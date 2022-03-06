Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 22:
Town of LeRay: 0.86 acres, 27811 Bedlam Road, Christopher R. Penwarden, Midland, Ga., sold to Rosalyn Murray, Albany $115,000
Town of Rutland: 3.66 acres, 27684 State Route 12, SOS Inc., Sackets Harbor, sold to James F. Yacono, Watertown $121,900
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 2.63 acres, 10542/590 Marina Drive; 2) 0.1 acre, Marina Drive, Douglas E. Behner, Henderson, sold to Larry E. Morse and Maureen C. Morse, Thetford Center, Vt., as trustees of the Larry Earl Morse 2005 Revocable Trust $300,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 458 Portage St., Amy C. Wonderly, Watertown, sold to Duke Molton, Fort Drum $92,700
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.05 acre, 376 Club St., Daniel Petzig, Cape Vincent, sold to Robert King and Michele King, Hilton $185,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.14 acres, 27520 Church St., Jason Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for Tammy Scovel, sold to USDA Rural Development, Syracuse $0
Village of Carthage: 0.21 acres, 510 Cemetery St., Nathan W. Imel, Black River, sold to Dylan C. Blackwell and Brenna Blackwell, Carthage $251,500
Village of Antwerp: 1.3 acres, 42-58 Van Buren St., Frederick J. Cook, Gouverneur, sold to Antwerp Estates LLC, Syracuse $75,000
Town of Brownville: 0.06 acre, County Route 59, Robert F. Lawrence Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., sold to Lawrence Stewart, Brewerton $5,465
Town of Hounsfield: 0.17 acres, 21699 Storrs Road, Jillian M. Russell, Watertown, sold to Richard C. Cuhna, Sackets Harbor $76,023
Town of Clayton: 2.18 acres, 30622 Van Alstyne Road, William S. Blance and Joan J. Blance estate, sold to Samuel M. Kroeger and Tiffany N. Kroeger , Chaumont $60,000
Town of Brownville: 1.7 acres, 26197 County Route 54, Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Karen A. Knight, sold to Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas $195,785
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 90 N. Crossmon St., Alyssa E. Fichthorn, Alexandria Bay, sold to Garlock Development Group LLC, Watertown $80,000
Village of Clayton: 2.01 acres, Lot 2A, Old State Road, Brian R. Solar, Clayton, sold to Michael R. Patchen and Jenny L. Patchen, Clayton $5,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.61 acres, 46653 Route 1 S, Roger Peterson, Alexandria Bay, sold to Mark W. Leeper and Polly J. Beers, Alexandria Bay $85,000
Town of Pamelia: Unknown acres, Fox Road, Robert F. Riordan Jr., Watertown, sold to James Ernest Sumell and Debra Ann Sumell, Watertown $164,000
Town of Lyme: 5.21 acres, State Route 12E, Jennifer J. Lance, Three Mile Bay and Laurie L. Bishop, Oswego, as executors of the Donald J. Lance estate, sold to David DiCarlo and Deborah DiCarlo, North Syracuse $160,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.39 acres, 8430 Willow St., Tammy J. Putnam, Theresa, as administrator of the Stanley C. Shaw estate, sold to Sevgin Hekimoglu, Watertown $43,200
Town of LeRay: 1.04 acres, 26515 State Route 283, Jerome McFadden, Hephzibah, Ga., sold to Tracy Logan Tipton and Amber P. Tipton, Richmond, Ky. $275,000
Village of Dexter: 1.03 acres, 46 Grant St., Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Ralph Sheldon Page and Jessica Rose Page, Dexter $345,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 326 Arsenal St., Richard A. Seeber, Watertown, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $52,000
Village of Carthage: 0.35 acres, 58-60 Duke St., Jefferson Pinto, Quakertown, Pa., sold to Kevin J. Delaney, Sackets Harbor $230,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.06 acre, 108 General Smith Drive, John R. Kennedy IV, Petersburg, Va., sold to Nathanial R. Miletta and Sarah L. Miletta, Sackets Harbor $180,000
Town of Lyme: 1.78 acres, 11172 County Route 5, Cody L. Parker and Shawn Parker, Black River, sold to Kathryn Metzger, Chaumont $22,000
Town of Watertown: Unknown acres, State Route 3, Tnara Route 3 LLC, Pittsford, sold to Thirty One Development LLC, Watertown $427,702
