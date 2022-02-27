Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 14:
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 0.72 acres, 40531 State Route 12, 2) 1.06 acres, 40537 State Route 12, Edward D. O’Connell, Furlong, Pa. and Kathleen M. Shannon, New Castle, Del., sold to M & S River Vista LLC, Syracuse $215,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.2 acres, 10 Liberty St., David A. Heinisch and Lucinda L. Heinisch, West Islip, sold to Netmat Capital LLC, Watertown $138,000
Village of Clayton: 0.07 acre, 275 Swart Ave., April Ingerson, Clayton, sold to Ami J. Schnauber, Clayton $75,000
Village of Carthage: 0.14 acres, 428 State St., Lundy Enterprises Inc., Carthage, sold to Corner Gas LLC, Carthage $130,000
Village of Black River: 2.5 acres, 129 Howe St., Robert J. Semione and Fern Semione, Black River, sold to NNY Flips LLC, Watertown $160,000
Village of Clayton: 0.91 acres, State Street, Robert J. Spry, Watertown, as trustee of the Spry Irrevocable Trust, and Jeanne M. Burnash, Watertown, as trustee of the Burnash Irrevocable Trust, sold to Edwin C. Runyon, Howell, N.J. $90,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.77 acres, 26024 Liberty Ave., Norman H. Tosta and Christine D. Tosta, Kapolei, Hawaii, sold to Narine L. Henriques, Fort Drum $279,900
Town of Rutland: 0.83 acres, 31126 Chelsea Road, Eric William Dever and Alexandra Dever, Hatboro, Pa., sold to Scott Hagmaier and Jessica Hagmaier, Fort Bragg, N.C. $270,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 219 E. Hoard St., Stephen C. Byers and Sarah Byers, Watertown, sold to Jason J. Byers and Heidi M. Byers, Watertown $108,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 203 Keyes Ave., Marcelina E. Robinson and Jermaine A. Robinson, Castroville, Texas, sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertown $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 15:
Village of Clayton: 0.12 acres, 726 Riverside Drive, Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Eric Wood, sold to HOBNOB 726 LLC, Framingham, Mass. $336,000
Village of Chaumont: 1.36 acres, 11995 County Route 125, David B. Bauer, Rutland, Vt., sold to Jeffrey M. Robinson, Chaumont $290,000
Town of Lyme: 5 acres, 9910 State Route 12E, Jean Paul Robinson and Sheri J. Robinson, Chaumont, sold to Louis M. Salaun and Lucy G. Salaun, Richfield Springs $170,000
Town of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 25133 State Route 180, Aaron S. Hall and Laurie Pitts, Dexter, sold to Julie Bruce, Dexter $50,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 118.93 acres, 24462 County Route 4, Joseph A. Martin and Aileen T. Martin, Watertown, sold to Matthew P. James and Susan L. James, Bernville, Pa. $144,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.48 acres, County Route 1, Alexandria Bay Lumber Co. Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to Matthew T. Chase and Emily Chase, Alexandria Bay $20,000
Village of Carthage: 0.13 acres, 615 Budd St., Donald A. Price Jr., Carthage, sold to Mason Hally, Watertown $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 132 N. Rutland St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Troy, Mich., sold to RJL C21 Enterprises Corp., Port Jefferson Station $45,299
Town of Lyme: 0.14 acres, 3446 Flanders Road, Eugenija M. Bulsys, Rush, sold to Michael B. Moran and Keena B. Patel-Moran, Boston, Mass. $70,000
Town of Champion: 2.76 acres, 34102 State Route 126, Dennis J. Ellingsworth and Colleen J. Ellingsworth, Carthage, sold to Kevin C. McCarthy and Saveta P. McCarthy, Black River $160,000
Town of Lyme: 0.57 acres, 22121 Luff Shores Lane, Mary Ann Benkoski, Liverpool, as executor of the William M. Dennee estate, sold to Luff Shores Cottage LLC, Gouverneur $137,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 16:
Town of Champion: 1.77 acres, 31874 County Route 143, Joseph M. Marcel, Black River, sold to Michael J. Strader, Cape Vincent $40,000
Town of Champion: 8.17 acres, Line School Road, Raymond M. Ganem, Carthage, sold to Matthew Young and Heather Young, Carthage $50,000
Town of Clayton: Three parcels: 1) 2.6 acres, North Colborne Island; 2) 0.3 acres, Northeast of North Colborne Island; 3) 0.1 acre, Northeast of North Colborne Island, Stephanie Fitch McMahon, Rochester, and Wendy Fitch Matthews, Clayton, as executor of the Margie L. Tyler Fitch estate, sold to Christopher Dillenback and Leigh Dillenback, Clayton $500,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.7 acres, 46675 State Route 37, Aaron S. Monica and Caleb L. Monica, Hammond, sold to Sean P. Walsh and Jacob R. Walsh, Hammond $120,000
