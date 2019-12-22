Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 9:
Town of Rutland: 0.62 acres, 24418 Main St., Damien J. Porciello and Joanna Porciello, Wahiawa, Hawaii, sold to Christopher Ted Palma, Felts Mills $0
Town of Champion: 1.5 acres, 19864 County Route 47, Builder Funding Program LLC, Syracuse, sold to Larry J. Walseman II, individually and doing business as L.R. Construction, Castorland $1,000
Town of Clayton: 0.27 acres, 32535 County Route 179, Walter J. Christensen and Gail D. Christensen, Clayton, and Peter B. Christensen, Hibbing, Minn., sold to James Fancher and Christine Fancher, Syracuse $26,500
Village of Adams: 1 acre, Grove Street, Gary Tubolino, Adams, sold to Adam Parent, Adams $18,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.4 acres, 212 Funny Cide Drive, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jon P. Constance and Karen E. Constance, Sackets Harbor, as trustees of the Constance Family Trust $49,000
City of Watertown: 0.72 acres, 852 Ives St., Eric Delagarza and Andrea D. Delagarza, Watertown, as trustees of the Delagarza Living Trust, sold to Joseph V. Fusco and Christina M. Fusco, Clay $385,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.03 acres, 23334 Gardner Drive, Glenn W. Rifenburg and Stacy L. Rifenburg, Watertown, sold to Sydney Schlosser, Watertown $173,000
Town of Rutland: 7.39 acres, 16986 Churchill Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jared Halback, Watertown $115,000
Town of Champion: Unknown acreage, State Route 3, Milo E. Saber and Mary L. Saber, Carthage, sold to Karen L. Netto, Watertown, and Janet A. Ainsworth, Theresa $126,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.52 acres, 23812 Pines Park Drive, Lee Parrow and Christine H. Parrow, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jarrett Lee Parrow, Plessis $84,300
The following property sale was recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 10:
Town of Cape Vincent: 7.93 acres, 28451/453 County Route 6, Mud Bay RV Park & Motel LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Richard O’Hara and Judith O’Hara, Ransomville $249,415
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 11:
Town of Theresa: 5.07 acres, 33457 County Route 18, Joseph Wheeler, Theresa, sold to Jeffrey Bender and Melinda Bender, Gouverneur $224,500
Town of Ellisburg: 0.52 acres, Jefferson Park Road, Bruce Lee Eastman and Diane Eastman, Henderson, sold to William F, Cross and Barbara D. Cross, Henderson $5,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 7.93 acres, 27149 Hetzler Drive, Herman C. Hetzler, Rochester, sold to David J. Tollis and Amanda R. Tollis, Rochester $292,500
Town of Alexandria: 1 acre, 23324 Hunter Road, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Scott Morrow, Theresa $45,000
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 612 Budd St., Evan S. Harper, Parishville, sold to Arthur John McCall, Lowville $55,000
Village of Black River: 0.71 acres, 172 W. Remington St., Carl D. Egeberg and Jennifer L. Egeberg, Black River, sold to Nicholas J. Widdicombe and Lindsay N. Braden, Black River $269,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 443 W. Ten Eyck St., Robin Grovesteen, Chaumont, sold to Michael Lettiere Jr., Watertown $166,500
Town of Alexandria: 20.88 acres, Bearup Road, Rupert Rogers, Theresa, sold to Waterfowl Demolition Corp., Ransomville $15,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.8 acres, 27219 State Route 37, Jerry W. Meece and Christine M. Meece, South Lebanon, Ohio, sold to Joyce Pickering and William Tario, Adams Center $12,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.14 acre, 33 High St., Sharon G. Brown and Schuyler P. Brown Jr., as trustees of the Sharon G. Brown Trust, St. Petersburg, Fla., sold to Katie L. Frost, Alexandria Bay $95,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 12:
City of Watertown: 0.43 acres, 1411 Loomus Drive, Patricia Simpson, Adams, Sandra W. Dodge, Dexter, and Robert Williams, Rodman, sold to Wenming Lian, Watertown $245,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.16 acre, 351 S. Hamilton St., Carlos Chediak, Watertown, sold to Jamie M. Jobson, Watertown $137,000
Town of Champion: 17.74 acres, 21300/320 County Route 47, Kevin S. McPhee and Caitlin T. McPhee, Raymond, N.H., sold to Sean Rockefeller and Bryanna Rockefeller, Carthage $164,800
Town of Pamelia: 0.26 acres, 25014 Water St., Jason F. Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for David Barron, sold to Public Square Inc., Carthage $62,500
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.27 acres, 3 Mance Lane, Nicholas R. Donnelly and Julie A. Donnelly, Clayton, sold to Lawrence Cullen, Alexandria Bay $235,000
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 977 State St., Karen M. Christie, Watertown, as administrator of the Wayne W. Newton estate, sold to Michael Irey, Carthage $11,000
Town of Clayton: 0.72 acres, 14980 Valley Drive, Allison C. Sisler, Clayton, sold to Leslie Henry and Deanna Henry, LaFargeville $156,000
