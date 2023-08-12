The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 27, 2023:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.62 acres, Lake Street, Wood Farms LLC, Clayton, sold to River ROC Storage LLC, Clayton $10,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, Breezy Point Road, tax map number 30.09-1-88.4, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Peter J. Kelley, Carthage $325
City of Watertown: 0.211 acres, 924 Summer Street, Kalon Jeter, Watertown; and Cinthia Jeter, Folsom, Calif., sold to David Juarez Salas, Fort Drum $157,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 27957 County Route 160, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Peter J. Kelley, Carthage $6,200
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 517 Francis Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Peter J. Kelley, Carthage $12,500
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 808 West End Avenue, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Kevin Lawrence Anderson II, Riverside, Calif. $8,200
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 32236 Old Town Springs Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Patrick J. Kelley, Carthage $8,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.32 acres, 217 Woolsey Street, Timothy W. Scee and Pamela R. Scee, trustees or successors in trust of Scee Living Trust, Sackets Harbor, sold to Brandon Mason and Sarai Mason, Penfield $415,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 304 Rivershore Drive, Martin Allen Fahmer and Ann Fahmer, Clayton, sold to Andrew Majak and Felicia Majak, Watertown $675,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 911 Salina Street, Myron C. Kehoe Jr., Watertown, sold to Marty G. Mathieu and Deborah Mathieu, Watertown $72,000
Town of Lyme: 2 acres, 28192 Old Town Springs Road, Paul M. Mendez, Chaumont, sold to James M. Catalina and April L. Catalina, Baldwinsville $385,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 28, 2023:
Town of Theresa: 0.5 acres, 303/305 Main Street, Tanya Calderon, Theresa, sold to Jennifer Iris Jean Dalton, Calcium $172,000
Town of Henderson: 2.008 acres, 7014 Route 3, Mark R. Knecht, Clayton, N.C., sold to Joel D. Janson and Kimberly A. Janson, Vero Beach, Fla. $245,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1636 State Street, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Plano, Texas, sold to Mike Hall $22,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.55 acres, 24020 Route 342, Wilson Stevenson, Watertown, sold to Emerson M. Barerra, Watertown $240,000
Town of Rodman: 0.73 acres, 21792 Route 177, Robin S. McDermott, Watertown, sold to Logan M. Hosley, Rodman $50,000
Town of Clayton: 5.35 acres, 0 Route 12, Johnson and Matthews Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Gary Bass and Diane Bass, Alexandria Bay $115,000
Town of Brownville: 3.65 acres, 10154 Middle Road, Marilyn Cummings, Fort McCoy, Fla., sold to William T. Eddy Jr., Kingston, Mass; and Wendy Vincent, Cape Vincent $76,320
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.1 acres, 4646 Carleton Island Road, Robert Lipchus, Succasunna, N.J., sold to Charles F. Dalton and Johanna K. Dalton, Auburn $328,000
Town of Rutland: 0.46 acres, 24399 Main Street, P and S Storage LLC, Carthage, sold to Jonathan Muldovan, Felts Mills $65,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, beginning on Hammond, Rossie, Oxbow and Antwerp plank road at southwesterly corner of Bradford Sterling home farm, Shawn A. Beckwith, executor of last will and testament of the late Seth Beckwith, Antwerp, sold to Luke S. Martin and Dorcas K. Martin, Antwerp $135,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 133 Scio Street, Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont, sold to Travis C. Bennett, Dexter $110,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 21883 Holcomb Street Extension, Bella Taft LLC, Syracuse, sold to Marcia Phillips and Claude Loomis, Watertown $220,000
Town of Philadelphia: 145.92 acres, 23148 Route 26, Luke S. Martin and Dorcas K. Martin, Antwerp, sold to Pine Ridge Sunrise LLC, Theresa $108,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels, 6892 Failing Shores Lane, Richard J. Black and Pamela Black, Rochester, sold to Christopher P. Klee and Cheri A. Klee, Penfield $120,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 23557 County Route 59, Nicholas D. Morgia and Dedra Morgia, Dexter, sold to Richard Garrett and Jodi Burnash, Marietta $255,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 435 North Washington Street, Julie Laureano, Watertown, sold to Lindsay Gibbens, Groton $89,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 113 West Broadway Street, Christopher Nagle and Gaile Nagle, Allentown, Pa., sold to Nicholas E. Benjamin, Swannanoa, N.C. $150,000