Town of Champion: 0.27 acres, 25081/25083 Woolworth St., David D.A. Woods-Green, sold to Rhiana L. Mossman, Cameron, N.C., sold to Jaymes Willoughby, Carthage $157,000
Town of Pamelia: 3.02 acres, White Road, White Road Development LLC, Watertown, sold to Jeff C. Pierce and Kimberly L. Pierce, Watertown $6,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.27 acres, 8427 Willow St., Donald W. Briant, Evans Mills, sold to Town of LeRay, Evans Mills $35,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acres, 129 Glenn Ave.; 2) 0.11 acres, 418 Glenn Ave., Anhtuyet Nguyen, Watertown, sold to Donald J. Waters III, Fort Drum $22,000
Village of Clayton: 0.1 acre, 519 Franklin St., Clayton Vacation LLC, Clayton, sold to Mark Roach, Clayton $249,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 17:
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 157 Willow St., James Kalk, Watertown, sold to Med Dream Construction LLC, Sunnyside $20,000
Town of Rutland: Two parcels: 1) 1.32 acres, 28827 Middle Road; 2) 0.82 acres, 28857 Middle Road, James A. Beller and Kristin D. Beller, Watertown, sold to Jaime L. Sandoval and Mary C. Sandoval, Watertown $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 811 Myrtle Ave., Skyler J. Favri, Apache Junction, Ariz., sold to Dominic Harris, Fort Sill, Okla. $133,150
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 614 Gotham St., Adam M. Brown, Watertown, sold to Amos Julien and Koutoua Koua, Watertown $200,000
Town of Wilna: 1.1 acres, 36814 State Route 3, Jerry J. Vecchio, Watertown, sold to N & G Rentals LLC, Watertown $53,500
Village of Black River: 0.47 acres, 164 S. Main St., Alex J. Meier, Evans Mills, sold to Benjamin Mohn and Rachael Genevieve Mohn, Kensington, Md. $215,000
Town of LeRay: 6.9 acres, 30105 U.S. Route 11, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Samuel Richard Young and Jeweliet Tangen, Delaware, Ontario $39,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.9 acres, County Route 4, Joseph A. Martin and Aileen T. Martin, Watertown, sold to Robert Garnsey, Clayton $5,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.14 acres, 225 Colorado Ave.; 2) 0.14 acres, M116 Colorado Ave., Richard M. Burnett, Syracuse; Timothy P. Burnett, Watertown; Catherine Watson, Raeford, N.C.; Randall W. Burnett, Amityville and Deborah Lynn Burnett, Auburn, Wash., sold to Nicholas Sherwood, Watertown $87,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.69 acres, 72 Champion St., Donna T. Stewart, Carthage, sold to Kelly E. Bush, Natural Bridge and Jennifer Lundy Kalin, Black River $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 18:
Village of Carthage: Two parcels: 1) 0.34 acre, 843 Alexandria St., 2) 0.34 acres, 505 Boyd St., Crystal Lee Loomis, Carthage and Emily M. Blaschke, Carthage, sold to Nathan Christopher Dorsey and Victoria Michelle Dorsey, Newport News, Va. $145,000
Town of Orleans: 5.18 acres, State Route 180, Robert E. Black Jr. and Amber S. Black, LaFargeville, sold to Lacey A. Minnick, LaFargeville $0
Town of Rutland: 0.59 acres, 31768 Wilton Road, Howard P. Lyndaker III, Carthage, sold to Ester F. Carrasco, Fort Drum $177,500
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 947 Summer St., Lee M. Jones, Spring Grove, Ill., sold to Phillip Venello, Stanhope, N.J. $36,000
Town of Lyme: 0.33 acres, 26728 Fire Road 8, Mary T. Costello, Clayton, sold to Peter R. Oliphant, Lockport and Casey E. Lawler, Williamsville $124,667
Village of Carthage: 0.16 acres, 714 Elm St., Nancy Call, Carthage, sold to Lance M. Koniz, Carthage and Derek J. Koniz, Watertown $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 13, 2021:
Town of Leyden: 2765 State Route 12D, Matthew Evans, sold to Andrew S. Weber $140,000
Town of Lowville: Willow Grove Road, Chris W. Byler, sold to Jacob C. Byler $150,000
Town of New Bremen: 7675 Lomber Road, Alan J. Moser, sold to Greg D. Virkler $38,400
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 15, 2021:
Town of Croghan: Youngs Mill Road, Donald W. Zahn estate, sold to Stephen F. VerSchneider $45,000
Town of Diana: Church Street, Gregory P. Dashnaw, sold to Jonathan Baez $99,000
Town of Leyden: 5903 Spencer Road, Daniel Pohoreskey, sold to Adam Beyer $15,000
