cerow Properties LLC, Alexandria, sold to Jeffers Adventures LLC, Clayton $1,592,663
Village of Carthage: 0.43 acres, 734 West End Ave., Bernard R. Radke Sr., Carthage, sold to Lillian M. Buck, Carthage $0
Town of Champion: 5 acres, 35366 N. Lake Road, Christopher S. Weber and Honeykarl A. Weber, Westlake Village, Calif., sold to Curtis A. Dather and Brianna M. Dather, Copenhagen $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 519 Leray St., Edward David Habeeb, Wirtz, Va. and Cynthia Habeeb Bufalini, Watertown, sold to NNY Equities LLC, Watertown $62,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.2 acres, 310 N. Morgia Drive, Theodora Ann Baytos, Sackets Harbor, sold to Bruce M. Morgia and Sarah K. Morgia, Watertown, and Timothy Keegan, Johnstown $169,000
City of Watertown: 1.37 acres, 650 State St., 650 State Street LLC, Watertown, sold to Advocate Hostels Holding Inc., Malone $625,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.32 acres, 176 Lee St., David Wiley and Sharon Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to Todd R. Sheffield, Cape Vincent $215,000
Town of Watertown: 5.67 acres, 18840 Woodruff Settlement Road,Thomas E. Knudsen and Jill A. Knudsen, Wesley Chapel, Fla., sold to Virginia K. Sherrill and Hannah E. Sherrill, Watertown $301,500
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 329 Clay St., Steven Scheel and Tammy Scheel, Evans Mills, sold to Doretha Seabrook, Watertown $22,000
Town of LeRay: 15 acres, U.S. Route 11, Columbia Leray LLC, Albany, sold to Lundy Development & Property Management LLC, Watertown $244,714
Village of Deferiet: 0.17 acres, 31 Wilna Ave., Kristy Guerin, Copenhagen, sold to Karla Noftsier, Black River $95,600
Town of Cape Vincent: A portion of a parcel on County Route 4, subdivided as follows: 1) 1.97 acres, Lot 11; 2) 2.27 acres, Lot 12; 3) 5.33 acres, Lot 13, Judith V. Green, Clayton, sold to Gregory E. Calhoun and Jennifer A. Calhoun, Clayton $25,000
Town of Wilna: 0.29 acres, 38770 State Route 3, Vickie Brotherton, Carthage, sold to Christopher Kluza, Philadelphia $170,000
Town of Rutland: 3 acres, 27531-27533 Cramer Road, Gianaco LLC, Watertown, sold to Allen L. McBroom, Watertown $10,000
Town of Adams: 1.95 acres, County Route 76, Timothy B. Clark and Nickol M. Hughes Clark, Adams Center, sold to Dylan Widrick and Abigail Curinga, Watertown $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 1:
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Gateway Properties & Associates, sold to Levi Mathis $30,00
Town of Leyden: 1523 New Road, John W. Trenham, sold to Paul Hrim $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 2:
Town of Diana: 14309 Pearl St., Loretta Hall, sold to Scottie Todd $45,633
Town of Leyden: 2151 State Route 12D, Jerry E. Perrin estate, sold to Tyler C. Martin $50,000
Village of Lowville: 7574 S. State St., Conifer Bateman Associates, sold to Gouverneur Lowville Housing Development Fund Corporation $838,285
Town of Lyonsdale: Pearl Street, Harland Brown, sold to Michael Hurilla $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 3:
Town of Diana: Foster Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to KKTL Enterprises LLC $79,900
Town of Greig: 5545 Pine Wood Drive, Jeffrey S. Shambo, sold to Tyler W. Roggie $35,000
Town of Harrisburg: Woodbattle Road, Howard M. Beyer, sold to Tug Hill LLC $59,700
Village of Lowville: 7673 E. State St., Richard B. Hulbert, sold to Gina S. Garito $1
Town of New Bremen: Van Amber Road, Donald J. Campany estate, sold to Michael J. Bush Jr. $16,000
Town of New Bremen: 8155 Number Four Road, Randall McNally, sold to George D. Higgs Jr. $354,900
Town of New Bremen: 7451 Snell Road, David M. Gracey, sold to Jeremiah J. Gracey $525,000
Town of Watson: 7939 Stony Lake Road, William A. Pressley III, sold to David J. McCloskey $130,000
Town of Watson: 6362 Pine Cone Lane, CSJ Raible Irrevocable Trust, sold to Chad Hetherley $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 4:
Village of Copenhagen: Washington Street, Peter T. Jones, sold to DeVere Rumble $4,000
Town of Martinsburg: Gardner Road, Patricia A. Moser, sold to Derek Beyer $1
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 5:
Town of New Bremen: 8534 Artz Road, Fern Herzig, sold to Chad L. Pate $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 8:
Town of Diana: 14448 Reader Lane, Sheri L. Young, sold to Shelley M. Irish $1
Town of Lewis: 1999 Osceola Road, Helen Hall, sold to George E. Darling II $11
Village of Port Leyden: 7172 North St., Robert J. Cataldo, sold to Gordon McCall $20,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 8110 Moose River Road, Dustin C. Skiff, sold to Katrina Martin $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 9:
Town of Greig: 6408 S. Chases Lake Road, Michael L. Damiani, sold to Julie F. Cummings $360,000
Town of Montague: 1724 Gardner Road, Andrew W. Hart, sold to Dropout Marketing LLC $87,500
Village of Turin: 6444 E. Main St., Tim A. Tiger, sold to George E. Fox III $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 10:
Village of Croghan: 9836 State Route 812, Linda S. Montgomery, sold to Cody W. LaVancha $124,840
Town of Croghan: 4488 Old State Road, Lonnie J. Zehr, sold to Lyman Hart III Revocable Trust $55,000
Town of Croghan: 10441 Benoit Drive, James Seymour, sold to Jason R. Buckingham $98,000
Town of Croghan: 9929 High Falls Road, Robert G. Zehr, sold to George Zehr $270,466
Village of Castorland: 4936 State Route 410, Mackenzie A. Madore, sold to Andrew S. Halko $205,000
Village of Lowville: 7601 Church St., Stonemill Properties LLC, sold to Kelly R. Birchenough $145,500
Village of Constableville: 5908 John St., Sugar River Properties LLC, sold to Chad H. Luther $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 12:
Town of Denmark: 1717 Hayes Road, Eli D. Beiler, sold to Levi E. Stoltzfus $186,000
Town of Osceola: 2896 N. Osceola Road, Limestone Ridge LLC, sold to Kelly A. Drayer $24,900
Town of Turin: 5836 Main St., Joan Mae Skiff, sold to Pominville Irrevocable Trust $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 4, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 1.7 acres, off Tucker Terrace, John C. Lamb, Massena; and Scott J. Leffler, Massena, sold to Scott J. Leffler, Massena $2,000
Town of Colton: 30 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 56 at boundary of lands owned nor or formerly of International Paper, David E. Soderquist, Watertown, sold to Jordan W. McCormick and Amber J. Woods, Massena $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 715 Montgomery Street, Patrick L. McGill and Ann E. McGill, Ogdensburg, sold to Randall C. Gay, Norwood $127,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 2828 Route 11B, Timothy A. Reif, Brasher Falls, sold to Jonathan R. Jenkins and Taylor R. Jenkins, Hopkinton $42,500
Town of Pierrepont: 2.39 acres, 6320 County Route 24, John H. Churco and Bonnie S. Churco, Colton, sold to Randy S. Sherman and Margaret M. Sherman, Potsdam $169,000
Town of Canton: 0.81 acres, beginning in southeasterly margin of Pink School Road at northerly corner of property now or formerly of Harry Degroat, William Stevenson, Canton, sold to Thomas Schwahn, Madrid $1,000
Town of Madrid: 1.04 acres, 3963 County Route 14, Jay A. Terry, Harrisville, sold to Benjamin Sladewski, Renssealer Falls $170,000
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, 52, 54 Maple Street, Gerald F. Johnson and Doreen E. Johnson, Massena, sold to Frary Asset Management LLC, Ogdensburg $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 5, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 1 Riverside Parkway, F. Larry Danko, Massena; Gary J. Danko, San Francisco, Calif.; John E. Danko, Massena; Daniel P. Danko, Ruckersville, Va.; Kathryn Sue Hampton, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Patricia Ann Gilmer, Massena; and Joseph D. Danko, Waddington, sold to Lesley N. Collins and Krysta B. Collins, Brown Mills, N.J. $180,000