Town of Watertown: 1.77 acres, subdivided as two parcels, State Route 3, Thirty One Development LLC, Watertown, sold to Seacomm Federal Credit Union, Massena $1,100,000
Town of Orleans: 0.02 acre, State Route 180, Stephen G. Dion, Dexter, sold to Toby J. Dwyer and Amy J. Dwyer, LaFargeville $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 23:
Town of Wilna: 55.3 acres, Ridge Road, Christine F. Martinez, Farmingdale, sold to Mohegan Real Estate LLC, Milton, Mass. $0
Village of Deferiet: 0.14 acres, 63 Anderson Ave., North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Scott Peter Tocci Jr., Fort Drum $110,500
Town of Wilna: 1.25 acres, 43689 State Route 3, Eleanor J. Farr, Natural Bridge, as trustee of the Farr Irrevocable Trust, sold to Adolfo Velez Cosme, Fort Drum $190,800
Town of Wilna: 55.3 acres, Ridge Road, Edward M. Martinez, Farmingdale, as executor of the Olga Reisinger estate, and Eugeniusz Blaszczak and Lucja Blaszczak, Old Bridge, N.J., sold to Mohegan Real Estate LLC, Milton, Mass. $27,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.03 acre, 39 Church St., Jennifer Simpson, Alexandria Bay, sold to Alex Bay Juice Co. LLC, Henderson, Nev. $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 368 N. Colorado Ave., Chapin Living Waters Foundation Inc., Watertown, sold to Rachel Walsh and Reid Walsh, Watertown $100,000
Town of Wilna: 17.23 acres, 40532 Texas Road, Dean Smith and Timothy Smith, Sumter, S.C. and Rebecca Mainey, Sumter, S.C., sold to Alex Joseph St. Louis and Kelly Marie St. Louis, Carthage $46,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 432 S. Hamilton St., Joshua Lee Biolsi, Callahan, Fla., sold to Alexander Krause, Watertown $119,999
Town of Hounsfield: 9.2 acres, 23050 Hickory Drive, John D. O’Connor and Nancy E. O’Connor, Alexandria Bay, sold to Shane Millan, Watertown $412,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.28 acres, 77 Bridge St., James H. Britton, Lake Wales, Fla., sold to Taylor A. Nolte, Huntsville, Ga. $128,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 24:
Town of Watertown: 0.73 acres, 21342 State Route 232, Betty M. Bartlett, Watertown, sold to Patricia Herse, Watertown $1
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 145 Flower Ave. E., Ghita P. Schwerzmann, Watertown, sold to Ryan J. Paige, Carthage $109,000
Town of LeRay: 0.78 acres, 31118 Elm Ridge Road, Derek B. Notz, Evans Mills and Lindsey Babino, Henryetta, Okla., sold to Derek N. Notz and Nicole Notz, Evans Mills $18,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.5 acres, West Renshaw Bay Road, Richard F. Peters and Patricia A. Peters, Cragsmoor, sold to Adam P. Mastroleo and Jillian N. Mastroleo, Manlius $0
Town of Henderson: 0.58 acres, Lot D-1, Harbor View Drive, Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor, sold to John Bateman and Robin Bateman, Henderson $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 25:
Town of Lyme: 2.58 acres, 10753 Duck Harbor Road, Matthew J. Biondolillo and Julia Biondolillo, Jensen Beach, Fla., sold to David Kay, Clayton $350,000
Town of Wilna: 11.8 acres, 40588 State Route 3, Michaelene Warren, Watertown, as referee for the Barbara A. Allington estate, sold to Public Square Inc., Carthage $69,878
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.35 acres, 403 Jefferson St., Battlefield Commons LLC, Latham, sold to Nhung H. Nguyen and An Q. Doan, Watertown $579,829
Town of Adams: 1.48 acres, County Route 77, Todd Doldo, Watertown, as referee for Anita W. Buote, sold to Long Falls LLC, Watertown $500
Town of Theresa: 5.7 acres, County Route 20, Zakary Woodruff, Lowville, as referee for Anita W. Buote, sold to Long Falls LLC, Watertown $100
Town of Henderson: 45.49 acres, 13018 Cedarvale, M.E. Wilson Development Corporation, Chittenango, sold to Nexamp Free Holdings LLC, Boston, Mass. $253,200
Town of LeRay: 2.27 acres, 30473 Conklin Road, John Parmeter Jr., Watertown, as referee for Patrick W. Stein, sold to MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla. $211,210