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Michael John Collette $29,995
Town of New Bremen: 8721 Mattis Road, Jaime J. Fagan, sold to Cody R. Capron $199,900
Town of Pinckney: 8613 Whitesville Road, David Dorchester, sold to Charles Venton $119,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 16, 2021:
Town of Leyden: 6643 Domser Road, Susan Kraeger, as referee for Scott A. Mashaw, sold to Bank of America N.A. $15,075
Town of Martinsburg: 6754 State Route 26, Daniel R. Ortlieb, sold to Joseph M. Bourgeois $1
Town of Watson: 7702 Douglas Road, Cortney Beyer, sold to Howard R. Widrick $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 17, 2021:
Town of Greig: 5223 Greig Road, David Kogut, sold to Kimberly Redmond $35,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3336 Lincoln St., South Lewis Central School District, sold to Mark Lemieux $107,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3336 Lincoln St., Mark Lemieux, sold to Port Leyden Portal LLC $11
Village of Lowville: 7569 Church St., Gail M. Brotherton, sold to Kurtis Dicob $130,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5912 Glendale Road, Louis E. Gorczyca, sold to Erika L. Reeves $0
Town of Watson: 7229 Kotel Road, Elizabeth F. McCormick, sold to Catherine L. Martin $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 1, 2021:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 22 Clinton Street; and Parcel 2: 32 Clinton Street, Aubuchon Realty Company Inc., Concord, Mass., sold to Citi Capstone LLC, Tonawanda $777,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of highway running from Union Church in East Pitcairn to Pitcairn Fork, south of intersection with Old Fine Road, Steven P. Peabody, Harrisville, sold to James R. Didas and Julie A. Didas, Olsburg, Kan. $32,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 6588 Route 11, Stephen House, Potsdam, sold to Edward V. Bortnick IV, Potsdam $115,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.93 acres, 63, 65, 69 Johnstown Street, Melissa M. Fone, trustee of The Saidel Family Trust, Adams, sold to Phyllis M. Shaw and Michael D. Shaw Sr., Gouverneur $145,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.343 acres, 8 Furnace Street, Angela Regan and Benjamen Regan, Massena, sold to Samantha Claire Coffey and Gage Maitland Coffey, Massena $95,000
Town of Potsdam: 11.46 acres, beginning in northeast boundary of mile square 31 and southwest boundary of mile square 32, Kenneth W. Grant and Betty C. Grant, Canton, sold to Ian MacKellar and Rebecca M. MacKellar, Canton $5,000
Town of Morristown: 0.15 acres, 3260 County Route 6, Charles Van Vleet Jr., Gouverneur; and William J. Van Vleet, Hammond, co-executrix of estate of Alice Van Vleet, sold to Lisa M. Schnorr, Heuvelton $170,000
Town of Brasher: Three parcels, 158 County Route 50, Thomas J. Fick and Deborah L. Coppola, Troy, sold to Jared Bryant, Brasher Falls $80,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, off White Hill Road, Patrick Roda and Jennifer T. Roda, Hannawa Falls, sold to Jeanne H. Tommell and David C. Manchester, Eagle Bay $225,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.23 acres, 16, 18 Clinton Street, James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam, sold to Costel C. Darie and Alisa G. Woods, Potsdam $106,500
Town of Clifton: 0.28 acres, 301 Columbian Road, Mark Chambers and David Chambers, Lafayette, sold to Michael Tsan and Katherine Tsan, Brooklyn $278,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 6265 County Route 27, Mary B. Rexford, Canton, by Alan L. Rexford, attorney-in-fact, sold to Aaron M. Rexford, Canton $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 2, 2021:
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 110 Setting Pole Dam Road, Lucille B. Herbert, Piercefield, sold to Stephen Jellie, Tupper Lake $299,000
Town of Colton: Parcel 1, 0.48 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.87 acres, 15, 19 Cold Brook Drive, Jack A. Jones, Colton, sold to Steven Sunderland, Colton $112,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 5338 Route 56, Derek Durant and Lori Durant, Potsdam, sold to Brittany Measheaw and Bryan Bicknell, Norfolk $220,000
Town of Waddington: 0.25 acres, 10 Maiden Lane, James M. Bisbee and Patricia M. Patterson, Hobe Sound, Fla., sold to Mandi Perry, Madrid $141,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Woodlawn Avenue, Nathanial McDonald, Massena, sold to Joseph LaPierre, Dickinson Center $49,000