Town of Edwards: 9.4 acres, 246 County Route 19, Michael K. Toohey and Jennifer A. Toohey, Edwards, sold to Logan Toohey, Edwards $110,000
Town of Colton: 11.69 acres, 184 County Route 58, Michael A. Garlough, Lillington, N.C.; David S. Gately, Everett, Wash.; and Daniel E. Gately, Porters Corners, sold to Dale W. Hutchins and Patricia L. Hutchins, Canton $245,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.8 acres, 1613 Route 11, Carolyn A. Knowlton, Lycoming, executrix of the last will and testament of the late Bruce W. Knowlton, sold to Ethan and Sarah Eberly, Sidney $23,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 465 River Road East, Jonathan Frary and Emily Frary, Medfrod, N.J., sold to William R. Hentschel and Mary E. Hentschel, Niwot, Colo. $296,000
Town of Fowler: 16.084 acres, beginning in southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Vanderbilt Minerals LLC from St. Jo Minerals Corporation survey station number 5611, Vanderbilt Minerals LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Empire State Mines LLC, Gouverneur $54,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 711 Jefferson Avenue, Timothy J. Staie Jr. and Tina Chase, Ogdensburg, sold to Dustin Richard Harper, Ogdensburg $159,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of lot 6, block 3, beginning on southerly side of Rensselaer Street, Ronald J. Stiles, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Shane M. Booth and Samantha D. Booth, Rensselaer Falls $75,000
Town of Gouverneur: 20.02 acres, beginning on Battle Hill Road from northeastern corner of lands now or formerly of James W. Hadfield, Drew Backus, Lisbon, sold to Robert Law, Richville $6,000
Towns of Gouverneur and Hermon: Parcel 1: 29.5 acres, off Little Brant Road, Town of Gouverneur; Parcel 2: 36 acres, off Little Brant Road, Town of Gouverneur; 22.9 acres, off Hermon Road, Town of Gouverneur; and Parcel 4: 40 acres, beginning on town line between Gouverneur and Hermon at northwesterly corner of Carman lot, Robert Mashaw, Gouverneur; and Edward J. Noble, Gouverneur, sold to Joel J. Lapierre, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 118 Prospect Street, Greg Sramek, Mill Valley, Calif., sold to Scott McLaughlin and Joanne McLaughlin, Gouverneur $13,000
Town of Macomb: 2 acres, 212 Ward Road, Cindi Frederick, Hammond, sold to David C. Putman, Hammond $190,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.28 acres, 241 Rowley Street, Mark Casey Martin, Gouverneur, sold to Alexander Fuller and Ireland J. Martin, Gouverneur $71,000
Town of Canton: 3.03 acres, 243 Irish Settlement Road, Danielle L. Wright, Canton, sold to Gerald Ripley, Canton $10,000
Town of Brasher: 5.88 acres, beginning at intersection of Murray Road with roadway traveling northeasterly from Murray Road along west side of Deer River, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Kevin Parah and Chad Parah, Swanton, Vt. $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 8, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 30 Haskell Street, April Charleson, Massena, sold to Seth William Clark, Norwood $72,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.12 acres, 511 Albany Avenue, Melissa L. Durham and Jacob L. Durham, Ogdensburg, sold to Carole A. Shattuck, Ogdensburg $110,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 10404 Route 11, Julie A. Shantie, Winthrop, sold to Caleb Gomes and Lauren Shantie, Winthrop $172,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.7 acres, beginning on River Road at northeast corner of Brian P. and Helen M. Leonard lot, Randy W. Blanchard, Norfolk, sold to Richard Tiernan, Norfolk $12,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 8 North Street, Alan J. Deruchia, Massena, sold to Zackary Dumers, Brasher Falls $60,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 692 County Route 15, Henry P. Grant, Canton, sold to Fredrick Schenck, Asheboro, N.C. $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 114 Spring Street, Margaret M. Smith, Ogdensburg, individually and as executrix of last will and testament of the late Alicia M. Newtown, sold to Daniel Saccocci, Syracuse $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 9, 2021:
Town of Lisbon: 13.97 acres, off County Route 28, David J. Strader and Susan Marie Martin, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew T. Gardner and Mackenzie E. Walker, Lisbon $1,000
Town of Russell: 25.5 acres, beginning on Forbes Road at southwest corner of lands conveyed to Cocuzza, Keith Kittredge, South Burlington, Vt.; and Thomas Zoufaly, Manchester Center, Vt., sold to James Callender and Tracy Betsinger Callender, Sidney $55,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 324 Knox Street, Jeannette M. Green, Hernando, Fla., sold to Hope Smith Bailey, Scranton, Pa. $118,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 1 Haloah Island, Rita Rhein and John Thein, Bangor, Pa.; Gregory Zastowny, Phillipsburg, N.J.; and Jamie Zastowny-Miller, Mount Bethel, Pa. $250,000
Town of Potsdam: 24.36 acres, 1677 County Route 35, Alexander K. Stewart, Potsdam, sold to Thomas Robert Burns, Potsdam $225,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 37 Furnace Street, Donna J. Goodwin, Norfolk, sold to David Babcock and Janice Babcock, Norwood $143,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 91 McCarthy Road, Melvin L. Bice, Heuvelton, sold to Allen F. Whitmarsh, Russell; Austin F. Whitmarsh, Russell; and Isaiah J. Valentin, Russell $129,000
Town of Colton: 6.2 acres, Patricia Williams, Plessis, sold to Elizabeth A. Durfee and Becky J. Byrns, Potsdam $250,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, part of 560 Bagdad Road, Timothy Dougan and Amy Dougan, Potsdam, sold to Terry Haas, Norwood $3,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 4327 Route 3, Patrick H. Pomerville, Clifton Park, sold to Sonja Carol Rossi, Saratoga Springs $11,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, 22 Chestnut Street, Susan W. Carl, trustee of A Stitch in Geologic Time Irrevocable Trust, Potsdam, sold to Steven M. Groth and Sarah A. Maurer-Groth, Fort Collins, Colo. $147,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 10, 2021:
Town of Parishville: 6.91 acres, 167 Joe Indian Pond and Pine Point Drive, Francis C. Davis, West Monroe, sold to Michael J. Elsner and Beth A. Elsner, Parishville $59,000
Town of Stockholm: 10 acres, 1304 County Route 49, Eric LaBier Jr., Winthrop, sold to Ashley Gushea and Logan Gushea, Rensselaer Falls $170,000
Town of Stockholm: 28.05 acres, 158 Skinnerville Road, Suzanne L. Ash, executrix of last will and testament of Theron George Ash Jr. for estate, Massena, sold to Scott Dickey and Anna Dickey, Salem, N.H. $24,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.42 acres, 21 Sober Street, Scott R. Storrin, Potsdam; and Joanna Storrin, Norfolk, sold to Kara M. Leonard, Heuvelton $91,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 19 Woodland Drive, Jennifer L. Lauzon, Norfolk, sold to Zachary D. Shantie, Massena $7,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at northwesterly corner of lot 1, mile square no. 6, second range, Oscar Anthony Zeledon, Waddington; and Nicole Zeledon, Carthage, sold to Nicole Zeledon, Carthage $9,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 11, 15 Bishop Avenue, David G. LaBelle and Wendy D. LaBelle, Massena, sold to S&S Properties 11 15 Inc., Yonkers $72,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 220, 222 Center Street, Michael H. Cox, Massena, sold to S&S Properties 220 222 Inc., Yonkers $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12-16 Cornell Avenue, David G. LaBelle and Wendy D. LaBelle, Massena, sold to S&S Properties 12 16 Inc., Yonkers $75,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 61 Union Street, Patricia M. Mayette, administrator of estate of the late Lawrence R. Steele, Heuvelton, sold to Jena Lee Bennett, Orlando, Fla. $70,000
Town of Parishville: 0.25 acres, 92 Catherine Street, Kevin J. Mallette, Potsdam, sold to Dennis G. Tebo Jr., Colton $75,000