Town of Adams: 0.58 acres, 18272 Route 177, Brian Knapp, Henderson; and Mary Lou Knapp, Adams Center, sold to Sandra Bondellio, administratrix for estate of Matthew F. Bondellio Sr., Adams Center $55,000
Town of Adams: 0.58 acres, 18272 and 76 Route 177, Sandra Bondellio, administratrix for estate of Matthew F. Bondellio Sr., Adams Center, sold to Jeremy Irey, Watertown; and Kimberley Irey, Brownville $168,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 20679 County Route 189, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Robert Gordon, Lorraine $4,600
Town of Theresa: Parcel, Island Indian River, tax map number 23.80-2-53, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Scott Delosh and William Bachop-Delosh, Theresa $1,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, east of Route 37, tax parcel number 15.06-2-8, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Barbara Mills, Cape Coral, Fla. $50
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 40021 Cox Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Makda Holdings LLC, Kissimmee, Fla. $23,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 608 Depot Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Makda Holdings LLC, Kissimmee, Fla. $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 31, 2023:
Town of Henderson: Parcel, east of Grandjean Road, tax map number, 105.19-3-15.7, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Cameron Joseph Senger, Acworth, Ga. $25
Town of Brownville: Parcel, north of Route 12, beginning at southeasterly corner of parcel owned by Tara E. Cooper and Cheryl E. Martin, Elizabeth A. Kilmer and Richard T. Kilmer, Watertown, sold to Kimberley S. Moore, Watertown $500
Town of Lyme: Parcel, State Park Road, tax map number 70.11-3-15, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Catherine M. Obrien, Watertown $4,800
Town of Watertown: 0.334 acres, 17420 Old Rices Road, Bridgette M. Duerson, Watertown, sold to Brandon Boulton and Kennedie Brown, Sackets Harbor $189,900
City of Watertown: 0.276 acres, 138 Wyoming Avenue, George H. Wright, Harpursville, executor of last will and testament of Aland W. Wright, sold to Pasquale T. Surace, Watertown $156,000
Town of LeRay: 6.18 acres, 33200 County Route 18, Peter W. Merle, Spencerport, sold to Matthew Bates and Joni Bates, Philadelphia $45,000
Town of Watertown: 2.9 acres, 21171 Route 12F, BT-NEWYO LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to NYTRIC Properties LLC $775,000
Town of Clayton: 1.85 acres, 37996 Route 12, Greg R. Christensen, Clayton, trustee of Christensen Family Irrevocable Trust, sold to Jeron L. Scott, Clayton $180,000
Town of Brownville: 0.14 acres, 27634 and 27638 Route 12, Tara E. Cooper, Copenhagen; and Cheryl L. Martin, Watertown, sold to H&S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage $125,000
Town of Orleans: 0.23 acres, 43254 County Route 100, Richard A. Schumacher and Barbara E. Schumacher, Rochester, sold to Kenneth C. Schultz, Coral Gables, Fla. $460,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 3, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 11343 Kilbourn Road, Keith Kloster sold to Ryan Soucy $40,000
Town of Lowville: 5312 Kamryn Road, Thomas J. Yousey sold to Rafael Alberto Rodriguez $196,100
Village of Lyons Falls: 6821 McAlpine Street, Jamie J. Whitehead sold to Frederick May IV $108,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 4, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 8587 Effley Dam Road, Sally M. Stark sold to Thomas Z. Eaves Jr. $515,000
Town of Denmark: Two parcels, 10916 Route 26, John P. Mikulski sold to Melvin S. Horst $235,000
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 4891 Kirch Hill Road, Lisa Lilley sold to Scott Cornell $1
Town of Leyden: 1954 Route 12, Pete’s Storage LLC sold to Pete’s Storage LLC $1
Town of Lowville: 7438 Rice Road, Elam L. Stoltfus sold to Elam D. Stoltzfus $205,000
Town of New Bremen: 8507 Deveines Road, Jerry L. Wiley sold to Robert L. Naia $327,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 5, 2023:
Town of Diana: 8208 Main Street, Gary L. Williams sold to The Village Inn of Harrisville $186,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 8, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 10141-7 Route 812, Shawn P. Tripp sold to Derek Widrick $40,000
