Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 8:
Town of Orleans: 0.2 acres, 42954 Seaway Ave., Patrick V. Agen, Utica, sold to Verna J.H. Agen, as trustee of the Vernon J. Harris Irrevocable Trust, Marcy $85,000
Town of Watertown: 4.7 acres, 25861 State Route 12, Clifford Sandoval and Crystal M. Sandoval, Watertown, sold to Nikkimar LLC, Watertown $303,000
Town of Lorraine: 4 acres, 4639 French Settlement Road, Heidi I. Erickson Hess, Lorraine, sold to Thomas B. Christiansen IV and Melissa Mae Christiansen, El Paso, Texas $230,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 318 W. Hoard St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Ashfaque Hussain, Watertown $30,700
Town of Rutland: 0.64 acres, 29662 State Route 3, Jessica L. Coon, Carthage, sold to Alejandro Miguel Gutierrez, Watertown $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1109 State St., Ray Burdick, as trustee of the Donald Harry Thomas Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Anya N. Scribner and Robinson Castano Lopez, Mount Vernon $18,500
Town of Philadelphia: 1.75 acres, 35563 Holkins Road, Justin D. Cunningham, Philadelphia, sold to Kylee Marie Lynch, Evans Mills $110,210
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.4 acres, 35623 Beadles Point Road W., Diane L. Hammond, Cape Vincent, sold to SHHQ LLC, Sackets Harbor $780,000
Village of Adams: 1.3 acres, 28 Wardwell St., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Heather Monica, Adams $128,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 9:
Village of Carthage: 0.19 acres, 308 N. Clinton St., Christina E. Stone, as referee for Zacharia J. Kramer, Carthage, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, S.C. $62,000
Town of Ellisburg: 28.98 acres, 3454 State Route 3, Elsie Henry, as trustee of the Edward F. and Marie J. Cross Trust, Woodville, sold to Joseph I. Horst and Autumn Horst, Belleville $112,200
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 1356 Washington St., John E. Kalamas and Anne M. Kalamas, Watertown, sold to Sundas & Sarah LLC, Watertown $90,000
Town of Adams: 0.77 acres, 16723 County Route 76, George Moulton and Nancy Moulton, Adams Center, sold to Justin R. Poirier, Adams Center $45,000
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, 36870 Middle Road, Karl R. Kidder, Dexter, sold to Jose Martinez, Clayton $145,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.1 acres, 4646 Carleton Island Road 1, Jennifer L. Conorozzo, Orchard Park, sold to Brian Roes, Pittsford $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 624 Franklin St., Lachine Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to AIC Properties LLC, Watertown $165,000
Village of Clayton: Unknown acres, Lots 18-22, Island View Village, Oot Bros. Inc., East Syracuse, sold to Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse $65,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.66 acres, 22813 Old Rome Road, Brian G. Kimmett, Watertown, sold to Duane C. Hazelton and Cynthia L. Hazelton, Clayton $112,500
Town of Clayton: 2.42 acres, 36846 Deferno Road, Geneva Phelps Miller, Clayton, sold to Jacob M. Angus and Kaitlyn A. Angus, Clayton $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 10:
City of Watertown: 0.6 acres, 1133 Harris Drive, David N. Sears and Rory A. Sears, Watertown, sold to Beau Parham and Jennifer L. Parham, Fort Huachuca, Ariz. $338,000
Town of Theresa: 0.2 acres, 32068 Webster Tract Road, Ross S. Wells Jr., Clayton, sold to Jeremy H. Hurst and Ashley E. Hurst, Liverpool $90,000
Town of Clayton: 1.6 acres, 32365 County Route 179, Tyler R. West, Clayton, sold to Cale Churchill and Rachel Churchill, Clayton $87,500
Town of Theresa: 2.15 acres, Camp Tousley Road, Elm Lansing Realty Corp., Clifton Park, sold to Terri M. Lareau, New Castle, N.H. $75,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.16 acres, 2 Madison St., Christopher L. Brooks and Kasey R. Brooks, Peyton, Colo., sold to David M. Dobransky, Carthage $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 137 Central St., Margaret C. Pickard, Watertown, sold to Robert D. Connell, Watertown $12,338