Town of Alexandria: 0.71 acres, Ridge Avenue, Gary H. Rushmer, Ocean City, N.J., as trustee of the Gary H. Rushmer Revocable Trust, sold to John W. Stauffer Jr. and Susan R. Stauffer, Ocean City, N.J. $120,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.12 acres, 412 Pawling St., 2) 0.12 acres, 85 Pawling St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Phillip Venello and Stacy Galvin, Stanhope, N.J. $53,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.22 acres, 58 1/2 Champion St., Richard P. Thesier, Carthage, sold to Brendan M. Dooley, Carthage $110,000
Town of Hounsfield: Unknown acres, 18876 County Route 66, The Surdo Family Revocable Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Stably LLC, Watertown $26,000
Village of Theresa: 0.46 acres, 405 Mill St., Andrew Dibble, Theresa, sold to Cody Smith and Jessica M. Smith, Evans Mills $229,000
Town of Antwerp: 6.9 acres, 37400/37402 Carpenter Road, Andrew N. Capone, Watertown, as referee for Texas T. Ketterman, sold to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Scottsdale, Ariz. $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 20, 2021:
Village of Croghan: 6875 Mechanic St., John B. Gregory, sold to Catherine R. Yancey $140,000
Town of Leyden: 6962 Farr Road, Robert Lamanna, sold to Kristie J. Bjork $165,000
Town of Martinsburg: Tabolt Road, Corrigan TLP LLC, sold to Bluesource Sustainable Forest $8,750,000
Town of Watson: 6767 Pine Grove Road, Roger Cecconi, sold to James T. Hirsch $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 21, 2021:
Town of Croghan: 11109 State Route 812, Seth A. VerSchneider, sold to Michael Thomas $35,000
Town of Greig: 5746 N. Shore Road, David J. Katz, sold to Joseph T. Bernstine $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6328 Glendale Road, Frank P. Corbett, sold to Carrie A. Manning $0
Town of New Bremen: Black Creek Road, Michael David Walseman, sold to Erick R. Walseman $34,560
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 22, 2021:
Village of Port Leyden: 7144 E. Main St., Toby K. Davis, sold to McKenzie Barrett Murphy $0
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Ryan L. Jock $137,985
Town of Watson: White Pine Lane, Jeanne M. Cole Living Trust, sold to Jane M. Toomey $114,747
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 23, 2021:
Town of Croghan: 5185 Lumbley Road Ext., James R. Ellis, sold to Justin W. Wormwood $35,000
Town of Greig: 5668 Partridgeville Road, Katherine Hobert, sold to Lori Ann Storey $68,000
Town of Greig: North South Road, Virginia R. Lyndaker, sold to Randall D. Zehr $50,000
Town of Greig: North South Road, Virginia R. Lyndaker, sold to Randall D. Zehr $50,000
Town of Lewis: 1752 Stinebrickner Road, Vandewater & Associates Inc., sold to Titus Kline Family Trust $44,900
Town of Lowville: State Route 812, Earl M. Nolt, sold to Earl Melvin Nolt Jr. $60,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 2185 Buck Corner Road, Sonya Young, sold to Ethan Martin $57,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 6, 2021:
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 14 Wright Road, Ann Jeannine Austin, Potsdam, sold to Mark P. Austin, Buffalo $115,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, 86 State Street, Cristy A. Mitchell, Canton, sold to James N. Smith and Debra J. Smith, Canton $53,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.65 acres, 10195 Route 37, Carmen B. Feliciano, Ogdensburg, sold to Egor Agafonov and Julia Agafonov, Ogdensburg $299,000
Town of Pitcairn: 55 acres, beginning on road north from lot 174, running north and west, William deLorraine, Gouverneur; and Claude H. deLorraine, Manahawkin, N.J., sold to William deLorraine and Joanna K. deLorraine, trustees of WJ deLorraine Irrevocable Trust, Gouverneur $10,500
Town of Gouverneur: 3.23 acres, beginning on County Route 11 at intersection of northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of David J. Dusharm and Eliza J. Dusharm, Farrell North Properties LLC, Dunkirk, sold to Pfane Incorporated, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada $215,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 340 Main Street, Neil Pickering and Linda Pickering, Piercefield, sold to Danny Wood and Carla Wood, Piercefield $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 308 Layfayette, Robert Phillips Purser, Ogdensburg, sold to James F. Bertrand, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Morristown: 1.9 acres, Langbrook Lane, Christopher F. Brandy, trustee of Christopher F. Brandy MD, PC Profit Sharing Plan, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher F. Brandy and Linda Elaine Brandy, Ogdensburg $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 7, 2021:
Town of Canton: 1 acre, 1011 Farnes Road, Mary Lou Matthews, Canton, sold to Otto C. Tupper, Canton $109,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 39.78 acres, 123 and 124 Monkey Hill Road, James R. Fraley, Ogdensburg, sold to Adam D. Bullock and Gizelle M. Bullock, Heuvelton $275,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 718 State Street, James W. McDonald III and Sara A. McDonald, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael T. MacDougall, Ogdensburg $75,500
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Sweeney Road in southwesterly boundary of property now or formerly of Nancy Cadenhead, James J. Emerson and Donna M. Emerson, Potsdam, sold to Dylan J. Emerson, Russell $2,500
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of section 65, James J. Emerson and Donna M. Emerson, Potsdam, sold to Chad J. Emerson, Potsdam $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 8, 2021:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.77 acres, 56 T. Alexander Drive, Debra J. Criscitello, Hannawa Falls, administrator of the estate of Richard T. Criscitello Sr., sold to Bemar Corp., Potsdam $330,000
Town of Madrid: 103 acres, easterly side of Waddington-Norfolk Road in mile square 55, Susan A. Wing, Cranberry Lake; and Deborah M. Woodard, Adams Center, sold to Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena $85,000
Town of Lisbon: 11 acres, beginning in intersection of easterly boundary of Sparrowhawk Point drive and northerly boundary of Route 37, Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to ENBE Property Management Inc., Liverpool $39,000
Town of DeKalb: 40.33 acres, 20 Gibbons Street, Brandon P. Measheaw, Chittenango, sold to Morgan A. Tiernan, Richville $28,000
Town of Rossie: 0.92 acres, 443 Spragueville Road, David Hartle, executor of estate of Helen M. Hartle, Gouverneur, sold to Michael C. Cupernall and Katherine M. Cupernall, LaFargeville $135,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 58 Riverside Drive, Victoria Templeton-Cornell, Norwood, sold to Adam Nestor and Kalliopi Nestor, Hicksville $449,000
Town of Massena: 9,042 square feet, 63 North Main Street, Jeff A. Lawrence and Hikmat Abdel Wahed, Sanford, N.C., sold to Richard A. McEwen and Katie L. McEwen, Massena $72,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 4999A Route 58, Sharleen M. Davis and Patrick G. Davis, by attorney-infact Sharlene M. Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Kylie Currier and Matthew Hills, Gouverneur $88,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 Morris Street, Earl Sanderson, Ogdensburg, individually and as executor of last will and testament of Margaret E. Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Jan M. Sharpe, Ogdensburg $73,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 30 Orchard Road, Terry E. Premo and Lisa M. Premo, Massena; and Bradley A. Premo, Norfolk, sold to Anthony Cofrancesco and Alicia Cofrancesco, Massena $41,000
Town of Morristown: 0.37 acres, 1002 Northumberland Street, Michael L. Bogart and Judy L. Bogart, Morristown, sold to Haydn Girard, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 27 Dexter Street, Garland Harris, Gouverneur, sold to Doedi L. Hance and Gerard Logue, Gouverneur $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.07 acres, 4 South John Street, John Kuninsky and Janice Kuninsky, Hermon, sold to Leon Way and Daisy Way, Gouverneur $3,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 61 Waid Street, Wesley J. Besaw and Donna M. Besaw, Gouverneur, sold to Lynda K. Strock, Sackets Harbor $149,000
Town of Gouverneur: 101.91 acres, 450 Route 11, Jared M. Roy and Rosanne M. Roy, Gouverneur, sold to Bryce K. Bellin and Brianna P. Bellin, Watertown $380,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 9, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 2.18 acres, beginning at intersection of northerly boundary of Route 11B and easterly boundary of Benton Road, Thomas C. Trippany and Bonnie J. Trippany, Palmetto, Fla., sold to Steven Hazelton and Ann Hazelton, Norwood $26,000