Town of Brownville: 0.06 acre, 15406 Black River, Christopher Andriorio and Leann Marie Andiorio, Watertown and Christopher L. Kostyk and Ashley Kostyk, Morrisonville, sold to Shawn L. Dorr, Theresa $17,500
Town of Pamelia: Four vacant parcels on Boundary Street: 0.29 acre, 0.1 acre, 0.1 acre, and 0.08 acre, Barbara J. Paige, Theresa, sold to Francis I. Keenan and Austin M. Keenan, Watertown $4,000
Town of Clayton: 4.27 acres, Reese Road, Thomas J. Cheney and Kathleen Cheney, Watertown, sold to James M. Matthews and Jennifer L. Mount, Clayton $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 13:
Town of Adams: 0.6 acres, 18009 Goodnough St., Carolyn Lees, Adams Center, sold to U.S. Bank National Association, Houston, Texas $145,900
Village of Carthage: 0.51 acres, 216-218 S. Clinton St., Larry P. Campany, Carthage, as trustee of the Campany Family Irrevocable Trust, and Harold W. Campany and Rose D. Campany, Carthage, sold to Wendell L. Moser, Copenhagen $60,000
Village of Carthage: 0.53 acres, 447-449 S. Washington St., Alf Erik Gundersen, Waxhaw, N.C., as executor of the Arthur D. Gundersen estate, sold to Paul K. Min, Fort Drum $135,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.13 acres, 22362 Knowlesville Road W., Dawn M. LaValley, Watertown, sold to Jose L. Contreras Ramos and Sarintip Contreras Ramos, Fort Lee, Va. $350,000
Village of Theresa: 1.2 acres, 117 LaFargeville Road, Thomas A. Hoover and Faith M. Hoover, Theresa, sold to Justin J. Uhrinek, Douglas, Ariz. $318,000
Town of Theresa: 12.17 acres, Hoover Road, Bryan J. Hoover and Carae M. Hoover, Theresa, sold to Payson S. Snyder IIand Alicia N. Oswald, Woodbury, Minn. $305,000
Town of Henderson: 0.31 acres, 14247 County Route 75, Renee L. Storrs and James F. Storrs II, Watertown, sold to Erika E. Rauch, Sackets Harbor $137,000
Town of Theresa: 0.31 acres, 30022 Crystal Lake Road, Linda D. Renshaw, Redwood, sold to Gregory A. Bauer, Clayton, and Deborah L. Wachtal, Bridgewater, N.J. $1
Town of Adams: 1 acre, 17947 State Route 177, Christine R. Dirr, Adams Center, sold to Dustin M. Draper, Theresa $147,000
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 444 Bugbee Drive, Louis F. Peters and Linda Peters, Watertown, sold to Justin Michael Parkhurst and Rebecca Kristen Renee Mintonye, Watertown $175,000
Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, 27465 Three Mile Point Road, Bethany W. Denny, Chaumont and Susan R. Denny, Tacoma, Wash., sold to James R. Collins and Amber J. Collins, Chaumont $392,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1020 Bradley St., Michael K. Washburn and Kaye M. Washburn, Deer River, sold to Tracy D. Cooper, Adams $61,000
Town of Rodman: 3.6 acres, 23450 County Route 69, Andrew D. Ondrasek, Rodman, sold to Shawn H. Brown, Rodman $107,300
Village of Black River: 0.42 acres, 154 W. Remington St., Stephen P. Jellie, Tupper Lake, Jason P. Jellie, Duluth, Ga., and Victoria Jellie, Black River, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $70,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 1.4 acres, 1210/270 E. Broadway, Robert Eveleigh, Cape Vincent, sold to Amanda E. Mason, Cape Vincent $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 1:
Town of Diana: 14409 Paradise Lane, Robert G. Rood, sold to Jordan J. Bruna $1
Town of New Bremen: 6971 William St., Billie J. Halladay, sold to Kylie Jo Lyndaker $70,000
Town of New Bremen: 8691-8699 State Route 812, Duane N. Farney, sold to 812 Storage LLC $10
Town of Watson: 6609 Hodge Road, Martin R. Niles, sold to Christine R. Schwendy $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 2:
Town of Lewis: 1183 State Route 26, Church of the Nativity BMV, sold to Thomas Edward Cormier $58,300
Town of Leyden: Iseneker Road, Todd F. McIntyre, sold to Michael Wendt $16,500
Town of Martinsburg: 6781 State Route 26, Sandra S. Halladay, sold to Scott M. Halladay $183,300
Town of Martinsburg: 6104 Glenfield Road, Heather E. Hurd, sold to Raymond H. Hauver $115,000
Town of Montague: 7056 Liberty Road, Clayton W. Brewer, sold to Alvin Hatcher $12,000
Town of Montague: 2579 Gardner Road, John F. Housaman, sold to Tug Hill LLC $250,000
Town of Osceola: N. Osceola Road, Dorothy M. Clark, sold to Michael D. Findlay $1
Town of Osceola: 2214 Kumrow Road, Arna Orlando, sold to Steven McCall $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 3:
Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, George Travis, sold to Raymond Dangerfield $700
Town of Lowville: 8825 Number Three Road, Thomas P. Aubin, sold to John T. Marlof $120,000
Town of Watson: 7218 Number Four Road, Kurt J. Dittl, sold to Todd J. Endy $280,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 4:
Village of Copenhagen: 9886 Maple Ave., Renee C. Eisel, sold to US Bank Trust N.A. $181,003
Village of Croghan: 7005 George St., Keith Bush, sold to Andrew LaPlatney $100,000
Town of Greig: 7631 Hiawatha Lake Road, Gordon Wallace, sold to Scott K. Trimble $180,000
Town of Lowville: 7877 E. State St., Dean E. Rice, sold to Roger M. Zapotoski $45,000
Town of Lowville: 7840 State Route 26, County of Lewis IDA, sold to Nighthawk Investments LLC $900,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.