Town of Orleans: 5.53 acres, 33727 Shimel Road, Bank of America N.A., Anaheim, Calif., sold to Dusty Morrow and Tierra Gilbo, Theresa $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 11:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.46 acres, 33846 Carlton Drive, Michael V. Divito and Rosemary Divito, Rochester, sold to Brian P. Coombs and Sandra Coombs, Northborough, Mass. $35,000
Town of Lyme: 1.9 acres, 4721 Lances Drive, Christopher G. Gilbert, Theresa, sold to Gregory C. Gould and Johnna Gould, Jamaica, Vt. $87,500
Town of LeRay: 1.67 acres, 28202 Howe St., Alex D. Almeida, New Braunfels, Texas, sold to Michael Haller, Watertown $217,000
Town of Rutland: 0.78 acres, 23460 County Route 144, Tracey Lynn Hummel, Black River, sold to Steven R. Williams, Black River $107,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.31 acres, 8391 Littlefield Place, Cosimo Zavaglia, Jamesville, sold to Lindsay McCutchen, Rochester $375,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 22 Highland Ave., Frederick L. Ward, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jennifer K. Gakeler and John Gakeler, Hutto, Texas $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 12:
Town of Lyme: 0.27 acres, 27321 Park Drive, Thomas A. Peck and Barbara J. Peck, Chaumont, sold to Colleen M. Schimpf, Watertown $258,000
Town of Champion: 0.63 acres, 35463 Lewis Loop, JKS Design Build LLC, Watertown, sold to Brandon M. Bowline and Jessica B. Bowline, Fort Drum $382,000
Town of Adams: 4.7 acres, 11445 Wright Street Road, Scott C. Smith and Deana M. Smith, Adams, sold to Matthew J. Waite and Rebecca L. Waite, Adams $350,000
Village of Adams: 0.47 acres, 10 Roberts St., Vera L. Clark, individually and as executor of the Jacob H. Hamilton estate, Adams, sold to June G. Fuhr, Adams $128,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 941 Kieff Drive, Paul DiFabion Jr., Watertown, sold to David L. Muglia, Watertown $85,000
Town of LeRay: 2.2 acres, 30030 State Route 37, Joey Wing, Evans Mills, sold to Paula Jean Domeyer, Calcium $245,000
Town of LeRay: 4.2 acres, 24530 Plank Road, Paula J. Domeyer, Calcium, sold to Patricia M. Dooley, Penfield $164,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 210 Phelps St., Richard J. Leone, Watertown, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $25,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.76 acres, Parcel D, 28722/28764 State Route 37, North Star Transportation of Pamelia Inc., Evans Mills, sold to Patrick E. O’Donnell, Evans Mills $10,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.27 acres, Parcel C, 28722/28764 State Route 37, North Star Transportation of Pamelia Inc., Evans Mills, sold to Patrick E. O’Donnell and Kim Johnson, Evans Mills $0
Town of Henderson: 0.17 acres, 10714 Grandjean Lower Road, Karen Jacobs, as administrator of the Robert J. Durfey estate, Cicero, sold to Paul D. Ward, Canastota $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 11, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, southerly side of church Street beginning at southwest corner of parcel of Thomas Bruce, Baker T. Enterprises LLC, Dickinson Center, sold to Luke Petersen and Elizabeth Petersen, Dickinson Center $15,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, lots 207 and 209, Grove Street South, Robert A. Crary, Newton Falls, Michael Allen Crary, Orlando, Fla., Susan Ellen Crary, Morriston, Fla., James Patrick Crary, Riverton, Wyo., Joseph Charles Crary, Mesa, Ariz., Robert Sheldon Crary, Potsdam, Ruth Ann LaRose, Unadilla, and Laurie Jean DeSouza, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Michelle LaPlante, Newton Falls $55,000
Town of Hammond: 90.58 acres, part of lot 46, township 1, David S. Missert, Watertown, John H. Missert, Ogdensburg, and James A. Missert, Ogdensburg, sold to Roger G. Koss and Lori J. Koss, Hilton $110,000
Town of Pierrepont: 25 acres, part of lot 70, Tammy Towne, Martville, sold to Casey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell, Colton $35,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, north of Route 37 at intersection of lands now or formerly of Joseph S. Deveto and Anna M. Deveto, Citizens National Bank of Hammond, Hammond, sold to Demick Inc., Ogdensburg $48,000
Town of Depeyster: 37.5 acres, east half of lot 24, beginning at Spile Bridge Road, Scott A. Earl, Ogdensburg, sold to Brendan M. Johnson and Rachel M. Johnson, Ogdensburg $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 12, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, front part of lot 29 in Tract M, beginning at Racket River between lots 29 and 30, David Premo and Jacqueline Premo, Massena, sold to Corbin Reed, Peasleeville $46,000