Town of Croghan: 10155 Route 812, Shawn P. Tripp sold to Derek Widrick $20,000
Town of Diana: 14409 Hermitage Road, Albert O. Mosher sold to Scott Mosher $0
Town of Diana: 6014 Route 3, Daniel R. Jackson sold to Eryn N. Jackson $0
Town of Greig: 5096 North South Road, Elizabeth A. Spencer sold to Alexandrfia Cohan $1
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Michigan Mills Road, Steven C. Buxton sold to Richard Buxton Family Trust $1
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, 3015 Seelman Truck Trail, Luann Russell sold to Thomas Davala $77,500
Town of West Turin: 3976 Sweeney Road, William P. Gorczca sold to Robert P. Kraeger $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 9, 2023:
Town of Lewis: 3757 Rapke Road, Christmas and Associates Inc. sold to Shawn Conley $30,000
Town of Lewis: 1796 Kotary Road, William J. Faffley sold to William J. Flaffley $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 10, 2023:
Town of Lyonsdale: 4068 Shibley Road, John Fleming sold to James Fleming $1
Town of West Turin: 3864 West Road, Timothy J. Barrows sold to Ronald J. Beiter $72,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 11, 2023:
Town of Greig: 6644 Otter Creek Road, Steven Frederick Wood sold to Clinton L. Olmstead $20,000
Village of Lowville: 5550 Woodlawn Avenue, Aimee R. Hardy sold to Shannon Reuter $104,000
Town of New Bremen: 9313 Dicob Road, Randy J. Dosztan sold to Denise M. Stoodley $49,000
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Matthew J. Rozanski sold to Matthew J. Rozanski $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 12, 2023:
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 7158 Middle Road, Michael S. Petersen sold to Alisa Findlay $0
Town of Lewis: Two parcels, Fish Creek Road, Bruce N. Wilbert sold to Joseph L. Ahearn Jr. $560,000
Town of Leyden: 3655 Kelpytown Road, K&M Irrevocable Trust sold to Joshua Brown $180,800
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Kelly R. Birchenough sold to JD Realty of Lowville LLC $129,955
Town of Montague: 1731 Olin Road, Jimmy Tomaino sold to Timothy R. Spear $39,000
Town of Watson: 6824 Erie Canal Road, Lovan C. Murphy sold to Jennifer Jane Hutchins $106,900
Town of Watson: 6696 Erie Canal Road, Richard A. Doolittle sold to Sean B. Walter $57,500
Town of West Turin: 3410 Route 12D, Wanda Getman sold to Wanda Getman $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 15, 2023:
Town of Denmark: 10708 Harris Road, Jonathan P. Putman sold to Eric J. Martini $190,000
Town of Denmark: Station Road, Abraham Renno sold to Moses Stotzfus $72,000
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Gateway Properties & Associates sold to Robert Lewis $18,000
Town of Leyden: 2664 Route 12, John D. DePoalo sold to Lorie DePoalo $1
Village of Lowville: 5612 Trinity Avenue Extension, Matthew Olrogg sold to Christopher D. Dickinson $216,200
Town of Lyonsdale: 7225 Shaver Road, Steven J. Smith sold to Savanah R. Santamour $12,000
Town of New Bremen: 9062 Cut Off Road, Arthur R. Houppert sold to Miranda L. Zehr $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 16, 2023:
Town of Greig: 7656 Ridge Road, Jason Amann sold to Marharyta Butsko $23,700
Town of Greig: 5753 Van Arnam Road, Richard Marko sold to Marko Family Trust $0
Town of Leyden: Thayer Hill Road, Kenmax Foundation Inc. sold to Gille Roy $28,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 6957-6963 Rumble Road, Charles Michael Kilbourn sold to Charles Michael Kilbourn $1
Town of West Turin: 6262 Wynn Road, William A. Paluck sold to Alicia M. Paluck $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 17, 2023:
Village of Copenhagen: 2929 Stoddard Street, Sarah J. Shambo sold to Perfect Plum Properties LLC $80,000
Town of Lowville: Route 26, Sherry Ann Tyrrell sold to Daniel O’Brien $8,000
Town of New Bremen: 9702-9704 Route 126, Robert R. Williams sold to Anthony Williams $0
Town of New Bremen: 8249 Van Amber Road, Richard Mann sold to Cindy Mann Murray $0
Town of New Bremen: 8249 Van Amber Road, Richard Mann sold to David C. Byler $38,000
Town of New Bremen: 8309 Dicob Road, Dale A. Rasha sold to Michael MacMillan $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 18, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 6432 Old State Road, Brian D. Phillips sold to Dakota J. Clark $12,500
Village of Lowville: 7752 North State Street, Elizabeth Bassity sold to Rachel B. Zehr $125,000
Village of Lowville: 5610 Shady Avenue, Dastrac EG LLC sold to Obsidian ML 3 LLC $0