Town of Brasher: 50.872 acres, Murray Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Scott Sharpe and Laura Sharpe, Madrid $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 River Lane, Ryan W. Chatland and Monique N. Chatland, Massena, sold to Gary Mulverhill and Patricia Mulverhill, Malone $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 68 Martin Street, Daniel W. Richter and Dora L. Richter, Potsdam, sold to Summer Ashley Wright, Potsdam $47,000
Town of Parishville: 1.6 acres, beginning in north boundary of lands now or formerly of Erie Boulevard Hydropower from northwest of shore of west branch of St. Regis River at Allens Falls Flow, Dawn M. Rosenbarker, Potsdam, sold to Michael Mazzotta and Natalie Mazzotta, San Diego, Calif. $90,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 6463 and 6465 Route 56, Ricky L. Eakins and Ashley E. Hootman-Eakins, Potsdam, sold to Michele R. C. Evans, Lisbon $66,000
Town of Massena: 0.26 acres, beginning in east bounds of Depot Street at northwest corner of land of Warnock, Marcella A. Laramay, Massena, sold to St. Lawrence Estates LLC, Madrid $140,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 2 Cottage Street, Sandra M. Colbert and Larry J. Colbert, Norwood, sold to Joshua Tessier, Fort Wayne $40,000
Town of Stockholm: 7.59 acres, 380 Benton Road, Viola McGregor, Potsdam, sold to Randall F. Roy and Lynn M. Roy, Winthrop $262,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.44 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of lands of The People of the State of New York at northwest boundary of Route 37, Thomas J. Nevins, Tokyo, Japan, sold to Alexander H. Crowe and Carrie I. Crowe, Ogdensburg $168,000
Town of Madrid: 2.22 acres, 217 Elliott Road, Larry J. Osoway, Madrid; and Ashlee E. Osoway, Oil Springs, Ken., sold to Donald Judson Colbert III and Cashlynn Colbert, Norfolk $150,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 304 Hayward Street, Stephen P. Jellie and Mary M. Larkin, Ogdensburg, sold to Owen J. Luckie and Chelsea L. Martin, Liverpool $205,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 10, 2021:
Town of Lisbon: 23.3 acres, beginning at intersection of Ballantine Road with Route 68, Mort Backus Properties LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to B&B Realty of OGD LLC, Syracuse $2,400,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 57 Hough Road, Danielle Cross, Massena, sold to Karen Schomacker, Clinton, Mass. $49,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 105 Elm Street, Lisa Gordon, individually and as surviving spouse of George H. Gordon, Potsdam, sold to Justin T. McGregor and Emily R. Chambers, Norwood $58,000
Town of Massena: 0.24 acres, 47 Windsor Road, Matthew H. Cole, Massena, sold to Stephen Larue, Massena $177,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 18 Old Farm Circle, Jeremiah D. Hazelton and Kylie A. Hazelton, Massena, sold to Matthew H. Cole and Tara L. Cole, Massena $220,000
Town of Hermon: 52.8 acres, beginning in westerly margin of Elm Creek and line between William E. Cory and William Woodrow lands, Marsha Daman, Cherryville, N.C., sold to Jeremiah P. Warren and Jennifer M. Shampine, Hermon $200,000
Town of Louisville: 0.94 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of West Hatfield Street from intersection of easterly line of Balch property, Elizabeth Levy, Stittsville, Canada, sold to Don P. Ashley and Judith A. Ashley, Massena $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 22 and 42 Garden Street, Patricia M. Sennett, Potsdam, sold to Mahesh K. Banavar and Shubha Banavar, Potsdam $244,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 521 Brouse Road, Frank W. Ladue, Norfolk; and Joshua M. Ladue, Norfolk, sold to Christopher Montgomery and Holly Montgomery, Massena $17,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.44 acres, 9 Sealy Drive, Leroy E. Hansen and Diane E. Hansen, Canton, sold to Everett J. Scanlon Jr. and Jackie L. Scanlon, Potsdam $135,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.44 acres, 9 Sealy Drive, Everett J. Scanlon Jr. and Jackie L. Scanlon, Potsdam, sold to William D. O’Flaherty and Patricia E. O’Flaherty, Collierville, Tenn. $258,000