Village of Massena: 0.25 acres, north parts of lots 39 and 41, on “C.F. Ober’s Lots” map, south bounds of Ober Street, Jason Hiscock, Massena, sold to Cheryl C. Garnder, Massena $76,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on Williams Road at southwest corner of parcel of land conveyed to William and Mary Gale, Francis W. Youmell and Paul M. Youmell, Brasher Falls, sold to Matthew Whalen, Winthrop $50,000
Town of Pierrepont: 95.53 acres, part of lots 59 and 60, beginning at road from southwest corner of lot deeded to Francis Fallon in 1875, Michael B. Whitman and Christine Whitman, Colton, sold to Tawnee M. Searles, Potsdam $278,000
Town of Norfolk: 47.78 acres, northerly of Lacomb Road in mile square lot 73 and 74, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Ashley Ward, Massena $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 13, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 1.54 acres, part of lot 6, mile square lot 56, beginning at southerly bounds of Route 56A, Donald K. Raymo Jr. and Cindy Green, co-administrators of the estate of Raymond K. Raymo Sr., sold to Whitney Smalling, Potsdam $65,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 0.43 acres, beginning in southeast bounds of County Route 6 at northeast corner of Hrezik lot; and Parcel 2: 0.027 acres, east line of right-of-way in northwest corner of the land of Miller, Dennis E. Gaige, Hammond, sold to Last Chance Restaurant LLC, Ogdensurg $300,000
Town of Madrid: 1 acre, beginning at Madrid-Canton Road (Route 31)), intersection between mile square lots 89 and 88, Joshua A. Foster, Norfolk, sold to Keith Dennis Mitchell, Canton $61,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, beginning on state road from Potsdam to Winthrop at intersection with lines of farms of Henry Currier and Carl Rose, Rachel L. St. Mary, Malone, sold to Michael Smith and Alexis Smith, Potsdam $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 14, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 2.05 acres, in section 31, beginning in northerly bounds of Judston Street Road, John C. Arthur and Laura A. Foster, Hermon, sold to Samuel H. Bailey and Ellen M. Recinos, Canton $184,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.34 acres, part of lot 11, section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, Arnold K. Day and Charlene A. Day, Lisbon, sold to Darlene and Timothy Billings, Ogdensburg $44,500
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, lot 17, beginning in west bounds of Maple Avenue, Jeffrey Garlach, Massena, and Stacey Littlejohn, Ruther Glen, Va., co-executors of the estate of Garth P. Garlach, sold to Jeffrey Garlach, Massena $45,000
Town of Brasher: 75.1 acres, McCarthy Road, lot 279, Leser I. Crump, surviving joint tenant of Robert B. Crump and Jane E. Crump, Brasher Falls, sold to Jeffrey Dishaw, Massena $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 18, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 21, house 16, Somerset Avenue in block 2, Anthony Perry Jr. and Marie Perry, Massena, sold to Frank Saladino and Amber Rusaw, Massena $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 19, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 10 acres, northwestely side of Dailey Road, beginning at intersection of southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Ryan I. Matice and Brittany A. Matice, Donna L. Wilson and Dwayne C. Wilson, Gouverneur, sold to Ryan I. Matice and Brittany A. Matice, Gouverneur $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.13 acres, in block 446, beginning in south bounds of Curtis Street, Ryan H. Polniak and Sara A. O’Brian Polniak, Ogdensburg, sold to Shane Michael Moyer and Elissa Louise Moyer, Ogdensburg $88,500
Town of Pitcairn: 7 acres, beginning northwest of Route 3 intersection with County Road 46 (South Edwards Road), Paul Jackson and Cathy Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Francine Billings, Harrisville $40,000