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, 8003 Number Three Road, Jacob M. Stoltzfus sold to Stephen F. Stoltzfus $200,000
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, East State Street, Dennis Lee sold to Laura A. Gracey $0
Town of New Bremen: Two parcels, 7775 Adams Hill Road, Paul Caraballo sold to Tonya Taylor $29,900
Village of Lyons Falls: Two parcels, 7118 McAlpine Street, Stacy Lynn Petteys, trustee, sold to Stacy Lynn Petteys $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 19, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 10419 Second Road, Jody L. Compo sold to Kristi E. Chubb $245,000
Town of Greig: 6734 Otter Creek Road, Phyllis C. Hanno sold to Casey B. Chartrand $50,000
Town of Greig: 7165 Brantingham Road, Bonnie Pominville sold to Clay Duncan $42,500
Town of Lewis: 662 Mowers Road, George J. Weiler sold to Danille N. Meyers $240,000
Village of Lowville: 5505 River Street, Herbert G. Nortz Estate sold to William Tuttle $80,000
Town of Lowville: 7717 Route 12, Greg R. Essenlohr sold to Joshua Scott $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 22, 2023:
Town of Diana: 4094 Factory Road, Matthew D. Carney sold to Peacock and Pony Revocable Trust $0
Town of New Bremen: 8714 Mattis Road, Shirley A. Rice, by referee, sold to Keybank National Association $67,930
Town of Watson: 7134 Loson Road, Larry R. Drelick sold to Anders Karl Keller $169,900
Village of Lyons Falls: 4014 Edgewood Drive, Michael A. Delano, by referee, sold to Community Bank National Association $500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 23, 2023:
Town of Denmark: 10834 Route 26, Andrew Adner Family Trust sold to Christopher L. Lyon $115,500
Town of Greig: 5578 North Shore Road, John Demko sold to Demko Family Income Only Trust $0
Town of Osceola: County Line Road, Kevin K. Bowman sold to Jason VanWinkle $37,000
Town of West Turin: 3975 East Road, Peter P. Domago sold to Jessica Burke $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 24, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 1034 Route 812, Lorraine Smith Estate sold to Melissa Smith-Gaudioso $0
Village of Copenhagen: 10182 Washington Street, Jason S. Eisel sold to Glenn J. Trombly $41,866
Town of Diana: Route 3, Luis E. Rodriguez sold to Michael Vignault $149,414
Town of Greig: 6137 Pine Grove Road, Douglas J. McNeil sold to Jean Herraia $11
Village of Lowville: 7607 Collins Street, Richard P. Maxam sold to Deion Jones $175,500
Village of Lowville: 5464 Shady Avenue, Tori Pierce sold to Federal National Mtg Association $254,293
Town of Lyonsdale: Marmon Road, Michael V. Hurilla sold to Nikiesha A. Spann $100,000
Town of New Bremen: 23 parcels, 7452-7454 Ossont Road, Clearview Irrevocable Trust sold to Clearview Rentals LLC $0
Town of Watson: 7733 Sand Pond Road, Margaret T. Jaconski sold to Joseph L. Virkler $417,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 25, 2023:
Town of Greig: Bliss Road, Matt S. McConahan sold to Joseph A. Frascino $75,000
Town of Greig: Otter Creek Road, Joseph P. Csizmar sold to Hailey L. Cobb $10,000
Town of Greig: 5451 North Shore Road, James J. Acee sold to J&J Acee Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Leyden: 1888 Fitch Road, Gregory E. Grower sold to Emily Barrows $93,000
Village of Lowville: 7489 Campbell Street, Jane M. Arvanites sold to Dennis R. Lee $40,000
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, Nefsey Road, Glendon E. Roggie sold to Glendon E. Roggie $1
Town of Lyonsdale: 8294 Boonville Road, Scott J. Archibald sold to Scott J. Archibald $1,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 8298 Boonville Road, Scott J. Archibald sold to Scott J. Archibald $1,000
Town of Martinsburg: 7001 West Road, Elaine L. Hanno sold to Thomas W. Freeman Jr. $42,000
Town of Watson: 6306 Stewart Lane Extension, Marilyn J. Williams sold to Thomas P. Turck Jr. $45,000
Town of Watson: 6728 Erie Canal Road, Raymond Mostyn sold to Raymond Mostyn $1
Town of Watson: 6724 Erie Canal Road, Raymond Mostyn sold to Donald B. Mostyn $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 26, 2023:
Town of Diana: 7303 Van Epps Trail, Donald Rowley sold to Scott Thomas $99,000
Town of Diana: Old State Road, Farr Irrevocable Trust sold to Jill M. Farr $1
Town of Leyden: Canal Street, Ronald J. Shue sold to John L. Sullivan Jr. $11
Town of Leyden: Two parcels, Leyden Road, John L. Sullivan sold to Paul K. Sullivan $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Two parcels, Fowler Road, Silvlin Properties LLC sold to Ruffian R. Dunleavy $365,000
Town of Pinckney: 666 Route 177, Shawn Tripp sold to Albert G. Barbarito $500