Town of Waddington: 83.31 acres, beginning on Franklin Road at southeasterly corner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Thomas M. Fiacco Jr., dba Fiacco Development, Norwood $350,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 81 N. Main St., Glenn J. Webster, Norwood, sold to Derek J. Durant and Lori L. Durant, Potsdam $209,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 408 Pine Street, Bonnie L. Brock, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron Thomas Thorpe, Ogdensburg $49,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 28 and 37 River Street, Robert J. Grady, Ogdensburg, administrator of the estate of the late Douglas W. Grady Jr., Norwood, sold to Knowlton and Son Inc., Norwood $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 35 Bishop Avenue, Francis W. Jarvis and Aimee J. Jarvis, Massena, sold to Breanna Jasmine Fetterly, Moira $67,500
Town of Pierrepont: 116.25 acres, subdivision lots 1 and 2 of mile square lot 14 of Harison Tract, Ryan A. Winzenried and Danielle M. Winzenried, Cranberry Lake, sold to Curtis A. Dather and Brianna Dather and Sandra Farr and Morgan Farr, Copenhagen $105,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.4 acres, beginning at intersection of McCarthy Road and Lincoln Bridge Road, David G. Goudreau Jr., Belfair, Wash.; Guy E. Goudreau, Saranac Lake; and Tiphanie M. McCray, Jemez Springs, N.M., sold to Guy E. Goudreau, Saranac Lake $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 3, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of lot 10-A on Leroy Heights Subdivision Addition No. 1 Bronson,” Francis P. Cappello and Laureen A. Cappello, Potsdam; and Steven J. Yianoukos and Joyce B. Yianoukos, Potsdam, sold to Francis P. Cappello and Laureen A. Cappello, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Colton: 20.25 acres, Arbuckle Lane, Robert H. Thomas Jr. and Richard Thomas, trustees of Thomas Irrevocable Trust, Pulaski; Thomas E. Long, Cary, N.C.; and Janet L. Peterson, Redmond, Wash., sold to David Hurlbut, Potsdam $525,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 13 First Street, Robert H. Barstow Jr., Cranberry Lake, sold to Jason J. Sheen, Gouverneur $67,000
Town of Norfolk: Several parcels, James W. Farrell and Frances M. Farrell, Denver, Colo., sold to Stephen Karlberg and Anne Karlberg, Norfolk $121,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 1618 County Route 28, Kathy L. Paul, individually and as executrix of estate of Emily C. Green, Schaghticoke; and C. Bruce Green, individually, Lisbon, sold to Casey S. Taylor and Amber M. Taylor, Saranac Lake $210,000
Town of Potsdam: 25.32 acres, 401 County Route 59, Marianne Conroy-Stone, Potsdam, executrix of last will and testament of the late Peter M. Stone, sold to Joseph Woodward and Natalie Woodward, Cheektowaga $255,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 4.18 acres, beginning on cap marked “WCT Surveyors” in northerly boundary of Route 37 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Michael J. Tortoriello and Margaret T. Payne, Thomas J. Nevins, Tokyo, Japan, sold to Christopher and Lisa Schond, Manassas, Va.; and Nicole Myers, Ogdensburg $198,000
Town of Morristown: 1.452 acres, Herbert M. Holmes and Cynthia L. Holmes, Morristown, sold to Jessica A. Collett and Liberty Montroy, Ogdensburg $67,500
Town of Parishville: 0.489 acres, 1817, 1819 Route 72, Terry L. Sweeney, Potsdam, sold to Charles A. Phippen and Tonia M. Phippen, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Parishville: 3.34 acres, 415 Sterling Pond Road, Steven M. Ashlaw, administrator of estate of Sandra J. Robar, Parishville, sold to Charles T. Rattan and Penelope A. Rattan, Parishville $135,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 27 Park Street, Jeanne M. Peacock, DeKalb Junction, sold to Peter William Lamb and Lori Ann Lamb, Canton $90,500
Town of Pierrepont: 26.4 acres, 230 Orebed Road, Robert Penski and Judith Penski, Colton, sold to Marnie Erin and Robert Arden Haynes, Potsdam $325,000
Town of Stockholm: 28.98 acres, 345 Benton Road, Rodney L. Parmley and Marie-Paule S. Heylen-Parmley, Syracuse, sold to Chester Thomas and Nichole Thomas, Potsdam $380,000
Town of Stockholm: 51 acres, 906 Route 420, Gale Susice and Lisa Susice, St. Regis Falls, sold to Benjamin W. Swartzentruber and Amanda W. Swartzentruber, Brasher Falls $93,000