Town of Macomb: 82.43 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot 7 of Moses Birdsall’s share of Morris Tract, Frank H. Lobb and Angela T. Lobb, Nottingham, Pa., sold to Mitchell P. Macijeski, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Canton: 1.17 acres, in section 4 of range 8, beginning on state road leading from Canton to North Russell at intersection of southerly line of Sibbitts Farm, Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon, sold to Mark A. Smith, Canton $94,000
Town of Parishville: 9.84 acres, mile square 49, township 13 of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Chad E. Acres, trustee of Chad E. Acres Intervivos Declaration of Trust, Avon Park $24,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 20, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 5 in block 239, bounded on north by Grove Street, Donald F. Burns II and Janice M. Burns, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher A. Burns, Ogdensburg $29,000
Town of Hermon: 6.78 acres, beginning at Hayden Road intersection by parcel of land now or formerly of William Franklin O’Rourke and Marjorie Ann O’Rourke, Clyde R. Graybill and Tara L. Graybill, trustees of The Windy-Knoll Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Tara L. Graybill, Gouverneur, and Jonathan Noah Graybill, Richville $12,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.61 acres, beginning on bank of Oswegatchie River at southwesterly corner of Austin Farm, Anthony W. Reed, Potsdam, sold to Tammy Farr, Gouverneur $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 21, 2020:
Town of Brasher: 0.34 acres, part of farm lot 9, middle third of township 17, beginniner on boundary of County Road 92, David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle, Norfolk, sold to James T. McGrath and Trever L. Roach, Norfolk $80,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, in section 14, township 10, beginning in east bounds of right-of-way leading to camp lots on Beaver Point, Brett A. Smith and Christina M. Smith, Moultonborough, N.H., sold to Randall J. Cole and Dorothy Cole, Webster $188,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 59, Roger L. Murray and Ellie L. Murray, Brasher, sold to Lindsey R. Gladding and Crystal Gladding, Massena $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.51 acres, beginning on northeasterly boundary of Lee Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Michael J. Lira and Tina M. Lira, James E. Leabo, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy M. Ashley and Mary Lou Ashley, trustees for The Ashley Family Trust, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.6 acres, beginning at division line between The Rutland Corporation and Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, Wayne Latham, Ogdensburg, sold to Kenneth Rentals LLC, Lisbon $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 24, 2020:
Village of Edwards: Parcel, beginning at Main Street and westerly property line of parcel conveyed to Arnold D. and Dorothy E. Dean, Jack Clark and Deborah Clark, Edwards, sold to Ryan K. Baxter and Emily S. Baxter, Edwards $83,000
Town of Canton: 100.97 acres, 41.43 acres, 44.56 acres and 2.56 acres, Susanne B. Smith, Canton, executor of last will and testament of Nelson Jeremiah Bessette, sold to Emmanuel M. Shelter and Franey A. Shelter, Ellenburg Center $250,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, Calvin C. Leonard Jr., Pyrites, and Cornelius B. Leonard, Russell, sold to Calvin C. Leonard Jr. and Shayne Leonard, Pyrites $24,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 5 in section 3 of map of Edson A. Martin Addition, David E. Barlow, Canton, sold to Thomas H. Bortnick and Amy S. Bortnick, Canton $120,000
Town of Pierrepont: 64 acres, part of land on map of Middle Thrid, after taking out the square of Township 3 of Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Karen M. Kelley, East Concord, sold to Duane H. Curtis, Canton, and Mollie L. Curtis, Canton $48,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 151 Horton Road, Wells Fargo Bank, NA, trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2005-FR1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-FR1, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains $14,000
Town of Parishville: 0.6 acres, beginning at Colton-Parishville County Highway at easterly point of Shampine premises, Mark R. Miller, Colton, sold to Andrew J. Green and Amanda A. Green, Colton $34,000
